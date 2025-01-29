Jan Christen solos to victory in Challenge Mallorca Trofeo Calvià

UAE Team Emirates-XRG racer breaks away in last kilometre

Young star Jan Christen (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) powered to victory at the Challenge Mallorca-Trofeo Calvià after a thrilling day of racing, dropping Christian Scaroni (XDS Astana) and Frederik Wandahl (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) with a stinging surge in the final kilometre.

Scaroni held on for second after being one of the most active riders throughout the hilly 149.6km one-day race. But Wandahl dropped to fourth as Christen's teammate Antonio Morgado made a late move and overtook him on the line to bookend the podium for UAE.

Christen made his move across to Scaroni and Wandahl, who had been leading for much of the day, with 10km to go, finally making contact three kilometres later. The trio swapped turns all the way to the 1km to go mark when the 20-year-old Swiss rider first moved to the back and then exploded away from his fellow breakaways.

Christen's success is UAE Emirates-XRG's fourth win of the 2025 season after Jhonatan Narváez both triumphed overall at the Tour Down Under and took a stage win, while last weekend Morgado won the one-day Gran Premio Castellón in Spain.

"I'm super happy, I have super condition and the first two races were already good with Antonio [Morgado] taking a win and now me as well," said Christen post-race.

"Today, Tudor pulled all day at a super-hard pace and I didn't have the best legs. So I tried to save as much energy as possible until the end and then make one or two good moves. To get away and win the race is amazing."

"I did some super good winter training in Gran Canaria, and could make another step forward. Taking a win already is amazing and I'm super happy and my thanks to the team." 

