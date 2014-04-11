Navardauskas claims first stage race win in Circuit de la Sarthe
Domont wins the final stage
Stage 5: Aabbaye de L'Epau - La-Ferte-Bernard
Garmin-Sharp defended the lead in style after Ramunas Navardauskas took the yellow jersey in the queen stage of the 62nd Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire and scored a 1-2 with Rohan Dennis closing in second place. Dennis was also awarded the best young rider's prize. It was the first stage race victory of the Lithuanian's career, while the last stage went to young Frenchman Axel Domont who continued an AG2R-La Mondiale winning streak.
"It wasn't too complicated to keep the yellow jersey as we had quite a good gap from yesterday's stage and Rohan Dennis was in second place, also ready to take over if I had a problem," Navardauskas told Cyclingnews at La Ferté-Bernard. "The whole team was motivated and ready to help. Thomas Dekker stayed all day long at the front of the peloton. I'm really proud of what my guys have done today. Thanks to them, I was able to ride with fresh legs till the end. During the last lap, I realized that I didn't feel the fatigue."
For most of the race, Tony Hurel (Europcar), Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha) and Martin Kohler (BMC Racing) were up the road but they were caught on the finishing circuit that consisted in eight laps of 9.2km each. Axel Domont (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Angelo Tulik (Europcar) were next at the front.
"I wanted to ride as long as possible with Angelo as I know him well," Domont explained. "But three more riders [Anthony Geslin of FDJ.fr, Gustav Larsson of IAM Cycling and Vegard Stake Laengen from Bretagne-Séché Environnement] came across and it was a different story."
With 10 kilometers to go, as the gap went down to 15 seconds, it looked like the race would end up in a bunch gallop, but neither FDJ.fr nor Europcar were keen to chase their rider at the front as they believed Trek Factory Racing would do so for Giacomo Nizzolo, thus it meant another missed opportunity for Nacer Bouhanni and Bryan Coquard, especially for the latter who finished the five-stage event empty ended while Bouhanni had to be satisfied with the win on stage 1 only.
"It was a bit stressful," Domont described. "I wanted to attack in the last climb but I forced myself to wait. Then I saw the opportunity to attack with 1.5km to go. I knew it was all or nothing but had I waited for the sprint, it would have been nothing anyway. We at AG2R are surfing on the right wave these days."
With Carlos Betancur and Jean-Christophe Péraud, AG2R-La Mondiale has already claimed the Tour du Haut-Var, Paris-Nice and the Criterium International, while Romain Bardet and Alexis Gougeard imposed themselves in one-day events Drôme Classic and Classic Loire-Atlantique. This is Domont's first pro victory. "When I turned pro, I wondered if that would ever happen," the 23-year-old from the Rhône-Alpes region admitted.
"Every victory can change a lot in every rider's career," Navardauskas echoed. "For me, it's a big one as this is my first yellow jersey for a very long time and it's definitely my first win in a stage race as a pro."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:32:01
|2
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:03
|3
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|5
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|6
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:08
|7
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|9
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|11
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|12
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura
|13
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
|14
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|16
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|17
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|18
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|19
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|20
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|21
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|22
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|23
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|24
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|25
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|26
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|27
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|28
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|29
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|30
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|31
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|33
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|34
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|35
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|36
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|37
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|38
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|39
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|41
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|42
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|43
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
|45
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|47
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|48
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|49
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|50
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|51
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|55
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|56
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|58
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|59
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|60
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|61
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|62
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|63
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura
|64
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
|65
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|66
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|67
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|68
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|69
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:17
|70
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:46
|71
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:56
|72
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:17
|73
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:37
|74
|Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:05:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|16:28:03
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:14
|3
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:17
|4
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:18
|5
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:00:22
|6
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|7
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:27
|8
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:30
|9
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:32
|11
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:36
|12
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:40
|13
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:00:43
|14
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:00:44
|15
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:50
|16
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|0:01:12
|17
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:01:20
|18
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:24
|20
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:34
|21
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:40
|22
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:46
|23
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:55
|24
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:19
|25
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:10
|26
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:23
|27
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:29
|28
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:04:31
|29
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:05:03
|30
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:05:49
|31
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:05:50
|32
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|33
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:56
|34
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:06:01
|35
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:06:03
|36
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:04
|37
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:06:08
|38
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:06:21
|39
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|0:06:40
|40
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:42
|41
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|0:07:20
|42
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:08:38
|43
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:09:12
|44
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:10:44
|45
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|0:10:45
|46
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:10:53
|47
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|48
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:11:02
|49
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:03
|50
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:11:05
|51
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:11:08
|52
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|0:11:13
|53
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|0:11:19
|54
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:11:22
|55
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:11:32
|56
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:12:05
|57
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|0:13:59
|58
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:14:09
|59
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:15:24
|60
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:15:29
|61
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:15:30
|62
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:15:38
|63
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:41
|64
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|0:15:51
|65
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:53
|66
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:15:57
|67
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:16:05
|68
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:16:21
|69
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:16:46
|70
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:16:55
|71
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:17:50
|72
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:20:06
|73
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:21:24
|74
|Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:22:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|51
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|38
|3
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|38
|4
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|33
|5
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|6
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|30
|7
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|25
|8
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|24
|9
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|24
|10
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|23
|11
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|22
|12
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|21
|13
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|19
|14
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|16
|15
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16
|16
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|16
|17
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|16
|18
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|15
|19
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|15
|20
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|14
|21
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|14
|22
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|23
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|24
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|12
|25
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|11
|26
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|10
|27
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura
|10
|28
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|9
|29
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|30
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|31
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|32
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|33
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|5
|34
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|35
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|36
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|37
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|3
|38
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|39
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|40
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|1
|41
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|34
|pts
|2
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|33
|3
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|18
|4
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|12
|5
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|6
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|8
|7
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|6
|8
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|9
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|10
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|11
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3
|12
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|2
|13
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|2
|14
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|1
|15
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|16
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|17
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|1
|18
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|16:28:17
|2
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:16
|3
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:18
|4
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:09
|5
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:15
|6
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:04:17
|7
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:05:49
|8
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:39
|9
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:48
|10
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:10:54
|11
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:11:18
|12
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:15:16
|13
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|0:15:37
|14
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:19:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garmin Sharp
|49:26:00
|2
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:00:07
|3
|Bmc Racing Team
|0:00:08
|4
|Iam Cycling
|0:00:22
|5
|Fdj.Fr
|0:01:44
|6
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:00
|7
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:07:51
|8
|Colombia
|0:11:18
|9
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:12:04
|10
|Team Europcar
|0:12:59
|11
|Team Netapp - Endura
|0:15:50
|12
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:16:32
|13
|Topsport Vlaaderen - Baloise
|0:20:01
|14
|Team Katusha
|0:23:53
|15
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:25:52
|16
|Movistar Team
|0:31:49
