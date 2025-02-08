Paul Wright wins elite men's New Zealand road title

Mountain biker Ben Oliver claims second spot with George Bennett third after Wright attacks from lead group of four

Paul Wright (Factor) claims the elite men&#039;s road race win at the 2025 Cycling New Zealand National Road Championships
Paul Wright (Factor) claims the elite men's road race win at the 2025 Cycling New Zealand National Road Championships (Image credit: Aiman Amerul Muner / Cycling New Zealand)

Paul Wright (Factor Racing) has claimed New Zealand's men's elite road race title after launching a well-timed attack from the leading group on four on Saturday in Timaru.  

The cross-discipline rider Ben Oliver (MitoQ - NZ Cycling Project) claimed second, crossing the hill top finish line nine seconds back in the 191.1km combined elite and under 23 men's race. Then it was 2021 winner George Bennett (Israel-Premier Tech) in third at 25 seconds.

