Fournier wins opening stage of Circuit de la Sarthe
FDJ neo-pro solos in ahead of Coquard
Stage 1: Château-du-Loir - Château-du-Loir
French cycling has found one more super talent in Marc Fournier, 21, who impressed with a solo victory in the inaugural stage of the Circuit cycliste Sarthe-Pays de la Loire the same way Thomas Löfkvist, also with FDJ and aged 20 at the time, did it to clinch the overall classification in 2004 through the last stage in Le Mans.
"Our plan was to join the early breakaway so I did, but I never imagined I'd be the winner at the end," Fournier told Cyclingnews at the finish in Château-du-Loir. "It's exceptional. I'm a neo pro, just 21 years of age and I win my first pro race although it's only my sixth day of racing this year. People aren't used to see breakaways like this in the pro ranks anymore. It's usually controlled by sprinters."
Fournier followed an attack by Germany's Grishka Janorksche of Team Roth at kilometer 2 but it wasn't going to be the standard scenario expected by many. The advantage of the duo reached 17:20 at the côtes des Jasnières (km 88) but the riders were firstly informed it was twenty minutes, which boosted Fournier and Janorschke's motivation.
"Considering my skills as a rouleur, I've thought the chasers would have to bury themselves to catch us," Fournier noted. "Until that point, since I was at the head of the race I was targeting the King of the Mountains competition as a consolation prize. But then I've believed there was a chance to win."
In the peloton, all eyes were on Direct Energie who lined up with Bryan Coquard as the best sprinter of the 95 starters. "We got scared when we heard of the twenty minute gap," explained his teammate Tony Hurel. "But when we started pulling, nobody came to help us. We had no choice after we took our responsibilities at the Route Adélie and Paris-Camembert."
Led by Thomas Voeckler, the French team reduced the deficit of the bunch to 2:15, as such Fournier isn't assured of winning the Circuit cycliste Sarthe-Pays de la Loire like another FDJ rider, Carlos Da Cruz who kept an advantage of 5:52 over the peloton at the end of stage 1 he won in 2003.
"It should be ok to defend the yellow jersey in the morning stage tomorrow and I'm not a bad time triallist either," said the European champion for individual pursuit (Athens 2015). "But Thursday's stage at Pré-en-Pail will be the most complicated."
On that day, the neophyte from Normandy expects to lead the race just a stone's throw away from his hometown of Alençon.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
|4:41:13
|2
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:15
|3
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|4
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|6
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|7
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|9
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|10
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|12
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|13
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|14
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|15
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|16
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|18
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|20
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|21
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|22
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|23
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|24
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|25
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|26
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|27
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|28
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|29
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|30
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|31
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|32
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|33
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|34
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|35
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|36
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|37
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|38
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling
|39
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|40
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|42
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|43
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:25
|44
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:13
|45
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
|0:03:18
|46
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|47
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|48
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|49
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|50
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|51
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|52
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|53
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:55
|54
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:06:36
|55
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|56
|Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|57
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|58
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|59
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:06:55
|60
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:07:42
|61
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:08:11
|62
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:24
|63
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
|64
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|65
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
|66
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|67
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Stölting Service Group
|68
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|69
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|70
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|Frank Pasche (Swi) Team Roth
|72
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|73
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|74
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|75
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|76
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|77
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:11:43
|78
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|79
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|80
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|81
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|82
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|83
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|84
|Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|85
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
|86
|Giacomo Tomio (Ita) Team Roth
|87
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|88
|Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|89
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|90
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|91
|Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
|92
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|OTL
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:12:19
|OTL
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:25:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
|4:40:56
|2
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:26
|3
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:02:28
|4
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:02:31
|5
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|6
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:32
|7
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|8
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|9
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|11
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|12
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|14
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|15
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|17
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|19
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|21
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|22
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|23
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|24
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|25
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|26
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|27
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|28
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|29
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|30
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|31
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|32
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|33
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|34
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|35
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|36
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|37
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|38
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling
|39
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|40
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|42
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|43
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:42
|44
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:30
|45
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
|0:03:35
|46
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|47
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|48
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|49
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|50
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|51
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|52
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|53
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:12
|54
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:06:53
|55
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|56
|Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|57
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|58
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|59
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:12
|60
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:07:59
|61
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:08:28
|62
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
|0:10:33
|63
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:40
|64
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
|0:10:41
|65
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|66
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|67
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Stölting Service Group
|68
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|69
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|70
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|Frank Pasche (Swi) Team Roth
|72
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|73
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|74
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|75
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|76
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|77
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:12:00
|78
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|79
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|80
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|81
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|82
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|83
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|84
|Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|85
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
|86
|Giacomo Tomio (Ita) Team Roth
|87
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|88
|Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|89
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|90
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|91
|Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
|92
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
|36
|pts
|2
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|20
|3
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|16
|4
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|5
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
|13
|6
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|12
|7
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|10
|8
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|9
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|10
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|7
|11
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|12
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|5
|13
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|5
|14
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|3
|15
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|16
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|1
|17
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|1
|18
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
|26
|pts
|2
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
|20
|3
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|14
|4
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
|8
|5
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|6
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|2
|7
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|8
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|1
|9
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
|4:40:56
|2
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:02:28
|3
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:32
|4
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|6
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:08:28
|7
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:40
|8
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
|0:10:41
|9
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|11
|Frank Pasche (Swi) Team Roth
|12
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|13
|Giacomo Tomio (Ita) Team Roth
|0:12:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|FDJ
|14:08:09
|2
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:15
|3
|IAM Cycling
|4
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|Direct Energie
|6
|Movistar Team
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|9
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:03:18
|10
|Stölting Service Group
|0:06:36
|11
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:07:39
|12
|Team Katusha
|0:07:58
|13
|Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:10:24
|14
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:11:27
|15
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16
|Team Roth
|0:19:36
