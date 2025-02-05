‘Stiff competition’ – Firing form flows ahead of unpredictable battle for New Zealand road championships

Nation’s riders quickly move from populating the podium at Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race to the fight for the silver fern

Ella Wyllie (Liv-AlUla-Jayco) lining up in the first row in the silver fern at the Schwalbe Women&#039;s One-Day Classic in Adelaide after the Tour Down Under
Ella Wyllie (Liv-AlUla-Jayco) lining up in the first row in the silver fern at the Schwalbe Women's One-Day Classic in Adelaide after the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images)

Riders from New Zealand might have been outnumbered by the Australians, Dutch, British and French at the women’s and men’s events at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race but when it came to podium spots no other nation could even come close. 

Ally Wollaston (FDJ-SUEZ), Aaron Gate (XDS Astana) and Laurence Pithie (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) snaffled half the top three spots across the women's and men's WorldTour races. What’s more Niamh Fisher-Black (Lidl-Trek), Corbin Strong (Israel-Premier Tech) and Finn Fisher-Black (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) all finished within the top 10, a clear indicator of the fierce form so many are carrying into the Cycling New Zealand Elite Road National Championships from February 6-8.

