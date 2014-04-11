Image 1 of 6 Ramūnas Navardauskas (Garmin Sharp) (Image credit: B.Lavrol/Circuit Cycliste Sarthe - Pays de la Loire) Image 2 of 6 Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) was second overall and best young rider (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 3 of 6 Thomas Sprengers (Topsport Vlaanderen) was the winner of the mountains classification (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 4 of 6 Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Sharp) with the trophy for overall winner of Circuit de la Sarthe (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 5 of 6 Ramunas Navardauskas and the porky mascot of the Circuit de la Sarthe (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 6 of 6 Ramunas Navardauskas celebrates his first career stage race victory at the Circuit de la Sarthe (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

Garmin-Sharp defended the lead in style after Ramunas Navardauskas took the yellow jersey in the queen stage of the 62nd Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire and scored a 1-2 with Rohan Dennis closing in second place. Dennis was also awarded the best young rider's prize. It was the first stage race victory of the Lithuanian's career, while the last stage went to young Frenchman Axel Domont who continued an AG2R-La Mondiale winning streak.

"It wasn't too complicated to keep the yellow jersey as we had quite a good gap from yesterday's stage and Rohan Dennis was in second place, also ready to take over if I had a problem," Navardauskas told Cyclingnews at La Ferté-Bernard. "The whole team was motivated and ready to help. Thomas Dekker stayed all day long at the front of the peloton. I'm really proud of what my guys have done today. Thanks to them, I was able to ride with fresh legs till the end. During the last lap, I realized that I didn't feel the fatigue."

For most of the race, Tony Hurel (Europcar), Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha) and Martin Kohler (BMC Racing) were up the road but they were caught on the finishing circuit that consisted in eight laps of 9.2km each. Axel Domont (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Angelo Tulik (Europcar) were next at the front.

"I wanted to ride as long as possible with Angelo as I know him well," Domont explained. "But three more riders [Anthony Geslin of FDJ.fr, Gustav Larsson of IAM Cycling and Vegard Stake Laengen from Bretagne-Séché Environnement] came across and it was a different story."

With 10 kilometers to go, as the gap went down to 15 seconds, it looked like the race would end up in a bunch gallop, but neither FDJ.fr nor Europcar were keen to chase their rider at the front as they believed Trek Factory Racing would do so for Giacomo Nizzolo, thus it meant another missed opportunity for Nacer Bouhanni and Bryan Coquard, especially for the latter who finished the five-stage event empty ended while Bouhanni had to be satisfied with the win on stage 1 only.

"It was a bit stressful," Domont described. "I wanted to attack in the last climb but I forced myself to wait. Then I saw the opportunity to attack with 1.5km to go. I knew it was all or nothing but had I waited for the sprint, it would have been nothing anyway. We at AG2R are surfing on the right wave these days."

With Carlos Betancur and Jean-Christophe Péraud, AG2R-La Mondiale has already claimed the Tour du Haut-Var, Paris-Nice and the Criterium International, while Romain Bardet and Alexis Gougeard imposed themselves in one-day events Drôme Classic and Classic Loire-Atlantique. This is Domont's first pro victory. "When I turned pro, I wondered if that would ever happen," the 23-year-old from the Rhône-Alpes region admitted.

"Every victory can change a lot in every rider's career," Navardauskas echoed. "For me, it's a big one as this is my first yellow jersey for a very long time and it's definitely my first win in a stage race as a pro."

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4:32:01 2 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:03 3 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 5 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 6 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:08 7 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 8 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 9 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 10 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 11 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 12 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura 13 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha 14 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 15 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 16 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 17 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 18 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 19 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 20 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 21 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 22 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 23 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 24 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 25 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 26 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 27 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 28 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 29 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 30 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 31 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 32 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 33 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 34 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 35 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 36 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 37 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 38 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 39 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 41 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 42 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 43 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 44 Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura 45 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 46 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 47 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 48 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 49 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia 50 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 51 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 52 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 53 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 55 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 56 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 57 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 58 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 59 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 60 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 61 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 62 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura 63 Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura 64 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha 65 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 66 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 67 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 68 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 69 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:17 70 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:46 71 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:56 72 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:01:17 73 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:37 74 Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:05:04

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 16:28:03 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:00:14 3 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:17 4 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:18 5 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:00:22 6 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 7 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:27 8 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:00:30 9 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 10 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:32 11 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:36 12 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:40 13 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura 0:00:43 14 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:00:44 15 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:50 16 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 0:01:12 17 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:01:20 18 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 19 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:01:24 20 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:34 21 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:40 22 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:46 23 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:55 24 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:19 25 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:10 26 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:23 27 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:29 28 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:04:31 29 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:05:03 30 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:05:49 31 Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura 0:05:50 32 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 33 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:56 34 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 0:06:01 35 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:06:03 36 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:06:04 37 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:06:08 38 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:06:21 39 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 0:06:40 40 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:42 41 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 0:07:20 42 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:08:38 43 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:09:12 44 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:10:44 45 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 0:10:45 46 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:10:53 47 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 48 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:11:02 49 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:03 50 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:11:05 51 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura 0:11:08 52 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia 0:11:13 53 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 0:11:19 54 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:11:22 55 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:11:32 56 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:12:05 57 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 0:13:59 58 Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura 0:14:09 59 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:15:24 60 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:15:29 61 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:15:30 62 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:15:38 63 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:15:41 64 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 0:15:51 65 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:15:53 66 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:15:57 67 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:16:05 68 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:16:21 69 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:46 70 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:55 71 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:17:50 72 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:20:06 73 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:21:24 74 Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:22:40

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 51 pts 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 38 3 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 38 4 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 33 5 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 6 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 30 7 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 25 8 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 24 9 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 24 10 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 23 11 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 22 12 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 21 13 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 19 14 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 16 15 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 16 16 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr 16 17 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 16 18 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 15 19 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 15 20 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 14 21 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 14 22 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 13 23 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 12 24 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 12 25 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 11 26 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 10 27 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura 10 28 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 9 29 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 8 30 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 7 31 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 32 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 33 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 5 34 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 35 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha 3 36 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3 37 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 3 38 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 39 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 40 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 1 41 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 34 pts 2 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 33 3 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 18 4 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 12 5 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 6 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 8 7 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 6 8 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 9 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 4 10 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 11 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr 3 12 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 2 13 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 2 14 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 1 15 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 16 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 1 17 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 1 18 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 16:28:17 2 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:16 3 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:18 4 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:09 5 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:15 6 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:04:17 7 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:05:49 8 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:39 9 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:48 10 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura 0:10:54 11 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:11:18 12 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:15:16 13 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 0:15:37 14 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:19:52