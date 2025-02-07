Two national titles in two days for Kim Cadzow at New Zealand Road Championships

By
published

EF Education-Oatly rider takes solo win at elite women's road race on Friday, adding to Thursday's time trial victory

Kim Cadzow (EF Education-Oatly) celebrates road race win at Cycling New Zealand Road National Championships 2025
Kim Cadzow (EF Education-Oatly) celebrates road race win at Cycling New Zealand Road National Championships 2025 (Image credit: Aiman Amerul Muner / Cycling New Zealand)
Jump to:

Kim Cadzow (EF Education-Oatly) will be walking away from the Cycling New Zealand Road National Championships with two titles, completing the sweep on Friday with a solo victory on the uphill finish of the combined elite women and under-23 road race.

The 23-year-old had already defended her elite women's time trial title in wet and windy conditions on Thursday, before riding off the front in the final lap of the road race.

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

More about womens cycling
Powercor Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic on Feburary 4, 2023, Victoria, Australia. Photo by Con Chronis

The melding of the old and new – A new incarnation for the Melbourne to Warrnambool and Warrnambool Classic
Danny Summerhill (left) has been second at Athens Twilight Criteriium three times, and when he races there in 2025 he&#039;ll be teammates with Robin Carpenter (left), who was third in 2023

Danny Summerhill, Holly Breck find new homes at L39ION of Los Angeles for 2025
Powercor Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic on Feburary 4, 2023, Victoria, Australia. Photo by Con Chronis

The melding of the old and new – A new incarnation for the Melbourne to Warrnambool and Warrnambool Classic
See more latest

Latest on Cyclingnews