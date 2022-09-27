Jonathan Milan wins CRO Race opening stage

Italy’s Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious) won a rain-soaked stage 1 of the CRO Race from Osijek to Ludbreg after clipping away to claim a small bunch sprint by several bike lengths.

Fellow Italians Sacha Modolo (Bardiani-CSF-Faizane) and Mirco Maestri (EOLO-Kometa) claimed second and third respectively in the 223 kilometre stage.

A late move by Milan’s teammate Matej Mohorič coming off the second ascent of a short climb, the Ludbreski Vinogradi, faded away in the final metres.

Milan then swept past Mohorič for victory and will now lead the race into stage 2, another hilly 163 kilometres run from Otocac to Zadar.

More to come.

Results powered by FirstCycling.com (opens in new tab)