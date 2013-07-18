Trending

Tvetcov, Powers claim Prineville Time Trial

Novak news men's leader as McGrath adds over a minute to her rivals

Image 1 of 21

Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) during his race winning ride.

Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) during his race winning ride.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 21

Kristin McGrath (Exergy) riding in yellow and keeps it for another day.

Kristin McGrath (Exergy) riding in yellow and keeps it for another day.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 21

Claudia Hausler (TIBCO) trying to hold onto her GC time.

Claudia Hausler (TIBCO) trying to hold onto her GC time.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 21

Kristin McGrath (Exergy) goes into tomorrow's stage with a big gap on the field.

Kristin McGrath (Exergy) goes into tomorrow's stage with a big gap on the field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 21

Nate English (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) came in sixth even after yesterday's hard efforts.

Nate English (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) came in sixth even after yesterday's hard efforts.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 21

Scott Zwizanski (Optum) coming back from the turn around.

Scott Zwizanski (Optum) coming back from the turn around.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 21

Bobby Sweeting (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) took back some GC time today with his fifth place.

Bobby Sweeting (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) took back some GC time today with his fifth place.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 21

Riders were coming and going as they pass by on the out and back course.

Riders were coming and going as they pass by on the out and back course.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 21

Jakub Novak (BMC) came in fourth and took the overall lead on GC.

Jakub Novak (BMC) came in fourth and took the overall lead on GC.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 21

Marra Abbott (Exergy) will be at the front again tomorrow when the roads go up.

Marra Abbott (Exergy) will be at the front again tomorrow when the roads go up.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 21

Jasmin Glaesser (TIBCO) comes by in the best young rider jersey.

Jasmin Glaesser (TIBCO) comes by in the best young rider jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 21

Claudia Hausler (TIBCO) coming by near the end of the day.

Claudia Hausler (TIBCO) coming by near the end of the day.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 21

Tom Zirbel (Optum) put in a good ride today for third place.

Tom Zirbel (Optum) put in a good ride today for third place.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 21

Paco Mancebo (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) will be looking to make up some GC time on tomorrow's climbs.

Paco Mancebo (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) will be looking to make up some GC time on tomorrow's climbs.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 21

Phil Gaimon (Bissell) tried hard to hold onto the yellow jersey today.

Phil Gaimon (Bissell) tried hard to hold onto the yellow jersey today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 21

Lauren Hall (Optum) looking happy to be back racing in the US.

Lauren Hall (Optum) looking happy to be back racing in the US.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 21

Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis) rode within the top ten today.

Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis) rode within the top ten today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 21

Jade Wilcoxson (Optum) recovered from yesterday's hard stage to come in fifth.

Jade Wilcoxson (Optum) recovered from yesterday's hard stage to come in fifth.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 21

Jessica Cutler (Vanderkitten) had a great seventh place ride today.

Jessica Cutler (Vanderkitten) had a great seventh place ride today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 21

Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis) shows the form that brought her to today's win.

Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis) shows the form that brought her to today's win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 21

Riders had a nice course today and good weather for the TT.

Riders had a nice course today and good weather for the TT.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly-Kenda) and Alison Powers (NOW & Novartis for MS) used their skills in the race against the clock to take the wins Thursday during the stage 2 Crooked River Time Trial at the Bend Memorial Clinic Cascade Cycling Classic.

The third day at the Oregon race greeted riders with temperatures above 90 degrees Fahrenheit along the 27.5km out-and-back course outside of the small town of La Pine northeast of Bend.

Tvetcov covered the route in 30:39 to finish ahead of Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro-Strava) and US national time trial champion Tom Zirbel (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies). The 24-year-old stage winner from Moldova said having the team car following him this year made the difference.

"It was a big help to have the follow car honking at me," Tevtcov said. "I remember last year when I was alone and I was, 'meh,' some parts were lazy, and this year was good, steadier."

Race leader Phil Gaimon (Bissell Pro Cycling) finished 22nd, 1:21 off Tvetcov's pace and surrendered his yellow jersey to BMC Development Team's Jakub Novak. The 22-year-old Czech Republic rider started the day eighth overall and finished fourth on the stage, lifting him into the race lead by 18 seconds over Tvetcov. Optum's Chad Haga is now third overall, 20 seconds behind Novak. Gaimon slipped to seventh, 36 seconds back.

"I knew today was my day because in [Tour de] Beauce I was pretty good in the TT," Novak said. "So I was counting that I could do a good TT and move more to the front of the GC. I was thinking that I would do well, but I wasn't thinking I would move into first. Now there are still three days ahead, so we are going to try and keep the jersey. I'm looking forward to fighting for the jersey."

Powers gains time, but GC hunt is 'over' 

Powers covered the course in 34:07 to take the women's win ahead of race leader Kristin McGrath (Exergy-Twenty16), who finished nine seconds down. DNA Cycling's Amy Thornquist, who won the Mt. Hood Cycling Classic in Oregon last month, finished third, 1:07 behind Powers.

"I was pretty motivated after the disappointment from yesterday," said Powers, who lost the leader's jersey during Wednesday's stage 1 McKenzie Pass Road Race. "I looked at what I did well last year at this TT and what I could do better. I remember last year I started out too hard and really suffered on the way back. So I tried to do the opposite of that, go out a little easier and be super strong coming back. I had a fast time, and thank goodness I did because [Kristin McGrath] was only nine seconds behind. So I'm super pleased with my ride."

The top three in the women's overall battle remained in the same order, although McGrath added more than a minute to the gap over her main GC rival. Claudia Häusler is now 2:20 behind, while McGrath's teammate, Mara Abbott, is 2:48 down. Powers jumped to fourth overall, 4:14 down.

McGrath said that keeping the jersey – and putting significant time on her overall rivals – made up for the disappointment of not winning the stage. And she praised her teammates for soft-pedaling through the stage in order to save energy for Friday's stage 3 yellow jersey defense.

"You always come out to win," McGrath said. "But I knew Alison would put in a really good ride today. It was definitely motivating to try and get more time on everybody. The team worked really hard yesterday, and today they gave up their races in hopes of keeping yellow, so I owed it to them."

Friday's stage 3 Cascade Lakes Road Race is a classic course that starts and finishes in the parking lot of the Mt. Bachelor Ski Area west of Bend. The route circles around the mountain and its glacier-fed alpine lakes for 148km and 1,321 meters of total elevation gain. The stage ends with a gradual 32km climb that ascends 563 meters to the finish. The women cover a shorter version of the route for 112km.

Powers said she believes her hopes for an overall win are over, but she said the team will continue to hunt stage wins.

"We're going to be opportunistic now," Powers said. "I mean you never know what will happen. Lots of stuff can happen. But yeah, I think GC is over."

McGrath and Exergy-Twenty16 now have the daunting task of defending yellow in the talent-stacked field on a difficult course.

"Tomorrow is historically a really hard stage," the race leader said. "There are a lot of rollers, ups and downs, and typically aggressive riding by the pack, so even though there aren't any huge climbs in it, the rolling terrain makes it a tough stage, so it will definitely be another tough day in the saddle.

"This is a big pack and a very motivated pack," McGrath said. "Breaks can go and get a lot of time very quickly on that course. We've seen that. So we're going to have to be really attentive and make sure we keep the field in check."

Pro men - Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:31:00
2Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava)0:00:18
3Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:18
4Jakub Novak (BMC Development Team)0:00:20
5Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:00:33
6Nate English (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:00:39
7David Williams (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:00:42
8Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:43
9Silvan Dillier (BMC Development Team)0:00:46
10Justin Rossi (A Marc Pro - Strava)0:00:46
11Taylor Eisenhart (BMC Development Team)0:00:49
12Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear)0:00:50
13Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:53
14Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:57
15Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:01:00
16Cameron V Cogburn (CCB Racing)0:01:03
17Chris Barton (CashCall Mortgage)0:01:05
18Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:01:08
19Max Korus (Astellas Oncology)0:01:16
20Gavin Mannion (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:01:16
21James H Oram (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:01:19
22Phillip Gaimon (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:01:20
23Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:20
24Andy Baker (Hincapie Sportswear)0:01:21
25Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:01:22
26Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:01:26
27Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:01:27
28Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:01:28
29Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:29
30Kirk Carlsen (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:01:34
31Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:34
32David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)0:01:37
33Gregory C Daniel (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:01:40
34Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear)0:01:44
35Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)0:01:45
36Curtis Dearden (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)0:01:49
37Chris Gruber (Champion System pb Stan's)
38Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:01:50
39Johnathan Freter (Fire Fighters Cycling)0:01:53
40Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage)0:01:53
41Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:01:55
42Tanner Putt (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:01:57
43Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:02:01
44Taylor Shelden (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:02:01
45Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)0:02:03
46Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)0:02:03
47Chase A Pinkham (Jamis-Hagens Bergman)0:02:03
48James F Schurman (Champion System pb Stan's)0:02:04
49Nathaniel Wilson (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:02:04
50Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:02:05
51James Stemper (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:02:05
52Flavio De Luna (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:02:07
53Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:02:09
54Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:02:13
55Shane Haga (Fire Fighters Cycling)0:02:15
56Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin)0:02:19
57Frank Travieso (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:02:20
58Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:02:22
59Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)0:02:24
60Kurt Wolfgang (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:02:26
61Tim Roe (BMC Development Team)0:02:27
62Ben Chaddock (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:02:27
63Eder Frayre (Calimax)0:02:28
64Kris Dahl (Team H&R Block)0:02:28
65Cesar Grajales (Predator Carbon Repair)0:02:31
66Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)0:02:33
67Ariel Herrmann (Marc Pro - Strava)0:02:33
68Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear)0:02:33
69Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b Airgas)0:02:34
70Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:36
71Adam M De Vos (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:02:37
72Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear)0:02:37
73Timothy Rugg (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:02:38
74Bailey V Mcknight (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:02:41
75Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear)0:02:43
76Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:02:45
77Coulton Hartrich (J Astellas Oncology)0:02:46
78Jake Arnold (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:02:48
79Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:02:50
80Matt Lyons (D3Devo p/b Airgas)0:02:50
81Garrett McLeod (Team H&R Block)0:02:51
82Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:02:51
83Benjamin Zawacki (Hincapie Sportswear)0:02:53
84Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:02:53
85Arnaud Grand (BMC Development Team)0:02:56
86Ryan P Eastman (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:02:56
87Alex Hagman (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:02:58
88Colin Joyce (California Giant/Specialized)0:02:58
89Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block)0:02:59
90Michael Torckler (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:02:59
91Ignazio Moser (BMC Development Team)0:03:00
92Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:03:03
93Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:03:03
94Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)0:03:04
95Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek)0:03:05
96Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)0:03:06
97Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:03:07
98Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)0:03:10
99Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)0:03:12
100Logan Owen (California Giant/Specialized)0:03:13
101Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance)0:03:14
102Daniel Harm (Stage 17-Cylance)0:03:16
103Patrick Mccarty0:03:17
104Conor Mullervy (Predator Carbon Repair)0:03:18
105Chris Putt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:03:18
106Maxim Jenkins (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:03:19
107Connor O'Leary (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:03:20
108Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin)0:03:21
109Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)0:03:21
110Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:03:21
111George Cyrus (Landis/Trek)0:03:23
112Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:03:23
113Eric R Hill (LAPT - Wilde Subaru)0:03:23
114Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:03:23
115Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team)0:03:25
116Isaac Howe (SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:03:29
117David Kessler (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:03:31
118Tyler M Riedesel (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:03:36
119Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:03:36
120Gerardo Medina Robles (Stage 17-Cylance)0:03:36
121Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:03:37
122Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:03:40
123Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:03:40
124Dion Smith (Predator Carbon Repair)0:03:44
125Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:03:44
126Emile F De Rosnay (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)0:03:44
127Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:03:45
128Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:03:46
129Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:03:50
130Willy J Zellmer (Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek)0:03:51
131Clay Murfet (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:03:52
132Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:03:53
133Nick Bax (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
134Michael Sheehan (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:03:53
135Kennett Peterson (Fire Fighters Cycling)0:03:54
136Robin Clegg (Team H&R Block)0:03:56
137Michael Van Den Ham (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)0:03:56
138Jos Leroux (Get Crackin)0:03:58
139Chris Uberti (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:03:58
140Alder Martz (Hincapie Sportswear)0:03:59
141Stephen Bedford0:04:01
142Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/Specialized)0:04:04
143Jared Gilyard (Landis/Trek)0:04:05
144Travis Mccabe (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:04:06
145Aaron Schooler (Team H&R Block)0:04:09
146Carl Hoefer (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood)0:04:11
147Hunter Huffman (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:04:12
148Brad Clifford (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:04:13
149Nathan Brown0:04:16
150Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)0:04:18
151Shane Braley (Champion System pb Stan's)0:04:21
152Colt Peterson (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:04:21
153Jesse R Reams (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:04:21
154Joe D Waters (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:04:23
155Brian Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)0:04:31
156Brian Rach (LAPT - Wilde Subaru)0:04:34
157Barry Miller (Fire Fighters Cycling)0:04:42
158Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:04:44
159Ian Baldwin (LWV/Hagens Berman/Society Cons)0:04:45
160Curtis Winsor (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:04:45
161Sergio Hernandez (Predator Carbon Repair)0:04:45
162Michael Pincus (Fire Fighters Cycling)0:04:46
163Steven Davis (Spy Giant)0:04:46
164Eric Young (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:04:48
165Dean Haas (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:04:48
166Gabriel Baca (Stage 17-Cylance)0:04:50
167Camilo Zambrano (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:05:09
168Ben Bertiger (Stage 17-Cylance)0:05:15
169Aurelien Passeron (Predator Carbon Repair)0:05:24
170Eric A Losak (Clif Bar Cycling)0:05:25
171Ryan Miller (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:05:29
172Sam P Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:05:31
173Patrick Kos0:05:40
174Andres Diaz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:05:44
175Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin)0:05:47
176Barry Wicks (Kona Factory Team)0:05:54
177Paul Warner (Bob's Bicycles)0:06:17
178Federico Marchiori (Team H&R Block)0:06:45
179Cory T Wallace (Kona Factory Team)0:07:05
180Cody O'Reilly (Predator Carbon Repair)0:07:06
181Julio Mollinedo (Predator Carbon Repair)0:07:07
HDZac Noonan (D3Devo p/b Airgas)0:14:25

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Eisenhart (BMC Development Team)0:31:49
2Gavin Mannion (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:00:27
3James H Oram (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:00:30
4Gregory C Daniel (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:00:51
5Johnathan Freter (Fire Fighters Cycling)0:01:04
6Tanner Putt (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:01:08
7Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)0:01:14
8Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)0:01:14
9Nathaniel Wilson (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:01:15
10Shane Haga (Fire Fighters Cycling)0:01:26
11Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin)0:01:30
12Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)0:01:35
13Eder Frayre (Calimax)0:01:39
14Kris Dahl (Team H&R Block)0:01:39
15Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b Airgas)0:01:45
16Adam M De Vos (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:01:48
17Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear)0:01:48
18Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear)0:01:54
19Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:01:56
20Jake Arnold (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:01:59
21Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:02:01
22Matt Lyons (D3Devo p/b Airgas)0:02:01
23Ryan P Eastman (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:02:07
24Colin Joyce (California Giant/Specialized)0:02:09
25Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block)0:02:10
26Ignazio Moser (BMC Development Team)0:02:11
27Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)0:02:15
28Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek)0:02:16
29Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)0:02:17
30Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)0:02:21
31Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)0:02:23
32Logan Owen (California Giant/Specialized)0:02:24
33Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance)0:02:25
34Chris Putt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:02:29
35Connor O'Leary (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:02:31
36Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)0:02:32
37Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:02:35
38Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team)0:02:36
39David Kessler (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:02:42
40Gerardo Medina Robles (Stage 17-Cylance)0:02:47
41Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:02:48
42Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:02:51
43Dion Smith (Predator Carbon Repair)0:02:55
44Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:02:56
45Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:02:57
46Willy J Zellmer (Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek)0:03:02
47Michael Sheehan (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:03:04
48Michael Van Den Ham (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)0:03:07
49Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/Specialized)0:03:15
50Colt Peterson (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:03:32
51Michael Pincus (Fire Fighters Cycling)0:03:57
52Dean Haas (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:03:59
53Gabriel Baca (Stage 17-Cylance)0:04:01
54Ben Bertiger (Stage 17-Cylance)0:04:26
55Ryan Miller (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:04:40
56Sam P Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:04:42
57Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin)0:04:58
58Paul Warner (Bob's Bicycles)0:05:28
59Federico Marchiori (Team H&R Block)0:05:56

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
15hr Energy p/b Kenda2:07:01
2Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:16
3Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:01:13
4BMC Development Team0:01:20
5CashCall Mortgage0:02:16
6BISSELL Pro Cycling0:02:41
7Bontrager Cycling Team0:03:09
8Hincapie Sportswear0:03:25
9Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis0:05:56
10California Giant/Specialized0:07:35
11ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker0:07:41
12Canyon Bicycles- Shimano0:08:25
13Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC0:08:49
14Hagens Berman Cycling0:08:50
15Team H& R Block0:09:09
16Horizon Organic/Panache0:09:18
17Fire Fighters Cycling0:09:40
18Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home0:10:03
19Team Rio Grande Cycling
20Stage 17-Cylance0:10:24
21Get Crackin0:10:53
22Predator Carbon Repair0:11:14
23Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV0:12:23

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakub Novak (BMC Development Team)3:22:10
2Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:18
3Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:20
4Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear)0:00:29
5Taylor Eisenhart (BMC Development Team)0:00:30
6Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:00:33
7Phillip Gaimon (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:36
8Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:39
9Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
10Cameron V Cogburn (CCB Racing)0:00:54
11Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:01
12Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:01:06
13Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:01:20
14Gavin Mannion (Bontrager Cycling Team)
15James H Oram (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:01:25
16Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:01:32
17Tanner Putt (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:01:44
18Chase A Pinkham (Jamis-Hagens Bergman)0:01:50
19Nathaniel Wilson (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:01:53
20Johnathan Freter (Fire Fighters Cycling)0:02:01
21Cesar Grajales (Predator Carbon Repair)0:02:22
22Flavio De Luna (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:02:23
23David Williams (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:02:24
24Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:02:30
25Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:02:33
26Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear)
27Michael Torckler (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:02:40
28Eder Frayre (Calimax)
29Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)0:02:42
30Justin Rossi (A Marc Pro - Strava)0:02:45
31Alex Hagman (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:02:49
32Silvan Dillier (BMC Development Team)0:02:52
33Tim Roe (BMC Development Team)0:02:57
34David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)0:03:00
35Adam M De Vos (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
36Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage)0:03:10
37Colin Joyce (California Giant/Specialized)0:03:12
38Nate English (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:03:14
39James F Schurman (Champion System pb Stan's)0:03:21
40Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear)0:03:22
41Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)0:03:25
42Jake Arnold (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:03:38
43Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:03:41
44Gregory C Daniel (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:03:42
45Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)0:03:46
46Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager Cycling Team)
47Logan Owen (California Giant/Specialized)0:03:50
48Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)
49Dion Smith (Predator Carbon Repair)0:03:52
50Kirk Carlsen (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:03:53
51Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:03:56
52Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
53Connor O'Leary (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:04:00
54Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:04:03
55Coulton Hartrich (J Astellas Oncology)0:04:07
56Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:04:08
57Chris Putt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:04:10
58Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)0:04:15
59Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b Airgas)0:04:16
60Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:04:26
61Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache)
62Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:04:28
63Patrick Mccarty0:04:38
64Timothy Rugg (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:04:40
65Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:04:47
66Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:04:48
67Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin)0:04:54
68Maxim Jenkins (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:05:04
69Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:05:13
70Travis Mccabe (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:05:14
71Gerardo Medina Robles (Stage 17-Cylance)0:05:29
72Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava)0:05:36
73Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear)0:05:41
74Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek)0:05:42
75Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:05:44
76Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:05:48
77Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)0:05:49
78Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:05:53
79Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:05:54
80Bailey V Mcknight (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:05:55
81Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team)0:06:03
82Arnaud Grand (BMC Development Team)0:06:09
83Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:06:12
84Shane Braley (Champion System pb Stan's)0:06:26
85Matt Lyons (D3Devo p/b Airgas)0:06:27
86Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance)0:06:31
87Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:06:32
88Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:06:38
89Garrett McLeod (Team H&R Block)0:06:41
90Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)0:06:47
91Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:06:52
92Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:06:55
93Nick Bax (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:07:11
94Robin Clegg (Team H&R Block)0:07:13
95Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:07:15
96Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)0:07:17
97Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)0:07:20
98Jared Gilyard (Landis/Trek)
99Kennett Peterson (Fire Fighters Cycling)0:07:24
100Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)0:07:39
101Barry Miller (Fire Fighters Cycling)0:07:44
102Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:07:48
103Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear)0:08:03
104Barry Wicks (Kona Factory Team)0:08:07
105Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:08:08
106Andres Diaz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:08:15
107Ryan P Eastman (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:08:22
108Conor Mullervy (Predator Carbon Repair)0:08:26
109Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:08:37
110Camilo Zambrano (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:08:42
111James Stemper (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:08:47
112Aurelien Passeron (Predator Carbon Repair)0:08:49
113Clay Murfet (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:09:25
114Michael Van Den Ham (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)0:09:28
115Frank Travieso (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:09:50
116Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:09:54
117Ryan Miller (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:10:06
118Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/Specialized)0:10:35
119Dean Haas (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:11:14
120Ben Chaddock (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:11:32
121Ariel Herrmann (Marc Pro - Strava)0:11:36
122Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:12:01
123Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)0:12:14
124Sergio Hernandez (Predator Carbon Repair)0:12:32
125Eric R Hill (LAPT - Wilde Subaru)
126Taylor Shelden (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:12:37
127Andy Baker (Hincapie Sportswear)0:12:38
128David Kessler (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:12:53
129Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:13:00
130Max Korus (Astellas Oncology)
131Jesse R Reams (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:13:13
132Nathan Brown0:13:33
133Steven Davis (Spy Giant)0:13:36
134Ian Baldwin (LWV/Hagens Berman/Society Cons)0:13:56
135Curtis Dearden (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)0:14:01
136Ignazio Moser (BMC Development Team)0:14:03
137Chris Barton (CashCall Mortgage)0:14:07
138Chris Gruber (Champion System pb Stan's)0:14:14
139Kurt Wolfgang (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:14:20
140Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)
141Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)0:14:28
142Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:14:48
143Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block)0:14:53
144Benjamin Zawacki (Hincapie Sportswear)0:15:03
145Eric Young (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:15:09
146Michael Sheehan (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:15:14
147Patrick Kos
148Shane Haga (Fire Fighters Cycling)0:15:20
149Brad Clifford (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:15:33
150Gabriel Baca (Stage 17-Cylance)0:15:34
151Joe D Waters (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:15:52
152Stephen Bedford0:16:01
153Chris Uberti (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:16:02
154Emile F De Rosnay (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)0:16:12
155Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin)0:16:13
156Tyler M Riedesel (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:16:34
157Isaac Howe (SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:16:37
158Alder Martz (Hincapie Sportswear)0:17:27
159Michael Pincus (Fire Fighters Cycling)0:17:32
160George Cyrus (Landis/Trek)0:17:36
161Brian Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)0:18:13
162Cory T Wallace (Kona Factory Team)0:19:49
163Colt Peterson (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:20:23
164Curtis Winsor (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:22:02
165Kris Dahl (Team H&R Block)0:22:09
166Cody O'Reilly (Predator Carbon Repair)0:23:15
167Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin)0:24:07
168Aaron Schooler (Team H&R Block)0:24:17
169Daniel Harm (Stage 17-Cylance)0:24:21
170Carl Hoefer (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood)0:24:44
171Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:24:48
172Paul Warner (Bob's Bicycles)0:25:00
173Willy J Zellmer (Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek)0:25:20
174Brian Rach (LAPT - Wilde Subaru)0:25:57
175Ben Bertiger (Stage 17-Cylance)0:26:27
176Hunter Huffman (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:26:49
177Eric A Losak (Clif Bar Cycling)0:27:50
178Jos Leroux (Get Crackin)0:27:55
179Sam P Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:30:06
180Julio Mollinedo (Predator Carbon Repair)0:30:38
181Federico Marchiori (Team H&R Block)0:31:03

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Eisenhart (BMC Development Team)3:22:40
2Gavin Mannion (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:00:50
3James H Oram (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:00:55
4Tanner Putt (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:01:14
5Nathaniel Wilson (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:01:23
6Johnathan Freter (Fire Fighters Cycling)0:01:31
7Eder Frayre (Calimax)0:02:10
8Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)0:02:12
9Adam M De Vos (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:02:30
10Colin Joyce (California Giant/Specialized)0:02:42
11Jake Arnold (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:03:08
12Gregory C Daniel (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:03:12
13Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:03:16
14Logan Owen (California Giant/Specialized)0:03:20
15Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)
16Dion Smith (Predator Carbon Repair)0:03:22
17Connor O'Leary (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:03:30
18Chris Putt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:03:40
19Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)0:03:45
20Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b Airgas)0:03:46
21Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:04:17
22Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin)0:04:24
23Gerardo Medina Robles (Stage 17-Cylance)0:04:59
24Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear)0:05:11
25Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek)0:05:12
26Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)0:05:19
27Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:05:24
28Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team)0:05:33
29Matt Lyons (D3Devo p/b Airgas)0:05:57
30Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance)0:06:01
31Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:06:02
32Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)0:06:47
33Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)0:06:50
34Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)0:07:09
35Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:07:18
36Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear)0:07:33
37Ryan P Eastman (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:07:52
38Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:08:07
39Michael Van Den Ham (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)0:08:58
40Ryan Miller (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:09:36
41Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/Specialized)0:10:05
42Dean Haas (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:10:44
43Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)0:11:44
44David Kessler (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:12:23
45Ignazio Moser (BMC Development Team)0:13:33
46Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block)0:14:23
47Michael Sheehan (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:14:44
48Shane Haga (Fire Fighters Cycling)0:14:50
49Gabriel Baca (Stage 17-Cylance)0:15:04
50Michael Pincus (Fire Fighters Cycling)0:17:02
51Colt Peterson (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:19:53
52Kris Dahl (Team H&R Block)0:21:39
53Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin)0:23:37
54Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:24:18
55Paul Warner (Bob's Bicycles)0:24:30
56Willy J Zellmer (Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek)0:24:50
57Ben Bertiger (Stage 17-Cylance)0:25:57
58Sam P Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:29:36
59Federico Marchiori (Team H&R Block)0:30:33

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BISSELL Pro Cycling13:32:31
2Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:14
3Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:26
4Bontrager Cycling Team0:01:55
5BMC Development Team0:02:26
65hr Energy p/b Kenda0:04:19
7Hincapie Sportswear0:06:44
8California Giant/Specialized0:08:51
9CashCall Mortgage0:11:03
10ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker0:15:47
11Horizon Organic/Panache0:16:17
12Team Rio Grande Cycling0:16:31
13Hagens Berman Cycling0:18:53
14Predator Carbon Repair0:18:57
15Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis0:22:07
16Fire Fighters Cycling0:27:54
17Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home0:27:57
18Stage 17-Cylance0:29:13
19Canyon Bicycles- Shimano0:36:52
20Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC0:40:05
21Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV0:44:19
22Team H& R Block0:47:05
23Get Crackin0:53:37

Pro women - Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:34:07
2Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY 16)0:00:09
3Amy Thornquist (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:01:07
4Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:01:09
5Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:01:14
6Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO)0:01:18
7Jessica Cutler (Vanderkitten)0:01:28
8Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:01:37
9Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)0:01:45
10Katherine Hall (Metromint Cycling Team)0:01:49
11Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten)0:01:53
12Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY 16)0:02:02
13Joanne M Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)0:02:07
14Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY 16)0:02:13
15Laura Brown (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)0:02:15
16Julie Emmerman (Rally Sport Cycling Team)0:02:18
17Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY 16)0:02:24
18Claudia Haeusler (Team TIBCO)0:02:25
19Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:02:31
20Lauren Stephens (M Team TIBCO)0:02:47
21Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:02:50
22Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:03:00
23Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:03:15
24Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling Team)0:03:18
25Joy L McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage)0:03:27
26Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:03:28
27Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:03:30
28Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)0:03:32
29Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:03:34
30Sarah Barber (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:03:36
31Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:03:46
32Emily Kachorek (Vanderkitten)0:03:47
33Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY 16)0:03:47
34Stephanie N Gonzalez0:04:01
35Whitney Schultz (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)0:04:02
36Lindsay Bayer (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)0:04:05
37Anna Christiansen0:04:15
38Jennifer Burtner (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:04:16
39Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:04:17
40Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY 16)0:04:22
41Amy Phillips (Hub Endurance)0:04:23
42Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:04:24
43Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO)0:04:33
44Mary Zider (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)0:04:34
45Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO)0:04:34
46Fiona Strouts (Metromint Cycling Team)0:04:35
47Vanessa Johnson (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:04:40
48Annalisa S Fish (Rockford/Clif)0:04:42
49Jenny S Lehmann0:04:43
50Fabienne Gerard (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:04:45
51Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:04:48
52Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:04:50
53Jessica Cerra (BMC Total Care Racing)0:04:52
54Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)0:04:52
55Leah Guloien (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)0:04:59
56Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:04:59
57Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:04:59
58Jennifer App0:05:01
59Mikayla Lyman (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:05:16
60Anne Donley0:05:16
61Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)0:05:18
62Sue Butler (BMC Total Care Racing)0:05:21
63Jennifer Whalen (Metromint Cycling Team)0:05:22
64Megan Gray (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:05:23
65Stephanie A Skoreyko0:05:26
66Sophie Williamson (Vanderkitten)0:05:29
67Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:05:32
68Jamie Gilgen (Infinit Canada / Cyclepower)0:05:33
69Laura Dodd (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:05:34
70Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:05:34
71Kaelly Farnham (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:05:39
72Maria Santiago0:05:40
73Martina Patella (Glamour Cats p/b Picco & The Jets)0:05:50
74Jody Frank (NorthPoint Women's Racing Team)0:06:06
75Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care Racing)0:06:07
76Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:06:07
77Kimberley Turner0:06:25
78Amy Mcguire (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:06:27
79Kimberley Wells (Exergy TWENTY 16)0:06:29
80Abigail Mickey (Metromint Cycling Team)0:06:39
81Laura Ralston (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:06:40
82Allison Arensman (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:06:40
83Brenna Lopez-Otero (BMC Total Care Racing)0:06:49
84Anne Usher (BMC Total Care Racing)0:06:51
85Shoshauna A Laxson (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)0:06:57
86Maddi Campbell (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)0:07:01
87Alexandra Burton (BMC Total Care Racing)0:07:07
88Keri Gibson (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:07:14
89Sabrina David (Metromint Cycling Team)0:07:17
90Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:07:20
91Meghan Grant (Metromint Cycling Team)0:07:33
92Kerry Martin (BMC Total Care Racing)0:07:36
93Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)0:08:11
94Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:08:11
95Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:08:24
96Jennifer Reither (Vanderkitten)0:09:20

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO)0:35:26
2Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:03:30
3Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:03:41
4Mikayla Lyman (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:03:58
5Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)0:04:00
6Sophie Williamson (Vanderkitten)0:04:11
7Allison Arensman (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:05:22
8Maddi Campbell (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)0:05:42

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Exergy TWENTY 162:23:15
2NOW and Novartis for MS0:00:21
3Team TIBCO0:00:46
4Optum p/b Kelly Benefits0:03:39
5DNA Cycling p/b Plan70:05:01
6Vanderkitten0:05:38
7Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING0:08:07
8Metromint Cycling Team0:08:15
9SCCA/Starbucks Cycling0:11:06
10Team Kenda p/b RACC0:12:49
11FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore0:15:32
12BMC Total Care Racing0:16:20

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY 16)3:49:30
2Claudia Haeusler (Team TIBCO)0:02:20
3Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY 16)0:02:48
4Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:04:14
5Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO)0:05:08
6Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY 16)0:06:05
7Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:06:31
8Joanne M Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)0:06:33
9Jessica Cutler (Vanderkitten)0:06:51
10Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)0:07:08
11Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:08:22
12Amy Thornquist (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:08:56
13Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:09:43
14Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten)0:09:45
15Jessica Cerra (BMC Total Care Racing)
16Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:10:24
17Lauren Stephens (M Team TIBCO)0:10:40
18Katherine Hall (Metromint Cycling Team)0:11:18
19Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:11:41
20Julie Emmerman (Rally Sport Cycling Team)0:12:09
21Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO)0:12:43
22Kaelly Farnham (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:14:27
23Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:15:29
24Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:16:47
25Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:17:23
26Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY 16)0:17:42
27Laura Brown (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)0:17:50
28Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:18:36
29Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:18:46
30Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:19:07
31Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling Team)0:19:11
32Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:19:22
33Stephanie N Gonzalez0:19:46
34Emily Kachorek (Vanderkitten)0:19:50
35Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:19:55
36Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:19:57
37Joy L McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage)0:20:03
38Anna Christiansen0:20:09
39Mary Zider (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)0:20:30
40Fiona Strouts (Metromint Cycling Team)0:20:35
41Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:20:46
42Fabienne Gerard (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:20:51
43Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO)0:20:58
44Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)0:21:04
45Leah Guloien (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)0:21:07
46Whitney Schultz (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)0:21:13
47Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:21:17
48Mikayla Lyman (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:21:21
49Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY 16)0:21:24
50Sophie Williamson (Vanderkitten)0:21:33
51Jennifer Whalen (Metromint Cycling Team)0:21:39
52Laura Dodd (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:22:24
53Lindsay Bayer (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)0:23:30
54Vanessa Johnson (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:23:32
55Abigail Mickey (Metromint Cycling Team)0:23:35
56Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:23:42
57Anne Usher (BMC Total Care Racing)0:23:49
58Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:23:50
59Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care Racing)0:23:54
60Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY 16)0:24:27
61Jenny S Lehmann0:24:33
62Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)0:25:00
63Jennifer Burtner (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:25:31
64Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:25:38
65Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)0:25:49
66Amy Phillips (Hub Endurance)0:26:08
67Sarah Barber (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:26:10
68Maria Santiago0:26:18
69Megan Gray (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
70Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:26:40
71Jody Frank (NorthPoint Women's Racing Team)0:26:43
72Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:27:07
73Kerry Martin (BMC Total Care Racing)0:27:08
74Kimberley Wells (Exergy TWENTY 16)0:29:00
75Maddi Campbell (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)0:29:06
76Martina Patella (Glamour Cats p/b Picco & The Jets)0:29:17
77Shoshauna A Laxson (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)0:29:39
78Meghan Grant (Metromint Cycling Team)0:29:41
79Sabrina David (Metromint Cycling Team)0:30:06
80Anne Donley0:30:27
81Laura Ralston (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:30:35
82Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:32:02
83Sue Butler (BMC Total Care Racing)0:33:04
84Kimberley Turner0:35:49
85Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:36:45
86Amy Mcguire (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:37:47
87Annalisa S Fish (Rockford/Clif)0:37:54
88Keri Gibson (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:39:17
89Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)0:40:37
90Jennifer App0:41:52
91Brenna Lopez-Otero (BMC Total Care Racing)0:42:13
92Stephanie A Skoreyko0:42:17
93Jamie Gilgen (Infinit Canada / Cyclepower)0:42:23
94Alexandra Burton (BMC Total Care Racing)0:44:19
95Allison Arensman (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:45:06
96Jennifer Reither (Vanderkitten)0:47:01

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO)3:54:38
2Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:14:47
3Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:15:38
4Mikayla Lyman (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:16:13
5Sophie Williamson (Vanderkitten)0:16:25
6Maddi Campbell (Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING)0:23:58
7Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)0:35:29
8Allison Arensman (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:39:58

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team TIBCO15:39:05
2Exergy TWENTY 160:05:07
3DNA Cycling p/b Plan70:21:23
4NOW and Novartis for MS0:29:25
5Vanderkitten0:36:41
6Optum p/b Kelly Benefits0:40:29
7Metromint Cycling Team0:51:35
8Team COLAVITA-FINE COOKING0:58:22
9BMC Total Care Racing1:00:44
10SCCA/Starbucks Cycling1:14:33
11Team Kenda p/b RACC1:16:05
12FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore1:25:58

 

