Challenge Mallorca: Marijn van den Berg wins Trofeo Ses Salines

Anthony Turgis second and Erlend Blikra third in bunch sprint

Marijn van den Berg of EF Education-EasyPost wins Trofeo Ses Salines at Challenge Mallorca 2025
Marijn van den Berg of EF Education-EasyPost wins Trofeo Ses Salines at Challenge Mallorca 2025 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Dutch fastman Marijn van den Berg timed his sprint perfectly in a brisk headwind to claim Trofeo Ses Salines at Challenge Mallorca for a second time in three years.

The EF Education-Easy Post racer comfortably fended off a late assault by Anthony Turgis (TotalEnergies) to repeat his 2024 win and take the first victory of the season for his team. Erlend Blikra (Uno-X Mobility) claimed third.

