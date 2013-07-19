Image 1 of 26 The men's field rolls out with one of the Three Sisters off in the distance. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 26 Claudia Hausler (TIBCO) was able to defend the climber's jersey for another day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 26 Kristin McGrath (Exergy) stayed near the front and out of trouble today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 26 Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) sits in the bunch before launching her attack. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 26 Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis) spent some time off by herself today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 26 The women on one of the last steep climbs. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 26 The jersey wearers stuck close together today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 26 Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) bridges to the front of the race. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 26 Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) takes the hard-fought win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 26 Jakub Novak (BMC) riding in yellow. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 26 Kristin McGrath (Exergy) keeps the yellow jersey to head into tomorrow's crit. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 26 The men's break starts to get some distance on the rest of the field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 26 Summer time in Bend is a good time to get out and enjoy some racing. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 26 The men hit the first long descent of the day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 26 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly) shows off his new road national champ kit. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 26 The field passes over the Deschutes River. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 26 Jakub Novak (BMC) sits back on the best young rider wheel of teammate Taylor Eisenhart. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 26 BMC sets tempo on the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 26 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell) takes a turn on the front of the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 26 The men head towards the finish at Mt. Bachelor. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 26 Jakub Novak (BMC) had a good ride in yellow today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 26 Phil Gaimon (Bissell) again tried to get away once the road got steep. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 26 The men head out in the morning. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 26 Things really begin to split up as the race gets closer to the finish. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 26 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) barely takes the win over Travis McCabe (Elbowz). (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 26 The men heading towards Mt. Bachelor. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly-Kenda) won his second consecutive stage of the Bend Memorial Clinic Cascade Cycling Classic Friday and took over the yellow jersey from previous race leader Jakub Novak (BMC Development Team).

TIBCO-To the Top's Lauren Stephens took the women's win from a two-rider breakaway ahead of NOW & Novartis for MS rider Kathryn Donovan. Exergy-TWENTY16's Kristin McGrath finished with the first chase group and held onto her race lead over TIBCO's Claudia Häusler by 2:20.

"I think I said yesterday that it was going to be a tough day, and it didn't disappoint," McGrath said. "But the team was amazing. It was no stress, just because my team was so strong and always present at the front, and it really made my job easy."

Tvetcov finished the stage ahead of Travis McCabe (Elbowz) and Chad Haga (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) after making it into a select group that distanced itself from the field on the final climb of the day to the Mt. Bachelor Ski Area. He now leads Haga in the overall by eight seconds and Novak by nine.

"It was kind of hard," Tvetcov said of the Cascade Lakes stage. "I was happy with one stage win, but I remember last year that this was a good stage for me, and everyday I feel better and better."

A long hot trip around the mountain

The stage started with a long descent off Mt. Bachelor before turning for the first of two loops around the Crane Prairie Reservoir and then the long climb to the finish back at the ski area. The day's temperatures, which once again topped 90 degrees Fahrenheit, also added to the challenge.

A large 18-rider breakaway distanced itself from the men's field on the first trip around the reservoir. With most of the major teams in the race represented, the move looked like it might start gaining some traction on the peloton. The gap went up to 55 seconds before Jelly Belly stepped up to help the six-rider BMC Development squad reel the move back in before the second feed zone about 74km into the 148km race.

"There were some dangerous guys there," Tvetcov said. "So it was like, OK, let's put a couple guys on the front with BMC."

The next group of five that jumped away included James Stemper (5-hour Energy-Kenda), Scott Zwizanski (Optum), Colin Joyce (Cal Giant-Specialized), Devan Dunn (Cashcall) and Max Korus (Stage 17). The quintet was quickly joined by Cal Giant's Yannick Eckmann, Elbowz rider Michael Sheehan, Stage 17's Rene Corella Braun and Bissell Pro Cycling's Jeremy Vennell.

The nine escapees worked well together initially, building an ultimate gap of 2:40 with less than 20km remaining. Vennell, who started the stage just 39 seconds off the overall lead, was the virtual leader on the road and had visions of yellow until the group's cohesiveness fell apart.

"We needed a lot of time at the bottom of the climb," Vennell said. "But the group I was with, I think they got a bit of a shock that we got so much time and they decided to stop working and muck around, so it sort of went out the window when everyone was trying to save their legs for the climb."

Sensing that BMC was running out of steam for the chase in the closing kilometers, 5-hour Energy took over the duties on the front and steadily whittled away at the lead group's gap, hoping to set up team leader Francisco Mancebo for the win and a run at the yellow jersey.

The reinvigorated chase made quick work of bringing the leaders back as the road started to tilt upwards in earnest. Stage 1 winner Phil Gaimon (Bissell) was the first rider to attack the now-intact field, jumping off the front and getting a small gap before counter attacks from Mancebo and Haga quickly brought him back into the fold.

But Giamon's attack was successful in blowing the field apart and creating a very select group of nine riders in the lead, including Gaimon, Tvetcov, McCabe, Haga, Mancebo, Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear), Gavin Mannion (Bontrager), Cesar Grajales (Predator Carbon Repair) and Chris Baldwin (Bissell).

"We just kind of played our chess game in the rolling section before the finish," Haga said. "And then the last kilometer came up quickly, and it really went crazy there."

Mancebo attacked multiple times in the closing kilometers but could not drop the other riders, and the group approached the ski area intact. Haga jumped early and took the lead, but both Tvetcov and then McCabe were able to slip by him at the line.

"At the caravan deviation it was a little bit confusing," Haga said. "Baldwin was on the front and he was staying left because he was a little bit thrown off. So I jumped inside, but Serghei was on my wheel."

Tvetcov played the sprint perfectly, sitting in the draft and then moving inside along the barriers to get the advantage.

"[Haga] had a good speed, and I knew no one was going to pass him," Tvetcov said. "And he just, boom, went with 100 to go, and I sat on his wheel and then jumped."

Tvetcov, McCabe, Haga, Rosskopf and Mancebo all finished with the same time. Mannion and Grajales were a single second back, while Gaimon and Baldwin came in two and four seconds later, respectively.

Novak finished in the first chase group of 15 riders that came in 17 seconds down. But Tvetcov, who started the day 18 seconds out of the overall lead, also earned a 10-second time bonus for the win and took yellow.

The Moldovan rider credited his team's daylong effort, and especially in the finale, for the result.

"My guys put me in the front before the climb started so it was perfect by the team," he said.

Stephens adds second NRC stage win to palmares

The women's 112km route included just one loop around the reservoir before the ascent back to Mt. Bachelor, and the peloton wasted little time trying to break things apart. Optum rode aggressively all day, with both NOW and TIBCO joining in with the attacks on Exergy-TWENTY16 and McGrath's overall lead. But Exergy was extra vigilant over the difficult terrain and shut all the moves down before they got too dangerous.

NOW's Olivia Dillon set out on a short-lived solo attempt to get away, but she was also quickly brought back into the fold. None of the early moves gained much more than a minute on the Exergy-led peloton.

"There were a lot of people attacking all day," Stephens said. "So it was definitely a harder race than it's been in the past."

A large crash on a downhill section of the rolling terrain around the reservoir split the field about halfway through the race and sent two riders to the hospital before a three-rider break, which included NOW's Donovan, got away with less than 20km remaining. The two other riders couldn't hold Donovan's pace, and the NOW rider was eventually out front alone.

Stephens started her bridging effort with Optum's Janel Holcomb, but Stephens attacked the 2011 Cascade overall winner and dropped her before reaching Donovan about 5km from the finish.

"So it was just me and Katie when I got there," Stephens said. "We worked well together from where I caught her with about 5km to go until the finish, and then at about 500 meters to go I sprinted."

Stephens opened an eight-second gap on Donovan by the finish and crossed the line solo for her second National Racing Calendar (NRC) win since joining the TIBCO squad this year after the Philly Cycling Classic.

"This was the stage I went into last year saying I wanted to win, but I had a teammate up the road in a break," Stephens said. "So this year to get the chance to win was pretty awesome."

NOW's Alison Powers led the first chase group across the line 51 seconds later to claim third on the day. Powers is still fourth overall 4:10 behind McGrath. Exergy's Mara Abbott is third overall, 3:03 behind her teammate.

The stage race continues Saturday with the evening criterium in downtown Bend and concludes Sunday with the Awbrey Butte Circuit Race.

Pro Men - Full Results

1 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 3:09:32 2 Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker) 3 Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 4 Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear) 5 Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 6 Gavin Mannion (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:00:01 7 Cesar Grajales (Predator Carbon Repair) 8 Phillip Gaimon (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:02 9 Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:04 10 Nathaniel Wilson (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:00:17 11 Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager Cycling Team) 12 Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear) 13 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 14 Dion Smith (Predator Carbon Repair) 15 Adam M De Vos (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 16 Logan Owen (California Giant/Specialized) 17 James H Oram (Bontrager Cycling Team) 18 Andres Diaz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker) 19 Johnathan Freter (Fire Fighters Cycling) 20 Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 21 Flavio De Luna (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 22 Nate English (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 23 Jakub Novak (BMC Development Team) 24 Taylor Eisenhart (BMC Development Team) 25 Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:00:53 26 Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 27 Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear) 28 Connor O'Leary (Bontrager Cycling Team) 29 Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 30 Chris Putt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 31 Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling) 32 Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized) 33 Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized) 34 James F Schurman (Champion System pb Stan's) 35 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 36 Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 37 Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek) 38 Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized) 39 Jake Arnold (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 40 Shane Braley (Champion System pb Stan's) 41 Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache) 42 Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 43 Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache) 44 Cameron V Cogburn (CCB Racing) 45 Eder Frayre (Calimax) 46 Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 47 Alex Hagman (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 48 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache) 49 Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b Airgas) 50 Maxim Jenkins (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 51 David Santos (CashCall Mortgage) 52 Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling) 53 Garrett McLeod (Team H&R Block) 54 Taylor Shelden (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 55 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker) 56 Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava) 57 Coulton Hartrich (J Astellas Oncology) 58 Aurelien Passeron (Predator Carbon Repair) 59 Tanner Putt (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:01:39 60 Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC) 0:01:54 61 Steven Davis (Spy Giant) 62 Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/Specialized) 63 Robin Clegg (Team H&R Block) 64 Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 65 Matt Lyons (D3Devo p/b Airgas) 0:01:58 66 Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team) 67 Bailey V Mcknight (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 68 Joe D Waters (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 69 Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b Airgas) 70 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache) 71 Stephen Bedford 72 Jared Gilyard (Landis/Trek) 73 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 74 Ariel Herrmann (Marc Pro - Strava) 75 Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin) 76 Kirk Carlsen (Bissell Pro Cycling) 77 Barry Wicks (Kona Factory Team) 78 Kurt Wolfgang (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 79 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling) 80 Sergio Hernandez (Predator Carbon Repair) 81 Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek) 82 Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker) 83 Conor Mullervy (Predator Carbon Repair) 84 Colin Joyce (California Giant/Specialized) 85 Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 86 Gregory C Daniel (Bontrager Cycling Team) 87 James Stemper (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 88 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 89 Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 90 Gerardo Medina Robles (Stage 17-Cylance) 91 David Williams (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 92 Clay Murfet (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 93 Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 94 Eric Young (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 95 Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin) 96 Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 97 Ryan P Eastman (Bontrager Cycling Team) 98 Nathan Brown 99 Patrick Kos (D3Devo p/b Airgas) 100 Michael Pincus (Fire Fighters Cycling) 101 Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling) 102 Barry Miller (Fire Fighters Cycling) 103 Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage) 104 Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage) 105 David Kessler (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 106 Kennett Peterson (Fire Fighters Cycling) 107 Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling) 108 Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker) 109 Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 110 Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance) 111 Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear) 112 Gabriel Baca (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:02:10 113 Brian McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage) 0:02:29 114 Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage) 0:02:34 115 Cory T Wallace (Kona Factory Team) 0:02:42 116 Brad Clifford (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 117 Silvan Dillier (BMC Development Team) 118 Benjamin Zawacki (Hincapie Sportswear) 119 Ian Baldwin (LWV/Hagens Berman/Society Cons) 120 Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker) 121 Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 122 Emile F De Rosnay (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC) 123 Shane Haga (Fire Fighters Cycling) 0:03:04 124 Tyler M Riedesel (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 125 Isaac Howe (SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 126 Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin) 127 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 128 Chris Uberti (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 129 Michael Van Den Ham (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC) 130 Chris Barton (CashCall Mortgage) 131 Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) 132 Julio Mollinedo (Predator Carbon Repair) 133 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 134 Chris Gruber (Champion System pb Stan's) 135 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 136 Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block) 137 Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 138 Carl Hoefer (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood) 139 Arnaud Grand (BMC Development Team) 140 Patrick McCarty (Bissell Pro Cycling) 141 Michael Torckler (Bissell Pro Cycling) 142 Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 143 Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling) 144 Ryan Miller (Hagens Berman Cycling) 145 Ben Chaddock (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:03:45 146 Cody O'Reilly (Predator Carbon Repair) 147 Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker) 0:03:48 148 Kris Dahl (Team H&R Block) 149 Willy J Zellmer (Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek) 150 Colt Peterson (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 151 Nick Bax (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 152 George Cyrus (Landis/Trek) 0:04:03 153 Brian Rach (LAPT - Wilde Subaru) 0:04:08 154 Max Korus (Astellas Oncology) 0:04:17 155 Timothy Rugg (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:04:27 156 Andy Baker (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:04:39 157 Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin) 0:04:57 158 Camilo Zambrano (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 159 Ignazio Moser (BMC Development Team) 160 Tim Roe (BMC Development Team) 161 Hunter Huffman (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 162 Jesse R Reams (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 163 Sam P Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:05:37 164 Frank Travieso (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:05:57 165 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:06:16 166 Dean Haas (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:06:34 167 Curtis Winsor (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:07:09 168 Aaron Schooler (Team H&R Block) 0:08:06 169 Federico Marchiori (Team H&R Block) 0:08:17 170 Paul Warner (Bob's Bicycles) 0:08:53 171 Chase A Pinkham (Jamis-Hagens Bergman) 172 Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:29:04 173 Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:55:34 DNF Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic/Panache) DNF Alder Martz (Hincapie Sportswear) DNF Jos Leroux (Get Crackin) DNF Ben Bertiger (Stage 17-Cylance) DNF Daniel Harm (Stage 17-Cylance) DNF Eric A Losak (Clif Bar Cycling) DNF Eric R Hill (LAPT - Wilde Subaru) DNF Justin Rossi (A Marc Pro - Strava) DNS Curtis Dearden (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC)

Sprint 1 1 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 3 pts 2 Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance) 2 3 Colin Joyce (California Giant/Specialized) 1

Mountain 1 1 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 5 pts 2 Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker) 4 3 Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 4 Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear) 2 5 Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 1

Young riders 1 Gavin Mannion (Bontrager Cycling Team) 3:09:33 2 Nathaniel Wilson (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:00:16 3 Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager Cycling Team) 4 Dion Smith (Predator Carbon Repair) 5 Adam M De Vos (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 6 Logan Owen (California Giant/Specialized) 7 James H Oram (Bontrager Cycling Team) 8 Johnathan Freter (Fire Fighters Cycling) 9 Taylor Eisenhart (BMC Development Team) 10 Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:00:52 11 Connor O'Leary (Bontrager Cycling Team) 12 Chris Putt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 13 Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized) 14 Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized) 15 Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 16 Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek) 17 Jake Arnold (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 18 Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache) 19 Eder Frayre (Calimax) 20 Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b Airgas) 21 Tanner Putt (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:01:38 22 Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC) 0:01:53 23 Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/Specialized) 24 Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 25 Matt Lyons (D3Devo p/b Airgas) 0:01:57 26 Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team) 27 Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b Airgas) 28 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache) 29 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 30 Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin) 31 Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek) 32 Colin Joyce (California Giant/Specialized) 33 Gregory C Daniel (Bontrager Cycling Team) 34 Gerardo Medina Robles (Stage 17-Cylance) 35 Ryan P Eastman (Bontrager Cycling Team) 36 Michael Pincus (Fire Fighters Cycling) 37 Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling) 38 Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage) 39 David Kessler (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 40 Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance) 41 Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear) 42 Gabriel Baca (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:02:09 43 Shane Haga (Fire Fighters Cycling) 0:03:03 44 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 45 Michael Van Den Ham (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC) 46 Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block) 47 Ryan Miller (Hagens Berman Cycling) 48 Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker) 0:03:47 49 Kris Dahl (Team H&R Block) 50 Willy J Zellmer (Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek) 51 Colt Peterson (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 52 Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin) 0:04:56 53 Ignazio Moser (BMC Development Team) 54 Sam P Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:05:36 55 Dean Haas (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:06:33 56 Federico Marchiori (Team H&R Block) 0:08:16 57 Paul Warner (Bob's Bicycles) 0:08:52 58 Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:55:33

Teams 1 Bontrager Cycling Team 12:39:00 2 Hincapie Sportswear 0:01:11 3 Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 4 5hr Energy p/b Kenda 5 California Giant/Specialized 0:02:04 6 Bissell Pro Cycling 0:02:05 7 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:16 8 Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker 9 Predator Carbon Repair 0:02:17 10 Horizon Organic/Panache 0:03:45 11 Canyon Bicycles- Shimano 0:04:50 12 Fire Fighters Cycling 0:05:19 13 BMC Development Team 0:05:28 14 D3Devo p/b Airgas 0:05:55 15 Hagens Berman Cycling 16 Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:05:56 17 Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis 0:06:25 18 CashCall Mortgage 0:06:26 19 Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home 0:06:47 20 Team H&R Block 0:08:47 21 Get Crackin 0:11:05 22 Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV 0:14:10

General classification after stage 3 1 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 6:31:50 2 Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:08 3 Jakub Novak (BMC Development Team) 0:00:09 4 Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:00:21 5 Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:00:25 6 Phillip Gaimon (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:30 7 Taylor Eisenhart (BMC Development Team) 0:00:39 8 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:10 9 Gavin Mannion (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:01:13 10 Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:01:15 11 Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:16 12 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:24 13 James H Oram (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:01:34 14 Cameron V Cogburn (CCB Racing) 0:01:39 15 Nathaniel Wilson (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:02:02 16 Johnathan Freter (Fire Fighters Cycling) 0:02:10 17 Cesar Grajales (Predator Carbon Repair) 0:02:15 18 Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:02:17 19 Flavio De Luna (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:02:32 20 Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:02:42 21 Adam M De Vos (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:03:09 22 Tanner Putt (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:03:15 23 Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 24 Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:03:18 25 Nate English (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:03:23 26 Eder Frayre (Calimax) 0:03:25 27 Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 0:03:27 28 Alex Hagman (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:03:34 29 David Santos (CashCall Mortgage) 0:03:45 30 Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:03:55 31 Logan Owen (California Giant/Specialized) 0:03:59 32 Dion Smith (Predator Carbon Repair) 0:04:01 33 James F Schurman (Champion System pb Stan's) 0:04:06 34 Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:04:07 35 Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized) 0:04:10 36 David Williams (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:04:14 37 Jake Arnold (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:04:23 38 Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:04:26 39 Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized) 0:04:35 40 Connor O'Leary (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:04:45 41 Coulton Hartrich (J Astellas Oncology) 0:04:52 42 Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:04:53 43 Chris Putt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:04:55 44 Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker) 0:05:00 45 Colin Joyce (California Giant/Specialized) 0:05:02 46 Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:05:11 47 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache) 48 Silvan Dillier (BMC Development Team) 0:05:26 49 Gregory C Daniel (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:05:32 50 Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage) 0:05:36 51 Michael Torckler (Bissell Pro Cycling) 52 Kirk Carlsen (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:05:43 53 Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:05:46 54 Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 55 Maxim Jenkins (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:05:49 56 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker) 0:05:58 57 Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC) 0:06:01 58 Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b Airgas) 0:06:06 59 Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:06:21 60 Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:06:26 61 Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:06:33 62 Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized) 0:06:34 63 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:06:38 64 Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) 0:06:42 65 Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin) 0:06:44 66 Tim Roe (BMC Development Team) 0:06:46 67 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:06:47 68 Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:06:59 69 Shane Braley (Champion System pb Stan's) 0:07:11 70 Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:07:17 71 Gerardo Medina Robles (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:07:19 72 Garrett McLeod (Team H&R Block) 0:07:26 73 Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek) 0:07:32 74 Patrick McCarty (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:07:34 75 Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 76 Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:07:38 77 Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:07:43 78 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:07:44 79 Bailey V Mcknight (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:07:45 80 Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team) 0:07:53 81 Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:08:00 82 Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker) 0:08:02 83 Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek) 84 Matt Lyons (D3Devo p/b Airgas) 0:08:17 85 Andres Diaz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker) 0:08:24 86 Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage) 0:08:37 87 Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker) 0:08:42 88 Timothy Rugg (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:08:59 89 Robin Clegg (Team H&R Block) 90 Arnaud Grand (BMC Development Team) 0:09:05 91 Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:09:10 92 Jared Gilyard (Landis/Trek) 93 Kennett Peterson (Fire Fighters Cycling) 0:09:14 94 Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage) 0:09:29 95 Barry Miller (Fire Fighters Cycling) 0:09:34 96 Aurelien Passeron (Predator Carbon Repair) 97 Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 98 Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:09:38 99 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:09:51 100 Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:09:53 101 Barry Wicks (Kona Factory Team) 0:09:57 102 Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:09:58 103 Ryan P Eastman (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:10:12 104 Conor Mullervy (Predator Carbon Repair) 0:10:16 105 Chase A Pinkham (Jamis-Hagens Bergman) 0:10:35 106 James Stemper (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:10:37 107 Nick Bax (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:10:51 108 Clay Murfet (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:11:15 109 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:11:33 110 Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/Specialized) 0:12:21 111 Michael Van Den Ham (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC) 0:12:24 112 Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:12:28 113 Ryan Miller (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:13:02 114 Taylor Shelden (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:13:22 115 Ariel Herrmann (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:13:26 116 Camilo Zambrano (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:13:31 117 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 0:14:04 118 Sergio Hernandez (Predator Carbon Repair) 0:14:22 119 David Kessler (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:14:43 120 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:14:50 121 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:14:57 122 Ben Chaddock (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:15:09 123 Steven Davis (Spy Giant) 0:15:22 124 Nathan Brown 0:15:23 125 Frank Travieso (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:15:39 126 Kurt Wolfgang (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:16:10 127 Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin) 0:16:18 128 Ian Baldwin (LWV/Hagens Berman/Society Cons) 0:16:30 129 Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b Airgas) 0:16:44 130 Eric Young (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:16:59 131 Chris Barton (CashCall Mortgage) 0:17:03 132 Patrick Kos (D3Devo p/b Airgas) 0:17:04 133 Andy Baker (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:17:09 134 Max Korus (Astellas Oncology) 135 Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:17:16 136 Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker) 0:17:22 137 Gabriel Baca (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:17:36 138 Benjamin Zawacki (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:17:37 139 Dean Haas (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:17:40 140 Joe D Waters (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:17:42 141 Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block) 0:17:49 142 Stephen Bedford 0:17:51 143 Emile F De Rosnay (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC) 0:17:59 144 Jesse R Reams (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:18:02 145 Brad Clifford (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:18:07 146 Shane Haga (Fire Fighters Cycling) 0:18:16 147 Ignazio Moser (BMC Development Team) 0:18:52 148 Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker) 0:18:54 149 Chris Uberti (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:18:58 150 Chris Gruber (Champion System pb Stan's) 0:19:05 151 Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin) 0:19:09 152 Michael Pincus (Fire Fighters Cycling) 0:19:22 153 Tyler M Riedesel (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:19:30 154 Isaac Howe (SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:19:33 155 Brian McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage) 0:20:34 156 George Cyrus (Landis/Trek) 0:21:31 157 Cory T Wallace (Kona Factory Team) 0:22:23 158 Colt Peterson (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:24:03 159 Kris Dahl (Team H&R Block) 0:25:49 160 Cody O'Reilly (Predator Carbon Repair) 0:26:52 161 Carl Hoefer (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood) 0:27:40 162 Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin) 0:28:56 163 Willy J Zellmer (Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek) 0:29:00 164 Curtis Winsor (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:29:03 165 Brian Rach (LAPT - Wilde Subaru) 0:29:57 166 Hunter Huffman (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:31:38 167 Aaron Schooler (Team H&R Block) 0:32:15 168 Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:33:24 169 Julio Mollinedo (Predator Carbon Repair) 0:33:34 170 Paul Warner (Bob's Bicycles) 0:33:45 171 Sam P Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:35:35 172 Federico Marchiori (Team H&R Block) 0:39:12 173 Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance) 1:01:57

Sprint classification 1 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 5 pts 2 Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage) 3 3 Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance) 2 4 Colin Joyce (California Giant/Specialized) 1 5 Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 1

Mountains classification 1 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 7 pts 2 Flavio De Luna (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 5 3 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 5 4 Phillip Gaimon (Bissell Pro Cycling) 5 5 Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 5 6 Arnaud Grand (BMC Development Team) 4 7 Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker) 4 8 Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 3 9 Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 10 Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 3 11 James Stemper (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 2 12 Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear) 2 13 Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling) 2 14 Michael Torckler (Bissell Pro Cycling) 1

Young riders classification 1 Taylor Eisenhart (BMC Development Team) 6:32:29 2 Gavin Mannion (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:00:34 3 James H Oram (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:00:55 4 Nathaniel Wilson (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:01:23 5 Johnathan Freter (Fire Fighters Cycling) 0:01:31 6 Adam M De Vos (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:02:30 7 Tanner Putt (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:02:36 8 Eder Frayre (Calimax) 0:02:46 9 Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 0:02:48 10 Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:03:16 11 Logan Owen (California Giant/Specialized) 0:03:20 12 Dion Smith (Predator Carbon Repair) 0:03:22 13 Jake Arnold (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:03:44 14 Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized) 0:03:56 15 Connor O'Leary (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:04:06 16 Chris Putt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:04:16 17 Colin Joyce (California Giant/Specialized) 0:04:23 18 Gregory C Daniel (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:04:53 19 Jordan Cheyne (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC) 0:05:22 20 Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b Airgas) 0:05:27 21 Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:05:47 22 Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:05:54 23 Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized) 0:05:55 24 Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin) 0:06:05 25 Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:06:38 26 Gerardo Medina Robles (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:06:40 27 Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek) 0:06:53 28 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:07:05 29 Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team) 0:07:14 30 Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek) 0:07:23 31 Matt Lyons (D3Devo p/b Airgas) 0:07:38 32 Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:08:31 33 Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage) 0:08:50 34 Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:08:59 35 Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear) 0:09:14 36 Ryan P Eastman (Bontrager Cycling Team) 0:09:33 37 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:10:54 38 Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/Specialized) 0:11:42 39 Michael Van Den Ham (Russ Hays Accent Inns p/b PCC) 0:11:45 40 Ryan Miller (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:12:23 41 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 0:13:25 42 David Kessler (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:14:04 43 Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b Airgas) 0:16:05 44 Gabriel Baca (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:16:57 45 Dean Haas (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:17:01 46 Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block) 0:17:10 47 Shane Haga (Fire Fighters Cycling) 0:17:37 48 Ignazio Moser (BMC Development Team) 0:18:13 49 Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker) 0:18:15 50 Michael Pincus (Fire Fighters Cycling) 0:18:43 51 Colt Peterson (Team Rio Grande Cycling) 0:23:24 52 Kris Dahl (Team H&R Block) 0:25:10 53 Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin) 0:28:17 54 Willy J Zellmer (Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek) 0:28:21 55 Paul Warner (Bob's Bicycles) 0:33:06 56 Sam P Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:34:56 57 Federico Marchiori (Team H&R Block) 0:38:33 58 Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance) 1:01:18

Teams classification 1 Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 26:12:56 2 Bontrager Cycling Team 0:00:30 3 Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:40 4 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:17 5 5hr Energy p/b Kenda 0:04:05 6 BMC Development Team 0:05:29 7 Hincapie Sportswear 0:06:30 8 California Giant/Specialized 0:09:30 9 CashCall Mortgage 0:16:04 10 Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker 0:16:38 11 Horizon Organic/Panache 0:18:37 12 Predator Carbon Repair 0:19:49 13 Team Rio Grande Cycling 0:21:02 14 Hagens Berman Cycling 0:23:23 15 Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis 0:27:07 16 Fire Fighters Cycling 0:31:48 17 Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home 0:33:19 18 Canyon Bicycles- Shimano 0:40:17 19 D3Devo p/b Airgas 0:42:35 20 Team H&R Block 0:54:27 21 Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV 0:57:04 22 Get Crackin 1:03:17

Pro Women - Full Results

1 Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO) 2:55:26 2 Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:00:08 3 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:00:51 4 Joanne M Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 5 Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 6 Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY 16) 7 Claudia Haeusler (Team TIBCO) 8 Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO) 0:00:56 9 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY 16) 0:01:02 10 Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY 16) 0:01:06 11 Jessica Cerra (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:01:20 12 Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 13 Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO) 14 Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS) 15 Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten) 16 Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 17 Katherine Hall (Metromint Cycling Team) 18 Stephanie N Gonzalez 19 Anna Christiansen 0:01:28 20 Abigail Mickey (Metromint Cycling Team) 0:01:52 21 Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:02:10 22 Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Racing Team) 23 Laura Brown (Team Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:02:19 24 Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS) 25 Fabienne Gerard (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 26 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS) 27 Jennifer Whalen (Metromint Cycling Team) 28 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 29 Fiona Strouts (Metromint Cycling Team) 30 Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS) 31 Julie Emmerman (Rally Sport Cycling Team) 32 Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 33 Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten) 34 Megan Gray (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 35 Laura Dodd (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 36 Jody Frank (NorthPoint Women's Racing Team) 37 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 38 Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 39 Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY 16) 40 Maria Santiago 41 Jessica Cutler (Vanderkitten) 42 Joy L McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage) 43 Emily Kachorek (Vanderkitten) 44 Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS) 45 Vanessa Johnson (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 46 Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling Team) 0:02:43 47 Laura Ralston (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 48 Shoshauna A Laxson (Trek Red Truck Racing Team) 0:03:01 49 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:03:17 50 Amy Phillips (Hub Endurance) 0:03:28 51 Meghan Grant (Metromint Cycling Team) 52 Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:03:40 53 Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 54 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 55 Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 56 Anne Donley 0:04:23 57 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 58 Sabrina David (Metromint Cycling Team) 0:04:27 59 Whitney Schultz (Team Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:04:50 60 Kimberley Turner 0:05:13 61 Mary Zider (Team Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:05:41 62 Lindsay Bayer (Team Colavita-Fine Cooking) 63 Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO) 64 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO) 65 Jenny S Lehmann 0:05:55 66 Annalisa S Fish (Rockford/Clif) 67 Sue Butler (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:06:00 68 Allison Arensman (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 69 Alexandra Burton (BMC Total Care Racing) 70 Leah Guloien (Team Colavita-Fine Cooking) 71 Martina Patella (Glamour Cats p/b Picco & The Jets) 0:06:35 72 Amy Mcguire (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 73 Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY 16) 0:06:57 74 Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY 16) 0:07:02 75 Sarah Barber (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 0:07:24 76 Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:07:53 77 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:08:07 78 Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 79 Jennifer Reither (Vanderkitten) 0:08:29 80 Jamie Gilgen (Infinit Canada / Cyclepower) 0:10:22 81 Kimberley Wells (Exergy TWENTY 16) 82 Maddi Campbell (Team Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:16:26 83 Jennifer Burtner (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 84 Mikayla Lyman (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 85 Stephanie A Skoreyko 86 Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 87 Anne Usher (BMC Total Care Racing) 88 Kerry Martin (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:18:54 89 Jennifer App 0:20:36 90 Brenna Lopez-Otero (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:21:50 91 Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:40:47 DNF Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) DNF Keri Gibson (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) DNF Amy Thornquist (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) DNF Sophie Williamson (Vanderkitten) DNF Kaelly Farnham (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)

Sprint 1 1 Kimberley Wells (Exergy TWENTY 16) 3 pts 2 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 2 3 Emily Kachorek (Vanderkitten) 1

Mountain 1 1 Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO) 5 pts 2 Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS) 4 3 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 3 4 Joanne M Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 2 5 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO) 1

Young riders 1 Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO) 2:56:46 2 Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:00:50 3 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 0:00:59 4 Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:02:20 5 Allison Arensman (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:04:40 6 Maddi Campbell (Team Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:15:06 7 Mikayla Lyman (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)

Teams 1 Team TIBCO 11:44:22 2 NOW and Novartis for MS 0:02:00 3 Exergy TWENTY 16 0:02:40 4 Metromint Cycling Team 0:05:12 5 Vanderkitten 0:05:39 6 Team Kenda p/b RACC 0:06:53 7 Optum p/b Kelly Benefits 0:09:42 8 SCCA/Starbucks Cycling 0:11:43 9 BMC Total Care Racing 0:14:22 10 Team Colavita-Fine Cooking 0:15:53 11 DNA Cycling p/b Plan7 0:33:24

General classification after stage 3 1 Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY 16) 6:45:47 2 Claudia Haeusler (Team TIBCO) 0:02:20 3 Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY 16) 0:03:03 4 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:04:10 5 Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO) 0:05:37 6 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY 16) 0:06:16 7 Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:06:31 8 Joanne M Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 0:06:33 9 Jessica Cutler (Vanderkitten) 0:08:19 10 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 0:08:36 11 Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO) 0:09:39 12 Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:10:12 13 Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten) 0:10:14 14 Jessica Cerra (BMC Total Care Racing) 15 Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:10:52 16 Katherine Hall (Metromint Cycling Team) 0:11:47 17 Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO) 0:12:48 18 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:13:13 19 Julie Emmerman (Rally Sport Cycling Team) 0:13:37 20 Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:15:58 21 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:18:51 22 Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:19:05 23 Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY 16) 0:19:10 24 Laura Brown (Team Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:19:18 25 Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:20:14 26 Stephanie N Gonzalez 0:20:15 27 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:20:19 28 Anna Christiansen 0:20:46 29 Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:20:50 30 Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling Team) 0:21:03 31 Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:21:14 32 Emily Kachorek (Vanderkitten) 0:21:18 33 Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:21:25 34 Joy L McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage) 0:21:31 35 Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:21:56 36 Fiona Strouts (Metromint Cycling Team) 0:22:03 37 Fabienne Gerard (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:22:19 38 Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Racing Team) 0:22:23 39 Jennifer Whalen (Metromint Cycling Team) 0:23:07 40 Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:23:35 41 Laura Dodd (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 0:23:52 42 Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:23:57 43 Abigail Mickey (Metromint Cycling Team) 0:24:36 44 Vanessa Johnson (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 0:25:00 45 Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:25:10 46 Whitney Schultz (Team Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:25:12 47 Mary Zider (Team Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:25:20 48 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO) 0:25:48 49 Leah Guloien (Team Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:26:16 50 Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten) 0:26:28 51 Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:26:43 52 Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY 16) 0:27:35 53 Maria Santiago 0:27:46 54 Megan Gray (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 55 Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:28:08 56 Jody Frank (NorthPoint Women's Racing Team) 0:28:11 57 Lindsay Bayer (Team Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:28:20 58 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:28:33 59 Amy Phillips (Hub Endurance) 0:28:45 60 Jenny S Lehmann 0:29:37 61 Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY 16) 0:30:33 62 Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO) 0:30:39 63 Shoshauna A Laxson (Trek Red Truck Racing Team) 0:31:49 64 Meghan Grant (Metromint Cycling Team) 0:32:18 65 Laura Ralston (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:32:27 66 Sarah Barber (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 0:32:43 67 Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:32:54 68 Sabrina David (Metromint Cycling Team) 0:33:42 69 Anne Donley 0:33:59 70 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:34:28 71 Martina Patella (Glamour Cats p/b Picco & The Jets) 0:35:01 72 Mikayla Lyman (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:36:56 73 Sue Butler (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:38:13 74 Kimberley Wells (Exergy TWENTY 16) 0:38:31 75 Anne Usher (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:39:24 76 Kimberley Turner 0:40:11 77 Jennifer Burtner (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling) 0:41:06 78 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 0:42:05 79 Annalisa S Fish (Rockford/Clif) 0:42:58 80 Amy Mcguire (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:43:31 81 Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:43:47 82 Maddi Campbell (Team Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:44:41 83 Kerry Martin (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:45:11 84 Alexandra Burton (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:49:28 85 Allison Arensman (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:50:15 86 Jamie Gilgen (Infinit Canada / Cyclepower) 0:51:54 87 Jennifer Reither (Vanderkitten) 0:54:39 88 Stephanie A Skoreyko 0:57:52 89 Jennifer App 1:01:37 90 Brenna Lopez-Otero (BMC Total Care Racing) 1:03:12 91 Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 1:07:03

Sprint classification 1 Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY 16) 3 pts 2 Kimberley Wells (Exergy TWENTY 16) 3 3 Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY 16) 2 4 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 2 5 Claudia Haeusler (Team TIBCO) 1 6 Emily Kachorek (Vanderkitten) 1

Mountains classification 1 Claudia Haeusler (Team TIBCO) 12 pts 2 Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY 16) 9 3 Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY 16) 7 4 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY 16) 5 5 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 5 6 Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO) 5 7 Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS) 4 8 Joanne M Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 2 9 Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 1 10 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO) 1

Young riders classification 1 Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO) 6:51:24 2 Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:15:37 3 Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:17:58 4 Mikayla Lyman (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:31:19 5 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 0:36:28 6 Maddi Campbell (Team Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:39:04 7 Allison Arensman (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:44:38