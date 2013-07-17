Image 1 of 25 Phil Gaimon (Bissell) takes the win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 25 Racing is about to get going under a clear Oregon sky. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 25 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum) leads one of the chase groups. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 25 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis) doing all she can to try and hold onto yellow. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 25 Jasmine Glaesser (TIBCO) rode hard at the front to hold onto the best young rider jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 25 Marra Abbott (Exergy) rode in the break for most of the day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 25 Claudia Hausler (TIBCO) and Kristin McGrath (Exergy) paired up to keep the break moving. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 25 Claudia Hausler (TIBCO) takes the win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 25 The womens top three for the stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 25 Kenda-5 Hour Energy keeping the pace high on the first climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 25 Kenda-5 Hour Energy tried to control the front going into the last climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 25 The women's break that stayed away for most of the day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 25 Chris Baldwin (Bissell) leads teammate Phil Gaimon start to open a gap on the field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 25 Chris Baldwin (Bissell) leads teammate Phil Gaimon on the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 25 The men head out for a long day in the saddle. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 25 Kenda-5 Hour Energy spent the day trying to control the front of the race. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 25 The race heads high into the thick Oregon forests. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 25 The main group begins to climb above the tree line. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 25 The field rides through the lava fields of McKenzie Pass. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 25 The young guns of Bontgrager and BMC try to get things strung out on the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 25 Phil Gaimon (Bissell) launches his attack. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 22 of 25 Chad Haga (Optum) tries to respond to the attacks. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 23 of 25 Paco Mancebo (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) tries to hold onto the front group. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 24 of 25 Phil Gaimon (Bissell) looks back to see what damage he's done on the field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 25 of 25 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis) leading one of todays many chase groups. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Bissell Pro Cycling and Exergy-Twenty16 stamped their authority all over the Cascade Cycling Classic Wednesday during the stage 1 McKenzie Pass Road Race. Bissell's Phil Gaimon took the stage win and the overall lead in the men's race, while Tibco's Claudia Häusler won the women's stage after making it into a three-rider break with Exergy's Mara Abbott and Kristin McGrath, who finished with Häusler to claim the overall lead from prologue winner Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS).

Bissell put four riders into the top five of the stage with Chris Baldwin, Carter Jones and Michael Torckler in third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

Gaimon, who recently signed a deal with Garmin-Sharp for the 2014 season, suggested his win should help quiet any doubters that he deserves his WorldTour ride.

"I have to make Vaughters look smart," he said of the stage win and race lead.

Exergy-Twenty16 not only seized the race lead on Wednesday, but also put three riders in the top five with McGrath and Abbott in second and third and Andrea Dvorak in fifth. McGrath said despite not winning the stage, the team is happy with the result and is ready to defend.

"She's got a good kick, and she got the stage win," McGrath said of Häusler. "But we'll take it one day at a time."

Bissell plays stage perfectly

For several years in a row the stage's fast downhill start led to early crashes. Optum's Chad Haga crashed while wearing the yellow jersey last year and eventually had to abandon the race. To avoid a repeat, officials extended the neutral section further into the race after the 200-rider men's peloton was well off the downhill section.

The change seemed to work as riders avoided early mishaps heading toward the bottom of the day's first major climb, the 35km ascent up the stage's namesake road. A breakaway of four riders that included Patrick Kos (D3Devo p/b Airgas), Baily McKnight (Hincapie Sportswear), Yannick Eckmann (California Giant-Specialized) and Bobby Lea (Smart Stop-Mountain Khakis) built a 2:15 lead by the time the race reached the bottom of the climb, but the steep, switchbacked slopes of McKenzie Pass quickly doomed their effort.

Eckmann, who said he had been planning to get into the breakaway on this stage as early as May, was the only rider to survive the chase led by the 5-hour Energy-Kenda team of race leader Bobby Sweeting.

Cashcall Mortgage's Michael Weicht joined Eckmann off the front as the two riders held a small advantage on the descent off the pass and into the town of Sisters. The duo had a 1:40 gap on the field when Weicht dropped Eckmann and headed off for the final climb on his own. Eckmann said he had hoped to go further up the climb before fading out of the lad group, but his daylong effort of the front had drained too much already.

"I cracked," he said. "Then going up the last 20km, one of the Cashcall guys was with me, and I told him I'm cracked. So he attacked and rode away."

But the finish was just too far away for Weicht to keep his advantage without any help. He was quickly brought back into submission as Bissell's Frank Pipp drilled it into the climb and opened a gap of about 10-12 seconds, providing a launch for 5-hour Energy's Nate English and Baldwin to jump away from the field. The pair had a 20-second gap with just 5km remaining, but English soon faded off Baldwin's pace, while back in the field Gaimon attacked and bridged to his teammate up the road.

"That's sort of what we were planning all day, to use our bigger guys – well, really just Pipp is the only guy here who's not a pure climber – to use him at the base to keep the pace high," Gaimon said. "Pretty much from there I didn't have to do much at all."

Haga tried to respond, but the Bissell tactic blew the race apart. Only two-time Cascade champion Francsico Mancebo (5-hour Energy) was able to claw his way near Gaimon. But Baldwin was burying himself with Gaimon in tow, eventually falling off the pace as his team leader headed for the line.

"Baldwin was up the road waiting for me to get across, so it was perfect, because when I got to him nobody else was there," Gaimon said. "He gave me a kilometer of as much as he could, and then I was able to hold it into the finish."

Mancebo continued to chase, but he was never able to make contact with Gaimon and had the three Bissell riders on this wheel as he crossed the finish line five seconds behind the leader. Bontrager's Gavin Mannion had joined the leaders in the final kilometers but crashed in the last kilometer and finished well down on the stage results.

Sweeting finished in a chase group 5:58 in arrears and surrendered his race lead.

Mancebo is now second overall, nine seconds behind Gaimon. Baldwin is third, followed by Haga. Gaimon, who signed with Bissell in the off-season, credited his new team with Wednesday's result.

"Last year I attacked with 4km to 5km to go, pretty much the same spot, but at that time I didn't have any teammates in the front group," he said. "Then Paco [Mancebo] came, and Bissell had two guys in the front group and they kind of shut me down in the stage win. So if you can beat 'em join 'em. It was the same guys in the front group, but this time they weren't racing to beat the crap out of me."

Trio decimates women's field

The women's race held together until the bottom of the McKenzie Pass climb before the trio of escapees blew the race apart. The NOW and Novartis for MS team of race leader Alison Powers kept the pace high leading up to the base of the climb, hoping to launch Powers into any breakaway groups that would go.

But the early efforts cost the team as Powers was isolated early on the climb after McGrath and Häusler initially rode away. McGrath praised her teammate Abbott for setting up the move and adding significant power to the breakaway once she bridged.

"Mara set it up beautifully, and I countered her attack and then Claudia came up to me," McGrath said. "It was the two of us and we isolated the yellow jersey, and then Mara came across. She was amazing, she worked really hard that whole stage to help me get time before the time trial tomorrow. The team was textbook."

Back in the field, Powers knew her chances for defending last year's win were riding away with the trio up the road.

"That was really strong riding from the three of them," Powers said. "When McGrath and Häusler went up the road I knew that was dangerous right away. Katie [Donovan] and I worked together to keep it close, but when Mara bridged it was game over. There was no way we were bringing that back, ever."

The chasers' chances of bringing the escapees back also took a hit as the leaders worked incredibly well together in order to gain as much time as possible on Powers and the other GC contenders. The lead ballooned to nearly six minutes before the chase started clawing back some time. But the trio hit it again hard after passing through Sisters and heading for the final ascent.

"There was a lot of harmony in our group," Häusler said. "Of course we wanted to try in the very final to kill each other a little bit, but actually the main goal for the three of us was for sure to make time on Powers."

With that main goal in sight, the trio poured on the coals after coming off the McKenzie descent and the gap began to grow again. After a long day of chasing, Powers and crew cracked a bit, and Abbott said isolating the yellow jersey also slowed the chase.

"Once she's isolated it makes the group behind difficult to get organized and work, and that makes it easier for us to gain time," the two-time Giro Rosa winner said. "So it's just a question of when that string breaks, and if that string breaks you're going to get a lot of time."

And that string broke on Wednesday after the leaders sailed up the final climb. Häusler launched her considerable finishing kick with 200 meters to go and crossed the line two seconds ahead of McGrath. Abbott came in nine seconds alter.

The leaders gained more than three and a half minutes on the first chase group, led across the line by Flavia Oliviera (DNA Cycling-Plan7). Powers finished 10th, 4:32 behind the winner. The day's effort knocked many of the contenders out of the GC battle. Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies may have had the worst day, with US pro rad race champion Jade Wilcoxson leading the Optum results with a 20th-place finish, 9:14 behind Häusler.

At the end of the day, McGrath climbed into yellow with a four-second lead over Häusler and 44 seconds over Abbott. Oliviera is fourth, 3:50 down. Dvorak is fifth overall, also 3:50 down.

The race continues Thursday with the stage 2 Crooked River Time Trial, a slightly lumpy 25.7km out-and-back route that features 183 meters of elevation gain.

Pro men - Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Phillip Gaimon (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 2:45:55 2 Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:00:05 3 Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 4 Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 5 Michael Torckler (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:15 6 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 7 Tanner Putt (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:00:17 8 Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear) 9 Alex Hagman (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 10 Jakub Novak (BMC Development Team) 11 Chase A Pinkham (Jamis-Hagens Bergman) 12 Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 13 Cesar Grajales (Predator Carbon Repair) 14 Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 15 Nathaniel Wilson (Bontrager Cycling Team) 16 Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 17 Taylor Eisenhart (BMC Development Team) 18 Cameron V Cogburn (CCB Racing) 19 Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:00:34 20 Gavin Mannion (Bontrager Cycling Team) 21 Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear) 22 Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:00:38 23 Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling) 24 Dion Smith (Predator Carbon Repair) 25 Eder Frayre (Calimax) 26 Colin Joyce (California Giant/Specialized) 27 Flavio De Luna (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 28 Johnathan Freter (Fire Fighters Cycling) 29 Adam M De Vos (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 30 James H Oram (Bontrager Cycling Team) 31 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:00 32 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 33 Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 34 Logan Owen (California Giant/Specialized) 35 Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized) 36 Tim Roe (BMC Development Team) 37 Connor O'Leary (Bontrager Cycling Team) 38 Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized) 0:01:11 39 Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache) 40 Chris Putt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 41 Jake Arnold (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 42 Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:01:43 43 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache) 44 Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 45 Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage) 46 James F Schurman (Champion System pb Stan's) 47 Coulton Hartrich (J Astellas Oncology) 48 Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 49 Patrick Mccarty 50 Travis Mccabe (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 51 David Santos (CashCall Mortgage) 0:01:52 52 Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:02:02 53 Gerardo Medina Robles (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:02:04 54 Barry Wicks (Kona Factory Team) 55 Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:02:07 56 Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b Airgas) 57 Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b Airgas) 58 Maxim Jenkins (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 59 Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC) 0:02:17 60 David Williams (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:02:24 61 Shane Braley (Champion System pb Stan's) 62 Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling) 63 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache) 64 Gregory C Daniel (Bontrager Cycling Team) 65 Justin Rossi (A Marc Pro - Strava) 0:02:37 66 Timothy Rugg (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:02:45 67 Silvan Dillier (BMC Development Team) 0:02:47 68 Andres Diaz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 69 Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 70 Kirk Carlsen (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 71 Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin) 0:03:01 72 Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 73 Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 74 Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized) 75 Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team) 76 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 77 Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek) 78 Barry Miller (Fire Fighters Cycling) 79 Nate English (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:03:09 80 Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) 0:03:26 81 Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:03:32 82 Aurelien Passeron (Predator Carbon Repair) 83 Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 0:03:35 84 Jared Gilyard (Landis/Trek) 85 Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 86 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 87 Camilo Zambrano (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 88 Nick Bax (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 89 Robin Clegg (Team H&R Block) 90 Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear) 91 Arnaud Grand (BMC Development Team) 0:03:42 92 Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:03:44 93 Bailey V Mcknight (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:03:49 94 Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:04:01 95 Kennett Peterson (Fire Fighters Cycling) 0:04:03 96 Matt Lyons (D3Devo p/b Airgas) 0:04:04 97 Garrett McLeod (Team H&R Block) 98 Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance) 99 Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:04:20 100 Ryan Miller (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:04:47 101 Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling) 102 Michael Van Den Ham (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC) 103 Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage) 104 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:05:19 105 Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage) 0:05:29 106 Conor Mullervy (Predator Carbon Repair) 107 Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 108 Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek) 0:05:35 109 Clay Murfet (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:05:58 110 Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 111 Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava) 112 Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 113 Ryan P Eastman (Bontrager Cycling Team) 114 Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear) 115 Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 116 Dean Haas (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:06:38 117 Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:06:41 118 Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/Specialized) 0:06:48 119 James Stemper (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:07:10 120 Frank Travieso (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:07:56 121 Sergio Hernandez (Predator Carbon Repair) 122 Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:08:49 123 Steven Davis (Spy Giant) 0:09:05 124 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 0:09:27 125 Ben Chaddock (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:09:30 126 Nathan Brown 127 Ariel Herrmann (Marc Pro - Strava) 128 David Kessler (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 129 Jesse R Reams (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 130 Eric R Hill (LAPT - Wilde Subaru) 131 Ian Baldwin (LWV/Hagens Berman/Society Cons) 132 Patrick Kos 133 Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin) 0:10:23 134 Gabriel Baca (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:10:56 135 Eric Young (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:11:01 136 Taylor Shelden (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 137 Ignazio Moser (BMC Development Team) 0:11:35 138 Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling) 139 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling) 140 Brad Clifford (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:11:40 141 Michael Sheehan (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 142 Chris Gruber (Champion System pb Stan's) 143 Joe D Waters (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 144 Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 0:11:46 145 Andy Baker (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:11:52 146 Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block) 0:12:02 147 Max Korus (Astellas Oncology) 0:12:12 148 Chris Uberti (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:12:14 149 Kurt Wolfgang (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:12:29 150 Stephen Bedford 151 Emile F De Rosnay (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC) 0:12:42 152 Benjamin Zawacki (Hincapie Sportswear) 153 Cory T Wallace (Kona Factory Team) 154 Curtis Dearden (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC) 0:12:45 155 Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin) 0:13:02 156 Michael Pincus (Fire Fighters Cycling) 157 Tyler M Riedesel (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:13:16 158 Isaac Howe (SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:13:28 159 Shane Haga (Fire Fighters Cycling) 0:13:30 160 Brian Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage) 0:13:40 161 Chris Barton (CashCall Mortgage) 162 Alder Martz (Hincapie Sportswear) 163 George Cyrus (Landis/Trek) 0:14:34 164 Colt Peterson (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:16:04 165 Cody O'Reilly (Predator Carbon Repair) 0:16:12 166 Curtis Winsor (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:17:39 167 Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin) 0:18:24 168 Paul Warner (Bob's Bicycles) 0:18:44 169 Aaron Schooler (Team H&R Block) 0:20:13 170 Kris Dahl (Team H&R Block) 171 Carl Hoefer (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood) 0:20:46 172 Ben Bertiger (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:21:19 173 Daniel Harm (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:21:26 174 Brian Rach (LAPT - Wilde Subaru) 0:21:35 175 Willy J Zellmer (Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek) 0:21:49 176 Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:22:27 177 Eric A Losak (Clif Bar Cycling) 0:22:47 178 Hunter Huffman (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 179 Julio Mollinedo (Predator Carbon Repair) 0:23:34 180 Federico Marchiori (Team H&R Block) 0:24:15 181 Jos Leroux (Get Crackin) 0:24:18 182 Sam P Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:24:50 HD Chris Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:25:15 HD Marciel Delisser (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:25:51 HD Erik Volotzky (Get Crackin) 0:26:48 HD Taylor Clements (Get Crackin) 0:33:30 HD Tim Rush 0:33:58 HD Logan Loader (CashCall Mortgage) 0:44:10 HD Dennis Ramirez (Get Crackin) 0:44:11 HD Ryan Macdonald (Team H&R Block) 0:46:55 DNF Christian Parrett (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) DNF Ben Wortelboer (Team H&R Block) DNF Dillon Bennett (Fire Fighters Cycling) DNF Kevin Mullervy (Predator Carbon Repair) DNF Bryan Larsen (Stage 17-Cylance) DNF Michael Midlarsky (Ekoi/Devinci)

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage) 3 pts 2 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 2 3 Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 1

KOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 7 pts 2 Flavio De Luna (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 5 3 Arnaud Grand (BMC Development Team) 4 4 Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 3 5 James Stemper (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 2

KOM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Phillip Gaimon (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 5 pts 2 Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 4 3 Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 3 4 Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 2 5 Michael Torckler (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tanner Putt (Bontrager Cycling Team) 2:46:12 2 Nathaniel Wilson (Bontrager Cycling Team) 3 Taylor Eisenhart (BMC Development Team) 4 Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:00:17 5 Gavin Mannion (Bontrager Cycling Team) 6 Dion Smith (Predator Carbon Repair) 0:00:21 7 Eder Frayre (Calimax) 8 Colin Joyce (California Giant/Specialized) 9 Johnathan Freter (Fire Fighters Cycling) 10 Adam M De Vos (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 11 James H Oram (Bontrager Cycling Team) 12 Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 0:00:43 13 Logan Owen (California Giant/Specialized) 14 Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized) 15 Connor O'Leary (Bontrager Cycling Team) 16 Chris Putt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:00:54 17 Jake Arnold (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 18 Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:01:26 19 Gerardo Medina Robles (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:01:47 20 Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b Airgas) 0:01:50 21 Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b Airgas) 22 Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC) 0:02:00 23 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:02:07 24 Gregory C Daniel (Bontrager Cycling Team) 25 Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin) 0:02:44 26 Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized) 27 Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team) 28 Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek) 29 Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:03:18 30 Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:03:27 31 Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:03:44 32 Matt Lyons (D3Devo p/b Airgas) 0:03:47 33 Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance) 34 Ryan Miller (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:04:30 35 Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling) 36 Michael Van Den Ham (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC) 37 Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage) 38 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:05:02 39 Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek) 0:05:18 40 Ryan P Eastman (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:05:41 41 Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear) 42 Dean Haas (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:06:21 43 Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/Specialized) 0:06:31 44 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 0:09:10 45 David Kessler (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:09:13 46 Gabriel Baca (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:10:39 47 Ignazio Moser (BMC Development Team) 0:11:18 48 Michael Sheehan (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 0:11:23 49 Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block) 0:11:45 50 Michael Pincus (Fire Fighters Cycling) 0:12:45 51 Shane Haga (Fire Fighters Cycling) 0:13:13 52 Colt Peterson (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:15:47 53 Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin) 0:18:07 54 Paul Warner (Bob's Bicycles) 0:18:27 55 Kris Dahl (Team H&R Block) 0:19:56 56 Ben Bertiger (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:21:02 57 Willy J Zellmer (Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek) 0:21:32 58 Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:22:10 59 Federico Marchiori (Team H&R Block) 0:23:58 60 Sam P Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:24:33

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BISSELL Pro Cycling 11:04:05 2 Bontrager Cycling Team 0:01:17 3 Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:01:47 4 California Giant/Specialized 0:03:13 5 BMC Development Team 0:03:56 6 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:04:08 7 Hincapie Sportswear 0:06:08 8 5hr Energy p/b Kenda 0:07:20 9 Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:08:06 10 Horizon Organic/Panache 0:08:54 11 Predator Carbon Repair 0:09:31 12 ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker 0:10:27 13 CashCall Mortgage 0:11:23 14 Hagens Berman Cycling 0:12:11 15 Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis 0:18:27 16 Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home 0:20:13 17 Fire Fighters Cycling 0:20:19 18 Stage 17-Cylance 0:20:23 19 Canyon Bicycles- Shimano 0:30:24 20 Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC 0:32:06 21 Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV 0:34:12 22 Team H&R Block 0:39:29 23 Get Crackin 0:44:25

General classification after Stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Phillip Gaimon (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 2:50:26 2 Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:00:09 3 Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:14 4 Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:21 5 Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:22 6 Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:00:23 7 Jakub Novak (BMC Development Team) 0:00:24 8 Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 9 Michael Torckler (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:25 10 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 11 Taylor Eisenhart (BMC Development Team) 0:00:26 12 Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:00:29 13 Tanner Putt (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:00:31 14 Chase A Pinkham (Jamis-Hagens Bergman) 15 Nathaniel Wilson (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:00:34 16 Cameron V Cogburn (CCB Racing) 0:00:35 17 Cesar Grajales (Predator Carbon Repair) 0:00:36 18 Alex Hagman (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 19 Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:00:44 20 Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:00:45 21 Gavin Mannion (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:00:49 22 James H Oram (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:00:50 23 Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:00:53 24 Dion Smith (Predator Carbon Repair) 25 Johnathan Freter (Fire Fighters Cycling) 26 Eder Frayre (Calimax) 0:00:57 27 Colin Joyce (California Giant/Specialized) 0:00:58 28 Flavio De Luna (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:01:01 29 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:01:03 30 Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:01:04 31 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:06 32 Adam M De Vos (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:01:08 33 Tim Roe (BMC Development Team) 0:01:14 34 Logan Owen (California Giant/Specialized) 0:01:21 35 Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 0:01:23 36 Connor O'Leary (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:01:25 37 Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:01:27 38 Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized) 0:01:31 39 Jake Arnold (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:01:35 40 Chris Putt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:01:37 41 Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized) 42 Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:01:50 43 Travis Mccabe (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 0:01:53 44 Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:01:55 45 Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:01:59 46 Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage) 0:02:01 47 James F Schurman (Champion System pb Stan's) 0:02:02 48 Patrick Mccarty 0:02:05 49 Coulton Hartrich (J Astellas Oncology) 50 David Santos (CashCall Mortgage) 0:02:08 51 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache) 52 Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b Airgas) 0:02:18 53 Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:02:23 54 David Williams (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:02:27 55 Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b Airgas) 56 Maxim Jenkins (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:02:30 57 Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC) 0:02:35 58 Gerardo Medina Robles (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:02:37 59 Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:02:39 60 Justin Rossi (A Marc Pro - Strava) 0:02:43 61 Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:02:44 62 Timothy Rugg (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:02:47 63 Gregory C Daniel (Bontrager Cycling Team) 64 Silvan Dillier (BMC Development Team) 0:02:50 65 Shane Braley (Champion System pb Stan's) 66 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:02:53 67 Barry Wicks (Kona Factory Team) 0:02:58 68 Kirk Carlsen (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:03:04 69 Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 0:03:06 70 Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:03:11 71 Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:03:13 72 Andres Diaz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 0:03:15 73 Nate English (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:03:19 74 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:03:20 75 Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin) 76 Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized) 0:03:21 77 Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek) 78 Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team) 0:03:22 79 Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) 0:03:37 80 Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:03:43 81 Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:03:45 82 Barry Miller (Fire Fighters Cycling) 0:03:46 83 Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:03:48 84 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:03:49 85 Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 0:03:53 86 Arnaud Grand (BMC Development Team) 0:03:58 87 Bailey V Mcknight (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:03:59 88 Jared Gilyard (Landis/Trek) 0:04:00 89 Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:04:01 90 Nick Bax (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:04:02 91 Robin Clegg (Team H&R Block) 92 Aurelien Passeron (Predator Carbon Repair) 0:04:09 93 Kennett Peterson (Fire Fighters Cycling) 0:04:15 94 Camilo Zambrano (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:04:17 95 Matt Lyons (D3Devo p/b Airgas) 0:04:21 96 Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:04:27 97 Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:04:31 98 Garrett McLeod (Team H&R Block) 0:04:35 99 Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:04:44 100 Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:05:09 101 Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage) 0:05:13 102 Ryan Miller (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:05:22 103 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:05:41 104 Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage) 0:05:47 105 Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:05:51 106 Conor Mullervy (Predator Carbon Repair) 0:05:53 107 Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:05:55 108 Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek) 0:05:58 109 Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:06:03 110 Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:06:04 111 Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 0:06:11 112 Ryan P Eastman (Bontrager Cycling Team) 113 Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:06:16 114 Michael Van Den Ham (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC) 0:06:17 115 Clay Murfet (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:06:18 116 Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:07:02 117 Dean Haas (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:07:10 118 Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/Specialized) 0:07:15 119 James Stemper (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:07:26 120 Frank Travieso (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:08:15 121 Sergio Hernandez (Predator Carbon Repair) 0:08:31 122 Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:09:05 123 Steven Davis (Spy Giant) 0:09:35 124 Jesse R Reams (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:09:36 125 Ariel Herrmann (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:09:48 126 Ben Chaddock (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:09:49 127 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 0:09:52 128 Eric R Hill (LAPT - Wilde Subaru) 0:09:53 129 Ian Baldwin (LWV/Hagens Berman/Society Cons) 0:09:55 130 Nathan Brown 0:10:01 131 David Kessler (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:10:06 132 Patrick Kos 0:10:19 133 Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin) 0:10:54 134 Eric Young (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:11:06 135 Taylor Shelden (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:11:20 136 Gabriel Baca (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:11:29 137 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:11:44 138 Ignazio Moser (BMC Development Team) 0:11:47 139 Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:11:57 140 Andy Baker (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:12:02 141 Brad Clifford (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:12:05 142 Michael Sheehan (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 143 Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 0:12:09 144 Joe D Waters (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:12:13 145 Max Korus (Astellas Oncology) 0:12:29 146 Kurt Wolfgang (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:12:39 147 Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block) 148 Stephen Bedford 0:12:45 149 Chris Uberti (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:12:48 150 Benjamin Zawacki (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:12:55 151 Curtis Dearden (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC) 0:12:57 152 Chris Gruber (Champion System pb Stan's) 0:13:10 153 Emile F De Rosnay (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC) 0:13:13 154 Cory T Wallace (Kona Factory Team) 0:13:28 155 Michael Pincus (Fire Fighters Cycling) 0:13:31 156 Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin) 0:13:37 157 Tyler M Riedesel (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:13:42 158 Chris Barton (CashCall Mortgage) 0:13:47 159 Shane Haga (Fire Fighters Cycling) 0:13:50 160 Isaac Howe (SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:13:53 161 Alder Martz (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:14:12 162 Brian Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage) 0:14:27 163 George Cyrus (Landis/Trek) 0:14:58 164 Colt Peterson (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:16:46 165 Cody O'Reilly (Predator Carbon Repair) 0:16:53 166 Curtis Winsor (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:18:01 167 Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin) 0:19:05 168 Paul Warner (Bob's Bicycles) 0:19:27 169 Kris Dahl (Team H&R Block) 0:20:26 170 Aaron Schooler (Team H&R Block) 0:20:52 171 Carl Hoefer (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood) 0:21:17 172 Daniel Harm (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:21:50 173 Ben Bertiger (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:21:57 174 Brian Rach (LAPT - Wilde Subaru) 0:22:07 175 Willy J Zellmer (Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek) 0:22:14 176 Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:22:43 177 Eric A Losak (Clif Bar Cycling) 0:23:10 178 Hunter Huffman (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:23:22 179 Julio Mollinedo (Predator Carbon Repair) 0:24:16 180 Jos Leroux (Get Crackin) 0:24:41 181 Federico Marchiori (Team H&R Block) 0:25:03 182 Sam P Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:25:19

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage) 3 pts 2 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 2 3 Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 1

KOM Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 7 pts 2 Flavio De Luna (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 5 3 Phillip Gaimon (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 5 4 Arnaud Grand (BMC Development Team) 4 5 Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 4 6 Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 3 7 Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 3 8 James Stemper (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 2 9 Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 2 10 Michael Torckler (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taylor Eisenhart (BMC Development Team) 2:50:52 2 Tanner Putt (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:00:05 3 Nathaniel Wilson (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:00:08 4 Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:00:19 5 Gavin Mannion (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:00:23 6 James H Oram (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:00:24 7 Dion Smith (Predator Carbon Repair) 0:00:27 8 Johnathan Freter (Fire Fighters Cycling) 9 Eder Frayre (Calimax) 0:00:31 10 Colin Joyce (California Giant/Specialized) 0:00:32 11 Adam M De Vos (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:00:42 12 Logan Owen (California Giant/Specialized) 0:00:55 13 Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 0:00:57 14 Connor O'Leary (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:00:59 15 Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized) 0:01:05 16 Jake Arnold (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:01:09 17 Chris Putt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:01:11 18 Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:01:29 19 Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b Airgas) 0:01:52 20 Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b Airgas) 0:02:01 21 Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC) 0:02:09 22 Gerardo Medina Robles (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:02:11 23 Gregory C Daniel (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:02:21 24 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:02:27 25 Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin) 0:02:54 26 Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized) 0:02:55 27 Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek) 28 Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team) 0:02:56 29 Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:03:22 30 Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:03:35 31 Matt Lyons (D3Devo p/b Airgas) 0:03:55 32 Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:04:05 33 Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:04:18 34 Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:04:43 35 Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage) 0:04:47 36 Ryan Miller (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:04:56 37 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:05:15 38 Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek) 0:05:32 39 Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:05:38 40 Ryan P Eastman (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:05:45 41 Michael Van Den Ham (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC) 0:05:51 42 Dean Haas (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:06:44 43 Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/Specialized) 0:06:49 44 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 0:09:26 45 David Kessler (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:09:40 46 Gabriel Baca (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:11:03 47 Ignazio Moser (BMC Development Team) 0:11:21 48 Michael Sheehan (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 0:11:39 49 Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block) 0:12:13 50 Michael Pincus (Fire Fighters Cycling) 0:13:05 51 Shane Haga (Fire Fighters Cycling) 0:13:24 52 Colt Peterson (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:16:20 53 Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin) 0:18:39 54 Paul Warner (Bob's Bicycles) 0:19:01 55 Kris Dahl (Team H&R Block) 0:20:00 56 Ben Bertiger (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:21:31 57 Willy J Zellmer (Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek) 0:21:48 58 Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:22:17 59 Federico Marchiori (Team H&R Block) 0:24:37 60 Sam P Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:24:53

Team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BISSELL Pro Cycling 11:22:49 2 Bontrager Cycling Team 0:01:27 3 Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:01:42 4 BMC Development Team 0:03:47 5 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:51 6 California Giant/Specialized 0:03:57 7 Hincapie Sportswear 0:06:00 8 5hr Energy p/b Kenda 0:07:00 9 Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:09:09 10 Horizon Organic/Panache 0:09:40 11 Predator Carbon Repair 0:10:24 12 ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker 0:10:47 13 CashCall Mortgage 0:11:28 14 Hagens Berman Cycling 0:12:44 15 Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis 0:18:52 16 Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home 0:20:35 17 Fire Fighters Cycling 0:20:55 18 Stage 17-Cylance 0:21:30 19 Canyon Bicycles- Shimano 0:31:08 20 Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC 0:33:57 21 Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV 0:34:37 22 Team H&R Block 0:40:37

Pro women - Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Claudia Haeusler (Team TIBCO) 3:10:12 2 Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY 16) 0:00:02 3 Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY 16) 0:00:11 4 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY 16) 0:03:32 5 Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 6 Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO) 0:03:48 7 Joanne M Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 0:04:27 8 Jessica Cerra (BMC Total Care Racing) 9 Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:04:32 10 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 11 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 0:05:24 12 Jessica Cutler (Vanderkitten) 13 Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:05:50 14 Amy Thornquist (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:07:48 15 Lauren Stephens (M Team TIBCO) 16 Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO) 17 Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS) 18 Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten) 19 Kaelly Farnham (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:08:15 20 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:09:14 21 Katherine Hall (Metromint Cycling Team) 0:09:33 22 Julie Emmerman (Rally Sport Cycling Team) 0:09:47 23 Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:10:42 24 Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:14:00 25 Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:14:27 26 Stephanie N Gonzalez 0:15:42 27 Fiona Strouts (Metromint Cycling Team) 28 Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 29 Sophie Williamson (Vanderkitten) 30 Laura Brown (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING) 31 Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY 16) 32 Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS) 33 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS) 34 Jennifer Whalen (Metromint Cycling Team) 35 Mary Zider (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING) 36 Mikayla Lyman (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 37 Fabienne Gerard (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 38 Anna Christiansen 39 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 40 Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS) 41 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 42 Emily Kachorek (Vanderkitten) 43 Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Racing Team) 44 Leah Guloien (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING) 45 Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 46 Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling Team) 47 Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:15:48 48 Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:16:13 49 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO) 50 Joy L McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage) 51 Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten) 52 Abigail Mickey (Metromint Cycling Team) 0:16:24 53 Laura Dodd (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 54 Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:16:44 55 Anne Usher (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:16:45 56 Whitney Schultz (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING) 0:17:04 57 Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:17:20 58 Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY 16) 0:17:32 59 Vanessa Johnson (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 0:18:33 60 Kerry Martin (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:18:47 61 Lindsay Bayer (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING) 0:19:18 62 Jenny S Lehmann 0:19:41 63 Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY 16) 0:20:06 64 Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 65 Jody Frank (NorthPoint Women's Racing Team) 0:20:12 66 Maria Santiago 0:20:22 67 Megan Gray (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 0:20:25 68 Jennifer Burtner (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 0:20:46 69 Amy Phillips (Hub Endurance) 0:21:20 70 Meghan Grant (Metromint Cycling Team) 0:21:27 71 Maddi Campbell (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING) 0:21:43 72 Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:21:52 73 Shoshauna A Laxson (Trek Red Truck Racing Team) 0:22:00 74 Sarah Barber (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 0:22:12 75 Kimberley Wells (Exergy TWENTY 16) 76 Sabrina David (Metromint Cycling Team) 77 Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO) 0:22:27 78 Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:22:43 79 Martina Patella (Glamour Cats p/b Picco & The Jets) 0:23:00 80 Laura Ralston (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:23:15 81 Anne Donley 0:24:54 82 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:25:33 83 Sue Butler (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:27:25 84 Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:27:36 85 Kimberley Turner 0:28:51 86 Amy Mcguire (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:30:33 87 Keri Gibson (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:31:33 88 Annalisa S Fish (Rockford/Clif) 0:32:42 89 Brenna Lopez-Otero (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:34:45 90 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 0:34:59 91 Jennifer App 0:36:24 92 Alexandra Burton (BMC Total Care Racing) 93 Stephanie A Skoreyko 0:36:28 94 Jamie Gilgen (Infinit Canada / Cyclepower) 95 Jennifer Reither (Vanderkitten) 0:37:01 96 Allison Arensman (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:37:49 HD Sarah M Carroll (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 0:41:03 HD Jacquelin N Parker (Radical Media/CRCA) 0:42:23 HD Natalie D Koncz (Zuster Cycling) 0:47:15 HD Kemille Garvin (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:51:48 HD Bre Rue (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:57:55 HD Ivie D Crawford (Fort Lewis College) 1:03:01 DNF Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS) Erin Lamb (Metromint Cycling Team) Leia Tyrrell (Ironclad/Yakima)

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY 16) 3 pts 2 Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY 16) 2 3 Claudia Haeusler (Team TIBCO) 1

QOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Claudia Haeusler (Team TIBCO) 7 pts 2 Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY 16) 5 3 Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY 16) 4 4 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY 16) 3 5 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 2

QOM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 5 pts 2 Taylor Shelden (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 4 3 Christian Parrett (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 3 4 Maxim Jenkins (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 2 5 Nate English (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO) 3:14:00 2 Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:10:39 3 Sophie Williamson (Vanderkitten) 0:11:54 4 Mikayla Lyman (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 5 Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:12:00 6 Maddi Campbell (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING) 0:17:55 7 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 0:31:11 8 Allison Arensman (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:34:01

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team TIBCO 12:54:27 2 Exergy TWENTY 16 0:05:48 3 DNA Cycling p/b Plan7 0:16:13 4 NOW and Novartis for MS 0:30:05 5 Vanderkitten 0:30:57 6 Optum p/b Kelly Benefits 0:37:41 7 Metromint Cycling Team 0:43:00 8 BMC Total Care Racing 0:43:40 9 Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING 0:50:31 10 Team Kenda p/b RACC 1:02:28 11 SCCA/Starbucks Cycling 1:02:29 12 FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 1:08:48

General classification after Stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY 16) 3:15:14 2 Claudia Haeusler (Team TIBCO) 0:00:04 3 Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY 16) 0:00:44 4 Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:03:50 5 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY 16) 6 Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO) 0:03:59 7 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:04:23 8 Joanne M Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 0:04:36 9 Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:05:03 10 Jessica Cerra (BMC Total Care Racing) 11 Jessica Cutler (Vanderkitten) 0:05:32 12 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 0:05:33 13 Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:06:18 14 Amy Thornquist (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:07:58 15 Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten) 0:08:01 16 Lauren Stephens (M Team TIBCO) 0:08:02 17 Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO) 0:08:18 18 Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:08:21 19 Kaelly Farnham (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:08:58 20 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:09:19 21 Katherine Hall (Metromint Cycling Team) 0:09:39 22 Julie Emmerman (Rally Sport Cycling Team) 0:10:00 23 Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:10:49 24 Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:14:32 25 Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:15:05 26 Laura Brown (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING) 0:15:44 27 Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:15:45 28 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:15:47 29 Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:15:49 30 Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS) 31 Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY 16) 0:15:50 32 Stephanie N Gonzalez 0:15:54 33 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:15:55 34 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS) 35 Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:16:01 36 Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling Team) 0:16:02 37 Anna Christiansen 0:16:03 38 Mary Zider (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING) 0:16:05 39 Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:16:07 40 Fiona Strouts (Metromint Cycling Team) 0:16:10 41 Emily Kachorek (Vanderkitten) 0:16:13 42 Sophie Williamson (Vanderkitten) 43 Mikayla Lyman (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:16:14 44 Fabienne Gerard (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:16:16 45 Leah Guloien (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING) 0:16:17 46 Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Racing Team) 0:16:21 47 Jennifer Whalen (Metromint Cycling Team) 0:16:26 48 Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:16:31 49 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO) 0:16:34 50 Joy L McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage) 0:16:45 51 Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten) 0:16:59 52 Laura Dodd (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 53 Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:17:00 54 Abigail Mickey (Metromint Cycling Team) 0:17:05 55 Anne Usher (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:17:07 56 Whitney Schultz (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING) 0:17:21 57 Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY 16) 0:17:46 58 Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:17:57 59 Vanessa Johnson (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 0:19:01 60 Lindsay Bayer (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING) 0:19:35 61 Kerry Martin (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:19:41 62 Jenny S Lehmann 0:19:59 63 Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:20:13 64 Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY 16) 0:20:14 65 Jody Frank (NorthPoint Women's Racing Team) 0:20:47 66 Maria Santiago 67 Megan Gray (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 0:21:05 68 Jennifer Burtner (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 0:21:25 69 Amy Phillips (Hub Endurance) 0:21:54 70 Maddi Campbell (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING) 0:22:15 71 Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:22:17 72 Meghan Grant (Metromint Cycling Team) 73 Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO) 0:22:27 74 Kimberley Wells (Exergy TWENTY 16) 0:22:40 75 Sarah Barber (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 0:22:43 76 Shoshauna A Laxson (Trek Red Truck Racing Team) 0:22:51 77 Sabrina David (Metromint Cycling Team) 0:22:58 78 Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:23:03 79 Martina Patella (Glamour Cats p/b Picco & The Jets) 0:23:37 80 Laura Ralston (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:24:05 81 Anne Donley 0:25:20 82 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:26:04 83 Sue Butler (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:27:52 84 Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:28:30 85 Kimberley Turner 0:29:33 86 Amy Mcguire (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:31:29 87 Keri Gibson (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:32:12 88 Annalisa S Fish (Rockford/Clif) 0:33:22 89 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 0:35:28 90 Brenna Lopez-Otero (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:35:33 91 Jamie Gilgen (Infinit Canada / Cyclepower) 0:36:59 92 Jennifer App 0:37:01 93 Stephanie A Skoreyko 94 Alexandra Burton (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:37:21 95 Jennifer Reither (Vanderkitten) 0:37:51 96 Allison Arensman (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:38:35

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY 16) 3 pts 2 Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY 16) 2 3 Claudia Haeusler (Team TIBCO) 1

QOM classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Claudia Haeusler (Team TIBCO) 12 pts 2 Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY 16) 9 3 Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY 16) 7 4 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY 16) 5 5 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 2 6 Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO) 3:19:13 2 Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:11:06 3 Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:12:08 4 Sophie Williamson (Vanderkitten) 0:12:14 5 Mikayla Lyman (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:12:15 6 Maddi Campbell (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING) 0:18:16 7 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 0:31:29 8 Allison Arensman (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:34:36