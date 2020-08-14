Critérium du Dauphiné: Formolo wins stage 3

Image 1 of 21 Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates) takes stage 3 solo victory atop Saint-Martin-de-Belleville (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 21 Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates) takes stage 3 win in Italian national champion colours (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 21 Davide Formolo (UAE-Team Emirates) rode alone towards finish and had five minutes on chasers at start of final climb (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 21 Stage 3 win taken by Davide Formolo of UAE Team Emirates (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 21 Mask off for a smile from stage 3 winner Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 21 Primoz Roglic of Jumbo-Visma finishes second on stage 3 and continues as general classification leader (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 21 scenery along stage 3 from Corenc to Saint-=Martin-de-Belleville (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 21 Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic) on climb with Wout Van Aert (Jumbo -Visma), who wears Green Points Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 21 Gorka Izagirre Insausti of Astana Pro Team / Jonathan Castroviejo of Team Ineos at start in Corenc (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 21 Nils Politt of Team Israel Start-Up Nation at front of peloton for 157km stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 21 Bob Jungels of Team Deceuninck-Quick-Step works at front with Daniel Oss of Bora-Hansgrohe (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 21 Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) in Best Young Rider jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 21 Primoz Roglic of Jumbo-Visma leads general classification on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 21 Pierre Latour of Team Ag2R La Mondiale on Col de la Madeleine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 21 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 21 Criterium du Dauphine still popular in the French countryside (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 21 UAE-Team Emirates before start of stage 3 in Corenc (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 21 Jumbo-Visma charging along valley road towards final climb of stage 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 21 Egan Bernal takes on food from Team Ineos teammate (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 21 road headed towards Col de la Madeleine climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 21 Primoz Roglic of Jumbo-Visma starts stage 3 in yellow for second day (Image credit: Getty Images)

Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates) hung on for an incredible win on stage 3 of the Criterium du Dauphine, taking the win ahead of Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) in second and Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) in third.

Roglic extended his lead in the general classification as Tour de France champion Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) ceded more time in the push to the line.

Formolo was part of the day’s early break and survived a series of climbs before attacking on the Col de la Madeleine and going clear with a lead of over five minutes. He started the final climb to Saint-Martin-de-Belleville with his lead virtually intact but with Jumbo-Visma keen to put their rivals under pressure, the Italian champion had to fight for every second as he battled up the final 14.6km climb.

Jumbo-Visma’s pace was too much for several riders including Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), and the Team Ineos pairing of Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome.

Inside the final 2.5km, Formolo began to struggle as Sepp Kuss picked up the pace for his leader Roglic but there was little activity from the GC riders until near the finish when the Slovenian decided to turn the screw.

Roglic's acceleration saw him close the gap to 33 seconds on Formolo on the line but, more importantly, he put further time into his rivals with six bonus seconds. Bernal lost out once more, and was unable to even follow his teammate Pavel Sivakov as Pinot and several others followed the yellow jersey.

Roglic now leads the race with Pinot in second at 14 seconds and Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) a further six seconds back in third. Bernal slipped from fourth to seventh and his now 31 seconds down with two stages remaining.

As for Formolo, this was the perfect tonic after a poor showing on stage 2. The Italian, who finished second in Strade Bianche, looked imperious as he rode away from his breakaway companions, and then used his guile and experience to take a thoroughly deserved win.

“I was in the break from the start with eight guys, and already before the Col de la Madeleine I said ‘we only have three minutes – there’s no way to wait until the finish'," Formolo said.

"So I said to myself 'just ride your good rhythm on the Madeleine, and try and get some space between the bunch'. Then I actually thought the last climb started straight after the descent, but it was 10km up and down in the valley. That was really hard – I lost a lot of energy in the valley.

"On the last climb I didn’t know if I could make it. I was looking at the profile and saw the Madeleine was really hard then I saw this last climb was slightly up and down the whole time. I thought it would be impossible to make a big difference in the break so I’d better attack on the Madeleine, and then pray I came to the finish line.”

More to come!

Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4:06:56 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:33 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Pro Cycling 6 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 7 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 8 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 9 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 0:00:39 10 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team