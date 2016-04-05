Image 1 of 4 Marc Fournier (FDJ) (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 2 of 4 Marc Fournier (FDJ) (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 3 of 4 Marc Fournier (FDJ) (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 4 of 4 Marc Fournier (FDJ) (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

French cycling has found one more super talent in Marc Fournier, 21, who impressed with a solo victory in the inaugural stage of the Circuit cycliste Sarthe-Pays de la Loire the same way Thomas Löfkvist, also with FDJ and aged 20 at the time, did it to clinch the overall classification in 2004 through the last stage in Le Mans.

"Our plan was to join the early breakaway so I did, but I never imagined I'd be the winner at the end," Fournier told Cyclingnews at the finish in Château-du-Loir. "It's exceptional. I'm a neo pro, just 21 years of age and I win my first pro race although it's only my sixth day of racing this year. People aren't used to see breakaways like this in the pro ranks anymore. It's usually controlled by sprinters."

Fournier followed an attack by Germany's Grishka Janorksche of Team Roth at kilometer 2 but it wasn't going to be the standard scenario expected by many. The advantage of the duo reached 17:20 at the côtes des Jasnières (km 88) but the riders were firstly informed it was twenty minutes, which boosted Fournier and Janorschke's motivation.

"Considering my skills as a rouleur, I've thought the chasers would have to bury themselves to catch us," Fournier noted. "Until that point, since I was at the head of the race I was targeting the King of the Mountains competition as a consolation prize. But then I've believed there was a chance to win."

In the peloton, all eyes were on Direct Energie who lined up with Bryan Coquard as the best sprinter of the 95 starters. "We got scared when we heard of the twenty minute gap," explained his teammate Tony Hurel. "But when we started pulling, nobody came to help us. We had no choice after we took our responsibilities at the Route Adélie and Paris-Camembert."

Led by Thomas Voeckler, the French team reduced the deficit of the bunch to 2:15, as such Fournier isn't assured of winning the Circuit cycliste Sarthe-Pays de la Loire like another FDJ rider, Carlos Da Cruz who kept an advantage of 5:52 over the peloton at the end of stage 1 he won in 2003.

"It should be ok to defend the yellow jersey in the morning stage tomorrow and I'm not a bad time triallist either," said the European champion for individual pursuit (Athens 2015). "But Thursday's stage at Pré-en-Pail will be the most complicated."

On that day, the neophyte from Normandy expects to lead the race just a stone's throw away from his hometown of Alençon.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ 4:41:13 2 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:15 3 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 4 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 5 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 6 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 7 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 9 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 10 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 12 Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 13 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 14 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 15 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group 16 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 18 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 20 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 21 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 22 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Stölting Service Group 23 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 24 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 25 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 26 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 27 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 28 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 29 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 30 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 31 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 32 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 33 Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 34 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 35 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 36 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 37 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 38 Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling 39 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 40 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 42 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 43 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:25 44 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:13 45 Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth 0:03:18 46 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 47 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 48 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 49 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 50 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 51 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 52 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 53 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ 0:03:55 54 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:06:36 55 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Stölting Service Group 56 Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group 57 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 58 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 59 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:06:55 60 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:07:42 61 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:08:11 62 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:24 63 Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth 64 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 65 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth 66 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 67 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Stölting Service Group 68 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 69 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 70 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 71 Frank Pasche (Swi) Team Roth 72 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 73 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 74 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 75 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 76 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 77 Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:11:43 78 Marc De Maar (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 79 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 80 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 81 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 82 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 83 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 84 Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 85 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth 86 Giacomo Tomio (Ita) Team Roth 87 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 88 Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 89 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 90 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 91 Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team 92 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec OTL Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:12:19 OTL Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:25:25

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ 4:40:56 2 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:26 3 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:02:28 4 Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:02:31 5 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 6 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:32 7 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 8 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 9 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 11 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 12 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 14 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 15 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 16 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group 17 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 19 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 21 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 22 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 23 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Stölting Service Group 24 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 25 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 26 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 27 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 28 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 29 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 30 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 31 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 32 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 33 Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 34 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 35 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 36 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 37 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 38 Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling 39 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 40 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 42 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 43 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:42 44 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:30 45 Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth 0:03:35 46 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 47 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 48 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 49 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 50 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 51 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 52 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 53 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ 0:04:12 54 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:06:53 55 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Stölting Service Group 56 Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group 57 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 58 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 59 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:07:12 60 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:07:59 61 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:08:28 62 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth 0:10:33 63 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:40 64 Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth 0:10:41 65 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 66 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 67 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Stölting Service Group 68 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 69 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 70 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 71 Frank Pasche (Swi) Team Roth 72 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 73 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 74 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 75 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 76 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 77 Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:12:00 78 Marc De Maar (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 79 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 80 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 81 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 82 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 83 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 84 Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 85 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth 86 Giacomo Tomio (Ita) Team Roth 87 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 88 Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 89 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 90 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 91 Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team 92 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ 36 pts 2 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 20 3 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 16 4 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 14 5 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth 13 6 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 12 7 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 10 8 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 9 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 8 10 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 7 11 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 12 Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 5 13 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 5 14 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 3 15 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 16 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 1 17 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group 1 18 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ 26 pts 2 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth 20 3 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 14 4 Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth 8 5 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 2 6 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2 7 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 1 8 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 1 9 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ 4:40:56 2 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:02:28 3 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:32 4 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 6 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:08:28 7 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:40 8 Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth 0:10:41 9 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 11 Frank Pasche (Swi) Team Roth 12 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 13 Giacomo Tomio (Ita) Team Roth 0:12:00