Trending

Coquard wins short stage in Sarthe

Fournier unchallenged in GC on sprinter's half stage

Image 1 of 4

Bryan Coquard in the points jersey

Bryan Coquard in the points jersey
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 2 of 4

Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie)

Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie)
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 3 of 4

Marc Fournier (FDJ)

Marc Fournier (FDJ)
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 4 of 4

Bryan Coquard interviewed after his win

Bryan Coquard interviewed after his win
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

Bryan Coquard of Direct Energie claimed his fourth win of the year, after two stages at the Etoile de Bessèges and the Route Adélie last week, as he outsprinted Italy's Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) and Dutchman Raymond Kreder (Roompot-Oranje Peloton). French sensation Marc Fournier of FDJ retained the yellow jersey ahead of the afternoon's 6.8km time trial.

"I remembered my defeat against Nacer Bouhanni here three years ago," Coquard said. "There's a dip under a bridge before the line that makes this sprint special. This time around, I went into it with a maximum of speed. I rode the finale like a track rider."

Three attackers looked like they might mimick Fournier in the short morning stage: Alexis Gougeard (AG2R-La Mondiale), Loïc Chetout (Cofidis) and Rémy Di Gregorio (Delko-Marseille). They got reeled in within the last finishing circuit of 6.8km which is also the course of the afternoon time trial.

"I wouldn't say it was a disillusion to not sprint for the win yesterday because we chose to not ride behind the breakaway when we realized that nobody would help us," Coquard said. "But we didn't want to repeat the same mistake today. We rode at perfection. Angelo Tulik led me out and I could launch my sprint with 250m to go."

"I felt a bit sleepy in the morning at the beginning of the race," overall leader Fournier noted. "Then I rode without taking any risk, thinking of the time trial, which is normally something I'm quite good at."

The European champion for individual pursuit was also the runner up at the French championship for U23 individual time trial last year. He's got a lead of 2:20 over Coquard and 2:28 over Norway's Sondre Holst Enger from IAM Cycling ahead of the time trial. Tiago Machado of Katusha is probably a favorite in the absence of the likes of Adriano Malori, Alex Dowsett, Rohan Dennis and Luke Durbridge, who have put their mark on this now traditional 6.8km effort in the streets of Angers. The pro peloton will return in July at the Tour de France's stage 3.

Coquard was well aware that another bunch sprint finish is expected at the end of this stage in the Tour de France. "It'll be a different finishing line but I hope the winner to be the same," said the fast man from Direct Energie. "I'm a local rider here so I'll have plenty of time to come back to Angers and recognize the run in to town and the last few hundred meters."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie2:02:35
2Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
3Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
4Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
5Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
6Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
7Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group
8Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
9Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
10Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
11Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
13Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
14Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
15Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
16Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
17Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
18Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
20Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
21Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
22Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
23Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
24Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
25Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
26Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
27Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
28Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
29Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Stölting Service Group
30Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
31Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
32Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
33Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
34Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
35Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
37Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
38Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
39Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
40Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
41Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
42Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
43Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
44Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
45Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
46Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
47Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling
48Daniele Ratto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
49Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
50Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
51Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
52Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
53Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
54Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
55Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
56Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
57Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
58Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
59Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
60Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
61Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
62Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
63Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
64Frank Pasche (Swi) Team Roth
65François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
66Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
67Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
68Giacomo Tomio (Ita) Team Roth
69Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
70Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
71Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
72Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
73Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
74Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
75Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
76Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
77Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
78Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
79Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Stölting Service Group
80Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
81Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
82Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
83Marc De Maar (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
84Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
85Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
86Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ0:00:23
87Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:37
88Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:01:58
89Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
90Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:00
91Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
92Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:02:21
93Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:03:05
94Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ6:43:31
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:20
3Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling0:02:28
4Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:02:31
5Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
6Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
7Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ0:02:32
8Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
11Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
12Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
13Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
14Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
15Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Stölting Service Group
16Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
18Daniele Ratto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
19Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
20Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
21Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
22Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
23Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
24Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
25Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
26Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
27Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
28Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
29Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
30Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
31Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
32Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
33Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling
34Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
35Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
36Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
37Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
38Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
39Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
40Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
41Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
42Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
43Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:39
44Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:30
45Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:35
46Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
47Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
48Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
49Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
50Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
51Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
52Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
53Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ0:04:35
54Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling0:06:53
55Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
56Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
57Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:12
58Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:07:59
59Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:08:28
60Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie0:08:53
61Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:09:58
62Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth0:10:33
63Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:38
64Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:10:39
65Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth0:10:41
66Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
67Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
68Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
69Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
70Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
71Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
72Frank Pasche (Swi) Team Roth
73François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
74Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Stölting Service Group
75Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
76Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
77Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:12:00
78Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
79Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
80Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
81Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
82Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
83Giacomo Tomio (Ita) Team Roth
84Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
85Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
86Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
87Marc De Maar (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
88Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:13:37
89Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:13:58
90Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:14:00
91Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:14:21
92Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:14:34
93Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:15:05
94Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling0:25:38

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie45pts
2Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ36
3Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling20
4Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ17
5Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling16
6Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton16
7Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14
8Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team14
9Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth13
10Daniele Ratto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec12
11Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert12
12Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton10
13Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling10
14Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group9
15Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise8
16Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec8
17Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
18Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton7
19Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth7
20Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec6
21Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
22Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM5
23Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept5
24Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
25Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM4
26Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept3
27Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
28Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha2
29Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha1
30Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ26pts
2Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth20
3Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise14
4Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth8
5Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
6Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2
7Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
8Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie2
9Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1
10Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1
11Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team1
12Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ6:43:31
2Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling0:02:28
3Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ0:02:32
4Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
5Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
6Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:08:28
7Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:38
8Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth0:10:41
9Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
10Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
11Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
12Frank Pasche (Swi) Team Roth
13Giacomo Tomio (Ita) Team Roth0:12:00

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1FDJ20:15:54
2IAM Cycling0:02:15
3Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
4Cofidis, Solutions Credits
5Direct Energie
6Movistar Team
7AG2R La Mondiale
8Fortuneo - Vital Concept
9Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:03:18
10Stölting Service Group0:06:36
11Team Katusha0:07:58
12Drapac Professional Cycling0:09:16
13Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:10:24
14Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:11:27
15Wanty - Groupe Gobert
16Team Roth0:19:36

 

Latest on Cyclingnews