Recommended reading

'It makes sense to me that it ends here this year' – Romain Bardet enjoys home crowd sendoff at Critérium du Dauphiné

By published

Tributes paid to Frenchman at stage 3 start in hometown of Brioude

Spectators stand on the side of the road next to a placard reading &quot;honor to Romain Bardet during the 3rd stage of the 77th edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race, 207,2 km between Brioude and Charantonnay, on June 10, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
Tributes were paid to Romain Bardet on stage 3 of the Critérium du Dauphiné in his hometown of Brioude (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the ongoing Critérium du Dauphiné, French rider Romain Bardet is racing for the final time as a professional before calling time on his 14-year career.

The Picnic-PostNL rider has already completed his final Grand Tour, at the recent Giro d'Italia, and is now racing on home roads in south-central France for one last time.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. She has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and her favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.