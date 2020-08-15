Trending

Critérium du Dauphiné: Kämna wins stage 4 from breakaway amid GC chaos

By

Race leader Roglic crashes and almost drops out as Bernal, Kruijswijk abandon

Image 1 of 37

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 37

Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins in Megève

Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins in Megève (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 37

Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins in Megève

Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins in Megève (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 37

Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) on the attack with David de la Cruz (UAE Team Emirates)

Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) on the attack with David de la Cruz (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 37

Lennard Kamna (Bora-Hansgrohe) during stage 3 of the Dauphine

Lennard Kamna (Bora-Hansgrohe) during stage 3 of the Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 37

Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo) on the attack

Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo) on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 37

Primoz Roglic sets off again after his crash

Primoz Roglic gets back on his bike after a crash on stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 37

Primoz Roglic got in the JUmbo-Visma team car but then continued in the race

Primoz Roglic almost abandoned after a crash (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 37

Primoz Roglic is checked by the race doctor

Primoz Roglic gets up after a crash on stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 37

Primoz Roglic gets up after his crash

Primoz Roglic crashed on stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 37

Primoz Roglic crashed hard during stage 4 of the Criterium du Dauphine

Primoz Roglic torn up after his crash (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 37

Primoz Roglic suffered road rash in his crash during stage 4 of the Criterium du Dauphine

Primoz Roglic back on his bike after a crash on stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 37

The pack of riders climb during the fourth stage

The pack of riders climb during the fourth stage of the 72nd edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race 153 km between Ugine and Megeve on August 15 2020 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 37

The pack of riders climb during the fourth stage

The pack of riders climb during the fourth stage of the 72nd edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race 153 km between Ugine and Megeve on August 15 2020 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 37

The pack of riders climb during the fourth stage

The pack of riders climb during the fourth stage of the 72nd edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race 153 km between Ugine and Megeve on August 15 2020 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 37

Julian Alaphilippe drinks during the fourth stage

Team Deceuninck rider Frances Julian Alaphilippe drinks as he rides during the fourth stage of the 72nd edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race 153 km between Ugine and Megeve on August 15 2020 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 17 of 37

Julian Alaphilippe during the fourth stage

Team Deceuninck rider Frances Julian Alaphilippe C compete during the fourth stage of the 72nd edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race 153 km between Ugine and Megeve on August 15 2020 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 18 of 37

Primoz Roglic wearing the overall leaders yellow jersey climbs with Sepp Kuss during the fourth stage

Team Jumbo rider Slovenias Primoz Roglic l wearing the overall leaders yellow jersey climb flanked by his teammate Team Jumbo rider US Sepp Kuss R during the fourth stage of the 72nd edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race 153 km between Ugine and Megeve on August 15 2020 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 19 of 37

Primoz Roglic wearing the overall leaders yellow jersey rides during the fourth stage

Team Jumbo rider Slovenias Primoz Roglic c wearing the overall leaders yellow jersey rides during the fourth stage of the 72nd edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race 153 km between Ugine and Megeve on August 15 2020 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 20 of 37

Julian Alaphilippe, Kenny Elissonde, Michal Kwiatkowski, Fausto Masnada in the breakaway

MEGEVE FRANCE AUGUST 15 Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Kenny Elissonde of France and Team Trek Segafredo Michal Kwiatkowski of Poland and Team INEOS Fausto Masnada of Italy and CCC Team Breakaway during the 72nd Criterium du Dauphine 2020 Stage 4 a 1533km stage from Ugine to Megeve 1458m dauphine Dauphin on August 15 2020 in Megeve France Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 21 of 37

Primoz Roglic after his crash

MEGEVE FRANCE AUGUST 15 Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma Yellow Leader Jersey Doctor Medical Crash Injury during the 72nd Criterium du Dauphine 2020 Stage 4 a 1533km stage from Ugine to Megeve 1458m dauphine Dauphin on August 15 2020 in Megeve France Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 22 of 37

Primoz Roglic after his crash

MEGEVE FRANCE AUGUST 15 Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma Yellow Leader Jersey Doctor Medical Crash Injury during the 72nd Criterium du Dauphine 2020 Stage 4 a 1533km stage from Ugine to Megeve 1458m dauphine Dauphin on August 15 2020 in Megeve France Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 23 of 37

Primoz Roglic with Wout Van Aert after the crash

MEGEVE FRANCE AUGUST 15 Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma Yellow Leader Jersey Injury Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma Green Points Jersey during the 72nd Criterium du Dauphine 2020 Stage 4 a 1533km stage from Ugine to Megeve 1458m dauphine Dauphin on August 15 2020 in Megeve France Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 24 of 37

Michal Kwiatkowski in the breakaway

MEGEVE FRANCE AUGUST 15 Michal Kwiatkowski of Poland and Team INEOS Breakaway during the 72nd Criterium du Dauphine 2020 Stage 4 a 1533km stage from Ugine to Megeve 1458m dauphine Dauphin on August 15 2020 in Megeve France Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 25 of 37

Primoz Roglic after his crash

MEGEVE FRANCE AUGUST 15 Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma Yellow Leader Jersey Doctor Medical Crash Injury during the 72nd Criterium du Dauphine 2020 Stage 4 a 1533km stage from Ugine to Megeve 1458m dauphine Dauphin on August 15 2020 in Megeve France Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 26 of 37

Jonathan Castroviejo, Christopher Froome, Omar Fraile, Nikias Arndt during stage 4

MEGEVE FRANCE AUGUST 15 Jonathan Castroviejo of Spain and Team INEOS Christopher Froome of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS Omar Fraile Matarranz of Spain and Astana Pro Team Nikias Arndt of Germany and Team Sunweb during the 72nd Criterium du Dauphine 2020 Stage 4 a 1533km stage from Ugine to Megeve 1458m dauphine Dauphin on August 15 2020 in Megeve France Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 27 of 37

Daniel Felipe Martinez in the white jersey

MEGEVE FRANCE AUGUST 15 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda of Colombia and Team EF Pro Cycling White Best Young Jersey during the 72nd Criterium du Dauphine 2020 Stage 4 a 1533km stage from Ugine to Megeve 1458m dauphine Dauphin on August 15 2020 in Megeve France Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 28 of 37

Romain Bardet during stage 4

MEGEVE FRANCE AUGUST 15 Romain Bardet of France and Team Ag2R La Mondiale during the 72nd Criterium du Dauphine 2020 Stage 4 a 1533km stage from Ugine to Megeve 1458m dauphine Dauphin on August 15 2020 in Megeve France Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 29 of 37

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) kept the race lead

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) kept the race lead (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 30 of 37

Tom Dumoulin and Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma)

Tom Dumoulin and Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 31 of 37

Lennard Kämna celebrates as he crosses the finish line

Team Bora rider Germanys Lennard Kamna celebrates as he crosses the finish line at the end of the fourth stage of the 72nd edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race 153 km between Ugine and Megeve on August 15 2020 Photo by EDDY LEMAISTRE POOL AFP Photo by EDDY LEMAISTREPOOLAFP via Getty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 32 of 37

Primoz Roglic wearing the overall leaders yellow jersey leaves the podium

Team Jumbo rider Slovenias Primoz Roglic wearing the overall leaders yellow jersey leaves the podium after the fourth stage of the 72nd edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race 153 km between Ugine and Megeve on August 15 2020 Photo by EDDY LEMAISTRE AFP Photo by EDDY LEMAISTREAFP via Getty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 33 of 37

Podium: Primoz Roglic in yellow jersey

MEGEVE FRANCE AUGUST 15 Podium Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma Yellow Leader Jersey Celebration Covid safety measures Flowers Mascot during the 72nd Criterium du Dauphine 2020 Stage 4 a 1533km stage from Ugine to Megeve 1458m dauphine Dauphin on August 15 2020 in Megeve France Photo by Eddy LemaistrePool via Getty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 34 of 37

Podium: Lennard Kamna celebrates stage win

MEGEVE FRANCE AUGUST 15 Podium Lennard Kamna of Germany and Team Bora Hansgrohe Celebration Flowers Trophy Medal Covid safety measures during the 72nd Criterium du Dauphine 2020 Stage 4 a 1533km stage from Ugine to Megeve 1458m dauphine Dauphin on August 15 2020 in Megeve France Photo by Eddy LemaistrePool via Getty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 35 of 37

Podium: David De La Cruz in polka dot mountain jersey

MEGEVE FRANCE AUGUST 15 Podium David De La Cruz of Spain and Team UAE Team Emirates Polka Dot Mountain Jersey Celebration Flowers during the 72nd Criterium du Dauphine 2020 Stage 4 a 1533km stage from Ugine to Megeve 1458m dauphine Dauphin on August 15 2020 in Megeve France Photo by Eddy LemaistrePool via Getty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 36 of 37

Podium: Daniel Felipe Martinez in white best young jersey

MEGEVE FRANCE AUGUST 15 Podium Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda of Colombia and Team EF Pro Cycling White Best Young Jersey Celebration Flowers Covid safety measures during the 72nd Criterium du Dauphine 2020 Stage 4 a 1533km stage from Ugine to Megeve 1458m dauphine Dauphin on August 15 2020 in Megeve France Photo by Eddy LemaistrePool via Getty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 37 of 37

Podium: Primoz Roglic in green points jersey

MEGEVE FRANCE AUGUST 15 Podium Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma Green Points Jersey Celebration Flowers Covid safety measures during the 72nd Criterium du Dauphine 2020 Stage 4 a 1533km stage from Ugine to Megeve 1458m dauphine Dauphin on August 15 2020 in Megeve France Photo by Eddy LemaistrePool via Getty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) survived a nasty crash to retain the leader's jersey at the Criterium du Dauphine on a day that saw Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) abandon and Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) and Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) crash out.

Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) escaped from the big-name breakaway of the day to win the stage on the Megève airport finish, confirming his climbing pedigree.  

The talented 23-year-old German rider let others attack in the final kilometres and then jumped across and past Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo) and David de la Cruz (UAE Team Emirates) to win alone.

The likes of Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step) and Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Ineos) were distanced as Kämna won the first professional and first WorldTour race of his career. De la Cruz finished second at 41 seconds, with Alaphilippe third at 56 seconds. Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) was fourth at 58 seconds.

Roglic finished battered and bruised but still in the leader's jersey, 3:01 down on Kamnä.

With one more mountain stage to race, Roglic leads Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) by 14 seconds and Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) is third overall at 24 seconds.

How it unfolded

The news that Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) would not start was the first major news of the day but it would prove not to be the last in a day of high Alpine climbs, pain and emotions on the toad to Megève.

Teammate Geraint Thomas revealed that the 2019 Tour de France winner was suffering from a back problem only confirmed Team Ineos problems and seemed to strengthen Jumbo-Visma's hand. However, there is never a quiet moment in the COVID-19 rescheduled racing.

The riders rolled out of Ugine focused on the mountain stage to Megève, with the chances of a breakaway staying away highly likely. Nils Politt (Israel Start-Up Nation) was the only other non-starter, though his teammate Andre Greipel soon climbed off.

There was a real fight to get in the move of the day with Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) one of the first to put his cards on the table. On the rolling roads, he was joined by Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step).

On the Col de Plan Bois others groups got across to form a super group of 14 riders. In there were Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-McLaren), Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana Pro Team), Dylan van Baarle (Team Ineos), Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-McLaren) and Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), Lennard Kamnä (Bora-Hansgrohe), David de la Cruz (UAE Team Emirates), Marc Soler (Movistar), Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) Marc Hirschi (Team Sunweb), Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Ineos), Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo) and Fausto Masnada (CCC Team).

They soon opened a 2:30 lead on the peloton, with Jumbo-Visma and Groupama-FDJ leading the chase. The race settled for a second but was shocked again when Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) and Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) crashed hard and quit the race. Kruijswijk had a deep cut on his left elbow and his team said he had dislocated his shoulder. Just two weeks before the Tour de France, three of the top four from the 2019 race were suffering.

With 100km to race, the break took advantage of the hesitation behind to open a 3:30 gap.

This first part of the race included one Alpine climb after another and so the break pushed out their lead to over four minutes. Kamnä was the nearest threat overall at 5:21 down on Roglic but Jumbo-Visma rode diligently at the front, even after losing Kruijswijk.

However, the race twisted again after 82km when Roglic crashed hard. He suffered some nasty road rash and even seemed to climb into a Jumbo-Visma team car, perhaps thinking of abandoning, before setting off again and returning to the peloton.

Jumbo-Visma stopped the chase of the break for a moment and so the peloton eased, allowing the break to extend their lead to 5:00.

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:27:56
2David De la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:41
3Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:56
4Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:58
5Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:02
6Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team 0:01:10
7Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 0:01:19
8Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 0:01:43
9Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:01
10Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
11Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
12Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
13Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
14Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
15Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Pro Cycling
16Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
17Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
18Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
19Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
20Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
21Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
22Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
23Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
24Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
25Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
26Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:03:10
27Louis Meintjes (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 0:03:12
28Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:22
29Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:47
30Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 0:04:47
31Victor de la Parte (Spa) CCC Team
32Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 0:04:55
33Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:05:19
34Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:49
35Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
36Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 0:07:59
37Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 0:10:14
38Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis 0:10:27
39Jan Bakelants (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:11:47
40Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:29
41Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling
42Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
43Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
44Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
45Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren
46Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
47Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Arkea-Samsic
48William Barta (USA) CCC Team
49Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
50Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Pro Cycling
51Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 0:16:02
52Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
53Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
54Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation
55Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
56Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
57Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
58Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
59Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
60José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:27
61Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
62Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep
63Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
64Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
65Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis
66Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
67Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
68Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
69Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
70Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
71Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
72Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:22:38
73Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
74Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
75Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling
76Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
77Fabien Doubey (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert
78Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling
79Thomas Degand (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
80Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
81Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
82Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling
83Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb
84Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
85James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep
86Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
87Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
88Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling
89Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
90Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
91Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) CCC Team
92Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
93Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
94Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Pro Cycling
95Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
96Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott
97Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
98Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos
99Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team
100Pieter Weening (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
101Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
102Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:26:54
103Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
104Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
105Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
106Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling
107Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
108Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
109Chris Froome (GBr) Team Ineos
110Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
111Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
112Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb
113Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
114Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
115Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
116Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
117Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
118Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
119Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
120Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling
121Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
122Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
123Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling
124Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
125Arnaud Courteille (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
126Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
127Alexander Evans (Aus) Circus-Wanty Gobert
128Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
129Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
130Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
131Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
132Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
133Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
134Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
135Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
136Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:30:26
137Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:32:40
138Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
139Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis 0:36:37
DNFEmanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFGregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFAndreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNSEgan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
DNFAntoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
DNFSteven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
DNFNelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
DNFAndré Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
DNSNils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
DNFJelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFJeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert

Sprint 1 - D925 Villard-Sur-Doron km. 102
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 10
2Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 6
3Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 4

Sprint 2 - Megève km. 148.5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 15
2David De la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 12
3Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 10
4Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 8
5Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 6
6Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team 5
7Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 4
8Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 3
9Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2
10Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 1

Mountain 1 - Col De Plan Bois km. 28
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David De la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 10
2Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team 8
3Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 6
4Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 4
5Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 2
6Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 2 - Col De La Croix Fry km. 41.5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David De la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 10
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8
3Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team 6
4Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 4
5Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2
6Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 1

Mountain 3 - Col Des Aravis km. 50.5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David De la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 2
2Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team 1

Mountain 4 - Côte D'Héry Sur Ugine km. 69
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David De la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 5
2Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team 3
3Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 2
4Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 1

Mountain 5 - Montée De Bisanne km. 120
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David De la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 15
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 12
3Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team 10
4Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 8
5Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 6
6Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 5
7Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4
8Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 3
9Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 2
10Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1

Mountain 6 - Montée De L'Altiport km. 148.5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 5
2David De la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 3
3Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 2
4Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1

Young riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:27:56
2Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 0:01:43
3Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:01
4Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Pro Cycling
5Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
6Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:22
7William Barta (USA) CCC Team 0:14:29
8Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Pro Cycling
9Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:02
10Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:27
11Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 0:22:38
12Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb
13James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep
14Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
15Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
16Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:26:54
17Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
18Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
19Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
20Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
21Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
22Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
23Alexander Evans (Aus) Circus-Wanty Gobert
24Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Jumbo-Visma 13:32:51
2Groupama-FDJ 0:00:21
3Team Ineos 0:03:16
4Bahrain McLaren 0:09:07
5UAE Team Emirates 0:09:08
6Cofidis 0:09:12
7Trek-Segafredo 0:11:02
8CCC Team 0:11:23
9Team Arkea-Samsic 0:11:28
10Movistar Team 0:16:12
11Mitchelton-Scott 0:22:26
12EF Pro Cycling 0:22:56
13Astana Pro Team
14AG2R la Mondiale 0:24:29
15Lotto Soudal 0:27:50
16Team Sunweb 0:31:20
17Bora-Hansgrohe 0:32:20
18Deceuninck-Quick-Step 0:32:58
19B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:39:14
20NTT Pro Cycling 0:39:25
21Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:43:49
22Israel Start-Up Nation 0:48:04
23Total Direct Energie 1:07:23

General Classification after stage 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 17:45:32
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:14
3Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:24
4Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:00:26
5Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Pro Cycling
6Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:32
7Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:00:35
8Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
9Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:17
10Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:01:24
11Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:03
12Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:09
13Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
14Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:10
15Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:02:30
16Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 0:03:15
17Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:03:52
18Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:23
19Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:33
20Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:50
21Victor de la Parte (Spa) CCC Team 0:09:27
22Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:15:22
23Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:15:28
24Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:04
25Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:16:14
26David De la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:35
27Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling 0:16:49
28Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 0:17:02
29Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:59
30Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:20:17
31Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 0:20:37
32Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team 0:20:38
33Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 0:22:57
34Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 0:23:10
35Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 0:24:35
36Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:24:43
37Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 0:25:14
38Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 0:27:43
39Louis Meintjes (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 0:29:42
40Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling 0:31:09
41Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:32:03
42Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:32:39
43Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:34:14
44Jan Bakelants (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:34:56
45Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:35:05
46Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:35:47
47Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:36:27
48Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:36:58
49Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:40:36
50Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:40:38
51Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:42:07
52Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:42:35
53Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
54Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:43:09
55Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:43:40
56Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:43:48
57Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 0:44:30
58Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Pro Cycling 0:47:27
59Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis 0:47:30
60Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos 0:49:07
61Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 0:51:04
62Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:52:14
63Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:52:28
64Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:53:19
65Chris Froome (GBr) Team Ineos 0:53:23
66Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:54:21
67Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:54:51
68William Barta (USA) CCC Team 0:55:07
69Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:55:46
70Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:56:00
71Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:58:37
72Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:00:28
73Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:00:38
74Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation 1:01:12
75Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:02:07
76Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb 1:02:12
77Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:02:14
78Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 1:02:18
79Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 1:02:47
80Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 1:03:10
81Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:03:14
82Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie 1:03:24
83Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 1:03:42
84Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 1:05:14
85Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott 1:05:27
86Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 1:06:02
87Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 1:06:44
88Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 1:08:26
89Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 1:08:58
90Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 1:09:00
91Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 1:09:02
92Thomas Degand (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 1:10:03
93Fabien Doubey (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert
94Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
95Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis 1:10:22
96Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 1:11:26
97José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:12:42
98Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling 1:13:34
99Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 1:14:31
100Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 1:14:40
101Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren
102Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) CCC Team 1:14:56
103Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Pro Cycling 1:15:11
104Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 1:15:12
105Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 1:15:49
106Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 1:16:26
107Pieter Weening (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1:17:10
108Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 1:17:58
109Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:18:20
110Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:19:21
111Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1:19:39
112Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling 1:20:19
113Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling 1:20:22
114Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling 1:20:30
115Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:21:12
116Alexander Evans (Aus) Circus-Wanty Gobert 1:21:27
117Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 1:21:38
118Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:21:49
119James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1:22:41
120Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 1:23:23
121Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1:23:44
122Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:25:03
123Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 1:25:40
124Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 1:26:02
125Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1:26:28
126Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1:26:45
127Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 1:27:14
128Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:30:14
129Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:30:34
130Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 1:32:27
131Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:32:50
132Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:34:57
133Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1:35:24

Points Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 36
2Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 25
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 24
4Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 22
5Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 19
6Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 19
7Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 18
8Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 18
9Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 15
10Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 14
11David De la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 12
12Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Pro Cycling 12
13Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 10
14Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 10
15Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 10
16Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 10
17Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Pro Cycling 10
18Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 10
19Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 10
20Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 8
21Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 8
22Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 6
23Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 6
24Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 6
25Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 6
26Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6
27Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb 6
28Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team 5
29Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 4
30Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 4
31Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie 4
32Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 3
33Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 2
34Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 2

Mountains Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David De la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 45
2Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team 28
3Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 25
4Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 23
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 18
6Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 18
7Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 16
8Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 12
9Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 11
10Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep 10
11Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 9
12Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9
13Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 8
14Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 8
15Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 8
16Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 8
17Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 7
18Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Pro Cycling 6
19Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 6
20Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 6
21Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 6
22Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 6
23Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 6
24Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 5
25Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 5
26Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 5
27Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 4
28Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie 4
29Fabien Doubey (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert 3
30Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 3
31Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 2
32Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 2
33Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 2
34Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb 2
35Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 2
36Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 1
37Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 1

Young Riders Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Pro Cycling 17:45:58
2Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:51
3Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:44
4Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 0:02:49
5Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:14:56
6Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:33
7Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 0:27:17
8Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:31:37
9Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:34:39
10Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Pro Cycling 0:47:01
11Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:51:48
12Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:54:25
13William Barta (USA) CCC Team 0:54:41
14Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb 1:01:46
15Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 1:05:36
16Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 1:14:46
17Alexander Evans (Aus) Circus-Wanty Gobert 1:21:01
18James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1:22:15
19Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 1:22:57
20Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1:23:18
21Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 1:25:14
22Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1:26:02
23Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 1:32:01
24Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:32:24

Teams Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Jumbo-Visma 53:20:32
2Team Ineos 0:10:46
3Groupama-FDJ 0:13:59
4Bahrain McLaren 0:21:04
5UAE Team Emirates 0:28:09
6Trek-Segafredo 0:30:31
7EF Pro Cycling 0:34:04
8Team Arkea-Samsic 0:34:56
9Movistar Team 0:38:11
10Cofidis 0:50:31
11Bora-Hansgrohe 1:01:08
12Astana Pro Team 1:03:19
13Mitchelton-Scott 1:03:26
14CCC Team 1:12:59
15AG2R la Mondiale 1:15:11
16Team Sunweb 1:20:55
17Lotto Soudal 1:23:58
18NTT Pro Cycling 1:45:12
19B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 2:01:13
20Deceuninck-Quick-Step 2:15:03
21Circus-Wanty Gobert 2:25:45
22Israel Start-Up Nation 2:56:39
23Total Direct Energie 2:57:58

