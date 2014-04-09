Image 1 of 4 Jonas Ahlstrand (Giant-Shimano) wins the second stage at Circuit Sarthe (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Jonas Ahlstrand was congratulated by the newly elected mayor of Angers, Christophe Béchu (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 3 of 4 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) in the overall lead in Circuit Cycliste Sarthe (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Jonas Ahlstrand (Giant-Shimano) wins the second stage at Circuit Sarthe (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Jonas Ahlstrand showed that Giant-Shimano has more sprinters in its line-up than Marcel Kittel and John Degenkolb when he claimed stage 2 of the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire. Ahlstrand beat race leader Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) in a bunch gallop. It was the second day in a row the race ended in a mass sprint.

The stage featured the same finish that had made Garmin's Michel Kreder a winner on two occasions in Angers in the past.

"I knew from last year that it was an unusual sprint with a roundabout at the end," Ahlstrand said. "I stayed in the top 20 in the final lap. Before the downhill, I positioned myself behind Bouhanni who had four guys left with him. Then Trek came to the front for [Giacomo] Nizzolo, and I moved up. I had to sprint before Bouhanni"

Bouhanni was unfazed by not being able to repeat his success from last year at the same location. "I passed the roundabout in second position, but he [Ahlstrand] came from behind, and I just couldn't pass him again," Bouhanni said. "This sprint is always special."

"My biggest goal this season was to win a bunch sprint and it's done already," said Ahlstrand. "Usually I play an important part in the lead-out train for Marcel [Kittel] and John [Degenkolb], but it was clear during the last two months that I was going to come here for a win. I was in good shape in the past few races I did: Criterium International, Limburg and De Panne. Yesterday I had great legs but I wasn't well positioned. Beating Bouhanni on his home soil in France makes it a big victory."

Ahlstrand is the first Swede to impose himself at the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire since Thomas Löfkvist, who won the last stage and the overall classification 10 years ago during his debut with FDJ and is now competing again under the colors of IAM Cycling.

"I also knew about this race from my good friend [and also former FDJ rider] Johan Lindgren, who lived just around the corner from this finishing line in Angers," said Ahlstrand, who expressed high hopes for fellow Giant-Shimano teammate and Swede Tobias Ludvigsson, winner of Etoile de Bessèges, to do well in the afternoon's 6.8km individual time trial.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 1:59:40 2 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 6 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 8 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 9 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 11 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura 12 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 13 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 14 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 15 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 16 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 17 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 18 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 19 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 20 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 21 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 22 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 23 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 24 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 25 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 26 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 27 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 28 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 29 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 30 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura 31 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 33 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 34 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 35 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 36 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 37 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 38 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 39 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 40 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 41 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 43 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 44 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 45 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 46 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 47 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 48 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 49 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 50 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 51 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 52 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 53 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 54 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 55 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 56 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 57 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 58 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia 59 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 60 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 61 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 62 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 63 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 64 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr 65 Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura 66 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 67 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 68 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 69 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 70 Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 71 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura 72 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 73 Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura 74 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 75 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 76 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 77 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 78 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 79 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 80 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 81 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 82 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 83 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 84 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 85 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 86 Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 87 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 88 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 89 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 90 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 91 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha 92 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 93 Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 94 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 95 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:22 96 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:01:12 97 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:34 98 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura 0:03:37 99 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:31 100 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano 101 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 102 Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 6:49:28 2 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:04 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:06 4 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 5 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:09 7 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:10 8 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:12 9 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 11 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 12 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 13 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 14 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura 15 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 16 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 17 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 18 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 19 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 20 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 21 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 22 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 23 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 24 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 25 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 26 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 28 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 29 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 30 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 31 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 32 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 33 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 34 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 35 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 36 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 37 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 38 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 39 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 40 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 41 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura 42 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 43 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 44 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 45 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 46 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 47 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 48 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 49 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 50 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 51 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 52 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 53 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 54 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 55 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 56 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 57 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 58 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 60 Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura 61 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia 62 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 63 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 64 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 65 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 66 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 67 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 68 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 69 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 70 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 71 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 72 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 73 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 74 Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura 75 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 76 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura 77 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 78 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr 79 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 80 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 81 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 82 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 83 Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 84 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 85 Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 86 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 87 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 88 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 89 Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 90 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha 91 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:33 92 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:34 93 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:01:24 94 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:46 95 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:35 96 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura 0:03:49 97 Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia 0:05:38 98 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:06:06 99 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:06:21 100 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:07:07 101 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano 102 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:09:39

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 41 pts 2 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 36 3 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 31 4 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 29 5 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 22 6 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 20 7 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 20 8 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 19 9 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 18 10 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 16 11 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 13 12 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 13 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 7 14 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 6 15 Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia 6 16 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 5 17 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura 5 18 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 5 19 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3 20 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 3 21 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 22 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 23 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 1 24 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 16 pts 2 Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia 14 3 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 4 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 2 5 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 6 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 7 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 6:49:28 2 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:06 3 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:12 5 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura 6 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 8 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 9 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 10 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 11 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura 12 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 13 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 14 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 16 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 17 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 18 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 20 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 21 Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 22 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 23 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 24 Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia 0:05:38 25 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:06:06