Tvetcov, McGrath wrap up overall victory at Cascade Cycle Classic

Rosskopf, Miller claim final stage wins

Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear) and Amanda Miller (Tibco-To the Top) took the stage wins on the final day of the Bend Memorial Clinic Cascade Cycling Classic Sunday during the Awbrey Butte Circuit Race, while Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly-Kenda) and Kristin McGrath (Exergy-Twenty16) fought off the day's challenges to their respective yellow jerseys and secured the overall wins.

Rosskopf and teammate Oscar Clark finished first and second on the stage ahead of 5-hour Energy/Kenda's Francisco Mancebo. The trio was part of a four-rider group that finished five seconds ahead of the field. Rosskopf moved into second overall ahead of Chad Haga (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies).

Miller rode away from a four-rider breakaway the final time up the climb of Archie Briggs and soloed in for the win ahead of Jade Wilcoxson (Optum) and Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW & Novartis for MS).

Tvetcov said his week at the Oregon race, where he won two stages along with yellow, is the biggest win of his career so far. "Two-hundred people, everybody from the US, so that's pretty cool," the 24-year-old Moldovan rider said.

McGrath, meanwhile, crossed the line with one arm pointed skyward to dedicate her first National Race Calendar overall win to Joe Philpott, a long-time family friend who died earlier this year in an avalanche while skiing in Colorado.

"He was like a little brother to me," McGrath said. "He was my little brother's best friend, and he and his family were some of my biggest fans, always supporting me and out there cheering me on, so I know he was out there flying along with me today."

Temperatures nearing 100 degrees Fahrenheit played a big role in Sunday's race. The men covered five laps of the circuit for 133.5 km, while the women circled the route three times for 82 km. Both races started and finished at a local high school slightly off the circuit. The course featured two main climbs: one long grinder before the feed zone and the daunting slopes of Archie Briggs, which climbs 74 meters in a little more than a kilometer.

Clark sacrifices stage win for Rosskopf

A large group of about 20 riders escaped the men's field on the second of five laps and quickly started building an advantage. With most of the top teams represented, the group rolled well together, and Tvetcov's Jelly Belly team was left to do the lion's share of the chasing. Despite the horsepower up the road, the chasers kept the group's advantage under two minutes and slowly started pulling it back on the penultimate lap.

Just after the leaders started the fifth-and-final loop, Elbowz rider Eric Marcotte jumped away with Bontrager's Jasper Stuyven, and the duo set off on its own. The powerful pair got a gap but could not gain more than 10-15 seconds on their former breakaway companions, who were fighting to keep their own advantage on the closing field.

The race came back together when the field and the first chase group combined and caught Marcotte and Stuyven at the base of Archie Briggs after Tvetcov tried to bridge and brought most of the peloton along with him.

"Freddie [Rodriguez] said, 'You need to cross because it's too dangerous,'" Tvetcov said of his more experienced Jelly Belly teammate. "So when it was really close to the uphill, I attacked and tried to bridge. Optum was chasing me, and that actually closed the gap. It was a perfect scenario."

Attacks flew fast and furious before Mancebo got away about 3km from the finish. Clark jumped on the move first, followed by Rosskopf.

"I looked around and nobody else was going, so I went," Rosskopf said. "Mancebo pretty much rode it to the line, just going for time, and Oscar was able to fly around and lead me out for the sprint and the time bonus. I was higher up on GC so I needed the time bonus, but I don't think anyone would have been able to beat Oscar today. He was flying."

D3Devo-Airgas rider Griffin Easter crossed the line next ahead of Hincapie's Ty Magner, and both riders finished with the same time as the leaders. Stuyven led home the field, which included Tvetcov, five seconds later.

Tvetcov clung to the overall lead by six seconds over Rosskopf, who jumped past Haga. The Optum rider finished third, eight seconds down.

Yannick Eckmann claimed the sprint jersey. The Cal Giant-Specialized rider had also held the KOM jersey since stage 1 but surrendered it to Flavio De Luna (Smart Stop-Mountain khakis) on the final day. BMC Development's T.J. Eisenhart won the jersey for best young rider, while Bontrager took the team prize.

Miller jumps way from break on final climb

The women's three-lap race started out aggressively as Tibco, NOW and Optum sent riders up the road, hoping to wear down McGrath's seven-rider Exergy squad and isolate the race leader. But circumstances and hard riding limited the escape efforts to just a few kilometers or less before the field pulled each of them back.

Tibco's Claudia Häusler, who started the day 2:20 behind McGrath, attacked any time the route tilted upwards, but the race leader and her team were able to mark each of the Tibco rider's moves.

It wasn't until just after the start of the final lap when Miller, Wilcoxson, Komanski and Julie Emmerman (Rally Sport Cycling team) escaped the whittled-down field and made their advantage stick.

"Lauren [Komanksi] attacked, and then Jade was going and I went," Miller said. "We sort of worked together, but it wasn't a really cohesive group. But we got a big gap because the race had been pretty aggressive leading up to that."

The quartet built a gap of 1:30 by the time they hit the bottom of Archie Briggs for the final time, and it looked inevitable that the stage winner would come from this group. Miller also sensed a victory and jumped away from her breakaway companions.

"I attacked at the base of the climb," Miller said. "Then they brought me back and I attacked again on the last little pitch before the QOM."

The Colorado rider poured on the coals from that point and held off Wilcoxson by just four seconds at the finish. Komanski came in two seconds later, followed by Emmerman. Tibco's Joanne Kiesanowski led the first chase group in 1:17 later. McGrath finished in a group that came in 1:20 down to seal the overall win.

Although Häusler wasn't able to ride into yellow, she did claim the polka dot jersey for Queen of the Moutains. Optum's Leah Kirchman took home the green sprint jersey, while Tibco's Jasmine Glaesser was the best young rider. Tibco also won the top team prize.

 

 

Pro men - Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear)3:04:16
2Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear)
3Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
4Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b Airgas)
5Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear)0:00:05
6Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager Cycling Team)
7Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
8Travis Mccabe (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
9Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
10Logan Owen (California Giant/Specialized)
11Dion Smith (Predator Carbon Repair)
12Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
13Arnaud Grand (BMC Development Team)
14Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)
15Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
16Taylor Eisenhart (BMC Development Team)
17Gavin Mannion (Bontrager Cycling Team)
18Jake Arnold (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
19Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
20Jakub Novak (BMC Development Team)
21Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)
22Connor O'Leary (Bontrager Cycling Team)
23Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear)
24Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
25Colin Joyce (California Giant/Specialized)
26Phillip Gaimon (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
27Shane Braley (Champion System pb Stan's)
28Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage)
29Eder Frayre (Calimax)
30Andres Diaz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
31Cesar Grajales (Predator Carbon Repair)
32Gregory C Daniel (Bontrager Cycling Team)
33James F Schurman (Champion System pb Stan's)
34Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
35Johnathan Freter (Fire Fighters Cycling)
36Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
37Flavio De Luna (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
38Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache)
39Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:00:15
40Tanner Putt (Bontrager Cycling Team)
41Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)
42Taylor Shelden (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
43Coulton Hartrich (J Astellas Oncology)
44Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling)
45Clay Murfet (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
46Ariel Herrmann (Marc Pro - Strava)0:00:19
47Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
48Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin)
49James H Oram (Bontrager Cycling Team)
50Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)
51Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
52Chris Putt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
53Maxim Jenkins (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
54Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:00:23
55Steven Davis (Spy Giant)
56Nate English (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
57Michael Torckler (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:44
58Alex Hagman (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
59Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)0:00:46
60Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:53
61Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava)0:00:57
62Nick Bax (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
63Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:01:11
64Robin Clegg (Team H&R Block)
65Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear)
66Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
67Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team)
68Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache)
69Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:21
70Gabriel Baca (Stage 17-Cylance)0:01:22
71Chris Uberti (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:01:24
72Nathaniel Wilson (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:01:46
73Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)
74Camilo Zambrano (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:02:14
75Silvan Dillier (BMC Development Team)0:02:30
76Jared Gilyard (Landis/Trek)
77Adam M De Vos (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
78Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)0:02:57
79Frank Travieso (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
80Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
81Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
82Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
83Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
84Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
85Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/Specialized)
86Ryan Miller (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:03:12
87Michael Van Den Ham (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)
88Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
89Ryan P Eastman (Bontrager Cycling Team)
90Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache)
91Kurt Wolfgang (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:03:55
92Aurelien Passeron (Predator Carbon Repair)
93David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)0:04:46
94Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
95Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin)
96Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
97Benjamin Zawacki (Hincapie Sportswear)
98Paul Warner (Bob's Bicycles)
99Garrett McLeod (Team H&R Block)0:04:51
100Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:04:59
101Patrick Mccarty
102James Stemper (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
103Kennett Peterson (Fire Fighters Cycling)0:05:38
104Barry Miller (Fire Fighters Cycling)
105Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)0:05:46
106Sam P Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:06:17
107Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block)
108Curtis Winsor (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:06:43
109David Kessler (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:07:52
110Michael Sheehan (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:08:37
111Andy Baker (Hincapie Sportswear)
112Nathan Brown
113Bailey V Mcknight (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
114Kirk Carlsen (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:09:34
115Eric Young (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:10:39
116David Williams (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
117Timothy Rugg (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:11:45
118Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)0:14:12
119Brian Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)
120Tyler M Riedesel (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
121Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
122Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:15:44
123George Cyrus (Landis/Trek)0:16:20
124Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)0:21:56
DNFTom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
DNFIan Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
DNFNic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
DNFMorgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
DNFRicardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
DNFChris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)
DNFCody Canning (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
DNFBrad Clifford (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
DNFJesse R Reams (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
DNFKris Dahl (Team H&R Block)
DNFFederico Marchiori (Team H&R Block)
DNFChris Barton (CashCall Mortgage)
DNFIgnazio Moser (BMC Development Team)
DNFTim Roe (BMC Development Team)
DNFHunter Huffman (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
DNFJoe D Waters (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
DNFBen Chaddock (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
DNFIsaac Howe (SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
DNFBobby Lea (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
DNFDean Haas (Horizon Organic/Panache)
DNFShane Haga (Fire Fighters Cycling)
DNFMichael Pincus (Fire Fighters Cycling)
DNFColt Peterson (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
DNFMat Stephens (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
DNFMorgan Ryan (Get Crackin)
DNFKevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
DNFJulio Mollinedo (Predator Carbon Repair)
DNFSergio Hernandez (Predator Carbon Repair)
DNFConor Mullervy (Predator Carbon Repair)
DNFCody O'Reilly (Predator Carbon Repair)
DNFMax Korus (Astellas Oncology)
DNFGerardo Medina Robles (Stage 17-Cylance)
DNFIan Moore (Stage 17-Cylance)
DNFCameron V Cogburn (CCB Racing)
DNFChris Gruber (Champion System pb Stan's)
DNFMatt Lyons (D3Devo p/b Airgas)
DNFZac Noonan (D3Devo p/b Airgas)
DNFWilly J Zellmer (Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek)
DNFEmile F De Rosnay (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)
DNFCarl Hoefer (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood)
DNFStephen Bedford
DNFPatrick Kos
DNFChase A Pinkham (Jamis-Hagens Bergman)
DNFBrian Rach (LAPT - Wilde Subaru)
DNFCory T Wallace (Kona Factory Team)
DNFThomas Jondall (Landis/Trek)
DNFIan Baldwin (LWV/Hagens Berman/Society Cons)

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Silvan Dillier (BMC Development Team)3pts
2Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)2
3Nate English (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear)3pts
2Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)2
3Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)3pts
2Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)2
3Nathaniel Wilson (Bontrager Cycling Team)1

Stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear)5pts
2Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear)4
3Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)3
4Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b Airgas)2
5Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear)1

KOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Flavio De Luna (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)3pts
2Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear)2
3Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)1

KOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Flavio De Luna (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)3pts
2Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)2
3Nathaniel Wilson (Bontrager Cycling Team)1

KOM 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3pts
2Patrick Mccarty2
3Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b Airgas)3:04:16
2Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear)0:00:05
3Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager Cycling Team)
4Logan Owen (California Giant/Specialized)
5Dion Smith (Predator Carbon Repair)
6Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)
7Taylor Eisenhart (BMC Development Team)
8Gavin Mannion (Bontrager Cycling Team)
9Jake Arnold (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
10Connor O'Leary (Bontrager Cycling Team)
11Colin Joyce (California Giant/Specialized)
12Eder Frayre (Calimax)
13Gregory C Daniel (Bontrager Cycling Team)
14Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
15Johnathan Freter (Fire Fighters Cycling)
16Tanner Putt (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:00:15
17Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling)
18Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin)0:00:19
19James H Oram (Bontrager Cycling Team)
20Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)
21Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
22Chris Putt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
23Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:00:23
24Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)0:00:46
25Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear)0:01:11
26Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
27Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team)
28Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache)
29Gabriel Baca (Stage 17-Cylance)0:01:22
30Nathaniel Wilson (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:01:46
31Adam M De Vos (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:02:30
32Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/Specialized)0:02:57
33Ryan Miller (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:03:12
34Michael Van Den Ham (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)
35Ryan P Eastman (Bontrager Cycling Team)
36Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)0:04:46
37Paul Warner (Bob's Bicycles)
38Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)0:05:46
39Sam P Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:06:17
40Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block)
41David Kessler (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:07:52
42Michael Sheehan (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:08:37
43Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)0:21:56

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hincapie Sportswear12:17:14
2Bontrager Cycling Team0:00:10
3California Giant/Specialized0:00:24
45hr Energy p/b Kenda0:00:29
5Hagens Berman Cycling0:00:40
6BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:49
7Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:40
8BMC Development Team0:02:35
9Team Rio Grande Cycling0:04:17
10Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis0:04:31
11Horizon Organic/Panache0:04:41
12ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker0:05:54
13Canyon Bicycles- Shimano0:18:21
14CashCall Mortgage0:21:50
15Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:30:35

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)10:50:36
2Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear)0:00:06
3Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:08
4Jakub Novak (BMC Development Team)0:00:09
5Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:00:16
6Phillip Gaimon (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:30
7Taylor Eisenhart (BMC Development Team)0:00:39
8Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:10
9Gavin Mannion (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:01:13
10Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:01:16
11James H Oram (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:01:48
12Johnathan Freter (Fire Fighters Cycling)0:02:10
13Cesar Grajales (Predator Carbon Repair)0:02:15
14Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:02:17
15Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear)0:02:31
16Flavio De Luna (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:02:32
17Tanner Putt (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:03:25
18Eder Frayre (Calimax)
19Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)0:03:41
20Nate English (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
21Nathaniel Wilson (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:03:43
22Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:03:49
23Logan Owen (California Giant/Specialized)0:03:59
24James F Schurman (Champion System pb Stan's)0:04:06
25Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear)0:04:07
26Alex Hagman (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:04:13
27Jake Arnold (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:04:23
28Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)0:04:35
29Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:04:36
30Connor O'Leary (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:04:45
31Travis Mccabe (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:05:00
32Dion Smith (Predator Carbon Repair)0:05:01
33Colin Joyce (California Giant/Specialized)0:05:02
34Coulton Hartrich (J Astellas Oncology)
35Chris Putt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:05:09
36Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:05:11
37Gregory C Daniel (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:05:32
38Adam M De Vos (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:05:34
39Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage)0:05:36
40Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b Airgas)0:06:01
41Maxim Jenkins (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:06:03
42Michael Torckler (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:06:15
43Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:06:33
44Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)0:06:42
45Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin)0:06:58
46Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:07:02
47Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)
48Shane Braley (Champion System pb Stan's)0:07:11
49Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:07:13
50Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava)
51Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear)0:07:32
52Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:07:34
53Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:07:35
54Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
55Silvan Dillier (BMC Development Team)0:07:51
56Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:07:53
57Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:08:00
58Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:08:18
59Andres Diaz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:08:24
60David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)0:08:26
61Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:08:50
62Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
63Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:08:53
64Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team)0:08:59
65Arnaud Grand (BMC Development Team)0:09:05
66Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)0:09:24
67Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:09:34
68Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear)0:09:43
69Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:09:48
70Robin Clegg (Team H&R Block)0:10:05
71Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:10:40
72Clay Murfet (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:11:25
73Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)0:11:29
74Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:11:34
75Jared Gilyard (Landis/Trek)0:11:35
76Nick Bax (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:11:43
77Garrett McLeod (Team H&R Block)0:12:12
78Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)0:12:15
79Patrick Mccarty0:12:28
80Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)0:12:43
81Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:12:50
82Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:12:56
83Ryan P Eastman (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:13:19
84Aurelien Passeron (Predator Carbon Repair)0:13:24
85Ariel Herrmann (Marc Pro - Strava)0:13:40
86Taylor Shelden (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:14:11
87David Williams (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:14:48
88Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:14:50
89Barry Miller (Fire Fighters Cycling)0:15:07
90Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)0:15:10
91Kirk Carlsen (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:15:12
92Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/Specialized)0:15:13
93James Stemper (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:15:31
94Michael Van Den Ham (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)
95Steven Davis (Spy Giant)0:15:40
96Camilo Zambrano (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
97Ryan Miller (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:16:09
98Bailey V Mcknight (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:16:17
99Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:17:49
100Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)0:17:59
101Frank Travieso (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:18:31
102Gabriel Baca (Stage 17-Cylance)0:18:53
103Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:18:54
104Kennett Peterson (Fire Fighters Cycling)0:19:02
105Kurt Wolfgang (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:20:00
106Chris Uberti (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:20:17
107Timothy Rugg (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:20:39
108Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:20:45
109Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)0:20:49
110Benjamin Zawacki (Hincapie Sportswear)0:22:18
111David Kessler (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:22:30
112Nathan Brown0:23:55
113Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block)0:24:01
114Andy Baker (Hincapie Sportswear)0:25:41
115Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin)0:26:45
116Michael Sheehan (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:27:26
117Eric Young (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:27:33
118Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)0:31:20
119Tyler M Riedesel (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:33:37
120Brian Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)0:34:41
121Curtis Winsor (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:35:41
122Paul Warner (Bob's Bicycles)0:38:26
123George Cyrus (Landis/Trek)0:40:53
124Sam P Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:41:47

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)8pts
2Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)7
3Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear)6
4Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear)5
5Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)5
6Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager Cycling Team)4
7Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear)4
8David Williams (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)4
9Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)3
10Silvan Dillier (BMC Development Team)3
11Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)3
12Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear)3
13Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b Airgas)2
14Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)2
15Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)2
16Kirk Carlsen (BISSELL Pro Cycling)2
17Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)2
18Travis Mccabe (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)1
19Nate English (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)1
20Nathaniel Wilson (Bontrager Cycling Team)1
21Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)1
22Colin Joyce (California Giant/Specialized)1
23Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin)1

KOM classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Flavio De Luna (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)11pts
2Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)7
3Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)5
4Phillip Gaimon (BISSELL Pro Cycling)5
5Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)5
6Arnaud Grand (BMC Development Team)4
7Travis Mccabe (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)4
8Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)4
9Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
10Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)3
11Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
12James Stemper (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)2
13Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear)2
14Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)2
15Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear)2
16Patrick Mccarty2
17Michael Torckler (BISSELL Pro Cycling)1
18Nathaniel Wilson (Bontrager Cycling Team)1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Eisenhart (BMC Development Team)10:51:15
2Gavin Mannion (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:00:34
3James H Oram (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:01:09
4Johnathan Freter (Fire Fighters Cycling)0:01:31
5Tanner Putt (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:02:46
6Eder Frayre (Calimax)
7Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)0:03:02
8Nathaniel Wilson (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:03:04
9Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:03:10
10Logan Owen (California Giant/Specialized)0:03:20
11Jake Arnold (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:03:44
12Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)0:03:56
13Connor O'Leary (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:04:06
14Dion Smith (Predator Carbon Repair)0:04:22
15Colin Joyce (California Giant/Specialized)0:04:23
16Chris Putt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:04:30
17Gregory C Daniel (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:04:53
18Adam M De Vos (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:04:55
19Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b Airgas)0:05:22
20Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:05:54
21Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)0:06:03
22Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin)0:06:19
23Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear)0:06:53
24Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:06:56
25Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:08:11
26Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team)0:08:20
27Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)0:08:45
28Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear)0:09:04
29Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:09:09
30Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)0:11:36
31Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)0:12:04
32Ryan P Eastman (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:12:40
33Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)0:14:31
34Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/Specialized)0:14:34
35Michael Van Den Ham (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)0:14:52
36Ryan Miller (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:15:30
37Gabriel Baca (Stage 17-Cylance)0:18:14
38David Kessler (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:21:51
39Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block)0:23:22
40Michael Sheehan (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:26:47
41Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)0:30:41
42Paul Warner (Bob's Bicycles)0:37:47
43Sam P Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:41:08

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bontrager Cycling Team43:28:30
2BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:49
3Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:17
45hr Energy p/b Kenda0:03:54
5Hincapie Sportswear0:05:50
6BMC Development Team0:07:24
7California Giant/Specialized0:09:14
8ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker0:21:52
9Horizon Organic/Panache0:22:38
10Hagens Berman Cycling0:23:23
11Team Rio Grande Cycling0:24:39
12Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:29:55
13Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis0:30:58
14CashCall Mortgage0:37:14
15Canyon Bicycles- Shimano0:57:58

Pro women - Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)2:10:54
2Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:00:04
3Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:06
4Julie Emmerman (Rally Sport Cycling Team)0:00:41
5Joanne M Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)0:01:17
6Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
7Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)
8Lauren Stephens (M Team TIBCO)
9Claudia Haeusler (Team TIBCO)
10Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
11Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)0:01:20
12Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
13Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY 16)
14Katherine Hall (Metromint Cycling Team)
15Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
16Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO)
17Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
18Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY 16)
19Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
20Jessica Cerra (BMC Total Care Racing)
21Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
22Mary Zider (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)
23Fabienne Gerard (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
24Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
25Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)
26Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY 16)
27Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
28Joy L McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage)
29Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten)
30Kimberley Turner
31Anna Christiansen
32Jessica Cutler (Vanderkitten)
33Fiona Strouts (Metromint Cycling Team)
34Shoshauna A Laxson (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)
35Anne Usher (BMC Total Care Racing)
36Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO)
37Emily Kachorek (Vanderkitten)
38Laura Brown (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)
39Whitney Schultz (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)
40Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
41Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
42Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO)0:01:31
43Megan Gray (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:01:36
44Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)0:01:39
45Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY 16)0:01:44
46Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:01:46
47Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:01:57
48Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:02:07
49Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)0:03:50
50Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)0:05:16
51Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY 16)0:05:52
52Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
53Jody Frank (NorthPoint Women's Racing Team)0:07:52
54Mikayla Lyman (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:08:38
55Martina Patella (Glamour Cats p/b Picco & The Jets)
56Maria Santiago0:08:59
57Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
58Jenny S Lehmann
59Laura Ralston (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
60Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling Team)0:11:36
61Abigail Mickey (Metromint Cycling Team)
62Meghan Grant (Metromint Cycling Team)
63Jennifer Whalen (Metromint Cycling Team)0:11:43
64Amy Phillips (Hub Endurance)
65Laura Dodd (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:12:58
66Sabrina David (Metromint Cycling Team)0:13:15
67Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:13:19
68Alexandra Burton (BMC Total Care Racing)
69Stephanie A Skoreyko
70Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care Racing)
71Jennifer Reither (Vanderkitten)
72Allison Arensman (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:15:20
73Lindsay Bayer (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)0:17:03
74Kimberley Wells (Exergy TWENTY 16)
75Jennifer Burtner (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:17:15
76Jamie Gilgen (Infinit Canada / Cyclepower)0:18:18
77Anne Donley
78Annalisa S Fish (Rockford/Clif)
79Leah Guloien (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)
HDAmy Mcguire (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:23:25
HDSue Butler (BMC Total Care Racing)0:27:29
HDSarah Barber (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:29:41
DNFCourteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
DNFJacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY 16)
DNFMaddi Campbell (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)
DNFVanessa Johnson (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)3pts
2Joanne M Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)2
3Jenny S Lehmann1

Stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)5pts
2Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)4
3Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS)3
4Julie Emmerman (Rally Sport Cycling Team)2
5Joanne M Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)1

QOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Stephens (M Team TIBCO)3pts
2Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)2
3Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)2:12:14
2Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO)
3Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:00:47
4Mikayla Lyman (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:07:18
5Allison Arensman (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:14:00

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team TIBCO8:47:27
2NOW and Novartis for MS0:00:09
3Optum p/b Kelly Benefits0:00:13
4Vanderkitten0:01:29
5Exergy TWENTY 160:01:53
6DNA Cycling p/b Plan70:09:21
7Team Kenda p/b RACC0:10:21
8Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING0:17:12
9Metromint Cycling Team0:22:01
10BMC Total Care Racing0:25:27

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY 16)9:48:13
2Claudia Haeusler (Team TIBCO)0:02:17
3Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY 16)0:03:14
4Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:04:03
5Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO)0:05:37
6Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY 16)0:06:16
7Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:06:28
8Joanne M Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)0:06:30
9Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)0:07:06
10Jessica Cutler (Vanderkitten)0:08:19
11Lauren Stephens (M Team TIBCO)0:09:36
12Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:10:12
13Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten)0:10:14
14Jessica Cerra (BMC Total Care Racing)
15Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:11:03
16Katherine Hall (Metromint Cycling Team)0:11:47
17Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:12:02
18Julie Emmerman (Rally Sport Cycling Team)0:13:09
19Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO)0:13:10
20Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:16:35
21Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:19:02
22Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:19:13
23Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY 16)0:19:45
24Laura Brown (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)0:19:49
25Anna Christiansen0:20:46
26Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:21:01
27Emily Kachorek (Vanderkitten)0:21:29
28Joy L McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage)0:21:31
29Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:22:08
30Fiona Strouts (Metromint Cycling Team)0:22:14
31Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:22:15
32Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)0:23:27
33Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:24:08
34Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:24:35
35Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:24:51
36Mary Zider (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)0:25:20
37Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO)0:25:48
38Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:25:52
39Whitney Schultz (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)0:26:19
40Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:28:33
41Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:28:43
42Megan Gray (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:28:49
43Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)0:28:58
44Fabienne Gerard (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:30:02
45Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY 16)0:32:07
46Shoshauna A Laxson (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)0:32:42
47Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:32:44
48Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)0:34:29
49Jody Frank (NorthPoint Women's Racing Team)0:35:30
50Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:35:47
51Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling Team)0:36:20
52Jenny S Lehmann0:37:16
53Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:38:37
54Jennifer Whalen (Metromint Cycling Team)0:38:47
55Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care Racing)0:38:52
56Amy Phillips (Hub Endurance)0:39:08
57Abigail Mickey (Metromint Cycling Team)0:39:53
58Kimberley Turner0:40:11
59Anne Usher (BMC Total Care Racing)
60Maria Santiago0:40:26
61Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)0:42:05
62Laura Dodd (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:42:12
63Martina Patella (Glamour Cats p/b Picco & The Jets)0:42:19
64Leah Guloien (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)0:43:25
65Lindsay Bayer (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)0:44:03
66Laura Ralston (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:45:07
67Mikayla Lyman (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:48:48
68Meghan Grant (Metromint Cycling Team)0:49:16
69Sabrina David (Metromint Cycling Team)0:49:20
70Anne Donley0:51:44
71Kimberley Wells (Exergy TWENTY 16)0:54:14
72Jennifer Burtner (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)1:03:43
73Allison Arensman (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)1:04:26
74Alexandra Burton (BMC Total Care Racing)1:05:38
75Annalisa S Fish (Rockford/Clif)1:06:38
76Jamie Gilgen (Infinit Canada / Cyclepower)1:08:52
77Stephanie A Skoreyko1:10:02
78Jennifer Reither (Vanderkitten)1:10:49
79Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)1:23:36

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)13pts
2Joanne M Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)8
3Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)5
4Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)5
5Kimberley Wells (Exergy TWENTY 16)5
6Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)4
7Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)4
8Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)3
9Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY 16)3
10Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS)3
11Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)3
12Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)3
13Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY 16)2
14Julie Emmerman (Rally Sport Cycling Team)2
15Claudia Haeusler (Team TIBCO)1
16Jenny S Lehmann1
17Emily Kachorek (Vanderkitten)1

QOM classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Claudia Haeusler (Team TIBCO)12pts
2Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY 16)9
3Lauren Stephens (M Team TIBCO)8
4Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY 16)7
5Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY 16)5
6Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)5
7Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)4
8Joanne M Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)2
9Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)2
10Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)1
11Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO)1
12Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO)9:53:50
2Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:23:06
3Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)0:36:28
4Mikayla Lyman (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:43:11
5Allison Arensman (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:58:49

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team TIBCO39:31:42
2Exergy TWENTY 160:09:40
3NOW and Novartis for MS0:31:56
4Vanderkitten0:43:49
5Optum p/b Kelly Benefits0:50:35
6DNA Cycling p/b Plan71:13:27
7Metromint Cycling Team1:27:43
8Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING1:31:49
9BMC Total Care Racing1:45:41
10Team Kenda p/b RACC1:48:45

 

