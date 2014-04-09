Trending

Ahlstrand claims stage 2 at Circuit Cycliste Sarthe

Bouhanni maintains overall lead

Jonas Ahlstrand (Giant-Shimano) wins the second stage at Circuit Sarthe

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Jonas Ahlstrand (Giant-Shimano) wins the second stage at Circuit Sarthe
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jonas Ahlstrand was congratulated by the newly elected mayor of Angers, Christophe Béchu

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

Jonas Ahlstrand was congratulated by the newly elected mayor of Angers, Christophe Béchu
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) in the overall lead in Circuit Cycliste Sarthe

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) in the overall lead in Circuit Cycliste Sarthe
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jonas Ahlstrand (Giant-Shimano) wins the second stage at Circuit Sarthe

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Jonas Ahlstrand (Giant-Shimano) wins the second stage at Circuit Sarthe
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Jonas Ahlstrand showed that Giant-Shimano has more sprinters in its line-up than Marcel Kittel and John Degenkolb when he claimed stage 2 of the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire. Ahlstrand beat race leader Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) in a bunch gallop. It was the second day in a row the race ended in a mass sprint.

The stage featured the same finish that had made Garmin's Michel Kreder a winner on two occasions in Angers in the past.

"I knew from last year that it was an unusual sprint with a roundabout at the end," Ahlstrand said. "I stayed in the top 20 in the final lap. Before the downhill, I positioned myself behind Bouhanni who had four guys left with him. Then Trek came to the front for [Giacomo] Nizzolo, and I moved up. I had to sprint before Bouhanni"

Bouhanni was unfazed by not being able to repeat his success from last year at the same location. "I passed the roundabout in second position, but he [Ahlstrand] came from behind, and I just couldn't pass him again," Bouhanni said. "This sprint is always special."

"My biggest goal this season was to win a bunch sprint and it's done already," said Ahlstrand. "Usually I play an important part in the lead-out train for Marcel [Kittel] and John [Degenkolb], but it was clear during the last two months that I was going to come here for a win. I was in good shape in the past few races I did: Criterium International, Limburg and De Panne. Yesterday I had great legs but I wasn't well positioned. Beating Bouhanni on his home soil in France makes it a big victory."

Ahlstrand is the first Swede to impose himself at the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire since Thomas Löfkvist, who won the last stage and the overall classification 10 years ago during his debut with FDJ and is now competing again under the colors of IAM Cycling.

"I also knew about this race from my good friend [and also former FDJ rider] Johan Lindgren, who lived just around the corner from this finishing line in Angers," said Ahlstrand, who expressed high hopes for fellow Giant-Shimano teammate and Swede Tobias Ludvigsson, winner of Etoile de Bessèges, to do well in the afternoon's 6.8km individual time trial.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano1:59:40
2Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
4Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
5Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
6Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
7Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
8Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
9Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
10Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
11Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
12Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
13Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
14Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
15Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
16Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
17Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
18Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
19Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
20José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
21Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
22Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
23Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
24Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
25Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
26Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
27Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
28Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
29Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
30Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
31Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
32Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
33Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
34Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
35Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
36Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
37Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
38Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
39Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
40Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
41Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
42Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
43Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
44Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
45Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
46Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
47Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
48Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
49Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
50Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
51Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
52Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
53Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
54Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
55Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
56Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
57Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
58Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
59Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
60Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
61Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
62Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
63Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
64Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
65Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura
66Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
67Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
68Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
69Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
70Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
71Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura
72Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
73Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
74Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
75Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
76Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
77Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
78Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
79Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
80Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
81Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
82Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
83Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
84Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
85Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
86Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
87Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
88Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
89Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
90Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
91Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
92Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
93Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
94Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
95Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:22
96Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp0:01:12
97Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:34
98Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura0:03:37
99Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:31
100Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano
101Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
102Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr6:49:28
2Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:04
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:00:06
4Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
5Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
6Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:09
7Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:10
8Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:12
9Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
10Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
11Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
12Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
13Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
14Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
15Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
16Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
17Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
18Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
19Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
20Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
21Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
22Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
23Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
24Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
25Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
26Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
27Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
28Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
29Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
30Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
31Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
32Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
33Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
34Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
35Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
36Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
37Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
38Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
39José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
40Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
41Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
42Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
43Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
44Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
45Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
46Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
47Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
48Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
49Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
50Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
51Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
52Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
53Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
54Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
55Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
56Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
57Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
58Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
59Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
60Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura
61Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
62Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
63Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
64Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
65Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
66Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
67Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
68Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
69Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
70Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
71Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
72Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
73Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
74Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
75Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
76Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura
77Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
78Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
79Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
80Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
81Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
82Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
83Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
84Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
85Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
86Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
87Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
88Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
89Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
90Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
91Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:33
92Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:34
93Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp0:01:24
94Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:46
95Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:35
96Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura0:03:49
97Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia0:05:38
98Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:06:06
99Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:21
100Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:07
101Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano
102Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:09:39

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr41pts
2Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team36
3Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano31
4Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing29
5Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli22
6Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale20
7Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp20
8Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement19
9Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar18
10Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise16
11Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert13
12Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert9
13Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha7
14Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team6
15Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia6
16Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar5
17Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura5
18Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia5
19Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3
20Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia3
21Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
22Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling2
23Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia1
24Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise16pts
2Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia14
3Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert5
4Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar2
5Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
6Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr1
7Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr6:49:28
2Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:06
3Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:12
5Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
6Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
7Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
8Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
9Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
10Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
11Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
12Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
13Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
14Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
15Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
16Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
17Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
18Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
20Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
21Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
22Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
23Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
24Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia0:05:38
25Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:06:06

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team20:29:00
2Ag2R La Mondiale
3Colombia
4Topsport Vlaaderen - Baloise
5Trek Factory Racing
6FDJ.Fr
7Bretagne - Seche Environnement
8Team Europcar
9Garmin Sharp
10Team Giant - Shimano
11Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12IAM Cycling
13BMC Racing Team
14Team Netapp - Endura
15Wanty - Groupe Gobert
16Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
17Team Katusha

 

