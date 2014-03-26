Image 1 of 56 Christoph Sauser and Frantisek Rabon of Meerendal Songo Specialized celebrate after winning Stage 3 (Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 2 of 56 Erik Kleinhans of RECM leads the bunch during stage 3 (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics) Image 3 of 56 Yannick Lincoln and Aurelie Halbwachs of team synergy leading the mixed category (Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics) Image 4 of 56 Theo Blignaut gives Cherise Stander, both of team RECM mixed, a slingshot past him during stage 3 (Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics) Image 5 of 56 Esther Suss and Sally Bigham of Team meerendal prepare to descend (Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics) Image 6 of 56 Shan Wilson of team Definitive Bikes leads a group (Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics) Image 7 of 56 Nino Schurter and Philip Buys of Team Scott-Odlo MTB racing pass sheep and a field of maize (Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics) Image 8 of 56 Ariane Kleinhans and Annika Langvad on their way to win stage 3 (Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics) Image 9 of 56 Shan Wilson of team Definitive Bikes leads his partner Adrian Enthoven (Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics) Image 10 of 56 Kevin Evans of team Fedgroup Itec (Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics) Image 11 of 56 Sally Bigham of Team Meerendal leaves the boys behind on a descent (Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics) Image 12 of 56 Heinz Zoerweg (right) and Andrew Mclean (left) of Team Cycle Lab Toyota maintain their lead in the grand-masters category (Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics) Image 13 of 56 Frantisek Rabon leads a group across the Breede river (Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics) Image 14 of 56 Cherise Stander of Team RECM mixed during stage 3 (Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics) Image 15 of 56 Ester Suss and Sally Bigham of team Meerendal cross a river (Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics) Image 16 of 56 Markus Kaufmann and Jochen Kaess of Centurion-Vaude claim the yellow leaders jersey during stage 3 (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics) Image 17 of 56 The lead riders head towards Greyton (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics) Image 18 of 56 Christoph Sauser of Meerendal Songo Specialized leads the front riders (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics) Image 19 of 56 Team Bulls cross a river together during stage 3 (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics) Image 20 of 56 Nino Schurter of Scott-Odlo MTB Racing chases the bunch (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics) Image 21 of 56 Lukas Fluckiger of BMC Mountainbike Racing negotiates the ruts (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics) Image 22 of 56 Christoph Sauser of Meerendal Songo Specialized (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics) Image 23 of 56 The Lead bunch during stage 3 of the Cape Epic (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics) Image 24 of 56 Ester Suss (left) and Sally Bigham (right) maintain the ladies leader jerseys after stage 3 (Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics) Image 25 of 56 Ariane Kleinhans (left) and Annika Langvad (right) happy after winning stage 3 (Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics) Image 26 of 56 Ariane Kleinhans and Annika Langvad manage to stay ahead of Ester Suss and Sally Bigham of Team Meerendal (seen in the background) to win stage 3 (Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics) Image 27 of 56 Theresa Ralph at the start line (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker / Sportzpics) Image 28 of 56 Riders make their way over the mountains in the Cape Epic (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker / Sportzpics) Image 29 of 56 The start line at Robertson of stage 3 of the 2014 Cape Epic (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker / Sportzpics) Image 30 of 56 Riders make their way through Cape Nature Reserve during stage 3 of the Cape Epic (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker / Sportzpics) Image 31 of 56 A pensive Shan Wilson at the start line of stage 3 (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker / Sportzpics) Image 32 of 56 Kristian Hynek of Topeak-Ergon Racing during stage 3 (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics) Image 33 of 56 Ariane Kleinhans and Annika Langvad on their way to win stage 3 (Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics) Image 34 of 56 Perez Joan Llordella and Pau Zamora of Buff Pro lead a group of riders (Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 35 of 56 Erik Kleinhans at the front (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 36 of 56 Christoph Sauser at the front (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 37 of 56 Aurelie Halbwachs (L) Yannick Lincoln (R) (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 38 of 56 Annika Langvad (R) and Ariane Kleinhans (L) (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 39 of 56 Urs Huber at the front (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 40 of 56 Esther Suss (L) and Sally Bigham (R) (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 41 of 56 Ariane Kleinhans (rear) Annika Langvad (front) (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 42 of 56 Ariane Kleinhans (Front) Annika Langvad (rear) (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 43 of 56 Lead group during stage 3 (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 44 of 56 Frantisek Rabon of Meerendal Songo Specialized is interviewed after winning Stage 3 (Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 45 of 56 Christoph Sauser and Frantisek Rabon of Meerendal Songo Specialized celebrate on the podium after winning Stage 3 (Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 46 of 56 Nino Schurter and Philip Buys of Scott-Odlo MTB Racing finish in 4th place on stage 3 (Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 47 of 56 Frantisek Rabon of Meerendal Songo Specialized after winning the 3rd Stage (Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 48 of 56 Frantisek Rabon of Meerendal Songo Specialized after winning the 3rd Stage (Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 49 of 56 Christoph Sauser of Meerendal Songo Specialized after winning the 3rd Stage (Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 50 of 56 Frantisek Rabon of Meerendal Songo Specialized after winning the 3rd Stage (Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 51 of 56 Frantisek Rabon of Meerendal Songo Specialized celebrates after winning Stage 3 (Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 52 of 56 Christoph Sauser and Frantisek Rabon of Meerendal Songo Specialized race Markus Kaufmann and Jochen Kaess of Centurion-Vaude to the line (Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 53 of 56 Bobby Behan of Fighting Boyz leads a group along the route during stage 3 (Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 54 of 56 Bobby Behan of Fighting Boyz leads a group along the route during stage 3 (Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 55 of 56 Francois Theron and Fritz Pienaar of Advendurance pop wheelies during stage 3 (Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 56 of 56 Men's Stage 3 Podium (LtoR): 2nd Jochen Kaess and Markus Kaufmann of Centurion-Vaude, 1st Christoph Sauser and Frantisek Rabon of Meerendal Songo Specialized, 3rd Robert Mennen and Kristian Hynek of Topeak-Ergon Racin (Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)

German mountain biker Robert Mennen had barely pulled on the yellow Cape Epic leader's jersey after Wednesday's stage 3 and he was musing about whether it was cursed.

"We're a little bit afraid - I'm not sure if there's a little bit of bad luck, but hopefully we can keep it on our shoulders a bit longer (than the others have)," said German Mennen, who together with Topeak-Ergon teammate Kristian Hynek took the overall lead Wednesday.

Three teams have worn what would normally be regarded as one of the most prized rewards in their sport in the race's three stages so far - and each has suffered a disastrous day.

The 134km stage from Robertson to Greyton - the longest this year - was won in a sprint by Switzerland's Christoph Sauser, aiming for his fifth overall win, and Czech Frantisek Rabon (Meerendal Songo Specialized).

Wednesday it was the turn of the other four-time winner Karl Platt to fall victim to the travails of those wearing the yellow jersey. The German and teammate Urs Huber (Bulls) began the day in yellow after a strong stage 2, but it was soon evident that he was suffering from a knee damaged in a crash on Tuesday.

The other top teams, sensing a weakness, attacked strongly and at about 50km a grimacing Platt could no longer resist. A group of three teams pulled away from the Bulls pair on a stage characterised by open roads, rolling hills and a persistent wind - much of it directly in the riders' faces.

Sauser and Rabon are third overall after winning the sprint in 4:53:36. Markus Kaufmann and Jochen Kaess (Centurion-Vaude) finished a split second behind Sauser and Rabon, but their disastrous stage 2 - when Kaufmann broke the frame of his bike while they were wearing yellow - meant the Germans are out of contention for the overall win.

Mennen and Hynek finished third in the sprint and their steady performances over four days - including a prologue - in which other top teams have all either battled with mechanical problems, illness or crashes have given them what might be a telling lead.

Platt and Huber finished nearly 11 minutes back in sixth, but are still second overall - 15 seconds ahead of Sauser and Rabon, but nine-and-a-half minutes behind Mennen and Hynek.

The Topeak-Ergon pairing have impressed with their powerful riding and generally calm approach, but do not have a back-up team. Sauser and Rabon have been enjoying great support from South Africans Erik Kleinhans and Nico Bell (RECM), and this could prove decisive by the time the riders reach the finish at Lourensford Wine Estate on Sunday.

"So far it is the most interesting Epic in many years," said Sauser. "I thought the Bulls would still be in the lead after the stage. When I saw Karl dropping out of the back of the lead group I went to the front and said to the guys we must go for it now."

Rabon, who has converted to mountain biking from road riding, said, "Today there was extra pressure on me because everybody said this stage would suit me. But now I can say I enjoyed a stage at the Epic. After all the bad luck and chasing the whole time, we could do some racing today."

Mennen entered mountain biking legend at last year's Cape Epic when he broke his collarbone after crashing into a duiker. "Last year I was out of the race so early after hitting the antelope," he said Wednesday. "This year's like getting something back from last year."

The team in yellow after the prologue on Sunday, Spaniard Jose Hermida and Dutchman Rudi van Houts (Multivan Merida), lost the jersey when the former suffered an allergic reaction to something in his breakfast before Monday's stage 1 and could barely finish the ride.

Stage 3 signalled the end to the hopes of two other top teams. German Hannes Genze - riding with Swiss Konny Looser (Meerendal Centurion Wheeler) - broke and badly gashed his his forearm in a heavy crash midway through the stage and could not continue. And South African Waylon Woolcock did not get to the start after succumbing to a stomach bug overnight, leaving partner Darren Lill (Cannondale Blend) to continue on his own but out the race.

South Africa's Philip Buys, riding with cross country world champion Nino Schurter (Scott-Odlo) broke away from the leaders early in yesterday's staged but faded towards the end, finishing fourth but nearly five minutes back. They are now seventh overall.

Women

Original women's favourites Swiss Ariane Kleinhans and Dane Annike Langvad (RECM 2) won the category by two-and-a-half minutes in 5:34:07, but will be disappointed in their performance: they were hoping to make up more time on the overall leaders but ended up riding on their own in windy, blustery conditions and appeared to weaken towards the end.

They are now 11 minutes behind leaders Esther Suss, also Swiss, and England's Sally Bigham (Meerendal) in the race for overall honours. Kleinhans and Langvad were plagued by punctures and technical problems on stage one and lost 24 minutes on that day.

Suss said, "I could see again today! I had two pairs of glasses with me just to make sure I didn't struggle like yesterday! Today was not really my kind of stage. It was flat and fast, but my legs were strong and we didn’t lose too much time."

South Africa's Theresa Ralph and her Swedish teammate Jennie Stenerhag (Cape Brewing Company) remain third but are now 51 minutes behind the leaders.

Mixed

Theo Blignaut and Cherise Stander of RECM Mixed won the mixed category for the first time in 5:46:00. They were followed by Mauritians Yannick Lincoln and Aurelie Halbwachs of Synergy in 5:47:04. In third place were Asrin Cycling’s Nizaam Essa and Christina Kollmann. Synergy leads this category by 18 minutes and 55 seconds.

Stander said, "It was a long, tough stage because of the wind and the open roads. I think we made some rookie errors. We rode alone for most of the day and in this wind that was stupid. That is what the overall leaders did. With 20km to go we were in the same group as them again. In the final 5km Theo and I just gave it one final push. We didn't really make up much time, but it was nice to not lose time for a change. Theo was so strong today."

Blignaut jokingly said, "I ordered Cherise's legs on E-bay and they were delivered this morning. We had a good day. I only got my legs going after 100km. I had no idea I was good in the long stages like this! I'm very chuffed with our stage victory."

Masters

The masters category was again won by Bart Brentjens and Abraao Azevedo (BETCH.nl Superior Meerendal) in a time of 5:28:58. They were followed by Shan Wilson and Adrian Enthoven of Definitive Bikes team in 5:30:22 with Pascal de Kort and Bart van de Water of Technofit in third place (5:35:50). Wilson and Enthoven remain in the lead by three minutes and 59 seconds and are placed 19th overall.

Grand Masters

Andrew McLean and Heinz Zoerweg of Cycle Lab Toyota finished in first place in the grand masters for the fourth day in a row in a time of 5:27:14. They were followed by Bärti Bucher and Doug Brown of Meerendal Songo Specialized 4. Lieb Loots and Izak Visagie of Pragma Nampak finished third today .

Africans

Erik Kleinhans and Nico Bell (RECM) were by far the most influential South African riders in Wednesday’s stage three of the Absa Cape Epic - they worked tirelessly to help Christoph Sauser and Frantisek Rabon (Meerendal Songo Specialized) win the stage - but the African jersey stayed in the hands of Max Knox and Kevin Evans (FedGroup Itec).

Knox and Evans are eighth overall in 15:45.11,5, five minutes ahead of Scott Factory Racing’s Matthys Beukes and Gert Heyns.

Beukes said, "My legs felt good today. We rode very hard, but at one point I was behind another group due to some traffic. I really had to push hard to catch up."

Kleinhans and Bell faded a bit towards the end of Wednesday, finishing eighth, but have recovered from their troubled opening stages to move up to 11th overall, third among the all-South African teams.

Quickest South African on the day was Philip Buys, riding with cross country world champion Nino Schurter, who finished fourth yesterday after the Scott-Odlo combination had been leading for a while.

Stage 4: Greyton to Greyton (88Km, 1800m of climbing)





The stage will be a constant roller coaster of farm roads, twisty and rocky singletrack as well as some district roads in the middle section for riders to spin out their legs. A historical highlight of the day will be a visit to the small town of Genadendal, the first mission station in Southern Africa, with its Moravian Church. More flowing trails will take riders to the neighbouring town of Greyton. As the crow flies it will be less than 10km from there to finish, but instead riders will be left wondering whether to love or hate the route designers over the next 25-odd-kilometres where (on tired legs) short but hard climbs alternate with exhilarating descents. All in all, it will be a fun day, although no rider should believe that fun means easy.

Brief Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christoph Sauser (Swi) and Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Meerendal Songo Specialized 4:53:35 2 Markus Kaufmann (Ger) and Jochen Kaess (Ger) Centurion-Vaude 0:00:00 3 Robert Mennen (Ger) and Kristian Hynek (Cze) Topeak-Ergon Racing 0:00:02 4 Nino Schurter (Swi) and Philip Buys (RSA) Scott-Odlo 0:04:51 5 Roel Paulissen (Bel) and Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Torpado Factory 0:10:27 6 Karl Platt (Ger) and Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls 0:10:38 7 Tim Boehme (Ger) and Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Bulls 2 0:10:38 8 Erik Kleinhans (RSA) and Nico Bell (RSA) RECM 0:11:44 9 Jose Hermida (Spa) and Rudi van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida 0:20:33 10 Stefan Sahm (Fra) and Thomas Diestch (Fra) Bulls 3 0:24:08

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) and Annika Langvad (Den) RECM 2 5:34:07 2 Esther Suss (Swi) and Sally Bigham (GBr) Meerendal 0:02:31 3 Milena Landtwing (Swi) and Hielke Elferink (Ned) Meerendal Wheeler 0:18:37 4 Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) and Theresa Ralph (RSA) Cape Brewing Company 0:23:57 5 Sara Mertens (Bel) and Laura Turpin (Ned) Meerendal Wheeler 2 0:31:05 6 Ischen Stopforth (RSA) and Yolande de Villiers (RSA) SasolRacing 0:59:08 7 Yolandi du Toit (RSA) and Leana De Jager (RSA) SasolRacing 2 1:00:44 8 Hanlie Booyens (RSA) and Mariske Strauss (RSA) Pragma Orange Monkey 1:11:54 9 Tanya Rabie (RSA) and Nicola Walker (RSA) Woolworths In2Food 1:19:41 10 Theresa Horn (RSA) and Desiree Loubser (RSA) Khombisa Media 1:28:30

Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cherise Stander (RSA) and Theo Blignaut (RSA) RECM Mixed 5:46:00 2 Yannick Lincoln (Mau) and Aurelie Halbwachs (Mau) Synergy 0:01:04 3 Nizaam Essa (RSA) and Christina Kollman (Aut) Asrin Cycling 0:29:21 4 Tom Janas (Ger) and Bettina Uhlig (Ger) Sportograf.com - BQ Cycling 0:34:32 5 Gal Tsachor (Isr) and Idit Shub (Isr) Trek Israel 0:39:50 6 Sophie van Biervliet (Bel) and Jan Stockman (Bel) 't Velootje 0:45:18 7 Pablo Rodriguez (Arg) and Lolita van Aardt (RSA) Orphans Africa MTB 0:45:56 8 Eric Wictor (Ned) and Hanneke Boon (Ned) Velozine 0:57:34 9 Henning Blaauw (RSA) and Louise Ferreira (RSA) Globeflight 1:00:59 10 Vaughn Roux (RSA) and Sunet Geldenhuys (RSA) ENS Mixed 1:03:19

Masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bart Brentjens (Ned) and Abraao Azevedo (Bra) Betch.nl Superior Meerendal 5:28:58 2 Shan Wilson (RSA) and Adrian Enthoven (RSA) Definitive Bikes 0:01:24 3 Pascal de Kort (Bel) and Bart van de Water (Bel) Technofit 0:06:52 4 Warren Squires (Zim) and Nic White (RSA) Absa masters 0:17:55 5 Jean-Luc Perez (Fra) and Stephane Pouillet (Fra) Comus-DCM Precision 0:26:07 6 Udo Boelts (Ger) and Lothar Leder (Ger) Juwi Fox 0:26:22 7 Leon Erasmus (RSA) and Dennis du Toit (RSA) Pragma Teahmo 0:29:43 8 Robert Enthoven (GBr) and Edward Nicholson (GBr) Nando's 0:30:54 9 Andy Davies (GBr) and Marius Nel (RSA) Pragma BikePlus 0:31:26 10 Igna de Villiers (RSA) and Pierre Griffioen (RSA) LGE/Midas/DWR 0:31:40

Grand Masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Mclean (RSA) and Heinz Zoerweg (Aut) Cycle Lab Toyota 5:27:14 2 Barti Bucher (Swi) and Doug Brown (RSA) Meerendal Songo Specialized 4 0:02:43 3 Lieb Loots (RSA) and Izak Visagie (RSA) Pragma Nampak 0:25:19 4 Eben Espach (RSA) and Corrie Muller (RSA) Absa Grand Masters 0:36:41 5 Waleed Baker (RSA) and Glen Haw (RSA) Pitstop 0:42:52 6 William Werthheim (RSA) and Greg Anderson (RSA) NUK Orthodontic 0:54:12 7 Thomas Dooley (USA) and Mike Hogan (USA) Kappius / Sir Richards 0:55:00 8 James Stopforth (RSA) and Peter Stopforth (RSA) MN7 0:55:43 9 Gideon Knoetze (RSA) and Linus van Onselen (RSA) 0:56:40 10 Tomas Pribyl (Cze) and Jaroslav Send (Cze) Author Masters 1:06:44

Africans # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Erik Kleinhans (RSA) and Nico Bell (RSA) RECM 5:05:19 2 Kevin Evans (RSA) and Max Knox (RSA) FedGroup Itec 0:13:22 3 Matthys Beukes (RSA) and Gert Heyns (RSA) Scott Factory Racing 0:13:22 4 Johann Rabie (RSA) and Neil MacDonald (RSA) FedGroup Itec 2 0:13:24 5 Andrew Hill (RSA) and Charles Keey (RSA) RED-E Blend 0:21:20 6 Oliver Munnik (RSA) and Alastair Davies (RSA) Paarl Media Pinners 0:24:18 7 Shan Wilson (RSA) and Adrian Enthoven (RSA) Definitive Bikes 0:25:03 8 Rowan Grobler (RSA) and Andrew Grobler (RSA) Gear Dunkeld Cycles 0:31:47 9 Craig Boyes (RSA) and Lous-Bresler Knipe (RSA) Asrin cycling 0:33:18 10 Bradley Stroberg (RSA) and Guylin van den Berg (RSA) SOAR 0:36:39

Men general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Mennen (Ger) and Kristian Hynek (Cze) Topeak-Ergon Racing 14:56:42 2 Karl Platt (Ger) and Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls 0:09:27 3 Christoph Sauser (Swi) and Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Meerendal Songo Specialized 0:09:41 4 Tim Boehme (Ger) and Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Bulls 2 0:12:27 5 Roel Paulissen (Bel) and Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Torpado Factory 0:25:50 6 Lukas Fluckiger (Swi) and Martin Fanger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing 0:30:37 7 Nino Schurter (Swi) and Philip Buys (RSA) Scott-Odlo 0:38:57 8 Kevin Evans (RSA) and Max Knox (RSA) FedGroup Itec 0:48:30 9 Stefan Sahm (Fra) and Thomas Diestch (Fra) Bulls 3 0:54:32 10 Matthys Beukes (RSA) and Gert Heyns (RSA) Scott Factory Racing 1:03:46

Women general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Esther Suss (Swi) and Sally Bigham (GBr) Meerendal 17:15:19 2 Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) and Annika Langvad (Den) RECM 2 0:11:23 3 Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) and Theresa Ralph (RSA) Cape Brewing Company 0:51:23 4 Milena Landtwing (Swi) and Hielke Elferink (Ned) Meerendal Wheeler 1:22:31 5 Sara Mertens (Bel) and Laura Turpin (Ned) Meerendal Wheeler 2 1:38:12 6 Ischen Stopforth (RSA) and Yolande de Villiers (RSA) SasolRacing 2:11:53 7 Yolandi du Toit (RSA) and Leana De Jager (RSA) SasolRacing 2 3:33:32 8 Hanlie Booyens (RSA) and Mariske Strauss (RSA) Pragma Orange Monkey 3:35:06 9 Tanya Rabie (RSA) and Nicola Walker (RSA) Woolworths In2Food 3:46:53 10 Celina Carpinteiro (Por) and Katerina Slegrova (Cze) Itec/BTT Loulé/BPI 4:41:28

Mixed general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yannick Lincoln (Mau) and Aurelie Halbwachs (Mau) Synergy 18:02:37 2 Cherise Stander (RSA) and Theo Blignaut (RSA) RECM Mixed 0:18:55 3 Gal Tsachor (Isr) and Idit Shub (Isr) Trek Israel 1:11:26 4 Nizaam Essa (RSA) and Christina Kollman (Aut) Asrin Cycling 1:46:16 5 Tom Janas (Ger) and Bettina Uhlig (Ger) Sportograf.com - BQ Cycling 2:03:50 6 Pablo Rodriguez (Arg) and Lolita van Aardt (RSA) Orphans Africa MTB 2:13:21 7 Sophie van Biervliet (Bel) and Jan Stockman (Bel) 't Velootje 2:19:31 8 Peter Vesel (Ger) and Anni Hellstern (Ger) ETIS 2:45:37 9 Sabina Compassi (Swi) and Paul Buhler (Swi) Meerendal Songo Specialized 8 2:50:09 10 Eric Wictor (Ned) and Hanneke Boon (Ned) Velozine 2:54:07

Masters general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shan Wilson (RSA) and Adrian Enthoven (RSA) Definitive Bikes 16:51:48 2 Bart Brentjens (Ned) and Abraao Azevedo (Bra) Betch.nl Superior Meerendal 0:03:59 3 Pascal de Kort (Bel) and Bart van de Water (Bel) Technofit 0:23:08 4 Warren Squires (Zim) and Nic White (RSA) Absa masters 1:34:22 5 Rory Mapston (RSA) and Rex Benson (RSA) CHIC Foundation 1:35:46 6 Andy Davies (GBr) and Marius Nel (RSA) Pragma BikePlus 1:39:09 7 Udo Boelts (Ger) and Lothar Leder (Ger) Juwi Fox 1:43:05 8 Robert Enthoven (GBr) and Edward Nicholson (GBr) Nando's 1:44:41 9 Igna de Villiers (RSA) and Pierre Griffioen (RSA) LGE/Midas/DWR 1:45:45 10 Richard Lurie (RSA) and Leendert Lorenzen (RSA) Eurocasa 1:50:14

Grand masters general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Mclean (RSA) and Heinz Zoerweg (Aut) Cycle Lab Toyota 16:25:35 2 Barti Bucher (Swi) and Doug Brown (RSA) Meerendal Songo Specialized 4 0:50:47 3 Eben Espach (RSA) and Corrie Muller (RSA) Absa Grand Masters 1:42:22 4 Lieb Loots (RSA) and Izak Visagie (RSA) Pragma Nampak 2:04:40 5 Waleed Baker (RSA) and Glen Haw (RSA) Pitstop 2:36:43 6 William Werthheim (RSA) and Greg Anderson (RSA) NUK Orthodontic 3:12:36 7 Thomas Dooley (USA) and Mike Hogan (USA) Kappius / Sir Richards 3:22:34 8 James Stopforth (RSA) and Peter Stopforth (RSA) MN7 3:45:57 9 Tomas Pribyl (Cze) and Jaroslav Send (Cze) Author Masters 4:08:42 10 Ivar Tollefsen (Nor) and Tronde Hilde Gutta Boyz 4:14:55