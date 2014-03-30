Frank wins final Critérium International stage
Peraud takes overall victory by one second
Stage 3: Porto-Vecchio - Col de l'Ospedale
Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) won the final stage of the Criterium International by outsprinting Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale) on the Cote de l'Ospidale mountain finish. Tiago Machado (NetApp-Endura) placed third at two seconds while Fränk Schleck (Trek Factory Racing), who attacked the small lead group frequently in the closing kilometres, placed fourth at three seconds.
The top three of the stage proved to be the top three in the final rankings, albeit in a slightly different order. Peraud took the general classification title by one second ahead of Frank, with Machado placing third overall at 19 seconds. Overnight leader Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano), winner of the stage two time trial, put in a strong effort to stay with the lead group for much of the final climb but ultimately cracked inside the final 5.5 kilometres and lost more than two minutes plus the yellow jersey.
A day in the mountains
There was sun again at the start in Porte Vecchio as the peloton took off on the third and final stage of the Criterium International. This year's mountain stage featured six climbs, including the closing climb up the Col de l'Ospedale.
A five-man group take off early comprised of Julien Fouchard (Cofidis), Leonardo Duque (Colombia), Angelo Tulik (Europcar), Flavien Dassonville (BigMat-Auber 93) and Yoann Paillot (La Pomme Marseille 13). They built up a lead of 4:25 as Duque was the first over the top of the day's first climb, the Cote de Rocapina, and the gap had increased by only five seconds as he also took top points at the next climb, the Cote d'Orasi.
The gap had climbed to 4:45 at 77km, but then started coming down, hitting 3:15 at the 94km marker, and had dropped to under a minute after 90km. Only 22km later they were caught and the field was back together again. The peloton went into the last 50km and the last two climbs as a group.
As they headed to the final climb, Caleb Fairly (Garmin-Sharp) and Bryan Nauleau (Europcar) gained a slight lead over the peloton of only some 60 riders – with Andy Schleck (Trek Factory Racing) being one of those dropped. The leading duo had a gap of up to 43 seconds, but Tinkoff-Saxo led the charge to bring them back.
Fairly and Nauleau clung tenaciously to their slender lead, taking 10 seconds with them as they started up the climb, but were soon caught. The 14km-long climb and the speed were brutal enough that the field behind them diminished, with Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp), who started the stage second on GC, amongst those struggling.
Two Bretagne Seche Environmente riders looked for their chance with about 9km to go but couldn't get more than a few metres lead. Trek Factory Racing led the way up, looking to take the win for Bob Jungels, and more and more riders fell off the back. AG2R La Mondiale then took over the lead work, and carried a group of only about 24 riders into the final 6km.
Race leader Tom Dumoulin managed to hang on until the final 5.5 km, when he, too, had to drop back. A group of only seven went into the last 5km, with Jungels having also been dropped, but Fränk Schleck still up there. AG2R had demolished the field, and still had two riders in the lead group.
The French riders continued to try and shatter the group, pushing the pace as often as possible. Schleck attacked a number of times too, but the small group determinedly wouldn't let him or anyone else away.
With about 2.5km to go, another attack was enough to drop three more riders, leaving only Schleck, Frank, Peraud and Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) together. Schleck led the way up the steepest part of the climb, before Frank took over. The Luxembourger kept trying to attack, with Majka continually covering him. The four eyed each other as they went under the flamme rouge marker at 1km to go, and their cat-and-mouse tactics enabled the chasing Machado to bridge back up to the front.
Schleck went yet again, followed by Frank, and Frank drove hard the final meters to take the win ahead of Peraud and Machado, with Schleck crossing the line in fourth.
|1
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4:43:59
|2
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:00:02
|4
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:03
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:00:13
|7
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:20
|8
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|0:00:36
|9
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|10
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|12
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:00:46
|13
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:54
|14
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:06
|15
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:10
|16
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:56
|17
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|18
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:07
|19
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:12
|20
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:34
|21
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:11
|22
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:20
|23
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:04
|24
|Antoine Lavieu (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|25
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:09
|26
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:10
|27
|Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:51
|28
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|29
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:05:58
|30
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:06:22
|31
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|0:06:54
|32
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:08:15
|33
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|34
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:08:59
|36
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:09:05
|37
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|38
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:34
|39
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:09:43
|40
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|41
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:10:13
|42
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:10:23
|43
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:11:02
|44
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|0:11:23
|45
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:11:25
|46
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:11:49
|47
|José Gonçalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:12:42
|48
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:55
|49
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:13:42
|50
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|51
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:17:50
|52
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|53
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura
|54
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|0:19:01
|55
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:19:20
|56
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:20:06
|57
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:20:42
|HD
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
|HD
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|HD
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|HD
|Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|HD
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|HD
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|HD
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|HD
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|HD
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|HD
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|HD
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|HD
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|HD
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|HD
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|HD
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|HD
|Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo
|HD
|Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
|HD
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|DNF
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|DNF
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|DNF
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|DNF
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|DNF
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
|DNF
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|DNF
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Alo Jakin (Est) BigMat - Auber 93
|DNF
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|DNF
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|DNF
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNF
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNF
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|DNF
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano
|DNF
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|DNF
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura
|DNF
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|DNF
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|DNF
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|pts
|2
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|2
|3
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|1
|1
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|3
|pts
|2
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|2
|3
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|1
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|3
|pts
|2
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|3
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|1
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|3
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura
|10
|4
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|6
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|6
|7
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|8
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|4
|9
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|3
|10
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|1
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|6
|pts
|2
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|3
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|2
|1
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|6
|pts
|2
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|3
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|2
|1
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|6
|pts
|2
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|4
|3
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|1
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|pts
|2
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|3
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|2
|1
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|6
|pts
|2
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|3
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|1
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|6
|pts
|2
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|3
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura
|2
|1
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4:44:02
|2
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:00:10
|3
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:51
|4
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:03
|5
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:07
|6
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:09
|7
|Antoine Lavieu (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:04:01
|8
|Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:48
|9
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|10
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:05:55
|11
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:06:19
|12
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:08:12
|13
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:09:02
|14
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:09:40
|15
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|0:11:20
|16
|José Gonçalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:12:39
|17
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:13:39
|18
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:19:17
|1
|IAM Cycling
|14:15:10
|2
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:04
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:17
|4
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:11:13
|5
|Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:11:40
|6
|Garmin Sharp
|0:12:15
|7
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:12:24
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|0:12:35
|9
|FDJ.fr
|0:13:33
|10
|Team Europcar
|0:14:12
|11
|Colombia
|0:15:40
|12
|Team NetApp - Endura
|0:21:00
|1
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7:00:12
|2
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:01
|3
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:00:19
|4
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:25
|5
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:00:26
|6
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:28
|7
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:47
|8
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:48
|9
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:57
|10
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|0:01:07
|11
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:01:14
|12
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:21
|13
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:01:25
|14
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:38
|15
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:39
|16
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:07
|17
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:23
|18
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:53
|19
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:10
|20
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:43
|21
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:47
|22
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:48
|23
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:32
|24
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:35
|25
|Antoine Lavieu (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:04:54
|26
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:53
|27
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:06:15
|28
|Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:06:45
|29
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:06:54
|30
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:07:43
|31
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|0:07:46
|32
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:08:51
|33
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:57
|34
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:09:12
|35
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:09:15
|36
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:09:37
|37
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:52
|38
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:10:25
|39
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:10:26
|40
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:10:53
|41
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:11:19
|42
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:25
|43
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:11:51
|44
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:12:25
|45
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:12:28
|46
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|0:12:34
|47
|José Gonçalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:13:13
|48
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:27
|49
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:13:40
|50
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:14:16
|51
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:18:10
|52
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:18:15
|53
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:18:33
|54
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|0:19:19
|55
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:20:35
|56
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:21:01
|57
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:21:12
|1
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|20
|pts
|2
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|15
|4
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|14
|5
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|6
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|12
|7
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|12
|8
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura
|10
|9
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|9
|10
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|11
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|12
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|13
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|4
|14
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|4
|15
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|3
|16
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|3
|17
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|18
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|19
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|1
|20
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|1
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|6
|pts
|2
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|6
|3
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|4
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|5
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|6
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura
|2
|7
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|1
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7:00:37
|2
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:00:01
|3
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:32
|4
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:56
|5
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:14
|6
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:42
|7
|Antoine Lavieu (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:04:29
|8
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:05:50
|9
|Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:06:20
|10
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:06:29
|11
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:07:18
|12
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:08:26
|13
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:09:12
|14
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:10:01
|15
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|0:12:09
|16
|José Gonçalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:12:48
|17
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:13:15
|18
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:20:36
|1
|IAM Cycling
|21:04:37
|2
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:09
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:24
|4
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:11:12
|5
|Garmin Sharp
|0:11:49
|6
|Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:12:42
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:13:17
|8
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:13:20
|9
|FDJ.fr
|0:14:37
|10
|Team Europcar
|0:14:39
|11
|Colombia
|0:16:50
|12
|Team NetApp - Endura
|0:21:29
