Image 1 of 59 Roel Paulissen and Riccardo Chiarini of Torpado Factory celebrate as they cross the line to win the 5th stage (Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 2 of 59 Leading mixed team, Aurelie Halbwachs and Yannick Lincoln (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker / Sportzpics) Image 3 of 59 Kristian Hynek of team Topeak-Ergon Racing summits a climb (Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics) Image 4 of 59 Ben Roff and Robert Wardell of Team Paarl Media Orange Monkey (Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics) Image 5 of 59 Mens Podium (LtoR) 3rd Christoph Sauser and Frantisek Rabon of Meerendal Songo Specialized, 1st Riccardo Chiarini and Roel Paulissen of Torpado Factory, 2nd Philip Buys and Nino Schurter of Scott-Odlo MTB Racing (Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics) Image 6 of 59 Leading ladies, Arianne Kleinhans and Annike Langvad during stage 5 (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Sportzpics) Image 7 of 59 Theo Blignaut cools down (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker / Sportzpics) Image 8 of 59 Riders make their way over the mountains just outside Greyton (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker / Sportzpics) Image 9 of 59 Bulls 2 (Thomas Dietch and Stephan Sahm) during stage 5 (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker / Sportzpics) Image 10 of 59 Andrew Mclean of tem Cycle Lab Toyota tries to keep ahead of the leading ladies (Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics) Image 11 of 59 Ariane Kleinhans (front) and Annika Langvad of Team RECM2 (Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics) Image 12 of 59 A line of riders climb a steep hill during stage 5 (Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics) Image 13 of 59 Ariane Kleinhans (front) and Annika Langvad of Team RECM2 (Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics) Image 14 of 59 A team of outcasts are held back at waterpoint 2 during stage 5 (Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics) Image 15 of 59 Former Superbike rider Ben Bostrom of Meerendal Songo Specialized 2 after finishing 4th (Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics) Image 16 of 59 Ariane Kleinhans (front) and Annika Langvad of Team RECM2 pass the grandmasters leaders (Team Cycle Lab Toyota) during stage 5 (Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics) Image 17 of 59 Ariane Kleinhans (front) and Annika Langvad of Team RECM2 pass the leading Grandmasters team Cycle Lab Toyota on the rusty gate climb (Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics) Image 18 of 59 Heinz Zoerweg of Team Cycle Lab Toyota (Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics) Image 19 of 59 Leading Masters Bart Brentjens (front) and Abraao Azevedo of team BETCH.nl Superior Meerendal climb (Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics) Image 20 of 59 Nino Schurter of Scott-Odlo MTB Racing during stage 5 (Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics) Image 21 of 59 Riders make their way through the farmlands just outside Greyton (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker / Sportzpics) Image 22 of 59 Kristian Hynek of Topeak-Ergon Racing leads the riders out of Greyton (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 23 of 59 The lead group during stage 5 (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 24 of 59 The lead group during stage 5 (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 25 of 59 Nino Schurter leads the bunch (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 26 of 59 Riders during stage 5 (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 27 of 59 Abraao Azevedo (R) and Bart Brentjens (L) (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 28 of 59 Ariane Kleinhans (R) and Annika Langvad (L) (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 29 of 59 Riders during stage 5 (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 30 of 59 Nino Schurter (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 31 of 59 Ariane Kleinhans (front) and Annika Langvad (rear) (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 32 of 59 Ariane Kleinhans (front) and Annika Langvad (rear) winning the hot spot (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 33 of 59 Erik Kleinhans (front) and Nico Bell (rear) (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 34 of 59 Riders during stage 5 (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 35 of 59 Matthys Beukes (R) and Gert Heyns (L) (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 36 of 59 Nino Schurter and Philip Buys (unsighted) of SCOTT-Odlo MTB Racing celebrates finishing second during stage 5 (Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 37 of 59 Roel Paulissen and Riccardo Chiarini of Torpado Factory celebrate after winning the 5th stage (Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 38 of 59 Ariane Kleinhans (front) and Annika Langvad of Team RECM2 during stage 5 (Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 39 of 59 Frantisek Rabon and Christoph Sauser of Meerendal Songo Specialized finish 3rd during stage 5 (Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 40 of 59 Paolo Cesar Montoya and Ben Bostrom of Meerendal Songo Specialized 2 finish in 4th place during stage 5 (Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 41 of 59 Former Superbike rider Ben Bostrom of Meerendal Songo Specialized 2 (Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 42 of 59 Former Superbike rider Ben Bostrom of Meerendal Songo Specialized 2 (Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 43 of 59 Christoph Sauser of Meerendal Songo Specialized during stage 5 (Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 44 of 59 Former Superbike rider Ben Bostrom of Meerendal Songo Specialized 2 (Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 45 of 59 Overall race leaders Kristian Hynek and Robert Mennen of Topeak-Ergon Racing (Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 46 of 59 Mens Podium (LtoR) 3rd Christoph Sauser and Frantisek Rabon of Meerendal Songo Specialized, 1st Riccardo Chiarini and Roel Paulissen of Torpado Factory, 2nd Philip Buys and Nino Schurter of Scott-Odlo MTB Racing (Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 47 of 59 Roel Paulissen and Riccardo Chiarini of Torpado Factory celebrate as they cross the line to win the 5th stage (Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 48 of 59 Riders during stage 5 (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 49 of 59 A rider during stage 5 (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 50 of 59 The Centurian Vaude Team assist the Yellow Jersey holders Topeak-Ergon Racing Team after they got a flat tyre during stage 5 (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 51 of 59 Erik Kleinhans of RECM leads the riders (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 52 of 59 Frantisek Rabon and Christoph Sauser of Meerendal Songo Specialized push hard to make back some time (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 53 of 59 Urs Huber of Team Bulls in the outcast jersey after his partner Karl Platt pulled out of the race with a knee injury during stage 5 (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 54 of 59 Jose Hermida of Multivan Merida Biking always has time for a laugh during (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 55 of 59 The Centurian Vaude Team assist the Yellow Jersey holders Topeak-Ergon Racing Team after they got a flat tyre during stage 5 (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 56 of 59 The yellow jersey leaders of Kristian Hynek and Robert Mennen of Topeak-Ergon Racing (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 57 of 59 Stage leaders Roel Paulissen and Riccardo Chiarini of Torpado Factory (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 58 of 59 Owen Hannie and William Mokgopo of ABSA Diepsloot Academy Riders (Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 59 of 59 Pierre Griffioen of LGE/Midas/DWR gives a thumbs up (Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)

An act of sportsmanship on Friday's hot, rugged and mountainous stage 5 of the Cape Epic may have decided the destination of the race.

The stage was won by Roel Paulissen of Belgium and Italian partner Riccardo Chiarini (Torpado) in a thrilling finish, but they have virtually no chance of getting into the yellow jersey by the finish on Sunday and a lot of the focus was on the overall battle behind them.

Disaster struck for overall leaders Robert Mennen of Germany and Kristian Hynek of the Czech Republic (Topeak-Ergon) about 40km into the 115km stage when the latter simultaneously punctured both his front and back tyres.

"I don't know whether it was a sharp rock of piece of glass, but I got a double flat on a section of singletrack," said Hynek.

They had been following directly behind Germans Markus Kaufmann and Jochen Kaess (Centurion Vaude), who were out of the race for the yellow jersey after Tuesday's stage 2 when Kaufmann's frame broke.

"I screamed at them to help," said Hynek. The Germans, friends of Mennen, stopped and fortunately Kaufmann's wheels and gearing were compatible with Hynek's bike and he took them off his bike handed them over.

"That was an amazing sporting gesture and I owe them big time now," said Hynek.

Meanwhile, second-placed overall team Christoph Sauser, of Switzerland, and Czech Frantizek Rabon (Meerendal Songo Specialized) surged ahead and began to make inroads into the Topeak-Ergon team's nearly 12-minute overall cushion.

They passed through the first water point at 44km more than four minutes ahead of Hynek and Mennen, but then Sauser's run of bad luck this year struck again. Riding down a grassy section of downhill he slashed his tyre on a hidden rock.

The cut in Sauser's tubeless tyre was too big for sealant to stop the leaking and he had to put a tube into it.

By the time they finished third in the 115km stage from Greyton to Elgin, Sauser and Rabon were only two minutes ahead of Hynek and Mennen - the latter finishing fifth but still enjoying an overall lead of nine minutes and 48 seconds, which might prove decisive with only two more days of racing left.

Hynek felt that with only two stages left their lead should be enough to secure the win if they did not have mechanical issues, punctures or crashes: "But many things can happen - 10 minutes may not be enough."

Sauser said later that he has had three punctures and a crash this year - more than in the past three years in spite of using the same frame, rims and tyres as last year. He still believed a win was possible: "If you think you will lose then you will lose."

"There are still two days to go and anything can happen," said Rabon.

Meanwhile, Former overall winner Paulissen was celebrating after winning the stage with Chiarini.

Philip Buys and cross country world champion Nino Schurter (Scott-Odlo) finished only six seconds behind them after a dramatic chase into the overnight stop at Elgin.

Paulissen won the Epic in 2005 and 2008, and said it was a great feeling to be back on the podium.

They had passed South African Buys and Swiss Schurter on a big climb up the notorious Groelandberg near the end but feared that the talented combination would catch them on the descent to the finish.

"Near the end there was a little ramp and they were 50 metres behind us. I said to Riccardo 'this is everything or nothing' and we managed to stay ahead - it was a big victory for both of us," said Paulissen. Torpado now lie fourth overall but are 19 minutes behind the leaders.

Buys and Schurter are fifth overall, another 11 minutes back.

One of the notable performances on the day was the fourth finish by former Superbike legend Ben Bostrom of America, riding with Costa Rican Paolo Cesar Montoya (Meerendal Songo Specialized 2) in his first Cape Epic. "I thought we might be top 10 today (they are lying 16th overall), but top five! I am so happy and lucky to be here."

The day also saw another top rider having to withdraw. This time it was Dutchman Rudi van Houts, partner of Spaniard Jose Hermida (Multivan Merida). Van Houts crashed on Thursday and started Friday but soon pulled out.

Women

In the women's category Swiss Ariane Kleinhans and Dane Annike Langvad (RECM 2) won the stage by a significant 14 minutes, taking their overall lead over Swiss Esther Suss and Briton Sally Bigham (Meerendal) to more than 15 minutes. This represents a dramatic turnaround after the RECM pairing were nearly 24 minutes behind after Monday's stage one when they suffered from a series of punctures and technical problems.

"I am smiling because of the singletrack near the finish. Not only because it was fun, but finally we got some shade. It was so hot today," said Langvad. "After today we are feeling more comfortable in the lead and feeling confident. We had no problems."

Kleinhans said, "I actually was afraid of this stage, because Sally and Esther love long hard climbs like we had today. They are good climbers."

Mixed

German team Tom Janas and Bettina Uhlig of Sportograf.com - BQ Cycling won their first stage today in 5:57:35. They were followed by Yannick Lincoln and Aurelie Halbwachs of Synergy in 6:05:36. In third place were Trek Israel's Gal Tsachor and Idit Shub in 6:19:39. Synergy still leads this category by one hour, 44 minutes and 37 seconds.

Janas said, "If I hadn't already asked her to marry me, I would've done it today! Bettina was amazing after having problems yesterday. We also had no mechanical problems today. We came to the Epic to finish in the top 5 but never thought we would win a stage. This morning she said to me I like this kind of racing - let's go for it. I'm so proud of her and happy to have won a stage! It was a perfect day for us."

Masters

The masters category was won by Bart Brentjens and Abraao Azevedo (Betch.nl Superior Meerendal) for the fourth time in 5:21:22. They were again followed by Shan Wilson and Adrian Enthoven of Definitive Bikes in 5:30:49 with Warren Squires and Nic White of team Absa masters in third place (5:48:29). Brentjens and Azevedo now lead this category by 13 minutes and 13 seconds and are placed 14th overall.

Brentjens said, "I'm happy with the lead, but the Epic isn't over. You need at least 10 minutes to be comfortable. We still have two days to go and lots can still happen. I'll only be satisfied if we get to Lourensford and we still have the lead. We did drop Shan at one stage, but they were able to come back. We'll see what happens tomorrow. The battle isn't over yet."

Grand Masters

Andrew Mclean and Heinz Zoerweg of Cycle Lab Toyota again finished first in the grand masters in a time of 5:30:18. They have been undefeated in this year's Cape Epic and have won the prologue as well as every stage so far. They were again followed by Bärti Bucher and Doug Brown of Meerendal Songo Specialized 4 in 5:34.53. Lieb Loots and Izak Visagie of Pragma Nampak finished on the podium for the third time today in 5:55.33.

Zoerweg said, "I'm enjoying the Epic. Riding with Andrew is really nice and we're both strong. I got a puncture today, but we fixed it and didn't worry too much."

Africans

The fastest African team was again Matthys Beukes and Gert Heyns of Scott Factory Racing for stage 5 in 5:05:11. They were followed by Erik Kleinhans and Nico Bell of RECM in 5:12:19. Andrew Hill and Charles Keey of RED-E Blend finished in third place in 5:21:22.

Beukes and Heyns will ride in the African special jersey after previous leaders Evans and Knox received a one-hour penalty. They lead by 12 minutes and 30 seconds.

Heyns said of his first Cape Epic, "This means a lot to me. It's been tough going, but I'm happy to be wearing the African jersey and we're doing well. We hoped for it beforehand so to have it, is great."

Beukes said, "It was very warm today. It was long and hard and I'm just happy that we didn't lose any time. It was the toughest day and wearing the red jersey is very important and special to me."

Stage 6: Elgin (85km, 1800m of climbing)

Riders still in the race will definitely have earned the rewards of stage 6. Although there will be 1800m of total climbing, riders will mostly remember the amazing singletrack descents that will be dotted along the route. The first section will be a cruise through vineyards, apple orchards and fynbos and just before water point 1 at Houw Hoek Inn riders will enjoy a first sampling of the great single track still to come. After a steady climb on forestry roads, the next highlight will await, a fast, gradually descending dual track dropping deep into the Elgin Valley. The climb out will soon be rewarded with the sweeping purpose built mountain bike tracks of Lebanon. And just when riders will think it can't get any better, the trails at Paul Cluver await, smooth and perfectly carved, with spectacular bridges. There will still be some climbing to be done to get back to Oak Valley, but that too will be instantly rewarded with some final exhilarating trails that will ensure riders finish with huge smiles on their faces (after what has unanimously been voted by the trial ride teams as the most fun stage of 2014).

Brief Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roel Paulissen (Bel) and Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Torpado Factory 4:52:03 2 Nino Schurter (Swi) and Philip Buys (RSA) Scott-Odlo 0:00:06 3 Christoph Sauser (Swi) and Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Meerendal Songo Specialized 0:05:00 4 Ben Bostrom (CRc) and Paolo Montoya (CRc) Meerendal Songo Specialized 2 0:06:14 5 Robert Mennen (Ger) and Kristian Hynek (Cze) Topeak-Ergon Racing 0:07:00 6 Tim Boehme (Ger) and Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Bulls 2 0:09:06 7 Matthys Beukes (RSA) and Gert Heyns (RSA) Scott Factory Racing 0:13:07 8 Erik Kleinhans (RSA) and Nico Bell (RSA) RECM 0:20:15 9 Damian Perrin (Swi) and Philipp Gerber (Swi) Meerendal BIXS 0:21:28 10 Andrew Hill (RSA) and Charles Keey (RSA) RED-E Blend 0:29:19

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) and Annika Langvad (Den) RECM 2 5:29:21 2 Esther Suss (Swi) and Sally Bigham (GBr) Meerendal 0:14:13 3 Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) and Theresa Ralph (RSA) Cape Brewing Company 0:40:30 4 Milena Landtwing (Swi) and Hielke Elferink (Ned) Meerendal Wheeler 0:46:59 5 Yolandi du Toit (RSA) and Leana De Jager (RSA) SasolRacing 2 1:08:16 6 Ischen Stopforth (RSA) and Yolande de Villiers (RSA) SasolRacing 1:12:23 7 Sara Mertens (Bel) and Laura Turpin (Ned) Meerendal Wheeler 2 1:22:13 8 Hanlie Booyens (RSA) and Mariske Strauss (RSA) Pragma Orange Monkey 1:31:23 9 Tanya Rabie (RSA) and Nicola Walker (RSA) Woolworths In2Food 1:52:34 10 Theresa Horn (RSA) and Desiree Loubser (RSA) Khombisa Media 2:04:30

Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Janas (Ger) and Bettina Uhlig (Ger) Sportograf.com - BQ Cycling 5:57:35 2 Yannick Lincoln (Mau) and Aurelie Halbwachs (Mau) Synergy 0:08:01 3 Gal Tsachor (Isr) and Idit Shub (Isr) Trek Israel 0:22:04 4 Nizaam Essa (RSA) and Christina Kollman (Aut) Asrin Cycling 0:37:00 5 Pablo Rodriguez (Arg) and Lolita van Aardt (RSA) Orphans Africa MTB 0:42:24 6 Sophie van Biervliet (Bel) and Jan Stockman (Bel) 't Velootje 0:45:14 7 Hannele Steyn (RSA) and Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) Howard and Chamberlain 0:50:57 8 Sabina Compassi (Swi) and Paul Buhler (Swi) Meerendal Songo Specialized 8 0:54:52 9 Robert Vogel (NZl) and Amanda Brooks (NZl) Hansgrohe 2 1:03:56 10 Eric Wictor (Ned) and Hanneke Boon (Ned) Velozine 1:05:24

Masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bart Brentjens (Ned) and Abraao Azevedo (Bra) Betch.nl Superior Meerendal 5:21:22 2 Shan Wilson (RSA) and Adrian Enthoven (RSA) Definitive Bikes 0:09:27 3 Warren Squires (Zim) and Nic White (RSA) Absa masters 0:27:07 4 Richard Lurie (RSA) and Leendert Lorenzen (RSA) Eurocasa 0:28:34 5 Udo Boelts (Ger) and Lothar Leder (Ger) Juwi Fox 0:43:04 6 Derek Wilson (GBr) and Dean Camier (GBr) Motorhouse Racing - GBr 0:51:23 7 Igna de Villiers (RSA) and Pierre Griffioen (RSA) LGE/Midas/DWR 0:51:43 8 Robert Enthoven (GBr) and Edward Nicholson (GBr) Nando's 0:53:22 9 John Swanepoel (RSA) and Noel Droomer (RSA) Cornerstone Cycles 0:54:04 10 Mike Foster (Aus) and Jarrod Crosby (Aus) Fixed Wheel Racing 0:56:44

Grand masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Mclean (RSA) and Heinz Zoerweg (Aut) Cycle Lab Toyota 5:30:18 2 Barti Bucher (Swi) and Doug Brown (RSA) Meerendal Songo Specialized 4 0:04:36 3 Lieb Loots (RSA) and Izak Visagie (RSA) Pragma Nampak 0:25:16 4 Eben Espach (RSA) and Corrie Muller (RSA) Absa Grand Masters 0:27:19 5 Waleed Baker (RSA) and Glen Haw (RSA) Pitstop 0:46:53 6 Thomas Dooley (USA) and Mike Hogan (USA) Kappius / Sir Richards 1:01:53 7 Ivar Tollefsen (Nor) and Tronde Hilde Gutta Boyz 1:13:06 8 William Werthheim (RSA) and Greg Anderson (RSA) NUK Orthodontic 1:26:43 9 James Stopforth (RSA) and Peter Stopforth (RSA) MN7 1:31:56 10 Otta Matousek (Cze) and Ales Kilnar (Cze) Itchampions 1:38:02

Africans # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthys Beukes (RSA) and Gert Heyns (RSA) Scott Factory Racing 5:05:11 2 Erik Kleinhans (RSA) and Nico Bell (RSA) RECM 0:07:08 3 Andrew Hill (RSA) and Charles Keey (RSA) RED-E Blend 0:16:12 4 Dominic Calitz (RSA) and Jurgen Uys (RSA) Paarl Media Young Guns 0:18:01 5 Shan Wilson (RSA) and Adrian Enthoven (RSA) Definitive Bikes 0:25:38 6 Bradley Stroberg (RSA) and Guylin van den Berg (RSA) SOAR 0:29:42 7 Nic Lamond (RSA) and Hannes Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape Times 0:35:21 8 Rowan Grobler (RSA) and Andrew Grobler (RSA) Gear Dunkeld Cycles 0:38:10 9 Craig Boyes (RSA) and Lous-Bresler Knipe (RSA) Asrin cycling 0:39:12 10 Phillimon Sebona (RSA) and Jan Motshioa (RSA) Exxaro / PwC 0:41:41

Men general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Mennen (Ger) and Kristian Hynek (Cze) Topeak-Ergon Racing 23:43:32 2 Christoph Sauser (Swi) and Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Meerendal Songo Specialized 0:09:48 3 Tim Boehme (Ger) and Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Bulls 2 0:15:53 4 Roel Paulissen (Bel) and Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Torpado Factory 0:19:05 5 Nino Schurter (Swi) and Philip Buys (RSA) Scott-Odlo 0:30:21 6 Matthys Beukes (RSA) and Gert Heyns (RSA) Scott Factory Racing 1:12:48 7 Lukas Fluckiger (Swi) and Martin Fanger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing 1:13:58 8 Erik Kleinhans (RSA) and Nico Bell (RSA) RECM 1:25:18 9 Andrew Hill (RSA) and Charles Keey (RSA) RED-E Blend 1:57:06 10 Stefan Sahm (Fra) and Thomas Diestch (Fra) Bulls 3 2:03:05

Women general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) and Annika Langvad (Den) RECM 2 27:09:11 2 Esther Suss (Swi) and Sally Bigham (GBr) Meerendal 0:15:24 3 Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) and Theresa Ralph (RSA) Cape Brewing Company 1:44:15 4 Milena Landtwing (Swi) and Hielke Elferink (Ned) Meerendal Wheeler 2:26:23 5 Sara Mertens (Bel) and Laura Turpin (Ned) Meerendal Wheeler 2 3:29:04 6 Ischen Stopforth (RSA) and Yolande de Villiers (RSA) SasolRacing 4:06:21 7 Yolandi du Toit (RSA) and Leana De Jager (RSA) SasolRacing 2 5:27:51 8 Hanlie Booyens (RSA) and Mariske Strauss (RSA) Pragma Orange Monkey 5:57:13 9 Tanya Rabie (RSA) and Nicola Walker (RSA) Woolworths In2Food 6:38:13 10 Theresa Horn (RSA) and Desiree Loubser (RSA) Khombisa Media 8:04:17

Mixed general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yannick Lincoln (Mau) and Aurelie Halbwachs (Mau) Synergy 28:40:22 2 Gal Tsachor (Isr) and Idit Shub (Isr) Trek Israel 1:44:37 3 Tom Janas (Ger) and Bettina Uhlig (Ger) Sportograf.com - BQ Cycling 2:44:22 4 Nizaam Essa (RSA) and Christina Kollman (Aut) Asrin Cycling 2:46:24 5 Pablo Rodriguez (Arg) and Lolita van Aardt (RSA) Orphans Africa MTB 3:20:10 6 Sophie van Biervliet (Bel) and Jan Stockman (Bel) 't Velootje 3:35:36 7 Sabina Compassi (Swi) and Paul Buhler (Swi) Meerendal Songo Specialized 8 4:17:16 8 Eric Wictor (Ned) and Hanneke Boon (Ned) Velozine 4:27:10 9 Robert Vogel (NZl) and Amanda Brooks (NZl) Hansgrohe 2 4:41:32 10 Henning Blaauw (RSA) and Louise Ferreira (RSA) Globeflight 4:57:04

Masters general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bart Brentjens (Ned) and Abraao Azevedo (Bra) Betch.nl Superior Meerendal 26:21:41 2 Shan Wilson (RSA) and Adrian Enthoven (RSA) Definitive Bikes 0:13:13 3 Warren Squires (Zim) and Nic White (RSA) Absa masters 2:16:02 4 Richard Lurie (RSA) and Leendert Lorenzen (RSA) Eurocasa 2:37:23 5 Udo Boelts (Ger) and Lothar Leder (Ger) Juwi Fox 2:54:33 6 Igna de Villiers (RSA) and Pierre Griffioen (RSA) LGE/Midas/DWR 3:05:30 7 Robert Enthoven (GBr) and Edward Nicholson (GBr) Nando's 3:20:27 8 Andy Davies (GBr) and Marius Nel (RSA) Pragma BikePlus 3:42:23 9 John Swanepoel (RSA) and Noel Droomer (RSA) Cornerstone Cycles 3:51:58 10 Jean-Luc Perez (Fra) and Stephane Pouillet (Fra) Comus-DCM Precision 3:54:58

Grand masters general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Mclean (RSA) and Heinz Zoerweg (Aut) Cycle Lab Toyota 26:08:19 2 Barti Bucher (Swi) and Doug Brown (RSA) Meerendal Songo Specialized 4 1:02:22 3 Eben Espach (RSA) and Corrie Muller (RSA) Absa Grand Masters 2:32:09 4 Lieb Loots (RSA) and Izak Visagie (RSA) Pragma Nampak 3:35:54 5 Waleed Baker (RSA) and Glen Haw (RSA) Pitstop 3:52:45 6 Thomas Dooley (USA) and Mike Hogan (USA) Kappius / Sir Richards 5:15:22 7 William Werthheim (RSA) and Greg Anderson (RSA) NUK Orthodontic 5:40:43 8 James Stopforth (RSA) and Peter Stopforth (RSA) MN7 6:10:18 9 Ivar Tollefsen (Nor) and Tronde Hilde Gutta Boyz 6:26:36 10 Tomas Pribyl (Cze) and Jaroslav Send (Cze) Author Masters 6:42:15