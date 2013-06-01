Trending

2013 Critérium du Dauphiné, stage 5

Grésy-sur-Aix Valmorel - 139 km

Km 25.5 - Côte de Trévignin - 4.4 km climb to 6.6 % - Category 3
Km 67.0 - Col du Frêne - 1.9 km climb to 6 % - Category 4
Km 111.0 - Côte de la Croix - 2.3 km climb to 4.1 % - Category 4
Km 139.0 - Montée de Valmorel - 12.7 km climb to 7 % - Category H

