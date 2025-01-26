Marlen Reusser back to her best with victory at Trofeo Palma Femina

Swiss rider beats Mavi García on hilly Mallorca finish

Marlen Reusser on the attack at the Challenge Mallorca
Marlen Reusser on the attack at the Challenge Mallorca (Image credit: Getty Images)
Marlen Reusser (Movistar) beat Mavi García (Spain) to win the Trofeo Palma Femina, the second race of the women's Challenge Mallorca, after a head to head race in the hilly final kilometres. 

The two surged away from a front group on the late Coll de Sa Creu climb near Palma, descended to the coast together and then fought for victory on the climb to the Castell de Bellver.

