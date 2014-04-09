Alex Dowsett (Movistar) (Image credit: Bernard Larvol / C. Sarthe)

In sunny conditions, Movistar's Alex Dowsett outclassed Rohan Dennis of Garmin-Sharp and the rest of the field to beat by eight seconds the record previously set by Daniele Bennati in 2011 on the 6.8km long individual time trial in the streets of Angers.

"This is a very nice win", Dowsett told Cyclingnews. "This is the race I've been targeting for a while. It has a TT and I like TTs. I had a plan and I stuck to it. It was a nice course, quite technical… It was also an opportunity for me to win a stage race overall. Dennis and Stephen Cummings were the two riders I marked out. I'm glad to win in such a high leveled field of time triallists."

Dennis was happy to hear that his time bettered the ones of his compatriot Luke Durbridge, who won this time trial in the past two years in 8.15 and 8.18. The South Australian claimed his second runner up position in a time trial in what is his second race of the season in Europe this year after the Criterium International. He is only five seconds down on Dowsett on GC, and Garmin-Sharp has two cards to play in the hills of the last two stages with Ramunas Navardauskas laying in third place at seven seconds.

"I'm sure the French teams will put on a fight", Dowsett assumed, but he noticed that he received a very strong support from the crowd, which might have something to do with his past performances at the nearby Chrono des Nations that he won in the U23 category in 2010 and came third as a neo pro behind Tony Martin and Gustav Larsson in 2011.

"As my main focus was the time trial, I haven't looked at the profile of the last two stages", the Englishman added. "But I'm confident in my team's capacity of defending the lead."

Road captain José Ivan Gutierrez will play an important role on his side. For Dowsett, the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire is also a way to get accustomed to the French cycling environment ahead of his Tour de France debut scheduled in July this year.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:08:05 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:00:05 3 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 0:00:07 4 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:00:10 5 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:00:10 6 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:12 7 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:15 8 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:15 9 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:16 10 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 0:00:17 11 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:18 12 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:18 13 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:00:18 14 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:18 15 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:18 16 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:19 17 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:00:21 18 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:21 19 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:22 20 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:23 21 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:00:23 22 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:24 23 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:24 24 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:25 25 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:26 26 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:27 27 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:27 28 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:00:27 29 Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:27 30 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:27 31 Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura 0:00:28 32 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:28 33 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:28 34 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:28 35 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:00:28 36 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:29 37 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:29 38 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:30 39 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:31 40 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura 0:00:31 41 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:32 42 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:00:32 43 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura 0:00:33 44 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:34 45 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:34 46 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:35 47 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:36 48 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:00:37 49 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia 0:00:38 50 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:38 51 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:39 52 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 0:00:39 53 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:39 54 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:00:39 55 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:41 56 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:41 57 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:41 58 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:41 59 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:42 60 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 0:00:42 61 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:43 62 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:43 63 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:43 64 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:00:44 65 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 0:00:44 66 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:00:46 67 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 0:00:46 68 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:46 69 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:46 70 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:48 71 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura 0:00:48 72 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:48 73 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:00:49 74 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:49 75 Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:50 76 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:50 77 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:51 78 Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura 0:00:51 79 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:52 80 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:52 81 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:52 82 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:53 83 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:53 84 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:00:54 85 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura 0:00:54 86 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:54 87 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:54 88 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:55 89 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:57 90 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:59 91 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:00 92 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:01 93 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:04 94 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:05 95 Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia 0:01:09 96 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:13 97 Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:13 98 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:16 99 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 0:01:18 100 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:20 101 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:24 102 Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:31

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 6:57:45 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:00:05 3 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 0:00:07 4 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:00:10 5 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 6 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:12 7 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 8 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:15 9 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 10 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:16 11 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 12 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:17 13 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:18 14 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 15 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 17 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:00:21 18 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 19 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:22 20 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 21 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 22 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:00:23 23 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:24 24 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:25 25 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:26 26 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:27 27 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 28 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 29 Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar 30 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 31 Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura 0:00:28 32 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 33 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 34 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 35 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 36 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 37 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:29 38 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:31 39 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura 40 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 41 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:00:32 42 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 43 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura 0:00:33 44 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:34 45 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 46 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:35 47 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:00:37 48 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia 0:00:38 49 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 50 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 0:00:39 51 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 52 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 53 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:40 54 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 55 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:41 56 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 57 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:42 59 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 60 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:43 61 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 62 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 0:00:44 63 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:45 64 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:00:46 65 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 66 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 67 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha 68 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:47 69 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:48 70 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:00:49 71 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 72 Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:50 73 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr 74 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 75 Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura 0:00:51 76 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:52 77 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 78 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 79 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:53 80 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura 0:00:54 81 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 82 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 83 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:57 84 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:59 85 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 86 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:00 87 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 88 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:04 89 Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:13 90 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 0:01:18 91 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:20 92 Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:31 93 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:01:55 94 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:47 95 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:16 96 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura 0:04:24 97 Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia 0:06:35 98 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:06:48 99 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:06:52 100 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:07:49 101 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano 0:08:19 102 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:10:43

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 41 pts 2 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 36 3 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 31 4 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 29 5 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 22 6 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 20 7 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 20 8 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 19 9 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 18 10 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 16 11 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 13 12 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 10 13 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 9 14 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 15 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 8 16 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 7 17 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 7 18 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 6 19 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 6 20 Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia 6 21 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 5 22 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 5 23 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 5 24 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura 5 25 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 26 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 3 27 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 3 28 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3 29 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 30 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 31 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 32 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 1 33 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 34 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 16 pts 2 Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia 14 3 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 4 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 2 5 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 6 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 7 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 6:57:50 2 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:13 3 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 4 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:16 5 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:21 6 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:22 7 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:23 8 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:26 9 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura 0:00:28 10 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:29 11 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:00:32 12 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:34 13 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 14 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:35 15 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:36 16 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:38 18 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:41 19 Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:45 20 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:47 21 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 22 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura 0:00:49 23 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:52 24 Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia 0:06:30 25 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:06:43