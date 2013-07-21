Magner and Hall use their speed to win evening criterium
Tvetcov and McGrath retain overall lead going into the final stage
Stage 4: Downtown Bend Twilight Criterium -
Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear) and Lauren Hall (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) used their considerable finishing kicks to take the wins Saturday evening during the stage 4 downtown criterium at the Bend Memorial Clinic Cascade Cycling Classic.
Magner, the two-time US U23 national criterium champion, out-kicked Bontrager's Jasper Stuyven of Belgium and BMC Development Team's Ignazio Moser of Italy to claim his first win in the stars-and-stripes jersey he won last month. Hall beat Shelley Olds (Tibco-To the Top) and Alison Powers (NOW & Novartis for MS) to claim Optum's first stage win of the 2013 race.
Overall leaders Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly-Kenda) and Kristin McGrath (Exergy-Twenty16) finished safely in their fields and held onto yellow going into Sunday's final stage.
An all-U23 podium in men's race (Results)
Saturday proved to be a good night for the young guns of the peloton as development team riders claimed all three podium spots in the blisteringly fast men's race.
Optum appeared determined to shed some of the 170 starters from the race early, taking over the front and stringing out the field for nearly a dozen laps before a small breakaway of five riders formed off the front. The escapees gained a small advantage, but a determined chase by Jelly Belly quickly brought the move back.
That was the pattern for most of the race, as small groups would try to get away on the rectangular course that featured extra-long straights connected on each end by a single block. Elbowz Racing and Bissell Pro Cycling also jumped into the mix, throwing riders up the road and chasing down moves in which they had no representation.
Elbowz stacked its team on the front with about 10 laps to go, hoping to set up newly minted US Elite amateur national criterium champion Travis McCabe, but it was Optum that took control of the race again with four laps remaining. The orange-and-black squad lined up eight riders on the front and held the lead into the penultimate lap, when a crash about 15 riders back in turn three of the four-corner course caused a small split in the field just behind Magner.
“I felt somebody hit my leg,” Magner said. “But luckily, we were all in front of it.”
Optum lost control on the last lap, and Magner, who has raced the Bend course multiple times at the national championship events as a junior and U23 rider, came through the final corner sitting in fourth wheel.
“It was basically Optum and then three of my teammates,” Magner said of the final lap. “My teammates just killed it. They rode like animals to get me to the front. They led it through corners three and four, and I was fourth wheel out of the last corner. So I just took it from there.”
The Hincapie rider jumped hard up the right-hand side of the road, while Stuyven led another line of riders on the left side. But the big Belgian couldn't hold off Magner, who grabbed the win ahead of his fellow U23 riders, then Optum's Alex Candelario and McCabe.
“I never saw him,” Magner said of Stuyven. “Once I went I told myself I was just going to commit and go for it. It was kind of a cross-tailwind through here, and it was all about going early.”
Tvetcov continues to lead Optum's Chad Haga in the overall by eight seconds. BMC Development Team's Jakub Novak is third, nine seconds down.
“Joey Rosskopf is fourth overall right now,” Magner said of his Hincapie teammate. “So we're going to race like hell tomorrow trying to get him the overall win.”
Hall wins by a bike throw (Results)
Sometimes the winner of the race is the last person to find out she won. After beating Olds in a photo finish Saturday evening, Hall took a cool-down lap and approached her teammates in the pit area on the front straightaway. That's when they informed her she won the race.
“I did?” was all she could muster before the congratulatory hugs started.
“I had no idea,” Hall later said of the win. “I really didn't. And I didn't want to celebrate if I wasn't sure.”
Escape attempts came early and often in the women's race, with Tibco making the early laps especially hard with repeated solo attacks. NOW riders also threw multiple riders up the road, but none of the moves lasted more than a couple of laps as the teams without riders in the moves clawed them back quickly on the long, fast straights.
NOW and Tibco fought for control with two laps remaining, but it was Hall's Optum team that put the rider into perfect position for the drag race to the line with Powers and Olds.
“It was Lauren [Tamayo of Exergy], Alison [Powers], Shelley [Olds], and me,” Hall said of the final-lap line up. “That's where my team dropped me off, right on Shelley's wheel. Then we slowed down significantly in corners three and four. I think Lauren was trying to get her sprinter up to her.”
But it was Powers who grabbed the early lead coming onto the final straight. Powers, Olds and Hall were three abreast about halfway down the straightaway, but Powers started to fade off the pace of the two sprinters, who were neck-and-neck as the line approached.
“With 100 to 150 meters I could feel right when it was time, and Shelley could feel it too,” Hall said. “I guess it's the sprinters' instinct. And it was really close at the line.”
Powers, who started the stage fourth overall, gained a four-second time bonus for her third-place finish, but she's still 4:06 down on GC behind McGrath, Claudia Häusler (Tibco) and McGrath's teammate Mara Abbott.
Optum has had a relatively rough run at the 2013 Cascade race, but the Saturday evening win may have been the perfect remedy for a disappointing week.
“Heck yeah,” Hall said of the morale boost. “We came into today and said we're going to turn this race around starting tonight. So here we go.”
The Cascade Cycling Classic concludes Sunday on the Awbrey Butte Circuit Race course that has been used in multiple Elite amateur and U23 national championships. The men cover five laps of the circuit for 133.5 km, while the women circle the route three times for 82 km. Both races start and finish at a local high school slightly off the circuit.
Men's Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear)
|1:14:25
|2
|Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|3
|Ignazio Moser (BMC Development Team)
|4
|Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|5
|Travis Mccabe (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|6
|Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear)
|7
|Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
|8
|James Stemper (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
|9
|Kris Dahl (Team H&R Block)
|10
|Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
|11
|Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)
|12
|Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear)
|13
|Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|14
|Isaac Howe (SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|15
|Gavin Mannion (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|16
|Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|17
|Arnaud Grand (BMC Development Team)
|18
|Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
|19
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)
|20
|Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
|21
|Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
|22
|Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|23
|Timothy Rugg (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|24
|Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|25
|Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b Airgas)
|26
|Phillip Gaimon (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|27
|Cesar Grajales (Predator Carbon Repair)
|28
|Bailey V Mcknight (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
|29
|Nathaniel Wilson (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|30
|Taylor Eisenhart (BMC Development Team)
|31
|Silvan Dillier (BMC Development Team)
|32
|Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|33
|Tanner Putt (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|34
|David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
|35
|Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|36
|Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)
|37
|Jakub Novak (BMC Development Team)
|38
|Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|39
|Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|40
|Frank Travieso (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|41
|Maxim Jenkins (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
|42
|Jake Arnold (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|43
|James H Oram (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|44
|Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear)
|45
|Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|46
|Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team)
|47
|Matt Lyons (D3Devo p/b Airgas)
|48
|Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache)
|49
|Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|50
|Logan Owen (California Giant/Specialized)
|51
|Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|52
|Ariel Herrmann (Marc Pro - Strava)
|53
|Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
|54
|Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|55
|Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|56
|Nate English (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
|57
|Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|58
|Adam M De Vos (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
|59
|Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|60
|Gabriel Baca (Stage 17-Cylance)
|61
|Eder Frayre (Calimax)
|62
|Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|63
|Flavio De Luna (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|64
|Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|65
|Clay Murfet (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|66
|Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin)
|67
|Coulton Hartrich (J Astellas Oncology)
|68
|Ryan P Eastman (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|69
|Connor O'Leary (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|70
|Chris Gruber (Champion System pb Stan's)
|71
|James F Schurman (Champion System pb Stan's)
|72
|Gregory C Daniel (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|73
|Federico Marchiori (Team H&R Block)
|74
|Shane Braley (Champion System pb Stan's)
|75
|Chris Putt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
|76
|Andy Baker (Hincapie Sportswear)
|77
|Max Korus (Astellas Oncology)
|78
|Jared Gilyard (Landis/Trek)
|79
|Sergio Hernandez (Predator Carbon Repair)
|80
|Kirk Carlsen (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|81
|Benjamin Zawacki (Hincapie Sportswear)
|82
|Kurt Wolfgang (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
|83
|Alex Hagman (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|84
|Shane Haga (Fire Fighters Cycling)
|85
|Michael Van Den Ham (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)
|86
|Paul Warner (Bob's Bicycles)
|87
|Garrett McLeod (Team H&R Block)
|88
|Julio Mollinedo (Predator Carbon Repair)
|89
|Patrick Kos
|90
|Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|91
|Cody O'Reilly (Predator Carbon Repair)
|92
|Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage)
|93
|Curtis Winsor (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|94
|David Kessler (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|95
|Brian Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)
|96
|Chris Barton (CashCall Mortgage)
|97
|Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b Airgas)
|98
|Andres Diaz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|99
|Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)
|100
|Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|101
|Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache)
|102
|Ben Chaddock (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|103
|Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|104
|Dean Haas (Horizon Organic/Panache)
|105
|Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache)
|106
|Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|107
|Brad Clifford (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
|108
|Patrick Mccarty
|109
|Michael Torckler (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|110
|Ryan Miller (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|111
|Johnathan Freter (Fire Fighters Cycling)
|112
|Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)
|113
|Chris Uberti (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|114
|Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)
|115
|Steven Davis (Spy Giant)
|116
|Aurelien Passeron (Predator Carbon Repair)
|117
|Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)
|118
|Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|119
|Stephen Bedford
|120
|Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek)
|121
|Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|122
|Camilo Zambrano (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|123
|Tim Roe (BMC Development Team)
|124
|Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block)
|125
|Sam P Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|126
|Nathan Brown
|127
|Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|128
|Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/Specialized)
|129
|Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava)
|130
|Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin)
|131
|Emile F De Rosnay (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)
|132
|Conor Mullervy (Predator Carbon Repair)
|133
|Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)
|134
|Robin Clegg (Team H&R Block)
|135
|Tyler M Riedesel (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
|136
|Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear)
|137
|Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|138
|Michael Pincus (Fire Fighters Cycling)
|139
|Colt Peterson (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|140
|Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache)
|141
|Joe D Waters (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
|142
|Cameron V Cogburn (CCB Racing)
|143
|Barry Miller (Fire Fighters Cycling)
|144
|Michael Sheehan (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|145
|Willy J Zellmer (Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek)
|146
|Nick Bax (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|147
|David Williams (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
|148
|Hunter Huffman (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
|149
|Dion Smith (Predator Carbon Repair)
|150
|Taylor Shelden (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
|0:00:39
|151
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|152
|Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|153
|Colin Joyce (California Giant/Specialized)
|154
|Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|155
|Eric Young (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|156
|Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|157
|Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
|0:02:49
|158
|Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin)
|0:02:55
|159
|Chase A Pinkham (Jamis-Hagens Bergman)
|0:03:07
|160
|Brian Rach (LAPT - Wilde Subaru)
|161
|George Cyrus (Landis/Trek)
|162
|Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|0:03:20
|163
|Ian Baldwin (LWV/Hagens Berman/Society Cons)
|0:03:54
|164
|Kennett Peterson (Fire Fighters Cycling)
|0:04:15
|165
|Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:05:00
|166
|Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:05:11
|OTL
|Carl Hoefer (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood)
|0:14:53
|OTL
|Gerardo Medina Robles (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:15:37
|OTL
|Cory T Wallace (Kona Factory Team)
|0:15:50
|OTL
|Jesse R Reams (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
|0:16:24
|OTL
|Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance)
|DNF
|Ben Bertiger (Stage 17-Cylance)
|DNS
|Aaron Schooler (Team H&R Block)
|DNS
|Barry Wicks (Kona Factory Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|3
|pts
|2
|Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
|2
|3
|Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Williams (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
|3
|pts
|2
|Kirk Carlsen (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|2
|3
|Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
|3
|pts
|2
|Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
|2
|3
|David Williams (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear)
|5
|pts
|2
|Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|4
|3
|Ignazio Moser (BMC Development Team)
|3
|4
|Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|2
|5
|Travis Mccabe (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear)
|1:14:25
|2
|Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|3
|Ignazio Moser (BMC Development Team)
|4
|Kris Dahl (Team H&R Block)
|5
|Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)
|6
|Gavin Mannion (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|7
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)
|8
|Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
|9
|Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b Airgas)
|10
|Nathaniel Wilson (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|11
|Taylor Eisenhart (BMC Development Team)
|12
|Tanner Putt (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|13
|Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)
|14
|Jake Arnold (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|15
|James H Oram (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|16
|Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear)
|17
|Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team)
|18
|Matt Lyons (D3Devo p/b Airgas)
|19
|Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache)
|20
|Logan Owen (California Giant/Specialized)
|21
|Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
|22
|Adam M De Vos (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
|23
|Gabriel Baca (Stage 17-Cylance)
|24
|Eder Frayre (Calimax)
|25
|Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|26
|Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin)
|27
|Ryan P Eastman (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|28
|Connor O'Leary (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|29
|Gregory C Daniel (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|30
|Federico Marchiori (Team H&R Block)
|31
|Chris Putt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
|32
|Shane Haga (Fire Fighters Cycling)
|33
|Michael Van Den Ham (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)
|34
|Paul Warner (Bob's Bicycles)
|35
|Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|36
|David Kessler (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|37
|Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b Airgas)
|38
|Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|39
|Dean Haas (Horizon Organic/Panache)
|40
|Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|41
|Ryan Miller (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|42
|Johnathan Freter (Fire Fighters Cycling)
|43
|Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)
|44
|Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek)
|45
|Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block)
|46
|Sam P Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|47
|Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/Specialized)
|48
|Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin)
|49
|Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)
|50
|Michael Pincus (Fire Fighters Cycling)
|51
|Colt Peterson (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|52
|Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache)
|53
|Michael Sheehan (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|54
|Willy J Zellmer (Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek)
|55
|Dion Smith (Predator Carbon Repair)
|56
|Colin Joyce (California Giant/Specialized)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hincapie Sportswear
|4:57:40
|2
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|Bontrager Cycling Team
|4
|BMC Development Team
|5
|5hr Energy p/b Kenda
|6
|California Giant/Specialized
|7
|BISSELL Pro Cycling
|8
|CashCall Mortgage
|9
|Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis
|10
|Hagens Berman Cycling
|11
|Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|12
|D3Devo p/b Airgas
|13
|ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker
|14
|Predator Carbon Repair
|15
|Team H&R Block
|16
|Canyon Bicycles- Shimano
|17
|Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV
|18
|Horizon Organic/Panache
|19
|Team Rio Grande Cycling
|20
|Fire Fighters Cycling
|21
|Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home
|0:02:49
|22
|Get Crackin
|0:02:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|7:46:15
|2
|Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:08
|3
|Jakub Novak (BMC Development Team)
|0:00:09
|4
|Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear)
|0:00:21
|5
|Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
|0:00:25
|6
|Phillip Gaimon (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:00:30
|7
|Taylor Eisenhart (BMC Development Team)
|0:00:39
|8
|Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:01:10
|9
|Gavin Mannion (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|0:01:13
|10
|Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:01:15
|11
|Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:01:16
|12
|Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:01:24
|13
|James H Oram (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|0:01:34
|14
|Cameron V Cogburn (CCB Racing)
|0:01:39
|15
|Nathaniel Wilson (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|0:02:02
|16
|Johnathan Freter (Fire Fighters Cycling)
|0:02:10
|17
|Cesar Grajales (Predator Carbon Repair)
|0:02:15
|18
|Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:02:17
|19
|Flavio De Luna (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|0:02:32
|20
|Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear)
|0:02:42
|21
|Adam M De Vos (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
|0:03:09
|22
|Tanner Putt (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|0:03:15
|23
|Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|24
|Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:03:18
|25
|Nate English (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
|0:03:23
|26
|Eder Frayre (Calimax)
|0:03:25
|27
|Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:03:27
|28
|Alex Hagman (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:03:34
|29
|David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:03:45
|30
|Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|0:03:49
|31
|Logan Owen (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:03:59
|32
|James F Schurman (Champion System pb Stan's)
|0:04:06
|33
|Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear)
|0:04:07
|34
|Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:04:10
|35
|David Williams (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
|0:04:14
|36
|Jake Arnold (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|0:04:23
|37
|Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:04:26
|38
|Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:04:35
|39
|Connor O'Leary (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|0:04:45
|40
|Coulton Hartrich (J Astellas Oncology)
|0:04:52
|41
|Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|0:04:53
|42
|Chris Putt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
|0:04:55
|43
|Travis Mccabe (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|0:05:00
|44
|Dion Smith (Predator Carbon Repair)
|0:05:01
|45
|Colin Joyce (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:05:02
|46
|Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache)
|0:05:11
|47
|Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache)
|48
|Silvan Dillier (BMC Development Team)
|0:05:26
|49
|Gregory C Daniel (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|0:05:32
|50
|Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:05:36
|51
|Michael Torckler (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|52
|Kirk Carlsen (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:05:43
|53
|Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:05:46
|54
|Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|55
|Maxim Jenkins (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
|0:05:49
|56
|Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|0:05:58
|57
|Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)
|0:06:01
|58
|Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b Airgas)
|0:06:06
|59
|Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:06:21
|60
|Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear)
|0:06:26
|61
|Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|0:06:33
|62
|Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:06:34
|63
|Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:06:38
|64
|Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:06:42
|65
|Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin)
|0:06:44
|66
|Tim Roe (BMC Development Team)
|0:06:46
|67
|Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:06:47
|68
|Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:06:59
|69
|Shane Braley (Champion System pb Stan's)
|0:07:11
|70
|Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache)
|0:07:17
|71
|Garrett McLeod (Team H&R Block)
|0:07:26
|72
|Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek)
|0:07:32
|73
|Patrick Mccarty
|0:07:34
|74
|Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
|75
|Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|0:07:38
|76
|Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:07:43
|77
|Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache)
|0:07:44
|78
|Bailey V Mcknight (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
|0:07:45
|79
|Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team)
|0:07:53
|80
|Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
|0:08:00
|81
|Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|0:08:02
|82
|Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|83
|Matt Lyons (D3Devo p/b Airgas)
|0:08:17
|84
|Andres Diaz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|0:08:24
|85
|Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:08:37
|86
|Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|0:08:42
|87
|Timothy Rugg (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|0:08:59
|88
|Robin Clegg (Team H&R Block)
|89
|Arnaud Grand (BMC Development Team)
|0:09:05
|90
|Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:09:10
|91
|Jared Gilyard (Landis/Trek)
|92
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:09:29
|93
|Barry Miller (Fire Fighters Cycling)
|0:09:34
|94
|Aurelien Passeron (Predator Carbon Repair)
|95
|Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|96
|Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:09:38
|97
|Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear)
|0:09:43
|98
|Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:09:58
|99
|Ryan P Eastman (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|0:10:12
|100
|Conor Mullervy (Predator Carbon Repair)
|0:10:16
|101
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:10:30
|102
|James Stemper (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
|0:10:37
|103
|Nick Bax (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|0:10:51
|104
|Clay Murfet (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|0:11:15
|105
|Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|0:11:33
|106
|Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:12:21
|107
|Michael Van Den Ham (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)
|0:12:24
|108
|Ryan Miller (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:13:02
|109
|Ariel Herrmann (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:13:26
|110
|Kennett Peterson (Fire Fighters Cycling)
|0:13:29
|111
|Camilo Zambrano (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|0:13:31
|112
|Chase A Pinkham (Jamis-Hagens Bergman)
|0:13:42
|113
|Taylor Shelden (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
|0:14:01
|114
|Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:14:04
|115
|Sergio Hernandez (Predator Carbon Repair)
|0:14:22
|116
|David Kessler (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|0:14:43
|117
|Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:14:50
|118
|Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:14:57
|119
|Ben Chaddock (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|0:15:09
|120
|Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
|0:15:17
|121
|Steven Davis (Spy Giant)
|0:15:22
|122
|Nathan Brown
|0:15:23
|123
|Frank Travieso (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|0:15:39
|124
|Kurt Wolfgang (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
|0:16:10
|125
|Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)
|0:16:18
|126
|Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b Airgas)
|0:16:44
|127
|Eric Young (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:16:59
|128
|Chris Barton (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:17:03
|129
|Patrick Kos
|0:17:04
|130
|Andy Baker (Hincapie Sportswear)
|0:17:09
|131
|Max Korus (Astellas Oncology)
|132
|Gabriel Baca (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:17:36
|133
|Benjamin Zawacki (Hincapie Sportswear)
|0:17:37
|134
|Dean Haas (Horizon Organic/Panache)
|0:17:40
|135
|Joe D Waters (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
|0:17:42
|136
|Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block)
|0:17:49
|137
|Stephen Bedford
|0:17:51
|138
|Emile F De Rosnay (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)
|0:17:59
|139
|Brad Clifford (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
|0:18:07
|140
|Shane Haga (Fire Fighters Cycling)
|0:18:16
|141
|Ignazio Moser (BMC Development Team)
|0:18:48
|142
|Michael Sheehan (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|0:18:54
|143
|Chris Uberti (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|0:18:58
|144
|Chris Gruber (Champion System pb Stan's)
|0:19:05
|145
|Michael Pincus (Fire Fighters Cycling)
|0:19:22
|146
|Tyler M Riedesel (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
|0:19:30
|147
|Isaac Howe (SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|0:19:33
|148
|Ian Baldwin (LWV/Hagens Berman/Society Cons)
|0:20:24
|149
|Brian Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:20:34
|150
|Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|0:20:42
|151
|Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin)
|0:22:04
|152
|Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:22:16
|153
|Colt Peterson (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|0:24:03
|154
|George Cyrus (Landis/Trek)
|0:24:38
|155
|Kris Dahl (Team H&R Block)
|0:25:49
|156
|Cody O'Reilly (Predator Carbon Repair)
|0:26:52
|157
|Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin)
|0:28:56
|158
|Willy J Zellmer (Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek)
|0:29:00
|159
|Curtis Winsor (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|0:29:03
|160
|Hunter Huffman (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
|0:31:38
|161
|Brian Rach (LAPT - Wilde Subaru)
|0:33:04
|162
|Julio Mollinedo (Predator Carbon Repair)
|0:33:34
|163
|Paul Warner (Bob's Bicycles)
|0:33:45
|164
|Sam P Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|0:35:35
|165
|Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:38:35
|166
|Federico Marchiori (Team H&R Block)
|0:39:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
|8
|pts
|2
|Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
|7
|3
|Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear)
|5
|4
|Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|4
|5
|David Williams (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
|4
|6
|Ignazio Moser (BMC Development Team)
|3
|7
|Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|3
|8
|Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|2
|9
|Kirk Carlsen (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|2
|10
|Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)
|2
|11
|Travis Mccabe (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|1
|12
|Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)
|1
|13
|Colin Joyce (California Giant/Specialized)
|1
|14
|Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin)
|1
|15
|Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Taylor Eisenhart (BMC Development Team)
|7:46:54
|2
|Gavin Mannion (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|0:00:34
|3
|James H Oram (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|0:00:55
|4
|Nathaniel Wilson (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|0:01:23
|5
|Johnathan Freter (Fire Fighters Cycling)
|0:01:31
|6
|Adam M De Vos (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
|0:02:30
|7
|Tanner Putt (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|0:02:36
|8
|Eder Frayre (Calimax)
|0:02:46
|9
|Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:02:48
|10
|Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|0:03:10
|11
|Logan Owen (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:03:20
|12
|Jake Arnold (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|0:03:44
|13
|Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:03:56
|14
|Connor O'Leary (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|0:04:06
|15
|Chris Putt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
|0:04:16
|16
|Dion Smith (Predator Carbon Repair)
|0:04:22
|17
|Colin Joyce (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:04:23
|18
|Gregory C Daniel (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|0:04:53
|19
|Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)
|0:05:22
|20
|Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b Airgas)
|0:05:27
|21
|Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear)
|0:05:47
|22
|Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|0:05:54
|23
|Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:05:55
|24
|Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin)
|0:06:05
|25
|Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache)
|0:06:38
|26
|Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek)
|0:06:53
|27
|Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache)
|0:07:05
|28
|Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team)
|0:07:14
|29
|Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|0:07:23
|30
|Matt Lyons (D3Devo p/b Airgas)
|0:07:38
|31
|Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:08:31
|32
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:08:50
|33
|Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:08:59
|34
|Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear)
|0:09:04
|35
|Ryan P Eastman (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|0:09:33
|36
|Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|0:10:54
|37
|Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:11:42
|38
|Michael Van Den Ham (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)
|0:11:45
|39
|Ryan Miller (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:12:23
|40
|Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:13:25
|41
|David Kessler (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|0:14:04
|42
|Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b Airgas)
|0:16:05
|43
|Gabriel Baca (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:16:57
|44
|Dean Haas (Horizon Organic/Panache)
|0:17:01
|45
|Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block)
|0:17:10
|46
|Shane Haga (Fire Fighters Cycling)
|0:17:37
|47
|Ignazio Moser (BMC Development Team)
|0:18:09
|48
|Michael Sheehan (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|0:18:15
|49
|Michael Pincus (Fire Fighters Cycling)
|0:18:43
|50
|Colt Peterson (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|0:23:24
|51
|Kris Dahl (Team H&R Block)
|0:25:10
|52
|Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin)
|0:28:17
|53
|Willy J Zellmer (Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek)
|0:28:21
|54
|Paul Warner (Bob's Bicycles)
|0:33:06
|55
|Sam P Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|0:34:56
|56
|Federico Marchiori (Team H&R Block)
|0:38:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|31:10:36
|2
|Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|3
|BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:00:40
|4
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:17
|5
|5hr Energy p/b Kenda
|0:04:05
|6
|BMC Development Team
|0:05:29
|7
|Hincapie Sportswear
|0:06:30
|8
|California Giant/Specialized
|0:09:30
|9
|CashCall Mortgage
|0:16:04
|10
|ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker
|0:16:38
|11
|Horizon Organic/Panache
|0:18:37
|12
|Predator Carbon Repair
|0:19:49
|13
|Team Rio Grande Cycling
|0:21:02
|14
|Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:23:23
|15
|Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis
|0:27:07
|16
|Fire Fighters Cycling
|0:31:48
|17
|Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home
|0:36:08
|18
|Canyon Bicycles- Shimano
|0:40:17
|19
|D3Devo p/b Airgas
|0:42:35
|20
|Team H&R Block
|0:54:27
|21
|Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV
|0:57:04
|22
|Get Crackin
|1:06:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|0:50:12
|2
|Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)
|3
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|4
|Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)
|5
|Kimberley Wells (Exergy TWENTY 16)
|6
|Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|7
|Lindsay Bayer (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)
|8
|Claudia Haeusler (Team TIBCO)
|9
|Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten)
|10
|Katherine Hall (Metromint Cycling Team)
|11
|Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)
|12
|Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|13
|Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)
|14
|Joanne M Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
|15
|Amy Phillips (Hub Endurance)
|16
|Mary Zider (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)
|17
|Jenny S Lehmann
|18
|Anna Christiansen
|19
|Joy L McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage)
|20
|Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|21
|Jamie Gilgen (Infinit Canada / Cyclepower)
|22
|Amy Mcguire (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|23
|Martina Patella (Glamour Cats p/b Picco & The Jets)
|24
|Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY 16)
|25
|Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY 16)
|26
|Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY 16)
|27
|Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO)
|28
|Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO)
|29
|Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY 16)
|30
|Lauren Stephens (M Team TIBCO)
|31
|Jessica Cerra (BMC Total Care Racing)
|32
|Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|33
|Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|34
|Jessica Cutler (Vanderkitten)
|35
|Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|36
|Kimberley Turner
|37
|Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care Racing)
|0:00:10
|38
|Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY 16)
|0:00:11
|39
|Laura Brown (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)
|40
|Emily Kachorek (Vanderkitten)
|41
|Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|42
|Allison Arensman (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|43
|Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY 16)
|44
|Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|45
|Leah Guloien (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)
|46
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO)
|47
|Julie Emmerman (Rally Sport Cycling Team)
|48
|Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|49
|Fiona Strouts (Metromint Cycling Team)
|50
|Stephanie A Skoreyko
|51
|Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|52
|Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|0:00:19
|53
|Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:00:22
|54
|Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|0:00:37
|55
|Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:00:43
|56
|Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|57
|Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)
|0:00:45
|58
|Jody Frank (NorthPoint Women's Racing Team)
|0:00:47
|59
|Megan Gray (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
|60
|Anne Donley
|61
|Anne Usher (BMC Total Care Racing)
|62
|Whitney Schultz (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)
|63
|Shoshauna A Laxson (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)
|0:00:53
|64
|Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|0:03:43
|65
|Sabrina David (Metromint Cycling Team)
|66
|Alexandra Burton (BMC Total Care Racing)
|0:04:11
|67
|Jennifer Reither (Vanderkitten)
|68
|Sue Butler (BMC Total Care Racing)
|69
|Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|0:04:22
|70
|Mikayla Lyman (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:04:34
|71
|Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|72
|Maria Santiago
|0:05:01
|73
|Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling Team)
|74
|Laura Ralston (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|75
|Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|76
|Abigail Mickey (Metromint Cycling Team)
|77
|Jennifer Whalen (Metromint Cycling Team)
|0:05:17
|78
|Sarah Barber (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
|79
|Vanessa Johnson (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
|80
|Annalisa S Fish (Rockford/Clif)
|0:06:42
|81
|Maddi Campbell (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)
|82
|Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|83
|Meghan Grant (Metromint Cycling Team)
|84
|Laura Dodd (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
|85
|Jennifer Burtner (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
|86
|Fabienne Gerard (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|0:07:43
|DNF
|Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|DNF
|Stephanie N Gonzalez
|DNS
|Jennifer App
|DNS
|Brenna Lopez-Otero (BMC Total Care Racing)
|DNS
|Kerry Martin (BMC Total Care Racing)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|3
|pts
|2
|Joanne M Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
|2
|3
|Kimberley Wells (Exergy TWENTY 16)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|3
|pts
|2
|Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|2
|3
|Joanne M Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|3
|pts
|2
|Joanne M Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
|2
|3
|Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|5
|pts
|2
|Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)
|4
|3
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|3
|4
|Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)
|2
|5
|Kimberley Wells (Exergy TWENTY 16)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)
|0:50:12
|2
|Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO)
|3
|Allison Arensman (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:00:11
|4
|Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|0:04:22
|5
|Mikayla Lyman (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:04:34
|6
|Maddi Campbell (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)
|0:06:42
|7
|Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team TIBCO
|3:20:48
|2
|Vanderkitten
|3
|Exergy TWENTY 16
|4
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefits
|0:00:11
|5
|Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING
|0:00:22
|6
|NOW and Novartis for MS
|7
|BMC Total Care Racing
|0:05:08
|8
|Metromint Cycling Team
|0:08:55
|9
|DNA Cycling p/b Plan7
|0:09:19
|10
|Team Kenda p/b RACC
|0:15:26
|11
|SCCA/Starbucks Cycling
|0:18:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY 16)
|7:35:59
|2
|Claudia Haeusler (Team TIBCO)
|0:02:20
|3
|Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY 16)
|0:03:14
|4
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:04:06
|5
|Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO)
|0:05:37
|6
|Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY 16)
|0:06:16
|7
|Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:06:31
|8
|Joanne M Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
|0:06:33
|9
|Jessica Cutler (Vanderkitten)
|0:08:19
|10
|Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)
|0:08:36
|11
|Lauren Stephens (M Team TIBCO)
|0:09:39
|12
|Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:10:12
|13
|Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten)
|0:10:14
|14
|Jessica Cerra (BMC Total Care Racing)
|15
|Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:11:03
|16
|Katherine Hall (Metromint Cycling Team)
|0:11:47
|17
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO)
|0:12:59
|18
|Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|0:13:24
|19
|Julie Emmerman (Rally Sport Cycling Team)
|0:13:48
|20
|Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|0:16:35
|21
|Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:19:05
|22
|Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:19:13
|23
|Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY 16)
|0:19:21
|24
|Laura Brown (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)
|0:19:49
|25
|Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|0:20:19
|26
|Anna Christiansen
|0:20:46
|27
|Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:21:01
|28
|Emily Kachorek (Vanderkitten)
|0:21:29
|29
|Joy L McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:21:31
|30
|Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:22:08
|31
|Fiona Strouts (Metromint Cycling Team)
|0:22:14
|32
|Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|0:22:15
|33
|Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)
|0:23:08
|34
|Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:24:08
|35
|Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:25:15
|36
|Mary Zider (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)
|0:25:20
|37
|Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO)
|0:25:48
|38
|Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:25:53
|39
|Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling Team)
|0:26:04
|40
|Whitney Schultz (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)
|0:26:19
|41
|Leah Guloien (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)
|0:26:27
|42
|Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)
|0:26:28
|43
|Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care Racing)
|0:26:53
|44
|Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY 16)
|0:27:35
|45
|Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|0:27:56
|46
|Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|0:27:57
|47
|Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|0:28:08
|48
|Lindsay Bayer (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)
|0:28:20
|49
|Jennifer Whalen (Metromint Cycling Team)
|0:28:24
|50
|Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|0:28:33
|51
|Megan Gray (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
|52
|Amy Phillips (Hub Endurance)
|0:28:45
|53
|Jody Frank (NorthPoint Women's Racing Team)
|0:28:58
|54
|Jenny S Lehmann
|0:29:37
|55
|Abigail Mickey (Metromint Cycling Team)
|56
|Fabienne Gerard (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|0:30:02
|57
|Vanessa Johnson (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
|0:30:17
|58
|Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY 16)
|0:30:33
|59
|Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)
|60
|Laura Dodd (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
|0:30:34
|61
|Shoshauna A Laxson (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)
|0:32:42
|62
|Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|0:32:44
|63
|Maria Santiago
|0:32:47
|64
|Anne Donley
|0:34:46
|65
|Martina Patella (Glamour Cats p/b Picco & The Jets)
|0:35:01
|66
|Sabrina David (Metromint Cycling Team)
|0:37:25
|67
|Laura Ralston (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|0:37:28
|68
|Sarah Barber (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
|0:38:00
|69
|Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|0:38:11
|70
|Kimberley Wells (Exergy TWENTY 16)
|0:38:31
|71
|Meghan Grant (Metromint Cycling Team)
|0:39:00
|72
|Kimberley Turner
|0:40:11
|73
|Anne Usher (BMC Total Care Racing)
|74
|Mikayla Lyman (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:41:30
|75
|Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)
|0:42:05
|76
|Sue Butler (BMC Total Care Racing)
|0:42:24
|77
|Amy Mcguire (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:43:31
|78
|Jennifer Burtner (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
|0:47:48
|79
|Annalisa S Fish (Rockford/Clif)
|0:49:40
|80
|Allison Arensman (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:50:26
|81
|Maddi Campbell (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)
|0:51:23
|82
|Jamie Gilgen (Infinit Canada / Cyclepower)
|0:51:54
|83
|Alexandra Burton (BMC Total Care Racing)
|0:53:39
|84
|Stephanie A Skoreyko
|0:58:03
|85
|Jennifer Reither (Vanderkitten)
|0:58:50
|86
|Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|1:11:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|10
|pts
|2
|Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|5
|3
|Joanne M Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
|5
|4
|Kimberley Wells (Exergy TWENTY 16)
|5
|5
|Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)
|4
|6
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|3
|7
|Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY 16)
|3
|8
|Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)
|3
|9
|Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|3
|10
|Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY 16)
|2
|11
|Claudia Haeusler (Team TIBCO)
|1
|12
|Emily Kachorek (Vanderkitten)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO)
|7:41:36
|2
|Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|0:22:19
|3
|Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
|0:22:20
|4
|Mikayla Lyman (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:35:53
|5
|Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)
|0:36:28
|6
|Allison Arensman (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:44:49
|7
|Maddi Campbell (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)
|0:45:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team TIBCO
|30:44:15
|2
|Exergy TWENTY 16
|0:07:47
|3
|NOW and Novartis for MS
|0:31:47
|4
|Vanderkitten
|0:42:20
|5
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefits
|0:50:22
|6
|DNA Cycling p/b Plan7
|1:04:06
|7
|Metromint Cycling Team
|1:05:42
|8
|Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING
|1:14:37
|9
|BMC Total Care Racing
|1:20:14
|10
|Team Kenda p/b RACC
|1:38:24
|11
|SCCA/Starbucks Cycling
|1:44:19
