Compton cruises to victory at Cross After Dark
Nash races to second spot ahead of Antonneau in third
Elite Women: -
Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) put the hammer down Saturday night at the Cincinnati International Cyclocross Festival, winning the premier event, the Cincy3Kings CX race.
The Kings CX race is a UCI C1 event and is held at Kingswood Park in Mason, Ohio, a short distance outside of Cincinnati. The Kings CX race is also the third stop of the Cross After Dark series, which is now led by second place finisher, Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Cycling).
After suffering a race-ending asthma attack on the first day of racing at the Festival on Friday, Compton was relieved to score a big win.
"I just really enjoyed racing tonight," said Compton. "I was feeling better, and I was feeling stronger. Katerina was working really hard, and pushing me quite a bit. It just feels good to win tonight after suffering so badly yesterday."
Race action unfolded quickly when Caroline Mani (Raleigh-Clement) crashed in the first corner of the course, which had become muddy and slick due to power washer run off, and rain from earlier in the week. The crash caused a pile up at the front of the race and Nicole Duke (Marin-Spy) emerged at the head of the pack to grab the hole-shot, followed by Compton, Nash and several others who avoided the carnage. Mani did not rejoin the race, and walked off the course holding her shoulder.
Compton, Nash, and Elle Anderson (California Giant-Specialized) immediately took charge at the front, and started pushing the pace. Finding the dark and muddy track difficult to navigate, Anderson quickly slipped out of the front group, as Compton and Nash began to trade attacks in a tight battle for the lead. Compton and Nash, both former cyclocross World Cup winners, continued to go head to head for several laps, with no obvious leader emerging.
Compton was able to shake Nash in the closing laps of the race thanks to her finely honed technical skills. As Nash fumbled in the sand pit and muddy sections of the course later in the race, Compton took advantage of the opportunity.
"I was trying to accelerate a little bit where I saw her struggle," said Compton. "One of the times I was behind her, she just struggled getting into her pedals, and I knew I could attack there, and then push it in certain spots."
"I didn't quite have the mud skills today," Nash admitted.
"I was definitely a lot more timid. Then I didn't quite clear the sand pit once, and that's where I got gapped. Then I closed it, and got popped again. I put up a fight but I wasn't the best out there today."
Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) made her way up to Anderson midway in the race, opened up a gap, and then rode strongly for the remainder of the night to take third. Anderson struggled in her first muddy race of the season, and was passed by teammate Meredith Miller, who finished in fourth place. Anderson held on for fifth, followed by Duke in sixth.
Katerina Nash was tied with Amanda Miller (TIBCO) for the Cross After Dark series lead going into the Cincy3 Kings CX race, but now sits with a comfortable lead after her second place finish in Cincinnati. The Cross After Dark series will conclude in Los Angeles, at the CXLA, on November 30th.
Racing will conclude in Cincinnati on Sunday November 3rd at the Cincy3 Harbin Park race. The women start at 2:15 PM EST, and the men start at 3:15 PM EST.
|1
|Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:40:07
|2
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|0:00:26
|3
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:02:18
|4
|Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|0:02:42
|5
|Elle Anderson (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|0:04:06
|6
|Nicole Duke (USA) Marin-Spy
|0:04:21
|7
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel
|0:05:14
|8
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles
|0:05:20
|9
|Erica Zaveta (USA) Redline
|0:05:26
|10
|Sunny Gilbert (USA) Michelob Ultra-Big Shark
|0:05:36
|11
|Rebecca Gross (USA) Raleigh-Clement
|0:05:46
|12
|Abby Strigel (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:06:02
|13
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Team S&M
|0:06:15
|14
|Emma Swartz (USA) Junior Dropouts-Brazen Dropouts
|0:06:32
|15
|Emily Kachorek (USA) #Ghetomoto
|0:06:38
|16
|Allison Arensman (USA) Sophisticated Living p/b Bob's Red Mill
|0:06:45
|17
|Carolina Gomez-Villafane (Arg) Team Rambuski Law
|18
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Midwest Devo
|0:07:19
|19
|Elizabeth So (USA) Team TATI
|0:07:42
|20
|Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) The Fix Studio
|0:07:45
|21
|Julie Hunter (USA) BikeBeat-VaAssetGroup
|22
|Katherine Shields (USA) Mock Orange Pro CX Team
|23
|Jennifer Nowlin (USA) The Fix Studio
|24
|Meghan Korol (USA) Asheville Cyclocross
|25
|Mackenzie Green (USA) Biowheels Racing
|26
|Katherine Santos (USA) Red Zone Cycling
|27
|Victoria Steen (USA) Team614
|28
|Cooper Ambjorn (USA) Team Hungry
|29
|Sierra Siebenlist (USA) Matthews Bicycles
|30
|Laurel Rathbun (USA) Exergy TWENTY16
|31
|Emily Shields (USA) Mock Orange Pro CX Team
|32
|Samantha Brode (USA) Cleveland Clinic-Carbon Racing

