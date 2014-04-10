Navardauskas wins stage 4 of Circuit Cycliste Sarthe
Garmin Sharp riders takes over race lead
Stage 4 : Angers - Pre-en-Pail
Lithuania's Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin Sharp) took the command of the 62nd Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire as he claimed a solo stage win atop the Mont des Avaloirs in Pré-en-Pail on Thursday, taking advantage of his Garmin-Sharp team having outnumbered their rivals in the finale that consisted in five laps of a 10.5km circuit including the highest summit of western France (alt. 416m).
"With four riders in the front group, we were able to control any attack and keep myself and Rohan Dennis covered," Navardauskas said. "I was feeling fresh. Once we came across to Francis Mourey, it was up to me to open the uphill sprint from far out, and that's how I won solo."
The eight-time French champion for cyclo-cross thought he'd repeat the stage win he got at the Circuit de la Sarthe one year ago as he was the last attacker, but he got reined in with two kilometers to go.
For a long time, three riders were off the front: Daniel Oss (BMC Racing), Michael Schwarzmann (NetApp-Endura) and Marco Minnaard (Wanty-Groupe Gobert). They got a maximum lead of 4:30 over the bunch led by Movistar in defense of Alex Dowsett's yellow jersey. But the Englishman blew in the first ascent to the Mont des Avaloirs. After the regrouping, Thomas Voeckler attacked with 20km to go. Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp), Brice Feillu (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) and Alexis Gougeard (AG2R-La Mondiale) rejoined him, but the peloton chased hard and thus gave Mourey the opportunity of a late attack.
"I went in the second last lap, but I didn't think I'd find myself alone at the front," said Mourey, who was fuming after the finish. "I've missed the win by very little. I won the last stage one year ago, but it doesn't mean I'll do it again. I'm not a machine."
While Garmin-Sharp had Haas and Nathan Brown riding strongly at the service of Navardauskas and Dennis, IAM Cycling was very aggressive in the hills as they had high ambitions for Mathias Frank. "I had good legs but it was really hot today and I cramped," said the Swiss rider.
"We've made the race hard but we needed a longer climb to split the group into pieces. However, I'm happy because I felt good ahead of the Ardennes Classics and the Tour de Romandie."
Navardauskas was no stranger to racing in this province as he won stage 2 of the Boucles de la Mayenne with La Pomme-Marseille in 2010 prior to turning professional with Garmin-Sharp and coming of age at the Giro d'Italia with two days wearing the pink jersey in 2012 and winning a stage last year.
"Our directeur sportif [Charly Wegelius] had a plan in the bus this morning and it worked out well," said the 26-year-old. "We were in a good position with two riders in the top three on GC, so we had to try something but it was hard to predict how the race would unfold until the last lap. Tomorrow everything is possible."
Garmin-Sharp is in a favorable situation again with Navardauskas leading the race and Rohan Dennis laying in second position at 17 seconds while Frenchmen Anthony Roux (FDJ.fr) and Julien Simon (Cofidis) follow at 18 seconds with only one stage remaining, but it's another hilly one finishing at La Ferté-Bernard.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|4:58:12
|2
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:04
|3
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:08
|5
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:09
|6
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|7
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|9
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura
|11
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|13
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|15
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|16
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|0:00:23
|17
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:38
|19
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:42
|20
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:00:49
|21
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:00
|22
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|23
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:02
|24
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|25
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|26
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:13
|27
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:00
|28
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:03:03
|29
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:00
|30
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|32
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:04:14
|33
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:05:19
|34
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|35
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|36
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|37
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
|38
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|39
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|40
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|41
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura
|42
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|44
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|45
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|46
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|47
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|0:06:35
|48
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:08:00
|49
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|50
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:09:57
|51
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:32
|52
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|53
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|54
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|55
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|56
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|57
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|59
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|60
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|61
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|62
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
|63
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|64
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|65
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:13:15
|66
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|67
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|68
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|69
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:14:35
|70
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|71
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|72
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|74
|Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|75
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:14
|76
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|77
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|78
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|79
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|80
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|81
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|82
|Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
|83
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|84
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|85
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|86
|Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:16:10
|87
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:16:21
|88
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|89
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|90
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:17:25
|91
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|92
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:20:45
|93
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|94
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano
|95
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|96
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|97
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|11:55:54
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:17
|3
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:00:18
|4
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:00:22
|6
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|7
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:27
|8
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:30
|9
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:32
|11
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:36
|12
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:40
|13
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:00:43
|14
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:00:44
|15
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:50
|16
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|0:01:12
|17
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:01:20
|18
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:26
|20
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:34
|21
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:40
|22
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:54
|23
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:55
|24
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Fdj.fr
|25
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:02
|26
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:19
|27
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:03:32
|28
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:03:43
|29
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:15
|30
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:29
|31
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:44
|32
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:04:45
|33
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:05:49
|34
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:05:50
|35
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|36
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:56
|37
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:06:01
|38
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:06:03
|39
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:04
|40
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:06:05
|41
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:06:08
|42
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:21
|43
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|44
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|0:06:40
|45
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:42
|46
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|0:07:20
|47
|Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:08:30
|48
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:08:38
|49
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:09:03
|50
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:10:49
|51
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|0:10:51
|52
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:10:53
|53
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:10:56
|54
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:11:02
|55
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|56
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:03
|57
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:11:06
|58
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:11:07
|59
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:11:08
|60
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|0:11:13
|61
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|0:11:19
|62
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:11:22
|63
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:11:32
|64
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:12:30
|65
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:13:43
|66
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|0:13:59
|67
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:14:09
|68
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:15:24
|69
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:15:29
|70
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:15:30
|71
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:32
|72
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:15:38
|73
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:44
|74
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:46
|75
|Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:15:51
|76
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|77
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:53
|78
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:15:57
|79
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:16:05
|80
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:16:08
|81
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:16:09
|82
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:16:21
|83
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:16:24
|84
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:16:46
|85
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:16:55
|86
|Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:17:44
|87
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:17:50
|88
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:20:06
|89
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:21:10
|90
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:21:24
|91
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:21:27
|92
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|93
|Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
|0:21:52
|94
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:25:12
|95
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:25:17
|96
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:29:07
|97
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:32:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|21
|pts
|2
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|21
|3
|Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
|14
|4
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|12
|5
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|10
|6
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|8
|7
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|8
|8
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|6
|9
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|10
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|2
|11
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|2
|12
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|13
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|1
|14
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|15
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|16
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|17
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|11:56:11
|2
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:13
|3
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:15
|4
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:45
|5
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:03:26
|6
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:12
|7
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:27
|8
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:04:28
|9
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:05:46
|10
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:05:48
|11
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:45
|12
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:49
|13
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:10:51
|14
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:11:15
|15
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:15:13
|16
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|0:15:34
|17
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:15:51
|18
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:15:52
|19
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:19:49
|20
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:21:10
|21
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|22
|Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
|0:21:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garmin Sharp
|35:49:33
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:08
|3
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:00:12
|4
|Iam Cycling
|0:00:27
|5
|FDF.fr
|0:01:49
|6
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:00
|7
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:07:59
|8
|Colombia
|0:11:18
|9
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:12:04
|10
|Team Europcar
|0:13:04
|11
|Team Netapp - Endura
|0:15:50
|12
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:16:32
|13
|Topsport Vlaaderen - Baloise
|0:17:32
|14
|Team Katusha
|0:23:53
|15
|Team Giant - Shimano
|0:24:19
|16
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:25:52
|17
|Movistar Team
|0:31:49
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy