Critérium du Dauphiné: Primoz Roglic wins stage 2 atop Col de Porte
Jumbo-Visma rider takes the overall lead
Stage 2: Vienne - Col de Porte
Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) took a comprehensive victory on stage 2 of the Critérium du Dauphiné, attacking 650 metres from the top of the Col de Porte to take over the race lead.
Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) took second place, eight seconds back, while Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) rounded out the podium ahead of a nine-man chase group on a day which saw a number of big names fall by the wayside.
Roglič had charged away from his competitors on a day which saw Team Ineos make much of the pace up the final haute-category climb. The British squad put in place their usual routine of setting a high pace before delivering a killer blow to the finish. Only when Pavel Sivakov peeled off with 2km to race, Egan Bernal didn't move, leaving Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) to pull the group towards the finale.
Sighter attacks from Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) and Buchmann came shortly after the leaders passed the flamme rouge, but it was Roglič – sat low in the saddle and pushing a high cadence – who managed to get away.
There was no effective response from behind as the Slovene powered off, least of all from Bernal, who looked far from his best. Instead, Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) made a move for second place, but was caught on the rise to the line as Buchmann led the rest through the finish.
How it unfolded
After the first uphill finish of five on Wednesday, stage 2 brought a tougher test to the finish in the shape of the Col de Porte (17.5km at 6.2 per cent). The 135km stage from Vienne to the HC-rated summit brought third- and fourth-category climbs as well as the first-category Côte Maillet (6.2km at 8 per cent) which came 36.5km out.
The attacks started soon after the start, and eight men quickly got away to form what would be the break of the day. Jérôme Cousin (Total Direct Energie), Geoffrey Soupe (Total Direct Energie), Bruno Armirail (Groupama-FDJ), Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Jasha Sütterlin (Team Sunweb), Ben O’Connor (NTT Pro Cycling), Michael Schär (CCC Team) and Fabien Doubey (Circus-Wanty Gobert) made the move.
Schär, who will head to AG2R La Mondiale next season, was already in the mountains jersey after getting in the break for 200km on stage 1. This time, the break was on a tight leash, with Jumbo-Visma working to limit their advantage to three minutes.
By the top of the Maillet, with 37km of the stage remaining, the peloton was 1:30 behind what was left of the break – Schär and Armirail. Schär, meanwhile, had picked up 12 points to bolster his KOM lead.
On the flat road to the base of the Porte, a crash in the peloton left Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Sergio Higuita (EF Pro Cycling) on the deck and requiring medical attention before getting back on their bikes.
Armiral led the way onto the final climb, pushing on alone. As the peloton closed to within 40 seconds on the lower slopes, race leader Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) dropped back having worked on the front of the peloton for his team's GC leaders.
Team Ineos hit the front 12km from the line, setting a pace that discouraged any early attacks as the rain started falling, and eventually bringing Armirail back with 8.5km remaining. Victor de la Parte (CCC Team) made a move off the front but succumbed to the pace set by Jonathan Castroviejo (Team Ineos) a kilometre later.
More damage had been done by the time the Spaniard dropped away 6km from the finish. Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was dropped as Kwiatkowski took over ahead of Geraint Thomas, Froome, Pavel Sivakov and Egan Bernal.
Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) fell out of contention at the 5km mark, while Froome was gone from the lead group a few hundred metres later.
Thomas took over the pacemaking from Kwiatkowski at the 4km mark, while Enric Mas (Movistar), Rigoberto Urán (EF Pro Cycling) and Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) dropped away over the next kilometre.
Sivakov was next on the front, but an attack by Buchmann ruined Ineos' preparations for the finish with an attack that Bernal had no answer to. Meanwhile, Roglič, Quinana and Pinot were quick to respond.
Roglič's co-leader Tom Dumoulin wasn't up there though, dropping away with 2km to go as his teammate Sepp Kuss made the pace. More big names – Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) – fell away on the approach to the flamme rouge before the GC contenders began to fire on the final run to the line.
Quintana and Buchmann made tentative moves early in the final kilometre, but it was Roglič who properly took over soon after, easing away from his fellow GC contenders and soloing to the line for his fifth victory of 2020.
Results
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:39:40
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:08
|3
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|5
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:00:10
|6
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|7
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|8
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|9
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|9:07:12
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:12
|3
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:14
|4
|Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos
|0:00:16
|5
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|0:00:18
|6
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:00:20
|7
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|9
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling
