Critérium du Dauphiné: Wout van Aert wins stage 1

By

Jumbo-Visma show dominance in opening stage

Image 1 of 26

SAINT CHRISTO EN JAREZ FRANCE AUGUST 12 Sprint Arrival Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma Daryl Impey of South Africa and Team Mitchelton Scott Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team Ineos Alejandro Valverde Belmonte of Spain and Movistar Team Alexey Lutsenko of Kazakhstan and Astana Pro Team Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia of Colombia and Team EF Education First Benoit Cosnefroy of France and Team Ag2R La Mondiale Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma Peloton during the 72nd Criterium du Dauphine 2020 Stage 1 a 2185km stage from Clermont Ferrand to Saint Christo en Jarez 752m dauphine Dauphin on August 12 2020 in Saint Christo en Jarez France Photo by AnneChristine Poujoulat PoolGetty Images

Wout van Aert of Jumbo-Visma takes control of finish at stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 26

FRom R Team Ineos rider Great Britains Christopher Froome Team Ineos rider Colombias Egan Bernal and Team Ineos rider Russias Pavel Sivakov ride during the first stage of the 72nd edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race 2185 km between ClermontFerrand and SaintChristoenJarez on August 12 2020 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images

Chris Froome and Egan Bernal at stage 1 of Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 26

Team Arkea Samsic rider Colombias Nairo Quintana wears a face protective mask as he waits prior to the first stage of the 72nd edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race 2185 km between ClermontFerrand and SaintChristoenJarez on August 12 2020 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images

Nairo Quintana (Arkea Samsic) at stage 1 of Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 26

Team Ineos rider Colombias Egan Bernal wears a face protective mask as he flashes the V for victory prior to the first stage of the 72nd edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race 2185 km between ClermontFerrand and SaintChristoenJarez on August 12 2020 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images

Egan Bernal (team Ineos) at stage 1 of Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 26

SAINT CHRISTO EN JAREZ FRANCE AUGUST 12 Jan Hirt of Czech Republic and CCC Team Crash Injury Abandon during the 72nd Criterium du Dauphine 2020 Stage 1 a 2185km stage from Clermont Ferrand to Saint Christo en Jarez 752m dauphine Dauphin on August 12 2020 in Saint Christo en Jarez France Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Image 6 of 26

Team Ineos rider Great Britains Christopher Froome rides during the first stage of the 72nd edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race 2185 km between ClermontFerrand and SaintChristoenJarez on August 12 2020 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images

Chris Froome at stage 1 of Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 26

Team Jumbo rider Slovenias Primoz Roglic rides during the first stage of the 72nd edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race 2185 km between ClermontFerrand and SaintChristoenJarez on August 12 2020 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images

Primoz Roglic at stage 1 of Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 26

SAINT CHRISTO EN JAREZ FRANCE AUGUST 12 Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Bob Jungels of Luxembourg and Team Deceuninck QuickStep during the 72nd Criterium du Dauphine 2020 Stage 1 a 2185km stage from Clermont Ferrand to Saint Christo en Jarez 752m dauphine Dauphin on August 12 2020 in Saint Christo en Jarez France Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Julian Alaphilippe at stage 1 of Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 26

FRom R Team Ineos rider Colombias Egan Bernal Team Ineos rider Russias Pavel Sivakov and Team Ineos rider Great Britains Geraint Thomas ride during the first stage of the 72nd edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race 2185 km between ClermontFerrand and SaintChristoenJarez on August 12 2020 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images

Egan Bernal and Team Ineos at stage 1 of Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 26

Team Wanty rider Belgiums Quinten Hermans sits in a field after falling during the first stage of the 72nd edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race 2185 km between ClermontFerrand and SaintChristoenJarez on August 12 2020 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images

Image 11 of 26

SAINT CHRISTO EN JAREZ FRANCE AUGUST 12 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team Ineos Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma during the 72nd Criterium du Dauphine 2020 Stage 1 a 2185km stage from Clermont Ferrand to Saint Christo en Jarez 752m dauphine Dauphin on August 12 2020 in Saint Christo en Jarez France Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Egan Bernal and Wout van Aert at stage 1 of Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 26

Team Lotto rider Belgiums Brent Van Moer R receives medical assistance after falling during the first stage of the 72nd edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race 2185 km between ClermontFerrand and SaintChristoenJarez on August 12 2020 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images

Image 13 of 26

SAINT CHRISTO EN JAREZ FRANCE AUGUST 12 Michal Kwiatkowski of Poland and Team Ineos Dylan Van Baarle of The Netherlands and Team Ineos Jonathan Castroviejo of Spain and Team Ineos during the 72nd Criterium du Dauphine 2020 Stage 1 a 2185km stage from Clermont Ferrand to Saint Christo en Jarez 752m dauphine Dauphin on August 12 2020 in Saint Christo en Jarez France Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Team Ineos at stage 1 of Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 26

SAINT CHRISTO EN JAREZ FRANCE AUGUST 12 Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma Tom Dumoulin of The Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma Sepp Kuss of The United States and Team Jumbo Visma during the 72nd Criterium du Dauphine 2020 Stage 1 a 2185km stage from Clermont Ferrand to Saint Christo en Jarez 752m dauphine Dauphin on August 12 2020 in Saint Christo en Jarez France Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Jumbo-Visma at stage 1 of Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 26

SAINT CHRISTO EN JAREZ FRANCE AUGUST 12 Geraint Thomas of The United Kingdom and Team Ineos during the 72nd Criterium du Dauphine 2020 Stage 1 a 2185km stage from Clermont Ferrand to Saint Christo en Jarez 752m dauphine Dauphin on August 12 2020 in Saint Christo en Jarez France Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Geraint Thomas at stage 1 of Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 26

Team Wanty rider Belgiums Quinten Hermans sits in a field after falling during the first stage of the 72nd edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race 2185 km between ClermontFerrand and SaintChristoenJarez on August 12 2020 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images

Image 17 of 26

Team Lotto rider Belgiums Brent Van Moer R sits on the grass after falling during the first stage of the 72nd edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race 2185 km between ClermontFerrand and SaintChristoenJarez on August 12 2020 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images

Image 18 of 26

SAINT CHRISTO EN JAREZ FRANCE AUGUST 12 Rigoberto Uran Uran of Colombia and Team EF Education First during the 72nd Criterium du Dauphine 2020 Stage 1 a 2185km stage from Clermont Ferrand to Saint Christo en Jarez 752m dauphine Dauphin on August 12 2020 in Saint Christo en Jarez France Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Image 19 of 26

SAINT CHRISTO EN JAREZ FRANCE AUGUST 12 Michael Schar of Switzerland and CCC Team Quinten Hermans of Belgium and Team Circus Wanty Gobert Tom Jelte Slagter of The Netherlands and Team BB Hotels Vital Concept Niccolo Bonifazio of Italy and Team Total Direct Energie Brent Van Moer of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Breakaway during the 72nd Criterium du Dauphine 2020 Stage 1 a 2185km stage from Clermont Ferrand to Saint Christo en Jarez 752m dauphine Dauphin on August 12 2020 in Saint Christo en Jarez France Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

The early breakaway at stage 1 of Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 26

Criterium du Dauphine rolling through French countryside

Criterium du Dauphine rolling through French countryside (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 21 of 26

SAINT CHRISTO EN JAREZ FRANCE AUGUST 12 Rigoberto Uran of Colombia and Team EF Education First Attack during the 72nd Criterium du Dauphine 2020 Stage 1 a 2185km stage from Clermont Ferrand to Saint Christo en Jarez 752m dauphine Dauphin on August 12 2020 in Saint Christo en Jarez France Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Image 22 of 26

Image 23 of 26

Image 24 of 26

Image 25 of 26

Image 26 of 26

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) continued his stunning vein of form on Wednesday, winning the opening stage of the Criterium du Dauphine with a powerful uphill sprint in Saint-Christo-en-Jarez.

The Dutchman, who won Milan-San Remo and Strade Bianche on the two previous weekends, had a strong lead-out from his Jumbo-Visma team in a final kilometre that featured a short descent ahead of the stiff 300-metre haul to the line.

He managed to hold off Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott), with Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) taking the final spot on the podium, and with it four bonus seconds over his general classification rivals.

More to come!

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 5:27:42
2Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
3Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
5Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
6Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
7Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling
8Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
9Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
10Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis

General classification after stage 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 5:27:32
2Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:04
3Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos 0:00:06
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:10
5Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
6Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
7Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling
8Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
9Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
10Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis

