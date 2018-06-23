Trending

Duchesne wins Canadian Road Championship title in Saguenay

Perry second, Ellsay third

Image 1 of 20

Antoine Duchesne (Groupama FDJ) is the 2018 National road champ

Antoine Duchesne (Groupama FDJ) is the 2018 National road champ
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 2 of 20

Top U23 Edward Walsh (T-Palm PCW)

Top U23 Edward Walsh (T-Palm PCW)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 3 of 20

Over the top of the climb

Over the top of the climb
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 4 of 20

The final break of Ben Perry (Isreal Cycling Academy), Nigel Ellsay (Rally Cycling), Antoine Duchesne (Groupama FDJ)

The final break of Ben Perry (Isreal Cycling Academy), Nigel Ellsay (Rally Cycling), Antoine Duchesne (Groupama FDJ)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 5 of 20

Final break: Ben Perry (Isreal Cycling Academy), Nigel Ellsay (Rally Cycling), Antoine Duchesne (Groupama FDJ)

Final break: Ben Perry (Isreal Cycling Academy), Nigel Ellsay (Rally Cycling), Antoine Duchesne (Groupama FDJ)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 6 of 20

Adam de Vos (Rally Cycling) finished fourth, Svein Tuft (Michelton-Scott) fifth

Adam de Vos (Rally Cycling) finished fourth, Svein Tuft (Michelton-Scott) fifth
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 7 of 20

Svein Tuft (Michelton-Scott) finishes his last Nationals road race before retirement

Svein Tuft (Michelton-Scott) finishes his last Nationals road race before retirement
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 8 of 20

(l -r) - Ben Perry, Antoine Duchesne, Nigel Ellsay

(l -r) - Ben Perry, Antoine Duchesne, Nigel Ellsay
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 9 of 20

Antoine Duchesne (Groupama-FDJ), Jack Burke (Jelly Belly), Adam de Vos (Rally Cycling), James Piccoli (Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling) Rob Britton(Rally Cycling), Bruno Langlois (EC Vélo Cartel)

Antoine Duchesne (Groupama-FDJ), Jack Burke (Jelly Belly), Adam de Vos (Rally Cycling), James Piccoli (Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling) Rob Britton(Rally Cycling), Bruno Langlois (EC Vélo Cartel)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 10 of 20

Ryan Roth (SILBER Pro Cycling)

Ryan Roth (SILBER Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 11 of 20

Svein Tuft (Michelton-Scott) towing a chase group

Svein Tuft (Michelton-Scott) towing a chase group
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 12 of 20

Men start their 181.2 km race

Men start their 181.2 km race
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 13 of 20

The Saguenay, QC region is lush and hilly

The Saguenay, QC region is lush and hilly
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 14 of 20

The climb shattered many hopes

The climb shattered many hopes
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 15 of 20

Nigel Ellsay (Rally Cycling)

Nigel Ellsay (Rally Cycling)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 16 of 20

Attack on the climb on lap four - Antoine Duchesne (Groupama FDJ), Nicolas Zukowsky (SILBER Pro Cycling), Ryan Anderson (Rally Cycling) and Alex Cataford (UnitedHealthcare)

Attack on the climb on lap four - Antoine Duchesne (Groupama FDJ), Nicolas Zukowsky (SILBER Pro Cycling), Ryan Anderson (Rally Cycling) and Alex Cataford (UnitedHealthcare)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 17 of 20

The two chase groups about to merge

The two chase groups about to merge
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 18 of 20

Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) on the attack

Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) on the attack
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 19 of 20

Nigel Ellsay (Rally Cycling) attacks and opens a gap on the climb

Nigel Ellsay (Rally Cycling) attacks and opens a gap on the climb
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 20 of 20

U23 podium: Noah Simms, Ed Walsh, and Connor Toppings

U23 podium: Noah Simms, Ed Walsh, and Connor Toppings
(Image credit: Rob Jones)

Antoine Duchesne (Groupama-FDJ) won the road race title at the 2018 Global Relay Canadian Road Championships in Saturday in Saguenay. Duchesne sprinted for the victory ahead of his breakaway rivals Benjamin Perry (Israel Cycling Academy) in second and Nigel Ellsay (Rally Cycling) in third. Adam De Vos (Rally Cycling) sprinted in for fourth place 14 seconds after the winning breakaway, just ahead of Svein Tuft (Mitchelton-Scott) in fifth.

The men's race included several European-based pros Duchesne, plus strong North American teams Silber Pro Cycling and Rally Cycling. Duchesne and Perry were part of an early move that split the field in the chase.

The front of the race saw multiple riders join and get dropped, with only Duchesne and Perry consistently there. With the race down to less than 30 riders from the 128 starters, Duchesne, Perry and Nigel Ellsay (Rally Cycling) finally broke clear of the chasers with less than 40 kilometres remaining. In the sprint, Duchesne went to the front early and held off Perry for the win, with Ellsay taking third. Edward Walsh (T-Palm PCW) was the Under-23 champion, finishing tenth overall.

"I really believed it this time; I felt really strong coming out of Dauphine," said Duchesne. "I felt confident, but stressed and nervous, since I knew I could win it. I tried to put myself at the front so I wouldn't have to worry about chasing stuff down. I was in every move all day long and still managed to have a little left for the sprint."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ4:17:18
2Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
3Nigel Ellsay (Can) RALLY Cycling
4Adam De Vos (Can) RALLY Cycling0:00:14
5Svein Tuft (Can) Michelton-Scott
6Bruno Langlois (Can) Vélo Cartel0:00:18
7Ryan Roth (Can) SILBER Pro Cycling
8James Piccoli (Can) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:00:21
9Jack Burke (Can) Jelly belly pro cycling0:00:23
10Edward Walsh (Can) T-Palm PCW0:06:43
11Noah Simms (Can) Toronto Hustle0:06:51
12Connor Toppings (Can) Probaclac/Devinci0:06:55
13Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) SILBER Pro Cycling0:08:01
14Bruce Bird (Can) Wheels of Bloor/AutoStyle Collision0:08:36
15Jure Rupnik (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:12:49
16Trevor O'donnell (Can) Toronto Hustle0:12:51
17Derek Gee (Can) Team RaceClean
18Alexander Amiri (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
19Gaelen Merritt (Can) Wheels of Bloor/AutoStyle Collision0:12:59
20Ryan Anderson (Can) RALLY Cycling
21Danick Vandale (Can) SILBER Pro Cycling
22Felix Belhumeur (Can) Indépendant0:17:41
23Pier Andre Cote (Can) SILBER Pro Cycling0:18:25
24Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:22:02
25Kyle Buckosky (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic
26Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
27Jerome Mcnicoll (Can) Cannondale Echelon p/b 4iiii
28Martin Rupes (Can) NCCH Elite p/b MGCC
29Nicholas Diniz (Can) NCCH Elite p/b MGCC
DNFMatteo Dal-Cin (Can) RALLY Cycling
DNFMarc-Antoine Soucy (Can) SILBER Pro Cycling
DNFConor O'brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
DNFOlivier Brisebois (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
DNFEmile Jean (Can) SILBER Pro Cycling
DNFElliot Doyle (Can) Vélo Cartel
DNFAnton Varabei (Can) Toronto Hustle
DNFGeoffrey Chambers-Bedard (Can) Ascent Cycling p/b Neworld Cycle
DNFNavarro Fong Roy (Can) Desjardins Ford p/b Cromwell
DNFGabriel Audet Boucher (Can) Vélo Cartel
DNFGuillaume Lévesque (Can) Vélo Cartel
DNFJordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
DNFDavid Sylvestre-Williams (Can) Independant
DNFAmiel Flett-Brown (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
DNFAlexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
DNFMarc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
DNFPierrebernard Thiffault (Can) MEL Hedrick Racing
DNFRémi Fagnan (Can) Indépendant
DNFShawn Litster (Can) Mac Cycling LLC
DNFTrevor Connor (Can) Morning Glory Cycling Club
DNFDavid Barry (Can) Premier Tech p/b Argon
DNFSamuel Blanchette (Can) Premier Tech p/b Argon
DNFMathieu Gabriel (Can) Premier Tech p/b Argon
DNFAndré Tremblay (Can) Premier Tech p/b Argon
DNFJules Cusson Fradet (Can) Premier Tech p/b Argon18
DNFGuillaume Fiset (Can) PremierTech P/B Argon18
DNFJulien Gagne (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
DNFStephen Keeping (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
DNFHendrik Pineda (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
DNFRobert Britton (Can) RALLY Cycling
DNFCharles Kent (Can) REALDEAL | AQUILA
DNFJustin Purificati (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
DNFNicolas Masbourian (Can) SILBER Pro Cycling
DNFTravis Samuel (Can) SILBER Pro Cycling
DNFTommy Waldeck (Can) St. Catharines Cycling Club
DNFLeandre Bouchard (Can) Team KMC Ekoï Sr Suntour
DNFWarren Muir (Can) The lead out project
DNFJay Lamoureux (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic
DNFCedrick Bourgeois (Can) Ultraviolet/skippet
DNFJason Cote (Can) Ultraviolet/skippet
DNFAlexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling
DNFWilliam Blackburn (Can) Vélo 2000-RhinoRack
DNFMichael Dalterio (Can) VéloSelect-Apogee
DNFRyan Primeau (Can) VéloSelect-Apogee
DNFGuillaume Walsh (Can) VéloSelect-Apogee
DNFRobert Gutgesell (Can) Wheels of Bloor/AutoStyle Collision
DNFMichel Jean (Can) Quebexico
DNFWilliam Goodfellow (Can) VéloSelect-Apogee
DNFThierry Kirouac-Marcassa (Can) Équidu Québec
DNFAdam Roberge (Can) SILBER Pro Cycling
DNFJordann Jones (Can) NCCH Elite pb MGCC
DNFMitchell Ketler (Can) MB Applewood Garneau p/b Smart Savvy+
DNFOlivier Peloquin (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
DNFLaurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo cycling
DNFJean Gabriel Dumais (Can) Apogee RBC-Valeurs Mobilières
DNFLukas Conly (Can) Applewood Garneau p/b Smart Savvy+
DNFJake Cullen (Can) Applewood Garneau p/b Smart Savvy+
DNFJoshua Kropf (Can) Applewood Garneau p/b Smart Savvy+
DNFGraham Lock (Can) Applewood Garneau p/b Smart Savvy+
DNFKellen Viznaugh (Can) Applewood Garneau p/b Smart Savvy+
DNFEvan Bennewies (Can) CCF Racing
DNFAndré Boudreau (Can) Craftsman Construction
DNFTitus Chan (Can) Cyclemeisters/Bow Cycle
DNFFélix Boutin (Can) Desjardins Ford p/b Cromwell
DNFJonathan Cassivi (Can) Desjardins Ford p/b Cromwell
DNFGuillaume Davidson (Can) Desjardins Ford p/b Cromwell
DNFGabriel Guay (Can) Desjardins Ford p/b Cromwell
DNFAntoine Ippersiel (Can) Desjardins Ford p/b Cromwell
DNFFélix Pelletier (Can) Desjardins Ford p/b Cromwell
DNFTristan Guillemette (Can) Équidu Québec
DNFOlivier Beaulieu (Can) Espoirs Élite Primeau Vélo
DNFPhilip Guimond (Can) Espoirs Élite Primeau Vélo
DNFRobert Starrs (Can) NCCH Elite p/b MGCC
DNFAdam Wolfe (Can) NCCH Elite p/b MGCC
DNFThomas Pevalin (Can) NCCH Elite pb MGCC
DNFÉdouard Beaudoin (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
DNFFelix Dolbec (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
DNFMax Rubarth (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
DNFRyan Rudderham (Can) REALDEAL | AQUILA

Latest on Cyclingnews