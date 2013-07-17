Trending

Gaimon wins McKenzie Pass Road Race to claim Cascade lead

Häusler best of the breakaway in women's event

Image 1 of 25

Phil Gaimon (Bissell) takes the win.

Phil Gaimon (Bissell) takes the win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 25

Racing is about to get going under a clear Oregon sky.

Racing is about to get going under a clear Oregon sky.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 25

Jade Wilcoxson (Optum) leads one of the chase groups.

Jade Wilcoxson (Optum) leads one of the chase groups.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 25

Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis) doing all she can to try and hold onto yellow.

Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis) doing all she can to try and hold onto yellow.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 25

Jasmine Glaesser (TIBCO) rode hard at the front to hold onto the best young rider jersey.

Jasmine Glaesser (TIBCO) rode hard at the front to hold onto the best young rider jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 25

Marra Abbott (Exergy) rode in the break for most of the day.

Marra Abbott (Exergy) rode in the break for most of the day.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 25

Claudia Hausler (TIBCO) and Kristin McGrath (Exergy) paired up to keep the break moving.

Claudia Hausler (TIBCO) and Kristin McGrath (Exergy) paired up to keep the break moving.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 25

Claudia Hausler (TIBCO) takes the win.

Claudia Hausler (TIBCO) takes the win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 25

The womens top three for the stage.

The womens top three for the stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 25

Kenda-5 Hour Energy keeping the pace high on the first climb.

Kenda-5 Hour Energy keeping the pace high on the first climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 25

Kenda-5 Hour Energy tried to control the front going into the last climb.

Kenda-5 Hour Energy tried to control the front going into the last climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 25

The women's break that stayed away for most of the day.

The women's break that stayed away for most of the day.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 25

Chris Baldwin (Bissell) leads teammate Phil Gaimon start to open a gap on the field.

Chris Baldwin (Bissell) leads teammate Phil Gaimon start to open a gap on the field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 25

Chris Baldwin (Bissell) leads teammate Phil Gaimon on the climb.

Chris Baldwin (Bissell) leads teammate Phil Gaimon on the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 25

The men head out for a long day in the saddle.

The men head out for a long day in the saddle.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 25

Kenda-5 Hour Energy spent the day trying to control the front of the race.

Kenda-5 Hour Energy spent the day trying to control the front of the race.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 25

The race heads high into the thick Oregon forests.

The race heads high into the thick Oregon forests.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 25

The main group begins to climb above the tree line.

The main group begins to climb above the tree line.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 25

The field rides through the lava fields of McKenzie Pass.

The field rides through the lava fields of McKenzie Pass.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 25

The young guns of Bontgrager and BMC try to get things strung out on the front.

The young guns of Bontgrager and BMC try to get things strung out on the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 25

Phil Gaimon (Bissell) launches his attack.

Phil Gaimon (Bissell) launches his attack.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 25

Chad Haga (Optum) tries to respond to the attacks.

Chad Haga (Optum) tries to respond to the attacks.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 23 of 25

Paco Mancebo (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) tries to hold onto the front group.

Paco Mancebo (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) tries to hold onto the front group.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 24 of 25

Phil Gaimon (Bissell) looks back to see what damage he's done on the field.

Phil Gaimon (Bissell) looks back to see what damage he's done on the field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 25 of 25

Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis) leading one of todays many chase groups.

Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis) leading one of todays many chase groups.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Bissell Pro Cycling and Exergy-Twenty16 stamped their authority all over the Cascade Cycling Classic Wednesday during the stage 1 McKenzie Pass Road Race. Bissell's Phil Gaimon took the stage win and the overall lead in the men's race, while Tibco's Claudia Häusler won the women's stage after making it into a three-rider break with Exergy's Mara Abbott and Kristin McGrath, who finished with Häusler to claim the overall lead from prologue winner Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS). 

Bissell put four riders into the top five of the stage with Chris Baldwin, Carter Jones and Michael Torckler in third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

Gaimon, who recently signed a deal with Garmin-Sharp for the 2014 season, suggested his win should help quiet any doubters that he deserves his WorldTour ride.

"I have to make Vaughters look smart," he said of the stage win and race lead.

Exergy-Twenty16 not only seized the race lead on Wednesday, but also put three riders in the top five with McGrath and Abbott in second and third and Andrea Dvorak in fifth. McGrath said despite not winning the stage, the team is happy with the result and is ready to defend.

"She's got a good kick, and she got the stage win," McGrath said of Häusler. "But we'll take it one day at a time."

Bissell plays stage perfectly

For several years in a row the stage's fast downhill start led to early crashes. Optum's Chad Haga crashed while wearing the yellow jersey last year and eventually had to abandon the race. To avoid a repeat, officials extended the neutral section further into the race after the 200-rider men's peloton was well off the downhill section.

The change seemed to work as riders avoided early mishaps heading toward the bottom of the day's first major climb, the 35km ascent up the stage's namesake road. A breakaway of four riders that included Patrick Kos (D3Devo p/b Airgas), Baily McKnight (Hincapie Sportswear), Yannick Eckmann (California Giant-Specialized) and Bobby Lea (Smart Stop-Mountain Khakis) built a 2:15 lead by the time the race reached the bottom of the climb, but the steep, switchbacked slopes of McKenzie Pass quickly doomed their effort.

Eckmann, who said he had been planning to get into the breakaway on this stage as early as May, was the only rider to survive the chase led by the 5-hour Energy-Kenda team of race leader Bobby Sweeting.

Cashcall Mortgage's Michael Weicht joined Eckmann off the front as the two riders held a small advantage on the descent off the pass and into the town of Sisters. The duo had a 1:40 gap on the field when Weicht dropped Eckmann and headed off for the final climb on his own. Eckmann said he had hoped to go further up the climb before fading out of the lad group, but his daylong effort of the front had drained too much already.

"I cracked," he said. "Then going up the last 20km, one of the Cashcall guys was with me, and I told him I'm cracked. So he attacked and rode away."

But the finish was just too far away for Weicht to keep his advantage without any help. He was quickly brought back into submission as Bissell's Frank Pipp drilled it into the climb and opened a gap of about 10-12 seconds, providing a launch for 5-hour Energy's Nate English and Baldwin to jump away from the field. The pair had a 20-second gap with just 5km remaining, but English soon faded off Baldwin's pace, while back in the field Gaimon attacked and bridged to his teammate up the road.

"That's sort of what we were planning all day, to use our bigger guys – well, really just Pipp is the only guy here who's not a pure climber – to use him at the base to keep the pace high," Gaimon said. "Pretty much from there I didn't have to do much at all."

Haga tried to respond, but the Bissell tactic blew the race apart. Only two-time Cascade champion Francsico Mancebo (5-hour Energy) was able to claw his way near Gaimon. But Baldwin was burying himself with Gaimon in tow, eventually falling off the pace as his team leader headed for the line.

"Baldwin was up the road waiting for me to get across, so it was perfect, because when I got to him nobody else was there," Gaimon said. "He gave me a kilometer of as much as he could, and then I was able to hold it into the finish."

Mancebo continued to chase, but he was never able to make contact with Gaimon and had the three Bissell riders on this wheel as he crossed the finish line five seconds behind the leader. Bontrager's Gavin Mannion had joined the leaders in the final kilometers but crashed in the last kilometer and finished well down on the stage results.
Sweeting finished in a chase group 5:58 in arrears and surrendered his race lead.

Mancebo is now second overall, nine seconds behind Gaimon. Baldwin is third, followed by Haga. Gaimon, who signed with Bissell in the off-season, credited his new team with Wednesday's result.

"Last year I attacked with 4km to 5km to go, pretty much the same spot, but at that time I didn't have any teammates in the front group," he said. "Then Paco [Mancebo] came, and Bissell had two guys in the front group and they kind of shut me down in the stage win. So if you can beat 'em join 'em. It was the same guys in the front group, but this time they weren't racing to beat the crap out of me."

Trio decimates women's field

The women's race held together until the bottom of the McKenzie Pass climb before the trio of escapees blew the race apart. The NOW and Novartis for MS team of race leader Alison Powers kept the pace high leading up to the base of the climb, hoping to launch Powers into any breakaway groups that would go.

But the early efforts cost the team as Powers was isolated early on the climb after McGrath and Häusler initially rode away. McGrath praised her teammate Abbott for setting up the move and adding significant power to the breakaway once she bridged.

"Mara set it up beautifully, and I countered her attack and then Claudia came up to me," McGrath said. "It was the two of us and we isolated the yellow jersey, and then Mara came across. She was amazing, she worked really hard that whole stage to help me get time before the time trial tomorrow. The team was textbook."

Back in the field, Powers knew her chances for defending last year's win were riding away with the trio up the road.

"That was really strong riding from the three of them," Powers said. "When McGrath and Häusler went up the road I knew that was dangerous right away. Katie [Donovan] and I worked together to keep it close, but when Mara bridged it was game over. There was no way we were bringing that back, ever."

The chasers' chances of bringing the escapees back also took a hit as the leaders worked incredibly well together in order to gain as much time as possible on Powers and the other GC contenders. The lead ballooned to nearly six minutes before the chase started clawing back some time. But the trio hit it again hard after passing through Sisters and heading for the final ascent.

"There was a lot of harmony in our group," Häusler said. "Of course we wanted to try in the very final to kill each other a little bit, but actually the main goal for the three of us was for sure to make time on Powers."

With that main goal in sight, the trio poured on the coals after coming off the McKenzie descent and the gap began to grow again. After a long day of chasing, Powers and crew cracked a bit, and Abbott said isolating the yellow jersey also slowed the chase.

"Once she's isolated it makes the group behind difficult to get organized and work, and that makes it easier for us to gain time," the two-time Giro Rosa winner said. "So it's just a question of when that string breaks, and if that string breaks you're going to get a lot of time."

And that string broke on Wednesday after the leaders sailed up the final climb. Häusler launched her considerable finishing kick with 200 meters to go and crossed the line two seconds ahead of McGrath. Abbott came in nine seconds alter.

The leaders gained more than three and a half minutes on the first chase group, led across the line by Flavia Oliviera (DNA Cycling-Plan7). Powers finished 10th, 4:32 behind the winner. The day's effort knocked many of the contenders out of the GC battle. Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies may have had the worst day, with US pro rad race champion Jade Wilcoxson leading the Optum results with a 20th-place finish, 9:14 behind Häusler.

At the end of the day, McGrath climbed into yellow with a four-second lead over Häusler and 44 seconds over Abbott. Oliviera is fourth, 3:50 down. Dvorak is fifth overall, also 3:50 down.

The race continues Thursday with the stage 2 Crooked River Time Trial, a slightly lumpy 25.7km out-and-back route that features 183 meters of elevation gain.

 

Pro men - Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Phillip Gaimon (BISSELL Pro Cycling)2:45:55
2Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:00:05
3Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
4Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
5Michael Torckler (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:15
6Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
7Tanner Putt (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:00:17
8Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear)
9Alex Hagman (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
10Jakub Novak (BMC Development Team)
11Chase A Pinkham (Jamis-Hagens Bergman)
12Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
13Cesar Grajales (Predator Carbon Repair)
14Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
15Nathaniel Wilson (Bontrager Cycling Team)
16Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
17Taylor Eisenhart (BMC Development Team)
18Cameron V Cogburn (CCB Racing)
19Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:00:34
20Gavin Mannion (Bontrager Cycling Team)
21Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear)
22Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:38
23Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)
24Dion Smith (Predator Carbon Repair)
25Eder Frayre (Calimax)
26Colin Joyce (California Giant/Specialized)
27Flavio De Luna (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
28Johnathan Freter (Fire Fighters Cycling)
29Adam M De Vos (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
30James H Oram (Bontrager Cycling Team)
31Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:00
32Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
33Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
34Logan Owen (California Giant/Specialized)
35Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)
36Tim Roe (BMC Development Team)
37Connor O'Leary (Bontrager Cycling Team)
38Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)0:01:11
39Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache)
40Chris Putt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
41Jake Arnold (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
42Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:01:43
43Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache)
44Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
45Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage)
46James F Schurman (Champion System pb Stan's)
47Coulton Hartrich (J Astellas Oncology)
48Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
49Patrick Mccarty
50Travis Mccabe (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
51David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)0:01:52
52Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:02:02
53Gerardo Medina Robles (Stage 17-Cylance)0:02:04
54Barry Wicks (Kona Factory Team)
55Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear)0:02:07
56Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b Airgas)
57Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b Airgas)
58Maxim Jenkins (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
59Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)0:02:17
60David Williams (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:02:24
61Shane Braley (Champion System pb Stan's)
62Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)
63Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache)
64Gregory C Daniel (Bontrager Cycling Team)
65Justin Rossi (A Marc Pro - Strava)0:02:37
66Timothy Rugg (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:02:45
67Silvan Dillier (BMC Development Team)0:02:47
68Andres Diaz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
69Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
70Kirk Carlsen (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
71Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin)0:03:01
72Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
73Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
74Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)
75Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team)
76Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
77Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek)
78Barry Miller (Fire Fighters Cycling)
79Nate English (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:03:09
80Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)0:03:26
81Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:03:32
82Aurelien Passeron (Predator Carbon Repair)
83Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:03:35
84Jared Gilyard (Landis/Trek)
85Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
86Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
87Camilo Zambrano (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
88Nick Bax (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
89Robin Clegg (Team H&R Block)
90Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear)
91Arnaud Grand (BMC Development Team)0:03:42
92Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance)0:03:44
93Bailey V Mcknight (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:03:49
94Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:04:01
95Kennett Peterson (Fire Fighters Cycling)0:04:03
96Matt Lyons (D3Devo p/b Airgas)0:04:04
97Garrett McLeod (Team H&R Block)
98Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)
99Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:04:20
100Ryan Miller (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:04:47
101Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling)
102Michael Van Den Ham (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)
103Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)
104Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:05:19
105Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)0:05:29
106Conor Mullervy (Predator Carbon Repair)
107Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
108Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)0:05:35
109Clay Murfet (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:05:58
110Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
111Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava)
112Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
113Ryan P Eastman (Bontrager Cycling Team)
114Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear)
115Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
116Dean Haas (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:06:38
117Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:06:41
118Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/Specialized)0:06:48
119James Stemper (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:07:10
120Frank Travieso (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:07:56
121Sergio Hernandez (Predator Carbon Repair)
122Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:08:49
123Steven Davis (Spy Giant)0:09:05
124Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)0:09:27
125Ben Chaddock (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:09:30
126Nathan Brown
127Ariel Herrmann (Marc Pro - Strava)
128David Kessler (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
129Jesse R Reams (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
130Eric R Hill (LAPT - Wilde Subaru)
131Ian Baldwin (LWV/Hagens Berman/Society Cons)
132Patrick Kos
133Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)0:10:23
134Gabriel Baca (Stage 17-Cylance)0:10:56
135Eric Young (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:11:01
136Taylor Shelden (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
137Ignazio Moser (BMC Development Team)0:11:35
138Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)
139Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)
140Brad Clifford (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:11:40
141Michael Sheehan (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
142Chris Gruber (Champion System pb Stan's)
143Joe D Waters (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
144Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:11:46
145Andy Baker (Hincapie Sportswear)0:11:52
146Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block)0:12:02
147Max Korus (Astellas Oncology)0:12:12
148Chris Uberti (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:12:14
149Kurt Wolfgang (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:12:29
150Stephen Bedford
151Emile F De Rosnay (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)0:12:42
152Benjamin Zawacki (Hincapie Sportswear)
153Cory T Wallace (Kona Factory Team)
154Curtis Dearden (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)0:12:45
155Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin)0:13:02
156Michael Pincus (Fire Fighters Cycling)
157Tyler M Riedesel (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:13:16
158Isaac Howe (SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:13:28
159Shane Haga (Fire Fighters Cycling)0:13:30
160Brian Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)0:13:40
161Chris Barton (CashCall Mortgage)
162Alder Martz (Hincapie Sportswear)
163George Cyrus (Landis/Trek)0:14:34
164Colt Peterson (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:16:04
165Cody O'Reilly (Predator Carbon Repair)0:16:12
166Curtis Winsor (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:17:39
167Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin)0:18:24
168Paul Warner (Bob's Bicycles)0:18:44
169Aaron Schooler (Team H&R Block)0:20:13
170Kris Dahl (Team H&R Block)
171Carl Hoefer (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood)0:20:46
172Ben Bertiger (Stage 17-Cylance)0:21:19
173Daniel Harm (Stage 17-Cylance)0:21:26
174Brian Rach (LAPT - Wilde Subaru)0:21:35
175Willy J Zellmer (Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek)0:21:49
176Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:22:27
177Eric A Losak (Clif Bar Cycling)0:22:47
178Hunter Huffman (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
179Julio Mollinedo (Predator Carbon Repair)0:23:34
180Federico Marchiori (Team H&R Block)0:24:15
181Jos Leroux (Get Crackin)0:24:18
182Sam P Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:24:50
HDChris Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:25:15
HDMarciel Delisser (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:25:51
HDErik Volotzky (Get Crackin)0:26:48
HDTaylor Clements (Get Crackin)0:33:30
HDTim Rush0:33:58
HDLogan Loader (CashCall Mortgage)0:44:10
HDDennis Ramirez (Get Crackin)0:44:11
HDRyan Macdonald (Team H&R Block)0:46:55
DNFChristian Parrett (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
DNFBen Wortelboer (Team H&R Block)
DNFDillon Bennett (Fire Fighters Cycling)
DNFKevin Mullervy (Predator Carbon Repair)
DNFBryan Larsen (Stage 17-Cylance)
DNFMichael Midlarsky (Ekoi/Devinci)

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)3pts
2Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)2
3Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)1

KOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)7pts
2Flavio De Luna (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)5
3Arnaud Grand (BMC Development Team)4
4Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)3
5James Stemper (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)2

KOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Phillip Gaimon (BISSELL Pro Cycling)5pts
2Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)4
3Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)3
4Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)2
5Michael Torckler (BISSELL Pro Cycling)1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tanner Putt (Bontrager Cycling Team)2:46:12
2Nathaniel Wilson (Bontrager Cycling Team)
3Taylor Eisenhart (BMC Development Team)
4Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:00:17
5Gavin Mannion (Bontrager Cycling Team)
6Dion Smith (Predator Carbon Repair)0:00:21
7Eder Frayre (Calimax)
8Colin Joyce (California Giant/Specialized)
9Johnathan Freter (Fire Fighters Cycling)
10Adam M De Vos (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
11James H Oram (Bontrager Cycling Team)
12Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)0:00:43
13Logan Owen (California Giant/Specialized)
14Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)
15Connor O'Leary (Bontrager Cycling Team)
16Chris Putt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:00:54
17Jake Arnold (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
18Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:01:26
19Gerardo Medina Robles (Stage 17-Cylance)0:01:47
20Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b Airgas)0:01:50
21Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b Airgas)
22Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)0:02:00
23Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:02:07
24Gregory C Daniel (Bontrager Cycling Team)
25Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin)0:02:44
26Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)
27Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team)
28Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek)
29Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear)0:03:18
30Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance)0:03:27
31Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:03:44
32Matt Lyons (D3Devo p/b Airgas)0:03:47
33Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)
34Ryan Miller (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:04:30
35Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling)
36Michael Van Den Ham (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)
37Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)
38Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:05:02
39Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)0:05:18
40Ryan P Eastman (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:05:41
41Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear)
42Dean Haas (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:06:21
43Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/Specialized)0:06:31
44Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)0:09:10
45David Kessler (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:09:13
46Gabriel Baca (Stage 17-Cylance)0:10:39
47Ignazio Moser (BMC Development Team)0:11:18
48Michael Sheehan (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:11:23
49Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block)0:11:45
50Michael Pincus (Fire Fighters Cycling)0:12:45
51Shane Haga (Fire Fighters Cycling)0:13:13
52Colt Peterson (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:15:47
53Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin)0:18:07
54Paul Warner (Bob's Bicycles)0:18:27
55Kris Dahl (Team H&R Block)0:19:56
56Ben Bertiger (Stage 17-Cylance)0:21:02
57Willy J Zellmer (Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek)0:21:32
58Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:22:10
59Federico Marchiori (Team H&R Block)0:23:58
60Sam P Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:24:33

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BISSELL Pro Cycling11:04:05
2Bontrager Cycling Team0:01:17
3Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:01:47
4California Giant/Specialized0:03:13
5BMC Development Team0:03:56
6Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:04:08
7Hincapie Sportswear0:06:08
85hr Energy p/b Kenda0:07:20
9Team Rio Grande Cycling0:08:06
10Horizon Organic/Panache0:08:54
11Predator Carbon Repair0:09:31
12ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker0:10:27
13CashCall Mortgage0:11:23
14Hagens Berman Cycling0:12:11
15Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis0:18:27
16Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home0:20:13
17Fire Fighters Cycling0:20:19
18Stage 17-Cylance0:20:23
19Canyon Bicycles- Shimano0:30:24
20Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC0:32:06
21Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV0:34:12
22Team H&R Block0:39:29
23Get Crackin0:44:25

General classification after Stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Phillip Gaimon (BISSELL Pro Cycling)2:50:26
2Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:00:09
3Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:14
4Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:21
5Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:22
6Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear)0:00:23
7Jakub Novak (BMC Development Team)0:00:24
8Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
9Michael Torckler (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:25
10Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
11Taylor Eisenhart (BMC Development Team)0:00:26
12Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:29
13Tanner Putt (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:00:31
14Chase A Pinkham (Jamis-Hagens Bergman)
15Nathaniel Wilson (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:00:34
16Cameron V Cogburn (CCB Racing)0:00:35
17Cesar Grajales (Predator Carbon Repair)0:00:36
18Alex Hagman (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
19Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear)0:00:44
20Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:00:45
21Gavin Mannion (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:00:49
22James H Oram (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:00:50
23Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:53
24Dion Smith (Predator Carbon Repair)
25Johnathan Freter (Fire Fighters Cycling)
26Eder Frayre (Calimax)0:00:57
27Colin Joyce (California Giant/Specialized)0:00:58
28Flavio De Luna (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:01:01
29Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:01:03
30Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:01:04
31Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:06
32Adam M De Vos (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:01:08
33Tim Roe (BMC Development Team)0:01:14
34Logan Owen (California Giant/Specialized)0:01:21
35Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)0:01:23
36Connor O'Leary (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:01:25
37Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:01:27
38Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)0:01:31
39Jake Arnold (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:01:35
40Chris Putt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:01:37
41Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)
42Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:01:50
43Travis Mccabe (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:01:53
44Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:01:55
45Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:01:59
46Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage)0:02:01
47James F Schurman (Champion System pb Stan's)0:02:02
48Patrick Mccarty0:02:05
49Coulton Hartrich (J Astellas Oncology)
50David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)0:02:08
51Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache)
52Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b Airgas)0:02:18
53Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear)0:02:23
54David Williams (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:02:27
55Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b Airgas)
56Maxim Jenkins (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:02:30
57Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)0:02:35
58Gerardo Medina Robles (Stage 17-Cylance)0:02:37
59Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:02:39
60Justin Rossi (A Marc Pro - Strava)0:02:43
61Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:02:44
62Timothy Rugg (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:02:47
63Gregory C Daniel (Bontrager Cycling Team)
64Silvan Dillier (BMC Development Team)0:02:50
65Shane Braley (Champion System pb Stan's)
66Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:02:53
67Barry Wicks (Kona Factory Team)0:02:58
68Kirk Carlsen (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:03:04
69Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:03:06
70Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:03:11
71Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:03:13
72Andres Diaz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:03:15
73Nate English (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:03:19
74Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:03:20
75Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin)
76Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)0:03:21
77Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek)
78Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team)0:03:22
79Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)0:03:37
80Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:03:43
81Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:03:45
82Barry Miller (Fire Fighters Cycling)0:03:46
83Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear)0:03:48
84Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:03:49
85Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:03:53
86Arnaud Grand (BMC Development Team)0:03:58
87Bailey V Mcknight (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:03:59
88Jared Gilyard (Landis/Trek)0:04:00
89Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance)0:04:01
90Nick Bax (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:04:02
91Robin Clegg (Team H&R Block)
92Aurelien Passeron (Predator Carbon Repair)0:04:09
93Kennett Peterson (Fire Fighters Cycling)0:04:15
94Camilo Zambrano (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:04:17
95Matt Lyons (D3Devo p/b Airgas)0:04:21
96Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:04:27
97Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:04:31
98Garrett McLeod (Team H&R Block)0:04:35
99Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)0:04:44
100Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:05:09
101Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)0:05:13
102Ryan Miller (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:05:22
103Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:05:41
104Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)0:05:47
105Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:05:51
106Conor Mullervy (Predator Carbon Repair)0:05:53
107Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:05:55
108Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)0:05:58
109Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava)0:06:03
110Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear)0:06:04
111Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:06:11
112Ryan P Eastman (Bontrager Cycling Team)
113Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:06:16
114Michael Van Den Ham (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)0:06:17
115Clay Murfet (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:06:18
116Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:07:02
117Dean Haas (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:07:10
118Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/Specialized)0:07:15
119James Stemper (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:07:26
120Frank Travieso (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:08:15
121Sergio Hernandez (Predator Carbon Repair)0:08:31
122Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:09:05
123Steven Davis (Spy Giant)0:09:35
124Jesse R Reams (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:09:36
125Ariel Herrmann (Marc Pro - Strava)0:09:48
126Ben Chaddock (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:09:49
127Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)0:09:52
128Eric R Hill (LAPT - Wilde Subaru)0:09:53
129Ian Baldwin (LWV/Hagens Berman/Society Cons)0:09:55
130Nathan Brown0:10:01
131David Kessler (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:10:06
132Patrick Kos0:10:19
133Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)0:10:54
134Eric Young (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:11:06
135Taylor Shelden (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:11:20
136Gabriel Baca (Stage 17-Cylance)0:11:29
137Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:11:44
138Ignazio Moser (BMC Development Team)0:11:47
139Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:11:57
140Andy Baker (Hincapie Sportswear)0:12:02
141Brad Clifford (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:12:05
142Michael Sheehan (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
143Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:12:09
144Joe D Waters (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:12:13
145Max Korus (Astellas Oncology)0:12:29
146Kurt Wolfgang (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:12:39
147Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block)
148Stephen Bedford0:12:45
149Chris Uberti (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:12:48
150Benjamin Zawacki (Hincapie Sportswear)0:12:55
151Curtis Dearden (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)0:12:57
152Chris Gruber (Champion System pb Stan's)0:13:10
153Emile F De Rosnay (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)0:13:13
154Cory T Wallace (Kona Factory Team)0:13:28
155Michael Pincus (Fire Fighters Cycling)0:13:31
156Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin)0:13:37
157Tyler M Riedesel (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:13:42
158Chris Barton (CashCall Mortgage)0:13:47
159Shane Haga (Fire Fighters Cycling)0:13:50
160Isaac Howe (SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:13:53
161Alder Martz (Hincapie Sportswear)0:14:12
162Brian Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)0:14:27
163George Cyrus (Landis/Trek)0:14:58
164Colt Peterson (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:16:46
165Cody O'Reilly (Predator Carbon Repair)0:16:53
166Curtis Winsor (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:18:01
167Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin)0:19:05
168Paul Warner (Bob's Bicycles)0:19:27
169Kris Dahl (Team H&R Block)0:20:26
170Aaron Schooler (Team H&R Block)0:20:52
171Carl Hoefer (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood)0:21:17
172Daniel Harm (Stage 17-Cylance)0:21:50
173Ben Bertiger (Stage 17-Cylance)0:21:57
174Brian Rach (LAPT - Wilde Subaru)0:22:07
175Willy J Zellmer (Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek)0:22:14
176Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:22:43
177Eric A Losak (Clif Bar Cycling)0:23:10
178Hunter Huffman (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:23:22
179Julio Mollinedo (Predator Carbon Repair)0:24:16
180Jos Leroux (Get Crackin)0:24:41
181Federico Marchiori (Team H&R Block)0:25:03
182Sam P Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:25:19

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)3pts
2Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)2
3Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)1

KOM Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)7pts
2Flavio De Luna (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)5
3Phillip Gaimon (BISSELL Pro Cycling)5
4Arnaud Grand (BMC Development Team)4
5Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)4
6Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)3
7Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)3
8James Stemper (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)2
9Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)2
10Michael Torckler (BISSELL Pro Cycling)1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Eisenhart (BMC Development Team)2:50:52
2Tanner Putt (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:00:05
3Nathaniel Wilson (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:00:08
4Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:00:19
5Gavin Mannion (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:00:23
6James H Oram (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:00:24
7Dion Smith (Predator Carbon Repair)0:00:27
8Johnathan Freter (Fire Fighters Cycling)
9Eder Frayre (Calimax)0:00:31
10Colin Joyce (California Giant/Specialized)0:00:32
11Adam M De Vos (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:00:42
12Logan Owen (California Giant/Specialized)0:00:55
13Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)0:00:57
14Connor O'Leary (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:00:59
15Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)0:01:05
16Jake Arnold (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:01:09
17Chris Putt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:01:11
18Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:01:29
19Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b Airgas)0:01:52
20Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b Airgas)0:02:01
21Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)0:02:09
22Gerardo Medina Robles (Stage 17-Cylance)0:02:11
23Gregory C Daniel (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:02:21
24Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:02:27
25Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin)0:02:54
26Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)0:02:55
27Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek)
28Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team)0:02:56
29Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear)0:03:22
30Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance)0:03:35
31Matt Lyons (D3Devo p/b Airgas)0:03:55
32Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:04:05
33Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)0:04:18
34Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:04:43
35Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)0:04:47
36Ryan Miller (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:04:56
37Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:05:15
38Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)0:05:32
39Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear)0:05:38
40Ryan P Eastman (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:05:45
41Michael Van Den Ham (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)0:05:51
42Dean Haas (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:06:44
43Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/Specialized)0:06:49
44Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)0:09:26
45David Kessler (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:09:40
46Gabriel Baca (Stage 17-Cylance)0:11:03
47Ignazio Moser (BMC Development Team)0:11:21
48Michael Sheehan (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:11:39
49Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block)0:12:13
50Michael Pincus (Fire Fighters Cycling)0:13:05
51Shane Haga (Fire Fighters Cycling)0:13:24
52Colt Peterson (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:16:20
53Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin)0:18:39
54Paul Warner (Bob's Bicycles)0:19:01
55Kris Dahl (Team H&R Block)0:20:00
56Ben Bertiger (Stage 17-Cylance)0:21:31
57Willy J Zellmer (Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek)0:21:48
58Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:22:17
59Federico Marchiori (Team H&R Block)0:24:37
60Sam P Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:24:53

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BISSELL Pro Cycling11:22:49
2Bontrager Cycling Team0:01:27
3Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:01:42
4BMC Development Team0:03:47
5Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:51
6California Giant/Specialized0:03:57
7Hincapie Sportswear0:06:00
85hr Energy p/b Kenda0:07:00
9Team Rio Grande Cycling0:09:09
10Horizon Organic/Panache0:09:40
11Predator Carbon Repair0:10:24
12ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker0:10:47
13CashCall Mortgage0:11:28
14Hagens Berman Cycling0:12:44
15Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis0:18:52
16Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home0:20:35
17Fire Fighters Cycling0:20:55
18Stage 17-Cylance0:21:30
19Canyon Bicycles- Shimano0:31:08
20Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC0:33:57
21Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV0:34:37
22Team H&R Block0:40:37

Pro women - Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Claudia Haeusler (Team TIBCO)3:10:12
2Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY 16)0:00:02
3Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY 16)0:00:11
4Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY 16)0:03:32
5Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
6Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO)0:03:48
7Joanne M Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)0:04:27
8Jessica Cerra (BMC Total Care Racing)
9Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:04:32
10Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
11Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)0:05:24
12Jessica Cutler (Vanderkitten)
13Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:05:50
14Amy Thornquist (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:07:48
15Lauren Stephens (M Team TIBCO)
16Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO)
17Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
18Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten)
19Kaelly Farnham (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:08:15
20Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:09:14
21Katherine Hall (Metromint Cycling Team)0:09:33
22Julie Emmerman (Rally Sport Cycling Team)0:09:47
23Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:10:42
24Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:14:00
25Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:14:27
26Stephanie N Gonzalez0:15:42
27Fiona Strouts (Metromint Cycling Team)
28Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
29Sophie Williamson (Vanderkitten)
30Laura Brown (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)
31Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY 16)
32Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)
33Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
34Jennifer Whalen (Metromint Cycling Team)
35Mary Zider (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)
36Mikayla Lyman (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
37Fabienne Gerard (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
38Anna Christiansen
39Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
40Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)
41Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
42Emily Kachorek (Vanderkitten)
43Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)
44Leah Guloien (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)
45Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
46Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling Team)
47Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:15:48
48Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:16:13
49Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO)
50Joy L McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage)
51Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)
52Abigail Mickey (Metromint Cycling Team)0:16:24
53Laura Dodd (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
54Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:16:44
55Anne Usher (BMC Total Care Racing)0:16:45
56Whitney Schultz (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)0:17:04
57Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care Racing)0:17:20
58Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY 16)0:17:32
59Vanessa Johnson (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:18:33
60Kerry Martin (BMC Total Care Racing)0:18:47
61Lindsay Bayer (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)0:19:18
62Jenny S Lehmann0:19:41
63Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY 16)0:20:06
64Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
65Jody Frank (NorthPoint Women's Racing Team)0:20:12
66Maria Santiago0:20:22
67Megan Gray (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:20:25
68Jennifer Burtner (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:20:46
69Amy Phillips (Hub Endurance)0:21:20
70Meghan Grant (Metromint Cycling Team)0:21:27
71Maddi Campbell (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)0:21:43
72Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:21:52
73Shoshauna A Laxson (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)0:22:00
74Sarah Barber (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:22:12
75Kimberley Wells (Exergy TWENTY 16)
76Sabrina David (Metromint Cycling Team)
77Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)0:22:27
78Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:22:43
79Martina Patella (Glamour Cats p/b Picco & The Jets)0:23:00
80Laura Ralston (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:23:15
81Anne Donley0:24:54
82Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:25:33
83Sue Butler (BMC Total Care Racing)0:27:25
84Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:27:36
85Kimberley Turner0:28:51
86Amy Mcguire (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:30:33
87Keri Gibson (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:31:33
88Annalisa S Fish (Rockford/Clif)0:32:42
89Brenna Lopez-Otero (BMC Total Care Racing)0:34:45
90Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)0:34:59
91Jennifer App0:36:24
92Alexandra Burton (BMC Total Care Racing)
93Stephanie A Skoreyko0:36:28
94Jamie Gilgen (Infinit Canada / Cyclepower)
95Jennifer Reither (Vanderkitten)0:37:01
96Allison Arensman (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:37:49
HDSarah M Carroll (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:41:03
HDJacquelin N Parker (Radical Media/CRCA)0:42:23
HDNatalie D Koncz (Zuster Cycling)0:47:15
HDKemille Garvin (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:51:48
HDBre Rue (BMC Total Care Racing)0:57:55
HDIvie D Crawford (Fort Lewis College)1:03:01
DNFMaura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)
Erin Lamb (Metromint Cycling Team)
Leia Tyrrell (Ironclad/Yakima)

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY 16)3pts
2Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY 16)2
3Claudia Haeusler (Team TIBCO)1

QOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Claudia Haeusler (Team TIBCO)7pts
2Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY 16)5
3Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY 16)4
4Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY 16)3
5Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)2

QOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)5pts
2Taylor Shelden (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)4
3Christian Parrett (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)3
4Maxim Jenkins (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)2
5Nate English (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO)3:14:00
2Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:10:39
3Sophie Williamson (Vanderkitten)0:11:54
4Mikayla Lyman (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
5Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:12:00
6Maddi Campbell (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)0:17:55
7Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)0:31:11
8Allison Arensman (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:34:01

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team TIBCO12:54:27
2Exergy TWENTY 160:05:48
3DNA Cycling p/b Plan70:16:13
4NOW and Novartis for MS0:30:05
5Vanderkitten0:30:57
6Optum p/b Kelly Benefits0:37:41
7Metromint Cycling Team0:43:00
8BMC Total Care Racing0:43:40
9Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING0:50:31
10Team Kenda p/b RACC1:02:28
11SCCA/Starbucks Cycling1:02:29
12FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore1:08:48

General classification after Stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY 16)3:15:14
2Claudia Haeusler (Team TIBCO)0:00:04
3Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY 16)0:00:44
4Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:03:50
5Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY 16)
6Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO)0:03:59
7Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:04:23
8Joanne M Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)0:04:36
9Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:05:03
10Jessica Cerra (BMC Total Care Racing)
11Jessica Cutler (Vanderkitten)0:05:32
12Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)0:05:33
13Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:06:18
14Amy Thornquist (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:07:58
15Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten)0:08:01
16Lauren Stephens (M Team TIBCO)0:08:02
17Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO)0:08:18
18Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:08:21
19Kaelly Farnham (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:08:58
20Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:09:19
21Katherine Hall (Metromint Cycling Team)0:09:39
22Julie Emmerman (Rally Sport Cycling Team)0:10:00
23Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:10:49
24Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:14:32
25Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:15:05
26Laura Brown (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)0:15:44
27Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:15:45
28Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:15:47
29Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:15:49
30Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)
31Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY 16)0:15:50
32Stephanie N Gonzalez0:15:54
33Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:15:55
34Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
35Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:16:01
36Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling Team)0:16:02
37Anna Christiansen0:16:03
38Mary Zider (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)0:16:05
39Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:16:07
40Fiona Strouts (Metromint Cycling Team)0:16:10
41Emily Kachorek (Vanderkitten)0:16:13
42Sophie Williamson (Vanderkitten)
43Mikayla Lyman (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:16:14
44Fabienne Gerard (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:16:16
45Leah Guloien (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)0:16:17
46Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)0:16:21
47Jennifer Whalen (Metromint Cycling Team)0:16:26
48Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:16:31
49Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO)0:16:34
50Joy L McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage)0:16:45
51Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)0:16:59
52Laura Dodd (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
53Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:17:00
54Abigail Mickey (Metromint Cycling Team)0:17:05
55Anne Usher (BMC Total Care Racing)0:17:07
56Whitney Schultz (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)0:17:21
57Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY 16)0:17:46
58Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care Racing)0:17:57
59Vanessa Johnson (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:19:01
60Lindsay Bayer (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)0:19:35
61Kerry Martin (BMC Total Care Racing)0:19:41
62Jenny S Lehmann0:19:59
63Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:20:13
64Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY 16)0:20:14
65Jody Frank (NorthPoint Women's Racing Team)0:20:47
66Maria Santiago
67Megan Gray (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:21:05
68Jennifer Burtner (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:21:25
69Amy Phillips (Hub Endurance)0:21:54
70Maddi Campbell (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)0:22:15
71Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:22:17
72Meghan Grant (Metromint Cycling Team)
73Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)0:22:27
74Kimberley Wells (Exergy TWENTY 16)0:22:40
75Sarah Barber (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:22:43
76Shoshauna A Laxson (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)0:22:51
77Sabrina David (Metromint Cycling Team)0:22:58
78Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:23:03
79Martina Patella (Glamour Cats p/b Picco & The Jets)0:23:37
80Laura Ralston (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:24:05
81Anne Donley0:25:20
82Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:26:04
83Sue Butler (BMC Total Care Racing)0:27:52
84Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:28:30
85Kimberley Turner0:29:33
86Amy Mcguire (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:31:29
87Keri Gibson (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:32:12
88Annalisa S Fish (Rockford/Clif)0:33:22
89Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)0:35:28
90Brenna Lopez-Otero (BMC Total Care Racing)0:35:33
91Jamie Gilgen (Infinit Canada / Cyclepower)0:36:59
92Jennifer App0:37:01
93Stephanie A Skoreyko
94Alexandra Burton (BMC Total Care Racing)0:37:21
95Jennifer Reither (Vanderkitten)0:37:51
96Allison Arensman (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:38:35

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY 16)3pts
2Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY 16)2
3Claudia Haeusler (Team TIBCO)1

QOM classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Claudia Haeusler (Team TIBCO)12pts
2Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY 16)9
3Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY 16)7
4Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY 16)5
5Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)2
6Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO)3:19:13
2Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:11:06
3Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:12:08
4Sophie Williamson (Vanderkitten)0:12:14
5Mikayla Lyman (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:12:15
6Maddi Campbell (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)0:18:16
7Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)0:31:29
8Allison Arensman (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:34:36

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team TIBCO13:15:04
2Exergy TWENTY 160:05:53
3DNA Cycling p/b Plan70:17:08
4NOW and Novartis for MS0:29:50
5Vanderkitten0:31:49
6Optum p/b Kelly Benefits0:37:36
7Metromint Cycling Team0:44:06
8BMC Total Care Racing0:45:10
9Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING0:51:01
10Team Kenda p/b RACC1:04:02
11SCCA/Starbucks Cycling1:04:13
12FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore1:11:12

Latest on Cyclingnews