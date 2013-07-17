Trending

Sweeting, Powers win Cascade Classic prologue

Powers the sole woman under five minutes

Shelley Olds (TIBCO) on her way to second place in the prologue.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Chad Haga (Optum) will be one to watch out for on this weeks climbs.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Jesse Anthony (Optum) heads out late in the day.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Tom Zirbel (Optum) comes through sporting his new national champ kit.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Phil Gaimon (Bissell) will be looking for a stage win this week in the mountains.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Paco Mancebo (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) is the last rider off for the day.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Tonights top three.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Lex Albrecht (Now and Novartis) on the way in for fourth.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Robert Sweeting (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) putting in todays fastest time.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Eric Young (Optum) putting in a top ten ride.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro-Strava) coming in at seventh place and 8" back.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Barry Wicks (Kona) takes a break from the dirt to do some road racing this week.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Marra Abbott (Exergy) back to racing after her big win in Italy.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Jasmen Glaesser (TIBCO) put in a good ride to take over the best young rider jersey.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Denise Ramsden (Optum) rounds a corner for a ninth place finish.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Laura Brown (Colavita) rounded out the podium with her third place.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Katherine Hall (Metromint) was able to ride her way into todays top ten.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Brianna Walle (Optum) keeps her head down heading towards the finish.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Jade Wilcoxson (Optum) back to racing after her recent crash.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Alison Powers (Now and Novartis) on the way to the win.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) on the way to third place.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Bobby Sweeting (5-hour Energy/Kenda) and Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) claimed the opening prologue time trial wins Tuesday evening at the Bend Memorial Clinic Cascade Cycling Classic and will wear yellow going into Wednesday's stage 1 McKenzie Pass Road Race.

Sweeting beat Timothy Rugg (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) and Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly-Kenda) to claim the first National Race Calendar yellow jersey of his career, while defending champion Powers bested Tibco-To the Top's Shelley Olds and Colavita Fine Cooking's Laura Brown to reclaim the yellow jersey she won last year.

The 4.5km Tetherow Prologue Time Trial course circled around a golf course on the southwest edge of town and featured 55 meters of climbing, but the final 300 meter hill that riders ascended last year was cut from the race due to construction along the course. Although the final bit of elevation gain was gone, a consistently steady crosswind provided a new challenge.

Rugg, who started eighth out of 201 riders, set the early fastest time of 4:33 and had to wait 50 riders before Sweeting crossed the line with the new best time of 4:28. Sweeting, who finished third in last year's opener behind Chad Haga (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) and Francisco Mancebo held his lead through 143 more riders before celebrating his win.

"I've won a couple of NRC stages, but I've never taken the yellow jersey before," Sweeting said. "I've really been focusing on this prologue ever since we finished the Tour de Beauce. So it was my goal to come out here and win it, and I'm just really, really happy to be able to do it."

Sweeting claimed his first NRC stage win at Cascade in 2011 during the final Awbrey Butte circuit race stage, but he was unable to pick which result means more to him – his first stage win or his first yellow jersey.

"Awbrey Butte was the first NRC stage win of my career, so that was really special," he said. "But I've never worn the yellow jersey before, so this is right up there with it."

Sweeting's teammate David Williams came close to taking over the stage lead on Tuesday, as did BMC Development Team rider Silvan Dillier and Haga, but none could best Sweeting's mark. Tvetcov, who won the opening time trial at the Nature Valley Grand Prix in June, came close with a mark of 4:34 but had to settle for third.

Now Sweeting and his team will have the unenviable job of defending yellow during stage 1, which features two ascents and a mountain-top finish. But the team has multiple cards to play, and Sweeting understands his role as a support rider for two-time Cascade champion Mancebo, who finished 13 seconds off the winning mark for 40th place. Nevertheless, he'll be hoping to keep the race lead as long as possible.

"I'm going to do my best on the finishing climb," Sweeting said of Wednesday's stage. "I've never been in the front group on that climb before. And by front group I mean Mancebo, because he's always by himself. So I'm going to do my best to not lose too much time and then try to have a great stage 2 time trial. But if I pass off the jersey to Mancebo tomorrow, that would be awesome."

Powers' Cascade focus pays off

The women's race saved the best for last, as Powers, starting in the final position, stormed over the course in 4:53 and was the only woman rider to break the five-minute mark. Olds, who started 34th out of 109 riders, came in with the second-best time at 5:02. Brown was two seconds slower than Olds with a time of 5:04.

Powers finished behind Kristin Armstrong during last year's prologue but eventually took over the race lead when Armstrong abandoned after stage 3 to focus on her upcoming Olympic bid. This year the NOW rider spent four weeks prior to Cascade at home in Colorado focusing on the race.

"Since Kristin isn't here I really wanted to win," Powers said. "You have to take it day by day, but day number one you really have to win, and so I'm super happy to have a good race and really put a fair amount of time into the other GC rivals."

NOW's Lex Albrecht set the early mark to beat with a time of 5:05 but was eventually knocked down to fourth as first Olds, then the other favorites, started coming in. Kristin McGrath (Exergy-Twenty16) came in fifth with a time of 5:06, while her team leader and 2010 Cascade winner Mara Abbott settled for 75th place, losing 46 seconds to Powers. Janel Holcomb (Optum), who won the 2011 race, was 24th at 5:09.

Despite the poor showing from Abbott, who recently won the Giro Rosa in Italy, Powers tagged her as one of the main rivals to keep an eye on.

"She's climbing really well, and the whole team, they have several strong time trialers and strong climbers. And Tibco, with the time bonuses and Shelley [Olds] being such a good sprinter, that almost killed me last year. So we have our work cut out for us, for sure."

That work will begin in earnest during Wednesday's stage, which features 119km and 2,004 meters of climbing over two ascents. The first climb of the day takes riders up and over McKenzie Pass, where they will climb 1,120 meters over 35km to the otherworldly lava field at the top of the pass. A fast, straightforward descent leads into the town of Sisters before riders start the final 17km climb to Three Creeks Snow Park, racing up another 516 meters of elevation gain before it's all over.

All of this week's stages, save for the time trials, offer time bonuses of 10, six and four seconds for the first three riders across the line.

Pro men results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:04:28
2Timothy Rugg (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:00:05
3Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:06
4David Williams (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:00:06
5Silvan Dillier (BMC Development Team)0:00:06
6Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:08
7Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava)0:00:08
8Eric Young (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:09
9Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:09
10Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear)0:00:09
11Jesse R Reams (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:00:09
12Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear)0:00:10
13Justin Rossi (A Marc Pro - Strava)0:00:10
14Jakub Novak (BMC Development Team)0:00:10
15Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:10
16Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:00:10
17Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:11
18Chris Barton (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:11
19Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:11
20Taylor Eisenhart (BMC Development Team)0:00:12
21Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:00:13
22Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:13
23Kurt Wolfgang (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:00:13
24Nate English (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:00:13
25Andy Baker (Hincapie Sportswear)0:00:13
26Michael Torckler (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:13
27Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:00:13
28Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:13
29Phillip Gaimon (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:14
30Bailey V Mcknight (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:00:14
31Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear)0:00:14
32Travis Mccabe (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:00:14
33Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:14
34Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b Airgas)0:00:14
35Logan Loader (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:15
36Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:00:15
37Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:15
38Ignazio Moser (BMC Development Team)0:00:15
39Curtis Dearden (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)0:00:15
40Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:00:15
41James H Oram (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:00:15
42Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:15
43Kennett Peterson (Fire Fighters Cycling)0:00:16
44Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:00:16
45Kris Dahl (Team H&R Block)0:00:16
46Benjamin Zawacki (Hincapie Sportswear)
47Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear)0:00:16
48Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:16
49Ryan P Eastman (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:00:17
50Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:17
51Tanner Putt (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:00:17
52Chase A Pinkham (Jamis-Hagens Bergman)0:00:17
53Tim Roe (BMC Development Team)0:00:17
54Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:17
55Gavin Mannion (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:00:18
56Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:18
57Dion Smith (Predator Carbon Repair)0:00:18
58Johnathan Freter (Fire Fighters Cycling)0:00:19
59James Stemper (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:00:19
60David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:19
61Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:00:19
62Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear)0:00:19
63Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:00:20
64Arnaud Grand (BMC Development Team)0:00:20
65Stephen Bedford0:00:20
66Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:20
67Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:00:20
68Kirk Carlsen (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:20
69Max Korus (Astellas Oncology)0:00:20
70Nathaniel Wilson (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:00:20
71Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:21
72Matt Lyons (D3Devo p/b Airgas)
73Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance)0:00:21
74Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:21
75Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:21
76Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:00:21
77Cameron V Cogburn (CCB Racing)0:00:21
78Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)0:00:21
79Ariel Herrmann (Marc Pro - Strava)0:00:22
80Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:22
81Cesar Grajales (Predator Carbon Repair)0:00:22
82Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:22
83Taylor Shelden (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:00:22
84Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin)0:00:22
85Eder Frayre (Calimax)0:00:22
86Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:00:22
87James F Schurman (Champion System pb Stan's)0:00:22
88Frank Travieso (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:00:22
89Alex Hagman (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:22
90Ben Chaddock (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:00:23
91Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b Airgas)0:00:23
92Shane Haga (Fire Fighters Cycling)0:00:23
93Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:00:23
94Colin Joyce (California Giant/Specialized)0:00:23
95Clay Murfet (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:00:24
96Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)0:00:24
97Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek)0:00:24
98Christian Parrett (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:00:24
99Logan Owen (California Giant/Specialized)0:00:24
100Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:00:24
101Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team)0:00:25
102Patrick Mccarty0:00:25
103Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:00:25
104Coulton Hartrich (J Astellas Oncology)0:00:25
105Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:00:25
106Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:00:26
107Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:00:26
108Curtis Winsor (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:00:26
109Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:00:26
110Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)0:00:26
111Gregory C Daniel (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:00:26
112Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)0:00:26
113Flavio De Luna (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:00:26
114Eric R Hill (LAPT - Wilde Subaru)0:00:26
115Maxim Jenkins (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:00:27
116Eric A Losak (Clif Bar Cycling)0:00:27
117Jos Leroux (Get Crackin)0:00:27
118Jake Arnold (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:00:27
119George Cyrus (Landis/Trek)0:00:28
120Conor Mullervy (Predator Carbon Repair)0:00:28
121Daniel Harm (Stage 17-Cylance)0:00:28
122Brad Clifford (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:00:28
123Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)0:00:28
124Willy J Zellmer (Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek)0:00:28
125Michael Sheehan (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:00:28
126Connor O'Leary (Bontrager Cycling Team)
127Isaac Howe (SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:00:29
128Ian Baldwin (LWV/Hagens Berman/Society Cons)0:00:29
129Jared Gilyard (Landis/Trek)0:00:29
130Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:00:29
131Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:29
132Tyler M Riedesel (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:00:29
133Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:00:30
134Chris Putt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:00:30
135Shane Braley (Champion System pb Stan's)0:00:30
136Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)0:00:30
137Taylor Clements (Get Crackin)0:00:30
138Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/Specialized)0:00:30
139Nick Bax (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:00:30
140Robin Clegg (Team H&R Block)0:00:30
141Andres Diaz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:00:31
142Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:00:32
143Sam P Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:00:32
144Michael Pincus (Fire Fighters Cycling)0:00:33
145Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:00:33
146Steven Davis (Spy Giant)0:00:33
147Adam M De Vos (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:00:34
148Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)0:00:34
149Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)0:00:34
150Emile F De Rosnay (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)0:00:34
151Nathan Brown0:00:34
152Garrett McLeod (Team H&R Block)0:00:35
153Carl Hoefer (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood)0:00:35
154Erik Volotzky (Get Crackin)0:00:35
155Brian Rach (LAPT - Wilde Subaru)0:00:35
156Alder Martz (Hincapie Sportswear)0:00:35
157Dean Haas (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:00:35
158Joe D Waters (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:00:36
159Gerardo Medina Robles (Stage 17-Cylance)0:00:36
160Gabriel Baca (Stage 17-Cylance)0:00:36
161Chris Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:00:37
162Chris Uberti (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:00:37
163Ryan Miller (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:00:38
164Hunter Huffman (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:00:38
165Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin)0:00:38
166Sergio Hernandez (Predator Carbon Repair)0:00:38
167David Kessler (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:00:39
168Aurelien Passeron (Predator Carbon Repair)0:00:40
169Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:00:40
170Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block)0:00:40
171Ben Bertiger (Stage 17-Cylance)0:00:41
172Bryan Larsen (Stage 17-Cylance)0:00:42
173Aaron Schooler (Team H&R Block)0:00:42
174Ben Wortelboer (Team H&R Block)0:00:42
175Marciel Delisser (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:00:43
176Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)0:00:43
177Cody O'Reilly (Predator Carbon Repair)0:00:44
178Michael Midlarsky (Ekoi/Devinci)0:00:44
179Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin)0:00:45
180Julio Mollinedo (Predator Carbon Repair)0:00:45
181Colt Peterson (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:00:45
182Camilo Zambrano (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:00:46
183Paul Warner (Bob's Bicycles)0:00:46
184Dillon Bennett (Fire Fighters Cycling)0:00:47
185Barry Miller (Fire Fighters Cycling)0:00:48
186Cory T Wallace (Kona Factory Team)0:00:49
187Brian Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:51
188Federico Marchiori (Team H&R Block)0:00:51
189Ryan Macdonald (Team H&R Block)0:00:51
190Patrick Kos0:00:52
191Dennis Ramirez (Get Crackin)0:00:54
192Tim Rush0:00:55
193Barry Wicks (Kona Factory Team)0:00:57
194Kevin Mullervy (Predator Carbon Repair)0:01:01
195Chris Gruber (Champion System pb Stan's)0:01:33
196Michael Van Den Ham (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)0:01:33
DNSColin Keller Gibson (Rohrback Cycling)
DNSGabe Varela

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear)0:04:37
2Taylor Eisenhart (BMC Development Team)0:00:03
3Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b Airgas)0:00:05
4Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:00:05
5Ignazio Moser (BMC Development Team)0:00:06
6Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:00:06
7James H Oram (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:00:06
8Kris Dahl (Team H&R Block)0:00:07
9Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear)0:00:07
10Ryan P Eastman (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:00:07
11Tanner Putt (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:00:08
12Gavin Mannion (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:00:09
13Dion Smith (Predator Carbon Repair)0:00:09
14Johnathan Freter (Fire Fighters Cycling)0:00:09
15Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:00:10
16Nathaniel Wilson (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:00:11
17Matt Lyons (D3Devo p/b Airgas)0:00:11
18Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance)0:00:12
19Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)0:00:12
20Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin)0:00:13
21Eder Frayre (Calimax)0:00:13
22Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b Airgas)0:00:14
23Shane Haga (Fire Fighters Cycling)0:00:14
24Colin Joyce (California Giant/Specialized)0:00:14
25Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)0:00:14
26Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek)0:00:14
27Logan Owen (California Giant/Specialized)0:00:15
28Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team)0:00:15
29Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:00:16
30Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:00:16
31Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)0:00:17
32Gregory C Daniel (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:00:17
33Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)0:00:17
34Jake Arnold (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:00:18
35Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)0:00:19
36Willy J Zellmer (Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek)0:00:19
37Michael Sheehan (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:00:19
38Connor O'Leary (Bontrager Cycling Team)
39Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:20
40Chris Putt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:00:20
41Taylor Clements (Get Crackin)0:00:21
42Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/Specialized)0:00:21
43Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:00:23
44Sam P Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:00:23
45Michael Pincus (Fire Fighters Cycling)0:00:24
46Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:00:24
47Adam M De Vos (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:00:25
48Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)0:00:25
49Erik Volotzky (Get Crackin)0:00:26
50Dean Haas (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:00:26
51Gerardo Medina Robles (Stage 17-Cylance)0:00:27
52Gabriel Baca (Stage 17-Cylance)0:00:27
53Ryan Miller (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:00:29
54David Kessler (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:00:30
55Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block)0:00:31
56Ben Bertiger (Stage 17-Cylance)0:00:32
57Ben Wortelboer (Team H&R Block)0:00:33
58Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)0:00:34
59Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin)0:00:35
60Colt Peterson (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:00:36
61Paul Warner (Bob's Bicycles)0:00:37
62Dillon Bennett (Fire Fighters Cycling)0:00:38
63Federico Marchiori (Team H&R Block)0:00:42
64Ryan Macdonald (Team H&R Block)0:00:42
65Dennis Ramirez (Get Crackin)0:00:45
66Michael Van Den Ham (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)0:01:24

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
15hr Energy p/b Kenda0:18:24
2Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:03
3BMC Development Team0:00:11
4Hincapie Sportswear0:00:12
5Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:15
6BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:20
7CashCall Mortgage0:00:25
8Bontrager Cycling Team0:00:30
9ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker0:00:40
10Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home0:00:42
11Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis0:00:45
12Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV
13Hagens Berman Cycling0:00:53
14Fire Fighters Cycling0:00:56
15Canyon Bicycles- Shimano0:01:04
16California Giant/Specialized
17Horizon Organic/Panache0:01:06
18Predator Carbon Repair0:01:13
19Get Crackin0:01:20
20Team Rio Grande Cycling0:01:23
21Stage 17-Cylance0:01:27
22Team H&R Block0:01:28
23Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC0:02:11

Pro women results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:04:53
2Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)0:00:09
3Laura Brown (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)0:00:12
4Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:12
5Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY 16)0:00:13
6Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:00:14
7Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:00:14
8Katherine Hall (Metromint Cycling Team)0:00:15
9Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:00:16
10Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:16
11Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:00:16
12Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:00:17
13Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY 16)0:00:17
14Jessica Cutler (Vanderkitten)0:00:17
15Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY 16)0:00:18
16Joanne M Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)0:00:18
17Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)0:00:18
18Amy Thornquist (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:00:19
19Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO)0:00:20
20Stephanie N Gonzalez0:00:22
21Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:00:22
22Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:22
23Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten)0:00:22
24Julie Emmerman (Rally Sport Cycling Team)0:00:22
25Lauren Stephens (M Team TIBCO)0:00:23
26Claudia Haeusler (Team TIBCO)0:00:23
27Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY 16)0:00:23
28Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:25
29Whitney Schultz (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)0:00:26
30Lindsay Bayer (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)0:00:27
31Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:27
32Jenny S Lehmann0:00:27
33Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:27
34Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:00:27
35Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY 16)0:00:28
36Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:00:28
37Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:00:28
38Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling Team)0:00:29
39Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:00:29
40Anna Christiansen0:00:30
41Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO)0:00:30
42Anne Usher (BMC Total Care Racing)0:00:31
43Mary Zider (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)0:00:32
44Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:00:34
45Maria Santiago0:00:34
46Anne Donley0:00:35
47Sue Butler (BMC Total Care Racing)0:00:36
48Leia Tyrrell (Ironclad/Yakima)0:00:36
49Vanessa Johnson (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:00:37
50Kimberley Wells (Exergy TWENTY 16)0:00:37
51Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:00:37
52Fiona Strouts (Metromint Cycling Team)0:00:37
53Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)0:00:38
54Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO)0:00:39
55Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:00:40
56Emily Kachorek (Vanderkitten)0:00:40
57Sophie Williamson (Vanderkitten)0:00:40
58Sarah Barber (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:00:40
59Jamie Gilgen (Infinit Canada / Cyclepower)0:00:40
60Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:00:41
61Joy L McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:41
62Maddi Campbell (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)0:00:41
63Mikayla Lyman (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:00:42
64Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:00:42
65Stephanie A Skoreyko0:00:42
66Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:43
67Amy Phillips (Hub Endurance)0:00:43
68Fabienne Gerard (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:00:43
69Bre Rue (BMC Total Care Racing)0:00:43
70Leah Guloien (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)0:00:44
71Jody Frank (NorthPoint Women's Racing Team)0:00:44
72Laura Dodd (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:00:44
73Jessica Cerra (BMC Total Care Racing)0:00:46
74Jennifer App0:00:46
75Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY 16)0:00:46
76Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care Racing)0:00:46
77Martina Patella (Glamour Cats p/b Picco & The Jets)0:00:46
78Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:00:47
79Jennifer Burtner (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:00:48
80Sarah M Carroll (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:00:48
81Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)0:00:48
82Keri Gibson (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:00:49
83Annalisa S Fish (Rockford/Clif)0:00:49
84Megan Gray (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:00:50
85Abigail Mickey (Metromint Cycling Team)0:00:50
86Kimberley Turner0:00:51
87Kaelly Farnham (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:00:52
88Jacquelin N Parker (Radical Media/CRCA)0:00:53
89Jennifer Whalen (Metromint Cycling Team)0:00:53
90Erin Lamb (Metromint Cycling Team)0:00:54
91Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)0:00:55
92Sabrina David (Metromint Cycling Team)0:00:55
93Allison Arensman (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:00:55
94Brenna Lopez-Otero (BMC Total Care Racing)0:00:57
95Kemille Garvin (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:00:58
96Meghan Grant (Metromint Cycling Team)0:00:59
97Jennifer Reither (Vanderkitten)0:00:59
98Laura Ralston (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:01:00
99Shoshauna A Laxson (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)0:01:00
100Natalie D Koncz (Zuster Cycling)0:01:02
101Kerry Martin (BMC Total Care Racing)0:01:03
102Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:01:04
103Amy Mcguire (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:01:05
104Alexandra Burton (BMC Total Care Racing)0:01:07
105Ivie D Crawford (Fort Lewis College)0:01:23
DNSChane Jonker (Team Kenda p/b RACC)

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO)0:05:13
2Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:07
3Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:00:08
4Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)0:00:18
5Sophie Williamson (Vanderkitten)0:00:20
6Maddi Campbell (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)0:00:21
7Mikayla Lyman (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:00:21
8Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:00:27
9Allison Arensman (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:00:35
10Ivie D Crawford (Fort Lewis College)0:01:03

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1NOW and Novartis for MS0:20:22
2Optum p/b Kelly Benefits0:00:10
3Team TIBCO0:00:15
4Exergy TWENTY 160:00:20
5Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING0:00:45
6Vanderkitten0:01:07
7DNA Cycling p/b Plan70:01:10
8Metromint Cycling Team0:01:21
9BMC Total Care Racing0:01:45
10Team Kenda p/b RACC0:01:49
11SCCA/Starbucks Cycling0:01:59
12FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore0:02:39

