Critérium du Dauphiné: Formolo wins stage 3
Italian champion holds 60km solo attack over Col de la Madeleine
Stage 3: Corenc - Saint-Martin-de-Belleville
Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates) hung on for an incredible win on stage 3 of the Criterium du Dauphine, taking the win ahead of Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) in second and Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) in third.
Roglic extended his lead in the general classification as Tour de France champion Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) ceded more time in the push to the line.
Formolo was part of the day’s early break and survived a series of climbs before attacking on the Col de la Madeleine and going clear with a lead of over five minutes. He started the final climb to Saint-Martin-de-Belleville with his lead virtually intact but with Jumbo-Visma keen to put their rivals under pressure, the Italian champion had to fight for every second as he battled up the final 14.6km climb.
Jumbo-Visma’s pace was too much for several riders including Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), and the Team Ineos pairing of Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome.
Inside the final 2.5km, Formolo began to struggle as Sepp Kuss picked up the pace for his leader Roglic but there was little activity from the GC riders until near the finish when the Slovenian decided to turn the screw.
Roglic's acceleration saw him close the gap to 33 seconds on Formolo on the line but, more importantly, he put further time into his rivals with six bonus seconds. Bernal lost out once more, and was unable to even follow his teammate Pavel Sivakov as Pinot and several others followed the yellow jersey.
Roglic now leads the race with Pinot in second at 14 seconds and Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) a further six seconds back in third. Bernal slipped from fourth to seventh and his now 31 seconds down with two stages remaining.
As for Formolo, this was the perfect tonic after a poor showing on stage 2. The Italian, who finished second in Strade Bianche, looked imperious as he rode away from his breakaway companions, and then used his guile and experience to take a thoroughly deserved win.
“I was in the break from the start with eight guys, and already before the Col de la Madeleine I said ‘we only have three minutes – there’s no way to wait until the finish'," Formolo said.
"So I said to myself 'just ride your good rhythm on the Madeleine, and try and get some space between the bunch'. Then I actually thought the last climb started straight after the descent, but it was 10km up and down in the valley. That was really hard – I lost a lot of energy in the valley.
"On the last climb I didn’t know if I could make it. I was looking at the profile and saw the Madeleine was really hard then I saw this last climb was slightly up and down the whole time. I thought it would be impossible to make a big difference in the break so I’d better attack on the Madeleine, and then pray I came to the finish line.”
More to come!
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|4:06:56
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:33
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|6
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|7
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|8
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|0:00:39
|10
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|13:14:35
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:14
|3
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:20
|4
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|0:00:24
|5
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|0:00:26
|6
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|7
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|0:00:31
|8
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:32
|9
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:00:35
|10
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Critérium du Dauphiné: Formolo wins stage 3Italian champion holds 60km solo attack over Col de la Madeleine
-
Dauphiné hailstones were so big they left indentation marks on helmetsDeclercq: I didn't have a massage on my back last night
-
Best heart rate monitors: track fitness and get training insightsThe best heart rate monitors will help you track your heart rate comfortably and accurately - here's our pick of the best
-
How to watch the Critérium du Dauphiné – live stream, TV, resultsWatch Bernal, Quintana, Roglič, Pinot do battle in final Tour de France warm-up race
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.