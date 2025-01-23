Challenge Mallorca 2025 routes
A collection of five UCI 1.1 races provide four days of climbing and one day for sprinters
The Challenge Mallorca returns for five consecutive days of UCI 1.1 races for men on the Spanish island. It is not a stage race, but a series of one-day races popular for the early start to European season.
Eight WorldTour teams will be present - Arkéa-B&B Hotels, Cofidis, EF Education-EasyPost, Intermarché-Wanty, Movistar, Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, UAE Team Emirates and XDS Astana. There are also 12 ProTeams and five Continental squads, which include North American squads Project Echelon Racing from the US, Petrolike from Mexico and Xspeed United from Canada.
Racing starts with the Trofeo Calvià around Palmanova, a hilly 149.6km race on January 29.
Trofeo Ses Salines-Felanitx on Thursday, January 30 is a hilly circuit completed twice for 184.5km, with two of the passes offering a total of four KOM points.
The middle one-day race is the 151.3km Trofeo Serra Tramuntana, which sees the Coll Puig Major, part of the race last year, set among two other category climbs - Coll Sa Batalla and Coll Sóller - then an uphill finish at Selva for a fourth KOM.
Saturday's Trofeo Pollença-Port d'Andratx returns for 151.5km, crossing the entire length of the north-west coast. While the set up last year was for sprinters, this year the route is quite lumpy, with a category 1 ascent of Coll Puig Mayor with 50km to go. There are a total of four categorised climbs, including the finish to Mirador d'es Colomer.
Trofeo Palma is the final of the collection of races. The 149.9km route begins from outside the city centre with rolling terrain on an inland process and then returns to Palma with the final 30km pan flat.
Trofeo Calvià - 149.6km
Trofeo Ses Salines-Felanitx - 184.5km
Trofeo Serra Tramuntana - 151.3km
Trofeo Pollença-Port d'Andratx - 151.5km
Trofeo Palma - 149.9km
