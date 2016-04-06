Coquard wins short stage in Sarthe
Fournier unchallenged in GC on sprinter's half stage
Stage 2a: Saint-Mars-la-Jaille - Angers
Bryan Coquard of Direct Energie claimed his fourth win of the year, after two stages at the Etoile de Bessèges and the Route Adélie last week, as he outsprinted Italy's Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) and Dutchman Raymond Kreder (Roompot-Oranje Peloton). French sensation Marc Fournier of FDJ retained the yellow jersey ahead of the afternoon's 6.8km time trial.
"I remembered my defeat against Nacer Bouhanni here three years ago," Coquard said. "There's a dip under a bridge before the line that makes this sprint special. This time around, I went into it with a maximum of speed. I rode the finale like a track rider."
Three attackers looked like they might mimick Fournier in the short morning stage: Alexis Gougeard (AG2R-La Mondiale), Loïc Chetout (Cofidis) and Rémy Di Gregorio (Delko-Marseille). They got reeled in within the last finishing circuit of 6.8km which is also the course of the afternoon time trial.
"I wouldn't say it was a disillusion to not sprint for the win yesterday because we chose to not ride behind the breakaway when we realized that nobody would help us," Coquard said. "But we didn't want to repeat the same mistake today. We rode at perfection. Angelo Tulik led me out and I could launch my sprint with 250m to go."
"I felt a bit sleepy in the morning at the beginning of the race," overall leader Fournier noted. "Then I rode without taking any risk, thinking of the time trial, which is normally something I'm quite good at."
The European champion for individual pursuit was also the runner up at the French championship for U23 individual time trial last year. He's got a lead of 2:20 over Coquard and 2:28 over Norway's Sondre Holst Enger from IAM Cycling ahead of the time trial. Tiago Machado of Katusha is probably a favorite in the absence of the likes of Adriano Malori, Alex Dowsett, Rohan Dennis and Luke Durbridge, who have put their mark on this now traditional 6.8km effort in the streets of Angers. The pro peloton will return in July at the Tour de France's stage 3.
Coquard was well aware that another bunch sprint finish is expected at the end of this stage in the Tour de France. "It'll be a different finishing line but I hope the winner to be the same," said the fast man from Direct Energie. "I'm a local rider here so I'll have plenty of time to come back to Angers and recognize the run in to town and the last few hundred meters."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:02:35
|2
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|3
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|4
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|5
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|7
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|8
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|9
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
|10
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|11
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|13
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|14
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|15
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|17
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|18
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|20
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|21
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|22
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|25
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|26
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|27
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|29
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|30
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|31
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|33
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|34
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|35
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|37
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|38
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|39
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|40
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|41
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|42
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|43
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|45
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|46
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|47
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling
|48
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|49
|Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|50
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|51
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|52
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|53
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|54
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|55
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|56
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|57
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
|58
|Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
|59
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|60
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|61
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|62
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|63
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|64
|Frank Pasche (Swi) Team Roth
|65
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|67
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|68
|Giacomo Tomio (Ita) Team Roth
|69
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|70
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|71
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|72
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|74
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|75
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|76
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
|77
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
|78
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|79
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Stölting Service Group
|80
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|81
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|82
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|83
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|84
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|85
|Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|86
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:23
|87
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:37
|88
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:01:58
|89
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|90
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:00
|91
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|92
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:02:21
|93
|Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:03:05
|94
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
|6:43:31
|2
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:20
|3
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:02:28
|4
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:02:31
|5
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|6
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:32
|8
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|13
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|14
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|15
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|16
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|18
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|19
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|20
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|21
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|22
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|23
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|24
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|26
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|28
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|29
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|30
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|31
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|32
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|33
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling
|34
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|35
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|36
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|37
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|38
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|39
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|40
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|41
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|42
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|43
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:39
|44
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:30
|45
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:35
|46
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|47
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|48
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|49
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|50
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
|51
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|52
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|53
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:35
|54
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:06:53
|55
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|56
|Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|57
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:12
|58
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:07:59
|59
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:08:28
|60
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:08:53
|61
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:09:58
|62
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
|0:10:33
|63
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:38
|64
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:10:39
|65
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
|0:10:41
|66
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|67
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|68
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|69
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|70
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|71
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|72
|Frank Pasche (Swi) Team Roth
|73
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Stölting Service Group
|75
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|76
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|77
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:12:00
|78
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|79
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|80
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|81
|Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
|82
|Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|83
|Giacomo Tomio (Ita) Team Roth
|84
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|85
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|86
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
|87
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|88
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:13:37
|89
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:13:58
|90
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:14:00
|91
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:14:21
|92
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:14:34
|93
|Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:15:05
|94
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:25:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|45
|pts
|2
|Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
|36
|3
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|20
|4
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|17
|5
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|16
|6
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|16
|7
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|8
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|9
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
|13
|10
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|12
|11
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|12
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|10
|13
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|10
|14
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|9
|15
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|16
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|8
|17
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|18
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|7
|19
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
|7
|20
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|6
|21
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|22
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|5
|23
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|5
|24
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|25
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|4
|26
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|3
|27
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|28
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|29
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|1
|30
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
|26
|pts
|2
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
|20
|3
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|14
|4
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
|8
|5
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|6
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|2
|7
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|8
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|9
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|10
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|11
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|12
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
|6:43:31
|2
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:02:28
|3
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:32
|4
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:08:28
|7
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:38
|8
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
|0:10:41
|9
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|10
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|11
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|Frank Pasche (Swi) Team Roth
|13
|Giacomo Tomio (Ita) Team Roth
|0:12:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|FDJ
|20:15:54
|2
|IAM Cycling
|0:02:15
|3
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|Direct Energie
|6
|Movistar Team
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|9
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:03:18
|10
|Stölting Service Group
|0:06:36
|11
|Team Katusha
|0:07:58
|12
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:09:16
|13
|Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:10:24
|14
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:11:27
|15
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16
|Team Roth
|0:19:36
