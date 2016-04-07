Second stage win for Vorobyev in Sarthe
Fournier keeps strong lead in the overall
Stage 3: Angers - Pré-en-Pail
After winning the 6.8km individual time trial in Angers by the smallest margin (less than one second), Anton Vorobyev of Katusha went for a long solo effort to make it two in a row at the end of the queen stage of the Circuit Sarthe-Pays de la Loire atop the Mont des Avaloirs. FDJ young sensation Marc Fournier courageously retained his yellow jersey after losing contact with the peloton 25km before the finish.
“Initially I didn’t plan to go in the break, I wanted to help Matvey Mamykin to try for himself," Vorobyev explained. “But I happened to catch a small group and I decided to continue. I want to say a big thank to [directeur sportif] Dmitry Konyshev, who helped me a lot, saying where to work more, where to recover a bit. His help was crucial today. The last kilometers were really hard, but I did my best to keep the gap and to win it. I am really happy, I feel like it is the way to continue.”
Vorobyev was a member of the four-man breakaway that took off after 5km of racing, along with Patrick Gretsch (AG2R-La Mondiale), Benoît Jarrier (Fortuneo-Vital Concept) and Nicolas Baldo (Roth). They got a maximum lead of 6.05 at kilometre 80.
The Russian time triallist wasn’t happy with the speed of his companions as their initiative looked like going nowhere, so he rode away by himself even though there were 50km remaining on the difficult circuit including the 4-km ascent to the Mont des Avaloirs, which is the highest peak of western France 417 metres above sea level.
“When we passed the line the first time I checked it and found a right place to attack, so the second time I knew exactly where to go”, Vorobyev described. “Anton decided to go solo and it was the right decision," Konyshev echoed. “He is in a good form, alone he could hold a really good speed. It was a very strong and smart race from Anton, I am very happy for him.”
Having finished stage 1 with a deficit of more than seven minutes, Vorobyev wasn’t a threat to the yellow jersey but another race started in the hills near Pré-en-Pail in the last hour of racing. Sondre Holst Enger fired it up for IAM Cycling with an attack 30km before the finish. With 25km to go, Fournier couldn’t hold the pace of the main group led by Thomas Voeckler and his very powerful Direct Energie team. “But we didn’t have the capacity to put the bunch into pieces," Voeckler acknowledged. “Fournier is a solid rider. He fought really well.”
The young French leader of the race eventually crossed the finishing line with a deficit of 27 seconds from the group of Voeckler and Jérôme Coppel who is now the runner up at 1:57. Fournier almost fell into tears when asked by a TV reporter about the help he got from his teammates. “I wouldn’t be here without them”, he said. “I’m not too sure of what’s happening to me. It’s wonderful. It’s exceptional.
“I don’t want to say that it’s done but with almost two minutes lead and considering the last stage is flattish, I can eye the overall win," Fournier added. “Normally it’ll be for the sprinters on Friday.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|5:13:53
|2
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:51
|3
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:15
|4
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|7
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|9
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|10
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|11
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|13
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|14
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|18
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|19
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|20
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|21
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:28
|22
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:36
|23
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:38
|24
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:41
|25
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:01:42
|26
|Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
|27
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|28
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|29
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|30
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|31
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|32
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:15
|33
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:31
|34
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:56
|35
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:01
|36
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|37
|Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:03:11
|38
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:38
|39
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|40
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:45
|41
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:56
|42
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:04:38
|43
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:56
|44
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:05:05
|45
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|46
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:05:57
|47
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:08:12
|48
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:08:49
|49
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|50
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|51
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|52
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Stölting Service Group
|53
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
|54
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|55
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|57
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|58
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
|60
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:10:41
|61
|Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|62
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:12:32
|63
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|0:13:10
|64
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|65
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:45
|66
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
|67
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
|68
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|69
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:15:03
|70
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|71
|Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|72
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|73
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:15:40
|74
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|75
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|76
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|77
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|78
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|79
|Giacomo Tomio (Ita) Team Roth
|80
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|81
|Frank Pasche (Swi) Team Roth
|82
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|83
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|84
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|85
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|86
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
|87
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|88
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
|12:07:26
|2
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:01:57
|3
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:11
|4
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:12
|5
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:13
|6
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:15
|7
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:02:18
|8
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:21
|9
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:22
|10
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:27
|11
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:02:28
|12
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:29
|13
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:02:30
|14
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:32
|15
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:35
|16
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|18
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:02:41
|19
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:02:42
|21
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:02:44
|23
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling
|24
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:49
|25
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:53
|26
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:03:01
|27
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:03:35
|28
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:47
|29
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:53
|30
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:04:23
|31
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:32
|32
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:05:01
|33
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:02
|34
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:17
|35
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:24
|36
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:05:33
|37
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:56
|38
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:06:40
|39
|Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:09:08
|40
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:09:18
|41
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:09:21
|42
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:59
|43
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:10:14
|44
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:10:22
|45
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:25
|46
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
|0:11:11
|47
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:41
|48
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:13:06
|49
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:13:13
|50
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:13:24
|51
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:14:34
|52
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:14:39
|53
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:15:24
|54
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:16:35
|55
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:16:40
|56
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|0:16:56
|57
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:16:59
|58
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:17:31
|59
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Stölting Service Group
|0:18:12
|60
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:18:15
|61
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:18:23
|62
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|63
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:18:36
|64
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:18:54
|65
|Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:19:25
|66
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:20:00
|67
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:20:18
|68
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:20:45
|69
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:21:29
|70
|Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:21:39
|71
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:08
|72
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
|0:23:28
|73
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:23:49
|74
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
|0:24:29
|75
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:25:03
|76
|Frank Pasche (Swi) Team Roth
|0:25:16
|77
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:25:27
|78
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:25:28
|79
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:25:30
|80
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
|0:25:41
|81
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|82
|Giacomo Tomio (Ita) Team Roth
|0:27:02
|83
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:27:03
|84
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:27:11
|85
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:27:24
|86
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:28:37
|87
|Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:28:45
|88
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:40:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|52
|pts
|2
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|45
|3
|Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
|42
|4
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|5
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|6
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|20
|7
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|19
|8
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|17
|9
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|17
|10
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|11
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|16
|12
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|13
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
|13
|14
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|13
|15
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|12
|16
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|12
|17
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|18
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|19
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|10
|20
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|21
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|22
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|8
|23
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|24
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|8
|25
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|8
|26
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|27
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|7
|28
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|7
|29
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|30
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
|7
|31
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|6
|32
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|6
|33
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|5
|34
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|4
|35
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|36
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|37
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|38
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|3
|39
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|1
|40
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
|26
|pts
|2
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|24
|3
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|20
|4
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
|20
|5
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|6
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16
|7
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
|8
|8
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
|5
|9
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|10
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|11
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|12
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|13
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|14
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|2
|15
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|16
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|1
|17
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|1
|18
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|19
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|20
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
|12:07:26
|2
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:47
|3
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:05:33
|4
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:09:21
|5
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:10:22
|6
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:13:06
|7
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:13:24
|8
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:08
|9
|Frank Pasche (Swi) Team Roth
|0:25:16
|10
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:25:27
|11
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
|0:25:41
|12
|Giacomo Tomio (Ita) Team Roth
|0:27:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|36:29:20
|2
|Direct Energie
|0:00:15
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:00:16
|4
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:01:05
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:28
|6
|IAM Cycling
|0:02:29
|7
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:02:34
|8
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:23
|9
|FDJ
|0:03:43
|10
|Team Katusha
|0:05:00
|11
|Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:10:59
|12
|Stölting Service Group
|0:18:02
|13
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:19:25
|14
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:35:01
|15
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:41:06
|16
|Team Roth
|0:50:41
