German Robert Mennen and his Czech teammate Kristian Hynek (Topeak-Ergon) coolly defended their lead during the seventh and final stage of the Cape Epic to take overall honours in the prestigious mountain bike stage race for the first time.

A large and lively crowd gathered at the finish line at Lourensford Wine Estate, Somerset West, also witnessed Gert Heyns and Matthys Beukes (Scott factory Racing) become the first South Africans ever to win the closing stage - the most sought after stage in the event. And adopted South African Ariane Kleinhans - Swiss but living in Stellenbosch - and her Danish teammate Annika Langvad were warmly cheered across the line as they won the women’s category by some distance.

Mennen and Hynek started the 67km stage from Elgin with a more than 10-minute lead and defended it comfortably - finishing in a group containing their main general classification rivals.

“I got some revenge for last year,” said Mennen afterwards in reference to the incident in the 2013 Cape Epic when he hit a duiker that ran in front of his bicycle, was thrown over his handlebars and broke his collarbone.

“But I never thought I could win the biggest mountain bike stage race in the world …it feels incredible,” said Mennen, who has competed in the Cape Epic twice before.

Hynek was riding his first Epic and confessed to sleeping very little on Saturday night: “It was a big relief to cross the line after having problems on the earlier stages, but nothing went wrong today.”

With a little bit of help from their friends, Hynek and Mennen held on to the zebra-striped yellow leaders’ jersey from stage three. On earlier stages Hynek had twice been the beneficiary of sportsmanship by fellow professionals Centurion-Vaude - Germans Markus Kaufmann and Jochen Kaess - when they handed over their wheels after he got punctures.

About 45km into Sunday’s stage a group of four riders - none in contention for overall laurels - broke away.

Cross country world champion Nino Schurter of Switzerland and his South African teammate Philip Buys (Scott-Odlo) turned up the pace and their back-up team - locals Matthys Beukes and Gert Heyns (Scott Factory Racing) - joined them. The chasing pack - led by former Epic winner Roel Paulissen of Belgium and Riccardo Chiarini of Italy (Torpado) - could not reel them in.

As the two teams approached the finish line on the grass at Lourensford, Buys and Schurter backed off, allowing the young South Africans to take the stage and make a piece of Epic history.

An emotional Beukes said the win in the prestigious final stage into Lourensford was “unbelievable … to do this with my two best friends (Heyns and Buys) and the world champion - who’s also become our friend - was very special”.

They and the Scott-Odlo team had got away from others on the portage down the old wagon trail alongside Sir Lowry’s Pass. “Once we realised we were going to win in front of our friends and family nothing could have stopped us … we could have gone on forever,” said Beukes.

Four-time winner Christoph Sauser of Switzerland had started the day with Czech partner Frantisek Rabon (Meerendal Songo Specialized) determined to make inroads into the overall lead of Hynek and Mennen, but had to settle for second overall after being unable to shake off the Topeak-Ergon team.

Sauser said he was disappointed not to win after “chasing the yellow every day … but that’s the Cape Epic, that’s how it is”. He and Rabon suffered several punctures and some technical problems during the race.

Rabon, competing in his first Cape Epic since switching to mountain biking from road racing, said he had been “to hell and back many times”. He had learnt that the racing was more intense than on the road - where you could rest in the peloton on a bad day.

There was some consolation for the Bulls team after losing race favourite Karl Platt to an injury when its back-up team - Germans Tim Boehme and Simon Stiebjahn (Bulls 2) - finished third overall.

Women

Kleinhans and Langvad (RECM2) won the women’s category by more than 30 minutes, overturning a 24-minute deficit after stage one when they were plagued by punctures and mechanical problems.

They had ridden a conservative race Sunday to hold their lead, but still won the stage by 12 minutes.

Langvad said the finish at Lourensford was “amazing … overwhelming … surreal with this huge crowd”. Kleinhans thanked South Africans who had “adopted me as their daughter … their support made me very emotional”.

Esther Suss of Switzerland and Briton Sally Bigham (Meerendal) finished second and South African Theresa Ralph and Swede Jennie Stenerhag (Cape Brewing Company) were third.

Mixed

Yannick Lincoln and Aurelie Halbwachs of Synergy won the mixed category overall in a time of 37:07:20. They were followed by Gal Tsachor and Idit Shub of Trek Israel in 39:03.37 with Tom Janas and Bettina Uhlig of Sportograf.com - BQ Cycling in third place in 39:42.31. They (Sportograf.com - BQ Cycling) also won today's stage in 3:41.29. Synergy beat their closest rivals by 1 hour, 56 minutes and 17 seconds.

Lincoln said, "I've never experienced the Epic like this. It's the biggest victory ever. I can't believe it. We never expected it."

Halbwachs said, "In 2009, I ended 24th and now I won! It's not something I really have words for."

Masters





Brentjens said, "We got stronger everyday and to finish this way is amazing. It's a great end to a great Epic."

His teammate Azevedo said, "Riding with Bart was a great experience and very special. I enjoyed being part of the Epic and the team. I enjoyed every day."

Grand masters

The South African and Austrian duo, Andrew Mclean and Heinz Zoerweg of Cycle Lab Toyota won the Grand masters overall in a time of 33:56:38. They won the prologue as well as six stages of this year's race. They were followed by Bärti Bucher and Doug Brown of Meerendal Songo Specialized 4 with Absa Grand Masters Eben Espach and Corrie Muller in third place overall. Bärti Bucher and Doug Brown of Meerendal Songo Specialized 4 won their first stage in this year's race in 3:33:36. Mclean and Zoerweg won this category by 59 minutes and 47 seconds.





Africans

Gert Heyns and Matthys Beukes's stirring win on the seventh and final stage ensured that they became the first all-African team to complete the eight-day event.

The Scott Factory Racing pair had been wearing the red African jersey - for the best performing team from the continent - since Thursday and Sunday's result put them into sixth place overall, two positions and 22 minutes ahead of closest rivals Erik Kleinhans and Nico Bell (RECM).

Philip Buys, racing with cross country world champion Nino Schurter from Switzerland, was the best-placed South African in fifth overall.

Best all-South African team on the women's event was Sasol Racing's Yolande de Villiers and Ischen Stopforth, sixth overall, but Theresa Ralph managed to get on to the podium in third place with her Swedish partner Jennie Stenerhag.

Shan Wilson and Adrian Enthoven (Definitive Bikes) were the fastest South Africans in the masters category, but had to settle for second overall, 19 minutes behind Dutchman Bart Brentjens and Brazilian Abraao Azevedo (BETCH.nl Superior Meerendal).

Nic White and Zimbabwean Warren Squires were third in the category, but more than two hours back.

Andrew Mclean, riding with Austrian Heinz Zoerweg (Cycle Lab Toyota), finished an incredible 15th overall to secure the grandmasters title ahead of Doug Brown and Switzerland's Barti Bucher (Meerendal Songo Specialized 4), who were nearly an hour behind. Eben Esbach and Corrie Muller (Absa) were third.Mixed

Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthys Beukes (RSA) and Gert Heyns (RSA) Scott Factory Racing 3:00:02 2 Nino Schurter (Swi) and Philip Buys (RSA) Scott-Odlo 0:00:00 3 Roel Paulissen (Bel) and Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Torpado Factory 0:02:22 4 Lukas Fluckiger (Swi) and Martin Fanger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing 0:04:25 5 Tim Boehme (Ger) and Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Bulls 2 0:04:25 6 Christoph Sauser (Swi) and Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Meerendal Songo Specialized 0:07:40 6 Erik Kleinhans (RSA) and Nico Bell (RSA) RECM 8 Robert Mennen (Ger) and Kristian Hynek (Cze) Topeak-Ergon Racing 0:07:41 9 Markus Kaufmann (Ger) and Jochen Kaess (Ger) Centurion Vaude 0:07:41 10 Stefan Sahm (Fra) and Thomas Diestch (Fra) Bulls 3 0:11:20

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) and Annika Langvad (Den) RECM 2 3:32:59 2 Esther Suss (Swi) and Sally Bigham (GBr) Meerendal 0:12:08 3 Milena Landtwing (Swi) and Hielke Elferink (Ned) Meerendal Wheeler 0:15:33 4 Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) and Theresa Ralph (RSA) Cape Brewing Company 0:31:10 5 Sara Mertens (Bel) and Laura Turpin (Ned) Meerendal Wheeler 2 0:39:50 6 Yolandi du Toit (RSA) and Leana De Jager (RSA) SasolRacing 2 0:45:16 7 Tanya Rabie (RSA) and Nicola Walker (RSA) Woolworths In2Food 0:49:07 8 Hanlie Booyens (RSA) and Mariske Strauss (RSA) Pragma Orange Monkey 0:51:35 9 Ischen Stopforth (RSA) and Yolande de Villiers (RSA) SasolRacing 0:56:58 10 Theresa Horn (RSA) and Desiree Loubser (RSA) Khombisa Media 1:02:25

Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Janas (Ger) and Bettina Uhlig (Ger) Sportograf.com - BQ Cycling 3:41:29 2 Yannick Lincoln (Mau) and Aurelie Halbwachs (Mau) Synergy 0:14:27 3 Gal Tsachor (Isr) and Idit Shub (Isr) Trek Israel 0:16:10 4 Eric Wictor (Ned) and Hanneke Boon (Ned) Velozine 0:27:59 5 Sophie van Biervliet (Bel) and Jan Stockman (Bel) 't Velootje 0:32:46 6 Robert Vogel (NZl) and Amanda Brooks (NZl) Hansgrohe 2 0:37:39 7 Henning Blaauw (RSA) and Louise Ferreira (RSA) Globeflight 0:40:23 8 Vaughn Roux (RSA) and Sunet Geldenhuys (RSA) ENS Mixed 0:42:39 9 Sabina Compassi (Swi) and Paul Buhler (Swi) Meerendal Songo Specialized 8 0:43:21 10 Pablo Rodriguez (Arg) and Lolita van Aardt (RSA) Orphans Africa MTB 0:48:38

Masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bart Brentjens (Ned) and Abraao Azevedo (Bra) Betch.nl Superior Meerendal 3:28:25 2 Shan Wilson (RSA) and Adrian Enthoven (RSA) Definitive Bikes 0:01:02 3 Warren Squires (Zim) and Nic White (RSA) Absa masters 0:03:31 4 Richard Lurie (RSA) and Leendert Lorenzen (RSA) Eurocasa 0:12:57 5 Derek Wilson (GBr) and Dean Camier (GBr) Motorhouse 0:14:30 6 Heinz Posch (Swi) and Andreas Guignard (Swi) Meerendal Songo Specialized 13 0:15:50 7 Andy Davies (GBr) and Marius Nel (RSA) Pragma BikePlus 0:16:04 8 Igna de Villiers (RSA) and Pierre Griffioen (RSA) LGE/Midas/DWR 0:16:41 9 Robert Enthoven (GBr) and Edward Nicholson (GBr) Nando's 0:20:34 10 Helmuth Weich (RSA) and Mannie Haymans (RSA) Mediclinic SUNHeart 0:24:51

Grand Masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Barti Bucher (Swi) and Doug Brown (RSA) Meerendal Songo Specialized 4 3:33:36 2 Eben Espach (RSA) and Corrie Muller (RSA) Absa Grand Masters 0:04:18 3 Andrew Mclean (RSA) and Heinz Zoerweg (Aut) Cycle Lab Toyota 0:06:07 4 Lieb Loots (RSA) and Izak Visagie (RSA) Pragma Nampak 0:17:01 5 Waleed Baker (RSA) and Glen Haw (RSA) Pitstop 0:23:38 6 Ivar Tollefsen (Nor) and Tronde Hilde Gutta Boyz 0:24:38 7 James Stopforth (RSA) and Peter Stopforth (RSA) MN7 0:28:24 8 Otta Matousek (Cze) and Ales Kilnar (Cze) IT champions 0:39:03 9 William Werthheim (RSA) and Greg Anderson (RSA) NUK Orthodontic 0:43:28 10 Thomas Dooley (USA) and Mike Hogan (USA) Kappius / Sir Richards 0:44:05

Africans # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthys Beukes (RSA) and Gert Heyns (RSA) Scott Factory Racing 3:00:02 2 Erik Kleinhans (RSA) and Nico Bell (RSA) RECM 0:07:40 3 Johann Rabie (RSA) and Neil MacDonald (RSA) FedGroup Itec 2 0:13:50 4 Kevin Evans (RSA) and Max Knox (RSA) FedGroup Itec 0:14:14 5 Andrew Hill (RSA) and Charles Keey (RSA) RED-E Blend 0:17:09 6 Craig Boyes (RSA) and Lous-Bresler Knipe (RSA) Asrin cycling 0:17:53 7 Oliver Munnik (RSA) and Alastair Davies (RSA) Paarl Media Pinners 0:18:03 8 Bradley Stroberg (RSA) and Guylin van den Berg (RSA) SOAR 0:22:51 9 Dominic Calitz (RSA) and Jurgen Uys (RSA) Paarl Media Young Guns 0:23:09 10 Shan Wilson (RSA) and Adrian Enthoven (RSA) Definitive Bikes 0:29:25

Men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Mennen (Ger) and Kristian Hynek (Cze) Topeak-Ergon Racing 30:31:59 2 Christoph Sauser (Swi) and Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Meerendal Songo Specialized 0:10:23 3 Tim Boehme (Ger) and Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Bulls 2 0:13:26 4 Roel Paulissen (Bel) and Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Torpado Factory 0:15:29 5 Nino Schurter (Swi) and Philip Buys (RSA) Scott-Odlo 0:16:48 6 Matthys Beukes (RSA) and Gert Heyns (RSA) Scott Factory Racing 1:10:53 7 Lukas Fluckiger (Swi) and Martin Fanger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing 1:19:48 8 Erik Kleinhans (RSA) and Nico Bell (RSA) RECM 1:33:12 9 Stefan Sahm (Fra) and Thomas Diestch (Fra) Bulls 3 2:11:58 10 Markus Kaufmann (Ger) and Jochen Kaess (Ger) Centurion Vaude 2:24:58

Women final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) and Annika Langvad (Den) RECM 2 34:54:54 2 Esther Suss (Swi) and Sally Bigham (GBr) Meerendal 0:37:44 3 Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) and Theresa Ralph (RSA) Cape Brewing Company 2:40:44 4 Milena Landtwing (Swi) and Hielke Elferink (Ned) Meerendal Wheeler 3:18:21 5 Sara Mertens (Bel) and Laura Turpin (Ned) Meerendal Wheeler 2 4:38:52 6 Ischen Stopforth (RSA) and Yolande de Villiers (RSA) SasolRacing 5:54:09 7 Yolandi du Toit (RSA) and Leana De Jager (RSA) SasolRacing 2 7:07:36 8 Hanlie Booyens (RSA) and Mariske Strauss (RSA) Pragma Orange Monkey 7:49:08 9 Tanya Rabie (RSA) and Nicola Walker (RSA) Woolworths In2Food 9:02:43 10 Theresa Horn (RSA) and Desiree Loubser (RSA) Khombisa Media 10:21:31

Mixed final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yannick Lincoln (Mau) and Aurelie Halbwachs (Mau) Synergy 37:07:20 2 Gal Tsachor (Isr) and Idit Shub (Isr) Trek Israel 1:56:17 3 Tom Janas (Ger) and Bettina Uhlig (Ger) Sportograf.com - BQ Cycling 2:35:11 4 Sophie van Biervliet (Bel) and Jan Stockman (Bel) 't Velootje 4:22:14 5 Nizaam Essa (RSA) and Christina Kollman (Aut) Asrin Cycling 4:23:30 6 Pablo Rodriguez (Arg) and Lolita van Aardt (RSA) Orphans Africa MTB 4:57:29 7 Eric Wictor (Ned) and Hanneke Boon (Ned) Velozine 5:08:14 8 Sabina Compassi (Swi) and Paul Buhler (Swi) Meerendal Songo Specialized 8 5:19:29 9 Robert Vogel (NZl) and Amanda Brooks (NZl) Hansgrohe 2 5:40:39 10 Henning Blaauw (RSA) and Louise Ferreira (RSA) Globeflight 6:05:40

Masters final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bart Brentjens (Ned) and Abraao Azevedo (Bra) Betch.nl Superior Meerendal 33:53:04 2 Shan Wilson (RSA) and Adrian Enthoven (RSA) Definitive Bikes 0:19:25 3 Warren Squires (Zim) and Nic White (RSA) Absa masters 2:40:57 4 Richard Lurie (RSA) and Leendert Lorenzen (RSA) Eurocasa 3:08:11 5 Igna de Villiers (RSA) and Pierre Griffioen (RSA) LGE/Midas/DWR 3:53:40 6 Udo Boelts (Ger) and Lothar Leder (Ger) Juwi Fox 4:05:48 7 Robert Enthoven (GBr) and Edward Nicholson (GBr) Nando's 4:23:09 8 Heinz Posch (Swi) and Andreas Guignard (Swi) Meerendal Songo Specialized 13 4:41:51 9 Derek Wilson (GBr) and Dean Camier (GBr) Motorhouse 4:49:42 10 Andy Davies (GBr) and Marius Nel (RSA) Pragma BikePlus 5:01:47

Grand masters final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Mclean (RSA) and Heinz Zoerweg (Aut) Cycle Lab Toyota 33:56:38 2 Barti Bucher (Swi) and Doug Brown (RSA) Meerendal Songo Specialized 4 0:59:46 3 Eben Espach (RSA) and Corrie Muller (RSA) Absa Grand Masters 2:44:57 4 Lieb Loots (RSA) and Izak Visagie (RSA) Pragma Nampak 4:10:15 5 Waleed Baker (RSA) and Glen Haw (RSA) Pitstop 4:40:20 6 Thomas Dooley (USA) and Mike Hogan (USA) Kappius / Sir Richards 6:32:41 7 William Werthheim (RSA) and Greg Anderson (RSA) NUK Orthodontic 7:05:18 8 James Stopforth (RSA) and Peter Stopforth (RSA) MN7 7:18:44 9 Ivar Tollefsen (Nor) and Tronde Hilde Gutta Boyz 7:33:31 10 Tomas Pribyl (Cze) and Jaroslav Send (Cze) Author Masters 8:19:05