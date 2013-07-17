Image 1 of 21 Shelley Olds (TIBCO) on her way to second place in the prologue. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 21 Chad Haga (Optum) will be one to watch out for on this weeks climbs. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 21 Jesse Anthony (Optum) heads out late in the day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 21 Tom Zirbel (Optum) comes through sporting his new national champ kit. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 21 Phil Gaimon (Bissell) will be looking for a stage win this week in the mountains. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 21 Paco Mancebo (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) is the last rider off for the day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 21 Tonights top three. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 21 Lex Albrecht (Now and Novartis) on the way in for fourth. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 21 Robert Sweeting (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) putting in todays fastest time. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 21 Eric Young (Optum) putting in a top ten ride. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 21 Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro-Strava) coming in at seventh place and 8" back. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 21 Barry Wicks (Kona) takes a break from the dirt to do some road racing this week. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 21 Marra Abbott (Exergy) back to racing after her big win in Italy. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 21 Jasmen Glaesser (TIBCO) put in a good ride to take over the best young rider jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 21 Denise Ramsden (Optum) rounds a corner for a ninth place finish. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 21 Laura Brown (Colavita) rounded out the podium with her third place. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 21 Katherine Hall (Metromint) was able to ride her way into todays top ten. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 21 Brianna Walle (Optum) keeps her head down heading towards the finish. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 21 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum) back to racing after her recent crash. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 21 Alison Powers (Now and Novartis) on the way to the win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 21 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) on the way to third place. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Bobby Sweeting (5-hour Energy/Kenda) and Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) claimed the opening prologue time trial wins Tuesday evening at the Bend Memorial Clinic Cascade Cycling Classic and will wear yellow going into Wednesday's stage 1 McKenzie Pass Road Race.

Sweeting beat Timothy Rugg (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) and Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly-Kenda) to claim the first National Race Calendar yellow jersey of his career, while defending champion Powers bested Tibco-To the Top's Shelley Olds and Colavita Fine Cooking's Laura Brown to reclaim the yellow jersey she won last year.

The 4.5km Tetherow Prologue Time Trial course circled around a golf course on the southwest edge of town and featured 55 meters of climbing, but the final 300 meter hill that riders ascended last year was cut from the race due to construction along the course. Although the final bit of elevation gain was gone, a consistently steady crosswind provided a new challenge.

Rugg, who started eighth out of 201 riders, set the early fastest time of 4:33 and had to wait 50 riders before Sweeting crossed the line with the new best time of 4:28. Sweeting, who finished third in last year's opener behind Chad Haga (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) and Francisco Mancebo held his lead through 143 more riders before celebrating his win.

"I've won a couple of NRC stages, but I've never taken the yellow jersey before," Sweeting said. "I've really been focusing on this prologue ever since we finished the Tour de Beauce. So it was my goal to come out here and win it, and I'm just really, really happy to be able to do it."

Sweeting claimed his first NRC stage win at Cascade in 2011 during the final Awbrey Butte circuit race stage, but he was unable to pick which result means more to him – his first stage win or his first yellow jersey.

"Awbrey Butte was the first NRC stage win of my career, so that was really special," he said. "But I've never worn the yellow jersey before, so this is right up there with it."

Sweeting's teammate David Williams came close to taking over the stage lead on Tuesday, as did BMC Development Team rider Silvan Dillier and Haga, but none could best Sweeting's mark. Tvetcov, who won the opening time trial at the Nature Valley Grand Prix in June, came close with a mark of 4:34 but had to settle for third.

Now Sweeting and his team will have the unenviable job of defending yellow during stage 1, which features two ascents and a mountain-top finish. But the team has multiple cards to play, and Sweeting understands his role as a support rider for two-time Cascade champion Mancebo, who finished 13 seconds off the winning mark for 40th place. Nevertheless, he'll be hoping to keep the race lead as long as possible.

"I'm going to do my best on the finishing climb," Sweeting said of Wednesday's stage. "I've never been in the front group on that climb before. And by front group I mean Mancebo, because he's always by himself. So I'm going to do my best to not lose too much time and then try to have a great stage 2 time trial. But if I pass off the jersey to Mancebo tomorrow, that would be awesome."

Powers' Cascade focus pays off

The women's race saved the best for last, as Powers, starting in the final position, stormed over the course in 4:53 and was the only woman rider to break the five-minute mark. Olds, who started 34th out of 109 riders, came in with the second-best time at 5:02. Brown was two seconds slower than Olds with a time of 5:04.

Powers finished behind Kristin Armstrong during last year's prologue but eventually took over the race lead when Armstrong abandoned after stage 3 to focus on her upcoming Olympic bid. This year the NOW rider spent four weeks prior to Cascade at home in Colorado focusing on the race.

"Since Kristin isn't here I really wanted to win," Powers said. "You have to take it day by day, but day number one you really have to win, and so I'm super happy to have a good race and really put a fair amount of time into the other GC rivals."

NOW's Lex Albrecht set the early mark to beat with a time of 5:05 but was eventually knocked down to fourth as first Olds, then the other favorites, started coming in. Kristin McGrath (Exergy-Twenty16) came in fifth with a time of 5:06, while her team leader and 2010 Cascade winner Mara Abbott settled for 75th place, losing 46 seconds to Powers. Janel Holcomb (Optum), who won the 2011 race, was 24th at 5:09.

Despite the poor showing from Abbott, who recently won the Giro Rosa in Italy, Powers tagged her as one of the main rivals to keep an eye on.

"She's climbing really well, and the whole team, they have several strong time trialers and strong climbers. And Tibco, with the time bonuses and Shelley [Olds] being such a good sprinter, that almost killed me last year. So we have our work cut out for us, for sure."

That work will begin in earnest during Wednesday's stage, which features 119km and 2,004 meters of climbing over two ascents. The first climb of the day takes riders up and over McKenzie Pass, where they will climb 1,120 meters over 35km to the otherworldly lava field at the top of the pass. A fast, straightforward descent leads into the town of Sisters before riders start the final 17km climb to Three Creeks Snow Park, racing up another 516 meters of elevation gain before it's all over.

All of this week's stages, save for the time trials, offer time bonuses of 10, six and four seconds for the first three riders across the line.

Pro men results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:04:28 2 Timothy Rugg (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:00:05 3 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:00:06 4 David Williams (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:00:06 5 Silvan Dillier (BMC Development Team) 0:00:06 6 Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:08 7 Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:00:08 8 Eric Young (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:09 9 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:09 10 Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:00:09 11 Jesse R Reams (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:00:09 12 Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:00:10 13 Justin Rossi (A Marc Pro - Strava) 0:00:10 14 Jakub Novak (BMC Development Team) 0:00:10 15 Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:00:10 16 Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:00:10 17 Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:11 18 Chris Barton (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:11 19 Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:11 20 Taylor Eisenhart (BMC Development Team) 0:00:12 21 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:00:13 22 Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:13 23 Kurt Wolfgang (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:00:13 24 Nate English (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:00:13 25 Andy Baker (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:00:13 26 Michael Torckler (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:13 27 Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:00:13 28 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:13 29 Phillip Gaimon (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:14 30 Bailey V Mcknight (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:00:14 31 Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:00:14 32 Travis Mccabe (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 0:00:14 33 Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:14 34 Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b Airgas) 0:00:14 35 Logan Loader (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:15 36 Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:00:15 37 Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:15 38 Ignazio Moser (BMC Development Team) 0:00:15 39 Curtis Dearden (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC) 0:00:15 40 Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:00:15 41 James H Oram (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:00:15 42 Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:00:15 43 Kennett Peterson (Fire Fighters Cycling) 0:00:16 44 Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 0:00:16 45 Kris Dahl (Team H&R Block) 0:00:16 46 Benjamin Zawacki (Hincapie Sportswear) 47 Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:00:16 48 Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:00:16 49 Ryan P Eastman (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:00:17 50 Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:17 51 Tanner Putt (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:00:17 52 Chase A Pinkham (Jamis-Hagens Bergman) 0:00:17 53 Tim Roe (BMC Development Team) 0:00:17 54 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:00:17 55 Gavin Mannion (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:00:18 56 Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:00:18 57 Dion Smith (Predator Carbon Repair) 0:00:18 58 Johnathan Freter (Fire Fighters Cycling) 0:00:19 59 James Stemper (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:00:19 60 David Santos (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:19 61 Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:00:19 62 Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:00:19 63 Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:00:20 64 Arnaud Grand (BMC Development Team) 0:00:20 65 Stephen Bedford 0:00:20 66 Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:20 67 Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:00:20 68 Kirk Carlsen (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:20 69 Max Korus (Astellas Oncology) 0:00:20 70 Nathaniel Wilson (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:00:20 71 Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:21 72 Matt Lyons (D3Devo p/b Airgas) 73 Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:00:21 74 Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:21 75 Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:21 76 Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 0:00:21 77 Cameron V Cogburn (CCB Racing) 0:00:21 78 Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC) 0:00:21 79 Ariel Herrmann (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:00:22 80 Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:22 81 Cesar Grajales (Predator Carbon Repair) 0:00:22 82 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:00:22 83 Taylor Shelden (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:00:22 84 Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin) 0:00:22 85 Eder Frayre (Calimax) 0:00:22 86 Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 0:00:22 87 James F Schurman (Champion System pb Stan's) 0:00:22 88 Frank Travieso (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:00:22 89 Alex Hagman (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:00:22 90 Ben Chaddock (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:00:23 91 Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b Airgas) 0:00:23 92 Shane Haga (Fire Fighters Cycling) 0:00:23 93 Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:00:23 94 Colin Joyce (California Giant/Specialized) 0:00:23 95 Clay Murfet (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:00:24 96 Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized) 0:00:24 97 Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek) 0:00:24 98 Christian Parrett (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:00:24 99 Logan Owen (California Giant/Specialized) 0:00:24 100 Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:00:24 101 Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team) 0:00:25 102 Patrick Mccarty 0:00:25 103 Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:00:25 104 Coulton Hartrich (J Astellas Oncology) 0:00:25 105 Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:00:25 106 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:00:26 107 Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:00:26 108 Curtis Winsor (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:00:26 109 Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 0:00:26 110 Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 0:00:26 111 Gregory C Daniel (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:00:26 112 Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek) 0:00:26 113 Flavio De Luna (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:00:26 114 Eric R Hill (LAPT - Wilde Subaru) 0:00:26 115 Maxim Jenkins (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:00:27 116 Eric A Losak (Clif Bar Cycling) 0:00:27 117 Jos Leroux (Get Crackin) 0:00:27 118 Jake Arnold (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:00:27 119 George Cyrus (Landis/Trek) 0:00:28 120 Conor Mullervy (Predator Carbon Repair) 0:00:28 121 Daniel Harm (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:00:28 122 Brad Clifford (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:00:28 123 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 0:00:28 124 Willy J Zellmer (Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek) 0:00:28 125 Michael Sheehan (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 0:00:28 126 Connor O'Leary (Bontrager Cycling Team) 127 Isaac Howe (SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:00:29 128 Ian Baldwin (LWV/Hagens Berman/Society Cons) 0:00:29 129 Jared Gilyard (Landis/Trek) 0:00:29 130 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:00:29 131 Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:29 132 Tyler M Riedesel (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:00:29 133 Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:00:30 134 Chris Putt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:00:30 135 Shane Braley (Champion System pb Stan's) 0:00:30 136 Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized) 0:00:30 137 Taylor Clements (Get Crackin) 0:00:30 138 Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/Specialized) 0:00:30 139 Nick Bax (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:00:30 140 Robin Clegg (Team H&R Block) 0:00:30 141 Andres Diaz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 0:00:31 142 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:00:32 143 Sam P Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:00:32 144 Michael Pincus (Fire Fighters Cycling) 0:00:33 145 Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:00:33 146 Steven Davis (Spy Giant) 0:00:33 147 Adam M De Vos (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:00:34 148 Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized) 0:00:34 149 Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin) 0:00:34 150 Emile F De Rosnay (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC) 0:00:34 151 Nathan Brown 0:00:34 152 Garrett McLeod (Team H&R Block) 0:00:35 153 Carl Hoefer (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood) 0:00:35 154 Erik Volotzky (Get Crackin) 0:00:35 155 Brian Rach (LAPT - Wilde Subaru) 0:00:35 156 Alder Martz (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:00:35 157 Dean Haas (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:00:35 158 Joe D Waters (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:00:36 159 Gerardo Medina Robles (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:00:36 160 Gabriel Baca (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:00:36 161 Chris Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:00:37 162 Chris Uberti (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:00:37 163 Ryan Miller (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:00:38 164 Hunter Huffman (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:00:38 165 Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin) 0:00:38 166 Sergio Hernandez (Predator Carbon Repair) 0:00:38 167 David Kessler (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:00:39 168 Aurelien Passeron (Predator Carbon Repair) 0:00:40 169 Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:00:40 170 Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block) 0:00:40 171 Ben Bertiger (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:00:41 172 Bryan Larsen (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:00:42 173 Aaron Schooler (Team H&R Block) 0:00:42 174 Ben Wortelboer (Team H&R Block) 0:00:42 175 Marciel Delisser (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:00:43 176 Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:00:43 177 Cody O'Reilly (Predator Carbon Repair) 0:00:44 178 Michael Midlarsky (Ekoi/Devinci) 0:00:44 179 Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin) 0:00:45 180 Julio Mollinedo (Predator Carbon Repair) 0:00:45 181 Colt Peterson (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:00:45 182 Camilo Zambrano (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:00:46 183 Paul Warner (Bob's Bicycles) 0:00:46 184 Dillon Bennett (Fire Fighters Cycling) 0:00:47 185 Barry Miller (Fire Fighters Cycling) 0:00:48 186 Cory T Wallace (Kona Factory Team) 0:00:49 187 Brian Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:51 188 Federico Marchiori (Team H&R Block) 0:00:51 189 Ryan Macdonald (Team H&R Block) 0:00:51 190 Patrick Kos 0:00:52 191 Dennis Ramirez (Get Crackin) 0:00:54 192 Tim Rush 0:00:55 193 Barry Wicks (Kona Factory Team) 0:00:57 194 Kevin Mullervy (Predator Carbon Repair) 0:01:01 195 Chris Gruber (Champion System pb Stan's) 0:01:33 196 Michael Van Den Ham (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC) 0:01:33 DNS Colin Keller Gibson (Rohrback Cycling) DNS Gabe Varela

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:04:37 2 Taylor Eisenhart (BMC Development Team) 0:00:03 3 Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b Airgas) 0:00:05 4 Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:00:05 5 Ignazio Moser (BMC Development Team) 0:00:06 6 Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:00:06 7 James H Oram (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:00:06 8 Kris Dahl (Team H&R Block) 0:00:07 9 Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:00:07 10 Ryan P Eastman (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:00:07 11 Tanner Putt (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:00:08 12 Gavin Mannion (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:00:09 13 Dion Smith (Predator Carbon Repair) 0:00:09 14 Johnathan Freter (Fire Fighters Cycling) 0:00:09 15 Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:00:10 16 Nathaniel Wilson (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:00:11 17 Matt Lyons (D3Devo p/b Airgas) 0:00:11 18 Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:00:12 19 Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC) 0:00:12 20 Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin) 0:00:13 21 Eder Frayre (Calimax) 0:00:13 22 Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b Airgas) 0:00:14 23 Shane Haga (Fire Fighters Cycling) 0:00:14 24 Colin Joyce (California Giant/Specialized) 0:00:14 25 Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized) 0:00:14 26 Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek) 0:00:14 27 Logan Owen (California Giant/Specialized) 0:00:15 28 Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team) 0:00:15 29 Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:00:16 30 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:00:16 31 Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 0:00:17 32 Gregory C Daniel (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:00:17 33 Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek) 0:00:17 34 Jake Arnold (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:00:18 35 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 0:00:19 36 Willy J Zellmer (Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek) 0:00:19 37 Michael Sheehan (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 0:00:19 38 Connor O'Leary (Bontrager Cycling Team) 39 Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:20 40 Chris Putt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:00:20 41 Taylor Clements (Get Crackin) 0:00:21 42 Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/Specialized) 0:00:21 43 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:00:23 44 Sam P Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:00:23 45 Michael Pincus (Fire Fighters Cycling) 0:00:24 46 Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:00:24 47 Adam M De Vos (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:00:25 48 Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized) 0:00:25 49 Erik Volotzky (Get Crackin) 0:00:26 50 Dean Haas (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:00:26 51 Gerardo Medina Robles (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:00:27 52 Gabriel Baca (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:00:27 53 Ryan Miller (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:00:29 54 David Kessler (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:00:30 55 Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block) 0:00:31 56 Ben Bertiger (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:00:32 57 Ben Wortelboer (Team H&R Block) 0:00:33 58 Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:00:34 59 Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin) 0:00:35 60 Colt Peterson (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:00:36 61 Paul Warner (Bob's Bicycles) 0:00:37 62 Dillon Bennett (Fire Fighters Cycling) 0:00:38 63 Federico Marchiori (Team H&R Block) 0:00:42 64 Ryan Macdonald (Team H&R Block) 0:00:42 65 Dennis Ramirez (Get Crackin) 0:00:45 66 Michael Van Den Ham (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC) 0:01:24

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 5hr Energy p/b Kenda 0:18:24 2 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:03 3 BMC Development Team 0:00:11 4 Hincapie Sportswear 0:00:12 5 Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:00:15 6 BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:00:20 7 CashCall Mortgage 0:00:25 8 Bontrager Cycling Team 0:00:30 9 ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker 0:00:40 10 Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home 0:00:42 11 Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis 0:00:45 12 Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV 13 Hagens Berman Cycling 0:00:53 14 Fire Fighters Cycling 0:00:56 15 Canyon Bicycles- Shimano 0:01:04 16 California Giant/Specialized 17 Horizon Organic/Panache 0:01:06 18 Predator Carbon Repair 0:01:13 19 Get Crackin 0:01:20 20 Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:01:23 21 Stage 17-Cylance 0:01:27 22 Team H&R Block 0:01:28 23 Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC 0:02:11

General classification after prologue # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:04:28 2 Timothy Rugg (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:00:05 3 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:00:06 4 David Williams (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:00:06 5 Silvan Dillier (BMC Development Team) 0:00:06 6 Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:08 7 Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:00:08 8 Eric Young (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:09 9 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:09 10 Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:00:09 11 Jesse R Reams (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:00:09 12 Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:00:10 13 Justin Rossi (A Marc Pro - Strava) 0:00:10 14 Jakub Novak (BMC Development Team) 0:00:10 15 Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:00:10 16 Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:00:10 17 Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:11 18 Chris Barton (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:11 19 Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:11 20 Taylor Eisenhart (BMC Development Team) 0:00:12 21 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:00:13 22 Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:13 23 Kurt Wolfgang (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:00:13 24 Nate English (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:00:13 25 Andy Baker (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:00:13 26 Michael Torckler (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:13 27 Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:00:13 28 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:13 29 Phillip Gaimon (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:14 30 Bailey V Mcknight (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:00:14 31 Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:00:14 32 Travis Mccabe (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 0:00:14 33 Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:14 34 Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b Airgas) 0:00:14 35 Logan Loader (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:15 36 Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:00:15 37 Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:15 38 Ignazio Moser (BMC Development Team) 0:00:15 39 Curtis Dearden (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC) 0:00:15 40 Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:00:15 41 James H Oram (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:00:15 42 Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:00:15 43 Kennett Peterson (Fire Fighters Cycling) 0:00:16 44 Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 0:00:16 45 Kris Dahl (Team H&R Block) 0:00:16 46 Benjamin Zawacki (Hincapie Sportswear) 47 Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:00:16 48 Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:00:16 49 Ryan P Eastman (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:00:17 50 Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:17 51 Tanner Putt (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:00:17 52 Chase A Pinkham (Jamis-Hagens Bergman) 0:00:17 53 Tim Roe (BMC Development Team) 0:00:17 54 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:00:17 55 Gavin Mannion (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:00:18 56 Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:00:18 57 Dion Smith (Predator Carbon Repair) 0:00:18 58 Johnathan Freter (Fire Fighters Cycling) 0:00:19 59 James Stemper (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:00:19 60 David Santos (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:19 61 Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:00:19 62 Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:00:19 63 Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:00:20 64 Arnaud Grand (BMC Development Team) 0:00:20 65 Stephen Bedford 0:00:20 66 Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:20 67 Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:00:20 68 Kirk Carlsen (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:20 69 Max Korus (Astellas Oncology) 0:00:20 70 Nathaniel Wilson (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:00:20 71 Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:21 72 Matt Lyons (D3Devo p/b Airgas) 73 Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:00:21 74 Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:21 75 Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:21 76 Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 0:00:21 77 Cameron V Cogburn (CCB Racing) 0:00:21 78 Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC) 0:00:21 79 Ariel Herrmann (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:00:22 80 Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:22 81 Cesar Grajales (Predator Carbon Repair) 0:00:22 82 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:00:22 83 Taylor Shelden (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:00:22 84 Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin) 0:00:22 85 Eder Frayre (Calimax) 0:00:22 86 Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 0:00:22 87 James F Schurman (Champion System pb Stan's) 0:00:22 88 Frank Travieso (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:00:22 89 Alex Hagman (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:00:22 90 Ben Chaddock (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:00:23 91 Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b Airgas) 0:00:23 92 Shane Haga (Fire Fighters Cycling) 0:00:23 93 Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:00:23 94 Colin Joyce (California Giant/Specialized) 0:00:23 95 Clay Murfet (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:00:24 96 Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized) 0:00:24 97 Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek) 0:00:24 98 Christian Parrett (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:00:24 99 Logan Owen (California Giant/Specialized) 0:00:24 100 Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:00:24 101 Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team) 0:00:25 102 Patrick Mccarty 0:00:25 103 Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:00:25 104 Coulton Hartrich (J Astellas Oncology) 0:00:25 105 Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:00:25 106 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:00:26 107 Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:00:26 108 Curtis Winsor (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:00:26 109 Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 0:00:26 110 Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 0:00:26 111 Gregory C Daniel (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:00:26 112 Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek) 0:00:26 113 Flavio De Luna (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:00:26 114 Eric R Hill (LAPT - Wilde Subaru) 0:00:26 115 Maxim Jenkins (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:00:27 116 Eric A Losak (Clif Bar Cycling) 0:00:27 117 Jos Leroux (Get Crackin) 0:00:27 118 Jake Arnold (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:00:27 119 George Cyrus (Landis/Trek) 0:00:28 120 Conor Mullervy (Predator Carbon Repair) 0:00:28 121 Daniel Harm (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:00:28 122 Brad Clifford (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:00:28 123 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 0:00:28 124 Willy J Zellmer (Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek) 0:00:28 125 Michael Sheehan (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 0:00:28 126 Connor O'Leary (Bontrager Cycling Team) 127 Isaac Howe (SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:00:29 128 Ian Baldwin (LWV/Hagens Berman/Society Cons) 0:00:29 129 Jared Gilyard (Landis/Trek) 0:00:29 130 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:00:29 131 Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:29 132 Tyler M Riedesel (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:00:29 133 Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:00:30 134 Chris Putt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:00:30 135 Shane Braley (Champion System pb Stan's) 0:00:30 136 Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized) 0:00:30 137 Taylor Clements (Get Crackin) 0:00:30 138 Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/Specialized) 0:00:30 139 Nick Bax (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:00:30 140 Robin Clegg (Team H&R Block) 0:00:30 141 Andres Diaz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 0:00:31 142 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:00:32 143 Sam P Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:00:32 144 Michael Pincus (Fire Fighters Cycling) 0:00:33 145 Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:00:33 146 Steven Davis (Spy Giant) 0:00:33 147 Adam M De Vos (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:00:34 148 Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized) 0:00:34 149 Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin) 0:00:34 150 Emile F De Rosnay (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC) 0:00:34 151 Nathan Brown 0:00:34 152 Garrett McLeod (Team H&R Block) 0:00:35 153 Carl Hoefer (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood) 0:00:35 154 Erik Volotzky (Get Crackin) 0:00:35 155 Brian Rach (LAPT - Wilde Subaru) 0:00:35 156 Alder Martz (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:00:35 157 Dean Haas (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:00:35 158 Joe D Waters (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:00:36 159 Gerardo Medina Robles (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:00:36 160 Gabriel Baca (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:00:36 161 Chris Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:00:37 162 Chris Uberti (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:00:37 163 Ryan Miller (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:00:38 164 Hunter Huffman (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:00:38 165 Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin) 0:00:38 166 Sergio Hernandez (Predator Carbon Repair) 0:00:38 167 David Kessler (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:00:39 168 Aurelien Passeron (Predator Carbon Repair) 0:00:40 169 Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:00:40 170 Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block) 0:00:40 171 Ben Bertiger (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:00:41 172 Bryan Larsen (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:00:42 173 Aaron Schooler (Team H&R Block) 0:00:42 174 Ben Wortelboer (Team H&R Block) 0:00:42 175 Marciel Delisser (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:00:43 176 Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:00:43 177 Cody O'Reilly (Predator Carbon Repair) 0:00:44 178 Michael Midlarsky (Ekoi/Devinci) 0:00:44 179 Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin) 0:00:45 180 Julio Mollinedo (Predator Carbon Repair) 0:00:45 181 Colt Peterson (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:00:45 182 Camilo Zambrano (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:00:46 183 Paul Warner (Bob's Bicycles) 0:00:46 184 Dillon Bennett (Fire Fighters Cycling) 0:00:47 185 Barry Miller (Fire Fighters Cycling) 0:00:48 186 Cory T Wallace (Kona Factory Team) 0:00:49 187 Brian Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:51 188 Federico Marchiori (Team H&R Block) 0:00:51 189 Ryan Macdonald (Team H&R Block) 0:00:51 190 Patrick Kos 0:00:52 191 Dennis Ramirez (Get Crackin) 0:00:54 192 Tim Rush 0:00:55 193 Barry Wicks (Kona Factory Team) 0:00:57 194 Kevin Mullervy (Predator Carbon Repair) 0:01:01 195 Chris Gruber (Champion System pb Stan's) 0:01:33 196 Michael Van Den Ham (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC) 0:01:33

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:04:37 2 Taylor Eisenhart (BMC Development Team) 0:00:03 3 Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b Airgas) 0:00:05 4 Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:00:05 5 Ignazio Moser (BMC Development Team) 0:00:06 6 Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:00:06 7 James H Oram (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:00:06 8 Kris Dahl (Team H&R Block) 0:00:07 9 Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:00:07 10 Ryan P Eastman (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:00:07 11 Tanner Putt (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:00:08 12 Gavin Mannion (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:00:09 13 Dion Smith (Predator Carbon Repair) 0:00:09 14 Johnathan Freter (Fire Fighters Cycling) 0:00:09 15 Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:00:10 16 Nathaniel Wilson (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:00:11 17 Matt Lyons (D3Devo p/b Airgas) 0:00:11 18 Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:00:12 19 Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC) 0:00:12 20 Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin) 0:00:13 21 Eder Frayre (Calimax) 0:00:13 22 Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b Airgas) 0:00:14 23 Shane Haga (Fire Fighters Cycling) 0:00:14 24 Colin Joyce (California Giant/Specialized) 0:00:14 25 Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized) 0:00:14 26 Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek) 0:00:14 27 Logan Owen (California Giant/Specialized) 0:00:15 28 Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team) 0:00:15 29 Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:00:16 30 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:00:16 31 Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 0:00:17 32 Gregory C Daniel (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:00:17 33 Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek) 0:00:17 34 Jake Arnold (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:00:18 35 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 0:00:19 36 Willy J Zellmer (Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek) 0:00:19 37 Michael Sheehan (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 0:00:19 38 Connor O'Leary (Bontrager Cycling Team) 39 Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:20 40 Chris Putt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:00:20 41 Taylor Clements (Get Crackin) 0:00:21 42 Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/Specialized) 0:00:21 43 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:00:23 44 Sam P Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:00:23 45 Michael Pincus (Fire Fighters Cycling) 0:00:24 46 Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:00:24 47 Adam M De Vos (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:00:25 48 Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized) 0:00:25 49 Erik Volotzky (Get Crackin) 0:00:26 50 Dean Haas (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:00:26 51 Gerardo Medina Robles (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:00:27 52 Gabriel Baca (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:00:27 53 Ryan Miller (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:00:29 54 David Kessler (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:00:30 55 Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block) 0:00:31 56 Ben Bertiger (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:00:32 57 Ben Wortelboer (Team H&R Block) 0:00:33 58 Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:00:34 59 Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin) 0:00:35 60 Colt Peterson (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:00:36 61 Paul Warner (Bob's Bicycles) 0:00:37 62 Dillon Bennett (Fire Fighters Cycling) 0:00:38 63 Federico Marchiori (Team H&R Block) 0:00:42 64 Ryan Macdonald (Team H&R Block) 0:00:42 65 Dennis Ramirez (Get Crackin) 0:00:45 66 Michael Van Den Ham (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC) 0:01:24

Team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 5hr Energy p/b Kenda 0:18:24 2 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:03 3 BMC Development Team 0:00:11 4 Hincapie Sportswear 0:00:12 5 Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:00:15 6 BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:00:20 7 CashCall Mortgage 0:00:25 8 Bontrager Cycling Team 0:00:30 9 ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker 0:00:40 10 Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home 0:00:42 11 Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis 0:00:45 12 Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV 13 Hagens Berman Cycling 0:00:53 14 Fire Fighters Cycling 0:00:56 15 Canyon Bicycles- Shimano 0:01:04 16 California Giant/Specialized 17 Horizon Organic/Panache 0:01:06 18 Predator Carbon Repair 0:01:13 19 Get Crackin 0:01:20 20 Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:01:23 21 Stage 17-Cylance 0:01:27 22 Team H&R Block 0:01:28 23 Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC 0:02:11

Pro women results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:04:53 2 Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO) 0:00:09 3 Laura Brown (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING) 0:00:12 4 Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:00:12 5 Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY 16) 0:00:13 6 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:00:14 7 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:00:14 8 Katherine Hall (Metromint Cycling Team) 0:00:15 9 Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:00:16 10 Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:00:16 11 Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:00:16 12 Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:00:17 13 Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY 16) 0:00:17 14 Jessica Cutler (Vanderkitten) 0:00:17 15 Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY 16) 0:00:18 16 Joanne M Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 0:00:18 17 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 0:00:18 18 Amy Thornquist (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:00:19 19 Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO) 0:00:20 20 Stephanie N Gonzalez 0:00:22 21 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:00:22 22 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:00:22 23 Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten) 0:00:22 24 Julie Emmerman (Rally Sport Cycling Team) 0:00:22 25 Lauren Stephens (M Team TIBCO) 0:00:23 26 Claudia Haeusler (Team TIBCO) 0:00:23 27 Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY 16) 0:00:23 28 Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:00:25 29 Whitney Schultz (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING) 0:00:26 30 Lindsay Bayer (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING) 0:00:27 31 Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:00:27 32 Jenny S Lehmann 0:00:27 33 Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:00:27 34 Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:00:27 35 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY 16) 0:00:28 36 Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:00:28 37 Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:00:28 38 Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling Team) 0:00:29 39 Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:00:29 40 Anna Christiansen 0:00:30 41 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO) 0:00:30 42 Anne Usher (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:00:31 43 Mary Zider (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING) 0:00:32 44 Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:00:34 45 Maria Santiago 0:00:34 46 Anne Donley 0:00:35 47 Sue Butler (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:00:36 48 Leia Tyrrell (Ironclad/Yakima) 0:00:36 49 Vanessa Johnson (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 0:00:37 50 Kimberley Wells (Exergy TWENTY 16) 0:00:37 51 Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:00:37 52 Fiona Strouts (Metromint Cycling Team) 0:00:37 53 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 0:00:38 54 Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO) 0:00:39 55 Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:00:40 56 Emily Kachorek (Vanderkitten) 0:00:40 57 Sophie Williamson (Vanderkitten) 0:00:40 58 Sarah Barber (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 0:00:40 59 Jamie Gilgen (Infinit Canada / Cyclepower) 0:00:40 60 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:00:41 61 Joy L McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:41 62 Maddi Campbell (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING) 0:00:41 63 Mikayla Lyman (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:00:42 64 Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:00:42 65 Stephanie A Skoreyko 0:00:42 66 Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:00:43 67 Amy Phillips (Hub Endurance) 0:00:43 68 Fabienne Gerard (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:00:43 69 Bre Rue (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:00:43 70 Leah Guloien (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING) 0:00:44 71 Jody Frank (NorthPoint Women's Racing Team) 0:00:44 72 Laura Dodd (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 0:00:44 73 Jessica Cerra (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:00:46 74 Jennifer App 0:00:46 75 Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY 16) 0:00:46 76 Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:00:46 77 Martina Patella (Glamour Cats p/b Picco & The Jets) 0:00:46 78 Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:00:47 79 Jennifer Burtner (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 0:00:48 80 Sarah M Carroll (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 0:00:48 81 Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Racing Team) 0:00:48 82 Keri Gibson (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:00:49 83 Annalisa S Fish (Rockford/Clif) 0:00:49 84 Megan Gray (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 0:00:50 85 Abigail Mickey (Metromint Cycling Team) 0:00:50 86 Kimberley Turner 0:00:51 87 Kaelly Farnham (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:00:52 88 Jacquelin N Parker (Radical Media/CRCA) 0:00:53 89 Jennifer Whalen (Metromint Cycling Team) 0:00:53 90 Erin Lamb (Metromint Cycling Team) 0:00:54 91 Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten) 0:00:55 92 Sabrina David (Metromint Cycling Team) 0:00:55 93 Allison Arensman (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:00:55 94 Brenna Lopez-Otero (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:00:57 95 Kemille Garvin (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:00:58 96 Meghan Grant (Metromint Cycling Team) 0:00:59 97 Jennifer Reither (Vanderkitten) 0:00:59 98 Laura Ralston (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:01:00 99 Shoshauna A Laxson (Trek Red Truck Racing Team) 0:01:00 100 Natalie D Koncz (Zuster Cycling) 0:01:02 101 Kerry Martin (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:01:03 102 Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:01:04 103 Amy Mcguire (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:01:05 104 Alexandra Burton (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:01:07 105 Ivie D Crawford (Fort Lewis College) 0:01:23 DNS Chane Jonker (Team Kenda p/b RACC)

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO) 0:05:13 2 Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:00:07 3 Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:00:08 4 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 0:00:18 5 Sophie Williamson (Vanderkitten) 0:00:20 6 Maddi Campbell (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING) 0:00:21 7 Mikayla Lyman (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:00:21 8 Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:00:27 9 Allison Arensman (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:00:35 10 Ivie D Crawford (Fort Lewis College) 0:01:03

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 NOW and Novartis for MS 0:20:22 2 Optum p/b Kelly Benefits 0:00:10 3 Team TIBCO 0:00:15 4 Exergy TWENTY 16 0:00:20 5 Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING 0:00:45 6 Vanderkitten 0:01:07 7 DNA Cycling p/b Plan7 0:01:10 8 Metromint Cycling Team 0:01:21 9 BMC Total Care Racing 0:01:45 10 Team Kenda p/b RACC 0:01:49 11 SCCA/Starbucks Cycling 0:01:59 12 FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 0:02:39

General classification after prologue # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:04:53 2 Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO) 0:00:09 3 Laura Brown (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING) 0:00:12 4 Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:00:12 5 Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY 16) 0:00:13 6 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:00:14 7 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:00:14 8 Katherine Hall (Metromint Cycling Team) 0:00:15 9 Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:00:16 10 Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:00:16 11 Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:00:16 12 Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:00:17 13 Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY 16) 0:00:17 14 Jessica Cutler (Vanderkitten) 0:00:17 15 Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY 16) 0:00:18 16 Joanne M Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 0:00:18 17 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 0:00:18 18 Amy Thornquist (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:00:19 19 Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO) 0:00:20 20 Stephanie N Gonzalez 0:00:22 21 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:00:22 22 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:00:22 23 Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten) 0:00:22 24 Julie Emmerman (Rally Sport Cycling Team) 0:00:22 25 Lauren Stephens (M Team TIBCO) 0:00:23 26 Claudia Haeusler (Team TIBCO) 0:00:23 27 Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY 16) 0:00:23 28 Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:00:25 29 Whitney Schultz (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING) 0:00:26 30 Lindsay Bayer (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING) 0:00:27 31 Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:00:27 32 Jenny S Lehmann 0:00:27 33 Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:00:27 34 Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:00:27 35 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY 16) 0:00:28 36 Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:00:28 37 Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:00:28 38 Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling Team) 0:00:29 39 Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:00:29 40 Anna Christiansen 0:00:30 41 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO) 0:00:30 42 Anne Usher (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:00:31 43 Mary Zider (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING) 0:00:32 44 Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:00:34 45 Maria Santiago 0:00:34 46 Anne Donley 0:00:35 47 Sue Butler (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:00:36 48 Leia Tyrrell (Ironclad/Yakima) 0:00:36 49 Vanessa Johnson (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 0:00:37 50 Kimberley Wells (Exergy TWENTY 16) 0:00:37 51 Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:00:37 52 Fiona Strouts (Metromint Cycling Team) 0:00:37 53 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 0:00:38 54 Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO) 0:00:39 55 Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:00:40 56 Emily Kachorek (Vanderkitten) 0:00:40 57 Sophie Williamson (Vanderkitten) 0:00:40 58 Sarah Barber (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 0:00:40 59 Jamie Gilgen (Infinit Canada / Cyclepower) 0:00:40 60 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:00:41 61 Joy L McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:41 62 Maddi Campbell (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING) 0:00:41 63 Mikayla Lyman (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:00:42 64 Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:00:42 65 Stephanie A Skoreyko 0:00:42 66 Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:00:43 67 Amy Phillips (Hub Endurance) 0:00:43 68 Fabienne Gerard (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:00:43 69 Bre Rue (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:00:43 70 Leah Guloien (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING) 0:00:44 71 Jody Frank (NorthPoint Women's Racing Team) 0:00:44 72 Laura Dodd (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 0:00:44 73 Jessica Cerra (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:00:46 74 Jennifer App 0:00:46 75 Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY 16) 0:00:46 76 Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:00:46 77 Martina Patella (Glamour Cats p/b Picco & The Jets) 0:00:46 78 Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:00:47 79 Jennifer Burtner (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 0:00:48 80 Sarah M Carroll (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 0:00:48 81 Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Racing Team) 0:00:48 82 Keri Gibson (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:00:49 83 Annalisa S Fish (Rockford/Clif) 0:00:49 84 Megan Gray (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 0:00:50 85 Abigail Mickey (Metromint Cycling Team) 0:00:50 86 Kimberley Turner 0:00:51 87 Kaelly Farnham (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:00:52 88 Jacquelin N Parker (Radical Media/CRCA) 0:00:53 89 Jennifer Whalen (Metromint Cycling Team) 0:00:53 90 Erin Lamb (Metromint Cycling Team) 0:00:54 91 Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten) 0:00:55 92 Sabrina David (Metromint Cycling Team) 0:00:55 93 Allison Arensman (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:00:55 94 Brenna Lopez-Otero (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:00:57 95 Kemille Garvin (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:00:58 96 Meghan Grant (Metromint Cycling Team) 0:00:59 97 Jennifer Reither (Vanderkitten) 0:00:59 98 Laura Ralston (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:01:00 99 Shoshauna A Laxson (Trek Red Truck Racing Team) 0:01:00 100 Natalie D Koncz (Zuster Cycling) 0:01:02 101 Kerry Martin (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:01:03 102 Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:01:04 103 Amy Mcguire (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:01:05 104 Alexandra Burton (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:01:07 105 Ivie D Crawford (Fort Lewis College) 0:01:23

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO) 0:05:13 2 Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:00:07 3 Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:00:08 4 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 0:00:18 5 Sophie Williamson (Vanderkitten) 0:00:20 6 Maddi Campbell (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING) 0:00:21 7 Mikayla Lyman (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:00:21 8 Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:00:27 9 Allison Arensman (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:00:35 10 Ivie D Crawford (Fort Lewis College) 0:01:03