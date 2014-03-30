Image 1 of 16 The final GC podium at Critérium International (L-R): Mathias Frank, Jean-Christophe Peraud and Tiago Machado (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 16 Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale) celebrates his overall victory at Critérium International (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 16 The 2014 Creterium International podium (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve) Image 4 of 16 Best young rider Rafal Majka (Tinkoff Saxo) (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve) Image 5 of 16 Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) also won the points jersey (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve) Image 6 of 16 Stage 3 winner Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve) Image 7 of 16 Overall wiiner, Jean-Christophe Peraud (Ag2r) (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve) Image 8 of 16 Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) outsprints Jean-Christophe Peraud (Ag2r) to claim the stage win (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve) Image 9 of 16 Riders out on course (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve) Image 10 of 16 Rohan Dennis (Garmin Sharp) (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve) Image 11 of 16 Théo Vimpere (BigMat) in the KOM jersey (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve) Image 12 of 16 The start of Stage 3 (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve) Image 13 of 16 Getting ready to drop the flag (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve) Image 14 of 16 Team Colombia's Leonardo Duque (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve) Image 15 of 16 Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) in the KOM jersey (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve) Image 16 of 16 Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) outsprinted Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale) to win the final stage at Critérium International (Image credit: AFP)

Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) won the final stage of the Criterium International by outsprinting Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale) on the Cote de l'Ospidale mountain finish. Tiago Machado (NetApp-Endura) placed third at two seconds while Fränk Schleck (Trek Factory Racing), who attacked the small lead group frequently in the closing kilometres, placed fourth at three seconds.

The top three of the stage proved to be the top three in the final rankings, albeit in a slightly different order. Peraud took the general classification title by one second ahead of Frank, with Machado placing third overall at 19 seconds. Overnight leader Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano), winner of the stage two time trial, put in a strong effort to stay with the lead group for much of the final climb but ultimately cracked inside the final 5.5 kilometres and lost more than two minutes plus the yellow jersey.

A day in the mountains

There was sun again at the start in Porte Vecchio as the peloton took off on the third and final stage of the Criterium International. This year's mountain stage featured six climbs, including the closing climb up the Col de l'Ospedale.

A five-man group take off early comprised of Julien Fouchard (Cofidis), Leonardo Duque (Colombia), Angelo Tulik (Europcar), Flavien Dassonville (BigMat-Auber 93) and Yoann Paillot (La Pomme Marseille 13). They built up a lead of 4:25 as Duque was the first over the top of the day's first climb, the Cote de Rocapina, and the gap had increased by only five seconds as he also took top points at the next climb, the Cote d'Orasi.

The gap had climbed to 4:45 at 77km, but then started coming down, hitting 3:15 at the 94km marker, and had dropped to under a minute after 90km. Only 22km later they were caught and the field was back together again. The peloton went into the last 50km and the last two climbs as a group.

As they headed to the final climb, Caleb Fairly (Garmin-Sharp) and Bryan Nauleau (Europcar) gained a slight lead over the peloton of only some 60 riders – with Andy Schleck (Trek Factory Racing) being one of those dropped. The leading duo had a gap of up to 43 seconds, but Tinkoff-Saxo led the charge to bring them back.

Fairly and Nauleau clung tenaciously to their slender lead, taking 10 seconds with them as they started up the climb, but were soon caught. The 14km-long climb and the speed were brutal enough that the field behind them diminished, with Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp), who started the stage second on GC, amongst those struggling.

Two Bretagne Seche Environmente riders looked for their chance with about 9km to go but couldn't get more than a few metres lead. Trek Factory Racing led the way up, looking to take the win for Bob Jungels, and more and more riders fell off the back. AG2R La Mondiale then took over the lead work, and carried a group of only about 24 riders into the final 6km.

Race leader Tom Dumoulin managed to hang on until the final 5.5 km, when he, too, had to drop back. A group of only seven went into the last 5km, with Jungels having also been dropped, but Fränk Schleck still up there. AG2R had demolished the field, and still had two riders in the lead group.

The French riders continued to try and shatter the group, pushing the pace as often as possible. Schleck attacked a number of times too, but the small group determinedly wouldn't let him or anyone else away.

With about 2.5km to go, another attack was enough to drop three more riders, leaving only Schleck, Frank, Peraud and Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) together. Schleck led the way up the steepest part of the climb, before Frank took over. The Luxembourger kept trying to attack, with Majka continually covering him. The four eyed each other as they went under the flamme rouge marker at 1km to go, and their cat-and-mouse tactics enabled the chasing Machado to bridge back up to the front.

Schleck went yet again, followed by Frank, and Frank drove hard the final meters to take the win ahead of Peraud and Machado, with Schleck crossing the line in fourth.

Full Results 1 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 4:43:59 2 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura 0:00:02 4 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:03 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:00:13 7 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:20 8 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 0:00:36 9 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 10 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 12 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 0:00:46 13 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:54 14 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:06 15 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:01:10 16 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:56 17 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 18 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:07 19 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:12 20 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:02:34 21 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:11 22 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:20 23 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:04 24 Antoine Lavieu (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 25 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:09 26 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:10 27 Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:51 28 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 29 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:05:58 30 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura 0:06:22 31 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 0:06:54 32 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:08:15 33 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 34 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:08:59 36 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:09:05 37 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 38 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:34 39 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:09:43 40 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 41 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:10:13 42 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:10:23 43 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:11:02 44 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 0:11:23 45 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:11:25 46 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:11:49 47 José Gonçalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:12:42 48 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:55 49 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:13:42 50 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 51 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:17:50 52 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 53 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura 54 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 0:19:01 55 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:19:20 56 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:20:06 57 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp - Endura 0:20:42 HD Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura HD Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 HD Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits HD Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 HD Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano HD Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 HD Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits HD Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement HD Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 HD Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement HD Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 HD Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo HD Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale HD Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling HD Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team HD Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo HD Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia HD Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia DNF Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia DNF Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 DNF Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 DNF Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp DNF Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp DNF Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp DNF Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp DNF Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 DNF Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Alo Jakin (Est) BigMat - Auber 93 DNF Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team DNF Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team DNF Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team DNF Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 DNF Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano DNF Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo DNF Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo DNF Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing DNF Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing DNF Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing DNF Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing DNF Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing DNF Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr DNF Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia DNF Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano DNF Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano DNF Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano DNF Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura DNF Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 DNF Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura DNF Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr DNF Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team

Sprint 1 - Monacia-d'Aulène, 48km 1 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 pts 2 Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 2 3 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 1

Sprint 2 - Sartène, 77km 1 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 3 pts 2 Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 2 3 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Sprint 3 - Porto-Vecchio, 159km 1 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 3 pts 2 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 2 3 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1

Points 1 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 15 pts 2 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 3 Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura 10 4 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 8 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 6 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 6 7 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 8 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 4 9 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 3 10 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2

Mountain 1 - Côte de Roccapina, 56km 1 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 6 pts 2 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 3 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 2

Mountain 2 - Côte d'Orasi, 67km 1 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 6 pts 2 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 3 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 2

Mountain 3 - Côte de Viggianello, 93.5km 1 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 6 pts 2 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 4 3 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2

Mountain 5 - Côte de Sainte Lucie de Tallano, 116km 1 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 pts 2 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 4 3 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 2

Mountain 6 - Col de Bicanu, 135km 1 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 6 pts 2 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 4 3 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 2

Mountain 7 - Col de l'Ospedale, 176km 1 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 6 pts 2 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 3 Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura 2

Young riders 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 4:44:02 2 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:00:10 3 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:51 4 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:03 5 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:01:07 6 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:09 7 Antoine Lavieu (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:04:01 8 Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:48 9 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 10 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:05:55 11 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura 0:06:19 12 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:08:12 13 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:09:02 14 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:09:40 15 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 0:11:20 16 José Gonçalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:12:39 17 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:13:39 18 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:19:17

Teams 1 IAM Cycling 14:15:10 2 Trek Factory Racing 0:01:04 3 AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:17 4 Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:11:13 5 Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:11:40 6 Garmin Sharp 0:12:15 7 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:12:24 8 Astana Pro Team 0:12:35 9 FDJ.fr 0:13:33 10 Team Europcar 0:14:12 11 Colombia 0:15:40 12 Team NetApp - Endura 0:21:00

Final general classification 1 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7:00:12 2 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:01 3 Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura 0:00:19 4 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:25 5 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:00:26 6 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:28 7 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:47 8 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:48 9 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:57 10 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 0:01:07 11 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 0:01:14 12 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:01:21 13 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:01:25 14 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 0:01:38 15 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:39 16 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:07 17 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:23 18 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:53 19 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:03:10 20 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:43 21 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:03:47 22 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:48 23 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:32 24 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:35 25 Antoine Lavieu (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:04:54 26 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:53 27 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:06:15 28 Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:06:45 29 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura 0:06:54 30 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:07:43 31 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 0:07:46 32 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:08:51 33 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:57 34 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:09:12 35 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:09:15 36 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:09:37 37 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:09:52 38 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:10:25 39 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:10:26 40 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:10:53 41 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:11:19 42 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:25 43 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:11:51 44 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:12:25 45 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:12:28 46 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 0:12:34 47 José Gonçalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:13:13 48 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:27 49 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:13:40 50 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:14:16 51 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:18:10 52 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura 0:18:15 53 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:18:33 54 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 0:19:19 55 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:20:35 56 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:21:01 57 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp - Endura 0:21:12

Points classification 1 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 20 pts 2 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 15 4 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 14 5 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 6 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 12 7 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 12 8 Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura 10 9 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 9 10 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 8 11 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 12 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 13 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 4 14 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 4 15 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 3 16 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 3 17 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 18 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 2 19 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 1 20 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1

Mountains classification 1 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 6 pts 2 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 6 3 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 4 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 5 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 4 6 Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura 2 7 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 2

Young riders classification 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 7:00:37 2 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:00:01 3 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:32 4 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:00:56 5 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:14 6 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:42 7 Antoine Lavieu (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:04:29 8 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:05:50 9 Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:06:20 10 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura 0:06:29 11 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:07:18 12 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:08:26 13 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:09:12 14 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:10:01 15 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 0:12:09 16 José Gonçalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:12:48 17 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:13:15 18 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:20:36