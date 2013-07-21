Trending

Magner and Hall use their speed to win evening criterium

Tvetcov and McGrath retain overall lead going into the final stage

Image 1 of 29

Lauren Hall (Optum) rides near the front before taking the win.

Lauren Hall (Optum) rides near the front before taking the win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 29

Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) is the reigning US U23 criterium champion.

Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) is the reigning US U23 criterium champion.
(Image credit: Hincapie Racing Team)
Image 3 of 29

Lauren Hall (Optum) spent some time off the front today.

Lauren Hall (Optum) spent some time off the front today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 29

A break tries to go up the road.

A break tries to go up the road.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 29

Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) seemed relaxed with tonights high speeds.

Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) seemed relaxed with tonights high speeds.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 29

Big crowds for the corner with the food and beer tents.

Big crowds for the corner with the food and beer tents.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 29

Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) out of the saddle in the last turn.

Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) out of the saddle in the last turn.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 29

Crowds get to the fences with only three laps left.

Crowds get to the fences with only three laps left.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 29

Optum comes to the front to set up for the final laps.

Optum comes to the front to set up for the final laps.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 29

The sprint for the line.

The sprint for the line.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 29

Ty Magner (Hincapie) takes tonights win in the crit.

Ty Magner (Hincapie) takes tonights win in the crit.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 29

Fans watch as the women's peloton races past.

Fans watch as the women's peloton races past.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 29

Kristin McGrath (Exergy) goes into the final stage in yellow.

Kristin McGrath (Exergy) goes into the final stage in yellow.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 29

A fan gets ready to capture the race action.

A fan gets ready to capture the race action.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 29

Fans had race side seating along the back side of the course.

Fans had race side seating along the back side of the course.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 29

Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) kept himself out of trouble in tonights fast crit.

Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) kept himself out of trouble in tonights fast crit.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 29

Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly) takes a turn on the back side.

Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly) takes a turn on the back side.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 29

The women ready to go at the start.

The women ready to go at the start.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 29

Shelly Olds (TIBCO) in the bunch before battling it out for the win.

Shelly Olds (TIBCO) in the bunch before battling it out for the win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 29

Jade Wilcoxson (Optum) looking comfortable back in the bunch.

Jade Wilcoxson (Optum) looking comfortable back in the bunch.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 29

Marra Abbott (Exergy) comes to the front to control the pace.

Marra Abbott (Exergy) comes to the front to control the pace.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 29

Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis) launches an attack.

Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis) launches an attack.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 29

Kristin McGrath (Exergy) tucked away near the front of the peloton.

Kristin McGrath (Exergy) tucked away near the front of the peloton.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 29

Joanne Kezanowski (TIBCO) rode aggressively at the front for most of the race.

Joanne Kezanowski (TIBCO) rode aggressively at the front for most of the race.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 29

Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) tried to get off the front again today.

Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) tried to get off the front again today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 29

Lauren Hall (Optum) barely nips Shelly Olds (TIBCO) at the line.

Lauren Hall (Optum) barely nips Shelly Olds (TIBCO) at the line.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 29

The top three for tonights crit.

The top three for tonights crit.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The men get underway.

The men get underway.

The men get underway.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 29 of 29

The men get strung out through downtown Bend.

The men get strung out through downtown Bend.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear) and Lauren Hall (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) used their considerable finishing kicks to take the wins Saturday evening during the stage 4 downtown criterium at the Bend Memorial Clinic Cascade Cycling Classic.

Magner, the two-time US U23 national criterium champion, out-kicked Bontrager's Jasper Stuyven of Belgium and BMC Development Team's Ignazio Moser of Italy to claim his first win in the stars-and-stripes jersey he won last month. Hall beat Shelley Olds (Tibco-To the Top) and Alison Powers (NOW & Novartis for MS) to claim Optum's first stage win of the 2013 race.

Overall leaders Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly-Kenda) and Kristin McGrath (Exergy-Twenty16) finished safely in their fields and held onto yellow going into Sunday's final stage.

An all-U23 podium in men's race (Results)

Saturday proved to be a good night for the young guns of the peloton as development team riders claimed all three podium spots in the blisteringly fast men's race.

Optum appeared determined to shed some of the 170 starters from the race early, taking over the front and stringing out the field for nearly a dozen laps before a small breakaway of five riders formed off the front. The escapees gained a small advantage, but a determined chase by Jelly Belly quickly brought the move back.

That was the pattern for most of the race, as small groups would try to get away on the rectangular course that featured extra-long straights connected on each end by a single block. Elbowz Racing and Bissell Pro Cycling also jumped into the mix, throwing riders up the road and chasing down moves in which they had no representation.

Elbowz stacked its team on the front with about 10 laps to go, hoping to set up newly minted US Elite amateur national criterium champion Travis McCabe, but it was Optum that took control of the race again with four laps remaining. The orange-and-black squad lined up eight riders on the front and held the lead into the penultimate lap, when a crash about 15 riders back in turn three of the four-corner course caused a small split in the field just behind Magner.

“I felt somebody hit my leg,” Magner said. “But luckily, we were all in front of it.”

Optum lost control on the last lap, and Magner, who has raced the Bend course multiple times at the national championship events as a junior and U23 rider, came through the final corner sitting in fourth wheel.

“It was basically Optum and then three of my teammates,” Magner said of the final lap. “My teammates just killed it. They rode like animals to get me to the front. They led it through corners three and four, and I was fourth wheel out of the last corner. So I just took it from there.”

The Hincapie rider jumped hard up the right-hand side of the road, while Stuyven led another line of riders on the left side. But the big Belgian couldn't hold off Magner, who grabbed the win ahead of his fellow U23 riders, then Optum's Alex Candelario and McCabe.

“I never saw him,” Magner said of Stuyven. “Once I went I told myself I was just going to commit and go for it. It was kind of a cross-tailwind through here, and it was all about going early.”

Tvetcov continues to lead Optum's Chad Haga in the overall by eight seconds. BMC Development Team's Jakub Novak is third, nine seconds down.

“Joey Rosskopf is fourth overall right now,” Magner said of his Hincapie teammate. “So we're going to race like hell tomorrow trying to get him the overall win.”

Hall wins by a bike throw (Results)

Sometimes the winner of the race is the last person to find out she won. After beating Olds in a photo finish Saturday evening, Hall took a cool-down lap and approached her teammates in the pit area on the front straightaway. That's when they informed her she won the race.

“I did?” was all she could muster before the congratulatory hugs started.

“I had no idea,” Hall later said of the win. “I really didn't. And I didn't want to celebrate if I wasn't sure.”

Escape attempts came early and often in the women's race, with Tibco making the early laps especially hard with repeated solo attacks. NOW riders also threw multiple riders up the road, but none of the moves lasted more than a couple of laps as the teams without riders in the moves clawed them back quickly on the long, fast straights.

NOW and Tibco fought for control with two laps remaining, but it was Hall's Optum team that put the rider into perfect position for the drag race to the line with Powers and Olds.

“It was Lauren [Tamayo of Exergy], Alison [Powers], Shelley [Olds], and me,” Hall said of the final-lap line up. “That's where my team dropped me off, right on Shelley's wheel. Then we slowed down significantly in corners three and four. I think Lauren was trying to get her sprinter up to her.”

But it was Powers who grabbed the early lead coming onto the final straight. Powers, Olds and Hall were three abreast about halfway down the straightaway, but Powers started to fade off the pace of the two sprinters, who were neck-and-neck as the line approached.

“With 100 to 150 meters I could feel right when it was time, and Shelley could feel it too,” Hall said. “I guess it's the sprinters' instinct. And it was really close at the line.”

Powers, who started the stage fourth overall, gained a four-second time bonus for her third-place finish, but she's still 4:06 down on GC behind McGrath, Claudia Häusler (Tibco) and McGrath's teammate Mara Abbott.

Optum has had a relatively rough run at the 2013 Cascade race, but the Saturday evening win may have been the perfect remedy for a disappointing week.

“Heck yeah,” Hall said of the morale boost. “We came into today and said we're going to turn this race around starting tonight. So here we go.”

The Cascade Cycling Classic concludes Sunday on the Awbrey Butte Circuit Race course that has been used in multiple Elite amateur and U23 national championships. The men cover five laps of the circuit for 133.5 km, while the women circle the route three times for 82 km. Both races start and finish at a local high school slightly off the circuit.

Men's Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear)1:14:25
2Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager Cycling Team)
3Ignazio Moser (BMC Development Team)
4Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
5Travis Mccabe (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
6Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear)
7Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
8James Stemper (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
9Kris Dahl (Team H&R Block)
10Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
11Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)
12Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear)
13Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
14Isaac Howe (SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
15Gavin Mannion (Bontrager Cycling Team)
16Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)
17Arnaud Grand (BMC Development Team)
18Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
19Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)
20Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
21Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
22Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
23Timothy Rugg (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
24Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
25Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b Airgas)
26Phillip Gaimon (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
27Cesar Grajales (Predator Carbon Repair)
28Bailey V Mcknight (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
29Nathaniel Wilson (Bontrager Cycling Team)
30Taylor Eisenhart (BMC Development Team)
31Silvan Dillier (BMC Development Team)
32Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
33Tanner Putt (Bontrager Cycling Team)
34David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
35Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
36Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)
37Jakub Novak (BMC Development Team)
38Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)
39Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
40Frank Travieso (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
41Maxim Jenkins (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
42Jake Arnold (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
43James H Oram (Bontrager Cycling Team)
44Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear)
45Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
46Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team)
47Matt Lyons (D3Devo p/b Airgas)
48Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache)
49Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
50Logan Owen (California Giant/Specialized)
51Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
52Ariel Herrmann (Marc Pro - Strava)
53Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
54Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
55Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
56Nate English (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
57Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)
58Adam M De Vos (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
59Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
60Gabriel Baca (Stage 17-Cylance)
61Eder Frayre (Calimax)
62Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
63Flavio De Luna (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
64Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
65Clay Murfet (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
66Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin)
67Coulton Hartrich (J Astellas Oncology)
68Ryan P Eastman (Bontrager Cycling Team)
69Connor O'Leary (Bontrager Cycling Team)
70Chris Gruber (Champion System pb Stan's)
71James F Schurman (Champion System pb Stan's)
72Gregory C Daniel (Bontrager Cycling Team)
73Federico Marchiori (Team H&R Block)
74Shane Braley (Champion System pb Stan's)
75Chris Putt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
76Andy Baker (Hincapie Sportswear)
77Max Korus (Astellas Oncology)
78Jared Gilyard (Landis/Trek)
79Sergio Hernandez (Predator Carbon Repair)
80Kirk Carlsen (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
81Benjamin Zawacki (Hincapie Sportswear)
82Kurt Wolfgang (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
83Alex Hagman (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
84Shane Haga (Fire Fighters Cycling)
85Michael Van Den Ham (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)
86Paul Warner (Bob's Bicycles)
87Garrett McLeod (Team H&R Block)
88Julio Mollinedo (Predator Carbon Repair)
89Patrick Kos
90Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling)
91Cody O'Reilly (Predator Carbon Repair)
92Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage)
93Curtis Winsor (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
94David Kessler (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
95Brian Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)
96Chris Barton (CashCall Mortgage)
97Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b Airgas)
98Andres Diaz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
99Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)
100Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
101Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache)
102Ben Chaddock (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
103Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
104Dean Haas (Horizon Organic/Panache)
105Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache)
106Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
107Brad Clifford (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
108Patrick Mccarty
109Michael Torckler (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
110Ryan Miller (Hagens Berman Cycling)
111Johnathan Freter (Fire Fighters Cycling)
112Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)
113Chris Uberti (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
114Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)
115Steven Davis (Spy Giant)
116Aurelien Passeron (Predator Carbon Repair)
117Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)
118Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
119Stephen Bedford
120Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek)
121Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
122Camilo Zambrano (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
123Tim Roe (BMC Development Team)
124Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block)
125Sam P Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
126Nathan Brown
127Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
128Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/Specialized)
129Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava)
130Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin)
131Emile F De Rosnay (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)
132Conor Mullervy (Predator Carbon Repair)
133Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)
134Robin Clegg (Team H&R Block)
135Tyler M Riedesel (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
136Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear)
137Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
138Michael Pincus (Fire Fighters Cycling)
139Colt Peterson (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
140Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache)
141Joe D Waters (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
142Cameron V Cogburn (CCB Racing)
143Barry Miller (Fire Fighters Cycling)
144Michael Sheehan (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
145Willy J Zellmer (Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek)
146Nick Bax (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
147David Williams (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
148Hunter Huffman (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
149Dion Smith (Predator Carbon Repair)
150Taylor Shelden (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:00:39
151Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
152Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
153Colin Joyce (California Giant/Specialized)
154Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
155Eric Young (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
156Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
157Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:02:49
158Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin)0:02:55
159Chase A Pinkham (Jamis-Hagens Bergman)0:03:07
160Brian Rach (LAPT - Wilde Subaru)
161George Cyrus (Landis/Trek)
162Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:03:20
163Ian Baldwin (LWV/Hagens Berman/Society Cons)0:03:54
164Kennett Peterson (Fire Fighters Cycling)0:04:15
165Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:05:00
166Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:05:11
OTLCarl Hoefer (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood)0:14:53
OTLGerardo Medina Robles (Stage 17-Cylance)0:15:37
OTLCory T Wallace (Kona Factory Team)0:15:50
OTLJesse R Reams (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:16:24
OTLIan Moore (Stage 17-Cylance)
DNFBen Bertiger (Stage 17-Cylance)
DNSAaron Schooler (Team H&R Block)
DNSBarry Wicks (Kona Factory Team)

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)3pts
2Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)2
3Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Williams (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)3pts
2Kirk Carlsen (BISSELL Pro Cycling)2
3Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin)1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)3pts
2Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)2
3David Williams (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear)5pts
2Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager Cycling Team)4
3Ignazio Moser (BMC Development Team)3
4Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)2
5Travis Mccabe (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear)1:14:25
2Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager Cycling Team)
3Ignazio Moser (BMC Development Team)
4Kris Dahl (Team H&R Block)
5Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)
6Gavin Mannion (Bontrager Cycling Team)
7Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)
8Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
9Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b Airgas)
10Nathaniel Wilson (Bontrager Cycling Team)
11Taylor Eisenhart (BMC Development Team)
12Tanner Putt (Bontrager Cycling Team)
13Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)
14Jake Arnold (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
15James H Oram (Bontrager Cycling Team)
16Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear)
17Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team)
18Matt Lyons (D3Devo p/b Airgas)
19Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache)
20Logan Owen (California Giant/Specialized)
21Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
22Adam M De Vos (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
23Gabriel Baca (Stage 17-Cylance)
24Eder Frayre (Calimax)
25Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
26Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin)
27Ryan P Eastman (Bontrager Cycling Team)
28Connor O'Leary (Bontrager Cycling Team)
29Gregory C Daniel (Bontrager Cycling Team)
30Federico Marchiori (Team H&R Block)
31Chris Putt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
32Shane Haga (Fire Fighters Cycling)
33Michael Van Den Ham (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)
34Paul Warner (Bob's Bicycles)
35Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling)
36David Kessler (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
37Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b Airgas)
38Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
39Dean Haas (Horizon Organic/Panache)
40Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
41Ryan Miller (Hagens Berman Cycling)
42Johnathan Freter (Fire Fighters Cycling)
43Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)
44Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek)
45Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block)
46Sam P Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
47Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/Specialized)
48Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin)
49Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)
50Michael Pincus (Fire Fighters Cycling)
51Colt Peterson (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
52Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache)
53Michael Sheehan (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
54Willy J Zellmer (Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek)
55Dion Smith (Predator Carbon Repair)
56Colin Joyce (California Giant/Specialized)

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hincapie Sportswear4:57:40
2Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
3Bontrager Cycling Team
4BMC Development Team
55hr Energy p/b Kenda
6California Giant/Specialized
7BISSELL Pro Cycling
8CashCall Mortgage
9Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis
10Hagens Berman Cycling
11Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
12D3Devo p/b Airgas
13ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker
14Predator Carbon Repair
15Team H&R Block
16Canyon Bicycles- Shimano
17Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV
18Horizon Organic/Panache
19Team Rio Grande Cycling
20Fire Fighters Cycling
21Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home0:02:49
22Get Crackin0:02:55

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)7:46:15
2Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:08
3Jakub Novak (BMC Development Team)0:00:09
4Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear)0:00:21
5Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:00:25
6Phillip Gaimon (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:30
7Taylor Eisenhart (BMC Development Team)0:00:39
8Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:10
9Gavin Mannion (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:01:13
10Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:01:15
11Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:01:16
12Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:24
13James H Oram (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:01:34
14Cameron V Cogburn (CCB Racing)0:01:39
15Nathaniel Wilson (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:02:02
16Johnathan Freter (Fire Fighters Cycling)0:02:10
17Cesar Grajales (Predator Carbon Repair)0:02:15
18Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:02:17
19Flavio De Luna (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:02:32
20Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear)0:02:42
21Adam M De Vos (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:03:09
22Tanner Putt (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:03:15
23Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
24Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:03:18
25Nate English (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:03:23
26Eder Frayre (Calimax)0:03:25
27Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)0:03:27
28Alex Hagman (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:03:34
29David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)0:03:45
30Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:03:49
31Logan Owen (California Giant/Specialized)0:03:59
32James F Schurman (Champion System pb Stan's)0:04:06
33Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear)0:04:07
34Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)0:04:10
35David Williams (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:04:14
36Jake Arnold (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:04:23
37Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:04:26
38Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)0:04:35
39Connor O'Leary (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:04:45
40Coulton Hartrich (J Astellas Oncology)0:04:52
41Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:04:53
42Chris Putt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:04:55
43Travis Mccabe (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:05:00
44Dion Smith (Predator Carbon Repair)0:05:01
45Colin Joyce (California Giant/Specialized)0:05:02
46Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:05:11
47Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache)
48Silvan Dillier (BMC Development Team)0:05:26
49Gregory C Daniel (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:05:32
50Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage)0:05:36
51Michael Torckler (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
52Kirk Carlsen (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:05:43
53Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:05:46
54Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
55Maxim Jenkins (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:05:49
56Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:05:58
57Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)0:06:01
58Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b Airgas)0:06:06
59Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava)0:06:21
60Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear)0:06:26
61Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:06:33
62Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)0:06:34
63Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:06:38
64Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)0:06:42
65Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin)0:06:44
66Tim Roe (BMC Development Team)0:06:46
67Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:06:47
68Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:06:59
69Shane Braley (Champion System pb Stan's)0:07:11
70Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:07:17
71Garrett McLeod (Team H&R Block)0:07:26
72Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek)0:07:32
73Patrick Mccarty0:07:34
74Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
75Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:07:38
76Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:07:43
77Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:07:44
78Bailey V Mcknight (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:07:45
79Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team)0:07:53
80Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:08:00
81Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:08:02
82Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
83Matt Lyons (D3Devo p/b Airgas)0:08:17
84Andres Diaz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:08:24
85Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)0:08:37
86Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:08:42
87Timothy Rugg (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:08:59
88Robin Clegg (Team H&R Block)
89Arnaud Grand (BMC Development Team)0:09:05
90Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)0:09:10
91Jared Gilyard (Landis/Trek)
92Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)0:09:29
93Barry Miller (Fire Fighters Cycling)0:09:34
94Aurelien Passeron (Predator Carbon Repair)
95Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
96Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:09:38
97Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear)0:09:43
98Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:09:58
99Ryan P Eastman (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:10:12
100Conor Mullervy (Predator Carbon Repair)0:10:16
101Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:10:30
102James Stemper (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:10:37
103Nick Bax (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:10:51
104Clay Murfet (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:11:15
105Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:11:33
106Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/Specialized)0:12:21
107Michael Van Den Ham (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)0:12:24
108Ryan Miller (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:13:02
109Ariel Herrmann (Marc Pro - Strava)0:13:26
110Kennett Peterson (Fire Fighters Cycling)0:13:29
111Camilo Zambrano (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:13:31
112Chase A Pinkham (Jamis-Hagens Bergman)0:13:42
113Taylor Shelden (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:14:01
114Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)0:14:04
115Sergio Hernandez (Predator Carbon Repair)0:14:22
116David Kessler (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:14:43
117Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:14:50
118Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:14:57
119Ben Chaddock (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:15:09
120Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:15:17
121Steven Davis (Spy Giant)0:15:22
122Nathan Brown0:15:23
123Frank Travieso (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:15:39
124Kurt Wolfgang (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:16:10
125Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)0:16:18
126Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b Airgas)0:16:44
127Eric Young (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:16:59
128Chris Barton (CashCall Mortgage)0:17:03
129Patrick Kos0:17:04
130Andy Baker (Hincapie Sportswear)0:17:09
131Max Korus (Astellas Oncology)
132Gabriel Baca (Stage 17-Cylance)0:17:36
133Benjamin Zawacki (Hincapie Sportswear)0:17:37
134Dean Haas (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:17:40
135Joe D Waters (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:17:42
136Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block)0:17:49
137Stephen Bedford0:17:51
138Emile F De Rosnay (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)0:17:59
139Brad Clifford (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:18:07
140Shane Haga (Fire Fighters Cycling)0:18:16
141Ignazio Moser (BMC Development Team)0:18:48
142Michael Sheehan (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:18:54
143Chris Uberti (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:18:58
144Chris Gruber (Champion System pb Stan's)0:19:05
145Michael Pincus (Fire Fighters Cycling)0:19:22
146Tyler M Riedesel (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:19:30
147Isaac Howe (SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:19:33
148Ian Baldwin (LWV/Hagens Berman/Society Cons)0:20:24
149Brian Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)0:20:34
150Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:20:42
151Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin)0:22:04
152Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:22:16
153Colt Peterson (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:24:03
154George Cyrus (Landis/Trek)0:24:38
155Kris Dahl (Team H&R Block)0:25:49
156Cody O'Reilly (Predator Carbon Repair)0:26:52
157Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin)0:28:56
158Willy J Zellmer (Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek)0:29:00
159Curtis Winsor (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:29:03
160Hunter Huffman (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:31:38
161Brian Rach (LAPT - Wilde Subaru)0:33:04
162Julio Mollinedo (Predator Carbon Repair)0:33:34
163Paul Warner (Bob's Bicycles)0:33:45
164Sam P Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:35:35
165Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:38:35
166Federico Marchiori (Team H&R Block)0:39:12

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)8pts
2Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)7
3Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear)5
4Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager Cycling Team)4
5David Williams (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)4
6Ignazio Moser (BMC Development Team)3
7Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)3
8Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)2
9Kirk Carlsen (BISSELL Pro Cycling)2
10Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)2
11Travis Mccabe (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)1
12Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)1
13Colin Joyce (California Giant/Specialized)1
14Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin)1
15Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Eisenhart (BMC Development Team)7:46:54
2Gavin Mannion (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:00:34
3James H Oram (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:00:55
4Nathaniel Wilson (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:01:23
5Johnathan Freter (Fire Fighters Cycling)0:01:31
6Adam M De Vos (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:02:30
7Tanner Putt (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:02:36
8Eder Frayre (Calimax)0:02:46
9Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)0:02:48
10Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:03:10
11Logan Owen (California Giant/Specialized)0:03:20
12Jake Arnold (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:03:44
13Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)0:03:56
14Connor O'Leary (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:04:06
15Chris Putt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:04:16
16Dion Smith (Predator Carbon Repair)0:04:22
17Colin Joyce (California Giant/Specialized)0:04:23
18Gregory C Daniel (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:04:53
19Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)0:05:22
20Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b Airgas)0:05:27
21Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear)0:05:47
22Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:05:54
23Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)0:05:55
24Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin)0:06:05
25Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:06:38
26Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek)0:06:53
27Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:07:05
28Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team)0:07:14
29Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)0:07:23
30Matt Lyons (D3Devo p/b Airgas)0:07:38
31Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)0:08:31
32Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)0:08:50
33Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:08:59
34Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear)0:09:04
35Ryan P Eastman (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:09:33
36Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:10:54
37Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/Specialized)0:11:42
38Michael Van Den Ham (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)0:11:45
39Ryan Miller (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:12:23
40Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)0:13:25
41David Kessler (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:14:04
42Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b Airgas)0:16:05
43Gabriel Baca (Stage 17-Cylance)0:16:57
44Dean Haas (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:17:01
45Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block)0:17:10
46Shane Haga (Fire Fighters Cycling)0:17:37
47Ignazio Moser (BMC Development Team)0:18:09
48Michael Sheehan (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:18:15
49Michael Pincus (Fire Fighters Cycling)0:18:43
50Colt Peterson (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:23:24
51Kris Dahl (Team H&R Block)0:25:10
52Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin)0:28:17
53Willy J Zellmer (Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek)0:28:21
54Paul Warner (Bob's Bicycles)0:33:06
55Sam P Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:34:56
56Federico Marchiori (Team H&R Block)0:38:33

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jelly Belly p/b Kenda31:10:36
2Bontrager Cycling Team0:00:30
3BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:40
4Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:17
55hr Energy p/b Kenda0:04:05
6BMC Development Team0:05:29
7Hincapie Sportswear0:06:30
8California Giant/Specialized0:09:30
9CashCall Mortgage0:16:04
10ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker0:16:38
11Horizon Organic/Panache0:18:37
12Predator Carbon Repair0:19:49
13Team Rio Grande Cycling0:21:02
14Hagens Berman Cycling0:23:23
15Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis0:27:07
16Fire Fighters Cycling0:31:48
17Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home0:36:08
18Canyon Bicycles- Shimano0:40:17
19D3Devo p/b Airgas0:42:35
20Team H&R Block0:54:27
21Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV0:57:04
22Get Crackin1:06:12

Women stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:50:12
2Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)
3Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
4Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)
5Kimberley Wells (Exergy TWENTY 16)
6Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
7Lindsay Bayer (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)
8Claudia Haeusler (Team TIBCO)
9Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten)
10Katherine Hall (Metromint Cycling Team)
11Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)
12Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
13Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)
14Joanne M Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
15Amy Phillips (Hub Endurance)
16Mary Zider (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)
17Jenny S Lehmann
18Anna Christiansen
19Joy L McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage)
20Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
21Jamie Gilgen (Infinit Canada / Cyclepower)
22Amy Mcguire (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
23Martina Patella (Glamour Cats p/b Picco & The Jets)
24Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY 16)
25Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY 16)
26Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY 16)
27Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO)
28Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO)
29Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY 16)
30Lauren Stephens (M Team TIBCO)
31Jessica Cerra (BMC Total Care Racing)
32Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
33Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)
34Jessica Cutler (Vanderkitten)
35Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
36Kimberley Turner
37Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care Racing)0:00:10
38Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY 16)0:00:11
39Laura Brown (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)
40Emily Kachorek (Vanderkitten)
41Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
42Allison Arensman (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
43Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY 16)
44Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
45Leah Guloien (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)
46Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO)
47Julie Emmerman (Rally Sport Cycling Team)
48Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
49Fiona Strouts (Metromint Cycling Team)
50Stephanie A Skoreyko
51Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
52Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:00:19
53Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:22
54Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:00:37
55Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:43
56Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)
57Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)0:00:45
58Jody Frank (NorthPoint Women's Racing Team)0:00:47
59Megan Gray (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
60Anne Donley
61Anne Usher (BMC Total Care Racing)
62Whitney Schultz (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)
63Shoshauna A Laxson (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)0:00:53
64Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:03:43
65Sabrina David (Metromint Cycling Team)
66Alexandra Burton (BMC Total Care Racing)0:04:11
67Jennifer Reither (Vanderkitten)
68Sue Butler (BMC Total Care Racing)
69Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:04:22
70Mikayla Lyman (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:04:34
71Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
72Maria Santiago0:05:01
73Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling Team)
74Laura Ralston (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
75Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
76Abigail Mickey (Metromint Cycling Team)
77Jennifer Whalen (Metromint Cycling Team)0:05:17
78Sarah Barber (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
79Vanessa Johnson (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
80Annalisa S Fish (Rockford/Clif)0:06:42
81Maddi Campbell (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)
82Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
83Meghan Grant (Metromint Cycling Team)
84Laura Dodd (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
85Jennifer Burtner (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
86Fabienne Gerard (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:07:43
DNFLauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
DNFStephanie N Gonzalez
DNSJennifer App
DNSBrenna Lopez-Otero (BMC Total Care Racing)
DNSKerry Martin (BMC Total Care Racing)

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)3pts
2Joanne M Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)2
3Kimberley Wells (Exergy TWENTY 16)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)3pts
2Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)2
3Joanne M Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)3pts
2Joanne M Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)2
3Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)5pts
2Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)4
3Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)3
4Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)2
5Kimberley Wells (Exergy TWENTY 16)1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)0:50:12
2Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO)
3Allison Arensman (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:00:11
4Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:04:22
5Mikayla Lyman (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:04:34
6Maddi Campbell (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)0:06:42
7Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC)

Women teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team TIBCO3:20:48
2Vanderkitten
3Exergy TWENTY 16
4Optum p/b Kelly Benefits0:00:11
5Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING0:00:22
6NOW and Novartis for MS
7BMC Total Care Racing0:05:08
8Metromint Cycling Team0:08:55
9DNA Cycling p/b Plan70:09:19
10Team Kenda p/b RACC0:15:26
11SCCA/Starbucks Cycling0:18:03

Women general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY 16)7:35:59
2Claudia Haeusler (Team TIBCO)0:02:20
3Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY 16)0:03:14
4Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:04:06
5Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO)0:05:37
6Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY 16)0:06:16
7Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:06:31
8Joanne M Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)0:06:33
9Jessica Cutler (Vanderkitten)0:08:19
10Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)0:08:36
11Lauren Stephens (M Team TIBCO)0:09:39
12Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:10:12
13Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten)0:10:14
14Jessica Cerra (BMC Total Care Racing)
15Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:11:03
16Katherine Hall (Metromint Cycling Team)0:11:47
17Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO)0:12:59
18Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:13:24
19Julie Emmerman (Rally Sport Cycling Team)0:13:48
20Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:16:35
21Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:19:05
22Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:19:13
23Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY 16)0:19:21
24Laura Brown (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)0:19:49
25Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:20:19
26Anna Christiansen0:20:46
27Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:21:01
28Emily Kachorek (Vanderkitten)0:21:29
29Joy L McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage)0:21:31
30Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:22:08
31Fiona Strouts (Metromint Cycling Team)0:22:14
32Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:22:15
33Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)0:23:08
34Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:24:08
35Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:25:15
36Mary Zider (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)0:25:20
37Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO)0:25:48
38Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:25:53
39Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling Team)0:26:04
40Whitney Schultz (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)0:26:19
41Leah Guloien (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)0:26:27
42Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)0:26:28
43Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care Racing)0:26:53
44Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY 16)0:27:35
45Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:27:56
46Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:27:57
47Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:28:08
48Lindsay Bayer (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)0:28:20
49Jennifer Whalen (Metromint Cycling Team)0:28:24
50Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:28:33
51Megan Gray (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
52Amy Phillips (Hub Endurance)0:28:45
53Jody Frank (NorthPoint Women's Racing Team)0:28:58
54Jenny S Lehmann0:29:37
55Abigail Mickey (Metromint Cycling Team)
56Fabienne Gerard (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:30:02
57Vanessa Johnson (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:30:17
58Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY 16)0:30:33
59Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)
60Laura Dodd (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:30:34
61Shoshauna A Laxson (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)0:32:42
62Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:32:44
63Maria Santiago0:32:47
64Anne Donley0:34:46
65Martina Patella (Glamour Cats p/b Picco & The Jets)0:35:01
66Sabrina David (Metromint Cycling Team)0:37:25
67Laura Ralston (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:37:28
68Sarah Barber (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:38:00
69Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:38:11
70Kimberley Wells (Exergy TWENTY 16)0:38:31
71Meghan Grant (Metromint Cycling Team)0:39:00
72Kimberley Turner0:40:11
73Anne Usher (BMC Total Care Racing)
74Mikayla Lyman (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:41:30
75Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)0:42:05
76Sue Butler (BMC Total Care Racing)0:42:24
77Amy Mcguire (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:43:31
78Jennifer Burtner (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:47:48
79Annalisa S Fish (Rockford/Clif)0:49:40
80Allison Arensman (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:50:26
81Maddi Campbell (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)0:51:23
82Jamie Gilgen (Infinit Canada / Cyclepower)0:51:54
83Alexandra Burton (BMC Total Care Racing)0:53:39
84Stephanie A Skoreyko0:58:03
85Jennifer Reither (Vanderkitten)0:58:50
86Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)1:11:37

Women Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)10pts
2Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)5
3Joanne M Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)5
4Kimberley Wells (Exergy TWENTY 16)5
5Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)4
6Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)3
7Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY 16)3
8Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)3
9Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)3
10Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY 16)2
11Claudia Haeusler (Team TIBCO)1
12Emily Kachorek (Vanderkitten)1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO)7:41:36
2Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:22:19
3Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:22:20
4Mikayla Lyman (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:35:53
5Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)0:36:28
6Allison Arensman (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:44:49
7Maddi Campbell (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)0:45:46

Women teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team TIBCO30:44:15
2Exergy TWENTY 160:07:47
3NOW and Novartis for MS0:31:47
4Vanderkitten0:42:20
5Optum p/b Kelly Benefits0:50:22
6DNA Cycling p/b Plan71:04:06
7Metromint Cycling Team1:05:42
8Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING1:14:37
9BMC Total Care Racing1:20:14
10Team Kenda p/b RACC1:38:24
11SCCA/Starbucks Cycling1:44:19

