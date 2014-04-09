Ahlstrand claims stage 2 at Circuit Cycliste Sarthe
Bouhanni maintains overall lead
Stage 2: COMPA-Ancenis - Angers
Jonas Ahlstrand showed that Giant-Shimano has more sprinters in its line-up than Marcel Kittel and John Degenkolb when he claimed stage 2 of the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire. Ahlstrand beat race leader Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) in a bunch gallop. It was the second day in a row the race ended in a mass sprint.
The stage featured the same finish that had made Garmin's Michel Kreder a winner on two occasions in Angers in the past.
"I knew from last year that it was an unusual sprint with a roundabout at the end," Ahlstrand said. "I stayed in the top 20 in the final lap. Before the downhill, I positioned myself behind Bouhanni who had four guys left with him. Then Trek came to the front for [Giacomo] Nizzolo, and I moved up. I had to sprint before Bouhanni"
Bouhanni was unfazed by not being able to repeat his success from last year at the same location. "I passed the roundabout in second position, but he [Ahlstrand] came from behind, and I just couldn't pass him again," Bouhanni said. "This sprint is always special."
"My biggest goal this season was to win a bunch sprint and it's done already," said Ahlstrand. "Usually I play an important part in the lead-out train for Marcel [Kittel] and John [Degenkolb], but it was clear during the last two months that I was going to come here for a win. I was in good shape in the past few races I did: Criterium International, Limburg and De Panne. Yesterday I had great legs but I wasn't well positioned. Beating Bouhanni on his home soil in France makes it a big victory."
Ahlstrand is the first Swede to impose himself at the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire since Thomas Löfkvist, who won the last stage and the overall classification 10 years ago during his debut with FDJ and is now competing again under the colors of IAM Cycling.
"I also knew about this race from my good friend [and also former FDJ rider] Johan Lindgren, who lived just around the corner from this finishing line in Angers," said Ahlstrand, who expressed high hopes for fellow Giant-Shimano teammate and Swede Tobias Ludvigsson, winner of Etoile de Bessèges, to do well in the afternoon's 6.8km individual time trial.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:59:40
|2
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|6
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|9
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|12
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|14
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|15
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|16
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|17
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|18
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|19
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|20
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|22
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|25
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|26
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|27
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|28
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|29
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|30
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|31
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|33
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|34
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|35
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|36
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|37
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|38
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|39
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|40
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|41
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|43
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|44
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|47
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|49
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|50
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|51
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|52
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|53
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|54
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|55
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|56
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|57
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|58
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|59
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|60
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|61
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|62
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|63
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|64
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|65
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura
|66
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|67
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|68
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|69
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|70
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|71
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura
|72
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|73
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
|74
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|75
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|76
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|77
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|78
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|80
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|81
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|82
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|83
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|84
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|85
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|86
|Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|87
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|88
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|89
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|90
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|91
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
|92
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|93
|Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|94
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|95
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:22
|96
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:12
|97
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:34
|98
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:03:37
|99
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:31
|100
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano
|101
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|102
|Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6:49:28
|2
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:06
|4
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:09
|7
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:10
|8
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:12
|9
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|11
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|12
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|14
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|15
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|16
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|17
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|19
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|20
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|21
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|22
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|23
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|25
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|26
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|28
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|29
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|31
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|32
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|34
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|35
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|36
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|37
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|38
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|39
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|40
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|41
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|42
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|44
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|45
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|46
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|47
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|48
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|49
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|50
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|51
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|52
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|53
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|54
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|55
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|58
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|60
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura
|61
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|62
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|63
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|64
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|65
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|67
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|68
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|69
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|70
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|71
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|72
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|73
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|74
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
|75
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|76
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura
|77
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|78
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|79
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|80
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|81
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|82
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|83
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|84
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|85
|Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|86
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|87
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|88
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|89
|Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|90
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
|91
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:33
|92
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:34
|93
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:24
|94
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:46
|95
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:35
|96
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:03:49
|97
|Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
|0:05:38
|98
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:06:06
|99
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:21
|100
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:07
|101
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano
|102
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:09:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|41
|pts
|2
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|36
|3
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|31
|4
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|29
|5
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|22
|6
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|7
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|20
|8
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|19
|9
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|18
|10
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16
|11
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13
|12
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|13
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|14
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|15
|Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
|6
|16
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|17
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|5
|18
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|5
|19
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|20
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|3
|21
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|22
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|23
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|1
|24
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16
|pts
|2
|Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
|14
|3
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|4
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|5
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|6
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|7
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6:49:28
|2
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:06
|3
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:12
|5
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|6
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|8
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|9
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|10
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|11
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|12
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|13
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|14
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|17
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|18
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|20
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|21
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|22
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|23
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|24
|Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
|0:05:38
|25
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:06:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|20:29:00
|2
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|3
|Colombia
|4
|Topsport Vlaaderen - Baloise
|5
|Trek Factory Racing
|6
|FDJ.Fr
|7
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|8
|Team Europcar
|9
|Garmin Sharp
|10
|Team Giant - Shimano
|11
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|IAM Cycling
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|14
|Team Netapp - Endura
|15
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|17
|Team Katusha
