Trending

Tvetcov wins second straight stage, moves into overall lead

Stephens victorious in Cascade Lakes, McGrath retains women's yellow jersey

Image 1 of 26

The men's field rolls out with one of the Three Sisters off in the distance.

The men's field rolls out with one of the Three Sisters off in the distance.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 26

Claudia Hausler (TIBCO) was able to defend the climber's jersey for another day.

Claudia Hausler (TIBCO) was able to defend the climber's jersey for another day.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 26

Kristin McGrath (Exergy) stayed near the front and out of trouble today.

Kristin McGrath (Exergy) stayed near the front and out of trouble today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 26

Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) sits in the bunch before launching her attack.

Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) sits in the bunch before launching her attack.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 26

Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis) spent some time off by herself today.

Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis) spent some time off by herself today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 26

The women on one of the last steep climbs.

The women on one of the last steep climbs.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 26

The jersey wearers stuck close together today.

The jersey wearers stuck close together today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 26

Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) bridges to the front of the race.

Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) bridges to the front of the race.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 26

Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) takes the hard-fought win.

Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) takes the hard-fought win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 26

Jakub Novak (BMC) riding in yellow.

Jakub Novak (BMC) riding in yellow.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 26

Kristin McGrath (Exergy) keeps the yellow jersey to head into tomorrow's crit.

Kristin McGrath (Exergy) keeps the yellow jersey to head into tomorrow's crit.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 26

The men's break starts to get some distance on the rest of the field.

The men's break starts to get some distance on the rest of the field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 26

Summer time in Bend is a good time to get out and enjoy some racing.

Summer time in Bend is a good time to get out and enjoy some racing.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 26

The men hit the first long descent of the day.

The men hit the first long descent of the day.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 26

Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly) shows off his new road national champ kit.

Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly) shows off his new road national champ kit.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 26

The field passes over the Deschutes River.

The field passes over the Deschutes River.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 26

Jakub Novak (BMC) sits back on the best young rider wheel of teammate Taylor Eisenhart.

Jakub Novak (BMC) sits back on the best young rider wheel of teammate Taylor Eisenhart.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 26

BMC sets tempo on the front.

BMC sets tempo on the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 26

Jeremy Vennell (Bissell) takes a turn on the front of the break.

Jeremy Vennell (Bissell) takes a turn on the front of the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 26

The men head towards the finish at Mt. Bachelor.

The men head towards the finish at Mt. Bachelor.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 26

Jakub Novak (BMC) had a good ride in yellow today.

Jakub Novak (BMC) had a good ride in yellow today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 26

Phil Gaimon (Bissell) again tried to get away once the road got steep.

Phil Gaimon (Bissell) again tried to get away once the road got steep.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 26

The men head out in the morning.

The men head out in the morning.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 26

Things really begin to split up as the race gets closer to the finish.

Things really begin to split up as the race gets closer to the finish.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 26

Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) barely takes the win over Travis McCabe (Elbowz).

Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) barely takes the win over Travis McCabe (Elbowz).
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 26

The men heading towards Mt. Bachelor.

The men heading towards Mt. Bachelor.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly-Kenda) won his second consecutive stage of the Bend Memorial Clinic Cascade Cycling Classic Friday and took over the yellow jersey from previous race leader Jakub Novak (BMC Development Team).

TIBCO-To the Top's Lauren Stephens took the women's win from a two-rider breakaway ahead of NOW & Novartis for MS rider Kathryn Donovan. Exergy-TWENTY16's Kristin McGrath finished with the first chase group and held onto her race lead over TIBCO's Claudia Häusler by 2:20.

"I think I said yesterday that it was going to be a tough day, and it didn't disappoint," McGrath said. "But the team was amazing. It was no stress, just because my team was so strong and always present at the front, and it really made my job easy."

Tvetcov finished the stage ahead of Travis McCabe (Elbowz) and Chad Haga (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) after making it into a select group that distanced itself from the field on the final climb of the day to the Mt. Bachelor Ski Area. He now leads Haga in the overall by eight seconds and Novak by nine.

"It was kind of hard," Tvetcov said of the Cascade Lakes stage. "I was happy with one stage win, but I remember last year that this was a good stage for me, and everyday I feel better and better."

A long hot trip around the mountain

The stage started with a long descent off Mt. Bachelor before turning for the first of two loops around the Crane Prairie Reservoir and then the long climb to the finish back at the ski area. The day's temperatures, which once again topped 90 degrees Fahrenheit, also added to the challenge.

A large 18-rider breakaway distanced itself from the men's field on the first trip around the reservoir. With most of the major teams in the race represented, the move looked like it might start gaining some traction on the peloton. The gap went up to 55 seconds before Jelly Belly stepped up to help the six-rider BMC Development squad reel the move back in before the second feed zone about 74km into the 148km race.

"There were some dangerous guys there," Tvetcov said. "So it was like, OK, let's put a couple guys on the front with BMC."

The next group of five that jumped away included James Stemper (5-hour Energy-Kenda), Scott Zwizanski (Optum), Colin Joyce (Cal Giant-Specialized), Devan Dunn (Cashcall) and Max Korus (Stage 17). The quintet was quickly joined by Cal Giant's Yannick Eckmann, Elbowz rider Michael Sheehan, Stage 17's Rene Corella Braun and Bissell Pro Cycling's Jeremy Vennell.

The nine escapees worked well together initially, building an ultimate gap of 2:40 with less than 20km remaining. Vennell, who started the stage just 39 seconds off the overall lead, was the virtual leader on the road and had visions of yellow until the group's cohesiveness fell apart.

"We needed a lot of time at the bottom of the climb," Vennell said. "But the group I was with, I think they got a bit of a shock that we got so much time and they decided to stop working and muck around, so it sort of went out the window when everyone was trying to save their legs for the climb."

Sensing that BMC was running out of steam for the chase in the closing kilometers, 5-hour Energy took over the duties on the front and steadily whittled away at the lead group's gap, hoping to set up team leader Francisco Mancebo for the win and a run at the yellow jersey.

The reinvigorated chase made quick work of bringing the leaders back as the road started to tilt upwards in earnest. Stage 1 winner Phil Gaimon (Bissell) was the first rider to attack the now-intact field, jumping off the front and getting a small gap before counter attacks from Mancebo and Haga quickly brought him back into the fold.

But Giamon's attack was successful in blowing the field apart and creating a very select group of nine riders in the lead, including Gaimon, Tvetcov, McCabe, Haga, Mancebo, Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear), Gavin Mannion (Bontrager), Cesar Grajales (Predator Carbon Repair) and Chris Baldwin (Bissell).

"We just kind of played our chess game in the rolling section before the finish," Haga said. "And then the last kilometer came up quickly, and it really went crazy there."

Mancebo attacked multiple times in the closing kilometers but could not drop the other riders, and the group approached the ski area intact. Haga jumped early and took the lead, but both Tvetcov and then McCabe were able to slip by him at the line.

"At the caravan deviation it was a little bit confusing," Haga said. "Baldwin was on the front and he was staying left because he was a little bit thrown off. So I jumped inside, but Serghei was on my wheel."

Tvetcov played the sprint perfectly, sitting in the draft and then moving inside along the barriers to get the advantage.

"[Haga] had a good speed, and I knew no one was going to pass him," Tvetcov said. "And he just, boom, went with 100 to go, and I sat on his wheel and then jumped."

Tvetcov, McCabe, Haga, Rosskopf and Mancebo all finished with the same time. Mannion and Grajales were a single second back, while Gaimon and Baldwin came in two and four seconds later, respectively.

Novak finished in the first chase group of 15 riders that came in 17 seconds down. But Tvetcov, who started the day 18 seconds out of the overall lead, also earned a 10-second time bonus for the win and took yellow.

The Moldovan rider credited his team's daylong effort, and especially in the finale, for the result.

"My guys put me in the front before the climb started so it was perfect by the team," he said.

Stephens adds second NRC stage win to palmares

The women's 112km route included just one loop around the reservoir before the ascent back to Mt. Bachelor, and the peloton wasted little time trying to break things apart. Optum rode aggressively all day, with both NOW and TIBCO joining in with the attacks on Exergy-TWENTY16 and McGrath's overall lead. But Exergy was extra vigilant over the difficult terrain and shut all the moves down before they got too dangerous.

NOW's Olivia Dillon set out on a short-lived solo attempt to get away, but she was also quickly brought back into the fold. None of the early moves gained much more than a minute on the Exergy-led peloton.

"There were a lot of people attacking all day," Stephens said. "So it was definitely a harder race than it's been in the past."

A large crash on a downhill section of the rolling terrain around the reservoir split the field about halfway through the race and sent two riders to the hospital before a three-rider break, which included NOW's Donovan, got away with less than 20km remaining. The two other riders couldn't hold Donovan's pace, and the NOW rider was eventually out front alone.

Stephens started her bridging effort with Optum's Janel Holcomb, but Stephens attacked the 2011 Cascade overall winner and dropped her before reaching Donovan about 5km from the finish.

"So it was just me and Katie when I got there," Stephens said. "We worked well together from where I caught her with about 5km to go until the finish, and then at about 500 meters to go I sprinted."

Stephens opened an eight-second gap on Donovan by the finish and crossed the line solo for her second National Racing Calendar (NRC) win since joining the TIBCO squad this year after the Philly Cycling Classic.

"This was the stage I went into last year saying I wanted to win, but I had a teammate up the road in a break," Stephens said. "So this year to get the chance to win was pretty awesome."

NOW's Alison Powers led the first chase group across the line 51 seconds later to claim third on the day. Powers is still fourth overall 4:10 behind McGrath. Exergy's Mara Abbott is third overall, 3:03 behind her teammate.

The stage race continues Saturday with the evening criterium in downtown Bend and concludes Sunday with the Awbrey Butte Circuit Race.

Pro Men - Full Results

1Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)3:09:32
2Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker)
3Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
4Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear)
5Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
6Gavin Mannion (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:00:01
7Cesar Grajales (Predator Carbon Repair)
8Phillip Gaimon (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:02
9Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:04
10Nathaniel Wilson (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:00:17
11Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager Cycling Team)
12Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear)
13Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
14Dion Smith (Predator Carbon Repair)
15Adam M De Vos (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
16Logan Owen (California Giant/Specialized)
17James H Oram (Bontrager Cycling Team)
18Andres Diaz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker)
19Johnathan Freter (Fire Fighters Cycling)
20Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
21Flavio De Luna (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
22Nate English (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
23Jakub Novak (BMC Development Team)
24Taylor Eisenhart (BMC Development Team)
25Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear)0:00:53
26Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
27Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear)
28Connor O'Leary (Bontrager Cycling Team)
29Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
30Chris Putt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
31Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)
32Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)
33Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)
34James F Schurman (Champion System pb Stan's)
35Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
36Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
37Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
38Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)
39Jake Arnold (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
40Shane Braley (Champion System pb Stan's)
41Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache)
42Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
43Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache)
44Cameron V Cogburn (CCB Racing)
45Eder Frayre (Calimax)
46Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
47Alex Hagman (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
48Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache)
49Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b Airgas)
50Maxim Jenkins (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
51David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
52Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling)
53Garrett McLeod (Team H&R Block)
54Taylor Shelden (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
55Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker)
56Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava)
57Coulton Hartrich (J Astellas Oncology)
58Aurelien Passeron (Predator Carbon Repair)
59Tanner Putt (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:01:39
60Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)0:01:54
61Steven Davis (Spy Giant)
62Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/Specialized)
63Robin Clegg (Team H&R Block)
64Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
65Matt Lyons (D3Devo p/b Airgas)0:01:58
66Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team)
67Bailey V Mcknight (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
68Joe D Waters (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
69Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b Airgas)
70Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache)
71Stephen Bedford
72Jared Gilyard (Landis/Trek)
73Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
74Ariel Herrmann (Marc Pro - Strava)
75Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin)
76Kirk Carlsen (Bissell Pro Cycling)
77Barry Wicks (Kona Factory Team)
78Kurt Wolfgang (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
79Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)
80Sergio Hernandez (Predator Carbon Repair)
81Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek)
82Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker)
83Conor Mullervy (Predator Carbon Repair)
84Colin Joyce (California Giant/Specialized)
85Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
86Gregory C Daniel (Bontrager Cycling Team)
87James Stemper (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
88Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
89Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
90Gerardo Medina Robles (Stage 17-Cylance)
91David Williams (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
92Clay Murfet (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
93Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
94Eric Young (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
95Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)
96Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
97Ryan P Eastman (Bontrager Cycling Team)
98Nathan Brown
99Patrick Kos (D3Devo p/b Airgas)
100Michael Pincus (Fire Fighters Cycling)
101Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling)
102Barry Miller (Fire Fighters Cycling)
103Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)
104Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
105David Kessler (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
106Kennett Peterson (Fire Fighters Cycling)
107Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)
108Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker)
109Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
110Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)
111Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear)
112Gabriel Baca (Stage 17-Cylance)0:02:10
113Brian McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage)0:02:29
114Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage)0:02:34
115Cory T Wallace (Kona Factory Team)0:02:42
116Brad Clifford (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
117Silvan Dillier (BMC Development Team)
118Benjamin Zawacki (Hincapie Sportswear)
119Ian Baldwin (LWV/Hagens Berman/Society Cons)
120Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker)
121Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
122Emile F De Rosnay (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)
123Shane Haga (Fire Fighters Cycling)0:03:04
124Tyler M Riedesel (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
125Isaac Howe (SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
126Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin)
127Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
128Chris Uberti (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
129Michael Van Den Ham (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)
130Chris Barton (CashCall Mortgage)
131Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)
132Julio Mollinedo (Predator Carbon Repair)
133Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
134Chris Gruber (Champion System pb Stan's)
135Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)
136Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block)
137Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
138Carl Hoefer (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood)
139Arnaud Grand (BMC Development Team)
140Patrick McCarty (Bissell Pro Cycling)
141Michael Torckler (Bissell Pro Cycling)
142Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
143Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)
144Ryan Miller (Hagens Berman Cycling)
145Ben Chaddock (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:03:45
146Cody O'Reilly (Predator Carbon Repair)
147Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker)0:03:48
148Kris Dahl (Team H&R Block)
149Willy J Zellmer (Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek)
150Colt Peterson (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
151Nick Bax (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
152George Cyrus (Landis/Trek)0:04:03
153Brian Rach (LAPT - Wilde Subaru)0:04:08
154Max Korus (Astellas Oncology)0:04:17
155Timothy Rugg (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:04:27
156Andy Baker (Hincapie Sportswear)0:04:39
157Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin)0:04:57
158Camilo Zambrano (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
159Ignazio Moser (BMC Development Team)
160Tim Roe (BMC Development Team)
161Hunter Huffman (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
162Jesse R Reams (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
163Sam P Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:05:37
164Frank Travieso (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:05:57
165Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:06:16
166Dean Haas (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:06:34
167Curtis Winsor (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:07:09
168Aaron Schooler (Team H&R Block)0:08:06
169Federico Marchiori (Team H&R Block)0:08:17
170Paul Warner (Bob's Bicycles)0:08:53
171Chase A Pinkham (Jamis-Hagens Bergman)
172Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:29:04
173Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance)0:55:34
DNFMac Cassin (Horizon Organic/Panache)
DNFAlder Martz (Hincapie Sportswear)
DNFJos Leroux (Get Crackin)
DNFBen Bertiger (Stage 17-Cylance)
DNFDaniel Harm (Stage 17-Cylance)
DNFEric A Losak (Clif Bar Cycling)
DNFEric R Hill (LAPT - Wilde Subaru)
DNFJustin Rossi (A Marc Pro - Strava)
DNSCurtis Dearden (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)

Sprint 1
1Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)3pts
2Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)2
3Colin Joyce (California Giant/Specialized)1

Mountain 1
1Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)5pts
2Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker)4
3Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
4Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear)2
5Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)1

Young riders
1Gavin Mannion (Bontrager Cycling Team)3:09:33
2Nathaniel Wilson (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:00:16
3Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager Cycling Team)
4Dion Smith (Predator Carbon Repair)
5Adam M De Vos (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
6Logan Owen (California Giant/Specialized)
7James H Oram (Bontrager Cycling Team)
8Johnathan Freter (Fire Fighters Cycling)
9Taylor Eisenhart (BMC Development Team)
10Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear)0:00:52
11Connor O'Leary (Bontrager Cycling Team)
12Chris Putt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
13Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)
14Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)
15Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
16Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
17Jake Arnold (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
18Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache)
19Eder Frayre (Calimax)
20Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b Airgas)
21Tanner Putt (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:01:38
22Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)0:01:53
23Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/Specialized)
24Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
25Matt Lyons (D3Devo p/b Airgas)0:01:57
26Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team)
27Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b Airgas)
28Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache)
29Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
30Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin)
31Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek)
32Colin Joyce (California Giant/Specialized)
33Gregory C Daniel (Bontrager Cycling Team)
34Gerardo Medina Robles (Stage 17-Cylance)
35Ryan P Eastman (Bontrager Cycling Team)
36Michael Pincus (Fire Fighters Cycling)
37Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling)
38Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)
39David Kessler (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
40Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)
41Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear)
42Gabriel Baca (Stage 17-Cylance)0:02:09
43Shane Haga (Fire Fighters Cycling)0:03:03
44Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
45Michael Van Den Ham (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)
46Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block)
47Ryan Miller (Hagens Berman Cycling)
48Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker)0:03:47
49Kris Dahl (Team H&R Block)
50Willy J Zellmer (Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek)
51Colt Peterson (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
52Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin)0:04:56
53Ignazio Moser (BMC Development Team)
54Sam P Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:05:36
55Dean Haas (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:06:33
56Federico Marchiori (Team H&R Block)0:08:16
57Paul Warner (Bob's Bicycles)0:08:52
58Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance)0:55:33

Teams
1Bontrager Cycling Team12:39:00
2Hincapie Sportswear0:01:11
3Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
45hr Energy p/b Kenda
5California Giant/Specialized0:02:04
6Bissell Pro Cycling0:02:05
7Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:16
8Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker
9Predator Carbon Repair0:02:17
10Horizon Organic/Panache0:03:45
11Canyon Bicycles- Shimano0:04:50
12Fire Fighters Cycling0:05:19
13BMC Development Team0:05:28
14D3Devo p/b Airgas0:05:55
15Hagens Berman Cycling
16Team Rio Grande Cycling0:05:56
17Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis0:06:25
18CashCall Mortgage0:06:26
19Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home0:06:47
20Team H&R Block0:08:47
21Get Crackin0:11:05
22Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV0:14:10

General classification after stage 3
1Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)6:31:50
2Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:08
3Jakub Novak (BMC Development Team)0:00:09
4Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear)0:00:21
5Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:00:25
6Phillip Gaimon (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:30
7Taylor Eisenhart (BMC Development Team)0:00:39
8Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:10
9Gavin Mannion (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:01:13
10Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:01:15
11Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:16
12Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:24
13James H Oram (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:01:34
14Cameron V Cogburn (CCB Racing)0:01:39
15Nathaniel Wilson (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:02:02
16Johnathan Freter (Fire Fighters Cycling)0:02:10
17Cesar Grajales (Predator Carbon Repair)0:02:15
18Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:02:17
19Flavio De Luna (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:02:32
20Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear)0:02:42
21Adam M De Vos (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:03:09
22Tanner Putt (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:03:15
23Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
24Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:03:18
25Nate English (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:03:23
26Eder Frayre (Calimax)0:03:25
27Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)0:03:27
28Alex Hagman (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:03:34
29David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)0:03:45
30Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:03:55
31Logan Owen (California Giant/Specialized)0:03:59
32Dion Smith (Predator Carbon Repair)0:04:01
33James F Schurman (Champion System pb Stan's)0:04:06
34Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear)0:04:07
35Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)0:04:10
36David Williams (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:04:14
37Jake Arnold (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:04:23
38Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:04:26
39Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)0:04:35
40Connor O'Leary (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:04:45
41Coulton Hartrich (J Astellas Oncology)0:04:52
42Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:04:53
43Chris Putt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:04:55
44Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker)0:05:00
45Colin Joyce (California Giant/Specialized)0:05:02
46Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:05:11
47Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache)
48Silvan Dillier (BMC Development Team)0:05:26
49Gregory C Daniel (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:05:32
50Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage)0:05:36
51Michael Torckler (Bissell Pro Cycling)
52Kirk Carlsen (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:05:43
53Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:05:46
54Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
55Maxim Jenkins (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:05:49
56Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker)0:05:58
57Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)0:06:01
58Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b Airgas)0:06:06
59Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava)0:06:21
60Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear)0:06:26
61Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:06:33
62Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)0:06:34
63Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:06:38
64Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)0:06:42
65Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin)0:06:44
66Tim Roe (BMC Development Team)0:06:46
67Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:06:47
68Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:06:59
69Shane Braley (Champion System pb Stan's)0:07:11
70Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:07:17
71Gerardo Medina Robles (Stage 17-Cylance)0:07:19
72Garrett McLeod (Team H&R Block)0:07:26
73Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek)0:07:32
74Patrick McCarty (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:07:34
75Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
76Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:07:38
77Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:07:43
78Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:07:44
79Bailey V Mcknight (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:07:45
80Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team)0:07:53
81Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:08:00
82Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker)0:08:02
83Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
84Matt Lyons (D3Devo p/b Airgas)0:08:17
85Andres Diaz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker)0:08:24
86Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)0:08:37
87Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker)0:08:42
88Timothy Rugg (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:08:59
89Robin Clegg (Team H&R Block)
90Arnaud Grand (BMC Development Team)0:09:05
91Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)0:09:10
92Jared Gilyard (Landis/Trek)
93Kennett Peterson (Fire Fighters Cycling)0:09:14
94Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)0:09:29
95Barry Miller (Fire Fighters Cycling)0:09:34
96Aurelien Passeron (Predator Carbon Repair)
97Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
98Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:09:38
99Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:09:51
100Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear)0:09:53
101Barry Wicks (Kona Factory Team)0:09:57
102Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:09:58
103Ryan P Eastman (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:10:12
104Conor Mullervy (Predator Carbon Repair)0:10:16
105Chase A Pinkham (Jamis-Hagens Bergman)0:10:35
106James Stemper (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:10:37
107Nick Bax (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:10:51
108Clay Murfet (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:11:15
109Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:11:33
110Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/Specialized)0:12:21
111Michael Van Den Ham (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)0:12:24
112Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:12:28
113Ryan Miller (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:13:02
114Taylor Shelden (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:13:22
115Ariel Herrmann (Marc Pro - Strava)0:13:26
116Camilo Zambrano (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:13:31
117Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)0:14:04
118Sergio Hernandez (Predator Carbon Repair)0:14:22
119David Kessler (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:14:43
120Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:14:50
121Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:14:57
122Ben Chaddock (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:15:09
123Steven Davis (Spy Giant)0:15:22
124Nathan Brown0:15:23
125Frank Travieso (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:15:39
126Kurt Wolfgang (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:16:10
127Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)0:16:18
128Ian Baldwin (LWV/Hagens Berman/Society Cons)0:16:30
129Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b Airgas)0:16:44
130Eric Young (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:16:59
131Chris Barton (CashCall Mortgage)0:17:03
132Patrick Kos (D3Devo p/b Airgas)0:17:04
133Andy Baker (Hincapie Sportswear)0:17:09
134Max Korus (Astellas Oncology)
135Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:17:16
136Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker)0:17:22
137Gabriel Baca (Stage 17-Cylance)0:17:36
138Benjamin Zawacki (Hincapie Sportswear)0:17:37
139Dean Haas (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:17:40
140Joe D Waters (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:17:42
141Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block)0:17:49
142Stephen Bedford0:17:51
143Emile F De Rosnay (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)0:17:59
144Jesse R Reams (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:18:02
145Brad Clifford (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:18:07
146Shane Haga (Fire Fighters Cycling)0:18:16
147Ignazio Moser (BMC Development Team)0:18:52
148Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker)0:18:54
149Chris Uberti (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:18:58
150Chris Gruber (Champion System pb Stan's)0:19:05
151Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin)0:19:09
152Michael Pincus (Fire Fighters Cycling)0:19:22
153Tyler M Riedesel (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:19:30
154Isaac Howe (SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:19:33
155Brian McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage)0:20:34
156George Cyrus (Landis/Trek)0:21:31
157Cory T Wallace (Kona Factory Team)0:22:23
158Colt Peterson (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:24:03
159Kris Dahl (Team H&R Block)0:25:49
160Cody O'Reilly (Predator Carbon Repair)0:26:52
161Carl Hoefer (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood)0:27:40
162Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin)0:28:56
163Willy J Zellmer (Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek)0:29:00
164Curtis Winsor (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:29:03
165Brian Rach (LAPT - Wilde Subaru)0:29:57
166Hunter Huffman (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:31:38
167Aaron Schooler (Team H&R Block)0:32:15
168Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:33:24
169Julio Mollinedo (Predator Carbon Repair)0:33:34
170Paul Warner (Bob's Bicycles)0:33:45
171Sam P Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:35:35
172Federico Marchiori (Team H&R Block)0:39:12
173Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance)1:01:57

Sprint classification
1Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)5pts
2Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)3
3Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)2
4Colin Joyce (California Giant/Specialized)1
5Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)1

Mountains classification
1Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)7pts
2Flavio De Luna (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)5
3Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)5
4Phillip Gaimon (Bissell Pro Cycling)5
5Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)5
6Arnaud Grand (BMC Development Team)4
7Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker)4
8Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)3
9Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
10Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)3
11James Stemper (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)2
12Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear)2
13Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling)2
14Michael Torckler (Bissell Pro Cycling)1

Young riders classification
1Taylor Eisenhart (BMC Development Team)6:32:29
2Gavin Mannion (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:00:34
3James H Oram (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:00:55
4Nathaniel Wilson (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:01:23
5Johnathan Freter (Fire Fighters Cycling)0:01:31
6Adam M De Vos (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:02:30
7Tanner Putt (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:02:36
8Eder Frayre (Calimax)0:02:46
9Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)0:02:48
10Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:03:16
11Logan Owen (California Giant/Specialized)0:03:20
12Dion Smith (Predator Carbon Repair)0:03:22
13Jake Arnold (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:03:44
14Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)0:03:56
15Connor O'Leary (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:04:06
16Chris Putt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:04:16
17Colin Joyce (California Giant/Specialized)0:04:23
18Gregory C Daniel (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:04:53
19Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)0:05:22
20Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b Airgas)0:05:27
21Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear)0:05:47
22Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:05:54
23Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)0:05:55
24Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin)0:06:05
25Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:06:38
26Gerardo Medina Robles (Stage 17-Cylance)0:06:40
27Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek)0:06:53
28Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:07:05
29Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team)0:07:14
30Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)0:07:23
31Matt Lyons (D3Devo p/b Airgas)0:07:38
32Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)0:08:31
33Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)0:08:50
34Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:08:59
35Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear)0:09:14
36Ryan P Eastman (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:09:33
37Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:10:54
38Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/Specialized)0:11:42
39Michael Van Den Ham (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)0:11:45
40Ryan Miller (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:12:23
41Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)0:13:25
42David Kessler (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:14:04
43Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b Airgas)0:16:05
44Gabriel Baca (Stage 17-Cylance)0:16:57
45Dean Haas (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:17:01
46Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block)0:17:10
47Shane Haga (Fire Fighters Cycling)0:17:37
48Ignazio Moser (BMC Development Team)0:18:13
49Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker)0:18:15
50Michael Pincus (Fire Fighters Cycling)0:18:43
51Colt Peterson (Team Rio Grande Cycling)0:23:24
52Kris Dahl (Team H&R Block)0:25:10
53Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin)0:28:17
54Willy J Zellmer (Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek)0:28:21
55Paul Warner (Bob's Bicycles)0:33:06
56Sam P Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:34:56
57Federico Marchiori (Team H&R Block)0:38:33
58Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance)1:01:18

Teams classification
1Jelly Belly p/b Kenda26:12:56
2Bontrager Cycling Team0:00:30
3Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:40
4Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:17
55hr Energy p/b Kenda0:04:05
6BMC Development Team0:05:29
7Hincapie Sportswear0:06:30
8California Giant/Specialized0:09:30
9CashCall Mortgage0:16:04
10Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker0:16:38
11Horizon Organic/Panache0:18:37
12Predator Carbon Repair0:19:49
13Team Rio Grande Cycling0:21:02
14Hagens Berman Cycling0:23:23
15Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis0:27:07
16Fire Fighters Cycling0:31:48
17Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home0:33:19
18Canyon Bicycles- Shimano0:40:17
19D3Devo p/b Airgas0:42:35
20Team H&R Block0:54:27
21Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV0:57:04
22Get Crackin1:03:17

Pro Women - Full Results

1Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO)2:55:26
2Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:08
3Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:51
4Joanne M Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
5Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
6Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY 16)
7Claudia Haeusler (Team TIBCO)
8Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO)0:00:56
9Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY 16)0:01:02
10Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY 16)0:01:06
11Jessica Cerra (BMC Total Care Racing)0:01:20
12Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
13Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO)
14Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)
15Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten)
16Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
17Katherine Hall (Metromint Cycling Team)
18Stephanie N Gonzalez
19Anna Christiansen0:01:28
20Abigail Mickey (Metromint Cycling Team)0:01:52
21Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:02:10
22Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)
23Laura Brown (Team Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:02:19
24Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)
25Fabienne Gerard (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
26Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
27Jennifer Whalen (Metromint Cycling Team)
28Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)
29Fiona Strouts (Metromint Cycling Team)
30Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
31Julie Emmerman (Rally Sport Cycling Team)
32Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
33Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)
34Megan Gray (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
35Laura Dodd (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
36Jody Frank (NorthPoint Women's Racing Team)
37Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)
38Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
39Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY 16)
40Maria Santiago
41Jessica Cutler (Vanderkitten)
42Joy L McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage)
43Emily Kachorek (Vanderkitten)
44Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS)
45Vanessa Johnson (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
46Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling Team)0:02:43
47Laura Ralston (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
48Shoshauna A Laxson (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)0:03:01
49Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:03:17
50Amy Phillips (Hub Endurance)0:03:28
51Meghan Grant (Metromint Cycling Team)
52Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care Racing)0:03:40
53Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
54Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
55Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
56Anne Donley0:04:23
57Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
58Sabrina David (Metromint Cycling Team)0:04:27
59Whitney Schultz (Team Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:04:50
60Kimberley Turner0:05:13
61Mary Zider (Team Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:05:41
62Lindsay Bayer (Team Colavita-Fine Cooking)
63Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)
64Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO)
65Jenny S Lehmann0:05:55
66Annalisa S Fish (Rockford/Clif)
67Sue Butler (BMC Total Care Racing)0:06:00
68Allison Arensman (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
69Alexandra Burton (BMC Total Care Racing)
70Leah Guloien (Team Colavita-Fine Cooking)
71Martina Patella (Glamour Cats p/b Picco & The Jets)0:06:35
72Amy Mcguire (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
73Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY 16)0:06:57
74Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY 16)0:07:02
75Sarah Barber (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:07:24
76Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:07:53
77Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:08:07
78Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
79Jennifer Reither (Vanderkitten)0:08:29
80Jamie Gilgen (Infinit Canada / Cyclepower)0:10:22
81Kimberley Wells (Exergy TWENTY 16)
82Maddi Campbell (Team Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:16:26
83Jennifer Burtner (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
84Mikayla Lyman (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
85Stephanie A Skoreyko
86Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
87Anne Usher (BMC Total Care Racing)
88Kerry Martin (BMC Total Care Racing)0:18:54
89Jennifer App0:20:36
90Brenna Lopez-Otero (BMC Total Care Racing)0:21:50
91Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:40:47
DNFDenise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)
DNFKeri Gibson (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
DNFAmy Thornquist (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
DNFSophie Williamson (Vanderkitten)
DNFKaelly Farnham (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)

Sprint 1
1Kimberley Wells (Exergy TWENTY 16)3pts
2Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)2
3Emily Kachorek (Vanderkitten)1

Mountain 1
1Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO)5pts
2Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)4
3Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)3
4Joanne M Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)2
5Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO)1

Young riders
1Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO)2:56:46
2Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:00:50
3Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)0:00:59
4Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:02:20
5Allison Arensman (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:04:40
6Maddi Campbell (Team Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:15:06
7Mikayla Lyman (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)

Teams
1Team TIBCO11:44:22
2NOW and Novartis for MS0:02:00
3Exergy TWENTY 160:02:40
4Metromint Cycling Team0:05:12
5Vanderkitten0:05:39
6Team Kenda p/b RACC0:06:53
7Optum p/b Kelly Benefits0:09:42
8SCCA/Starbucks Cycling0:11:43
9BMC Total Care Racing0:14:22
10Team Colavita-Fine Cooking0:15:53
11DNA Cycling p/b Plan70:33:24

General classification after stage 3
1Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY 16)6:45:47
2Claudia Haeusler (Team TIBCO)0:02:20
3Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY 16)0:03:03
4Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:04:10
5Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO)0:05:37
6Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY 16)0:06:16
7Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:06:31
8Joanne M Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)0:06:33
9Jessica Cutler (Vanderkitten)0:08:19
10Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)0:08:36
11Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO)0:09:39
12Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:10:12
13Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten)0:10:14
14Jessica Cerra (BMC Total Care Racing)
15Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:10:52
16Katherine Hall (Metromint Cycling Team)0:11:47
17Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO)0:12:48
18Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:13:13
19Julie Emmerman (Rally Sport Cycling Team)0:13:37
20Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:15:58
21Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:18:51
22Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:19:05
23Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY 16)0:19:10
24Laura Brown (Team Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:19:18
25Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:20:14
26Stephanie N Gonzalez0:20:15
27Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:20:19
28Anna Christiansen0:20:46
29Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:20:50
30Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling Team)0:21:03
31Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:21:14
32Emily Kachorek (Vanderkitten)0:21:18
33Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:21:25
34Joy L McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage)0:21:31
35Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:21:56
36Fiona Strouts (Metromint Cycling Team)0:22:03
37Fabienne Gerard (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:22:19
38Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)0:22:23
39Jennifer Whalen (Metromint Cycling Team)0:23:07
40Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:23:35
41Laura Dodd (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:23:52
42Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:23:57
43Abigail Mickey (Metromint Cycling Team)0:24:36
44Vanessa Johnson (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:25:00
45Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:25:10
46Whitney Schultz (Team Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:25:12
47Mary Zider (Team Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:25:20
48Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO)0:25:48
49Leah Guloien (Team Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:26:16
50Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)0:26:28
51Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care Racing)0:26:43
52Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY 16)0:27:35
53Maria Santiago0:27:46
54Megan Gray (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
55Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:28:08
56Jody Frank (NorthPoint Women's Racing Team)0:28:11
57Lindsay Bayer (Team Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:28:20
58Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:28:33
59Amy Phillips (Hub Endurance)0:28:45
60Jenny S Lehmann0:29:37
61Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY 16)0:30:33
62Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)0:30:39
63Shoshauna A Laxson (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)0:31:49
64Meghan Grant (Metromint Cycling Team)0:32:18
65Laura Ralston (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:32:27
66Sarah Barber (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:32:43
67Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:32:54
68Sabrina David (Metromint Cycling Team)0:33:42
69Anne Donley0:33:59
70Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:34:28
71Martina Patella (Glamour Cats p/b Picco & The Jets)0:35:01
72Mikayla Lyman (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:36:56
73Sue Butler (BMC Total Care Racing)0:38:13
74Kimberley Wells (Exergy TWENTY 16)0:38:31
75Anne Usher (BMC Total Care Racing)0:39:24
76Kimberley Turner0:40:11
77Jennifer Burtner (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:41:06
78Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)0:42:05
79Annalisa S Fish (Rockford/Clif)0:42:58
80Amy Mcguire (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:43:31
81Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:43:47
82Maddi Campbell (Team Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:44:41
83Kerry Martin (BMC Total Care Racing)0:45:11
84Alexandra Burton (BMC Total Care Racing)0:49:28
85Allison Arensman (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:50:15
86Jamie Gilgen (Infinit Canada / Cyclepower)0:51:54
87Jennifer Reither (Vanderkitten)0:54:39
88Stephanie A Skoreyko0:57:52
89Jennifer App1:01:37
90Brenna Lopez-Otero (BMC Total Care Racing)1:03:12
91Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)1:07:03

Sprint classification
1Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY 16)3pts
2Kimberley Wells (Exergy TWENTY 16)3
3Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY 16)2
4Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)2
5Claudia Haeusler (Team TIBCO)1
6Emily Kachorek (Vanderkitten)1

Mountains classification
1Claudia Haeusler (Team TIBCO)12pts
2Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY 16)9
3Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY 16)7
4Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY 16)5
5Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)5
6Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO)5
7Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)4
8Joanne M Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)2
9Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)1
10Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO)1

Young riders classification
1Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO)6:51:24
2Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:15:37
3Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:17:58
4Mikayla Lyman (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:31:19
5Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)0:36:28
6Maddi Campbell (Team Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:39:04
7Allison Arensman (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:44:38

Teams classification
1Team TIBCO27:23:27
2Exergy TWENTY 160:07:47
3NOW and Novartis for MS0:31:25
4Vanderkitten0:42:20
5Optum p/b Kelly Benefits0:50:11
6DNA Cycling p/b Plan70:54:47
7Metromint Cycling Team0:56:47
8Team Colavita-Fine Cooking1:14:15
9BMC Total Care Racing1:15:06
10Team Kenda p/b RACC1:22:58
11SCCA/Starbucks Cycling1:26:16

Latest on Cyclingnews