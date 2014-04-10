Image 1 of 3 Ramūnas Navardauskas (Garmin Sharp) wins the stage (Image credit: B.Lavrol/Circuit Cycliste Sarthe - Pays de la Loire) Image 2 of 3 The jersey wearers after four stages (Image credit: B.Lavrol/Circuit Cycliste Sarthe - Pays de la Loire) Image 3 of 3 Ramūnas Navardauskas (Garmin Sharp) (Image credit: B.Lavrol/Circuit Cycliste Sarthe - Pays de la Loire)

Lithuania's Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin Sharp) took the command of the 62nd Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire as he claimed a solo stage win atop the Mont des Avaloirs in Pré-en-Pail on Thursday, taking advantage of his Garmin-Sharp team having outnumbered their rivals in the finale that consisted in five laps of a 10.5km circuit including the highest summit of western France (alt. 416m).

"With four riders in the front group, we were able to control any attack and keep myself and Rohan Dennis covered," Navardauskas said. "I was feeling fresh. Once we came across to Francis Mourey, it was up to me to open the uphill sprint from far out, and that's how I won solo."

The eight-time French champion for cyclo-cross thought he'd repeat the stage win he got at the Circuit de la Sarthe one year ago as he was the last attacker, but he got reined in with two kilometers to go.

For a long time, three riders were off the front: Daniel Oss (BMC Racing), Michael Schwarzmann (NetApp-Endura) and Marco Minnaard (Wanty-Groupe Gobert). They got a maximum lead of 4:30 over the bunch led by Movistar in defense of Alex Dowsett's yellow jersey. But the Englishman blew in the first ascent to the Mont des Avaloirs. After the regrouping, Thomas Voeckler attacked with 20km to go. Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp), Brice Feillu (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) and Alexis Gougeard (AG2R-La Mondiale) rejoined him, but the peloton chased hard and thus gave Mourey the opportunity of a late attack.

"I went in the second last lap, but I didn't think I'd find myself alone at the front," said Mourey, who was fuming after the finish. "I've missed the win by very little. I won the last stage one year ago, but it doesn't mean I'll do it again. I'm not a machine."

While Garmin-Sharp had Haas and Nathan Brown riding strongly at the service of Navardauskas and Dennis, IAM Cycling was very aggressive in the hills as they had high ambitions for Mathias Frank. "I had good legs but it was really hot today and I cramped," said the Swiss rider.

"We've made the race hard but we needed a longer climb to split the group into pieces. However, I'm happy because I felt good ahead of the Ardennes Classics and the Tour de Romandie."

Navardauskas was no stranger to racing in this province as he won stage 2 of the Boucles de la Mayenne with La Pomme-Marseille in 2010 prior to turning professional with Garmin-Sharp and coming of age at the Giro d'Italia with two days wearing the pink jersey in 2012 and winning a stage last year.

"Our directeur sportif [Charly Wegelius] had a plan in the bus this morning and it worked out well," said the 26-year-old. "We were in a good position with two riders in the top three on GC, so we had to try something but it was hard to predict how the race would unfold until the last lap. Tomorrow everything is possible."

Garmin-Sharp is in a favorable situation again with Navardauskas leading the race and Rohan Dennis laying in second position at 17 seconds while Frenchmen Anthony Roux (FDJ.fr) and Julien Simon (Cofidis) follow at 18 seconds with only one stage remaining, but it's another hilly one finishing at La Ferté-Bernard.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 4:58:12 2 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:04 3 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:08 5 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:09 6 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 7 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 8 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 9 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 10 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura 11 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 13 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 15 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 16 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 0:00:23 17 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 18 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:38 19 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:42 20 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:00:49 21 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:01:00 22 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 23 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:02 24 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 25 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr 26 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:13 27 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:00 28 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:03:03 29 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:00 30 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 32 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:04:14 33 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:05:19 34 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 35 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 36 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 37 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha 38 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 39 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 40 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 41 Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura 42 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 43 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 44 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 45 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 46 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 47 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 0:06:35 48 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:08:00 49 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 50 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:09:57 51 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:32 52 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 53 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 54 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 55 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 56 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 57 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 59 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 60 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura 61 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 62 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp 63 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 64 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia 65 Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura 0:13:15 66 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 67 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 68 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 69 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:14:35 70 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 71 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 72 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 74 Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 75 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:15:14 76 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 77 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 78 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 79 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 80 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 81 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 82 Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia 83 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 84 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 85 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura 86 Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:16:10 87 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:21 88 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 89 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 90 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:17:25 91 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 92 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:20:45 93 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura 94 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano 95 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 96 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 97 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 11:55:54 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:00:17 3 Anthony Roux (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:00:18 4 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:00:22 6 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 7 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:27 8 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:00:30 9 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 10 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:32 11 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:36 12 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:40 13 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura 0:00:43 14 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:00:44 15 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:50 16 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 0:01:12 17 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:01:20 18 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 19 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:01:26 20 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:34 21 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:40 22 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:54 23 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:55 24 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Fdj.fr 25 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:02 26 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:19 27 Francis Mourey (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:03:32 28 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:03:43 29 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:15 30 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:29 31 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:44 32 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:04:45 33 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:05:49 34 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura 0:05:50 35 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 36 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:56 37 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 0:06:01 38 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:06:03 39 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:06:04 40 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:06:05 41 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:06:08 42 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:06:21 43 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 44 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 0:06:40 45 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:42 46 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 0:07:20 47 Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:08:30 48 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:08:38 49 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:09:03 50 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:10:49 51 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 0:10:51 52 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:10:53 53 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:10:56 54 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:11:02 55 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 56 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:03 57 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:11:06 58 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:11:07 59 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura 0:11:08 60 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia 0:11:13 61 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 0:11:19 62 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:11:22 63 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:11:32 64 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:12:30 65 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:13:43 66 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 0:13:59 67 Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura 0:14:09 68 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:15:24 69 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:15:29 70 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:15:30 71 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:32 72 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:15:38 73 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:15:44 74 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:15:46 75 Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:15:51 76 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 77 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:15:53 78 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:15:57 79 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:16:05 80 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 0:16:08 81 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:16:09 82 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:16:21 83 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:16:24 84 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:46 85 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:55 86 Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:17:44 87 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:17:50 88 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:20:06 89 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:10 90 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:21:24 91 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:21:27 92 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 93 Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia 0:21:52 94 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura 0:25:12 95 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:25:17 96 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano 0:29:07 97 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:32:11

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 21 pts 2 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 21 3 Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia 14 4 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 12 5 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 10 6 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 8 7 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura 8 8 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 6 9 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 4 10 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 2 11 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 2 12 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 2 13 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 1 14 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 15 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 16 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 1 17 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 11:56:11 2 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:13 3 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:15 4 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:45 5 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:03:26 6 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:12 7 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:27 8 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:04:28 9 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:05:46 10 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:05:48 11 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:45 12 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:49 13 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura 0:10:51 14 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:11:15 15 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:15:13 16 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 0:15:34 17 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura 0:15:51 18 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:15:52 19 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:19:49 20 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:21:10 21 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 22 Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia 0:21:35