Navardauskas wins stage 4 of Circuit Cycliste Sarthe

Garmin Sharp riders takes over race lead

Lithuania's Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin Sharp) took the command of the 62nd Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire as he claimed a solo stage win atop the Mont des Avaloirs in Pré-en-Pail on Thursday, taking advantage of his Garmin-Sharp team having outnumbered their rivals in the finale that consisted in five laps of a 10.5km circuit including the highest summit of western France (alt. 416m).

"With four riders in the front group, we were able to control any attack and keep myself and Rohan Dennis covered," Navardauskas said. "I was feeling fresh. Once we came across to Francis Mourey, it was up to me to open the uphill sprint from far out, and that's how I won solo."

The eight-time French champion for cyclo-cross thought he'd repeat the stage win he got at the Circuit de la Sarthe one year ago as he was the last attacker, but he got reined in with two kilometers to go.

For a long time, three riders were off the front: Daniel Oss (BMC Racing), Michael Schwarzmann (NetApp-Endura) and Marco Minnaard (Wanty-Groupe Gobert). They got a maximum lead of 4:30 over the bunch led by Movistar in defense of Alex Dowsett's yellow jersey. But the Englishman blew in the first ascent to the Mont des Avaloirs. After the regrouping, Thomas Voeckler attacked with 20km to go. Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp), Brice Feillu (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) and Alexis Gougeard (AG2R-La Mondiale) rejoined him, but the peloton chased hard and thus gave Mourey the opportunity of a late attack.

"I went in the second last lap, but I didn't think I'd find myself alone at the front," said Mourey, who was fuming after the finish. "I've missed the win by very little. I won the last stage one year ago, but it doesn't mean I'll do it again. I'm not a machine."

While Garmin-Sharp had Haas and Nathan Brown riding strongly at the service of Navardauskas and Dennis, IAM Cycling was very aggressive in the hills as they had high ambitions for Mathias Frank. "I had good legs but it was really hot today and I cramped," said the Swiss rider.

"We've made the race hard but we needed a longer climb to split the group into pieces. However, I'm happy because I felt good ahead of the Ardennes Classics and the Tour de Romandie." 

Navardauskas was no stranger to racing in this province as he won stage 2 of the Boucles de la Mayenne with La Pomme-Marseille in 2010 prior to turning professional with Garmin-Sharp and coming of age at the Giro d'Italia with two days wearing the pink jersey in 2012 and winning a stage last year.

"Our directeur sportif [Charly Wegelius] had a plan in the bus this morning and it worked out well," said the 26-year-old. "We were in a good position with two riders in the top three on GC, so we had to try something but it was hard to predict how the race would unfold until the last lap. Tomorrow everything is possible."

Garmin-Sharp is in a favorable situation again with Navardauskas leading the race and Rohan Dennis laying in second position at 17 seconds while Frenchmen Anthony Roux (FDJ.fr) and Julien Simon (Cofidis) follow at 18 seconds with only one stage remaining, but it's another hilly one finishing at La Ferté-Bernard.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp4:58:12
2Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:04
3Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
4Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:00:08
5Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:09
6Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
7Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
8Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
9Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
10Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura
11Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
12Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
13Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
14Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
15Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
16Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia0:00:23
17Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
18Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:38
19Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:42
20Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:49
21Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:01:00
22Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
23Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:02
24Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
25Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
26Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:13
27Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:00
28Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp0:03:03
29Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:00
30Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
32Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:04:14
33Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:05:19
34Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
35Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
36Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
37Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
38Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
39Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
40Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
41Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura
42Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
43Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
44Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
45Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
46Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
47Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia0:06:35
48Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:00
49Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
50Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:09:57
51Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:32
52Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
53Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
54Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
55Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
56Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
57Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
58Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
59Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
60Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
61Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
62Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
63Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
64Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
65Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura0:13:15
66Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
67Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
68Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
69Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr0:14:35
70Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
71Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
72Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
73Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
74Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
75Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:15:14
76Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
77Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
78Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
79Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
80Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
81Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
82Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
83Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
84Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
85Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
86Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:16:10
87Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team0:16:21
88Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
89Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
90Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:17:25
91Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
92José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:20:45
93Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
94Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano
95Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
96Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
97Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp11:55:54
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:00:17
3Anthony Roux (Fra) Fdj.fr0:00:18
4Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
5Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:22
6Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
7Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:27
8Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:00:30
9Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
10Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:00:32
11Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:36
12Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:40
13Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura0:00:43
14Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:44
15Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:50
16Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia0:01:12
17Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:01:20
18Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
19Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:01:26
20Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:34
21Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:40
22Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:54
23Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:55
24Anthony Geslin (Fra) Fdj.fr
25Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:02
26Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:19
27Francis Mourey (Fra) Fdj.fr0:03:32
28Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp0:03:43
29Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:04:15
30Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:29
31Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:44
32Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:04:45
33Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:05:49
34Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura0:05:50
35Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
36Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:56
37Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia0:06:01
38Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:06:03
39Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:04
40Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:06:05
41Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha0:06:08
42Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:21
43Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
44Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia0:06:40
45Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:42
46Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia0:07:20
47Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:30
48Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:38
49Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fdj.fr0:09:03
50Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:10:49
51Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling0:10:51
52Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:10:53
53Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:10:56
54Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:02
55Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
56Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:03
57Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:06
58Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:07
59Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura0:11:08
60Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia0:11:13
61Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling0:11:19
62Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:11:22
63Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:11:32
64Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp0:12:30
65Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:13:43
66Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing0:13:59
67Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura0:14:09
68Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:15:24
69Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:15:29
70Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Fdj.fr0:15:30
71Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:32
72Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:15:38
73Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:15:44
74Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:46
75Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:15:51
76Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
77Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:15:53
78Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:15:57
79Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:16:05
80Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura0:16:08
81Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:16:09
82Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Fdj.fr0:16:21
83Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:16:24
84Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team0:16:46
85Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:16:55
86Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:17:44
87Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:17:50
88Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:20:06
89José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:21:10
90Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:21:24
91Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:21:27
92Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
93Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia0:21:52
94Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura0:25:12
95Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:25:17
96Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano0:29:07
97Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:32:11

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert21pts
2Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise21
3Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia14
4Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team12
5Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling10
6Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling8
7Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura8
8Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling6
9Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar4
10Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp2
11Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling2
12Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar2
13Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement1
14Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr1
15Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
16Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar1
17Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp11:56:11
2Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:13
3Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:00:15
4Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:45
5Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp0:03:26
6Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:12
7Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:27
8Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:04:28
9Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:05:46
10Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:05:48
11Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:45
12Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:49
13Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura0:10:51
14Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:11:15
15Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr0:15:13
16Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:15:34
17Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura0:15:51
18Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:15:52
19Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:19:49
20Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:21:10
21Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
22Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia0:21:35

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin Sharp35:49:33
2BMC Racing Team0:00:08
3Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:12
4Iam Cycling0:00:27
5FDF.fr0:01:49
6Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:00
7Ag2R La Mondiale0:07:59
8Colombia0:11:18
9Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:12:04
10Team Europcar0:13:04
11Team Netapp - Endura0:15:50
12Trek Factory Racing0:16:32
13Topsport Vlaaderen - Baloise0:17:32
14Team Katusha0:23:53
15Team Giant - Shimano0:24:19
16Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:25:52
17Movistar Team0:31:49

