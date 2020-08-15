Critérium du Dauphiné: Kämna wins stage 4 from breakaway amid GC chaos
Race leader Roglic crashes and almost drops out as Bernal, Kruijswijk abandon
Stage 4: Ugine - Megève
Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) survived a nasty crash to retain the leader's jersey at the Criterium du Dauphine on a day that saw Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) abandon and Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) and Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) crash out.
Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) escaped from the big-name breakaway of the day to win the stage on the Megève airport finish, confirming his climbing pedigree.
The talented 23-year-old German rider let others attack in the final kilometres and then jumped across and past Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo) and David de la Cruz (UAE Team Emirates) to win alone.
The likes of Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step) and Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Ineos) were distanced as Kämna won the first professional and first WorldTour race of his career. De la Cruz finished second at 41 seconds, with Alaphilippe third at 56 seconds. Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) was fourth at 58 seconds.
Roglic finished battered and bruised but still in the leader's jersey, 3:01 down on Kamnä.
With one more mountain stage to race, Roglic leads Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) by 14 seconds and Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) is third overall at 24 seconds.
How it unfolded
The news that Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) would not start was the first major news of the day but it would prove not to be the last in a day of high Alpine climbs, pain and emotions on the toad to Megève.
Teammate Geraint Thomas revealed that the 2019 Tour de France winner was suffering from a back problem only confirmed Team Ineos problems and seemed to strengthen Jumbo-Visma's hand. However, there is never a quiet moment in the COVID-19 rescheduled racing.
The riders rolled out of Ugine focused on the mountain stage to Megève, with the chances of a breakaway staying away highly likely. Nils Politt (Israel Start-Up Nation) was the only other non-starter, though his teammate Andre Greipel soon climbed off.
There was a real fight to get in the move of the day with Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) one of the first to put his cards on the table. On the rolling roads, he was joined by Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step).
On the Col de Plan Bois others groups got across to form a super group of 14 riders. In there were Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-McLaren), Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana Pro Team), Dylan van Baarle (Team Ineos), Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-McLaren) and Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), Lennard Kamnä (Bora-Hansgrohe), David de la Cruz (UAE Team Emirates), Marc Soler (Movistar), Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) Marc Hirschi (Team Sunweb), Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Ineos), Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo) and Fausto Masnada (CCC Team).
They soon opened a 2:30 lead on the peloton, with Jumbo-Visma and Groupama-FDJ leading the chase. The race settled for a second but was shocked again when Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) and Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) crashed hard and quit the race. Kruijswijk had a deep cut on his left elbow and his team said he had dislocated his shoulder. Just two weeks before the Tour de France, three of the top four from the 2019 race were suffering.
With 100km to race, the break took advantage of the hesitation behind to open a 3:30 gap.
This first part of the race included one Alpine climb after another and so the break pushed out their lead to over four minutes. Kamnä was the nearest threat overall at 5:21 down on Roglic but Jumbo-Visma rode diligently at the front, even after losing Kruijswijk.
However, the race twisted again after 82km when Roglic crashed hard. He suffered some nasty road rash and even seemed to climb into a Jumbo-Visma team car, perhaps thinking of abandoning, before setting off again and returning to the peloton.
Jumbo-Visma stopped the chase of the break for a moment and so the peloton eased, allowing the break to extend their lead to 5:00.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:27:56
|2
|David De la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:41
|3
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:00:56
|4
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:58
|5
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:02
|6
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team
|0:01:10
|7
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|0:01:19
|8
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|0:01:43
|9
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:01
|10
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|11
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|12
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|13
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|14
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|15
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|16
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|17
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|18
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|19
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|20
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|21
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|22
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|25
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|26
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:10
|27
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:03:12
|28
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:22
|29
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:47
|30
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
|0:04:47
|31
|Victor de la Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|32
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|0:04:55
|33
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:19
|34
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:49
|35
|Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|36
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|0:07:59
|37
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|0:10:14
|38
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis
|0:10:27
|39
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:11:47
|40
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:29
|41
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|42
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|45
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren
|46
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|47
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Arkea-Samsic
|48
|William Barta (USA) CCC Team
|49
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|50
|Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|51
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|0:16:02
|52
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|53
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|54
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation
|55
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|56
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|57
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|58
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|59
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|60
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:18:27
|61
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|62
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|63
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|64
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|65
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis
|66
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|67
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|68
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|69
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|70
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|71
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|72
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:22:38
|73
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|74
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|75
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|76
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|77
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|78
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling
|79
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|80
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|81
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|82
|Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling
|83
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb
|84
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|85
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|86
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|87
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|88
|Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling
|89
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|90
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|91
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) CCC Team
|92
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|93
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|94
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Pro Cycling
|95
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|96
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott
|97
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|98
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos
|99
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|100
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|101
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|102
|Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:26:54
|103
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|104
|Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|105
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
|106
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling
|107
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|108
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|109
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Ineos
|110
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|111
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|112
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb
|113
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|114
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|115
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|116
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|117
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|118
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|119
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|120
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling
|121
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|122
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|123
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling
|124
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|125
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|126
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|127
|Alexander Evans (Aus) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|128
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|129
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|130
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|131
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|132
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|133
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|134
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|135
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
|136
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|0:30:26
|137
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:32:40
|138
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|139
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis
|0:36:37
|DNF
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNS
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|DNF
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|DNF
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|DNF
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|DNF
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|DNS
|Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|DNF
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
|10
|2
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|6
|3
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|4
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|2
|David De la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|3
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|10
|4
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|5
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|6
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team
|5
|7
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|4
|8
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|3
|9
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|10
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David De la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|2
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team
|8
|3
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
|6
|4
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|4
|5
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|2
|6
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David De la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|3
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team
|6
|4
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|4
|5
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|6
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David De la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|2
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David De la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|2
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team
|3
|3
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|4
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David De la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|15
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|12
|3
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team
|10
|4
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|5
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|6
|6
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|7
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|8
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|3
|9
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|2
|10
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|2
|David De la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|3
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|2
|4
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:27:56
|2
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|0:01:43
|3
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:01
|4
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|5
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|6
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:22
|7
|William Barta (USA) CCC Team
|0:14:29
|8
|Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|9
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:02
|10
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:18:27
|11
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:22:38
|12
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb
|13
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|14
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|16
|Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:26:54
|17
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|19
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|20
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|21
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|22
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|23
|Alexander Evans (Aus) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|24
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|13:32:51
|2
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:21
|3
|Team Ineos
|0:03:16
|4
|Bahrain McLaren
|0:09:07
|5
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:08
|6
|Cofidis
|0:09:12
|7
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:02
|8
|CCC Team
|0:11:23
|9
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:11:28
|10
|Movistar Team
|0:16:12
|11
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:22:26
|12
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:22:56
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|14
|AG2R la Mondiale
|0:24:29
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|0:27:50
|16
|Team Sunweb
|0:31:20
|17
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:32:20
|18
|Deceuninck-Quick-Step
|0:32:58
|19
|B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|0:39:14
|20
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:39:25
|21
|Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:43:49
|22
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:48:04
|23
|Total Direct Energie
|1:07:23
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|17:45:32
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:14
|3
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|0:00:24
|4
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|0:00:26
|5
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|6
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:32
|7
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:00:35
|8
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:17
|10
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:01:24
|11
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:03
|12
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:09
|13
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|14
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:10
|15
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:02:30
|16
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|0:03:15
|17
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:52
|18
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:23
|19
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:33
|20
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:50
|21
|Victor de la Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|0:09:27
|22
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:15:22
|23
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:28
|24
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:16:04
|25
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:16:14
|26
|David De la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|0:16:35
|27
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|0:16:49
|28
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
|0:17:02
|29
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:18:59
|30
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:20:17
|31
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:20:37
|32
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team
|0:20:38
|33
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|0:22:57
|34
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:23:10
|35
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|0:24:35
|36
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|0:24:43
|37
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|0:25:14
|38
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|0:27:43
|39
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:29:42
|40
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling
|0:31:09
|41
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:32:03
|42
|Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:32:39
|43
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:34:14
|44
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:34:56
|45
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:35:05
|46
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:35:47
|47
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:36:27
|48
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:36:58
|49
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:40:36
|50
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:40:38
|51
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:42:07
|52
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:42:35
|53
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|54
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:43:09
|55
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:43:40
|56
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:43:48
|57
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|0:44:30
|58
|Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|0:47:27
|59
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis
|0:47:30
|60
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos
|0:49:07
|61
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|0:51:04
|62
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:52:14
|63
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:52:28
|64
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:53:19
|65
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:53:23
|66
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:54:21
|67
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:54:51
|68
|William Barta (USA) CCC Team
|0:55:07
|69
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:55:46
|70
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|0:56:00
|71
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:58:37
|72
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:00:28
|73
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:00:38
|74
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:01:12
|75
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:02:07
|76
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb
|1:02:12
|77
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:02:14
|78
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|1:02:18
|79
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|1:02:47
|80
|Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|1:03:10
|81
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:03:14
|82
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
|1:03:24
|83
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling
|1:03:42
|84
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|1:05:14
|85
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:05:27
|86
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|1:06:02
|87
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:06:44
|88
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|1:08:26
|89
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|1:08:58
|90
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|1:09:00
|91
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|1:09:02
|92
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|1:10:03
|93
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|94
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|95
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis
|1:10:22
|96
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|1:11:26
|97
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:12:42
|98
|Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling
|1:13:34
|99
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:14:31
|100
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|1:14:40
|101
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren
|102
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) CCC Team
|1:14:56
|103
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Pro Cycling
|1:15:11
|104
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|1:15:12
|105
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:15:49
|106
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|1:16:26
|107
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|1:17:10
|108
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:17:58
|109
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:18:20
|110
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:19:21
|111
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|1:19:39
|112
|Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling
|1:20:19
|113
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling
|1:20:22
|114
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling
|1:20:30
|115
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:21:12
|116
|Alexander Evans (Aus) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|1:21:27
|117
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:21:38
|118
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:21:49
|119
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|1:22:41
|120
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|1:23:23
|121
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|1:23:44
|122
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:25:03
|123
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|1:25:40
|124
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|1:26:02
|125
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|1:26:28
|126
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|1:26:45
|127
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|1:27:14
|128
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:30:14
|129
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:30:34
|130
|Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|1:32:27
|131
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:32:50
|132
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:34:57
|133
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|1:35:24
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|36
|2
|Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|25
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|24
|4
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|22
|5
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|19
|6
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|19
|7
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|18
|8
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|9
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|10
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14
|11
|David De la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|12
|Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|12
|13
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
|10
|14
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|10
|15
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|10
|16
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|10
|17
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|10
|18
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|10
|19
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|10
|20
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|8
|21
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|22
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|6
|23
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|6
|24
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|25
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|6
|26
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|27
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb
|6
|28
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team
|5
|29
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|4
|30
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|4
|31
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|4
|32
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|3
|33
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|34
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|2
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David De la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|45
|2
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team
|28
|3
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|25
|4
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|23
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|18
|6
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|18
|7
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|16
|8
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|12
|9
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|10
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|10
|11
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|9
|12
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|13
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|8
|14
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|15
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|16
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|8
|17
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
|7
|18
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|6
|19
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|6
|20
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|21
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|6
|22
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|6
|23
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|6
|24
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|5
|25
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|5
|26
|Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|5
|27
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|4
|28
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|4
|29
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|3
|30
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|31
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|32
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|33
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|2
|34
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb
|2
|35
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|2
|36
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|1
|37
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|17:45:58
|2
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:51
|3
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:44
|4
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|0:02:49
|5
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:14:56
|6
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:18:33
|7
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|0:27:17
|8
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:31:37
|9
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:34:39
|10
|Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|0:47:01
|11
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:51:48
|12
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:54:25
|13
|William Barta (USA) CCC Team
|0:54:41
|14
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb
|1:01:46
|15
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|1:05:36
|16
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|1:14:46
|17
|Alexander Evans (Aus) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|1:21:01
|18
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|1:22:15
|19
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|1:22:57
|20
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|1:23:18
|21
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|1:25:14
|22
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|1:26:02
|23
|Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|1:32:01
|24
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:32:24
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|53:20:32
|2
|Team Ineos
|0:10:46
|3
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:13:59
|4
|Bahrain McLaren
|0:21:04
|5
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:28:09
|6
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:30:31
|7
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:34:04
|8
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:34:56
|9
|Movistar Team
|0:38:11
|10
|Cofidis
|0:50:31
|11
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:01:08
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|1:03:19
|13
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:03:26
|14
|CCC Team
|1:12:59
|15
|AG2R la Mondiale
|1:15:11
|16
|Team Sunweb
|1:20:55
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|1:23:58
|18
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:45:12
|19
|B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|2:01:13
|20
|Deceuninck-Quick-Step
|2:15:03
|21
|Circus-Wanty Gobert
|2:25:45
|22
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:56:39
|23
|Total Direct Energie
|2:57:58
