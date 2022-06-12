Live coverage
Criterium du Dauphine stage 8 - Live coverage
By Issy Ronald published
Can anyone beat Roglic on the final mountain stage?
Race Notes
Primoz Roglic leads overall before final mountain stage
Stage 8 is short but packed with mountains and ends with a 9% climb to Plateau de Solaison
The top ten riders are all fighting for the places on the podium
-138km
As we join the race, it is rolling through the neutral zone away from Saint-Alban-Leyesse where the small town had marked the Dauphiné’s arrival with a parade of local cyclists and strings of yellow, green, white, and polka dot jerseys.
Hello and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of the 8th and final stage of the Criterium du Dauphine.
