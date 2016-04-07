Trending

Second stage win for Vorobyev in Sarthe

Fournier keeps strong lead in the overall

Anton Vorobyev (Katusha)

Anton Vorobyev (Katusha)
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

After winning the 6.8km individual time trial in Angers by the smallest margin (less than one second), Anton Vorobyev of Katusha went for a long solo effort to make it two in a row at the end of the queen stage of the Circuit Sarthe-Pays de la Loire atop the Mont des Avaloirs. FDJ young sensation Marc Fournier courageously retained his yellow jersey after losing contact with the peloton 25km before the finish.

“Initially I didn’t plan to go in the break, I wanted to help Matvey Mamykin to try for himself," Vorobyev explained. “But I happened to catch a small group and I decided to continue. I want to say a big thank to [directeur sportif] Dmitry Konyshev, who helped me a lot, saying where to work more, where to recover a bit. His help was crucial today. The last kilometers were really hard, but I did my best to keep the gap and to win it. I am really happy, I feel like it is the way to continue.”

Vorobyev was a member of the four-man breakaway that took off after 5km of racing, along with Patrick Gretsch (AG2R-La Mondiale), Benoît Jarrier (Fortuneo-Vital Concept) and Nicolas Baldo (Roth). They got a maximum lead of 6.05 at kilometre 80.

The Russian time triallist wasn’t happy with the speed of his companions as their initiative looked like going nowhere, so he rode away by himself even though there were 50km remaining on the difficult circuit including the 4-km ascent to the Mont des Avaloirs, which is the highest peak of western France 417 metres above sea level.

“When we passed the line the first time I checked it and found a right place to attack, so the second time I knew exactly where to go”, Vorobyev described. “Anton decided to go solo and it was the right decision," Konyshev echoed. “He is in a good form, alone he could hold a really good speed. It was a very strong and smart race from Anton, I am very happy for him.”

Having finished stage 1 with a deficit of more than seven minutes, Vorobyev wasn’t a threat to the yellow jersey but another race started in the hills near Pré-en-Pail in the last hour of racing. Sondre Holst Enger fired it up for IAM Cycling with an attack 30km before the finish. With 25km to go, Fournier couldn’t hold the pace of the main group led by Thomas Voeckler and his very powerful Direct Energie team. “But we didn’t have the capacity to put the bunch into pieces," Voeckler acknowledged. “Fournier is a solid rider. He fought really well.”

The young French leader of the race eventually crossed the finishing line with a deficit of 27 seconds from the group of Voeckler and Jérôme Coppel who is now the runner up at 1:57. Fournier almost fell into tears when asked by a TV reporter about the help he got from his teammates. “I wouldn’t be here without them”, he said. “I’m not too sure of what’s happening to me. It’s wonderful. It’s exceptional.

“I don’t want to say that it’s done but with almost two minutes lead and considering the last stage is flattish, I can eye the overall win," Fournier added. “Normally it’ll be for the sprinters on Friday.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha5:13:53
2Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:51
3Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:15
4Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
5Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
6Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
7Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
9Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
10Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
11Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
12Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
13Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
14Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
15Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
16Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
17Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
18Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
19Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
20Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
21Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:28
22Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:01:36
23Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:38
24Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:41
25Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:01:42
26Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
27Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
28Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
29Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
30Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
31Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
32Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:15
33Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:31
34François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:56
35Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:01
36Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
37Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:03:11
38Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:38
39Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
40Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ0:03:45
41Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:56
42Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling0:04:38
43Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ0:04:56
44Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:05:05
45Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
46Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:05:57
47Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:08:12
48Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:08:49
49Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
50Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
51Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
52Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Stölting Service Group
53Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
54Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
55Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
56Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
57Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
58Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
59Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
60Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:10:41
61Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
62Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:12:32
63Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ0:13:10
64Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
65Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:45
66Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
67Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
68Daniele Ratto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
69Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:15:03
70Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
71Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
72Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
73Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:15:40
74Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
75Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
76Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Stölting Service Group
77Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
78Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
79Giacomo Tomio (Ita) Team Roth
80Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
81Frank Pasche (Swi) Team Roth
82Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
83Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
84Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
85Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
86Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
87Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
88Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ12:07:26
2Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:01:57
3Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:11
4Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:12
5Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:13
6Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:15
7Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:02:18
8Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:21
9Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:22
10Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:27
11Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:02:28
12Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:29
13Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:02:30
14Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:32
15Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:35
16Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
18Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:02:41
19Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
20Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:02:42
21Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
22Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:02:44
23Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling
24Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:49
25Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:02:53
26Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:03:01
27Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:03:35
28Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:47
29Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:53
30Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:04:23
31Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ0:04:32
32Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie0:05:01
33Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:02
34Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:17
35Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:24
36Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling0:05:33
37Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ0:05:56
38Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:06:40
39Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:09:08
40Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:09:18
41Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:09:21
42Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:59
43Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:10:14
44Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:10:22
45Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:25
46Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth0:11:11
47François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:41
48Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:13:06
49Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:13:13
50Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:13:24
51Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:14:34
52Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:14:39
53Daniele Ratto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:15:24
54Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie0:16:35
55Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Stölting Service Group0:16:40
56Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ0:16:56
57Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:16:59
58Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:17:31
59Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Stölting Service Group0:18:12
60Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:18:15
61Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:18:23
62Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
63Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha0:18:36
64Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:18:54
65Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team0:19:25
66Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:20:00
67Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:20:18
68Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:20:45
69Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling0:21:29
70Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:21:39
71Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:08
72Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth0:23:28
73Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:23:49
74Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth0:24:29
75Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:25:03
76Frank Pasche (Swi) Team Roth0:25:16
77Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:25:27
78Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:25:28
79Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:25:30
80Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth0:25:41
81Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
82Giacomo Tomio (Ita) Team Roth0:27:02
83Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:27:03
84Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:27:11
85Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:27:24
86Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:28:37
87Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:28:45
88Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling0:40:26

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha52pts
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie45
3Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ42
4Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team26
5Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale24
6Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling20
7Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie19
8Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton17
9Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling17
10Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits16
11Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton16
12Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14
13Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth13
14Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling13
15Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept12
16Daniele Ratto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec12
17Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert12
18Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise10
19Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling10
20Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
21Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team8
22Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM8
23Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise8
24Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling8
25Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec8
26Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
27Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton7
28Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ7
29Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
30Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth7
31Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling6
32Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec6
33Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM5
34Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha4
35Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
36Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
37Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
38Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept3
39Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group1
40Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ26pts
2Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha24
3Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept20
4Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth20
5Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale16
6Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise16
7Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth8
8Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth5
9Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
10Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
11Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
12Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie2
13Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie2
14Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2
15Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team1
16Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling1
17Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling1
18Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1
19Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1
20Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ12:07:26
2Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:47
3Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling0:05:33
4Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:09:21
5Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:10:22
6Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:13:06
7Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:13:24
8Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:08
9Frank Pasche (Swi) Team Roth0:25:16
10Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:25:27
11Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth0:25:41
12Giacomo Tomio (Ita) Team Roth0:27:02

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cofidis, Solutions Credits36:29:20
2Direct Energie0:00:15
3Movistar Team0:00:16
4Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:01:05
5AG2R La Mondiale0:01:28
6IAM Cycling0:02:29
7Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:02:34
8Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:23
9FDJ0:03:43
10Team Katusha0:05:00
11Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:10:59
12Stölting Service Group0:18:02
13Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:19:25
14Drapac Professional Cycling0:35:01
15Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:41:06
16Team Roth0:50:41

 

Latest on Cyclingnews