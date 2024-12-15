'It's a nasty injury' - Eli Iserbyt pulls out of Namur World Cup due to nerve pain

Belgian champion falls way behind Vanthourenhout in overall standings as old injury flares up

riders during the men&#039;s elite race at UCI world cupr race in namur
Eli Iserbyt pulled out after two laps of the race in Namur (Image credit: Getty Images)

Belgian cyclocross champion Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) faces his season being impacted once again by nerve pain in his back.

The 27-year-old arrived in Namur targeting overall victory in the UCI World Cup, having won the series for the second time last year.

Ben Goddard