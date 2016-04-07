Anton Vorobyev (Katusha) (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

After winning the 6.8km individual time trial in Angers by the smallest margin (less than one second), Anton Vorobyev of Katusha went for a long solo effort to make it two in a row at the end of the queen stage of the Circuit Sarthe-Pays de la Loire atop the Mont des Avaloirs. FDJ young sensation Marc Fournier courageously retained his yellow jersey after losing contact with the peloton 25km before the finish.

“Initially I didn’t plan to go in the break, I wanted to help Matvey Mamykin to try for himself," Vorobyev explained. “But I happened to catch a small group and I decided to continue. I want to say a big thank to [directeur sportif] Dmitry Konyshev, who helped me a lot, saying where to work more, where to recover a bit. His help was crucial today. The last kilometers were really hard, but I did my best to keep the gap and to win it. I am really happy, I feel like it is the way to continue.”

Vorobyev was a member of the four-man breakaway that took off after 5km of racing, along with Patrick Gretsch (AG2R-La Mondiale), Benoît Jarrier (Fortuneo-Vital Concept) and Nicolas Baldo (Roth). They got a maximum lead of 6.05 at kilometre 80.

The Russian time triallist wasn’t happy with the speed of his companions as their initiative looked like going nowhere, so he rode away by himself even though there were 50km remaining on the difficult circuit including the 4-km ascent to the Mont des Avaloirs, which is the highest peak of western France 417 metres above sea level.

“When we passed the line the first time I checked it and found a right place to attack, so the second time I knew exactly where to go”, Vorobyev described. “Anton decided to go solo and it was the right decision," Konyshev echoed. “He is in a good form, alone he could hold a really good speed. It was a very strong and smart race from Anton, I am very happy for him.”

Having finished stage 1 with a deficit of more than seven minutes, Vorobyev wasn’t a threat to the yellow jersey but another race started in the hills near Pré-en-Pail in the last hour of racing. Sondre Holst Enger fired it up for IAM Cycling with an attack 30km before the finish. With 25km to go, Fournier couldn’t hold the pace of the main group led by Thomas Voeckler and his very powerful Direct Energie team. “But we didn’t have the capacity to put the bunch into pieces," Voeckler acknowledged. “Fournier is a solid rider. He fought really well.”

The young French leader of the race eventually crossed the finishing line with a deficit of 27 seconds from the group of Voeckler and Jérôme Coppel who is now the runner up at 1:57. Fournier almost fell into tears when asked by a TV reporter about the help he got from his teammates. “I wouldn’t be here without them”, he said. “I’m not too sure of what’s happening to me. It’s wonderful. It’s exceptional.

“I don’t want to say that it’s done but with almost two minutes lead and considering the last stage is flattish, I can eye the overall win," Fournier added. “Normally it’ll be for the sprinters on Friday.”

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 5:13:53 2 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:51 3 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:15 4 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 5 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 6 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 7 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 9 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 10 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 11 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 12 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 13 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 14 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 16 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 18 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 19 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 20 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 21 Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:01:28 22 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:36 23 Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:38 24 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:41 25 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:01:42 26 Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ 27 Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 28 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 29 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 30 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 31 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 32 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:15 33 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:31 34 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:56 35 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:01 36 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 37 Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:03:11 38 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:38 39 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 40 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 0:03:45 41 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:56 42 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:04:38 43 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 0:04:56 44 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:05:05 45 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 46 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:05:57 47 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:08:12 48 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:08:49 49 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 50 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Stölting Service Group 51 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 52 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Stölting Service Group 53 Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth 54 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 55 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 56 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 57 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 58 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team 60 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:10:41 61 Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 62 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:12:32 63 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ 0:13:10 64 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 65 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:45 66 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth 67 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth 68 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 69 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:15:03 70 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 71 Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 72 Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 73 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:15:40 74 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 75 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 76 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Stölting Service Group 77 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 78 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 79 Giacomo Tomio (Ita) Team Roth 80 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 81 Frank Pasche (Swi) Team Roth 82 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 83 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 84 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 85 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 86 Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth 87 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 88 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ 12:07:26 2 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:01:57 3 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:11 4 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:12 5 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:13 6 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:15 7 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:02:18 8 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:21 9 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:22 10 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:27 11 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:02:28 12 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:29 13 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:02:30 14 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:32 15 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:35 16 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 18 Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:02:41 19 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:02:42 21 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 22 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:02:44 23 Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling 24 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:49 25 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:53 26 Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:03:01 27 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:03:35 28 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:47 29 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:53 30 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:04:23 31 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 0:04:32 32 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 0:05:01 33 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:02 34 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:17 35 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:24 36 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:05:33 37 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 0:05:56 38 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:06:40 39 Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:09:08 40 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:09:18 41 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:09:21 42 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:59 43 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:10:14 44 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:10:22 45 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:25 46 Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth 0:11:11 47 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:41 48 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:13:06 49 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:13:13 50 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:13:24 51 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:14:34 52 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:14:39 53 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:15:24 54 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:16:35 55 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:16:40 56 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ 0:16:56 57 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:16:59 58 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:17:31 59 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Stölting Service Group 0:18:12 60 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:18:15 61 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:18:23 62 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 63 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:18:36 64 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:18:54 65 Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team 0:19:25 66 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:20:00 67 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:20:18 68 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:20:45 69 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:21:29 70 Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:21:39 71 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:08 72 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth 0:23:28 73 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:23:49 74 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth 0:24:29 75 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:25:03 76 Frank Pasche (Swi) Team Roth 0:25:16 77 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:25:27 78 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:25:28 79 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:25:30 80 Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth 0:25:41 81 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 82 Giacomo Tomio (Ita) Team Roth 0:27:02 83 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:27:03 84 Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:27:11 85 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:27:24 86 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:28:37 87 Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:28:45 88 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:40:26

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 52 pts 2 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 45 3 Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ 42 4 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 26 5 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 24 6 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 20 7 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 19 8 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 17 9 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 17 10 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 11 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 16 12 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 13 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth 13 14 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 13 15 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 12 16 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 12 17 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12 18 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10 19 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 10 20 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 21 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 8 22 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 8 23 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 8 24 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 8 25 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 8 26 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 27 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 7 28 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 7 29 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 30 Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth 7 31 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 6 32 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 6 33 Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 5 34 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 4 35 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 36 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 37 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 38 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 3 39 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group 1 40 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ 26 pts 2 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 24 3 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 20 4 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth 20 5 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 16 6 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 16 7 Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth 8 8 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth 5 9 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 10 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 11 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 12 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 2 13 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 2 14 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2 15 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 1 16 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 1 17 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 1 18 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1 19 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1 20 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ 12:07:26 2 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:47 3 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:05:33 4 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:09:21 5 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:10:22 6 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:13:06 7 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:13:24 8 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:08 9 Frank Pasche (Swi) Team Roth 0:25:16 10 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:25:27 11 Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth 0:25:41 12 Giacomo Tomio (Ita) Team Roth 0:27:02