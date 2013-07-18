Image 1 of 21 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) during his race winning ride. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 21 Kristin McGrath (Exergy) riding in yellow and keeps it for another day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 21 Claudia Hausler (TIBCO) trying to hold onto her GC time. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 21 Kristin McGrath (Exergy) goes into tomorrow's stage with a big gap on the field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 21 Nate English (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) came in sixth even after yesterday's hard efforts. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 21 Scott Zwizanski (Optum) coming back from the turn around. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 21 Bobby Sweeting (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) took back some GC time today with his fifth place. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 21 Riders were coming and going as they pass by on the out and back course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 21 Jakub Novak (BMC) came in fourth and took the overall lead on GC. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 21 Marra Abbott (Exergy) will be at the front again tomorrow when the roads go up. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 21 Jasmin Glaesser (TIBCO) comes by in the best young rider jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 21 Claudia Hausler (TIBCO) coming by near the end of the day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 21 Tom Zirbel (Optum) put in a good ride today for third place. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 21 Paco Mancebo (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) will be looking to make up some GC time on tomorrow's climbs. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 21 Phil Gaimon (Bissell) tried hard to hold onto the yellow jersey today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 21 Lauren Hall (Optum) looking happy to be back racing in the US. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 21 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis) rode within the top ten today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 21 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum) recovered from yesterday's hard stage to come in fifth. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 21 Jessica Cutler (Vanderkitten) had a great seventh place ride today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 21 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis) shows the form that brought her to today's win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 21 Riders had a nice course today and good weather for the TT. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly-Kenda) and Alison Powers (NOW & Novartis for MS) used their skills in the race against the clock to take the wins Thursday during the stage 2 Crooked River Time Trial at the Bend Memorial Clinic Cascade Cycling Classic.

The third day at the Oregon race greeted riders with temperatures above 90 degrees Fahrenheit along the 27.5km out-and-back course outside of the small town of La Pine northeast of Bend.

Tvetcov covered the route in 30:39 to finish ahead of Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro-Strava) and US national time trial champion Tom Zirbel (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies). The 24-year-old stage winner from Moldova said having the team car following him this year made the difference.

"It was a big help to have the follow car honking at me," Tevtcov said. "I remember last year when I was alone and I was, 'meh,' some parts were lazy, and this year was good, steadier."

Race leader Phil Gaimon (Bissell Pro Cycling) finished 22nd, 1:21 off Tvetcov's pace and surrendered his yellow jersey to BMC Development Team's Jakub Novak. The 22-year-old Czech Republic rider started the day eighth overall and finished fourth on the stage, lifting him into the race lead by 18 seconds over Tvetcov. Optum's Chad Haga is now third overall, 20 seconds behind Novak. Gaimon slipped to seventh, 36 seconds back.

"I knew today was my day because in [Tour de] Beauce I was pretty good in the TT," Novak said. "So I was counting that I could do a good TT and move more to the front of the GC. I was thinking that I would do well, but I wasn't thinking I would move into first. Now there are still three days ahead, so we are going to try and keep the jersey. I'm looking forward to fighting for the jersey."

Powers gains time, but GC hunt is 'over'

Powers covered the course in 34:07 to take the women's win ahead of race leader Kristin McGrath (Exergy-Twenty16), who finished nine seconds down. DNA Cycling's Amy Thornquist, who won the Mt. Hood Cycling Classic in Oregon last month, finished third, 1:07 behind Powers.

"I was pretty motivated after the disappointment from yesterday," said Powers, who lost the leader's jersey during Wednesday's stage 1 McKenzie Pass Road Race. "I looked at what I did well last year at this TT and what I could do better. I remember last year I started out too hard and really suffered on the way back. So I tried to do the opposite of that, go out a little easier and be super strong coming back. I had a fast time, and thank goodness I did because [Kristin McGrath] was only nine seconds behind. So I'm super pleased with my ride."

The top three in the women's overall battle remained in the same order, although McGrath added more than a minute to the gap over her main GC rival. Claudia Häusler is now 2:20 behind, while McGrath's teammate, Mara Abbott, is 2:48 down. Powers jumped to fourth overall, 4:14 down.

McGrath said that keeping the jersey – and putting significant time on her overall rivals – made up for the disappointment of not winning the stage. And she praised her teammates for soft-pedaling through the stage in order to save energy for Friday's stage 3 yellow jersey defense.

"You always come out to win," McGrath said. "But I knew Alison would put in a really good ride today. It was definitely motivating to try and get more time on everybody. The team worked really hard yesterday, and today they gave up their races in hopes of keeping yellow, so I owed it to them."

Friday's stage 3 Cascade Lakes Road Race is a classic course that starts and finishes in the parking lot of the Mt. Bachelor Ski Area west of Bend. The route circles around the mountain and its glacier-fed alpine lakes for 148km and 1,321 meters of total elevation gain. The stage ends with a gradual 32km climb that ascends 563 meters to the finish. The women cover a shorter version of the route for 112km.

Powers said she believes her hopes for an overall win are over, but she said the team will continue to hunt stage wins.

"We're going to be opportunistic now," Powers said. "I mean you never know what will happen. Lots of stuff can happen. But yeah, I think GC is over."

McGrath and Exergy-Twenty16 now have the daunting task of defending yellow in the talent-stacked field on a difficult course.

"Tomorrow is historically a really hard stage," the race leader said. "There are a lot of rollers, ups and downs, and typically aggressive riding by the pack, so even though there aren't any huge climbs in it, the rolling terrain makes it a tough stage, so it will definitely be another tough day in the saddle.

"This is a big pack and a very motivated pack," McGrath said. "Breaks can go and get a lot of time very quickly on that course. We've seen that. So we're going to have to be really attentive and make sure we keep the field in check."

Pro men - Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:31:00 2 Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:00:18 3 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:18 4 Jakub Novak (BMC Development Team) 0:00:20 5 Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:00:33 6 Nate English (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:00:39 7 David Williams (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:00:42 8 Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:43 9 Silvan Dillier (BMC Development Team) 0:00:46 10 Justin Rossi (A Marc Pro - Strava) 0:00:46 11 Taylor Eisenhart (BMC Development Team) 0:00:49 12 Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:00:50 13 Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:53 14 Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:57 15 Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:01:00 16 Cameron V Cogburn (CCB Racing) 0:01:03 17 Chris Barton (CashCall Mortgage) 0:01:05 18 Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:01:08 19 Max Korus (Astellas Oncology) 0:01:16 20 Gavin Mannion (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:01:16 21 James H Oram (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:01:19 22 Phillip Gaimon (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:01:20 23 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:20 24 Andy Baker (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:01:21 25 Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:01:22 26 Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 0:01:26 27 Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:01:27 28 Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:01:28 29 Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:29 30 Kirk Carlsen (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:01:34 31 Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:34 32 David Santos (CashCall Mortgage) 0:01:37 33 Gregory C Daniel (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:01:40 34 Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:01:44 35 Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage) 0:01:45 36 Curtis Dearden (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC) 0:01:49 37 Chris Gruber (Champion System pb Stan's) 38 Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:01:50 39 Johnathan Freter (Fire Fighters Cycling) 0:01:53 40 Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage) 0:01:53 41 Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:01:55 42 Tanner Putt (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:01:57 43 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:02:01 44 Taylor Shelden (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:02:01 45 Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 0:02:03 46 Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek) 0:02:03 47 Chase A Pinkham (Jamis-Hagens Bergman) 0:02:03 48 James F Schurman (Champion System pb Stan's) 0:02:04 49 Nathaniel Wilson (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:02:04 50 Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:02:05 51 James Stemper (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:02:05 52 Flavio De Luna (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:02:07 53 Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:02:09 54 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:02:13 55 Shane Haga (Fire Fighters Cycling) 0:02:15 56 Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin) 0:02:19 57 Frank Travieso (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:02:20 58 Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:02:22 59 Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC) 0:02:24 60 Kurt Wolfgang (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:02:26 61 Tim Roe (BMC Development Team) 0:02:27 62 Ben Chaddock (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:02:27 63 Eder Frayre (Calimax) 0:02:28 64 Kris Dahl (Team H&R Block) 0:02:28 65 Cesar Grajales (Predator Carbon Repair) 0:02:31 66 Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized) 0:02:33 67 Ariel Herrmann (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:02:33 68 Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:02:33 69 Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b Airgas) 0:02:34 70 Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:02:36 71 Adam M De Vos (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:02:37 72 Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:02:37 73 Timothy Rugg (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:02:38 74 Bailey V Mcknight (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:02:41 75 Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:02:43 76 Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:02:45 77 Coulton Hartrich (J Astellas Oncology) 0:02:46 78 Jake Arnold (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:02:48 79 Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:02:50 80 Matt Lyons (D3Devo p/b Airgas) 0:02:50 81 Garrett McLeod (Team H&R Block) 0:02:51 82 Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 0:02:51 83 Benjamin Zawacki (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:02:53 84 Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:02:53 85 Arnaud Grand (BMC Development Team) 0:02:56 86 Ryan P Eastman (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:02:56 87 Alex Hagman (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:02:58 88 Colin Joyce (California Giant/Specialized) 0:02:58 89 Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block) 0:02:59 90 Michael Torckler (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:02:59 91 Ignazio Moser (BMC Development Team) 0:03:00 92 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:03:03 93 Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 0:03:03 94 Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized) 0:03:04 95 Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek) 0:03:05 96 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 0:03:06 97 Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:03:07 98 Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage) 0:03:10 99 Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized) 0:03:12 100 Logan Owen (California Giant/Specialized) 0:03:13 101 Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:03:14 102 Daniel Harm (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:03:16 103 Patrick Mccarty 0:03:17 104 Conor Mullervy (Predator Carbon Repair) 0:03:18 105 Chris Putt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:03:18 106 Maxim Jenkins (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:03:19 107 Connor O'Leary (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:03:20 108 Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin) 0:03:21 109 Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:03:21 110 Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:03:21 111 George Cyrus (Landis/Trek) 0:03:23 112 Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 0:03:23 113 Eric R Hill (LAPT - Wilde Subaru) 0:03:23 114 Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:03:23 115 Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team) 0:03:25 116 Isaac Howe (SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:03:29 117 David Kessler (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:03:31 118 Tyler M Riedesel (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:03:36 119 Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:03:36 120 Gerardo Medina Robles (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:03:36 121 Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:03:37 122 Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:03:40 123 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:03:40 124 Dion Smith (Predator Carbon Repair) 0:03:44 125 Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:03:44 126 Emile F De Rosnay (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC) 0:03:44 127 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:03:45 128 Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:03:46 129 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:03:50 130 Willy J Zellmer (Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek) 0:03:51 131 Clay Murfet (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:03:52 132 Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:03:53 133 Nick Bax (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 134 Michael Sheehan (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 0:03:53 135 Kennett Peterson (Fire Fighters Cycling) 0:03:54 136 Robin Clegg (Team H&R Block) 0:03:56 137 Michael Van Den Ham (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC) 0:03:56 138 Jos Leroux (Get Crackin) 0:03:58 139 Chris Uberti (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:03:58 140 Alder Martz (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:03:59 141 Stephen Bedford 0:04:01 142 Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/Specialized) 0:04:04 143 Jared Gilyard (Landis/Trek) 0:04:05 144 Travis Mccabe (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 0:04:06 145 Aaron Schooler (Team H&R Block) 0:04:09 146 Carl Hoefer (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood) 0:04:11 147 Hunter Huffman (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:04:12 148 Brad Clifford (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:04:13 149 Nathan Brown 0:04:16 150 Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin) 0:04:18 151 Shane Braley (Champion System pb Stan's) 0:04:21 152 Colt Peterson (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:04:21 153 Jesse R Reams (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:04:21 154 Joe D Waters (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:04:23 155 Brian Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage) 0:04:31 156 Brian Rach (LAPT - Wilde Subaru) 0:04:34 157 Barry Miller (Fire Fighters Cycling) 0:04:42 158 Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:04:44 159 Ian Baldwin (LWV/Hagens Berman/Society Cons) 0:04:45 160 Curtis Winsor (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:04:45 161 Sergio Hernandez (Predator Carbon Repair) 0:04:45 162 Michael Pincus (Fire Fighters Cycling) 0:04:46 163 Steven Davis (Spy Giant) 0:04:46 164 Eric Young (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:04:48 165 Dean Haas (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:04:48 166 Gabriel Baca (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:04:50 167 Camilo Zambrano (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:05:09 168 Ben Bertiger (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:05:15 169 Aurelien Passeron (Predator Carbon Repair) 0:05:24 170 Eric A Losak (Clif Bar Cycling) 0:05:25 171 Ryan Miller (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:05:29 172 Sam P Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:05:31 173 Patrick Kos 0:05:40 174 Andres Diaz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 0:05:44 175 Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin) 0:05:47 176 Barry Wicks (Kona Factory Team) 0:05:54 177 Paul Warner (Bob's Bicycles) 0:06:17 178 Federico Marchiori (Team H&R Block) 0:06:45 179 Cory T Wallace (Kona Factory Team) 0:07:05 180 Cody O'Reilly (Predator Carbon Repair) 0:07:06 181 Julio Mollinedo (Predator Carbon Repair) 0:07:07 HD Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b Airgas) 0:14:25

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taylor Eisenhart (BMC Development Team) 0:31:49 2 Gavin Mannion (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:00:27 3 James H Oram (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:00:30 4 Gregory C Daniel (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:00:51 5 Johnathan Freter (Fire Fighters Cycling) 0:01:04 6 Tanner Putt (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:01:08 7 Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 0:01:14 8 Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek) 0:01:14 9 Nathaniel Wilson (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:01:15 10 Shane Haga (Fire Fighters Cycling) 0:01:26 11 Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin) 0:01:30 12 Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC) 0:01:35 13 Eder Frayre (Calimax) 0:01:39 14 Kris Dahl (Team H&R Block) 0:01:39 15 Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b Airgas) 0:01:45 16 Adam M De Vos (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:01:48 17 Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:01:48 18 Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:01:54 19 Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:01:56 20 Jake Arnold (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:01:59 21 Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:02:01 22 Matt Lyons (D3Devo p/b Airgas) 0:02:01 23 Ryan P Eastman (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:02:07 24 Colin Joyce (California Giant/Specialized) 0:02:09 25 Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block) 0:02:10 26 Ignazio Moser (BMC Development Team) 0:02:11 27 Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized) 0:02:15 28 Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek) 0:02:16 29 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 0:02:17 30 Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage) 0:02:21 31 Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized) 0:02:23 32 Logan Owen (California Giant/Specialized) 0:02:24 33 Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:02:25 34 Chris Putt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:02:29 35 Connor O'Leary (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:02:31 36 Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:02:32 37 Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:02:35 38 Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team) 0:02:36 39 David Kessler (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:02:42 40 Gerardo Medina Robles (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:02:47 41 Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:02:48 42 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:02:51 43 Dion Smith (Predator Carbon Repair) 0:02:55 44 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:02:56 45 Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:02:57 46 Willy J Zellmer (Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek) 0:03:02 47 Michael Sheehan (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 0:03:04 48 Michael Van Den Ham (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC) 0:03:07 49 Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/Specialized) 0:03:15 50 Colt Peterson (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:03:32 51 Michael Pincus (Fire Fighters Cycling) 0:03:57 52 Dean Haas (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:03:59 53 Gabriel Baca (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:04:01 54 Ben Bertiger (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:04:26 55 Ryan Miller (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:04:40 56 Sam P Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:04:42 57 Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin) 0:04:58 58 Paul Warner (Bob's Bicycles) 0:05:28 59 Federico Marchiori (Team H&R Block) 0:05:56

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 5hr Energy p/b Kenda 2:07:01 2 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:16 3 Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:01:13 4 BMC Development Team 0:01:20 5 CashCall Mortgage 0:02:16 6 BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:02:41 7 Bontrager Cycling Team 0:03:09 8 Hincapie Sportswear 0:03:25 9 Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis 0:05:56 10 California Giant/Specialized 0:07:35 11 ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker 0:07:41 12 Canyon Bicycles- Shimano 0:08:25 13 Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC 0:08:49 14 Hagens Berman Cycling 0:08:50 15 Team H& R Block 0:09:09 16 Horizon Organic/Panache 0:09:18 17 Fire Fighters Cycling 0:09:40 18 Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home 0:10:03 19 Team Rio Grande Cycling 20 Stage 17-Cylance 0:10:24 21 Get Crackin 0:10:53 22 Predator Carbon Repair 0:11:14 23 Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV 0:12:23

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jakub Novak (BMC Development Team) 3:22:10 2 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:00:18 3 Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:20 4 Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:00:29 5 Taylor Eisenhart (BMC Development Team) 0:00:30 6 Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:00:33 7 Phillip Gaimon (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:36 8 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:39 9 Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 10 Cameron V Cogburn (CCB Racing) 0:00:54 11 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:01 12 Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:01:06 13 Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:01:20 14 Gavin Mannion (Bontrager Cycling Team) 15 James H Oram (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:01:25 16 Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:01:32 17 Tanner Putt (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:01:44 18 Chase A Pinkham (Jamis-Hagens Bergman) 0:01:50 19 Nathaniel Wilson (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:01:53 20 Johnathan Freter (Fire Fighters Cycling) 0:02:01 21 Cesar Grajales (Predator Carbon Repair) 0:02:22 22 Flavio De Luna (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:02:23 23 David Williams (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:02:24 24 Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:02:30 25 Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:02:33 26 Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear) 27 Michael Torckler (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:02:40 28 Eder Frayre (Calimax) 29 Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 0:02:42 30 Justin Rossi (A Marc Pro - Strava) 0:02:45 31 Alex Hagman (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:02:49 32 Silvan Dillier (BMC Development Team) 0:02:52 33 Tim Roe (BMC Development Team) 0:02:57 34 David Santos (CashCall Mortgage) 0:03:00 35 Adam M De Vos (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 36 Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage) 0:03:10 37 Colin Joyce (California Giant/Specialized) 0:03:12 38 Nate English (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:03:14 39 James F Schurman (Champion System pb Stan's) 0:03:21 40 Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:03:22 41 Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized) 0:03:25 42 Jake Arnold (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:03:38 43 Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:03:41 44 Gregory C Daniel (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:03:42 45 Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) 0:03:46 46 Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager Cycling Team) 47 Logan Owen (California Giant/Specialized) 0:03:50 48 Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized) 49 Dion Smith (Predator Carbon Repair) 0:03:52 50 Kirk Carlsen (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:03:53 51 Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:03:56 52 Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 53 Connor O'Leary (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:04:00 54 Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:04:03 55 Coulton Hartrich (J Astellas Oncology) 0:04:07 56 Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:04:08 57 Chris Putt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:04:10 58 Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC) 0:04:15 59 Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b Airgas) 0:04:16 60 Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:04:26 61 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache) 62 Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:04:28 63 Patrick Mccarty 0:04:38 64 Timothy Rugg (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:04:40 65 Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:04:47 66 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:04:48 67 Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin) 0:04:54 68 Maxim Jenkins (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:05:04 69 Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 0:05:13 70 Travis Mccabe (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 0:05:14 71 Gerardo Medina Robles (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:05:29 72 Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:05:36 73 Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:05:41 74 Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek) 0:05:42 75 Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:05:44 76 Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:05:48 77 Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized) 0:05:49 78 Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:05:53 79 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:05:54 80 Bailey V Mcknight (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:05:55 81 Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team) 0:06:03 82 Arnaud Grand (BMC Development Team) 0:06:09 83 Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 0:06:12 84 Shane Braley (Champion System pb Stan's) 0:06:26 85 Matt Lyons (D3Devo p/b Airgas) 0:06:27 86 Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:06:31 87 Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:06:32 88 Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:06:38 89 Garrett McLeod (Team H&R Block) 0:06:41 90 Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage) 0:06:47 91 Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 0:06:52 92 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:06:55 93 Nick Bax (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:07:11 94 Robin Clegg (Team H&R Block) 0:07:13 95 Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:07:15 96 Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek) 0:07:17 97 Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:07:20 98 Jared Gilyard (Landis/Trek) 99 Kennett Peterson (Fire Fighters Cycling) 0:07:24 100 Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage) 0:07:39 101 Barry Miller (Fire Fighters Cycling) 0:07:44 102 Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:07:48 103 Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:08:03 104 Barry Wicks (Kona Factory Team) 0:08:07 105 Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:08:08 106 Andres Diaz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 0:08:15 107 Ryan P Eastman (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:08:22 108 Conor Mullervy (Predator Carbon Repair) 0:08:26 109 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:08:37 110 Camilo Zambrano (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:08:42 111 James Stemper (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:08:47 112 Aurelien Passeron (Predator Carbon Repair) 0:08:49 113 Clay Murfet (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:09:25 114 Michael Van Den Ham (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC) 0:09:28 115 Frank Travieso (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:09:50 116 Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:09:54 117 Ryan Miller (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:10:06 118 Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/Specialized) 0:10:35 119 Dean Haas (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:11:14 120 Ben Chaddock (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:11:32 121 Ariel Herrmann (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:11:36 122 Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:12:01 123 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 0:12:14 124 Sergio Hernandez (Predator Carbon Repair) 0:12:32 125 Eric R Hill (LAPT - Wilde Subaru) 126 Taylor Shelden (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:12:37 127 Andy Baker (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:12:38 128 David Kessler (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:12:53 129 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:13:00 130 Max Korus (Astellas Oncology) 131 Jesse R Reams (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:13:13 132 Nathan Brown 0:13:33 133 Steven Davis (Spy Giant) 0:13:36 134 Ian Baldwin (LWV/Hagens Berman/Society Cons) 0:13:56 135 Curtis Dearden (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC) 0:14:01 136 Ignazio Moser (BMC Development Team) 0:14:03 137 Chris Barton (CashCall Mortgage) 0:14:07 138 Chris Gruber (Champion System pb Stan's) 0:14:14 139 Kurt Wolfgang (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:14:20 140 Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling) 141 Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin) 0:14:28 142 Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 0:14:48 143 Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block) 0:14:53 144 Benjamin Zawacki (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:15:03 145 Eric Young (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:15:09 146 Michael Sheehan (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 0:15:14 147 Patrick Kos 148 Shane Haga (Fire Fighters Cycling) 0:15:20 149 Brad Clifford (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:15:33 150 Gabriel Baca (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:15:34 151 Joe D Waters (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:15:52 152 Stephen Bedford 0:16:01 153 Chris Uberti (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:16:02 154 Emile F De Rosnay (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC) 0:16:12 155 Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin) 0:16:13 156 Tyler M Riedesel (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:16:34 157 Isaac Howe (SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:16:37 158 Alder Martz (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:17:27 159 Michael Pincus (Fire Fighters Cycling) 0:17:32 160 George Cyrus (Landis/Trek) 0:17:36 161 Brian Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage) 0:18:13 162 Cory T Wallace (Kona Factory Team) 0:19:49 163 Colt Peterson (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:20:23 164 Curtis Winsor (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:22:02 165 Kris Dahl (Team H&R Block) 0:22:09 166 Cody O'Reilly (Predator Carbon Repair) 0:23:15 167 Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin) 0:24:07 168 Aaron Schooler (Team H&R Block) 0:24:17 169 Daniel Harm (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:24:21 170 Carl Hoefer (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood) 0:24:44 171 Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:24:48 172 Paul Warner (Bob's Bicycles) 0:25:00 173 Willy J Zellmer (Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek) 0:25:20 174 Brian Rach (LAPT - Wilde Subaru) 0:25:57 175 Ben Bertiger (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:26:27 176 Hunter Huffman (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:26:49 177 Eric A Losak (Clif Bar Cycling) 0:27:50 178 Jos Leroux (Get Crackin) 0:27:55 179 Sam P Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:30:06 180 Julio Mollinedo (Predator Carbon Repair) 0:30:38 181 Federico Marchiori (Team H&R Block) 0:31:03

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taylor Eisenhart (BMC Development Team) 3:22:40 2 Gavin Mannion (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:00:50 3 James H Oram (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:00:55 4 Tanner Putt (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:01:14 5 Nathaniel Wilson (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:01:23 6 Johnathan Freter (Fire Fighters Cycling) 0:01:31 7 Eder Frayre (Calimax) 0:02:10 8 Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 0:02:12 9 Adam M De Vos (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:02:30 10 Colin Joyce (California Giant/Specialized) 0:02:42 11 Jake Arnold (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:03:08 12 Gregory C Daniel (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:03:12 13 Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:03:16 14 Logan Owen (California Giant/Specialized) 0:03:20 15 Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized) 16 Dion Smith (Predator Carbon Repair) 0:03:22 17 Connor O'Leary (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:03:30 18 Chris Putt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:03:40 19 Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC) 0:03:45 20 Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b Airgas) 0:03:46 21 Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:04:17 22 Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin) 0:04:24 23 Gerardo Medina Robles (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:04:59 24 Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:05:11 25 Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek) 0:05:12 26 Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized) 0:05:19 27 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:05:24 28 Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team) 0:05:33 29 Matt Lyons (D3Devo p/b Airgas) 0:05:57 30 Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:06:01 31 Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:06:02 32 Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek) 0:06:47 33 Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:06:50 34 Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage) 0:07:09 35 Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:07:18 36 Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:07:33 37 Ryan P Eastman (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:07:52 38 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:08:07 39 Michael Van Den Ham (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC) 0:08:58 40 Ryan Miller (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:09:36 41 Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/Specialized) 0:10:05 42 Dean Haas (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:10:44 43 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 0:11:44 44 David Kessler (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:12:23 45 Ignazio Moser (BMC Development Team) 0:13:33 46 Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block) 0:14:23 47 Michael Sheehan (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 0:14:44 48 Shane Haga (Fire Fighters Cycling) 0:14:50 49 Gabriel Baca (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:15:04 50 Michael Pincus (Fire Fighters Cycling) 0:17:02 51 Colt Peterson (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:19:53 52 Kris Dahl (Team H&R Block) 0:21:39 53 Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin) 0:23:37 54 Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:24:18 55 Paul Warner (Bob's Bicycles) 0:24:30 56 Willy J Zellmer (Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek) 0:24:50 57 Ben Bertiger (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:25:57 58 Sam P Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:29:36 59 Federico Marchiori (Team H&R Block) 0:30:33

Team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BISSELL Pro Cycling 13:32:31 2 Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:00:14 3 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:26 4 Bontrager Cycling Team 0:01:55 5 BMC Development Team 0:02:26 6 5hr Energy p/b Kenda 0:04:19 7 Hincapie Sportswear 0:06:44 8 California Giant/Specialized 0:08:51 9 CashCall Mortgage 0:11:03 10 ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker 0:15:47 11 Horizon Organic/Panache 0:16:17 12 Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:16:31 13 Hagens Berman Cycling 0:18:53 14 Predator Carbon Repair 0:18:57 15 Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis 0:22:07 16 Fire Fighters Cycling 0:27:54 17 Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home 0:27:57 18 Stage 17-Cylance 0:29:13 19 Canyon Bicycles- Shimano 0:36:52 20 Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC 0:40:05 21 Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV 0:44:19 22 Team H& R Block 0:47:05 23 Get Crackin 0:53:37

Pro women - Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:34:07 2 Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY 16) 0:00:09 3 Amy Thornquist (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:01:07 4 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:01:09 5 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:01:14 6 Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO) 0:01:18 7 Jessica Cutler (Vanderkitten) 0:01:28 8 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:01:37 9 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 0:01:45 10 Katherine Hall (Metromint Cycling Team) 0:01:49 11 Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten) 0:01:53 12 Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY 16) 0:02:02 13 Joanne M Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 0:02:07 14 Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY 16) 0:02:13 15 Laura Brown (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING) 0:02:15 16 Julie Emmerman (Rally Sport Cycling Team) 0:02:18 17 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY 16) 0:02:24 18 Claudia Haeusler (Team TIBCO) 0:02:25 19 Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:02:31 20 Lauren Stephens (M Team TIBCO) 0:02:47 21 Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:02:50 22 Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:03:00 23 Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:03:15 24 Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling Team) 0:03:18 25 Joy L McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage) 0:03:27 26 Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:03:28 27 Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:03:30 28 Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO) 0:03:32 29 Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:03:34 30 Sarah Barber (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 0:03:36 31 Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:03:46 32 Emily Kachorek (Vanderkitten) 0:03:47 33 Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY 16) 0:03:47 34 Stephanie N Gonzalez 0:04:01 35 Whitney Schultz (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING) 0:04:02 36 Lindsay Bayer (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING) 0:04:05 37 Anna Christiansen 0:04:15 38 Jennifer Burtner (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 0:04:16 39 Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:04:17 40 Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY 16) 0:04:22 41 Amy Phillips (Hub Endurance) 0:04:23 42 Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:04:24 43 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO) 0:04:33 44 Mary Zider (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING) 0:04:34 45 Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO) 0:04:34 46 Fiona Strouts (Metromint Cycling Team) 0:04:35 47 Vanessa Johnson (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 0:04:40 48 Annalisa S Fish (Rockford/Clif) 0:04:42 49 Jenny S Lehmann 0:04:43 50 Fabienne Gerard (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:04:45 51 Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:04:48 52 Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:04:50 53 Jessica Cerra (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:04:52 54 Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Racing Team) 0:04:52 55 Leah Guloien (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING) 0:04:59 56 Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:04:59 57 Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:04:59 58 Jennifer App 0:05:01 59 Mikayla Lyman (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:05:16 60 Anne Donley 0:05:16 61 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 0:05:18 62 Sue Butler (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:05:21 63 Jennifer Whalen (Metromint Cycling Team) 0:05:22 64 Megan Gray (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 0:05:23 65 Stephanie A Skoreyko 0:05:26 66 Sophie Williamson (Vanderkitten) 0:05:29 67 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:05:32 68 Jamie Gilgen (Infinit Canada / Cyclepower) 0:05:33 69 Laura Dodd (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 0:05:34 70 Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:05:34 71 Kaelly Farnham (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:05:39 72 Maria Santiago 0:05:40 73 Martina Patella (Glamour Cats p/b Picco & The Jets) 0:05:50 74 Jody Frank (NorthPoint Women's Racing Team) 0:06:06 75 Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:06:07 76 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:06:07 77 Kimberley Turner 0:06:25 78 Amy Mcguire (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:06:27 79 Kimberley Wells (Exergy TWENTY 16) 0:06:29 80 Abigail Mickey (Metromint Cycling Team) 0:06:39 81 Laura Ralston (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:06:40 82 Allison Arensman (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:06:40 83 Brenna Lopez-Otero (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:06:49 84 Anne Usher (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:06:51 85 Shoshauna A Laxson (Trek Red Truck Racing Team) 0:06:57 86 Maddi Campbell (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING) 0:07:01 87 Alexandra Burton (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:07:07 88 Keri Gibson (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:07:14 89 Sabrina David (Metromint Cycling Team) 0:07:17 90 Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:07:20 91 Meghan Grant (Metromint Cycling Team) 0:07:33 92 Kerry Martin (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:07:36 93 Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten) 0:08:11 94 Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:08:11 95 Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:08:24 96 Jennifer Reither (Vanderkitten) 0:09:20

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO) 0:35:26 2 Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:03:30 3 Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:03:41 4 Mikayla Lyman (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:03:58 5 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 0:04:00 6 Sophie Williamson (Vanderkitten) 0:04:11 7 Allison Arensman (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:05:22 8 Maddi Campbell (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING) 0:05:42

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Exergy TWENTY 16 2:23:15 2 NOW and Novartis for MS 0:00:21 3 Team TIBCO 0:00:46 4 Optum p/b Kelly Benefits 0:03:39 5 DNA Cycling p/b Plan7 0:05:01 6 Vanderkitten 0:05:38 7 Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING 0:08:07 8 Metromint Cycling Team 0:08:15 9 SCCA/Starbucks Cycling 0:11:06 10 Team Kenda p/b RACC 0:12:49 11 FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 0:15:32 12 BMC Total Care Racing 0:16:20

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY 16) 3:49:30 2 Claudia Haeusler (Team TIBCO) 0:02:20 3 Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY 16) 0:02:48 4 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:04:14 5 Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO) 0:05:08 6 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY 16) 0:06:05 7 Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:06:31 8 Joanne M Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 0:06:33 9 Jessica Cutler (Vanderkitten) 0:06:51 10 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 0:07:08 11 Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:08:22 12 Amy Thornquist (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:08:56 13 Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:09:43 14 Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten) 0:09:45 15 Jessica Cerra (BMC Total Care Racing) 16 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:10:24 17 Lauren Stephens (M Team TIBCO) 0:10:40 18 Katherine Hall (Metromint Cycling Team) 0:11:18 19 Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:11:41 20 Julie Emmerman (Rally Sport Cycling Team) 0:12:09 21 Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO) 0:12:43 22 Kaelly Farnham (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:14:27 23 Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:15:29 24 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:16:47 25 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:17:23 26 Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY 16) 0:17:42 27 Laura Brown (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING) 0:17:50 28 Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:18:36 29 Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:18:46 30 Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:19:07 31 Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling Team) 0:19:11 32 Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:19:22 33 Stephanie N Gonzalez 0:19:46 34 Emily Kachorek (Vanderkitten) 0:19:50 35 Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:19:55 36 Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:19:57 37 Joy L McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage) 0:20:03 38 Anna Christiansen 0:20:09 39 Mary Zider (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING) 0:20:30 40 Fiona Strouts (Metromint Cycling Team) 0:20:35 41 Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:20:46 42 Fabienne Gerard (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:20:51 43 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO) 0:20:58 44 Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Racing Team) 0:21:04 45 Leah Guloien (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING) 0:21:07 46 Whitney Schultz (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING) 0:21:13 47 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:21:17 48 Mikayla Lyman (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:21:21 49 Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY 16) 0:21:24 50 Sophie Williamson (Vanderkitten) 0:21:33 51 Jennifer Whalen (Metromint Cycling Team) 0:21:39 52 Laura Dodd (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 0:22:24 53 Lindsay Bayer (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING) 0:23:30 54 Vanessa Johnson (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 0:23:32 55 Abigail Mickey (Metromint Cycling Team) 0:23:35 56 Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:23:42 57 Anne Usher (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:23:49 58 Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:23:50 59 Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:23:54 60 Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY 16) 0:24:27 61 Jenny S Lehmann 0:24:33 62 Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten) 0:25:00 63 Jennifer Burtner (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 0:25:31 64 Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:25:38 65 Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO) 0:25:49 66 Amy Phillips (Hub Endurance) 0:26:08 67 Sarah Barber (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 0:26:10 68 Maria Santiago 0:26:18 69 Megan Gray (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 70 Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:26:40 71 Jody Frank (NorthPoint Women's Racing Team) 0:26:43 72 Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:27:07 73 Kerry Martin (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:27:08 74 Kimberley Wells (Exergy TWENTY 16) 0:29:00 75 Maddi Campbell (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING) 0:29:06 76 Martina Patella (Glamour Cats p/b Picco & The Jets) 0:29:17 77 Shoshauna A Laxson (Trek Red Truck Racing Team) 0:29:39 78 Meghan Grant (Metromint Cycling Team) 0:29:41 79 Sabrina David (Metromint Cycling Team) 0:30:06 80 Anne Donley 0:30:27 81 Laura Ralston (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:30:35 82 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:32:02 83 Sue Butler (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:33:04 84 Kimberley Turner 0:35:49 85 Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:36:45 86 Amy Mcguire (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:37:47 87 Annalisa S Fish (Rockford/Clif) 0:37:54 88 Keri Gibson (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:39:17 89 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 0:40:37 90 Jennifer App 0:41:52 91 Brenna Lopez-Otero (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:42:13 92 Stephanie A Skoreyko 0:42:17 93 Jamie Gilgen (Infinit Canada / Cyclepower) 0:42:23 94 Alexandra Burton (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:44:19 95 Allison Arensman (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:45:06 96 Jennifer Reither (Vanderkitten) 0:47:01

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO) 3:54:38 2 Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:14:47 3 Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:15:38 4 Mikayla Lyman (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:16:13 5 Sophie Williamson (Vanderkitten) 0:16:25 6 Maddi Campbell (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING) 0:23:58 7 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 0:35:29 8 Allison Arensman (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:39:58