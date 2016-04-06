Image 1 of 4 Bryan Coquard in the points jersey (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 2 of 4 Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie) (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 3 of 4 Marc Fournier (FDJ) (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 4 of 4 Bryan Coquard interviewed after his win (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

Bryan Coquard of Direct Energie claimed his fourth win of the year, after two stages at the Etoile de Bessèges and the Route Adélie last week, as he outsprinted Italy's Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) and Dutchman Raymond Kreder (Roompot-Oranje Peloton). French sensation Marc Fournier of FDJ retained the yellow jersey ahead of the afternoon's 6.8km time trial.

"I remembered my defeat against Nacer Bouhanni here three years ago," Coquard said. "There's a dip under a bridge before the line that makes this sprint special. This time around, I went into it with a maximum of speed. I rode the finale like a track rider."

Three attackers looked like they might mimick Fournier in the short morning stage: Alexis Gougeard (AG2R-La Mondiale), Loïc Chetout (Cofidis) and Rémy Di Gregorio (Delko-Marseille). They got reeled in within the last finishing circuit of 6.8km which is also the course of the afternoon time trial.

"I wouldn't say it was a disillusion to not sprint for the win yesterday because we chose to not ride behind the breakaway when we realized that nobody would help us," Coquard said. "But we didn't want to repeat the same mistake today. We rode at perfection. Angelo Tulik led me out and I could launch my sprint with 250m to go."

"I felt a bit sleepy in the morning at the beginning of the race," overall leader Fournier noted. "Then I rode without taking any risk, thinking of the time trial, which is normally something I'm quite good at."

The European champion for individual pursuit was also the runner up at the French championship for U23 individual time trial last year. He's got a lead of 2:20 over Coquard and 2:28 over Norway's Sondre Holst Enger from IAM Cycling ahead of the time trial. Tiago Machado of Katusha is probably a favorite in the absence of the likes of Adriano Malori, Alex Dowsett, Rohan Dennis and Luke Durbridge, who have put their mark on this now traditional 6.8km effort in the streets of Angers. The pro peloton will return in July at the Tour de France's stage 3.

Coquard was well aware that another bunch sprint finish is expected at the end of this stage in the Tour de France. "It'll be a different finishing line but I hope the winner to be the same," said the fast man from Direct Energie. "I'm a local rider here so I'll have plenty of time to come back to Angers and recognize the run in to town and the last few hundred meters."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 2:02:35 2 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 3 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 4 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 5 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 7 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group 8 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 9 Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth 10 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 11 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 13 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 14 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 15 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 17 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 18 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 20 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 21 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 22 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team 24 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 25 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 26 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 27 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group 29 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Stölting Service Group 30 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 31 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 33 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 34 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 35 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 37 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 38 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 39 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Stölting Service Group 40 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 41 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 42 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 43 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 44 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 45 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 46 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 47 Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling 48 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 49 Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 50 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 51 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 52 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 53 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 54 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 55 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 56 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 57 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth 58 Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ 59 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 60 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 61 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 62 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 63 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 64 Frank Pasche (Swi) Team Roth 65 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 66 Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 67 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 68 Giacomo Tomio (Ita) Team Roth 69 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 70 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 71 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 72 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 74 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 75 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 76 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth 77 Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth 78 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 79 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Stölting Service Group 80 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 81 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 82 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 83 Marc De Maar (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 84 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 85 Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group 86 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ 0:00:23 87 Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:37 88 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:01:58 89 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 90 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:00 91 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 92 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:02:21 93 Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:03:05 94 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ 6:43:31 2 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:20 3 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:02:28 4 Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:02:31 5 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 6 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 0:02:32 8 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 11 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 13 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group 14 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 15 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Stölting Service Group 16 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 18 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 19 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 20 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 21 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 22 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 23 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 24 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 26 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 27 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 28 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 29 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 30 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 31 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 32 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 33 Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling 34 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 35 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 36 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 37 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 38 Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 39 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 40 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 41 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 42 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 43 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:39 44 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:30 45 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:35 46 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 47 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 48 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 49 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 50 Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth 51 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 52 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 53 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ 0:04:35 54 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:06:53 55 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Stölting Service Group 56 Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group 57 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:07:12 58 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:07:59 59 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:08:28 60 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:08:53 61 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:09:58 62 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth 0:10:33 63 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:38 64 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:10:39 65 Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth 0:10:41 66 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 67 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 68 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 69 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 70 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 71 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 72 Frank Pasche (Swi) Team Roth 73 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Stölting Service Group 75 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 76 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 77 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:12:00 78 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 79 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 80 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 81 Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team 82 Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 83 Giacomo Tomio (Ita) Team Roth 84 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 85 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 86 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth 87 Marc De Maar (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 88 Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:13:37 89 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:13:58 90 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:14:00 91 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:14:21 92 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:14:34 93 Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:15:05 94 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:25:38

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 45 pts 2 Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ 36 3 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 20 4 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 17 5 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 16 6 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 16 7 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 8 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 14 9 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth 13 10 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 12 11 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12 12 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 10 13 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 10 14 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group 9 15 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 8 16 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 8 17 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 18 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 7 19 Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth 7 20 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 6 21 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 22 Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 5 23 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 5 24 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 25 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 4 26 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 3 27 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 28 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 2 29 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 1 30 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ 26 pts 2 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth 20 3 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 14 4 Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth 8 5 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 6 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2 7 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 8 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 2 9 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1 10 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1 11 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 1 12 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ 6:43:31 2 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:02:28 3 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 0:02:32 4 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:08:28 7 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:38 8 Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth 0:10:41 9 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 10 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 11 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 Frank Pasche (Swi) Team Roth 13 Giacomo Tomio (Ita) Team Roth 0:12:00