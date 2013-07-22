Image 1 of 28 The men get underway for the last stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 28 Jakub Novak (BMC) makes his bid for another stage win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 28 Joey Rosskoph (Hincapie) and teammate Oscar Clark for one and two. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 28 The men still together before the attacks start to fly. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 28 Stefan Kung (BMC) leading the chase back in the main field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 28 The men climb Archie Briggs. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 28 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) happy after his win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 28 The top three on the stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 28 The podium for the overall GC. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 28 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) signs a yellow jersey to be given away. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 28 The peloton on the way up to the feed zone. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 28 Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) helps open up a gap on the field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 28 Riders used ice down the jersey to try to keep cool on todays hot stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 28 Bontrager at the front for the last bit of chasing. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 28 Jakub Novak (BMC) begins to get a gap on the final climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 28 The men on the final KOM climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 28 Claudia Hausler (TIBCO) and race leader Kristin McGrath (Exergy) stuck close to each other all day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 28 Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis) leads the women's break up the Archie Briggs climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 28 Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis) leading the break with Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) and Lauren Hall (Optum). (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 28 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis) launches an attack going into the last lap. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 28 Team Exergy and NOW and Novartis on the front heading into the feed zone. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 22 of 28 Amanda Miller (TIBCO) drops her breakaway companions on the final climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 23 of 28 Amanda Miller (TIBCO) taking the win on the final stage of the Cascade Classic. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 24 of 28 Kristin Mcgrath (Exergy) salutes a fallen friend as she wins the overall in Bend. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 25 of 28 Eric Marcotte (Elbowz) leads the an attack off of the breakaway group. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 26 of 28 James Oram (Bontrager) and Eric Marcotte (Elbowz) sneak off the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 27 of 28 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) defending the jersey during the hot last stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 28 of 28 Race fans provided some cooling relief out on the back side of the course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear) and Amanda Miller (Tibco-To the Top) took the stage wins on the final day of the Bend Memorial Clinic Cascade Cycling Classic Sunday during the Awbrey Butte Circuit Race, while Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly-Kenda) and Kristin McGrath (Exergy-Twenty16) fought off the day's challenges to their respective yellow jerseys and secured the overall wins.

Rosskopf and teammate Oscar Clark finished first and second on the stage ahead of 5-hour Energy/Kenda's Francisco Mancebo. The trio was part of a four-rider group that finished five seconds ahead of the field. Rosskopf moved into second overall ahead of Chad Haga (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies).

Miller rode away from a four-rider breakaway the final time up the climb of Archie Briggs and soloed in for the win ahead of Jade Wilcoxson (Optum) and Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW & Novartis for MS).

Tvetcov said his week at the Oregon race, where he won two stages along with yellow, is the biggest win of his career so far. "Two-hundred people, everybody from the US, so that's pretty cool," the 24-year-old Moldovan rider said.

McGrath, meanwhile, crossed the line with one arm pointed skyward to dedicate her first National Race Calendar overall win to Joe Philpott, a long-time family friend who died earlier this year in an avalanche while skiing in Colorado.

"He was like a little brother to me," McGrath said. "He was my little brother's best friend, and he and his family were some of my biggest fans, always supporting me and out there cheering me on, so I know he was out there flying along with me today."

Temperatures nearing 100 degrees Fahrenheit played a big role in Sunday's race. The men covered five laps of the circuit for 133.5 km, while the women circled the route three times for 82 km. Both races started and finished at a local high school slightly off the circuit. The course featured two main climbs: one long grinder before the feed zone and the daunting slopes of Archie Briggs, which climbs 74 meters in a little more than a kilometer.

Clark sacrifices stage win for Rosskopf

A large group of about 20 riders escaped the men's field on the second of five laps and quickly started building an advantage. With most of the top teams represented, the group rolled well together, and Tvetcov's Jelly Belly team was left to do the lion's share of the chasing. Despite the horsepower up the road, the chasers kept the group's advantage under two minutes and slowly started pulling it back on the penultimate lap.

Just after the leaders started the fifth-and-final loop, Elbowz rider Eric Marcotte jumped away with Bontrager's Jasper Stuyven, and the duo set off on its own. The powerful pair got a gap but could not gain more than 10-15 seconds on their former breakaway companions, who were fighting to keep their own advantage on the closing field.

The race came back together when the field and the first chase group combined and caught Marcotte and Stuyven at the base of Archie Briggs after Tvetcov tried to bridge and brought most of the peloton along with him.

"Freddie [Rodriguez] said, 'You need to cross because it's too dangerous,'" Tvetcov said of his more experienced Jelly Belly teammate. "So when it was really close to the uphill, I attacked and tried to bridge. Optum was chasing me, and that actually closed the gap. It was a perfect scenario."

Attacks flew fast and furious before Mancebo got away about 3km from the finish. Clark jumped on the move first, followed by Rosskopf.

"I looked around and nobody else was going, so I went," Rosskopf said. "Mancebo pretty much rode it to the line, just going for time, and Oscar was able to fly around and lead me out for the sprint and the time bonus. I was higher up on GC so I needed the time bonus, but I don't think anyone would have been able to beat Oscar today. He was flying."

D3Devo-Airgas rider Griffin Easter crossed the line next ahead of Hincapie's Ty Magner, and both riders finished with the same time as the leaders. Stuyven led home the field, which included Tvetcov, five seconds later.

Tvetcov clung to the overall lead by six seconds over Rosskopf, who jumped past Haga. The Optum rider finished third, eight seconds down.

Yannick Eckmann claimed the sprint jersey. The Cal Giant-Specialized rider had also held the KOM jersey since stage 1 but surrendered it to Flavio De Luna (Smart Stop-Mountain khakis) on the final day. BMC Development's T.J. Eisenhart won the jersey for best young rider, while Bontrager took the team prize.

Miller jumps way from break on final climb

The women's three-lap race started out aggressively as Tibco, NOW and Optum sent riders up the road, hoping to wear down McGrath's seven-rider Exergy squad and isolate the race leader. But circumstances and hard riding limited the escape efforts to just a few kilometers or less before the field pulled each of them back.

Tibco's Claudia Häusler, who started the day 2:20 behind McGrath, attacked any time the route tilted upwards, but the race leader and her team were able to mark each of the Tibco rider's moves.

It wasn't until just after the start of the final lap when Miller, Wilcoxson, Komanski and Julie Emmerman (Rally Sport Cycling team) escaped the whittled-down field and made their advantage stick.

"Lauren [Komanksi] attacked, and then Jade was going and I went," Miller said. "We sort of worked together, but it wasn't a really cohesive group. But we got a big gap because the race had been pretty aggressive leading up to that."

The quartet built a gap of 1:30 by the time they hit the bottom of Archie Briggs for the final time, and it looked inevitable that the stage winner would come from this group. Miller also sensed a victory and jumped away from her breakaway companions.

"I attacked at the base of the climb," Miller said. "Then they brought me back and I attacked again on the last little pitch before the QOM."

The Colorado rider poured on the coals from that point and held off Wilcoxson by just four seconds at the finish. Komanski came in two seconds later, followed by Emmerman. Tibco's Joanne Kiesanowski led the first chase group in 1:17 later. McGrath finished in a group that came in 1:20 down to seal the overall win.

Although Häusler wasn't able to ride into yellow, she did claim the polka dot jersey for Queen of the Moutains. Optum's Leah Kirchman took home the green sprint jersey, while Tibco's Jasmine Glaesser was the best young rider. Tibco also won the top team prize.

Pro men - Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear) 3:04:16 2 Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear) 3 Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 4 Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b Airgas) 5 Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:00:05 6 Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager Cycling Team) 7 Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 8 Travis Mccabe (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 9 Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 10 Logan Owen (California Giant/Specialized) 11 Dion Smith (Predator Carbon Repair) 12 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 13 Arnaud Grand (BMC Development Team) 14 Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized) 15 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 16 Taylor Eisenhart (BMC Development Team) 17 Gavin Mannion (Bontrager Cycling Team) 18 Jake Arnold (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 19 Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 20 Jakub Novak (BMC Development Team) 21 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling) 22 Connor O'Leary (Bontrager Cycling Team) 23 Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear) 24 Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 25 Colin Joyce (California Giant/Specialized) 26 Phillip Gaimon (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 27 Shane Braley (Champion System pb Stan's) 28 Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage) 29 Eder Frayre (Calimax) 30 Andres Diaz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 31 Cesar Grajales (Predator Carbon Repair) 32 Gregory C Daniel (Bontrager Cycling Team) 33 James F Schurman (Champion System pb Stan's) 34 Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 35 Johnathan Freter (Fire Fighters Cycling) 36 Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 37 Flavio De Luna (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 38 Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache) 39 Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:00:15 40 Tanner Putt (Bontrager Cycling Team) 41 Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling) 42 Taylor Shelden (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 43 Coulton Hartrich (J Astellas Oncology) 44 Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling) 45 Clay Murfet (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 46 Ariel Herrmann (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:00:19 47 Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 48 Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin) 49 James H Oram (Bontrager Cycling Team) 50 Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance) 51 Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 52 Chris Putt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 53 Maxim Jenkins (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 54 Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:00:23 55 Steven Davis (Spy Giant) 56 Nate English (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 57 Michael Torckler (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:44 58 Alex Hagman (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 59 Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC) 0:00:46 60 Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:53 61 Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:00:57 62 Nick Bax (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 63 Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:01:11 64 Robin Clegg (Team H&R Block) 65 Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear) 66 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 67 Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team) 68 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache) 69 Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:21 70 Gabriel Baca (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:01:22 71 Chris Uberti (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:01:24 72 Nathaniel Wilson (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:01:46 73 Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin) 74 Camilo Zambrano (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:02:14 75 Silvan Dillier (BMC Development Team) 0:02:30 76 Jared Gilyard (Landis/Trek) 77 Adam M De Vos (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 78 Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized) 0:02:57 79 Frank Travieso (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 80 Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 81 Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 82 Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage) 83 Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 84 Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 85 Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/Specialized) 86 Ryan Miller (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:03:12 87 Michael Van Den Ham (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC) 88 Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 89 Ryan P Eastman (Bontrager Cycling Team) 90 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache) 91 Kurt Wolfgang (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:03:55 92 Aurelien Passeron (Predator Carbon Repair) 93 David Santos (CashCall Mortgage) 0:04:46 94 Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek) 95 Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin) 96 Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 97 Benjamin Zawacki (Hincapie Sportswear) 98 Paul Warner (Bob's Bicycles) 99 Garrett McLeod (Team H&R Block) 0:04:51 100 Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 0:04:59 101 Patrick Mccarty 102 James Stemper (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 103 Kennett Peterson (Fire Fighters Cycling) 0:05:38 104 Barry Miller (Fire Fighters Cycling) 105 Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized) 0:05:46 106 Sam P Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:06:17 107 Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block) 108 Curtis Winsor (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:06:43 109 David Kessler (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:07:52 110 Michael Sheehan (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 0:08:37 111 Andy Baker (Hincapie Sportswear) 112 Nathan Brown 113 Bailey V Mcknight (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 114 Kirk Carlsen (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:09:34 115 Eric Young (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:10:39 116 David Williams (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 117 Timothy Rugg (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:11:45 118 Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) 0:14:12 119 Brian Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage) 120 Tyler M Riedesel (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 121 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 122 Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:15:44 123 George Cyrus (Landis/Trek) 0:16:20 124 Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage) 0:21:56 DNF Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) DNF Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) DNF Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) DNF Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) DNF Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) DNF Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling) DNF Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) DNF Brad Clifford (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) DNF Jesse R Reams (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) DNF Kris Dahl (Team H&R Block) DNF Federico Marchiori (Team H&R Block) DNF Chris Barton (CashCall Mortgage) DNF Ignazio Moser (BMC Development Team) DNF Tim Roe (BMC Development Team) DNF Hunter Huffman (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) DNF Joe D Waters (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) DNF Ben Chaddock (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) DNF Isaac Howe (SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) DNF Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) DNF Dean Haas (Horizon Organic/Panache) DNF Shane Haga (Fire Fighters Cycling) DNF Michael Pincus (Fire Fighters Cycling) DNF Colt Peterson (Team Rio Grande Cycling) DNF Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) DNF Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin) DNF Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) DNF Julio Mollinedo (Predator Carbon Repair) DNF Sergio Hernandez (Predator Carbon Repair) DNF Conor Mullervy (Predator Carbon Repair) DNF Cody O'Reilly (Predator Carbon Repair) DNF Max Korus (Astellas Oncology) DNF Gerardo Medina Robles (Stage 17-Cylance) DNF Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance) DNF Cameron V Cogburn (CCB Racing) DNF Chris Gruber (Champion System pb Stan's) DNF Matt Lyons (D3Devo p/b Airgas) DNF Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b Airgas) DNF Willy J Zellmer (Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek) DNF Emile F De Rosnay (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC) DNF Carl Hoefer (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood) DNF Stephen Bedford DNF Patrick Kos DNF Chase A Pinkham (Jamis-Hagens Bergman) DNF Brian Rach (LAPT - Wilde Subaru) DNF Cory T Wallace (Kona Factory Team) DNF Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek) DNF Ian Baldwin (LWV/Hagens Berman/Society Cons)

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Silvan Dillier (BMC Development Team) 3 pts 2 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 2 3 Nate English (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear) 3 pts 2 Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized) 2 3 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized) 3 pts 2 Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling) 2 3 Nathaniel Wilson (Bontrager Cycling Team) 1

Stage # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear) 5 pts 2 Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear) 4 3 Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 3 4 Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b Airgas) 2 5 Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear) 1

KOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Flavio De Luna (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 3 pts 2 Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear) 2 3 Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized) 1

KOM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Flavio De Luna (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 3 pts 2 Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized) 2 3 Nathaniel Wilson (Bontrager Cycling Team) 1

KOM 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 pts 2 Patrick Mccarty 2 3 Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized) 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b Airgas) 3:04:16 2 Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:00:05 3 Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager Cycling Team) 4 Logan Owen (California Giant/Specialized) 5 Dion Smith (Predator Carbon Repair) 6 Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized) 7 Taylor Eisenhart (BMC Development Team) 8 Gavin Mannion (Bontrager Cycling Team) 9 Jake Arnold (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 10 Connor O'Leary (Bontrager Cycling Team) 11 Colin Joyce (California Giant/Specialized) 12 Eder Frayre (Calimax) 13 Gregory C Daniel (Bontrager Cycling Team) 14 Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 15 Johnathan Freter (Fire Fighters Cycling) 16 Tanner Putt (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:00:15 17 Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling) 18 Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin) 0:00:19 19 James H Oram (Bontrager Cycling Team) 20 Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance) 21 Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 22 Chris Putt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 23 Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:00:23 24 Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC) 0:00:46 25 Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:01:11 26 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 27 Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team) 28 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache) 29 Gabriel Baca (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:01:22 30 Nathaniel Wilson (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:01:46 31 Adam M De Vos (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:02:30 32 Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/Specialized) 0:02:57 33 Ryan Miller (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:03:12 34 Michael Van Den Ham (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC) 35 Ryan P Eastman (Bontrager Cycling Team) 36 Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek) 0:04:46 37 Paul Warner (Bob's Bicycles) 38 Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized) 0:05:46 39 Sam P Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:06:17 40 Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block) 41 David Kessler (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:07:52 42 Michael Sheehan (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 0:08:37 43 Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage) 0:21:56

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hincapie Sportswear 12:17:14 2 Bontrager Cycling Team 0:00:10 3 California Giant/Specialized 0:00:24 4 5hr Energy p/b Kenda 0:00:29 5 Hagens Berman Cycling 0:00:40 6 BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:00:49 7 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:40 8 BMC Development Team 0:02:35 9 Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:04:17 10 Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis 0:04:31 11 Horizon Organic/Panache 0:04:41 12 ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker 0:05:54 13 Canyon Bicycles- Shimano 0:18:21 14 CashCall Mortgage 0:21:50 15 Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:30:35

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 10:50:36 2 Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:00:06 3 Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:08 4 Jakub Novak (BMC Development Team) 0:00:09 5 Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:00:16 6 Phillip Gaimon (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:30 7 Taylor Eisenhart (BMC Development Team) 0:00:39 8 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:10 9 Gavin Mannion (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:01:13 10 Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:01:16 11 James H Oram (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:01:48 12 Johnathan Freter (Fire Fighters Cycling) 0:02:10 13 Cesar Grajales (Predator Carbon Repair) 0:02:15 14 Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:02:17 15 Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:02:31 16 Flavio De Luna (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:02:32 17 Tanner Putt (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:03:25 18 Eder Frayre (Calimax) 19 Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 0:03:41 20 Nate English (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 21 Nathaniel Wilson (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:03:43 22 Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:03:49 23 Logan Owen (California Giant/Specialized) 0:03:59 24 James F Schurman (Champion System pb Stan's) 0:04:06 25 Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:04:07 26 Alex Hagman (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:04:13 27 Jake Arnold (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:04:23 28 Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized) 0:04:35 29 Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:04:36 30 Connor O'Leary (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:04:45 31 Travis Mccabe (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 0:05:00 32 Dion Smith (Predator Carbon Repair) 0:05:01 33 Colin Joyce (California Giant/Specialized) 0:05:02 34 Coulton Hartrich (J Astellas Oncology) 35 Chris Putt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:05:09 36 Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:05:11 37 Gregory C Daniel (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:05:32 38 Adam M De Vos (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:05:34 39 Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage) 0:05:36 40 Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b Airgas) 0:06:01 41 Maxim Jenkins (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:06:03 42 Michael Torckler (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:06:15 43 Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:06:33 44 Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC) 0:06:42 45 Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin) 0:06:58 46 Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:07:02 47 Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized) 48 Shane Braley (Champion System pb Stan's) 0:07:11 49 Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:07:13 50 Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava) 51 Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:07:32 52 Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:07:34 53 Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:07:35 54 Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 55 Silvan Dillier (BMC Development Team) 0:07:51 56 Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:07:53 57 Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:08:00 58 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:08:18 59 Andres Diaz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 0:08:24 60 David Santos (CashCall Mortgage) 0:08:26 61 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:08:50 62 Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 63 Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:08:53 64 Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team) 0:08:59 65 Arnaud Grand (BMC Development Team) 0:09:05 66 Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:09:24 67 Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:09:34 68 Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:09:43 69 Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:09:48 70 Robin Clegg (Team H&R Block) 0:10:05 71 Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:10:40 72 Clay Murfet (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:11:25 73 Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage) 0:11:29 74 Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 0:11:34 75 Jared Gilyard (Landis/Trek) 0:11:35 76 Nick Bax (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:11:43 77 Garrett McLeod (Team H&R Block) 0:12:12 78 Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized) 0:12:15 79 Patrick Mccarty 0:12:28 80 Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek) 0:12:43 81 Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:12:50 82 Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 0:12:56 83 Ryan P Eastman (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:13:19 84 Aurelien Passeron (Predator Carbon Repair) 0:13:24 85 Ariel Herrmann (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:13:40 86 Taylor Shelden (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:14:11 87 David Williams (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:14:48 88 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:14:50 89 Barry Miller (Fire Fighters Cycling) 0:15:07 90 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 0:15:10 91 Kirk Carlsen (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:15:12 92 Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/Specialized) 0:15:13 93 James Stemper (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:15:31 94 Michael Van Den Ham (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC) 95 Steven Davis (Spy Giant) 0:15:40 96 Camilo Zambrano (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 97 Ryan Miller (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:16:09 98 Bailey V Mcknight (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:16:17 99 Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:17:49 100 Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin) 0:17:59 101 Frank Travieso (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:18:31 102 Gabriel Baca (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:18:53 103 Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:18:54 104 Kennett Peterson (Fire Fighters Cycling) 0:19:02 105 Kurt Wolfgang (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:20:00 106 Chris Uberti (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:20:17 107 Timothy Rugg (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:20:39 108 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:20:45 109 Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) 0:20:49 110 Benjamin Zawacki (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:22:18 111 David Kessler (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:22:30 112 Nathan Brown 0:23:55 113 Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block) 0:24:01 114 Andy Baker (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:25:41 115 Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin) 0:26:45 116 Michael Sheehan (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 0:27:26 117 Eric Young (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:27:33 118 Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage) 0:31:20 119 Tyler M Riedesel (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:33:37 120 Brian Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage) 0:34:41 121 Curtis Winsor (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:35:41 122 Paul Warner (Bob's Bicycles) 0:38:26 123 George Cyrus (Landis/Trek) 0:40:53 124 Sam P Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:41:47

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 8 pts 2 Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage) 7 3 Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear) 6 4 Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear) 5 5 Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized) 5 6 Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager Cycling Team) 4 7 Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear) 4 8 David Williams (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 4 9 Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 3 10 Silvan Dillier (BMC Development Team) 3 11 Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 3 12 Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear) 3 13 Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b Airgas) 2 14 Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 2 15 Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling) 2 16 Kirk Carlsen (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 2 17 Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance) 2 18 Travis Mccabe (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 1 19 Nate English (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 1 20 Nathaniel Wilson (Bontrager Cycling Team) 1 21 Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized) 1 22 Colin Joyce (California Giant/Specialized) 1 23 Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin) 1

KOM classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Flavio De Luna (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 11 pts 2 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 7 3 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 5 4 Phillip Gaimon (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 5 5 Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 5 6 Arnaud Grand (BMC Development Team) 4 7 Travis Mccabe (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 4 8 Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized) 4 9 Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 10 Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 3 11 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 12 James Stemper (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 2 13 Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear) 2 14 Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 2 15 Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear) 2 16 Patrick Mccarty 2 17 Michael Torckler (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 1 18 Nathaniel Wilson (Bontrager Cycling Team) 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taylor Eisenhart (BMC Development Team) 10:51:15 2 Gavin Mannion (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:00:34 3 James H Oram (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:01:09 4 Johnathan Freter (Fire Fighters Cycling) 0:01:31 5 Tanner Putt (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:02:46 6 Eder Frayre (Calimax) 7 Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 0:03:02 8 Nathaniel Wilson (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:03:04 9 Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:03:10 10 Logan Owen (California Giant/Specialized) 0:03:20 11 Jake Arnold (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:03:44 12 Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized) 0:03:56 13 Connor O'Leary (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:04:06 14 Dion Smith (Predator Carbon Repair) 0:04:22 15 Colin Joyce (California Giant/Specialized) 0:04:23 16 Chris Putt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:04:30 17 Gregory C Daniel (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:04:53 18 Adam M De Vos (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:04:55 19 Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b Airgas) 0:05:22 20 Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:05:54 21 Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC) 0:06:03 22 Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin) 0:06:19 23 Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:06:53 24 Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:06:56 25 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:08:11 26 Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team) 0:08:20 27 Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:08:45 28 Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:09:04 29 Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:09:09 30 Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized) 0:11:36 31 Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek) 0:12:04 32 Ryan P Eastman (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:12:40 33 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 0:14:31 34 Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/Specialized) 0:14:34 35 Michael Van Den Ham (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC) 0:14:52 36 Ryan Miller (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:15:30 37 Gabriel Baca (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:18:14 38 David Kessler (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:21:51 39 Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block) 0:23:22 40 Michael Sheehan (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 0:26:47 41 Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage) 0:30:41 42 Paul Warner (Bob's Bicycles) 0:37:47 43 Sam P Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:41:08

Team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bontrager Cycling Team 43:28:30 2 BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:00:49 3 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:17 4 5hr Energy p/b Kenda 0:03:54 5 Hincapie Sportswear 0:05:50 6 BMC Development Team 0:07:24 7 California Giant/Specialized 0:09:14 8 ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker 0:21:52 9 Horizon Organic/Panache 0:22:38 10 Hagens Berman Cycling 0:23:23 11 Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:24:39 12 Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:29:55 13 Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis 0:30:58 14 CashCall Mortgage 0:37:14 15 Canyon Bicycles- Shimano 0:57:58

Pro women - Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 2:10:54 2 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:00:04 3 Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:00:06 4 Julie Emmerman (Rally Sport Cycling Team) 0:00:41 5 Joanne M Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 0:01:17 6 Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 7 Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS) 8 Lauren Stephens (M Team TIBCO) 9 Claudia Haeusler (Team TIBCO) 10 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 11 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 0:01:20 12 Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 13 Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY 16) 14 Katherine Hall (Metromint Cycling Team) 15 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS) 16 Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO) 17 Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 18 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY 16) 19 Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 20 Jessica Cerra (BMC Total Care Racing) 21 Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS) 22 Mary Zider (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING) 23 Fabienne Gerard (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 24 Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 25 Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS) 26 Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY 16) 27 Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS) 28 Joy L McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage) 29 Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten) 30 Kimberley Turner 31 Anna Christiansen 32 Jessica Cutler (Vanderkitten) 33 Fiona Strouts (Metromint Cycling Team) 34 Shoshauna A Laxson (Trek Red Truck Racing Team) 35 Anne Usher (BMC Total Care Racing) 36 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO) 37 Emily Kachorek (Vanderkitten) 38 Laura Brown (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING) 39 Whitney Schultz (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING) 40 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 41 Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 42 Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO) 0:01:31 43 Megan Gray (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 0:01:36 44 Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Racing Team) 0:01:39 45 Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY 16) 0:01:44 46 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:01:46 47 Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:01:57 48 Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:02:07 49 Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten) 0:03:50 50 Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO) 0:05:16 51 Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY 16) 0:05:52 52 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 53 Jody Frank (NorthPoint Women's Racing Team) 0:07:52 54 Mikayla Lyman (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:08:38 55 Martina Patella (Glamour Cats p/b Picco & The Jets) 56 Maria Santiago 0:08:59 57 Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 58 Jenny S Lehmann 59 Laura Ralston (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 60 Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling Team) 0:11:36 61 Abigail Mickey (Metromint Cycling Team) 62 Meghan Grant (Metromint Cycling Team) 63 Jennifer Whalen (Metromint Cycling Team) 0:11:43 64 Amy Phillips (Hub Endurance) 65 Laura Dodd (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 0:12:58 66 Sabrina David (Metromint Cycling Team) 0:13:15 67 Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:13:19 68 Alexandra Burton (BMC Total Care Racing) 69 Stephanie A Skoreyko 70 Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care Racing) 71 Jennifer Reither (Vanderkitten) 72 Allison Arensman (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:15:20 73 Lindsay Bayer (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING) 0:17:03 74 Kimberley Wells (Exergy TWENTY 16) 75 Jennifer Burtner (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 0:17:15 76 Jamie Gilgen (Infinit Canada / Cyclepower) 0:18:18 77 Anne Donley 78 Annalisa S Fish (Rockford/Clif) 79 Leah Guloien (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING) HD Amy Mcguire (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:23:25 HD Sue Butler (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:27:29 HD Sarah Barber (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 0:29:41 DNF Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) DNF Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY 16) DNF Maddi Campbell (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING) DNF Vanessa Johnson (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 3 pts 2 Joanne M Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 2 3 Jenny S Lehmann 1

Stage # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 5 pts 2 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 4 3 Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS) 3 4 Julie Emmerman (Rally Sport Cycling Team) 2 5 Joanne M Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 1

QOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauren Stephens (M Team TIBCO) 3 pts 2 Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS) 2 3 Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 2:12:14 2 Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO) 3 Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:00:47 4 Mikayla Lyman (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:07:18 5 Allison Arensman (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:14:00

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team TIBCO 8:47:27 2 NOW and Novartis for MS 0:00:09 3 Optum p/b Kelly Benefits 0:00:13 4 Vanderkitten 0:01:29 5 Exergy TWENTY 16 0:01:53 6 DNA Cycling p/b Plan7 0:09:21 7 Team Kenda p/b RACC 0:10:21 8 Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING 0:17:12 9 Metromint Cycling Team 0:22:01 10 BMC Total Care Racing 0:25:27

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY 16) 9:48:13 2 Claudia Haeusler (Team TIBCO) 0:02:17 3 Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY 16) 0:03:14 4 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:04:03 5 Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO) 0:05:37 6 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY 16) 0:06:16 7 Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:06:28 8 Joanne M Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 0:06:30 9 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 0:07:06 10 Jessica Cutler (Vanderkitten) 0:08:19 11 Lauren Stephens (M Team TIBCO) 0:09:36 12 Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:10:12 13 Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten) 0:10:14 14 Jessica Cerra (BMC Total Care Racing) 15 Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:11:03 16 Katherine Hall (Metromint Cycling Team) 0:11:47 17 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:12:02 18 Julie Emmerman (Rally Sport Cycling Team) 0:13:09 19 Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO) 0:13:10 20 Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:16:35 21 Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:19:02 22 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:19:13 23 Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY 16) 0:19:45 24 Laura Brown (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING) 0:19:49 25 Anna Christiansen 0:20:46 26 Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:21:01 27 Emily Kachorek (Vanderkitten) 0:21:29 28 Joy L McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage) 0:21:31 29 Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:22:08 30 Fiona Strouts (Metromint Cycling Team) 0:22:14 31 Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:22:15 32 Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Racing Team) 0:23:27 33 Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:24:08 34 Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:24:35 35 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:24:51 36 Mary Zider (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING) 0:25:20 37 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO) 0:25:48 38 Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:25:52 39 Whitney Schultz (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING) 0:26:19 40 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:28:33 41 Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:28:43 42 Megan Gray (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 0:28:49 43 Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten) 0:28:58 44 Fabienne Gerard (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:30:02 45 Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY 16) 0:32:07 46 Shoshauna A Laxson (Trek Red Truck Racing Team) 0:32:42 47 Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:32:44 48 Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO) 0:34:29 49 Jody Frank (NorthPoint Women's Racing Team) 0:35:30 50 Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:35:47 51 Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling Team) 0:36:20 52 Jenny S Lehmann 0:37:16 53 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:38:37 54 Jennifer Whalen (Metromint Cycling Team) 0:38:47 55 Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:38:52 56 Amy Phillips (Hub Endurance) 0:39:08 57 Abigail Mickey (Metromint Cycling Team) 0:39:53 58 Kimberley Turner 0:40:11 59 Anne Usher (BMC Total Care Racing) 60 Maria Santiago 0:40:26 61 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 0:42:05 62 Laura Dodd (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 0:42:12 63 Martina Patella (Glamour Cats p/b Picco & The Jets) 0:42:19 64 Leah Guloien (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING) 0:43:25 65 Lindsay Bayer (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING) 0:44:03 66 Laura Ralston (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:45:07 67 Mikayla Lyman (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:48:48 68 Meghan Grant (Metromint Cycling Team) 0:49:16 69 Sabrina David (Metromint Cycling Team) 0:49:20 70 Anne Donley 0:51:44 71 Kimberley Wells (Exergy TWENTY 16) 0:54:14 72 Jennifer Burtner (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 1:03:43 73 Allison Arensman (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 1:04:26 74 Alexandra Burton (BMC Total Care Racing) 1:05:38 75 Annalisa S Fish (Rockford/Clif) 1:06:38 76 Jamie Gilgen (Infinit Canada / Cyclepower) 1:08:52 77 Stephanie A Skoreyko 1:10:02 78 Jennifer Reither (Vanderkitten) 1:10:49 79 Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 1:23:36

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 13 pts 2 Joanne M Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 8 3 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 5 4 Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 5 5 Kimberley Wells (Exergy TWENTY 16) 5 6 Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO) 4 7 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 4 8 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 3 9 Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY 16) 3 10 Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS) 3 11 Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten) 3 12 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS) 3 13 Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY 16) 2 14 Julie Emmerman (Rally Sport Cycling Team) 2 15 Claudia Haeusler (Team TIBCO) 1 16 Jenny S Lehmann 1 17 Emily Kachorek (Vanderkitten) 1

QOM classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Claudia Haeusler (Team TIBCO) 12 pts 2 Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY 16) 9 3 Lauren Stephens (M Team TIBCO) 8 4 Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY 16) 7 5 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY 16) 5 6 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 5 7 Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS) 4 8 Joanne M Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 2 9 Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS) 2 10 Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 1 11 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO) 1 12 Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO) 9:53:50 2 Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:23:06 3 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 0:36:28 4 Mikayla Lyman (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:43:11 5 Allison Arensman (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:58:49