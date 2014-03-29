Image 1 of 14 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) answers questions from the press (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve) Image 2 of 14 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) wins the sprint at Criterium International (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve) Image 3 of 14 Nacer Bouhanni in the white jersey (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve) Image 4 of 14 Bouhanni receiving the best young rider's jersey (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve) Image 5 of 14 All ready for the start of the 2014 Criterium International (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve) Image 6 of 14 Théo Vimpere (BigMat - Auber 93) leads the mountains classification after stage 1 of Critérium International (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve) Image 7 of 14 Critérium International stage 1 winner Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) leads the points classification (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve) Image 8 of 14 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) in the Critérium International leader's jersey after winning stage 1 (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve) Image 9 of 14 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) on the podium after winning the opening stage of Critérium International (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve) Image 10 of 14 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) sprints to victory in stage 1 of Critérium International (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve) Image 11 of 14 Alessandro Vanotti (Astana) launched a solo attack in the finale of stage 1 (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve) Image 12 of 14 The early break in Critérium International's opening stage included Clement Venturini (Cofidis), Theo Vimpere (Bigmat-Auber 93), Thomas Vaubourzeix (La Pomme-Marseille) and Alexis Gougeard (AG2R) (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve) Image 13 of 14 The peloton in action on Corsica during the opening stage of Critérium International (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve) Image 14 of 14 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) is all smiles (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Nacer Bouhanni (FdJ.fr) won the opening stage of the Criterium International on Saturday morning, taking the bunch sprint ahead of Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp) and Marko Kump (Tinkoff-Saxo) after 89km of racing near Porto Vecchio in the south of Corsica.

The Frenchman, who takes the leader's jersey going into the afternoon's time trial, worked off his frustration of not being named to ride Milan-San Remo and no doubt bettered the chances of being named to the French squad's Tour de France line-up.

It was the third win of the season for the 23-year-old Bouhanni, who called it “a big satisfaction after my crash in Paris-Nice.” He won the first stage of Paris-Nice and wore the leader's jersey for two stage, but had to abandon on the fifth stage after a crash.

The race was held under warm blue skies and 20C temperatures in Porto Vecchio, the site of the Grand Depart of the 2013 Tour de France.

A group of four got away early and after 25km, Alexis Gougeard (AG2R), Clement Venturini (Cofidis), Thomas Vaubourzeix (La Pomme-Marseille) and Theo Vimpere (Bigmat-Auber 93) had built up a two-minute lead.

The short stage had only one climb along the way, the Cote de Conca, at 45km and the quartet went over with a gap of only 35 seconds. Vimpere secured the first mountains jersey, and was followed over by Gougeard and Vaubourzeix. And shortly thereafter at 49km, the break was over and the bunch came back together.

With some 29km to go, the peloton split into two and Andy Schleck (Trek Factory Racing) amongst those in the 50-man second group. However within 5km they had made their way back to the first group, and the peloton took on the day's intermediate sprint at 73.5km. Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling) took the points, followed by Bob Jungels (Trek Factory Racing) and Stephane Rossetto (Bigmat-Auber 93).

Astana's Alessandro Vanotti wasn't willing to wait for the expected mass sprint and took off, gaining a 10second gap with 10km to go. With 5km to go he still had 8 seconds, but the sprinters' teams weren't about to let him get away. He was caught with 2km to go and the bunch sprint was on. Bouhanni ensured he hit the line first.

The afternoon's time trial stage is over a seven kilometre course and includes a twisting climb out of the port and a dive back down to the finish.

Full Results

1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:07:01 2 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 3 Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 5 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 7 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 8 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 9 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 10 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 12 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 14 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 15 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 16 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 17 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 18 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 20 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura 21 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 22 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 23 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura 24 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 26 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 27 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 29 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 30 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura 31 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 32 José Gonçalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 33 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 34 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 35 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 37 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 38 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 39 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 40 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 41 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 42 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp 43 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 44 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 45 Antoine Lavieu (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 46 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 47 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 48 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 49 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 50 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 51 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 52 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 53 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 54 Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 55 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 56 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 57 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura 58 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 59 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 60 Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura 61 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr 62 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 63 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 65 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 66 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 67 Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 68 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 69 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 70 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 71 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 72 Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 73 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 74 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 75 Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 76 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 77 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 78 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 79 Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura 80 Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 81 Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia 82 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 83 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 84 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 85 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 86 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 87 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 88 Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 89 Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 90 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 91 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 92 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 93 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp - Endura 94 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 95 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 96 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 97 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 98 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 99 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp 100 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 101 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:20 102 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:34 103 Alo Jakin (Est) BigMat - Auber 93 0:00:36 104 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:00:43 105 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 106 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:55 107 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 108 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 109 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:59 110 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:05 111 Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia 0:01:25 112 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano 0:09:45 113 Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia

Sprint 1 - Lecci, 73.5km 1 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 3 pts 2 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 2 3 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 1

Points 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 15 pts 2 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 12 3 Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 4 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 8 5 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 6 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 6 7 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 5 8 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 4 9 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 3 10 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2

Mountain 1 - Côte de Conca, 45.5km 1 Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 6 pts 2 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 3 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 2

Young riders 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:07:01 2 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 3 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 4 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 5 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 6 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 8 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 9 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 10 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 11 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura 13 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 15 José Gonçalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 16 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 17 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 18 Antoine Lavieu (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 19 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 20 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 21 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 22 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 23 Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura 25 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 26 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 28 Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 29 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 30 Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 31 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 32 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 33 Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 34 Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia 35 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 36 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 37 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 38 Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 39 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 40 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 41 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 43 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp 44 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:00:43 45 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:55 46 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:59 47 Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia 0:01:25 48 Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia 0:09:45

Teams 1 Team Europcar 6:21:03 2 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 Trek Factory Racing 4 Team La Pomme Marseille 13 5 AG2R La Mondiale 6 IAM Cycling 7 Team NetApp - Endura 8 Garmin Sharp 9 Bretagne - Seche Environnement 10 Tinkoff-Saxo 11 BigMat - Auber 93 12 Colombia 13 Astana Pro Team 14 Team Giant-Shimano 15 FDJ.fr

General classification after stage 1 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:06:55 2 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:00:02 3 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:00:03 4 Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:04 5 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 6 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 0:00:05 7 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:06 8 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 10 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 11 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 12 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 14 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 16 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 17 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 18 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 19 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 21 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura 22 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 23 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 24 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura 25 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 26 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 27 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 28 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 30 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 31 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura 32 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 33 José Gonçalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 34 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 35 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 36 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 37 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 38 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 39 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 40 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 41 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 42 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 43 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp 44 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 45 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 46 Antoine Lavieu (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 47 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 48 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 49 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 50 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 51 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 52 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 53 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 54 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 55 Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 56 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 57 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura 58 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 59 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 60 Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura 61 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr 62 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 63 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 65 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 66 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 67 Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 68 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 69 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 70 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 71 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 72 Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 73 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 74 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 75 Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 76 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 77 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 78 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 79 Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura 80 Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 81 Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia 82 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 83 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 84 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 85 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 86 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 87 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 88 Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 89 Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 90 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 91 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 92 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 93 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp - Endura 94 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 95 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 96 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 97 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 98 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 99 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp 100 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 101 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:26 102 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:40 103 Alo Jakin (Est) BigMat - Auber 93 0:00:42 104 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:00:49 105 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 106 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:01 107 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 108 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 109 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:05 110 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:11 111 Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia 0:01:31 112 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano 0:09:51 113 Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia

Points classification 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 15 pts 2 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 12 3 Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 4 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 9 5 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 8 6 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 7 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 5 8 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 4 9 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 3 10 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 2 11 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 12 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 1

Mountains classification 1 Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 6 pts 2 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 3 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 2

Young riders classification 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:06:55 2 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:00:02 3 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:00:03 4 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:04 5 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:00:06 6 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 7 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 9 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 10 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 11 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura 13 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 15 José Gonçalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 16 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 17 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 18 Antoine Lavieu (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 19 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 20 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 21 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 22 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 23 Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura 25 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 26 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 28 Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 29 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 30 Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 31 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 32 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 33 Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 34 Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia 35 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 36 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 37 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 38 Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 39 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 40 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 41 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 43 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp 44 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:00:49 45 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:01 46 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:05 47 Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia 0:01:31 48 Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia 0:09:51