Dowsett dominates Sarthe time trial

Briton takes the race lead over Dennis, Navardauskas

Alex Dowsett (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bernard Larvol / C. Sarthe)

In sunny conditions, Movistar's Alex Dowsett outclassed Rohan Dennis of Garmin-Sharp and the rest of the field to beat by eight seconds the record previously set by Daniele Bennati in 2011 on the 6.8km long individual time trial in the streets of Angers.

"This is a very nice win", Dowsett told Cyclingnews. "This is the race I've been targeting for a while. It has a TT and I like TTs. I had a plan and I stuck to it. It was a nice course, quite technical… It was also an opportunity for me to win a stage race overall. Dennis and Stephen Cummings were the two riders I marked out. I'm glad to win in such a high leveled field of time triallists."

Dennis was happy to hear that his time bettered the ones of his compatriot Luke Durbridge, who won this time trial in the past two years in 8.15 and 8.18. The South Australian claimed his second runner up position in a time trial in what is his second race of the season in Europe this year after the Criterium International. He is only five seconds down on Dowsett on GC, and Garmin-Sharp has two cards to play in the hills of the last two stages with Ramunas Navardauskas laying in third place at seven seconds.

"I'm sure the French teams will put on a fight", Dowsett assumed, but he noticed that he received a very strong support from the crowd, which might have something to do with his past performances at the nearby Chrono des Nations that he won in the U23 category in 2010 and came third as a neo pro behind Tony Martin and Gustav Larsson in 2011.

"As my main focus was the time trial, I haven't looked at the profile of the last two stages", the Englishman added. "But I'm confident in my team's capacity of defending the lead."

Road captain José Ivan Gutierrez will play an important role on his side. For Dowsett, the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire is also a way to get accustomed to the French cycling environment ahead of his Tour de France debut scheduled in July this year.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:08:05
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:00:05
3Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp0:00:07
4Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:10
5Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:10
6Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:00:12
7Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:15
8Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:15
9Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:16
10Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling0:00:17
11Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:18
12Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:18
13Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:00:18
14Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:18
15Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:18
16Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:00:19
17Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:00:21
18Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:00:21
19Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:22
20José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:23
21Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:00:23
22Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:24
23Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:24
24Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:00:25
25Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:26
26Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:27
27Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:27
28Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:27
29Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:27
30Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:27
31Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura0:00:28
32Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:28
33Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:28
34Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:28
35Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:28
36Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:29
37Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:29
38Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:30
39Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:31
40Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura0:00:31
41Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:32
42Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:32
43Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura0:00:33
44Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:34
45Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:00:34
46Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:35
47Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:36
48Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp0:00:37
49Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia0:00:38
50Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:38
51Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:39
52Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia0:00:39
53Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:39
54Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:00:39
55Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:41
56Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing0:00:41
57Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:00:41
58Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:41
59Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:42
60Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia0:00:42
61Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:43
62Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:43
63Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:43
64Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp0:00:44
65Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling0:00:44
66Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:46
67Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia0:00:46
68Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:46
69Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:46
70Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:48
71Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura0:00:48
72Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:48
73Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:49
74Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:49
75Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:50
76Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:50
77Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:51
78Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura0:00:51
79Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:52
80Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:52
81Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:52
82Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:53
83Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:53
84Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:00:54
85Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura0:00:54
86Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:54
87Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:54
88Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:55
89Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:57
90Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:59
91Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:00
92Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:01
93Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:04
94Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:05
95Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia0:01:09
96Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:13
97Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:01:13
98Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:16
99Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia0:01:18
100Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:20
101Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:24
102Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:31

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team6:57:45
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:00:05
3Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp0:00:07
4Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:10
5Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
6Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:00:12
7Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
8Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:15
9Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
10Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:16
11Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
12Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:17
13Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:18
14Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
15Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
16Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
17Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:00:21
18Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
19Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:22
20Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
21José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
22Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:00:23
23Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:24
24Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:00:25
25Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:26
26Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:27
27Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
28Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
29Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
30Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
31Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura0:00:28
32Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
33Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
34Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
35Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
36Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
37Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:29
38Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:31
39Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura
40Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
41Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:32
42Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
43Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura0:00:33
44Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:34
45Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
46Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:35
47Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp0:00:37
48Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia0:00:38
49Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
50Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia0:00:39
51Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
52Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
53Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:40
54Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
55Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing0:00:41
56Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
57Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
58Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:42
59Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
60Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:43
61Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
62Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling0:00:44
63Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:45
64Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:46
65Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
66Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
67Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
68Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:47
69Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:48
70Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:49
71Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
72Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:50
73Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
74Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
75Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura0:00:51
76Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:52
77Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
78Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
79Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:53
80Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura0:00:54
81Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
82Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
83Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:57
84Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:59
85Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
86Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:00
87Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
88Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:04
89Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:01:13
90Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia0:01:18
91Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:20
92Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:31
93Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp0:01:55
94Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:47
95Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:16
96Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura0:04:24
97Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia0:06:35
98Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:06:48
99Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:52
100Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:49
101Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano0:08:19
102Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:10:43

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr41pts
2Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team36
3Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano31
4Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing29
5Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli22
6Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp20
7Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale20
8Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement19
9Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar18
10Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise16
11Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert13
12Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team10
13Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp9
14Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert9
15Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp8
16Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement7
17Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha7
18Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement6
19Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team6
20Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia6
21Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar5
22Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing5
23Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia5
24Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura5
25Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling4
26Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr3
27Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia3
28Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3
29Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
30Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling2
31Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
32Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling1
33Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
34Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise16pts
2Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia14
3Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert5
4Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar2
5Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
6Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr1
7Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp6:57:50
2Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:13
3Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
4Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:00:16
5Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:21
6Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:22
7Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:23
8Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:26
9Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura0:00:28
10Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:00:29
11Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp0:00:32
12Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:34
13Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
14Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:35
15Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:00:36
16Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:38
18Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:41
19Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:45
20Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:47
21Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
22Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura0:00:49
23Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:52
24Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia0:06:30
25Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:06:43

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin Sharp20:53:48
2Movistar Team0:00:07
3Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:14
4Iam Cycling0:00:16
5Trek Factory Racing0:00:18
6Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:27
7Bmc Racing Team0:00:36
8Team Giant - Shimano0:00:41
9Team Europcar0:00:45
10Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:59
11Team Netapp - Endura
12Team Katusha0:01:09
13Fdj.Fr0:01:10
14Colombia0:01:26
15Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:35
16Topsport Vlaaderen - Baloise0:01:37
17Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:01:48

 

