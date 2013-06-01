Trending

2013 Critérium du Dauphiné stage 2

Châtel - Oyonnax, 191 km

Km 74.5 - Côte de Mornex - 2.6 km climb to 4.7 % - Category 4
Km 120.5 - Côte de Mons - 1.0 km climb to 5.5 % - Category 4
Km 136.0 - Côte de Lancrans - 3.1 km climb to 5.2 % - Category 3
Km 151.5 - Côte de Communal - 5.6 km climb to 6.3 % - Category 2
Km 168.5 - Côte du Bugnon - 1.9 km climb to 6.1 % - Category 4
Km 179.5 - Col du Sentier - 2.7 km climb to 7.6 % - Category 2

