Trending

Lombardo tops junior field at Cincy3 Cross After Dark

Haidet edges Vincent for second

Full Results
1David Lombardo (USA) WCJ Racing0:46:12
2Lance Haidet (USA) Bear Development Team0:00:06
3Austin Vincent (USA) RACE CF | racecf.org @racecf0:00:10
4Ian McShane (USA) Sophisticated Living/Bobs Red Mill0:00:31
5Cooper Willsey (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld0:00:53
6Brannan Fix (USA) Boo Bicycles/TrainingPeaks0:01:06
7Chris Key (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport Presented by BJC0:01:12
8Jonathan Brown (USA) Hot Tubes Junior Development Team0:02:04
9Garrett Gerchar (USA) Clif Bar Cyclocross Development Team0:02:52
10Nevin Whittemore (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport p/b BJC0:03:30
11Matthew Owens (USA) Race CF0:03:59
12Nolan Brady (USA) Rad Racing NW0:04:00
13Peter Goguen (USA) RACE CF | racecf.org @racecf0:04:23
14Tanner Browne (USA) GS CycleLife0:04:36
15David O'Brien (USA) Rad Racing NW0:05:14
16Ian Haupt (USA) My Wife Inc0:06:01
17Noah Granigan (USA) RACE CF | racecf.org @racecf0:06:40
18Ben Schmutte (USA) Motion Elite/Heroes p/b First Internet Bank0:06:58
19Garrett Roth (USA) WCJ Racing Team0:08:08
20Luke Klaussen (USA) HPC/LIST0:10:20
21Trever Kingsbury (USA) North Country Cycle Sport/Derailed
22Josiah Longenecker (USA) Men of Steel Racing
23Jacob Schilling (USA) Team Mack Racing
24Jake Thompson (USA) Miller School of Albemarle

Latest on Cyclingnews