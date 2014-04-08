Trending

Bouhanni wins stage 1 of Circuit de la Sarthe

FDJ rider becomes first leader of the race

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ), winner of stage 1 in Sarthe

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Nacer Bouhanni was too good for his sprint rivals on stage one

(Image credit: B.Lavrol/Circuit Cycliste Sarthe - Pays de la Loire)
Duber Quintero was recognized for his efforts in the breakaway

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

Nacer Bouhanni of FDJ.fr outsprinted Europcar's Bryan Coquard on the finish line of stage 1 of the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire in Saint-Géréon on Tuesday. The former French champion claimed a clear victory over Italy's Giacomo Nizzolo from Trek Factory Racing and Movistar's Juan José Lobato while Coquard closed in fourth.

"It's been a beautiful sprint," said Bouhanni, 23, who is taking part in his fourth straight Circuit de la Sarthe in as many years as a professional.

This time, though, was Bouhanni's first winning stage 1. He avoided all the hiccups of the bunch gallop by taking the reins early enough after the regrouping that followed the breakaway formed by Thomas Sprenger (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Duber Quintero (Team Colombia) and Marco Minnaard (Wanty-Groupe Gobert). The trio had ridden away in the first kilometer of racing and counted a maximum lead of seven minutes.

FDJ.fr was the main team chasing until Europcar took over on the finishing circuit with a very determined Thomas Voeckler showing his desire to make Coquard a winner in front of their home crowd in the Pays de la Loire region where the team is based.

"I'm disappointed," said Coquard after the finish. "My teammates did their best to lead me out and Thomas did most of the work. But it was a much troubled sprint in which my knee even hit the handlebar. Fortunately, there are other stages up for grabs and I'm not only a sprinter."

Bouhanni didn't realize any trouble as it happened behind him. "With two curves before the end, it was necessarily a bit dangerous but it went well," he said. "I positioned myself in third place with 350 metres to go, and I launched my sprint at 250m. With the tailwind, I preferred to start from far out in order to avoid taking any risk. I was supposed to follow my teammates Anthony Roux, Laurent Pichon and Sébastien Chavanel in that order, but I lost them all, and I had to make my moves by myself."

Bouhanni scored his fourth success this year after stages at the Etoile de Bessèges, Paris-Nice and Criterium International. "I'm quite happy with my results so far," he said. By now he has processed his disappointment at being left out of Milan-San Remo by his team, who has a long term and ambitious plan in the Classics with the other French sprinter of this generation, Arnaud Démare.

"My crash at Paris-Nice delayed my season's plan by two weeks, but now I don't feel the pain in my knee anymore," he said. "I'm also ambitious for stage 2 in Angers. I know that finale and I like it."

Stage 2 will precede the 6.8km individual time trial won by Luke Durbridge in the past two years. However, Orica-GreenEdge is not racing the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire this year due to a lack of communication with the race organizer.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr4:50:00
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
3Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
5Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
6Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
7Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
8Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
9Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
10Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
11Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
12Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
13Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
14Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
15Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
17Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
18Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
19Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
20Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
22Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
24Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
25Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
26Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
27Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
28Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
29Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
30Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
31Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
32Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
33Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
34Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
35Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
36Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
37Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
38Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
39Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
40Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
41Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
42Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
43Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
44Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
45Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
46Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
47Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
48Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
49Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura
50Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
51Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
52Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
53Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
54Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
55Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
56José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
57Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
58Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
59Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
60Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
61Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
62Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
63Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
64Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
65Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
66Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
67Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
68Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
69Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
70Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
71Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
72Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
73Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
74Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura
75Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
76Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
77Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
78Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
79Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
80Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
81Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
82Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
83Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
84Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
85Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
86Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
87Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
88Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
89Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
90Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
91Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
92Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
93Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
94Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
95Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
96Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:21
97Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:24
98Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano
99Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:23
100Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:56
101Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:05:54
102Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:17

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr4:49:50
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:00:04
3Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
4Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:06
5Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
6Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:10
7Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
8Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
9Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
10Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
11Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
12Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
13Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
14Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
15Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
16Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
17Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
18Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
19Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
20Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
21Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
22Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
24Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
25Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
26Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
27Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
28Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
29Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
30Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
31Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
32Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
33Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
34Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
35Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
36Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
37Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
38Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
39Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
40Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
41Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
42Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
43Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
44Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
45Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
46Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
47Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
48Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
49Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
50Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
51Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura
52Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
53Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
54Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
55Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
56Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
57Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
58José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
59Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
60Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
61Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
62Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
63Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
64Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
65Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
66Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
67Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
68Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
69Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
70Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
71Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
72Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
73Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
74Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
75Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
76Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura
77Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
78Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
79Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
80Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
81Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
82Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
83Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
84Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
85Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
86Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
87Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
88Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
89Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
90Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
91Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
92Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
93Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
94Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
95Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
96Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:31
97Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:34
98Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano
99Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:33
100Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:06
101Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:06:04
102Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:19

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr25pts
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing20
3Juan_Jose Lobato (Spa) Team Movistar16
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar14
5Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp12
6Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale10
7Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert9
8Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert8
9Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8
10Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement7
11Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise6
12Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano6
13Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia5
14Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia4
15Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha4
16Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia3
17Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling2
18Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise16pts
2Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia10
3Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert5
4Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr1
5Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr4:49:50
2Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:04
3Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia0:00:06
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:10
5Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
6Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
7Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
8Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
9Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
10Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
11Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
12Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
13Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
14Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
15Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
16Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
17Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
18Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
19Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
20Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
21Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
22Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
23Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
24Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
25Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:06:04

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ag2R La Mondiale14:30:00
2Colombia
3Team Movistar
4FDJ
5Bretagne - Séché Environnement
6Europcar
7Team Garmin - Sharp
8Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
9IAM Cycling
10Trek Factory Racing
11Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
12Giant - Shimano
13Wanty - Groupe Gobert
14BMC Racing Team
15Team Netapp Endura
16Katusha Team
17Androni Giocattoli

