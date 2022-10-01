Vingegaard beats Onley to take stage 5 of the CRO Race

Image 1 of 1 Jonas Vingegaard wins stage 5 at CRO Race (Image credit: Tommaso Pelagalli/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022 )

Jonas Vingegaard secured his second victory at the CRO Race winning the queen stage 5 and taking the overall race lead in Labin.

The Jumbo-Visma rider formed part of a select group on the final climb into the finish beating Oscar Onley (Development Team DSM) with Matej Mohorič (Bahrain Victorious) finishing third on the day.

Vingegaard now leads the overall race into the final stage 6 by eight seconds ahead of Mohorič and Onley as they tackle a 158km from Sveta Nedelja to Zagreb on Sunday.

How it unfolded

The penultimate stage of the CRO Race was a 154km route from Opatija to Labin. Double stage winner and overnight leader Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious) began the race with a 10-second lead on Vingegaard in the overall classification. However, the day included six categorised ascents and a punchy circuit climb to the finish in Labin that would reshuffle the overall classification.

Roughly 20 riders broke away and gained two minutes on the chasing group that included Milan as his Bahrain Victorious teammates tried to close the gap. The breakaway included Vingegaard, Onley and Mohorič along with the previous day's stage winner Axel Laurance (B&B Hotels-KTM).

While the gap was reduced to under a minute, it bloomed back out to two and a half with 25km to go, signifying that the Bahrain Victorious' chase to limit losses behind had stopped.

The large breakaway split apart over the circuit climb through the finish line in Labin, as several riders began to struggle. A select group formed that included Vingegaard, Onley, Mohorič and Torstein Træen (Uno-X), Vincenzo Albanese (EOLO-Kometa), Brandon Smith Rivera and Omar Fraile (Ineos Grenadiers), Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious), Jonathan Lastra (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), and Chris Hamilton (Team DSM).

Attacks happened over the final two hilly circuits that saw Hamilton, Buitrago and Fraile escape the group. The two chase groups behind merged back together in pursuit of the three leaders on the road.

Hamilton, Buitrago and Fraile had nearly a minute in hand but that dropped drastically ahead of the last lap and it was back together at the front, with 16 riders, with 12km to go.

Vingegaard attacked on the cobbled ascent and through the finish line with one to go. Onley followed and Mohorič, Træen, Albanese and Rivera reconnected. The group swelled back up to 10 riders with 5km to go with attacks coming from Hamilton and Lastra, but they showed signs of fatigue ahead of the last climb to the finish.

Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels-KTM) took a flyer with 3km to go and although he gained 20 seconds it wasn't enough to hold off the chase behind on the cobbled climb to the finish as Vingegaard powered passed the Frenchman to take the stage 5 win.

