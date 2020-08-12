Critérium du Dauphiné: Wout van Aert wins stage 1

Image 1 of 26 Wout van Aert of Jumbo-Visma takes control of finish at stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 26 Chris Froome and Egan Bernal at stage 1 of Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 26 Nairo Quintana (Arkea Samsic) at stage 1 of Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 26 Egan Bernal (team Ineos) at stage 1 of Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 26 SAINT CHRISTO EN JAREZ FRANCE AUGUST 12 Jan Hirt of Czech Republic and CCC Team Crash Injury Abandon during the 72nd Criterium du Dauphine 2020 Stage 1 a 2185km stage from Clermont Ferrand to Saint Christo en Jarez 752m dauphine Dauphin on August 12 2020 in Saint Christo en Jarez France Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 26 Chris Froome at stage 1 of Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 26 Primoz Roglic at stage 1 of Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 26 Julian Alaphilippe at stage 1 of Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 26 Egan Bernal and Team Ineos at stage 1 of Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 26 Team Wanty rider Belgiums Quinten Hermans sits in a field after falling during the first stage of the 72nd edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race 2185 km between ClermontFerrand and SaintChristoenJarez on August 12 2020 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 26 Egan Bernal and Wout van Aert at stage 1 of Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 26 Team Lotto rider Belgiums Brent Van Moer R receives medical assistance after falling during the first stage of the 72nd edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race 2185 km between ClermontFerrand and SaintChristoenJarez on August 12 2020 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 26 Team Ineos at stage 1 of Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 26 Jumbo-Visma at stage 1 of Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 26 Geraint Thomas at stage 1 of Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 26 Team Wanty rider Belgiums Quinten Hermans sits in a field after falling during the first stage of the 72nd edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race 2185 km between ClermontFerrand and SaintChristoenJarez on August 12 2020 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 26 Team Lotto rider Belgiums Brent Van Moer R sits on the grass after falling during the first stage of the 72nd edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race 2185 km between ClermontFerrand and SaintChristoenJarez on August 12 2020 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 26 SAINT CHRISTO EN JAREZ FRANCE AUGUST 12 Rigoberto Uran Uran of Colombia and Team EF Education First during the 72nd Criterium du Dauphine 2020 Stage 1 a 2185km stage from Clermont Ferrand to Saint Christo en Jarez 752m dauphine Dauphin on August 12 2020 in Saint Christo en Jarez France Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 26 The early breakaway at stage 1 of Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 26 Criterium du Dauphine rolling through French countryside (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 26 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 22 of 26 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 23 of 26 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 24 of 26 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 25 of 26 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 26 of 26 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) continued his stunning vein of form on Wednesday, winning the opening stage of the Criterium du Dauphine with a powerful uphill sprint in Saint-Christo-en-Jarez.

The Dutchman, who won Milan-San Remo and Strade Bianche on the two previous weekends, had a strong lead-out from his Jumbo-Visma team in a final kilometre that featured a short descent ahead of the stiff 300-metre haul to the line.

He managed to hold off Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott), with Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) taking the final spot on the podium, and with it four bonus seconds over his general classification rivals.

More to come!

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 5:27:42 2 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 3 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 5 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 6 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 7 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 8 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 9 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 10 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis