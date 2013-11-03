Image 1 of 35 Tim Johnson (Cannondale Cyclocrosworld.com) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 35 Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) at the top of the run-up (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 35 Ryan Trebon (Canondale Cyclcossworld.com) trying to stay close to Johnson (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 35 Zach McDonald (Rapha Focus) got to put some of his bike handling skills to use tonight (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 35 Yannick Eckmann (Cal Giant Berry Farms/ Specialized) racing in sixth position (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 35 Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) in the first chase group (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 35 Allen Krughoff (Raleigh Clement) rounding the top of the run-up (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 35 Tristan Schouten (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit) on the run-up (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 35 Big Ryan Trebon had no problem riding the 100-ft sand pit (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 35 Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) racing in third position (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 35 Cody Kaiser (Cal Giant Berry Farm/ Specialized) riding the difficult sand pit (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 35 Josh Johnson (Giant) making his way through the sand (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 35 Zach McDonald (Rapha Focus) crashed jumping the barriers just ahead of Trebon (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 35 Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) clearing the barriers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 35 Justine Lindine (Redline) getting ready to mount his machine (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 35 Andrew Dillman (Marian) had a lot of people cheering for him tonight (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 35 Jeremy Powers (Raleigh Clement) knew with one lap to go that he was racing for third place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 35 Robert Marion (American Classic) high stepping the stairs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 35 Elliott Baring (Cycle Youth) and Rotem Ishay at top of the stairs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 35 e Promoters did a fantastic job of decorating the Kings CX course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 35 The Kings CX course featured a set of stairs that was rideable by Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) and others (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 35 A hill at the far end of the course offered innovative run-ups followed by the steepest climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 35 Organizers brought in truckloads of sand to make a 100 foot long sand pit (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 24 of 35 The bike wash was in full operation today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 25 of 35 Proper cyclocross racing kit (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 26 of 35 Cannondale Team Manager Stu Thorne and his Canondale mechanics were having a bit of fun in the team tent (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 27 of 35 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) was hoping to make up for a poor race the night before (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 28 of 35 Cannondale team operations (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 29 of 35 Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 30 of 35 Tim Johnson (Cannondale Cyclocrosworld.com) lost a couple bike lengths at the start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 31 of 35 Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) chasing the Cannondale boys (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 32 of 35 Cody Kaiser (Cal Giant Berry Farm/ Specialized) was one of the few who could ride the stairs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 33 of 35 Robert Marion (American Classic) racing in the top ten (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 34 of 35 Travis Livermon (Team Smart Stop/ Mountain Khakis) at the top of the stairs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 35 of 35 Elite Men’s start under the lights at Kings CX (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) attacked the lead group midway through the second day of racing at the Cincinnati International Cyclocross Festival to win the Cincy3 Kings CX race, in Mason, Ohio.

Johnson finessed his way around the slippery course in the dark to finish almost a minute up on Ryan Trebon (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com), Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) and Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement.)

"It was basically trouble free for the majority of the race," said Johnson about his winning ride. "I dabbed just like everyone else, I almost fell, probably 20 times out there. When a course is like this, and it transitions from super muddy, to dry and tacky, it's easy to get ahead of yourself, and wind up on the ground when you forget how slippery it really is."

Jeremy Powers looked ready for business as he lead the pack through the muddy hole-shot, which had claimed several victims in the women's race. Ryan Trebon took over at the front of the race by the time the pack hit the stairs on ‘Heckle Hill’ midway through the first lap. But by the end of the first lap, a lead group of riders emerged that included Trebon, Berden, Johnson, and Zach McDonald (Rapha-Focus.)





"He has [Powers] been the strongest guy for so long, I don't want to give him a free ride," said Johnson. "I don't want him to catch up to us and rest, while we mess around. To keep the pressure on was the way that Ryan and I were going to have our best race."

Johnson's attack quickly gained momentum and he built up a lead of over 45 seconds heading into the final laps of the race. Back in the chase group, Trebon marked Berden, Powers, and McDonald as they tried to chase down Johnson. When the chase group started to fatigue, Trebon took advantage of their mistakes to get away.

"Those guys were just crashing all around me," said Trebon about the slippery conditions. "That's how I ended up getting a gap. Ben went down on one of the side hills, and Jeremy went down, they were just making mistakes and I just stayed cool, rode it clean, and just waited till the end."

Johnson stayed out of trouble and cruised across the line for the win, followed by Trebon 50 seconds later. Jeremy Powers sprinted in ahead of Ben Berden for third place, and Zach McDonald placed fifth.

After taking the last several weeks to train, and a rough outing at the Cincy3 Devou Park race, Powers felt confident that he was on the right track now that the first muddy race of the season was under his belt.

"As we continue to race in this, I tend to get better," said Powers. "First run is always hard for me."

Ben Berden retains his lead in the Cross After Dark series over Sven Nys (Crelan-Euphony) and Zach McDonald with his fourth place finish in the Cincy3 Kings CX race. The Cross After Dark series will conclude in Los Angeles, at the CXLA, on November 30th.

Racing will conclude in Cincinnati on Sunday November 3rd at the Cincy3 Harbin Park race. The women start at 2:15 PM EST, and the men start at 3:15 PM EST.