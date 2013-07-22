Tvetcov, McGrath wrap up overall victory at Cascade Cycle Classic
Rosskopf, Miller claim final stage wins
Stage 5: Awbrey Butte Circuit Race -
Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear) and Amanda Miller (Tibco-To the Top) took the stage wins on the final day of the Bend Memorial Clinic Cascade Cycling Classic Sunday during the Awbrey Butte Circuit Race, while Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly-Kenda) and Kristin McGrath (Exergy-Twenty16) fought off the day's challenges to their respective yellow jerseys and secured the overall wins.
Rosskopf and teammate Oscar Clark finished first and second on the stage ahead of 5-hour Energy/Kenda's Francisco Mancebo. The trio was part of a four-rider group that finished five seconds ahead of the field. Rosskopf moved into second overall ahead of Chad Haga (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies).
Miller rode away from a four-rider breakaway the final time up the climb of Archie Briggs and soloed in for the win ahead of Jade Wilcoxson (Optum) and Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW & Novartis for MS).
Tvetcov said his week at the Oregon race, where he won two stages along with yellow, is the biggest win of his career so far. "Two-hundred people, everybody from the US, so that's pretty cool," the 24-year-old Moldovan rider said.
McGrath, meanwhile, crossed the line with one arm pointed skyward to dedicate her first National Race Calendar overall win to Joe Philpott, a long-time family friend who died earlier this year in an avalanche while skiing in Colorado.
"He was like a little brother to me," McGrath said. "He was my little brother's best friend, and he and his family were some of my biggest fans, always supporting me and out there cheering me on, so I know he was out there flying along with me today."
Temperatures nearing 100 degrees Fahrenheit played a big role in Sunday's race. The men covered five laps of the circuit for 133.5 km, while the women circled the route three times for 82 km. Both races started and finished at a local high school slightly off the circuit. The course featured two main climbs: one long grinder before the feed zone and the daunting slopes of Archie Briggs, which climbs 74 meters in a little more than a kilometer.
Clark sacrifices stage win for Rosskopf
A large group of about 20 riders escaped the men's field on the second of five laps and quickly started building an advantage. With most of the top teams represented, the group rolled well together, and Tvetcov's Jelly Belly team was left to do the lion's share of the chasing. Despite the horsepower up the road, the chasers kept the group's advantage under two minutes and slowly started pulling it back on the penultimate lap.
Just after the leaders started the fifth-and-final loop, Elbowz rider Eric Marcotte jumped away with Bontrager's Jasper Stuyven, and the duo set off on its own. The powerful pair got a gap but could not gain more than 10-15 seconds on their former breakaway companions, who were fighting to keep their own advantage on the closing field.
The race came back together when the field and the first chase group combined and caught Marcotte and Stuyven at the base of Archie Briggs after Tvetcov tried to bridge and brought most of the peloton along with him.
"Freddie [Rodriguez] said, 'You need to cross because it's too dangerous,'" Tvetcov said of his more experienced Jelly Belly teammate. "So when it was really close to the uphill, I attacked and tried to bridge. Optum was chasing me, and that actually closed the gap. It was a perfect scenario."
Attacks flew fast and furious before Mancebo got away about 3km from the finish. Clark jumped on the move first, followed by Rosskopf.
"I looked around and nobody else was going, so I went," Rosskopf said. "Mancebo pretty much rode it to the line, just going for time, and Oscar was able to fly around and lead me out for the sprint and the time bonus. I was higher up on GC so I needed the time bonus, but I don't think anyone would have been able to beat Oscar today. He was flying."
D3Devo-Airgas rider Griffin Easter crossed the line next ahead of Hincapie's Ty Magner, and both riders finished with the same time as the leaders. Stuyven led home the field, which included Tvetcov, five seconds later.
Tvetcov clung to the overall lead by six seconds over Rosskopf, who jumped past Haga. The Optum rider finished third, eight seconds down.
Yannick Eckmann claimed the sprint jersey. The Cal Giant-Specialized rider had also held the KOM jersey since stage 1 but surrendered it to Flavio De Luna (Smart Stop-Mountain khakis) on the final day. BMC Development's T.J. Eisenhart won the jersey for best young rider, while Bontrager took the team prize.
Miller jumps way from break on final climb
The women's three-lap race started out aggressively as Tibco, NOW and Optum sent riders up the road, hoping to wear down McGrath's seven-rider Exergy squad and isolate the race leader. But circumstances and hard riding limited the escape efforts to just a few kilometers or less before the field pulled each of them back.
Tibco's Claudia Häusler, who started the day 2:20 behind McGrath, attacked any time the route tilted upwards, but the race leader and her team were able to mark each of the Tibco rider's moves.
It wasn't until just after the start of the final lap when Miller, Wilcoxson, Komanski and Julie Emmerman (Rally Sport Cycling team) escaped the whittled-down field and made their advantage stick.
"Lauren [Komanksi] attacked, and then Jade was going and I went," Miller said. "We sort of worked together, but it wasn't a really cohesive group. But we got a big gap because the race had been pretty aggressive leading up to that."
The quartet built a gap of 1:30 by the time they hit the bottom of Archie Briggs for the final time, and it looked inevitable that the stage winner would come from this group. Miller also sensed a victory and jumped away from her breakaway companions.
"I attacked at the base of the climb," Miller said. "Then they brought me back and I attacked again on the last little pitch before the QOM."
The Colorado rider poured on the coals from that point and held off Wilcoxson by just four seconds at the finish. Komanski came in two seconds later, followed by Emmerman. Tibco's Joanne Kiesanowski led the first chase group in 1:17 later. McGrath finished in a group that came in 1:20 down to seal the overall win.
Although Häusler wasn't able to ride into yellow, she did claim the polka dot jersey for Queen of the Moutains. Optum's Leah Kirchman took home the green sprint jersey, while Tibco's Jasmine Glaesser was the best young rider. Tibco also won the top team prize.
Pro men - Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear)
|3:04:16
|2
|Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear)
|3
|Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
|4
|Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b Airgas)
|5
|Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear)
|0:00:05
|6
|Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|7
|Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
|8
|Travis Mccabe (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|9
|Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|10
|Logan Owen (California Giant/Specialized)
|11
|Dion Smith (Predator Carbon Repair)
|12
|Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|13
|Arnaud Grand (BMC Development Team)
|14
|Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)
|15
|Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|16
|Taylor Eisenhart (BMC Development Team)
|17
|Gavin Mannion (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|18
|Jake Arnold (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|19
|Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|20
|Jakub Novak (BMC Development Team)
|21
|Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|22
|Connor O'Leary (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|23
|Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear)
|24
|Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
|25
|Colin Joyce (California Giant/Specialized)
|26
|Phillip Gaimon (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|27
|Shane Braley (Champion System pb Stan's)
|28
|Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage)
|29
|Eder Frayre (Calimax)
|30
|Andres Diaz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|31
|Cesar Grajales (Predator Carbon Repair)
|32
|Gregory C Daniel (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|33
|James F Schurman (Champion System pb Stan's)
|34
|Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|35
|Johnathan Freter (Fire Fighters Cycling)
|36
|Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|37
|Flavio De Luna (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|38
|Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache)
|39
|Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:00:15
|40
|Tanner Putt (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|41
|Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|42
|Taylor Shelden (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
|43
|Coulton Hartrich (J Astellas Oncology)
|44
|Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|45
|Clay Murfet (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|46
|Ariel Herrmann (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:00:19
|47
|Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|48
|Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin)
|49
|James H Oram (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|50
|Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)
|51
|Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
|52
|Chris Putt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
|53
|Maxim Jenkins (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
|54
|Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache)
|0:00:23
|55
|Steven Davis (Spy Giant)
|56
|Nate English (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
|57
|Michael Torckler (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:00:44
|58
|Alex Hagman (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|59
|Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)
|0:00:46
|60
|Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:00:53
|61
|Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:00:57
|62
|Nick Bax (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|63
|Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|0:01:11
|64
|Robin Clegg (Team H&R Block)
|65
|Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear)
|66
|Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
|67
|Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team)
|68
|Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache)
|69
|Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:01:21
|70
|Gabriel Baca (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:01:22
|71
|Chris Uberti (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|0:01:24
|72
|Nathaniel Wilson (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|0:01:46
|73
|Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)
|74
|Camilo Zambrano (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|0:02:14
|75
|Silvan Dillier (BMC Development Team)
|0:02:30
|76
|Jared Gilyard (Landis/Trek)
|77
|Adam M De Vos (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
|78
|Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:02:57
|79
|Frank Travieso (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|80
|Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|81
|Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|82
|Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
|83
|Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|84
|Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|85
|Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/Specialized)
|86
|Ryan Miller (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:03:12
|87
|Michael Van Den Ham (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)
|88
|Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|89
|Ryan P Eastman (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|90
|Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache)
|91
|Kurt Wolfgang (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
|0:03:55
|92
|Aurelien Passeron (Predator Carbon Repair)
|93
|David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:04:46
|94
|Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|95
|Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin)
|96
|Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|97
|Benjamin Zawacki (Hincapie Sportswear)
|98
|Paul Warner (Bob's Bicycles)
|99
|Garrett McLeod (Team H&R Block)
|0:04:51
|100
|Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|0:04:59
|101
|Patrick Mccarty
|102
|James Stemper (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
|103
|Kennett Peterson (Fire Fighters Cycling)
|0:05:38
|104
|Barry Miller (Fire Fighters Cycling)
|105
|Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:05:46
|106
|Sam P Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|0:06:17
|107
|Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block)
|108
|Curtis Winsor (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|0:06:43
|109
|David Kessler (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|0:07:52
|110
|Michael Sheehan (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|0:08:37
|111
|Andy Baker (Hincapie Sportswear)
|112
|Nathan Brown
|113
|Bailey V Mcknight (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
|114
|Kirk Carlsen (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:09:34
|115
|Eric Young (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:10:39
|116
|David Williams (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
|117
|Timothy Rugg (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|0:11:45
|118
|Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:14:12
|119
|Brian Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)
|120
|Tyler M Riedesel (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
|121
|Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|122
|Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:15:44
|123
|George Cyrus (Landis/Trek)
|0:16:20
|124
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:21:56
|DNF
|Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|DNF
|Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|DNF
|Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|DNF
|Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|DNF
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|DNF
|Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|DNF
|Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
|DNF
|Brad Clifford (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
|DNF
|Jesse R Reams (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
|DNF
|Kris Dahl (Team H&R Block)
|DNF
|Federico Marchiori (Team H&R Block)
|DNF
|Chris Barton (CashCall Mortgage)
|DNF
|Ignazio Moser (BMC Development Team)
|DNF
|Tim Roe (BMC Development Team)
|DNF
|Hunter Huffman (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
|DNF
|Joe D Waters (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
|DNF
|Ben Chaddock (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|DNF
|Isaac Howe (SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|DNF
|Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|DNF
|Dean Haas (Horizon Organic/Panache)
|DNF
|Shane Haga (Fire Fighters Cycling)
|DNF
|Michael Pincus (Fire Fighters Cycling)
|DNF
|Colt Peterson (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|DNF
|Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|DNF
|Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin)
|DNF
|Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|DNF
|Julio Mollinedo (Predator Carbon Repair)
|DNF
|Sergio Hernandez (Predator Carbon Repair)
|DNF
|Conor Mullervy (Predator Carbon Repair)
|DNF
|Cody O'Reilly (Predator Carbon Repair)
|DNF
|Max Korus (Astellas Oncology)
|DNF
|Gerardo Medina Robles (Stage 17-Cylance)
|DNF
|Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance)
|DNF
|Cameron V Cogburn (CCB Racing)
|DNF
|Chris Gruber (Champion System pb Stan's)
|DNF
|Matt Lyons (D3Devo p/b Airgas)
|DNF
|Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b Airgas)
|DNF
|Willy J Zellmer (Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek)
|DNF
|Emile F De Rosnay (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)
|DNF
|Carl Hoefer (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood)
|DNF
|Stephen Bedford
|DNF
|Patrick Kos
|DNF
|Chase A Pinkham (Jamis-Hagens Bergman)
|DNF
|Brian Rach (LAPT - Wilde Subaru)
|DNF
|Cory T Wallace (Kona Factory Team)
|DNF
|Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek)
|DNF
|Ian Baldwin (LWV/Hagens Berman/Society Cons)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Silvan Dillier (BMC Development Team)
|3
|pts
|2
|Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|2
|3
|Nate English (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear)
|3
|pts
|2
|Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)
|2
|3
|Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)
|3
|pts
|2
|Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|2
|3
|Nathaniel Wilson (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear)
|5
|pts
|2
|Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear)
|4
|3
|Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
|3
|4
|Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b Airgas)
|2
|5
|Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Flavio De Luna (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|3
|pts
|2
|Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear)
|2
|3
|Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Flavio De Luna (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|3
|pts
|2
|Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)
|2
|3
|Nathaniel Wilson (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|3
|pts
|2
|Patrick Mccarty
|2
|3
|Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b Airgas)
|3:04:16
|2
|Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear)
|0:00:05
|3
|Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|4
|Logan Owen (California Giant/Specialized)
|5
|Dion Smith (Predator Carbon Repair)
|6
|Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)
|7
|Taylor Eisenhart (BMC Development Team)
|8
|Gavin Mannion (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|9
|Jake Arnold (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|10
|Connor O'Leary (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|11
|Colin Joyce (California Giant/Specialized)
|12
|Eder Frayre (Calimax)
|13
|Gregory C Daniel (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|14
|Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|15
|Johnathan Freter (Fire Fighters Cycling)
|16
|Tanner Putt (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|0:00:15
|17
|Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|18
|Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin)
|0:00:19
|19
|James H Oram (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|20
|Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)
|21
|Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
|22
|Chris Putt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
|23
|Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache)
|0:00:23
|24
|Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)
|0:00:46
|25
|Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear)
|0:01:11
|26
|Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
|27
|Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team)
|28
|Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache)
|29
|Gabriel Baca (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:01:22
|30
|Nathaniel Wilson (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|0:01:46
|31
|Adam M De Vos (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
|0:02:30
|32
|Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:02:57
|33
|Ryan Miller (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:03:12
|34
|Michael Van Den Ham (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)
|35
|Ryan P Eastman (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|36
|Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|0:04:46
|37
|Paul Warner (Bob's Bicycles)
|38
|Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:05:46
|39
|Sam P Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|0:06:17
|40
|Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block)
|41
|David Kessler (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|0:07:52
|42
|Michael Sheehan (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|0:08:37
|43
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:21:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hincapie Sportswear
|12:17:14
|2
|Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|3
|California Giant/Specialized
|0:00:24
|4
|5hr Energy p/b Kenda
|0:00:29
|5
|Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:00:40
|6
|BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:00:49
|7
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:40
|8
|BMC Development Team
|0:02:35
|9
|Team Rio Grande Cycling
|0:04:17
|10
|Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis
|0:04:31
|11
|Horizon Organic/Panache
|0:04:41
|12
|ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker
|0:05:54
|13
|Canyon Bicycles- Shimano
|0:18:21
|14
|CashCall Mortgage
|0:21:50
|15
|Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:30:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|10:50:36
|2
|Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear)
|0:00:06
|3
|Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:08
|4
|Jakub Novak (BMC Development Team)
|0:00:09
|5
|Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
|0:00:16
|6
|Phillip Gaimon (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:00:30
|7
|Taylor Eisenhart (BMC Development Team)
|0:00:39
|8
|Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:01:10
|9
|Gavin Mannion (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|0:01:13
|10
|Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:01:16
|11
|James H Oram (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|0:01:48
|12
|Johnathan Freter (Fire Fighters Cycling)
|0:02:10
|13
|Cesar Grajales (Predator Carbon Repair)
|0:02:15
|14
|Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:02:17
|15
|Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear)
|0:02:31
|16
|Flavio De Luna (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|0:02:32
|17
|Tanner Putt (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|0:03:25
|18
|Eder Frayre (Calimax)
|19
|Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:03:41
|20
|Nate English (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
|21
|Nathaniel Wilson (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|0:03:43
|22
|Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|0:03:49
|23
|Logan Owen (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:03:59
|24
|James F Schurman (Champion System pb Stan's)
|0:04:06
|25
|Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear)
|0:04:07
|26
|Alex Hagman (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:04:13
|27
|Jake Arnold (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|0:04:23
|28
|Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:04:35
|29
|Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:04:36
|30
|Connor O'Leary (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|0:04:45
|31
|Travis Mccabe (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|0:05:00
|32
|Dion Smith (Predator Carbon Repair)
|0:05:01
|33
|Colin Joyce (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:05:02
|34
|Coulton Hartrich (J Astellas Oncology)
|35
|Chris Putt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
|0:05:09
|36
|Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache)
|0:05:11
|37
|Gregory C Daniel (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|0:05:32
|38
|Adam M De Vos (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
|0:05:34
|39
|Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:05:36
|40
|Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b Airgas)
|0:06:01
|41
|Maxim Jenkins (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
|0:06:03
|42
|Michael Torckler (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:06:15
|43
|Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|0:06:33
|44
|Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)
|0:06:42
|45
|Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin)
|0:06:58
|46
|Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:07:02
|47
|Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)
|48
|Shane Braley (Champion System pb Stan's)
|0:07:11
|49
|Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:07:13
|50
|Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava)
|51
|Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear)
|0:07:32
|52
|Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
|0:07:34
|53
|Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache)
|0:07:35
|54
|Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|55
|Silvan Dillier (BMC Development Team)
|0:07:51
|56
|Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:07:53
|57
|Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
|0:08:00
|58
|Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache)
|0:08:18
|59
|Andres Diaz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|0:08:24
|60
|David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:08:26
|61
|Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache)
|0:08:50
|62
|Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|63
|Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:08:53
|64
|Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team)
|0:08:59
|65
|Arnaud Grand (BMC Development Team)
|0:09:05
|66
|Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:09:24
|67
|Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|0:09:34
|68
|Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear)
|0:09:43
|69
|Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:09:48
|70
|Robin Clegg (Team H&R Block)
|0:10:05
|71
|Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|0:10:40
|72
|Clay Murfet (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|0:11:25
|73
|Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:11:29
|74
|Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|0:11:34
|75
|Jared Gilyard (Landis/Trek)
|0:11:35
|76
|Nick Bax (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|0:11:43
|77
|Garrett McLeod (Team H&R Block)
|0:12:12
|78
|Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:12:15
|79
|Patrick Mccarty
|0:12:28
|80
|Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|0:12:43
|81
|Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:12:50
|82
|Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|0:12:56
|83
|Ryan P Eastman (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|0:13:19
|84
|Aurelien Passeron (Predator Carbon Repair)
|0:13:24
|85
|Ariel Herrmann (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:13:40
|86
|Taylor Shelden (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
|0:14:11
|87
|David Williams (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
|0:14:48
|88
|Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:14:50
|89
|Barry Miller (Fire Fighters Cycling)
|0:15:07
|90
|Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:15:10
|91
|Kirk Carlsen (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:15:12
|92
|Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:15:13
|93
|James Stemper (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
|0:15:31
|94
|Michael Van Den Ham (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)
|95
|Steven Davis (Spy Giant)
|0:15:40
|96
|Camilo Zambrano (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|97
|Ryan Miller (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:16:09
|98
|Bailey V Mcknight (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
|0:16:17
|99
|Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:17:49
|100
|Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)
|0:17:59
|101
|Frank Travieso (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|0:18:31
|102
|Gabriel Baca (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:18:53
|103
|Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:18:54
|104
|Kennett Peterson (Fire Fighters Cycling)
|0:19:02
|105
|Kurt Wolfgang (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
|0:20:00
|106
|Chris Uberti (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|0:20:17
|107
|Timothy Rugg (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|0:20:39
|108
|Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:20:45
|109
|Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:20:49
|110
|Benjamin Zawacki (Hincapie Sportswear)
|0:22:18
|111
|David Kessler (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|0:22:30
|112
|Nathan Brown
|0:23:55
|113
|Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block)
|0:24:01
|114
|Andy Baker (Hincapie Sportswear)
|0:25:41
|115
|Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin)
|0:26:45
|116
|Michael Sheehan (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|0:27:26
|117
|Eric Young (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:27:33
|118
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:31:20
|119
|Tyler M Riedesel (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
|0:33:37
|120
|Brian Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:34:41
|121
|Curtis Winsor (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|0:35:41
|122
|Paul Warner (Bob's Bicycles)
|0:38:26
|123
|George Cyrus (Landis/Trek)
|0:40:53
|124
|Sam P Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|0:41:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
|8
|pts
|2
|Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
|7
|3
|Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear)
|6
|4
|Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear)
|5
|5
|Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)
|5
|6
|Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|4
|7
|Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear)
|4
|8
|David Williams (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
|4
|9
|Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
|3
|10
|Silvan Dillier (BMC Development Team)
|3
|11
|Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|3
|12
|Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear)
|3
|13
|Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b Airgas)
|2
|14
|Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|2
|15
|Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|2
|16
|Kirk Carlsen (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|2
|17
|Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)
|2
|18
|Travis Mccabe (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|1
|19
|Nate English (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
|1
|20
|Nathaniel Wilson (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|1
|21
|Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)
|1
|22
|Colin Joyce (California Giant/Specialized)
|1
|23
|Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Flavio De Luna (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|11
|pts
|2
|Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
|7
|3
|Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|5
|4
|Phillip Gaimon (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|5
|5
|Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
|5
|6
|Arnaud Grand (BMC Development Team)
|4
|7
|Travis Mccabe (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|4
|8
|Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)
|4
|9
|Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|3
|10
|Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|3
|11
|Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|3
|12
|James Stemper (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
|2
|13
|Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear)
|2
|14
|Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|2
|15
|Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear)
|2
|16
|Patrick Mccarty
|2
|17
|Michael Torckler (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|1
|18
|Nathaniel Wilson (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Taylor Eisenhart (BMC Development Team)
|10:51:15
|2
|Gavin Mannion (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|0:00:34
|3
|James H Oram (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|0:01:09
|4
|Johnathan Freter (Fire Fighters Cycling)
|0:01:31
|5
|Tanner Putt (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|0:02:46
|6
|Eder Frayre (Calimax)
|7
|Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:03:02
|8
|Nathaniel Wilson (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|0:03:04
|9
|Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|0:03:10
|10
|Logan Owen (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:03:20
|11
|Jake Arnold (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|0:03:44
|12
|Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:03:56
|13
|Connor O'Leary (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|0:04:06
|14
|Dion Smith (Predator Carbon Repair)
|0:04:22
|15
|Colin Joyce (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:04:23
|16
|Chris Putt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
|0:04:30
|17
|Gregory C Daniel (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|0:04:53
|18
|Adam M De Vos (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
|0:04:55
|19
|Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b Airgas)
|0:05:22
|20
|Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|0:05:54
|21
|Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)
|0:06:03
|22
|Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin)
|0:06:19
|23
|Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear)
|0:06:53
|24
|Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache)
|0:06:56
|25
|Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache)
|0:08:11
|26
|Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team)
|0:08:20
|27
|Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:08:45
|28
|Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear)
|0:09:04
|29
|Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:09:09
|30
|Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:11:36
|31
|Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|0:12:04
|32
|Ryan P Eastman (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|0:12:40
|33
|Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:14:31
|34
|Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:14:34
|35
|Michael Van Den Ham (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)
|0:14:52
|36
|Ryan Miller (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:15:30
|37
|Gabriel Baca (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:18:14
|38
|David Kessler (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|0:21:51
|39
|Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block)
|0:23:22
|40
|Michael Sheehan (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|0:26:47
|41
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:30:41
|42
|Paul Warner (Bob's Bicycles)
|0:37:47
|43
|Sam P Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|0:41:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bontrager Cycling Team
|43:28:30
|2
|BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:00:49
|3
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:03:17
|4
|5hr Energy p/b Kenda
|0:03:54
|5
|Hincapie Sportswear
|0:05:50
|6
|BMC Development Team
|0:07:24
|7
|California Giant/Specialized
|0:09:14
|8
|ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker
|0:21:52
|9
|Horizon Organic/Panache
|0:22:38
|10
|Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:23:23
|11
|Team Rio Grande Cycling
|0:24:39
|12
|Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:29:55
|13
|Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis
|0:30:58
|14
|CashCall Mortgage
|0:37:14
|15
|Canyon Bicycles- Shimano
|0:57:58
Pro women - Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)
|2:10:54
|2
|Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|0:00:04
|3
|Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:00:06
|4
|Julie Emmerman (Rally Sport Cycling Team)
|0:00:41
|5
|Joanne M Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
|0:01:17
|6
|Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|7
|Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|8
|Lauren Stephens (M Team TIBCO)
|9
|Claudia Haeusler (Team TIBCO)
|10
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|11
|Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)
|0:01:20
|12
|Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|13
|Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY 16)
|14
|Katherine Hall (Metromint Cycling Team)
|15
|Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|16
|Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO)
|17
|Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|18
|Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY 16)
|19
|Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|20
|Jessica Cerra (BMC Total Care Racing)
|21
|Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|22
|Mary Zider (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)
|23
|Fabienne Gerard (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|24
|Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|25
|Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|26
|Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY 16)
|27
|Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|28
|Joy L McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage)
|29
|Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten)
|30
|Kimberley Turner
|31
|Anna Christiansen
|32
|Jessica Cutler (Vanderkitten)
|33
|Fiona Strouts (Metromint Cycling Team)
|34
|Shoshauna A Laxson (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)
|35
|Anne Usher (BMC Total Care Racing)
|36
|Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO)
|37
|Emily Kachorek (Vanderkitten)
|38
|Laura Brown (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)
|39
|Whitney Schultz (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)
|40
|Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|41
|Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|42
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO)
|0:01:31
|43
|Megan Gray (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
|0:01:36
|44
|Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)
|0:01:39
|45
|Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY 16)
|0:01:44
|46
|Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|0:01:46
|47
|Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:01:57
|48
|Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|0:02:07
|49
|Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)
|0:03:50
|50
|Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)
|0:05:16
|51
|Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY 16)
|0:05:52
|52
|Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|53
|Jody Frank (NorthPoint Women's Racing Team)
|0:07:52
|54
|Mikayla Lyman (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:08:38
|55
|Martina Patella (Glamour Cats p/b Picco & The Jets)
|56
|Maria Santiago
|0:08:59
|57
|Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|58
|Jenny S Lehmann
|59
|Laura Ralston (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|60
|Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling Team)
|0:11:36
|61
|Abigail Mickey (Metromint Cycling Team)
|62
|Meghan Grant (Metromint Cycling Team)
|63
|Jennifer Whalen (Metromint Cycling Team)
|0:11:43
|64
|Amy Phillips (Hub Endurance)
|65
|Laura Dodd (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
|0:12:58
|66
|Sabrina David (Metromint Cycling Team)
|0:13:15
|67
|Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:13:19
|68
|Alexandra Burton (BMC Total Care Racing)
|69
|Stephanie A Skoreyko
|70
|Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care Racing)
|71
|Jennifer Reither (Vanderkitten)
|72
|Allison Arensman (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:15:20
|73
|Lindsay Bayer (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)
|0:17:03
|74
|Kimberley Wells (Exergy TWENTY 16)
|75
|Jennifer Burtner (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
|0:17:15
|76
|Jamie Gilgen (Infinit Canada / Cyclepower)
|0:18:18
|77
|Anne Donley
|78
|Annalisa S Fish (Rockford/Clif)
|79
|Leah Guloien (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)
|HD
|Amy Mcguire (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:23:25
|HD
|Sue Butler (BMC Total Care Racing)
|0:27:29
|HD
|Sarah Barber (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
|0:29:41
|DNF
|Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|DNF
|Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY 16)
|DNF
|Maddi Campbell (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)
|DNF
|Vanessa Johnson (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|3
|pts
|2
|Joanne M Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
|2
|3
|Jenny S Lehmann
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)
|5
|pts
|2
|Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|4
|3
|Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|3
|4
|Julie Emmerman (Rally Sport Cycling Team)
|2
|5
|Joanne M Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauren Stephens (M Team TIBCO)
|3
|pts
|2
|Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|2
|3
|Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)
|2:12:14
|2
|Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO)
|3
|Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|0:00:47
|4
|Mikayla Lyman (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:07:18
|5
|Allison Arensman (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:14:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team TIBCO
|8:47:27
|2
|NOW and Novartis for MS
|0:00:09
|3
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefits
|0:00:13
|4
|Vanderkitten
|0:01:29
|5
|Exergy TWENTY 16
|0:01:53
|6
|DNA Cycling p/b Plan7
|0:09:21
|7
|Team Kenda p/b RACC
|0:10:21
|8
|Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING
|0:17:12
|9
|Metromint Cycling Team
|0:22:01
|10
|BMC Total Care Racing
|0:25:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY 16)
|9:48:13
|2
|Claudia Haeusler (Team TIBCO)
|0:02:17
|3
|Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY 16)
|0:03:14
|4
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:04:03
|5
|Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO)
|0:05:37
|6
|Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY 16)
|0:06:16
|7
|Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:06:28
|8
|Joanne M Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
|0:06:30
|9
|Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)
|0:07:06
|10
|Jessica Cutler (Vanderkitten)
|0:08:19
|11
|Lauren Stephens (M Team TIBCO)
|0:09:36
|12
|Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:10:12
|13
|Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten)
|0:10:14
|14
|Jessica Cerra (BMC Total Care Racing)
|15
|Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:11:03
|16
|Katherine Hall (Metromint Cycling Team)
|0:11:47
|17
|Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|0:12:02
|18
|Julie Emmerman (Rally Sport Cycling Team)
|0:13:09
|19
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO)
|0:13:10
|20
|Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|0:16:35
|21
|Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:19:02
|22
|Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:19:13
|23
|Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY 16)
|0:19:45
|24
|Laura Brown (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)
|0:19:49
|25
|Anna Christiansen
|0:20:46
|26
|Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:21:01
|27
|Emily Kachorek (Vanderkitten)
|0:21:29
|28
|Joy L McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:21:31
|29
|Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:22:08
|30
|Fiona Strouts (Metromint Cycling Team)
|0:22:14
|31
|Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|0:22:15
|32
|Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)
|0:23:27
|33
|Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:24:08
|34
|Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:24:35
|35
|Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|0:24:51
|36
|Mary Zider (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)
|0:25:20
|37
|Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO)
|0:25:48
|38
|Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:25:52
|39
|Whitney Schultz (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)
|0:26:19
|40
|Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|0:28:33
|41
|Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|0:28:43
|42
|Megan Gray (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
|0:28:49
|43
|Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)
|0:28:58
|44
|Fabienne Gerard (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|0:30:02
|45
|Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY 16)
|0:32:07
|46
|Shoshauna A Laxson (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)
|0:32:42
|47
|Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|0:32:44
|48
|Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)
|0:34:29
|49
|Jody Frank (NorthPoint Women's Racing Team)
|0:35:30
|50
|Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|0:35:47
|51
|Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling Team)
|0:36:20
|52
|Jenny S Lehmann
|0:37:16
|53
|Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|0:38:37
|54
|Jennifer Whalen (Metromint Cycling Team)
|0:38:47
|55
|Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care Racing)
|0:38:52
|56
|Amy Phillips (Hub Endurance)
|0:39:08
|57
|Abigail Mickey (Metromint Cycling Team)
|0:39:53
|58
|Kimberley Turner
|0:40:11
|59
|Anne Usher (BMC Total Care Racing)
|60
|Maria Santiago
|0:40:26
|61
|Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)
|0:42:05
|62
|Laura Dodd (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
|0:42:12
|63
|Martina Patella (Glamour Cats p/b Picco & The Jets)
|0:42:19
|64
|Leah Guloien (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)
|0:43:25
|65
|Lindsay Bayer (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)
|0:44:03
|66
|Laura Ralston (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|0:45:07
|67
|Mikayla Lyman (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:48:48
|68
|Meghan Grant (Metromint Cycling Team)
|0:49:16
|69
|Sabrina David (Metromint Cycling Team)
|0:49:20
|70
|Anne Donley
|0:51:44
|71
|Kimberley Wells (Exergy TWENTY 16)
|0:54:14
|72
|Jennifer Burtner (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
|1:03:43
|73
|Allison Arensman (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|1:04:26
|74
|Alexandra Burton (BMC Total Care Racing)
|1:05:38
|75
|Annalisa S Fish (Rockford/Clif)
|1:06:38
|76
|Jamie Gilgen (Infinit Canada / Cyclepower)
|1:08:52
|77
|Stephanie A Skoreyko
|1:10:02
|78
|Jennifer Reither (Vanderkitten)
|1:10:49
|79
|Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|1:23:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|13
|pts
|2
|Joanne M Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
|8
|3
|Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)
|5
|4
|Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|5
|5
|Kimberley Wells (Exergy TWENTY 16)
|5
|6
|Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)
|4
|7
|Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|4
|8
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|3
|9
|Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY 16)
|3
|10
|Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|3
|11
|Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)
|3
|12
|Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|3
|13
|Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY 16)
|2
|14
|Julie Emmerman (Rally Sport Cycling Team)
|2
|15
|Claudia Haeusler (Team TIBCO)
|1
|16
|Jenny S Lehmann
|1
|17
|Emily Kachorek (Vanderkitten)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Claudia Haeusler (Team TIBCO)
|12
|pts
|2
|Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY 16)
|9
|3
|Lauren Stephens (M Team TIBCO)
|8
|4
|Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY 16)
|7
|5
|Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY 16)
|5
|6
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|5
|7
|Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|4
|8
|Joanne M Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
|2
|9
|Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|2
|10
|Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|1
|11
|Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO)
|1
|12
|Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO)
|9:53:50
|2
|Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|0:23:06
|3
|Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)
|0:36:28
|4
|Mikayla Lyman (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:43:11
|5
|Allison Arensman (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:58:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team TIBCO
|39:31:42
|2
|Exergy TWENTY 16
|0:09:40
|3
|NOW and Novartis for MS
|0:31:56
|4
|Vanderkitten
|0:43:49
|5
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefits
|0:50:35
|6
|DNA Cycling p/b Plan7
|1:13:27
|7
|Metromint Cycling Team
|1:27:43
|8
|Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING
|1:31:49
|9
|BMC Total Care Racing
|1:45:41
|10
|Team Kenda p/b RACC
|1:48:45
