Bouhanni wins Criterium International first stage
French rider beats Haas and Kemp in Corsican sprint
Stage 1: Porto-Vecchio -
Nacer Bouhanni (FdJ.fr) won the opening stage of the Criterium International on Saturday morning, taking the bunch sprint ahead of Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp) and Marko Kump (Tinkoff-Saxo) after 89km of racing near Porto Vecchio in the south of Corsica.
The Frenchman, who takes the leader's jersey going into the afternoon's time trial, worked off his frustration of not being named to ride Milan-San Remo and no doubt bettered the chances of being named to the French squad's Tour de France line-up.
It was the third win of the season for the 23-year-old Bouhanni, who called it “a big satisfaction after my crash in Paris-Nice.” He won the first stage of Paris-Nice and wore the leader's jersey for two stage, but had to abandon on the fifth stage after a crash.
The race was held under warm blue skies and 20C temperatures in Porto Vecchio, the site of the Grand Depart of the 2013 Tour de France.
A group of four got away early and after 25km, Alexis Gougeard (AG2R), Clement Venturini (Cofidis), Thomas Vaubourzeix (La Pomme-Marseille) and Theo Vimpere (Bigmat-Auber 93) had built up a two-minute lead.
The short stage had only one climb along the way, the Cote de Conca, at 45km and the quartet went over with a gap of only 35 seconds. Vimpere secured the first mountains jersey, and was followed over by Gougeard and Vaubourzeix. And shortly thereafter at 49km, the break was over and the bunch came back together.
With some 29km to go, the peloton split into two and Andy Schleck (Trek Factory Racing) amongst those in the 50-man second group. However within 5km they had made their way back to the first group, and the peloton took on the day's intermediate sprint at 73.5km. Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling) took the points, followed by Bob Jungels (Trek Factory Racing) and Stephane Rossetto (Bigmat-Auber 93).
Astana's Alessandro Vanotti wasn't willing to wait for the expected mass sprint and took off, gaining a 10second gap with 10km to go. With 5km to go he still had 8 seconds, but the sprinters' teams weren't about to let him get away. He was caught with 2km to go and the bunch sprint was on. Bouhanni ensured he hit the line first.
The afternoon's time trial stage is over a seven kilometre course and includes a twisting climb out of the port and a dive back down to the finish.
Full Results
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:07:01
|2
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|3
|Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|7
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|8
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|9
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|14
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|15
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|16
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|17
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|18
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura
|21
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|23
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|24
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|26
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|27
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|29
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|30
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura
|31
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|32
|José Gonçalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|33
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|34
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|37
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|38
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|39
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|40
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|41
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|42
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
|43
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|45
|Antoine Lavieu (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|46
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|47
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|48
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|49
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|50
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|51
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|52
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|53
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|54
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|55
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|56
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|57
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura
|58
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|59
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|60
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura
|61
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|62
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|63
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|65
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|66
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|67
|Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|68
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|69
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|70
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|71
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|72
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|73
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|74
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|75
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|76
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|77
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|78
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|79
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
|80
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|81
|Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia
|82
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|83
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|84
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|86
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|87
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|88
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|89
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|90
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|91
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|92
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|93
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp - Endura
|94
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|95
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|96
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|97
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|98
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|99
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|100
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|101
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:20
|102
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:34
|103
|Alo Jakin (Est) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:00:36
|104
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:00:43
|105
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|106
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:55
|107
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|108
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|109
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:59
|110
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:05
|111
|Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
|0:01:25
|112
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:09:45
|113
|Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia
|1
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|3
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|1
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|15
|pts
|2
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|12
|3
|Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|4
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|5
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|6
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|6
|7
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|5
|8
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|4
|9
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|10
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|1
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|6
|pts
|2
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|3
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|2
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:07:01
|2
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|3
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|4
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|5
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|8
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|9
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|10
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|11
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|13
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|15
|José Gonçalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|16
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|17
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Antoine Lavieu (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|19
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|20
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|21
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|22
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|23
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura
|25
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|26
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|28
|Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|29
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|30
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|31
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|32
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|33
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|34
|Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia
|35
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|36
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|38
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|39
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|41
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|43
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|44
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:00:43
|45
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:55
|46
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:59
|47
|Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
|0:01:25
|48
|Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia
|0:09:45
|1
|Team Europcar
|6:21:03
|2
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|Trek Factory Racing
|4
|Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|IAM Cycling
|7
|Team NetApp - Endura
|8
|Garmin Sharp
|9
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|10
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|11
|BigMat - Auber 93
|12
|Colombia
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|14
|Team Giant-Shimano
|15
|FDJ.fr
