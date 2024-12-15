'I’m happy with third' - Puck Pieterse makes positive cyclocross season debut in Namur

By
published

Dutch rider starting cyclocross season later than in previous years, but hopes to 'compete for the win right away'

Puck Pieterse during women&#039;s elite race at Namur world cup 2024
Puck Pieterse on her cyclocross return in Namur (Image credit: Getty Images)

Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck) scratched the itch of missing cyclocross and showed her form with an impressive third placed finish in the Namur World Cup.

The 22-year-old multi-discipline rider won stage four of the Tour de France Femmes and the World Cross Country Mountain Bike Championships this summer. She also won the under-23 Road Race World Championships in September.

Ben Goddard