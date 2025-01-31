Challenge Mallorca: Florian Stork pulls off late attack to win Trofeo Serra Tramuntana

Image 1 of 6 The Trofeo Serra Tramuntana peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) The Trofeo Serra Tramuntana was raced largely in the rain (Image credit: Getty Images) Marc Hirschi (Tudor Pro Cycling) went on the attack at the Trofeo Serra Tramuntana (Image credit: Getty Images) Antonio Margdo (UAE Team Emirates) made a brave solo attack during the Trofeo Serra Tramuntana (Image credit: Getty Images) Florian Stork and Marc Hirschi impressed at the Trofeo Serra Tramuntana race of the Challenge Mallorca (Image credit: Getty Images) Florian Stork celebrates victory at the Trofeo Serra Tramuntana (Image credit: Getty Images)

Florian Stork (Tudor Pro Cycling) launched a surprising attack with just under 3.5km to go to win the Trofeo Serra Tramuntana, staying away to win alone atop the double-digit final climb into Selva. The Trofeo Serra Tramuntana is the third of the five-race Challenge Mallorca series in Spain.

Martin Marcellusi (VF Group-Bardiani) finished second from the chasing group of 11 riders and Markus Hoelgaard (Uno-X Mobility) took third.

It was the first pro career victory for an elated Stork.

"We had two options. Marc Hirschi said, 'when you see the moment, just go'. It just worked out perfectly," Stork said about Tudor Pro getting two riders in the final front group.

"It's my first pro victory, and sometimes before this day I thought it might not ever come. It's unbelievable."

How it unfolded

There were a number of long hills during the 151.3km northern Mallorca race route from Lluc with a relatively flat finish before a final rise into Selva. The Trofeo Serra Tramuntana is the third of the five one-day race series in Spain.

Following the opening loop of 60km, a trio of ascents loomed, with Tudor Pro Cycling leading the peloton on the lower slopes to Coll de sa Batalla (8km at 4.9%). Heavy rain fell and no one seemed keen to strike out alone.

Just 5km from the descent of Batalla was another category 2, the Coll de Puig Maior (8.3km at 4.25) and Tudor Pro pulled at the front with UAE Team Emirates. After the climb Marc Hirschi increased the pace, seeming eager to disrupt the pace.

With under 50km to go, all remained together for Coll de Sóller (7.7km at 5.6%) and finally the attacks were launched, first by VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizane, then Hirschi and Marco Brenner for Tudor, Jan Christen for UAE and Hoelgaard for a group of 12.

Antonio Morgado (UAE Team Emirates) and Diego Ulissi (XDS Astana Team) charged away over the crest of the Coll de Sóller. Christen launched an attack, but slipped on the tarmac and once back on his bike lost all momentum for the chase. Morgado, however, launched an acceleration away from Ulissi to go solo, using the tricky terrain on the descent to open a gap.

With 30km to go Morgado had a 25-second gap over chasers, which included Hirschi, Hoelgaard, Ulissi, Henri Vandenabeele (Lotto) and Hugo de la Calle (Burgos Burpellet BH).

A trio of riders with VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizone and three others - Stork, Raúl García Pierna (Arkéa-B&B Hotels), Jon Barrenetxea (Movistar) - bridged to the chasing group and the large numbers helped make the catch of Morgado with 12.5km to go.

The 12 eased back the pace in the 5km approach to the finish, the narrow lanes back on the rise with short climbs.

Two kilometres later, Stork was the first rider to surge at the front, gaining a small gap, as Hirschi cleverly controlled the chase.

Sensing this could be the move of the day, Marcellusi accelerated from the bunch in pursuit of the German, but lost sight of the German on the climb to the line.

