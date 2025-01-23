Challenge Mallorca 2025 routes

A collection of five UCI 1.1 races provide four days of climbing and one day for sprinters

Challenge Mallorca begins the five days of one-day races at Trofeo Calviá
Challenge Mallorca begins the five days of one-day races at Trofeo Calviá (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
The Challenge Mallorca returns for five consecutive days of UCI 1.1 races for men on the Spanish island. It is not a stage race, but a series of one-day races popular for the early start to European season.

Eight WorldTour teams will be present - Arkéa-B&B Hotels, Cofidis, EF Education-EasyPost, Intermarché-Wanty, Movistar, Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, UAE Team Emirates and XDS Astana. There are also 12 ProTeams and five Continental squads, which include North American squads Project Echelon Racing from the US, Petrolike from Mexico and Xspeed United from Canada.

Trofeo Calvià 2025 profile
Trofeo Calvià 2025 profile(Image credit: Unisport Consulting)
Trofeo Ses Salines-Felanitx 2025 profile
Trofeo Ses Salines-Felanitx 2025 profile(Image credit: Unisport Consulting)
Trofeo Serra Tramuntana 2025 profile
Trofeo Serra Tramuntana 2025 profile(Image credit: Unisport Consulting)
Trofeo Pollença-Port d'Andratx 2025 profile
Trofeo Pollença-Port d'Andratx 2025 profile(Image credit: Unisport Consulting)
Trofeo Palma 2025 profile
Trofeo Palma 2025 profile(Image credit: Unisport Consulting)
