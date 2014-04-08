Image 1 of 3 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ), winner of stage 1 in Sarthe (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 2 of 3 Nacer Bouhanni was too good for his sprint rivals on stage one (Image credit: B.Lavrol/Circuit Cycliste Sarthe - Pays de la Loire) Image 3 of 3 Duber Quintero was recognized for his efforts in the breakaway (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

Nacer Bouhanni of FDJ.fr outsprinted Europcar's Bryan Coquard on the finish line of stage 1 of the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire in Saint-Géréon on Tuesday. The former French champion claimed a clear victory over Italy's Giacomo Nizzolo from Trek Factory Racing and Movistar's Juan José Lobato while Coquard closed in fourth.

"It's been a beautiful sprint," said Bouhanni, 23, who is taking part in his fourth straight Circuit de la Sarthe in as many years as a professional.

This time, though, was Bouhanni's first winning stage 1. He avoided all the hiccups of the bunch gallop by taking the reins early enough after the regrouping that followed the breakaway formed by Thomas Sprenger (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Duber Quintero (Team Colombia) and Marco Minnaard (Wanty-Groupe Gobert). The trio had ridden away in the first kilometer of racing and counted a maximum lead of seven minutes.

FDJ.fr was the main team chasing until Europcar took over on the finishing circuit with a very determined Thomas Voeckler showing his desire to make Coquard a winner in front of their home crowd in the Pays de la Loire region where the team is based.

"I'm disappointed," said Coquard after the finish. "My teammates did their best to lead me out and Thomas did most of the work. But it was a much troubled sprint in which my knee even hit the handlebar. Fortunately, there are other stages up for grabs and I'm not only a sprinter."

Bouhanni didn't realize any trouble as it happened behind him. "With two curves before the end, it was necessarily a bit dangerous but it went well," he said. "I positioned myself in third place with 350 metres to go, and I launched my sprint at 250m. With the tailwind, I preferred to start from far out in order to avoid taking any risk. I was supposed to follow my teammates Anthony Roux, Laurent Pichon and Sébastien Chavanel in that order, but I lost them all, and I had to make my moves by myself."

Bouhanni scored his fourth success this year after stages at the Etoile de Bessèges, Paris-Nice and Criterium International. "I'm quite happy with my results so far," he said. By now he has processed his disappointment at being left out of Milan-San Remo by his team, who has a long term and ambitious plan in the Classics with the other French sprinter of this generation, Arnaud Démare.

"My crash at Paris-Nice delayed my season's plan by two weeks, but now I don't feel the pain in my knee anymore," he said. "I'm also ambitious for stage 2 in Angers. I know that finale and I like it."

Stage 2 will precede the 6.8km individual time trial won by Luke Durbridge in the past two years. However, Orica-GreenEdge is not racing the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire this year due to a lack of communication with the race organizer.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 4:50:00 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 3 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 5 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 6 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 9 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 10 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 11 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 12 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 13 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 14 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 15 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 17 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 18 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 19 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 20 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 22 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura 24 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 25 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 26 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 27 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 28 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 29 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 30 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 31 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 32 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 33 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 34 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 36 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 37 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 38 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 39 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 40 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 41 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 42 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 43 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 44 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 45 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 46 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 47 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 48 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura 49 Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura 50 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 51 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 52 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 53 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 54 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 55 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 56 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 57 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 58 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia 59 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 60 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 61 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 62 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 63 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 64 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 65 Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura 66 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 67 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 69 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 70 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 71 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 72 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 73 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 74 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura 75 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 76 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 77 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 78 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 79 Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 80 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 81 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 82 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 83 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 84 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 85 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr 86 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 87 Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 88 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 89 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 90 Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 91 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura 92 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp 93 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 94 Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia 95 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha 96 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:21 97 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:24 98 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano 99 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:23 100 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:56 101 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:05:54 102 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:06:17

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 4:49:50 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:04 3 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:06 5 Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia 6 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:10 7 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 8 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 11 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 12 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 13 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 14 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 15 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 16 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 17 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 19 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 20 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 21 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 22 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura 26 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 27 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 28 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 29 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 30 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 31 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 32 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 33 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 34 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 35 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 36 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 37 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 38 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 39 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 40 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 41 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 42 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 43 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 44 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 45 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 46 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 47 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 48 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 49 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 50 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura 51 Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura 52 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 53 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 54 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 55 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 56 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 57 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 58 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 59 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 60 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia 61 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 62 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 63 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 64 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 65 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 66 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 67 Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura 68 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 69 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 70 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 71 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 72 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 73 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 74 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 75 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 76 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura 77 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 78 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 79 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 80 Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 81 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 82 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 84 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 85 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 86 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr 87 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 88 Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 89 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 90 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 91 Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 92 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura 93 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp 94 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 95 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha 96 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:31 97 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:34 98 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano 99 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:33 100 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:06 101 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:06:04 102 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:06:19

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 25 pts 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 20 3 Juan_Jose Lobato (Spa) Team Movistar 16 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 14 5 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 12 6 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 10 7 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 8 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 9 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 10 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 7 11 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 12 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 6 13 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 5 14 Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia 4 15 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 4 16 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 3 17 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 18 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 16 pts 2 Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia 10 3 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 4 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 5 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 4:49:50 2 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:04 3 Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia 0:00:06 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:10 5 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 6 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura 8 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 9 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 10 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 11 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 12 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 13 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 14 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 15 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 16 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura 17 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 18 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 19 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 20 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 21 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 23 Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 24 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 25 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:06:04