Lombardo tops junior field at Cincy3 Cross After Dark
Haidet edges Vincent for second
Junior Men: -
|1
|David Lombardo (USA) WCJ Racing
|0:46:12
|2
|Lance Haidet (USA) Bear Development Team
|0:00:06
|3
|Austin Vincent (USA) RACE CF | racecf.org @racecf
|0:00:10
|4
|Ian McShane (USA) Sophisticated Living/Bobs Red Mill
|0:00:31
|5
|Cooper Willsey (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|0:00:53
|6
|Brannan Fix (USA) Boo Bicycles/TrainingPeaks
|0:01:06
|7
|Chris Key (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport Presented by BJC
|0:01:12
|8
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hot Tubes Junior Development Team
|0:02:04
|9
|Garrett Gerchar (USA) Clif Bar Cyclocross Development Team
|0:02:52
|10
|Nevin Whittemore (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport p/b BJC
|0:03:30
|11
|Matthew Owens (USA) Race CF
|0:03:59
|12
|Nolan Brady (USA) Rad Racing NW
|0:04:00
|13
|Peter Goguen (USA) RACE CF | racecf.org @racecf
|0:04:23
|14
|Tanner Browne (USA) GS CycleLife
|0:04:36
|15
|David O'Brien (USA) Rad Racing NW
|0:05:14
|16
|Ian Haupt (USA) My Wife Inc
|0:06:01
|17
|Noah Granigan (USA) RACE CF | racecf.org @racecf
|0:06:40
|18
|Ben Schmutte (USA) Motion Elite/Heroes p/b First Internet Bank
|0:06:58
|19
|Garrett Roth (USA) WCJ Racing Team
|0:08:08
|20
|Luke Klaussen (USA) HPC/LIST
|0:10:20
|21
|Trever Kingsbury (USA) North Country Cycle Sport/Derailed
|22
|Josiah Longenecker (USA) Men of Steel Racing
|23
|Jacob Schilling (USA) Team Mack Racing
|24
|Jake Thompson (USA) Miller School of Albemarle
