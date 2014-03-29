Dumoulin wins Criterium International time trial
Giant-Shimano rider also take overall lead
Stage 2: Porto-Vecchio (ITT) -
Tom Dumoulin of Giant-Shimano won the afternoon time trial of the Criterium International, covering the short seven-kilometre course in a time of 9:07. Second place went to Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) at 9:10, with Bob Jungels (Trek Factory Racing) third at 9:17. The 23-year-old Dutchman also took over the race lead, ahead of Dennis and Jungels.
The time trial course was a technical one, with a few bumps along the way. It ended with the last kilometer climbing up to the finish line.
“Finally, after lots of close calls and second places it’s great to get a win," Dumoulin said of his season's first victory.
“I went full gas from the off and did a good ride, nailed all the corners and had good power on the fast sections. Once again the Giant Trinity TT bike felt so smooth and fast and mentally that’s a huge boost when you’re hurting.
“It’s great to win here in Corsica again after our Tour success here last year. It seems that we have a good connection with yellow jerseys in Corsica."
The first rider out, Felipe Paredes of Colombia, put in a time of 10:55, which proved to be nearly the slowest of the day. Alexis Gougeard (AG2R),who was in the break earlier in the day on the opening stage, led for a while with 9:33, but rider after rider topped that mark as well, as the time crept down to the nine-minute mark.
Domoulin moved into the hot seat with a best time of 9:07, three seconds faster that Richie Porte's winning time on the same course last year, and the other riders failed to better his time.
Sunday's third and decisive stage for the weekend stage race covers 176km and includes six climbs, featuring a mountain-top finish on the Cote de l'Ospedale near Porto Vecchio in the south of Corsica.
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:09:07
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:03
|3
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:10
|4
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:11
|5
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:14
|7
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:16
|8
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:00:18
|10
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:20
|11
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:21
|12
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:00:22
|13
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|14
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|0:00:23
|15
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:00:24
|16
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|17
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:00:26
|18
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:27
|20
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|21
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:28
|22
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:00:30
|24
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|25
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|26
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:00:31
|27
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:32
|28
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:33
|29
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:00:34
|30
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|31
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:00:35
|32
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp - Endura
|33
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:36
|34
|José Gonçalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|35
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|36
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|37
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:00:37
|38
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|39
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|41
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:38
|42
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:00:40
|43
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|44
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|45
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|46
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:00:41
|47
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
|48
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|49
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|50
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:00:42
|51
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|52
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|53
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|54
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:44
|55
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|56
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|57
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|58
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:00:45
|59
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|60
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:46
|62
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:47
|63
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|64
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:48
|65
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|67
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|68
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:49
|69
|Alo Jakin (Est) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:00:51
|70
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|71
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|72
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|73
|Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo
|74
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:00:52
|75
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|76
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|77
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:00:53
|78
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:00:54
|79
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|80
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|81
|Antoine Lavieu (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:00:55
|82
|Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|83
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|84
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|85
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:00:57
|86
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|87
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:58
|88
|Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:59
|89
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|90
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:00
|91
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:01
|92
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:01:02
|93
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|94
|Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
|0:01:04
|95
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:01:06
|96
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:01:07
|97
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|98
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:08
|99
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:01:10
|100
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|101
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:11
|102
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|103
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:01:13
|104
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:15
|105
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:16
|106
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|107
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:24
|108
|Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia
|0:01:26
|109
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:35
|110
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:41
|111
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|112
|Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia
|0:01:48
|113
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:56
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|15
|pts
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|12
|3
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|4
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|5
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|6
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|6
|7
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|5
|8
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|9
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|3
|10
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|2
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:09:08
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:03
|3
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:10
|4
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:00:18
|5
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:20
|6
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:00:22
|7
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:00:24
|8
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|9
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:26
|10
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:27
|11
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:30
|12
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:00:35
|13
|José Gonçalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:00:36
|14
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:00:37
|15
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|16
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|17
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:38
|18
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:40
|19
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:00:41
|20
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:42
|21
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:00:44
|22
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|23
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|24
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:45
|25
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:47
|26
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:48
|27
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:49
|28
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:51
|29
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|30
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:00:53
|31
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:00:54
|32
|Antoine Lavieu (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:00:55
|33
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|34
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:58
|35
|Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:59
|36
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:00
|37
|Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
|0:01:04
|38
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:01:06
|39
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:08
|40
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:10
|41
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:11
|42
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:01:13
|43
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:16
|44
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|45
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:24
|46
|Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia
|0:01:26
|47
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:41
|48
|Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia
|0:01:48
|1
|Garmin Sharp
|0:27:58
|2
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:24
|3
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:00:25
|4
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:26
|5
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:30
|6
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:31
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:33
|8
|Team Europcar
|0:00:53
|9
|Team NetApp - Endura
|0:00:54
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:08
|11
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:22
|12
|BigMat - Auber 93
|0:01:23
|13
|Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:01:28
|14
|FDJ.fr
|0:01:30
|15
|Colombia
|0:01:36
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|2:16:08
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:03
|3
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:08
|4
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:11
|5
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:14
|7
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:16
|8
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|9
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:00:18
|11
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:00:21
|12
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|13
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:00:22
|14
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|15
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|0:00:23
|16
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:24
|17
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:00:26
|18
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:27
|20
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|21
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:28
|22
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:00:30
|24
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|25
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|26
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:00:31
|27
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:32
|28
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:00:33
|29
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:34
|31
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:00:35
|32
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp - Endura
|33
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:36
|34
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|35
|José Gonçalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|36
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|37
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:00:37
|38
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|39
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|41
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:38
|42
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:00:40
|43
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|44
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|45
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:00:41
|46
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
|47
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|48
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|49
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:00:42
|50
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|51
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|52
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|53
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:44
|54
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|55
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|56
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|57
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:00:45
|58
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|59
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:46
|61
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:47
|62
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|63
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:48
|64
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|66
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|67
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:49
|68
|Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo
|69
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:51
|70
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|71
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:00:52
|72
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|73
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:00:53
|74
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:00:54
|75
|Antoine Lavieu (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:00:55
|76
|Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|77
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|78
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|79
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:00:57
|80
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|81
|Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:59
|82
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|83
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:00
|84
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:02
|85
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|86
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|87
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:01:06
|88
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:01:07
|89
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|90
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:01:10
|91
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|92
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:11
|93
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|94
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:01:13
|95
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:16
|96
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|97
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:24
|98
|Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia
|0:01:26
|99
|Alo Jakin (Est) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:01:27
|100
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:28
|101
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:35
|102
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:01:37
|103
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:41
|104
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:45
|105
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:46
|106
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:56
|107
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|108
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:57
|109
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:01
|110
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:10
|111
|Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
|0:02:29
|112
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:11:20
|113
|Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia
|0:11:33
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|15
|pts
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|15
|3
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|14
|4
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|12
|5
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|12
|6
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|7
|Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|8
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|9
|9
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|10
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|11
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|12
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|6
|13
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|5
|14
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|5
|15
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|4
|16
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|3
|17
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|18
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|19
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|1
|1
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|6
|pts
|2
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|3
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|2
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|2:16:08
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:03
|3
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:08
|4
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:16
|5
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:00:18
|6
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:00:21
|7
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:00:22
|8
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:24
|9
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:26
|10
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:27
|11
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:30
|12
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:00:35
|13
|José Gonçalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:00:36
|14
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:00:37
|15
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|16
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|17
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:38
|18
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:40
|19
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:00:41
|20
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:42
|21
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:00:44
|22
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|23
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|24
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:45
|25
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:47
|26
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:48
|27
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:49
|28
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:51
|29
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:00:53
|30
|Antoine Lavieu (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:00:55
|31
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|32
|Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:59
|33
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:00
|34
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:02
|35
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:01:06
|36
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:10
|37
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:11
|38
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:01:13
|39
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:16
|40
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|41
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:24
|42
|Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia
|0:01:26
|43
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:01:37
|44
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:41
|45
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:46
|46
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:57
|47
|Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
|0:02:29
|48
|Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia
|0:11:33
|1
|Garmin Sharp
|6:49:01
|2
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:24
|3
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:00:25
|4
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:26
|5
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:30
|6
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:31
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:33
|8
|Team Europcar
|0:00:53
|9
|Team NetApp - Endura
|0:00:54
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:08
|11
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:22
|12
|BigMat - Auber 93
|0:01:23
|13
|Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:01:28
|14
|FDJ.fr
|0:01:30
|15
|Colombia
|0:01:36
