Bouhanni wins stage 1 of Circuit de la Sarthe
FDJ rider becomes first leader of the race
Stage 1 : St-Jean-des-Monts - St-Gereon
Nacer Bouhanni of FDJ.fr outsprinted Europcar's Bryan Coquard on the finish line of stage 1 of the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire in Saint-Géréon on Tuesday. The former French champion claimed a clear victory over Italy's Giacomo Nizzolo from Trek Factory Racing and Movistar's Juan José Lobato while Coquard closed in fourth.
"It's been a beautiful sprint," said Bouhanni, 23, who is taking part in his fourth straight Circuit de la Sarthe in as many years as a professional.
This time, though, was Bouhanni's first winning stage 1. He avoided all the hiccups of the bunch gallop by taking the reins early enough after the regrouping that followed the breakaway formed by Thomas Sprenger (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Duber Quintero (Team Colombia) and Marco Minnaard (Wanty-Groupe Gobert). The trio had ridden away in the first kilometer of racing and counted a maximum lead of seven minutes.
FDJ.fr was the main team chasing until Europcar took over on the finishing circuit with a very determined Thomas Voeckler showing his desire to make Coquard a winner in front of their home crowd in the Pays de la Loire region where the team is based.
"I'm disappointed," said Coquard after the finish. "My teammates did their best to lead me out and Thomas did most of the work. But it was a much troubled sprint in which my knee even hit the handlebar. Fortunately, there are other stages up for grabs and I'm not only a sprinter."
Bouhanni didn't realize any trouble as it happened behind him. "With two curves before the end, it was necessarily a bit dangerous but it went well," he said. "I positioned myself in third place with 350 metres to go, and I launched my sprint at 250m. With the tailwind, I preferred to start from far out in order to avoid taking any risk. I was supposed to follow my teammates Anthony Roux, Laurent Pichon and Sébastien Chavanel in that order, but I lost them all, and I had to make my moves by myself."
Bouhanni scored his fourth success this year after stages at the Etoile de Bessèges, Paris-Nice and Criterium International. "I'm quite happy with my results so far," he said. By now he has processed his disappointment at being left out of Milan-San Remo by his team, who has a long term and ambitious plan in the Classics with the other French sprinter of this generation, Arnaud Démare.
"My crash at Paris-Nice delayed my season's plan by two weeks, but now I don't feel the pain in my knee anymore," he said. "I'm also ambitious for stage 2 in Angers. I know that finale and I like it."
Stage 2 will precede the 6.8km individual time trial won by Luke Durbridge in the past two years. However, Orica-GreenEdge is not racing the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire this year due to a lack of communication with the race organizer.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4:50:00
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|6
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|9
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|10
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|11
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|12
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|13
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|14
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|15
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|17
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|20
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|24
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|25
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|26
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|27
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|28
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|29
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|30
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|31
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|32
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|33
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|34
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|36
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|37
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|38
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|40
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|41
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|42
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|43
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|44
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|45
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|46
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|47
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|48
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|49
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura
|50
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|51
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|52
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|53
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|54
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|55
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|56
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|57
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|58
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|59
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|60
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|61
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|62
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|63
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|64
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|65
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
|66
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|67
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|69
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|70
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|71
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|72
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|73
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|74
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura
|75
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|76
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|77
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|78
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|79
|Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|80
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|81
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|83
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|84
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|85
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|86
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|87
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|88
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|89
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|90
|Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|91
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|92
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
|93
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|94
|Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
|95
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
|96
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:21
|97
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:24
|98
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano
|99
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:23
|100
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:56
|101
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:05:54
|102
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4:49:50
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:04
|3
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:06
|5
|Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
|6
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:10
|7
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|8
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|11
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|12
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|13
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|14
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|15
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|16
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|17
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|19
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|22
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|26
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|27
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|28
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|29
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|30
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|31
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|32
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|33
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|34
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|35
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|36
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|38
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|39
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|40
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|42
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|43
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|44
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|45
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|46
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|47
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|48
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|49
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|50
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|51
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura
|52
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|53
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|54
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|55
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|56
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|57
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|58
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|59
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|60
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|61
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|62
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|63
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|64
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|66
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|67
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
|68
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|69
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|71
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|72
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|73
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|74
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|75
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|76
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura
|77
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|78
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|79
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|80
|Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|81
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|82
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|84
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|85
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|86
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|87
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|88
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|89
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|90
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|91
|Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|92
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|93
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
|94
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|95
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
|96
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:31
|97
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:34
|98
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano
|99
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:33
|100
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:06
|101
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:06:04
|102
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|25
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|3
|Juan_Jose Lobato (Spa) Team Movistar
|16
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|14
|5
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|12
|6
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|7
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|8
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|9
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|10
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|7
|11
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|12
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|13
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|5
|14
|Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
|4
|15
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|16
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|3
|17
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|18
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16
|pts
|2
|Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
|10
|3
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|4
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|5
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4:49:50
|2
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:04
|3
|Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
|0:00:06
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:10
|5
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|8
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|9
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|11
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|12
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|14
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|15
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|16
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|17
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|18
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|19
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|20
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|21
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|23
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|24
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|25
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:06:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|14:30:00
|2
|Colombia
|3
|Team Movistar
|4
|FDJ
|5
|Bretagne - Séché Environnement
|6
|Europcar
|7
|Team Garmin - Sharp
|8
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|9
|IAM Cycling
|10
|Trek Factory Racing
|11
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|12
|Giant - Shimano
|13
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14
|BMC Racing Team
|15
|Team Netapp Endura
|16
|Katusha Team
|17
|Androni Giocattoli
