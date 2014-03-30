Trending

Frank wins final Critérium International stage

Peraud takes overall victory by one second

Image 1 of 16

The final GC podium at Critérium International (L-R): Mathias Frank, Jean-Christophe Peraud and Tiago Machado

The final GC podium at Critérium International (L-R): Mathias Frank, Jean-Christophe Peraud and Tiago Machado
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 16

Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale) celebrates his overall victory at Critérium International

Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale) celebrates his overall victory at Critérium International
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 16

The 2014 Creterium International podium

The 2014 Creterium International podium
(Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve)
Image 4 of 16

Best young rider Rafal Majka (Tinkoff Saxo)

Best young rider Rafal Majka (Tinkoff Saxo)
(Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve)
Image 5 of 16

Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) also won the points jersey

Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) also won the points jersey
(Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve)
Image 6 of 16

Stage 3 winner Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling)

Stage 3 winner Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve)
Image 7 of 16

Overall wiiner, Jean-Christophe Peraud (Ag2r)

Overall wiiner, Jean-Christophe Peraud (Ag2r)
(Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve)
Image 8 of 16

Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) outsprints Jean-Christophe Peraud (Ag2r) to claim the stage win

Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) outsprints Jean-Christophe Peraud (Ag2r) to claim the stage win
(Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve)
Image 9 of 16

Riders out on course

Riders out on course
(Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve)
Image 10 of 16

Rohan Dennis (Garmin Sharp)

Rohan Dennis (Garmin Sharp)
(Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve)
Image 11 of 16

Théo Vimpere (BigMat) in the KOM jersey

Théo Vimpere (BigMat) in the KOM jersey
(Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve)
Image 12 of 16

The start of Stage 3

The start of Stage 3
(Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve)
Image 13 of 16

Getting ready to drop the flag

Getting ready to drop the flag
(Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve)
Image 14 of 16

Team Colombia's Leonardo Duque

Team Colombia's Leonardo Duque
(Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve)
Image 15 of 16

Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) in the KOM jersey

Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) in the KOM jersey
(Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve)
Image 16 of 16

Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) outsprinted Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale) to win the final stage at Critérium International

Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) outsprinted Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale) to win the final stage at Critérium International
(Image credit: AFP)

Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) won the final stage of the Criterium International by outsprinting Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale) on the Cote de l'Ospidale mountain finish. Tiago Machado (NetApp-Endura) placed third at two seconds while Fränk Schleck (Trek Factory Racing), who attacked the small lead group frequently in the closing kilometres, placed fourth at three seconds.

The top three of the stage proved to be the top three in the final rankings, albeit in a slightly different order. Peraud took the general classification title by one second ahead of Frank, with Machado placing third overall at 19 seconds. Overnight leader Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano), winner of the stage two time trial, put in a strong effort to stay with the lead group for much of the final climb but ultimately cracked inside the final 5.5 kilometres and lost more than two minutes plus the yellow jersey.

A day in the mountains

There was sun again at the start in Porte Vecchio as the peloton took off on the third and final stage of the Criterium International. This year's mountain stage featured six climbs, including the closing climb up the Col de l'Ospedale.

A five-man group take off early comprised of Julien Fouchard (Cofidis), Leonardo Duque (Colombia), Angelo Tulik (Europcar), Flavien Dassonville (BigMat-Auber 93) and Yoann Paillot (La Pomme Marseille 13). They built up a lead of 4:25 as Duque was the first over the top of the day's first climb, the Cote de Rocapina, and the gap had increased by only five seconds as he also took top points at the next climb, the Cote d'Orasi.

The gap had climbed to 4:45 at 77km, but then started coming down, hitting 3:15 at the 94km marker, and had dropped to under a minute after 90km. Only 22km later they were caught and the field was back together again. The peloton went into the last 50km and the last two climbs as a group.

As they headed to the final climb, Caleb Fairly (Garmin-Sharp) and Bryan Nauleau (Europcar) gained a slight lead over the peloton of only some 60 riders – with Andy Schleck (Trek Factory Racing) being one of those dropped. The leading duo had a gap of up to 43 seconds, but Tinkoff-Saxo led the charge to bring them back.

Fairly and Nauleau clung tenaciously to their slender lead, taking 10 seconds with them as they started up the climb, but were soon caught. The 14km-long climb and the speed were brutal enough that the field behind them diminished, with Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp), who started the stage second on GC, amongst those struggling.

Two Bretagne Seche Environmente riders looked for their chance with about 9km to go but couldn't get more than a few metres lead. Trek Factory Racing led the way up, looking to take the win for Bob Jungels, and more and more riders fell off the back. AG2R La Mondiale then took over the lead work, and carried a group of only about 24 riders into the final 6km.

Race leader Tom Dumoulin managed to hang on until the final 5.5 km, when he, too, had to drop back. A group of only seven went into the last 5km, with Jungels having also been dropped, but Fränk Schleck still up there. AG2R had demolished the field, and still had two riders in the lead group.

The French riders continued to try and shatter the group, pushing the pace as often as possible. Schleck attacked a number of times too, but the small group determinedly wouldn't let him or anyone else away.

With about 2.5km to go, another attack was enough to drop three more riders, leaving only Schleck, Frank, Peraud and Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) together. Schleck led the way up the steepest part of the climb, before Frank took over. The Luxembourger kept trying to attack, with Majka continually covering him. The four eyed each other as they went under the flamme rouge marker at 1km to go, and their cat-and-mouse tactics enabled the chasing Machado to bridge back up to the front.

Schleck went yet again, followed by Frank, and Frank drove hard the final meters to take the win ahead of Peraud and Machado, with Schleck crossing the line in fourth.

Full Results
1Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling4:43:59
2Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
3Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura0:00:02
4Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:03
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
6Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:13
7Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:20
8Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia0:00:36
9Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
10Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
11Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
12Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:00:46
13Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:54
14Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:06
15Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:01:10
16Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:56
17Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
18Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:07
19Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:12
20Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:02:34
21Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:11
22Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:03:20
23Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:04
24Antoine Lavieu (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
25Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:09
26Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:10
27Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:51
28Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
29Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:05:58
30David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura0:06:22
31Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia0:06:54
32Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:08:15
33Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
34Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
35Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr0:08:59
36Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:09:05
37Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
38Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:34
39Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:09:43
40Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
41Julien El Fares (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:10:13
42Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr0:10:23
43Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:11:02
44Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia0:11:23
45Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:11:25
46Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling0:11:49
47José Gonçalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:12:42
48Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:55
49Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:13:42
50Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
51Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar0:17:50
52Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
53Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura
54Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling0:19:01
55Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:19:20
56Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:20:06
57José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp - Endura0:20:42
HDFrantisek Padour (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
HDDimitri Le Boulch (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
HDJulien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
HDSteven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
HDThierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
HDYoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
HDJerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
HDFlorian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
HDFlavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
HDFlorian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
HDThéo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
HDJay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
HDAxel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
HDMatthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
HDDaniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
HDMarko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo
HDEdward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
HDLeonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
DNFAlexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFJonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia
DNFJulien Antomarchi (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
DNFBenjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
DNFThomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
DNFRamunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
DNFLachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
DNFAlex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
DNFPierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
DNFTony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFAlo Jakin (Est) BigMat - Auber 93
DNFAlexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFArman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFEvan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
DNFThomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
DNFJonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
DNFMichael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFEvgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFCalvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
DNFFabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
DNFAndy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
DNFJérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFLaurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
DNFEugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
DNFChristophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFSébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFClément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFDarwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia
DNFLawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
DNFSea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano
DNFTom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
DNFCesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura
DNFYannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
DNFAngelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFGiovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFErick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
DNFNacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFValerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team

Sprint 1 - Monacia-d'Aulène, 48km
1Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3pts
2Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 132
3Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 931

Sprint 2 - Sartène, 77km
1Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 933pts
2Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 132
3Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Sprint 3 - Porto-Vecchio, 159km
1Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp3pts
2Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar2
3Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo1

Points
1Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling15pts
2Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
3Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura10
4Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing8
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo7
6Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement6
7Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
8Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia4
9Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 133
10Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2

Mountain 1 - Côte de Roccapina, 56km
1Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia6pts
2Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
3Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 932

Mountain 2 - Côte d'Orasi, 67km
1Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia6pts
2Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
3Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 932

Mountain 3 - Côte de Viggianello, 93.5km
1Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia6pts
2Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 934
3Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2

Mountain 5 - Côte de Sainte Lucie de Tallano, 116km
1Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo6pts
2Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing4
3Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp2

Mountain 6 - Col de Bicanu, 135km
1Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 936pts
2Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing4
3Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing2

Mountain 7 - Col de l'Ospedale, 176km
1Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling6pts
2Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
3Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura2

Young riders
1Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo4:44:02
2Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:10
3Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:51
4Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:03
5Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:01:07
6Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:09
7Antoine Lavieu (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:04:01
8Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:48
9Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
10Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:05:55
11David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura0:06:19
12Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:08:12
13Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:09:02
14Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling0:09:40
15Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia0:11:20
16José Gonçalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:12:39
17Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:13:39
18Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:19:17

Teams
1IAM Cycling14:15:10
2Trek Factory Racing0:01:04
3AG2R La Mondiale0:02:17
4Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:11:13
5Team La Pomme Marseille 130:11:40
6Garmin Sharp0:12:15
7Tinkoff-Saxo0:12:24
8Astana Pro Team0:12:35
9FDJ.fr0:13:33
10Team Europcar0:14:12
11Colombia0:15:40
12Team NetApp - Endura0:21:00

Final general classification
1Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7:00:12
2Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:01
3Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura0:00:19
4Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:25
5Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:26
6Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:28
7Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:47
8Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:48
9Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:57
10Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia0:01:07
11Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:01:14
12Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:01:21
13Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:01:25
14Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp0:01:38
15Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:39
16Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:07
17Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:23
18Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:53
19Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:03:10
20Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:03:43
21Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:47
22Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:48
23Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:32
24Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:35
25Antoine Lavieu (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:04:54
26Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:53
27Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:06:15
28Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:06:45
29David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura0:06:54
30Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr0:07:43
31Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia0:07:46
32Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:08:51
33Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:57
34Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:09:12
35Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr0:09:15
36Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:09:37
37Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:09:52
38Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:10:25
39Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling0:10:26
40Julien El Fares (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:10:53
41Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:11:19
42Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:25
43Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:11:51
44Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling0:12:25
45Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr0:12:28
46Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia0:12:34
47José Gonçalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:13:13
48Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:27
49Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:13:40
50Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp0:14:16
51Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar0:18:10
52Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura0:18:15
53Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:18:33
54Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling0:19:19
55Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:20:35
56Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:21:01
57José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp - Endura0:21:12

Points classification
1Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling20pts
2Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano15
4Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp14
5Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13
6Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing12
7Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp12
8Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura10
9Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement9
10Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing8
11Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo7
12Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
13Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia4
14Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement4
15Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp3
16Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 133
17Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
18Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar2
19Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 931
20Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo1

Mountains classification
1Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling6pts
2Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 936
3Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo6
4Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
5Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing4
6Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura2
7Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing2

Young riders classification
1Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo7:00:37
2Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:01
3Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:32
4Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:00:56
5Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:14
6Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:42
7Antoine Lavieu (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:04:29
8Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:05:50
9Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:06:20
10David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura0:06:29
11Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr0:07:18
12Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:08:26
13Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:09:12
14Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling0:10:01
15Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia0:12:09
16José Gonçalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:12:48
17Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:13:15
18Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:20:36

Teams classification
1IAM Cycling21:04:37
2Trek Factory Racing0:01:09
3AG2R La Mondiale0:02:24
4Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:11:12
5Garmin Sharp0:11:49
6Team La Pomme Marseille 130:12:42
7Astana Pro Team0:13:17
8Tinkoff-Saxo0:13:20
9FDJ.fr0:14:37
10Team Europcar0:14:39
11Colombia0:16:50
12Team NetApp - Endura0:21:29

