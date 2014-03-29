Trending

Bouhanni wins Criterium International first stage

French rider beats Haas and Kemp in Corsican sprint

Image 1 of 14

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) answers questions from the press

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) answers questions from the press
(Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve)
Image 2 of 14

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) wins the sprint at Criterium International

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) wins the sprint at Criterium International
(Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve)
Image 3 of 14

Nacer Bouhanni in the white jersey

Nacer Bouhanni in the white jersey
(Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve)
Image 4 of 14

Bouhanni receiving the best young rider's jersey

Bouhanni receiving the best young rider's jersey
(Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve)
Image 5 of 14

All ready for the start of the 2014 Criterium International

All ready for the start of the 2014 Criterium International
(Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve)
Image 6 of 14

Théo Vimpere (BigMat - Auber 93) leads the mountains classification after stage 1 of Critérium International

Théo Vimpere (BigMat - Auber 93) leads the mountains classification after stage 1 of Critérium International
(Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve)
Image 7 of 14

Critérium International stage 1 winner Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) leads the points classification

Critérium International stage 1 winner Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) leads the points classification
(Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve)
Image 8 of 14

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) in the Critérium International leader's jersey after winning stage 1

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) in the Critérium International leader's jersey after winning stage 1
(Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve)
Image 9 of 14

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) on the podium after winning the opening stage of Critérium International

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) on the podium after winning the opening stage of Critérium International
(Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve)
Image 10 of 14

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) sprints to victory in stage 1 of Critérium International

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) sprints to victory in stage 1 of Critérium International
(Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve)
Image 11 of 14

Alessandro Vanotti (Astana) launched a solo attack in the finale of stage 1

Alessandro Vanotti (Astana) launched a solo attack in the finale of stage 1
(Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve)
Image 12 of 14

The early break in Critérium International's opening stage included Clement Venturini (Cofidis), Theo Vimpere (Bigmat-Auber 93), Thomas Vaubourzeix (La Pomme-Marseille) and Alexis Gougeard (AG2R)

The early break in Critérium International's opening stage included Clement Venturini (Cofidis), Theo Vimpere (Bigmat-Auber 93), Thomas Vaubourzeix (La Pomme-Marseille) and Alexis Gougeard (AG2R)
(Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve)
Image 13 of 14

The peloton in action on Corsica during the opening stage of Critérium International

The peloton in action on Corsica during the opening stage of Critérium International
(Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve)
Image 14 of 14

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) is all smiles

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) is all smiles
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Nacer Bouhanni (FdJ.fr) won the opening stage of the Criterium International on Saturday morning, taking the bunch sprint ahead of Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp) and Marko Kump (Tinkoff-Saxo) after 89km of racing near Porto Vecchio in the south of Corsica.

Related Articles

Dumoulin wins Criterium International time trial

The Frenchman, who takes the leader's jersey going into the afternoon's time trial, worked off his frustration of not being named to ride Milan-San Remo and no doubt bettered the chances of being named to the French squad's Tour de France line-up.

It was the third win of the season for the 23-year-old Bouhanni, who called it “a big satisfaction after my crash in Paris-Nice.” He won the first stage of Paris-Nice and wore the leader's jersey for two stage, but had to abandon on the fifth stage after a crash.

The race was held under warm blue skies and 20C temperatures in Porto Vecchio, the site of the Grand Depart of the 2013 Tour de France.

A group of four got away early and after 25km, Alexis Gougeard (AG2R), Clement Venturini (Cofidis), Thomas Vaubourzeix (La Pomme-Marseille) and Theo Vimpere (Bigmat-Auber 93) had built up a two-minute lead.

The short stage had only one climb along the way, the Cote de Conca, at 45km and the quartet went over with a gap of only 35 seconds. Vimpere secured the first mountains jersey, and was followed over by Gougeard and Vaubourzeix. And shortly thereafter at 49km, the break was over and the bunch came back together.

With some 29km to go, the peloton split into two and Andy Schleck (Trek Factory Racing)  amongst those in the 50-man second group. However within 5km they had made their way back to the first group, and the peloton took on the day's intermediate sprint at 73.5km. Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling) took the points, followed by Bob Jungels (Trek Factory Racing) and Stephane Rossetto (Bigmat-Auber 93).

Astana's Alessandro Vanotti wasn't willing to wait for the expected mass sprint and took off, gaining a 10second gap with 10km to go. With 5km to go he still had 8 seconds, but the sprinters' teams weren't about to let him get away. He was caught with 2km to go and the bunch sprint was on. Bouhanni ensured he hit the line first.

The afternoon's time trial stage is over a seven kilometre course and includes a twisting climb out of the port and a dive back down to the finish.

Full Results

1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr2:07:01
2Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
3Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo
4Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
5Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
6Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
7Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
8Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
9Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
10Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
12Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
13Julien El Fares (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
14Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
15Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
16Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
17Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
18Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
20Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura
21Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
22Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
23Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
24Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
25Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
26Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
27Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
28Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
29Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
30Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura
31Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
32José Gonçalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
33Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
34Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
35Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
37Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
38Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
39Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
40Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
41Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
42Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
43Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
44Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
45Antoine Lavieu (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
46Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
47Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
48Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
49Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
50Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
51Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
52Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
53Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
54Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
55Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
56Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
57David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura
58Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
59Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
60Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura
61Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
62Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
63Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
64Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
65Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
66Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
67Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
68Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
69Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
70Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
71Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
72Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
73Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
74Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
75Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
76Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
77Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
78Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
79Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
80Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
81Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia
82Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
83Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
84Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
85Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
86Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
87Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
88Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
89Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
90Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
91Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
92Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
93José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp - Endura
94Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
95Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
96Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
97Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
98Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
99Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
100Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
101Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:20
102Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:34
103Alo Jakin (Est) BigMat - Auber 930:00:36
104Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:00:43
105Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
106Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:55
107Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
108Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
109Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:59
110Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:05
111Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia0:01:25
112Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano0:09:45
113Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia

Sprint 1 - Lecci, 73.5km
1Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling3pts
2Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing2
3Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 931

Points
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr15pts
2Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp12
3Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo10
4Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar8
5Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
6Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling6
7Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 135
8Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement4
9Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing3
10Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2

Mountain 1 - Côte de Conca, 45.5km
1Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 936pts
2Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
3Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 132

Young riders
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr2:07:01
2Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
3Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
4Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
5Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
6Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
8Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
9Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
10Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
11Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
12Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
13Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
14Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
15José Gonçalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
16Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
17Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
18Antoine Lavieu (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
19Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
20Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
21Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
22Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
23Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
24David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura
25Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
26Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
27Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
28Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
29Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
30Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
31Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
32Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
33Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
34Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia
35Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
36Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
37Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
38Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
39Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
40Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
41Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
42Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
43Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
44Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:00:43
45Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:55
46Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:59
47Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia0:01:25
48Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia0:09:45

Teams
1Team Europcar6:21:03
2Cofidis, Solutions Credits
3Trek Factory Racing
4Team La Pomme Marseille 13
5AG2R La Mondiale
6IAM Cycling
7Team NetApp - Endura
8Garmin Sharp
9Bretagne - Seche Environnement
10Tinkoff-Saxo
11BigMat - Auber 93
12Colombia
13Astana Pro Team
14Team Giant-Shimano
15FDJ.fr

General classification after stage 1
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr2:06:55
2Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:00:02
3Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:03
4Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:04
5Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
6Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:00:05
7Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:06
8Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
10Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
11Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
12Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
14Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
15Julien El Fares (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
16Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
17Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
18Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
19Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
20Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
21Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura
22Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
23Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
24Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
25Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
26Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
27Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
28Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
29Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
30Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
31Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura
32Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
33José Gonçalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
34Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
35Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
36Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
37Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
38Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
39Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
40Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
41Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
42Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
43Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
44Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
45Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
46Antoine Lavieu (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
47Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
48Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
49Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
50Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
51Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
52Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
53Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
54Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
55Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
56Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
57David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura
58Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
59Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
60Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura
61Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
62Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
63Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
64Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
65Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
66Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
67Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
68Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
69Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
70Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
71Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
72Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
73Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
74Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
75Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
76Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
77Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
78Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
79Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
80Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
81Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia
82Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
83Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
84Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
85Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
86Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
87Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
88Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
89Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
90Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
91Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
92Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
93José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp - Endura
94Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
95Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
96Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
97Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
98Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
99Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
100Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
101Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:26
102Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:40
103Alo Jakin (Est) BigMat - Auber 930:00:42
104Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:00:49
105Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
106Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:01
107Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
108Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
109Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:05
110Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:11
111Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia0:01:31
112Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano0:09:51
113Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia

Points classification
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr15pts
2Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp12
3Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo10
4Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling9
5Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar8
6Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
7Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 135
8Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement4
9Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing3
10Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing2
11Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
12Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 931

Mountains classification
1Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 936pts
2Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
3Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 132

Young riders classification
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr2:06:55
2Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:00:02
3Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:03
4Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:04
5Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:06
6Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
7Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
8Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
9Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
10Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
11Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
12Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
13Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
14Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
15José Gonçalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
16Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
17Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
18Antoine Lavieu (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
19Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
20Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
21Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
22Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
23Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
24David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura
25Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
26Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
27Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
28Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
29Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
30Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
31Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
32Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
33Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
34Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia
35Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
36Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
37Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
38Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
39Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
40Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
41Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
42Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
43Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
44Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:00:49
45Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:01
46Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:05
47Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia0:01:31
48Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia0:09:51

Teams classification
1Team Europcar6:21:03
2Cofidis, Solutions Credits
3Trek Factory Racing
4Team La Pomme Marseille 13
5AG2R La Mondiale
6IAM Cycling
7Team NetApp - Endura
8Garmin Sharp
9Bretagne - Seche Environnement
10Tinkoff-Saxo
11BigMat - Auber 93
12Colombia
13Astana Pro Team
14Team Giant-Shimano
15FDJ.fr

Latest on Cyclingnews