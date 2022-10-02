Mohoric snatches CRO Race victory from Vingegaard on final stage

With a second place on the stage and bonus seconds earlier in the day, Matej Mohorič (Bahrain Victorious) managed to overhaul Jonas Vingegaard's eight-second overall lead to win the CRO Race on the concluding stage.

The Slovenian finished second behind Elia Viviani (Ineos Grenadiers) in Zagreb as Vincenzo Albanese (Eolo-Kometa) rounded out the podium. For Jumbo-Visma's Vingegaard, however, there was final day disappointment as he lost out on overall victory by a single second.

Mohorič added six seconds at the finish line to three seconds he had taken at an intermediate sprint earlier on the 158km stage from Sveta Nedelja, with third-placed Oscar Onley (Team DSM) taking three. The Briton, who lost four seconds in the final, finished third overall behind Mohorič and Vingegaard.

Having snatched the three seconds at the first sprint of the day, the next two went to the breakaway, with Timo Roosen (Jumbo-Visma), Danny van der Tuuk (Kern Pharma), Alexander Cataford (Israel-Premier Tech), Jacopo Mosca (Trek-Segafredo), and Alex Martin (Eolo-Kometa) jumping away from the peloton.

Bahrain Victorious controlled the main group on behalf of Mohorič, the team hoping to launch him to the overall win in the final sprint in Zagreb.

The break held a small lead of only around a minute or so until they were brought back when the riders hit the closing circuit, around 10km from the finish.

Ineos Grenadiers joined Bahrain at the front of the peloton for the run-in to the line, with their man Viviani among the quickest finishers in the race.

It was no surprise that the Italian proved the strongest in the dash to the line, with him and the GC contenders having avoided a crash inside the final 3km of the stage.

Mohorič raced to the line in Viviani's wheel, having been led out by his teammate and winner of the opening two stages, Jonathan Milan.

Viviani duly captured the win, only his second of the season, having led from the front. Mohorič, meanwhile, was solid in second place to take the overall triumph.

