Trending

Navardauskas claims first stage race win in Circuit de la Sarthe

Domont wins the final stage

Image 1 of 6

Ramūnas Navardauskas (Garmin Sharp)

Ramūnas Navardauskas (Garmin Sharp)
(Image credit: B.Lavrol/Circuit Cycliste Sarthe - Pays de la Loire)
Image 2 of 6

Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) was second overall and best young rider

Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) was second overall and best young rider
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 3 of 6

Thomas Sprengers (Topsport Vlaanderen) was the winner of the mountains classification

Thomas Sprengers (Topsport Vlaanderen) was the winner of the mountains classification
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 4 of 6

Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Sharp) with the trophy for overall winner of Circuit de la Sarthe

Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Sharp) with the trophy for overall winner of Circuit de la Sarthe
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 5 of 6

Ramunas Navardauskas and the porky mascot of the Circuit de la Sarthe

Ramunas Navardauskas and the porky mascot of the Circuit de la Sarthe
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 6 of 6

Ramunas Navardauskas celebrates his first career stage race victory at the Circuit de la Sarthe

Ramunas Navardauskas celebrates his first career stage race victory at the Circuit de la Sarthe
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

Garmin-Sharp defended the lead in style after Ramunas Navardauskas took the yellow jersey in the queen stage of the 62nd Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire and scored a 1-2 with Rohan Dennis closing in second place. Dennis was also awarded the best young rider's prize. It was the first stage race victory of the Lithuanian's career, while the last stage went to young Frenchman Axel Domont who continued an AG2R-La Mondiale winning streak.

"It wasn't too complicated to keep the yellow jersey as we had quite a good gap from yesterday's stage and Rohan Dennis was in second place, also ready to take over if I had a problem," Navardauskas told Cyclingnews at La Ferté-Bernard. "The whole team was motivated and ready to help. Thomas Dekker stayed all day long at the front of the peloton. I'm really proud of what my guys have done today. Thanks to them, I was able to ride with fresh legs till the end. During the last lap, I realized that I didn't feel the fatigue."

For most of the race, Tony Hurel (Europcar), Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha) and Martin Kohler (BMC Racing) were up the road but they were caught on the finishing circuit that consisted in eight laps of 9.2km each. Axel Domont (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Angelo Tulik (Europcar) were next at the front.

"I wanted to ride as long as possible with Angelo as I know him well," Domont explained. "But three more riders [Anthony Geslin of FDJ.fr, Gustav Larsson of IAM Cycling and Vegard Stake Laengen from Bretagne-Séché Environnement] came across and it was a different story."

With 10 kilometers to go, as the gap went down to 15 seconds, it looked like the race would end up in a bunch gallop, but neither FDJ.fr nor Europcar were keen to chase their rider at the front as they believed Trek Factory Racing would do so for Giacomo Nizzolo, thus it meant another missed opportunity for Nacer Bouhanni and Bryan Coquard, especially for the latter who finished the five-stage event empty ended while Bouhanni had to be satisfied with the win on stage 1 only.

"It was a bit stressful," Domont described. "I wanted to attack in the last climb but I forced myself to wait. Then I saw the opportunity to attack with 1.5km to go. I knew it was all or nothing but had I waited for the sprint, it would have been nothing anyway. We at AG2R are surfing on the right wave these days."

With Carlos Betancur and Jean-Christophe Péraud, AG2R-La Mondiale has already claimed the Tour du Haut-Var, Paris-Nice and the Criterium International, while Romain Bardet and Alexis Gougeard imposed themselves in one-day events Drôme Classic and Classic Loire-Atlantique. This is Domont's first pro victory. "When I turned pro, I wondered if that would ever happen," the 23-year-old from the Rhône-Alpes region admitted.

"Every victory can change a lot in every rider's career," Navardauskas echoed. "For me, it's a big one as this is my first yellow jersey for a very long time and it's definitely my first win in a stage race as a pro."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4:32:01
2Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:03
3Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
4Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
5Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
6Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:08
7Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
8Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
9Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
10Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
11Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
12Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura
13Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
14Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
15Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
16Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
17Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
18Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
19Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
20Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
21Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
22Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
23Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
24Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
25Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
26Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
27Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
28Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
29Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
30Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
31Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
32Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
33Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
34Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
35Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
36Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
37Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
38Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
39Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
40Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
41Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
42Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
43Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
44Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
45Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
46Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
47Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
48Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
49Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
50Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
51Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
52Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
53Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
54Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
55Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
56Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
57Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
58Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
59Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
60Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
61Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
62Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
63Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura
64Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
65Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
66Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
67Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
68Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
69Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:17
70Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:46
71Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:00:56
72Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:01:17
73Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:37
74Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:05:04

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp16:28:03
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:00:14
3Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:17
4Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:18
5Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:22
6Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
7Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:27
8Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:00:30
9Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
10Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:00:32
11Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:36
12Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:40
13Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura0:00:43
14Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:44
15Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:50
16Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia0:01:12
17Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:01:20
18Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
19Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:01:24
20Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:34
21Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:40
22Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:46
23Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:55
24Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:19
25Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:10
26Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:23
27Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:29
28Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:04:31
29Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:05:03
30Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:05:49
31Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura0:05:50
32Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
33Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:56
34Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia0:06:01
35Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:06:03
36Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:04
37Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha0:06:08
38Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:06:21
39Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia0:06:40
40Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:42
41Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia0:07:20
42Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:38
43Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:09:12
44Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:10:44
45Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling0:10:45
46Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:10:53
47Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
48Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:02
49Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:03
50Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:05
51Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura0:11:08
52Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia0:11:13
53Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling0:11:19
54Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:11:22
55Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:11:32
56Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:12:05
57Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing0:13:59
58Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura0:14:09
59Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:15:24
60Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:15:29
61Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr0:15:30
62Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:15:38
63Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:15:41
64Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:15:51
65Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:15:53
66Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:15:57
67Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:16:05
68Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:16:21
69Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team0:16:46
70Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:16:55
71Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:17:50
72Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:20:06
73Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:21:24
74Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:22:40

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr51pts
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing38
3Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team38
4Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp33
5Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale30
6Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli30
7Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar25
8Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp24
9Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement24
10Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar23
11Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert22
12Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits21
13Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr19
14Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp16
15Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise16
16Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr16
17Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling16
18Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team15
19Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement15
20Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling14
21Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing14
22Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team13
23Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar12
24Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement12
25Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia11
26Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement10
27Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura10
28Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team9
29Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar8
30Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha7
31Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
32Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
33Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing5
34Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
35Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha3
36Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3
37Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia3
38Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
39Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling2
40Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling1
41Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise34pts
2Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert33
3Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar18
4Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team12
5Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team10
6Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling8
7Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling6
8Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
9Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar4
10Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team4
11Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr3
12Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp2
13Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling2
14Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement1
15Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
16Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar1
17Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling1
18Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp16:28:17
2Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:16
3Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:00:18
4Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:09
5Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:15
6Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:04:17
7Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:05:49
8Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:39
9Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:48
10Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura0:10:54
11Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:11:18
12Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr0:15:16
13Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:15:37
14Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:19:52

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin Sharp49:26:00
2Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:07
3Bmc Racing Team0:00:08
4Iam Cycling0:00:22
5Fdj.Fr0:01:44
6Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:00
7Ag2R La Mondiale0:07:51
8Colombia0:11:18
9Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:12:04
10Team Europcar0:12:59
11Team Netapp - Endura0:15:50
12Trek Factory Racing0:16:32
13Topsport Vlaaderen - Baloise0:20:01
14Team Katusha0:23:53
15Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:25:52
16Movistar Team0:31:49

Latest on Cyclingnews