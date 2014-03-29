Image 1 of 12 Critérium International time trial stage winner Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) took over the race lead (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve) Image 2 of 12 Tom Dumoulin (Team Giant-Shimano) on the podium after winning the stage 2 time trial at Critérium International (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve) Image 3 of 12 Critérium International mountains classification leader Théo Vimpere (BigMat - Auber 93) (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve) Image 4 of 12 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) also leads the young rider classification at Critérium International (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve) Image 5 of 12 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) now leads the points classification after his time trial win (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve) Image 6 of 12 Stage 1 winner and Critérium International leader Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) would be unable to defend his yellow jersey in the afternoon time trial (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve) Image 7 of 12 Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp) finished 10th in the Critérium International time trial (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve) Image 8 of 12 Luxembourg time trial champion Bob Jungels (Trek Factory Racing) rolls out of the start house (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve) Image 9 of 12 Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale) placed fourth in the Critérium International time trial (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve) Image 10 of 12 Jerome Coppel (Cofidis) en route to a fifth place result in the Critérium International time trial (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve) Image 11 of 12 Andy Schleck (Trek Factory Racing) in the start house (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve) Image 12 of 12 A smiling Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) resplendent in the Critérium International leader's jersey after winning the stage 2 time trial (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve)

Tom Dumoulin of Giant-Shimano won the afternoon time trial of the Criterium International, covering the short seven-kilometre course in a time of 9:07. Second place went to Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) at 9:10, with Bob Jungels (Trek Factory Racing) third at 9:17. The 23-year-old Dutchman also took over the race lead, ahead of Dennis and Jungels.

The time trial course was a technical one, with a few bumps along the way. It ended with the last kilometer climbing up to the finish line.

“Finally, after lots of close calls and second places it’s great to get a win," Dumoulin said of his season's first victory.

“I went full gas from the off and did a good ride, nailed all the corners and had good power on the fast sections. Once again the Giant Trinity TT bike felt so smooth and fast and mentally that’s a huge boost when you’re hurting.

“It’s great to win here in Corsica again after our Tour success here last year. It seems that we have a good connection with yellow jerseys in Corsica."

The first rider out, Felipe Paredes of Colombia, put in a time of 10:55, which proved to be nearly the slowest of the day. Alexis Gougeard (AG2R),who was in the break earlier in the day on the opening stage, led for a while with 9:33, but rider after rider topped that mark as well, as the time crept down to the nine-minute mark.

Domoulin moved into the hot seat with a best time of 9:07, three seconds faster that Richie Porte's winning time on the same course last year, and the other riders failed to better his time.

Sunday's third and decisive stage for the weekend stage race covers 176km and includes six climbs, featuring a mountain-top finish on the Cote de l'Ospedale near Porto Vecchio in the south of Corsica.

Full Results 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:09:07 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:00:03 3 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:10 4 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:11 5 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 0:00:14 7 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:16 8 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:00:18 10 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:00:20 11 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:21 12 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:00:22 13 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 14 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 0:00:23 15 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:00:24 16 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 17 Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura 0:00:26 18 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:27 20 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 21 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:28 22 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 23 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura 0:00:30 24 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 25 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 26 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:00:31 27 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:32 28 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:33 29 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 0:00:34 30 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 31 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 0:00:35 32 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp - Endura 33 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:36 34 José Gonçalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 35 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 36 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 37 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura 0:00:37 38 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 39 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 41 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:38 42 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 0:00:40 43 Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 44 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 45 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 46 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:00:41 47 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp 48 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 49 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 50 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:00:42 51 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 52 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 53 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 54 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:44 55 Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 56 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 57 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura 58 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:00:45 59 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 60 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:46 62 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:47 63 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 64 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:48 65 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 66 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 67 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 68 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:49 69 Alo Jakin (Est) BigMat - Auber 93 0:00:51 70 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 71 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 72 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 73 Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo 74 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura 0:00:52 75 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 76 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 77 Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 0:00:53 78 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:00:54 79 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 80 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 81 Antoine Lavieu (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:00:55 82 Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 83 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 84 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 85 Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura 0:00:57 86 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 87 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:58 88 Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:59 89 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 90 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:00 91 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:01 92 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:01:02 93 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 94 Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia 0:01:04 95 Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 0:01:06 96 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:01:07 97 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 98 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:08 99 Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 0:01:10 100 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 101 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:11 102 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 103 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 0:01:13 104 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:15 105 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:01:16 106 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 107 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:24 108 Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia 0:01:26 109 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:35 110 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:41 111 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 112 Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia 0:01:48 113 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:56

Points 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 15 pts 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 12 3 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 10 4 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 5 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 6 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 6 7 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 5 8 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 9 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 3 10 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 2

Young riders 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:09:08 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:00:03 3 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:10 4 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:00:18 5 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:00:20 6 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:00:22 7 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:00:24 8 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 9 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:26 10 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:27 11 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:30 12 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 0:00:35 13 José Gonçalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:00:36 14 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura 0:00:37 15 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 16 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 17 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:38 18 Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:40 19 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:00:41 20 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 0:00:42 21 Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:00:44 22 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 23 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura 24 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:45 25 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:47 26 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:48 27 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:49 28 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:51 29 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 30 Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 0:00:53 31 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:00:54 32 Antoine Lavieu (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:00:55 33 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 34 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:58 35 Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:59 36 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:00 37 Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia 0:01:04 38 Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 0:01:06 39 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:08 40 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:10 41 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:11 42 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 0:01:13 43 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:01:16 44 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 45 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:24 46 Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia 0:01:26 47 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:41 48 Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia 0:01:48

Teams 1 Garmin Sharp 0:27:58 2 Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:24 3 Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:00:25 4 IAM Cycling 0:00:26 5 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:30 6 Trek Factory Racing 0:00:31 7 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:33 8 Team Europcar 0:00:53 9 Team NetApp - Endura 0:00:54 10 Astana Pro Team 0:01:08 11 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:22 12 BigMat - Auber 93 0:01:23 13 Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:01:28 14 FDJ.fr 0:01:30 15 Colombia 0:01:36

General classification after stage 2 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 2:16:08 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:00:03 3 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:08 4 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:11 5 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 0:00:14 7 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:00:16 8 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 9 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:00:18 11 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:00:21 12 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr 13 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:00:22 14 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 15 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 0:00:23 16 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:24 17 Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura 0:00:26 18 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:27 20 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 21 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:28 22 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 23 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura 0:00:30 24 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 25 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 26 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:00:31 27 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:32 28 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 0:00:33 29 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:34 31 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 0:00:35 32 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp - Endura 33 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:36 34 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 35 José Gonçalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 36 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 37 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura 0:00:37 38 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 39 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 41 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:38 42 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 0:00:40 43 Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 44 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 45 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:00:41 46 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp 47 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 48 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 49 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:00:42 50 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 51 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 52 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 53 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:44 54 Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 55 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 56 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura 57 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:00:45 58 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 59 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 60 Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:46 61 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:47 62 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 63 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:48 64 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 65 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 66 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 67 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:49 68 Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo 69 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:51 70 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 71 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura 0:00:52 72 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 73 Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 0:00:53 74 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:00:54 75 Antoine Lavieu (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:00:55 76 Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 77 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 78 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 79 Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura 0:00:57 80 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 81 Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:59 82 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 83 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:00 84 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:02 85 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 86 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 87 Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 0:01:06 88 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:01:07 89 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 90 Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 0:01:10 91 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 92 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:11 93 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 94 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 0:01:13 95 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:01:16 96 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 97 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:24 98 Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia 0:01:26 99 Alo Jakin (Est) BigMat - Auber 93 0:01:27 100 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:28 101 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:35 102 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:01:37 103 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:41 104 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:45 105 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:46 106 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:56 107 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 108 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:57 109 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:01 110 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:10 111 Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia 0:02:29 112 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano 0:11:20 113 Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia 0:11:33

Points classification 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 15 pts 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 15 3 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 14 4 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 12 5 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 12 6 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 7 Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 8 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 9 9 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 10 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 8 11 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 12 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 6 13 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 5 14 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 5 15 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 4 16 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 3 17 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 3 18 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 19 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 1

Mountains classification 1 Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 6 pts 2 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 3 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 2

Young riders classification 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 2:16:08 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:00:03 3 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:08 4 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:00:16 5 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:00:18 6 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:00:21 7 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:00:22 8 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:24 9 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:26 10 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:27 11 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:30 12 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 0:00:35 13 José Gonçalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:00:36 14 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura 0:00:37 15 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 16 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 17 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:38 18 Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:40 19 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:00:41 20 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 0:00:42 21 Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:00:44 22 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 23 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura 24 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:45 25 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:47 26 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:48 27 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:49 28 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:51 29 Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 0:00:53 30 Antoine Lavieu (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:00:55 31 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 32 Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:59 33 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:00 34 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:02 35 Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 0:01:06 36 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:10 37 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:11 38 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 0:01:13 39 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:01:16 40 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 41 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:24 42 Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia 0:01:26 43 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:01:37 44 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:41 45 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:46 46 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:57 47 Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia 0:02:29 48 Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia 0:11:33