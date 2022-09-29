Vingegaard crushes summit finale on stage 3 of CRO Race
Tour de France champion prevails on steep climb but Milan keeps race lead
Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) sprinted to victory on the abrupt, uphill finish of stage 3 at the CRO Race.
He held off Oscar Onley (Team DSM) for his first victory since the Tour de France.
Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) rolled across the steep pitch in Promešten in third, while his teammate Jonathan Milan was fifth and held on to the GC lead.
More to come.
