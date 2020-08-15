Critérium du Dauphiné: Kämna wins stage 4 from breakaway amid GC chaos

Image 1 of 37 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 37 Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins in Megève (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 37 Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins in Megève (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 37 Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) on the attack with David de la Cruz (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 37 Lennard Kamna (Bora-Hansgrohe) during stage 3 of the Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 37 Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo) on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 37 Primoz Roglic gets back on his bike after a crash on stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 37 Primoz Roglic almost abandoned after a crash (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 37 Primoz Roglic gets up after a crash on stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 37 Primoz Roglic Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) survived a nasty crash to retain the leader's jersey at the Criterium du Dauphine on a day that saw Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) abandon and Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) and Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) crash out.

Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) escaped from the big-name breakaway of the day to win the stage on the Megève airport finish, confirming his climbing pedigree.

The talented 23-year-old German rider let others attack in the final kilometres and then jumped across and past Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo) and David de la Cruz (UAE Team Emirates) to win alone.

The likes of Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step) and Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Ineos) were distanced as Kämna won the first professional and first WorldTour race of his career. De la Cruz finished second at 41 seconds, with Alaphilippe third at 56 seconds. Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) was fourth at 58 seconds.

Roglic finished battered and bruised but still in the leader's jersey, 3:01 down on Kamnä.

With one more mountain stage to race, Roglic leads Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) by 14 seconds and Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) is third overall at 24 seconds.

How it unfolded

The news that Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) would not start was the first major news of the day but it would prove not to be the last in a day of high Alpine climbs, pain and emotions on the toad to Megève.

Teammate Geraint Thomas revealed that the 2019 Tour de France winner was suffering from a back problem only confirmed Team Ineos problems and seemed to strengthen Jumbo-Visma's hand. However, there is never a quiet moment in the COVID-19 rescheduled racing.

The riders rolled out of Ugine focused on the mountain stage to Megève, with the chances of a breakaway staying away highly likely. Nils Politt (Israel Start-Up Nation) was the only other non-starter, though his teammate Andre Greipel soon climbed off.

There was a real fight to get in the move of the day with Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) one of the first to put his cards on the table. On the rolling roads, he was joined by Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step).

On the Col de Plan Bois others groups got across to form a super group of 14 riders. In there were Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-McLaren), Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana Pro Team), Dylan van Baarle (Team Ineos), Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-McLaren) and Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), Lennard Kamnä (Bora-Hansgrohe), David de la Cruz (UAE Team Emirates), Marc Soler (Movistar), Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) Marc Hirschi (Team Sunweb), Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Ineos), Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo) and Fausto Masnada (CCC Team).

They soon opened a 2:30 lead on the peloton, with Jumbo-Visma and Groupama-FDJ leading the chase. The race settled for a second but was shocked again when Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) and Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) crashed hard and quit the race. Kruijswijk had a deep cut on his left elbow and his team said he had dislocated his shoulder. Just two weeks before the Tour de France, three of the top four from the 2019 race were suffering.

With 100km to race, the break took advantage of the hesitation behind to open a 3:30 gap.

This first part of the race included one Alpine climb after another and so the break pushed out their lead to over four minutes. Kamnä was the nearest threat overall at 5:21 down on Roglic but Jumbo-Visma rode diligently at the front, even after losing Kruijswijk.

However, the race twisted again after 82km when Roglic crashed hard. He suffered some nasty road rash and even seemed to climb into a Jumbo-Visma team car, perhaps thinking of abandoning, before setting off again and returning to the peloton.

Jumbo-Visma stopped the chase of the break for a moment and so the peloton eased, allowing the break to extend their lead to 5:00.

Full Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:27:56 2 David De la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:41 3 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:56 4 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:58 5 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:02 6 Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team 0:01:10 7 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 0:01:19 8 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 0:01:43 9 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:01 10 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 11 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 12 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 13 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 14 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 15 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Pro Cycling 16 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 17 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 18 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 19 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 20 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 21 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 22 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 23 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 24 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 25 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 26 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:03:10 27 Louis Meintjes (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 0:03:12 28 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:22 29 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:47 30 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 0:04:47 31 Victor de la Parte (Spa) CCC Team 32 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 0:04:55 33 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:05:19 34 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:49 35 Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 36 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 0:07:59 37 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 0:10:14 38 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis 0:10:27 39 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:11:47 40 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:29 41 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling 42 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 43 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 44 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 45 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren 46 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 47 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Arkea-Samsic 48 William Barta (USA) CCC Team 49 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 50 Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Pro Cycling 51 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 0:16:02 52 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 53 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 54 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation 55 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 56 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 57 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 58 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 59 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 60 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:27 61 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 62 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep 63 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 64 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 65 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis 66 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 67 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 68 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 69 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 70 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 71 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 72 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:22:38 73 Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 74 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 75 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 76 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 77 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert 78 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling 79 Thomas Degand (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 80 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 81 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 82 Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling 83 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb 84 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 85 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep 86 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 87 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 88 Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling 89 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 90 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 91 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) CCC Team 92 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 93 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 94 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Pro Cycling 95 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 96 Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott 97 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 98 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos 99 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team 100 Pieter Weening (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 101 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 102 Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:26:54 103 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 104 Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 105 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 106 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling 107 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 108 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 109 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Ineos 110 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 111 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 112 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb 113 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 114 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 115 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 116 Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 117 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 118 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 119 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 120 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 121 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 122 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 123 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling 124 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 125 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 126 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 127 Alexander Evans (Aus) Circus-Wanty Gobert 128 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 129 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 130 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 131 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 132 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 133 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 134 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 135 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie 136 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:30:26 137 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:32:40 138 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 139 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis 0:36:37 DNF Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe DNF Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe DNF Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe DNS Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos DNF Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ DNF Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma DNF Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team DNF André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation DNS Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation DNF Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert

Sprint 1 - D925 Villard-Sur-Doron km. 102 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 10 2 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 6 3 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 4

Sprint 2 - Megève km. 148.5 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 2 David De la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 12 3 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 10 4 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 8 5 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 6 6 Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team 5 7 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 4 8 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 3 9 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 10 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 1

Mountain 1 - Col De Plan Bois km. 28 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David De la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 10 2 Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team 8 3 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 6 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 4 5 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 2 6 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 2 - Col De La Croix Fry km. 41.5 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David De la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 10 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 3 Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team 6 4 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 4 5 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 6 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 1

Mountain 3 - Col Des Aravis km. 50.5 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David De la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 2 2 Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team 1

Mountain 4 - Côte D'Héry Sur Ugine km. 69 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David De la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 5 2 Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team 3 3 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 2 4 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 1

Mountain 5 - Montée De Bisanne km. 120 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David De la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 15 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 12 3 Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team 10 4 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 8 5 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 6 6 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 5 7 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 8 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 3 9 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 2 10 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1

Mountain 6 - Montée De L'Altiport km. 148.5 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 2 David De la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 3 3 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 2 4 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1

Young riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:27:56 2 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 0:01:43 3 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:01 4 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Pro Cycling 5 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 6 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:22 7 William Barta (USA) CCC Team 0:14:29 8 Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Pro Cycling 9 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:02 10 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:27 11 Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 0:22:38 12 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb 13 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep 14 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 15 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 16 Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:26:54 17 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 19 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 20 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 21 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 22 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 23 Alexander Evans (Aus) Circus-Wanty Gobert 24 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Jumbo-Visma 13:32:51 2 Groupama-FDJ 0:00:21 3 Team Ineos 0:03:16 4 Bahrain McLaren 0:09:07 5 UAE Team Emirates 0:09:08 6 Cofidis 0:09:12 7 Trek-Segafredo 0:11:02 8 CCC Team 0:11:23 9 Team Arkea-Samsic 0:11:28 10 Movistar Team 0:16:12 11 Mitchelton-Scott 0:22:26 12 EF Pro Cycling 0:22:56 13 Astana Pro Team 14 AG2R la Mondiale 0:24:29 15 Lotto Soudal 0:27:50 16 Team Sunweb 0:31:20 17 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:32:20 18 Deceuninck-Quick-Step 0:32:58 19 B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:39:14 20 NTT Pro Cycling 0:39:25 21 Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:43:49 22 Israel Start-Up Nation 0:48:04 23 Total Direct Energie 1:07:23

General Classification after stage 4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 17:45:32 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:14 3 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:24 4 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:00:26 5 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Pro Cycling 6 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:32 7 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:00:35 8 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 9 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:17 10 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:01:24 11 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:03 12 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:09 13 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 14 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:10 15 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:02:30 16 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 0:03:15 17 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:03:52 18 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:23 19 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:33 20 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:50 21 Victor de la Parte (Spa) CCC Team 0:09:27 22 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:15:22 23 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:15:28 24 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:04 25 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:16:14 26 David De la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:35 27 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling 0:16:49 28 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 0:17:02 29 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:59 30 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:20:17 31 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 0:20:37 32 Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team 0:20:38 33 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 0:22:57 34 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 0:23:10 35 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 0:24:35 36 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:24:43 37 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 0:25:14 38 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 0:27:43 39 Louis Meintjes (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 0:29:42 40 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling 0:31:09 41 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:32:03 42 Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:32:39 43 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:34:14 44 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:34:56 45 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:35:05 46 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:35:47 47 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:36:27 48 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:36:58 49 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:40:36 50 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:40:38 51 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:42:07 52 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:42:35 53 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 54 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:43:09 55 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:43:40 56 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:43:48 57 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 0:44:30 58 Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Pro Cycling 0:47:27 59 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis 0:47:30 60 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos 0:49:07 61 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 0:51:04 62 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:52:14 63 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:52:28 64 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:53:19 65 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Ineos 0:53:23 66 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:54:21 67 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:54:51 68 William Barta (USA) CCC Team 0:55:07 69 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:55:46 70 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:56:00 71 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:58:37 72 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:00:28 73 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:00:38 74 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation 1:01:12 75 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:02:07 76 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb 1:02:12 77 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:02:14 78 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 1:02:18 79 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 1:02:47 80 Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 1:03:10 81 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:03:14 82 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie 1:03:24 83 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 1:03:42 84 Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 1:05:14 85 Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott 1:05:27 86 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 1:06:02 87 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 1:06:44 88 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 1:08:26 89 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 1:08:58 90 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 1:09:00 91 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 1:09:02 92 Thomas Degand (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 1:10:03 93 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert 94 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 95 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis 1:10:22 96 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 1:11:26 97 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:12:42 98 Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling 1:13:34 99 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 1:14:31 100 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 1:14:40 101 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren 102 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) CCC Team 1:14:56 103 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Pro Cycling 1:15:11 104 Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 1:15:12 105 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 1:15:49 106 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 1:16:26 107 Pieter Weening (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1:17:10 108 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 1:17:58 109 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:18:20 110 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:19:21 111 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1:19:39 112 Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling 1:20:19 113 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling 1:20:22 114 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling 1:20:30 115 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:21:12 116 Alexander Evans (Aus) Circus-Wanty Gobert 1:21:27 117 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 1:21:38 118 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:21:49 119 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1:22:41 120 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 1:23:23 121 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1:23:44 122 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:25:03 123 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 1:25:40 124 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 1:26:02 125 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1:26:28 126 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1:26:45 127 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 1:27:14 128 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:30:14 129 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:30:34 130 Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 1:32:27 131 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:32:50 132 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:34:57 133 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1:35:24

Points Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 36 2 Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 25 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 24 4 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 22 5 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 19 6 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 19 7 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 18 8 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 18 9 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 10 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 14 11 David De la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 12 12 Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Pro Cycling 12 13 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 10 14 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 10 15 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 10 16 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 10 17 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Pro Cycling 10 18 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 10 19 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 10 20 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 8 21 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 8 22 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 6 23 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 6 24 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 6 25 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 6 26 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 27 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb 6 28 Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team 5 29 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 4 30 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 4 31 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie 4 32 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 3 33 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 2 34 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 2

Mountains Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David De la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 45 2 Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team 28 3 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 25 4 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 23 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 18 6 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 18 7 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 16 8 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 12 9 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 11 10 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep 10 11 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 9 12 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 13 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 8 14 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 8 15 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 8 16 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 8 17 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 7 18 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Pro Cycling 6 19 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 6 20 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 6 21 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 6 22 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 6 23 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 6 24 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 5 25 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 5 26 Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 5 27 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 4 28 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie 4 29 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert 3 30 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 3 31 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 2 32 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 2 33 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 2 34 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb 2 35 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 2 36 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 1 37 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 1

Young Riders Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Pro Cycling 17:45:58 2 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:51 3 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:44 4 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 0:02:49 5 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:14:56 6 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:33 7 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 0:27:17 8 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:31:37 9 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:34:39 10 Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Pro Cycling 0:47:01 11 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:51:48 12 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:54:25 13 William Barta (USA) CCC Team 0:54:41 14 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb 1:01:46 15 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 1:05:36 16 Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 1:14:46 17 Alexander Evans (Aus) Circus-Wanty Gobert 1:21:01 18 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1:22:15 19 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 1:22:57 20 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1:23:18 21 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 1:25:14 22 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1:26:02 23 Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 1:32:01 24 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:32:24