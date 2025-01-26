Marlen Reusser back to her best with victory at Trofeo Palma Femina

Marlen Reusser (Movistar) beat Mavi García (Spain) to win the Trofeo Palma Femina, the second race of the women's Challenge Mallorca, after a head to head race in the hilly final kilometres.

The two surged away from a front group on the late Coll de Sa Creu climb near Palma, descended to the coast together and then fought for victory on the climb to the Castell de Bellver.

Reusser led García on the climb to the finish and led out the sprint, simply powering García.

Silvia Persico (UAE Team ADQ) won close sprint for third palace, beating Thalita de Jong (Human Powered Health).



Reusser started her 2024 campaign with an overall victory at the Setmana Valenciana but the latter half of her season was derailed by illness and fatigue with the Swiss National Championships her last race of 2024 back in June.

More to follow.

Results

