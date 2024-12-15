‘At first no one came to help’ - Eddy Merckx talks about his recent crash and road to recovery

Five-time Tour de France champion said he was 'in panic' at the prospect of an oncoming train as he lay on railway tracks

Former Belgian cyclist Eddy Merckx pictured after stage 19 of the Tour de France cycling race from Moirans-en-Montagne to Poligny (172,8 km), France, Friday 21 July 2023. This year&#039;s Tour de France takes place from 01 to 23 July 2023. BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by JASPER JACOBS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)
Merckx at the 2023 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eddy Merckx has spoken to Belgian media about his crash on Monday and recovery plan, saying that he hopes to get back on his bike in the future, but will never ride alone again after falling onto a railway line.

Turning 80 next year, Merckx fell off his bike while he was riding in the region west of Mechelen on Monday when his rear wheel slipped out on a railway crossing. He detailed the events of the fall to VTM Nieuws.

