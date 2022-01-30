Challenge Mallorca 2022
Latest News from the Race
Arnaud De Lie wins Trofeo Playa de Palma-PalmaBelgian teenager beats Molano and Weemaes in sprint finish
Valverde 'really surprised to continue doing well' at age 41Spaniard took 131st career victory at Saturday's Trofeo Pollença-Port d'Andratx
Alejandro Valverde wins the Trofeo Pollença-Port d'AndratxMovistar veteran triumphs on day three of the Challenge Mallorca
Stages
Challenge Mallorca 202226 January 2022 - 30 January 2022 | Mallorca | 1.1
Trofeo Calvià - Brandon McNulty wins Trofeo Calvia | Peguera - Palmanova2022-01-26 154.7km
Latest Content on the Race
Valverde 'really surprised to continue doing well' at age 41
By Daniel Ostanek published
News Spaniard took 131st career victory at Saturday's Trofeo Pollença-Port d'Andratx
Brandon McNulty pulls off 60km solo attack without power meter or heart rate data for Mallorca win
By Patrick Fletcher published
News One device was forgotten, the other stopped working after 20km
Early season racing steps up a level with five-day Mallorca Challenge
By Stephen Farrand published
News Matthews, Jorgenson, McNulty, Mas and Ackermann lead WorldTour team debuts on Mediterranean island
Schachmann and Aleotti out of Mallorca Challenge after positive COVID-19 tests
By Daniel Ostanek published
News Bora-Hansgrohe duo miss season debuts in Spain
Erik Zabel's link with Kittel provides early success
By Cycling News published
'I've liked everything I've seen so far' says former rider
Wellens kick-starts season with a risk-taking win in Mallorca
By Cycling News published
Belgian hits the ground running in Spain
Mollema finds early season consistency in Mallorca
By Cycling News published
Dutchman takes third in Trofeo Andratx-Lloseta
Landslide causes route change at Challenge Mallorca
By Dylan Terry published
Trofeo Andratx-Lloseta diverted due to collapsed road
Landa to undergo surgery for collarbone fracture
By Cycling News published
Spaniard's bad luck continues
