‘At first no one came to help’ - Eddy Merckx talks about his recent crash and road to recovery

Eddy Merckx has spoken to Belgian media about his crash on Monday and recovery plan, saying that he hopes to get back on his bike in the future, but will never ride alone again after falling onto a railway line.

Turning 80 next year, Merckx fell off his bike while he was riding in the region west of Mechelen on Monday when his rear wheel slipped out on a railway crossing. He detailed the events of the fall to VTM Nieuws .

“During my bike ride, it suddenly started to drizzle,” he said. “I slid with my rear wheel. I fell right on my right thigh and knew immediately that it was a fracture.”

“I was in panic, because I was lying on the train tracks. I signalled, but at first no one came to help. I couldn’t get up.”

The five-time Tour de France winner, who many regard as the best cyclist of all-time, said that he was eventually helped by a motorcyclist and two others. As he lay on the railway tracks, he was concerned about the prospect of an oncoming train.

“OK, the barriers were open at that time. But you never know if they suddenly close,” he said.

Merckx had suffered a displaced fracture of the right hip, according to a report released by AZ St. Elisabeth Herentals Hospital. He underwent a successful total hip replacement on Tuesday, with the medical staff saying "a full recovery is expected."

"The operation went very smoothly and a full recovery is expected. Eddy Merckx will now stay in the hospital for at least one night to recover from the procedure,” a statement from hospital read, which was posted by HLN .

During his career, Merckx was an 11-time Grand Tour winner during the 1960s and 1970s - Tour de France five times, Giro d'Italia five times and the Vuelta a España once. He also won all five Monument Classics and collected three road world championships before retiring in 1978.

In April this year, Merckx was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery when he experienced stomach pain and had part of his bowel removed due to an obstruction.

Three months later, Merckx was in the spotlight again when Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan) broke his record of 34 Tour de France stage wins, going one better with a 35th stage win in Saint Vulbas.

Speaking on Friday, Merckx relayed details of his first round of physiotherapy, and already hopes to make a return to riding in around three months.

“I can walk relatively well with crutches,” Merckx said. “This morning I went to the physiotherapist for the first time and I was able to do a few small exercises.”

“We’ll gradually build up so that I can start cycling again. Because I’m going to keep doing that. I’m determined about that.”

“But not alone anymore, I have learned that lesson now. From now on always in company.”