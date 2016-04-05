Trending

Fournier wins opening stage of Circuit de la Sarthe

FDJ neo-pro solos in ahead of Coquard

Marc Fournier (FDJ)

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Marc Fournier (FDJ)

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Marc Fournier (FDJ)

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Marc Fournier (FDJ)

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

French cycling has found one more super talent in Marc Fournier, 21, who impressed with a solo victory in the inaugural stage of the Circuit cycliste Sarthe-Pays de la Loire the same way Thomas Löfkvist, also with FDJ and aged 20 at the time, did it to clinch the overall classification in 2004 through the last stage in Le Mans.

"Our plan was to join the early breakaway so I did, but I never imagined I'd be the winner at the end," Fournier told Cyclingnews at the finish in Château-du-Loir. "It's exceptional. I'm a neo pro, just 21 years of age and I win my first pro race although it's only my sixth day of racing this year. People aren't used to see breakaways like this in the pro ranks anymore. It's usually controlled by sprinters."

Fournier followed an attack by Germany's Grishka Janorksche of Team Roth at kilometer 2 but it wasn't going to be the standard scenario expected by many. The advantage of the duo reached 17:20 at the côtes des Jasnières (km 88) but the riders were firstly informed it was twenty minutes, which boosted Fournier and Janorschke's motivation.

"Considering my skills as a rouleur, I've thought the chasers would have to bury themselves to catch us," Fournier noted. "Until that point, since I was at the head of the race I was targeting the King of the Mountains competition as a consolation prize. But then I've believed there was a chance to win."

In the peloton, all eyes were on Direct Energie who lined up with Bryan Coquard as the best sprinter of the 95 starters. "We got scared when we heard of the twenty minute gap," explained his teammate Tony Hurel. "But when we started pulling, nobody came to help us. We had no choice after we took our responsibilities at the Route Adélie and Paris-Camembert."

Led by Thomas Voeckler, the French team reduced the deficit of the bunch to 2:15, as such Fournier isn't assured of winning the Circuit cycliste Sarthe-Pays de la Loire like another FDJ rider, Carlos Da Cruz who kept an advantage of 5:52 over the peloton at the end of stage 1 he won in 2003.

"It should be ok to defend the yellow jersey in the morning stage tomorrow and I'm not a bad time triallist either," said the European champion for individual pursuit (Athens 2015). "But Thursday's stage at Pré-en-Pail will be the most complicated."

On that day, the neophyte from Normandy expects to lead the race just a stone's throw away from his hometown of Alençon.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ4:41:13
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:15
3Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
4Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
5Daniele Ratto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
6Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
7Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
8Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
9Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
10Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
12Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
13Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
14Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
15Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
16Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
18Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
20Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
21Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
22Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Stölting Service Group
23Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
24Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
25Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
26Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
27Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
28Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
29Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
30Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
31Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
32Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
33Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
34Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
35Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
36Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
37Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
38Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling
39Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
40Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
41Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
42Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
43Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:25
44Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:13
45Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth0:03:18
46Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
47Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
48Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
49Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
50Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
51Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
52Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
53Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ0:03:55
54Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling0:06:36
55Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
56Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
57Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
58Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
59Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:06:55
60Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:07:42
61Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:08:11
62Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:24
63Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
64Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
65Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
66Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
67Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Stölting Service Group
68Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
69Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
70François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
71Frank Pasche (Swi) Team Roth
72Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
73Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
74Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
75Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
76Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
77Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:11:43
78Marc De Maar (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
79Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
80Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
81Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
82Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
83Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
84Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
85Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
86Giacomo Tomio (Ita) Team Roth
87Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
88Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
89Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
90Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
91Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
92Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
OTLSerghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:12:19
OTLMatteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling0:25:25

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ4:40:56
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:26
3Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling0:02:28
4Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:02:31
5Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
6Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:32
7Daniele Ratto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
8Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
9Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
10Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
11Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
12Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
14Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
15Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
16Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
17Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
18Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
19Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
20Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
21Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
22Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
23Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Stölting Service Group
24Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
25Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
26Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
27Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
28Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
29Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
30Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
31Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
32Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
33Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
34Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
35Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
36Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
37Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
38Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling
39Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
40Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
41Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
42Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
43Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:42
44Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:30
45Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth0:03:35
46Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
47Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
48Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
49Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
50Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
51Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
52Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
53Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ0:04:12
54Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling0:06:53
55Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
56Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
57Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
58Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
59Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:12
60Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:07:59
61Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:08:28
62Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth0:10:33
63Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:40
64Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth0:10:41
65Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
66Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
67Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Stölting Service Group
68Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
69Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
70François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
71Frank Pasche (Swi) Team Roth
72Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
73Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
74Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
75Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
76Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
77Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:12:00
78Marc De Maar (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
79Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
80Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
81Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
82Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
83Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
84Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
85Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
86Giacomo Tomio (Ita) Team Roth
87Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
88Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
89Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
90Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
91Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
92Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ36pts
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie20
3Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling16
4Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team14
5Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth13
6Daniele Ratto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec12
7Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton10
8Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
9Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise8
10Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton7
11Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
12Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM5
13Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept5
14Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ3
15Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
16Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha1
17Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group1
18Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ26pts
2Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth20
3Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise14
4Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth8
5Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie2
6Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2
7Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team1
8Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling1
9Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ4:40:56
2Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling0:02:28
3Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:32
4Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
5Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
6Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:08:28
7Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:40
8Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth0:10:41
9Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
10Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
11Frank Pasche (Swi) Team Roth
12Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
13Giacomo Tomio (Ita) Team Roth0:12:00

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1FDJ14:08:09
2Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:15
3IAM Cycling
4Cofidis, Solutions Credits
5Direct Energie
6Movistar Team
7AG2R La Mondiale
8Fortuneo - Vital Concept
9Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:03:18
10Stölting Service Group0:06:36
11Drapac Professional Cycling0:07:39
12Team Katusha0:07:58
13Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:10:24
14Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:11:27
15Wanty - Groupe Gobert
16Team Roth0:19:36

