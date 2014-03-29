Trending

Dumoulin wins Criterium International time trial

Giant-Shimano rider also take overall lead

Image 1 of 12

Critérium International time trial stage winner Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) took over the race lead

Critérium International time trial stage winner Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) took over the race lead
(Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve)
Image 2 of 12

Tom Dumoulin (Team Giant-Shimano) on the podium after winning the stage 2 time trial at Critérium International

Tom Dumoulin (Team Giant-Shimano) on the podium after winning the stage 2 time trial at Critérium International
(Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve)
Image 3 of 12

Critérium International mountains classification leader Théo Vimpere (BigMat - Auber 93)

Critérium International mountains classification leader Théo Vimpere (BigMat - Auber 93)
(Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve)
Image 4 of 12

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) also leads the young rider classification at Critérium International

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) also leads the young rider classification at Critérium International
(Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve)
Image 5 of 12

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) now leads the points classification after his time trial win

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) now leads the points classification after his time trial win
(Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve)
Image 6 of 12

Stage 1 winner and Critérium International leader Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) would be unable to defend his yellow jersey in the afternoon time trial

Stage 1 winner and Critérium International leader Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) would be unable to defend his yellow jersey in the afternoon time trial
(Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve)
Image 7 of 12

Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp) finished 10th in the Critérium International time trial

Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp) finished 10th in the Critérium International time trial
(Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve)
Image 8 of 12

Luxembourg time trial champion Bob Jungels (Trek Factory Racing) rolls out of the start house

Luxembourg time trial champion Bob Jungels (Trek Factory Racing) rolls out of the start house
(Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve)
Image 9 of 12

Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale) placed fourth in the Critérium International time trial

Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale) placed fourth in the Critérium International time trial
(Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve)
Image 10 of 12

Jerome Coppel (Cofidis) en route to a fifth place result in the Critérium International time trial

Jerome Coppel (Cofidis) en route to a fifth place result in the Critérium International time trial
(Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve)
Image 11 of 12

Andy Schleck (Trek Factory Racing) in the start house

Andy Schleck (Trek Factory Racing) in the start house
(Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve)
Image 12 of 12

A smiling Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) resplendent in the Critérium International leader's jersey after winning the stage 2 time trial

A smiling Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) resplendent in the Critérium International leader's jersey after winning the stage 2 time trial
(Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve)

Tom Dumoulin of Giant-Shimano won the afternoon time trial of the Criterium International, covering the short seven-kilometre course in a time of 9:07. Second place went to Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) at 9:10, with Bob Jungels (Trek Factory Racing) third at 9:17. The 23-year-old Dutchman also took over the race lead, ahead of Dennis and Jungels.

Related Articles

Bouhanni wins Criterium International first stage

Critérium International start list

The time trial course was a technical one, with a few bumps along the way. It ended with the last kilometer climbing up to the finish line.

“Finally, after lots of close calls and second places it’s great to get a win," Dumoulin said of his season's first victory.

 “I went full gas from the off and did a good ride, nailed all the corners and had good power on the fast sections. Once again the Giant Trinity TT bike felt so smooth and fast and mentally that’s a huge boost when you’re hurting.

 “It’s great to win here in Corsica again after our Tour success here last year. It seems that we have a good connection with yellow jerseys in Corsica."

 The first rider out, Felipe Paredes of Colombia, put in a time of 10:55, which proved to be nearly the slowest of the day. Alexis Gougeard (AG2R),who was in the break earlier in the day on the opening stage, led for a while with 9:33, but rider after rider topped that mark as well, as the time crept down to the nine-minute mark.

Domoulin moved into the hot seat with a best time of 9:07, three seconds faster that Richie Porte's winning time on the same course last year, and the other riders failed to better his time.

Sunday's third and decisive stage for the weekend stage race covers 176km and includes six climbs, featuring a mountain-top finish on the Cote de l'Ospedale near Porto Vecchio in the south of Corsica.

Full Results
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:09:07
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:00:03
3Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:10
4Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:11
5Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
6Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp0:00:14
7Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:16
8Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:18
10Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:00:20
11Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:21
12Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:22
13Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
14Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling0:00:23
15Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:24
16Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
17Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura0:00:26
18Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:27
20Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
21Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:00:28
22Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
23Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura0:00:30
24Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
25Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
26Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:00:31
27Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:32
28Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:33
29Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:00:34
30Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
31Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:00:35
32José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp - Endura
33Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:36
34José Gonçalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
35Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
36Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
37David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura0:00:37
38Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
39Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
40Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
41Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:38
42Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia0:00:40
43Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
44Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
45Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
46Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:41
47Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
48Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
49Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
50Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:42
51Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
52Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
53Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
54Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:44
55Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
56Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
57Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
58Julien El Fares (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:00:45
59Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
60Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
61Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:46
62Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:47
63Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
64Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:48
65Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
66Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
67Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
68Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:49
69Alo Jakin (Est) BigMat - Auber 930:00:51
70Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
71Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
72Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
73Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo
74Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura0:00:52
75Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
76Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
77Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:00:53
78Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:00:54
79Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
80Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
81Antoine Lavieu (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:00:55
82Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
83Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
84Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
85Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura0:00:57
86Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
87Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:58
88Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:59
89Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
90Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:00
91Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:01
92Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:01:02
93Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
94Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia0:01:04
95Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:01:06
96Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:01:07
97Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
98Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:08
99Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:01:10
100Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
101Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:11
102Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
103Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:01:13
104Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:15
105Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:01:16
106Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
107Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:24
108Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia0:01:26
109Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:35
110Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:41
111Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
112Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia0:01:48
113Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:56

Points
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano15pts
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp12
3Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing10
4Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
5Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
6Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp6
7Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling5
8Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
9Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement3
10Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp2

Young riders
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:09:08
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:00:03
3Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:10
4Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:18
5Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:00:20
6Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:22
7Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:24
8Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
9Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:26
10Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:27
11Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:00:30
12Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:00:35
13José Gonçalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:00:36
14David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura0:00:37
15Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
16Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
17Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:38
18Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:40
19Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:41
20Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team0:00:42
21Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:00:44
22Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
23Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
24Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:45
25Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:47
26Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:48
27Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:49
28Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:51
29Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
30Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:00:53
31Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:00:54
32Antoine Lavieu (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:00:55
33Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
34Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:58
35Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:59
36Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:00
37Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia0:01:04
38Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:01:06
39Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:08
40Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:01:10
41Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:11
42Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:01:13
43Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:01:16
44Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
45Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:24
46Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia0:01:26
47Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:41
48Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia0:01:48

Teams
1Garmin Sharp0:27:58
2Team Giant-Shimano0:00:24
3Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:25
4IAM Cycling0:00:26
5Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:30
6Trek Factory Racing0:00:31
7AG2R La Mondiale0:00:33
8Team Europcar0:00:53
9Team NetApp - Endura0:00:54
10Astana Pro Team0:01:08
11Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:22
12BigMat - Auber 930:01:23
13Team La Pomme Marseille 130:01:28
14FDJ.fr0:01:30
15Colombia0:01:36

General classification after stage 2
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano2:16:08
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:00:03
3Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:08
4Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:11
5Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
6Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp0:00:14
7Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:00:16
8Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
9Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
10Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:18
11Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:21
12Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
13Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:22
14Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
15Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling0:00:23
16Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:24
17Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura0:00:26
18Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:27
20Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
21Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:00:28
22Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
23Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura0:00:30
24Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
25Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
26Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:00:31
27Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:32
28Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:00:33
29Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
30Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:34
31Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:00:35
32José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp - Endura
33Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:36
34Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
35José Gonçalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
36Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
37David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura0:00:37
38Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
39Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
40Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
41Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:38
42Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia0:00:40
43Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
44Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
45Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:41
46Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
47Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
48Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
49Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:42
50Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
51Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
52Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
53Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:44
54Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
55Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
56Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
57Julien El Fares (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:00:45
58Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
59Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
60Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:46
61Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:47
62Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
63Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:48
64Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
65Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
66Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
67Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:49
68Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo
69Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:51
70Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
71Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura0:00:52
72Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
73Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:00:53
74Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:00:54
75Antoine Lavieu (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:00:55
76Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
77Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
78Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
79Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura0:00:57
80Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
81Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:59
82Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
83Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:00
84Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:02
85Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
86Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
87Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:01:06
88Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:01:07
89Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
90Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:01:10
91Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
92Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:11
93Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
94Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:01:13
95Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:01:16
96Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
97Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:24
98Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia0:01:26
99Alo Jakin (Est) BigMat - Auber 930:01:27
100Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:01:28
101Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:35
102Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:01:37
103Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:41
104Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:45
105Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:46
106Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:56
107Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
108Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:57
109Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:01
110Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:10
111Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia0:02:29
112Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano0:11:20
113Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia0:11:33

Points classification
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano15pts
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr15
3Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp14
4Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp12
5Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing12
6Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits11
7Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo10
8Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling9
9Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
10Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar8
11Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
12Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp6
13Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling5
14Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 135
15Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement4
16Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement3
17Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing3
18Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
19Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 931

Mountains classification
1Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 936pts
2Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
3Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 132

Young riders classification
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano2:16:08
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:00:03
3Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:08
4Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:00:16
5Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:18
6Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:21
7Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:22
8Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:24
9Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:26
10Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:27
11Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:00:30
12Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:00:35
13José Gonçalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:00:36
14David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura0:00:37
15Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
16Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
17Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:38
18Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:40
19Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:41
20Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team0:00:42
21Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:00:44
22Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
23Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
24Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:45
25Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:47
26Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:48
27Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:49
28Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:51
29Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:00:53
30Antoine Lavieu (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:00:55
31Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
32Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:59
33Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:00
34Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:02
35Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:01:06
36Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:01:10
37Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:11
38Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:01:13
39Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:01:16
40Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
41Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:24
42Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia0:01:26
43Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:01:37
44Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:41
45Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:46
46Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:57
47Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia0:02:29
48Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia0:11:33

Teams classification
1Garmin Sharp6:49:01
2Team Giant-Shimano0:00:24
3Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:25
4IAM Cycling0:00:26
5Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:30
6Trek Factory Racing0:00:31
7AG2R La Mondiale0:00:33
8Team Europcar0:00:53
9Team NetApp - Endura0:00:54
10Astana Pro Team0:01:08
11Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:22
12BigMat - Auber 930:01:23
13Team La Pomme Marseille 130:01:28
14FDJ.fr0:01:30
15Colombia0:01:36

Latest on Cyclingnews