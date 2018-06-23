Image 1 of 20 Antoine Duchesne (Groupama FDJ) is the 2018 National road champ (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 2 of 20 Top U23 Edward Walsh (T-Palm PCW) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 3 of 20 Over the top of the climb (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 4 of 20 The final break of Ben Perry (Isreal Cycling Academy), Nigel Ellsay (Rally Cycling), Antoine Duchesne (Groupama FDJ) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 5 of 20 Final break: Ben Perry (Isreal Cycling Academy), Nigel Ellsay (Rally Cycling), Antoine Duchesne (Groupama FDJ) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 6 of 20 Adam de Vos (Rally Cycling) finished fourth, Svein Tuft (Michelton-Scott) fifth (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 7 of 20 Svein Tuft (Michelton-Scott) finishes his last Nationals road race before retirement (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 8 of 20 (l -r) - Ben Perry, Antoine Duchesne, Nigel Ellsay (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 9 of 20 Antoine Duchesne (Groupama-FDJ), Jack Burke (Jelly Belly), Adam de Vos (Rally Cycling), James Piccoli (Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling) Rob Britton(Rally Cycling), Bruno Langlois (EC Vélo Cartel) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 10 of 20 Ryan Roth (SILBER Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 11 of 20 Svein Tuft (Michelton-Scott) towing a chase group (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 12 of 20 Men start their 181.2 km race (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 13 of 20 The Saguenay, QC region is lush and hilly (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 14 of 20 The climb shattered many hopes (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 15 of 20 Nigel Ellsay (Rally Cycling) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 16 of 20 Attack on the climb on lap four - Antoine Duchesne (Groupama FDJ), Nicolas Zukowsky (SILBER Pro Cycling), Ryan Anderson (Rally Cycling) and Alex Cataford (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 17 of 20 The two chase groups about to merge (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 18 of 20 Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) on the attack (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 19 of 20 Nigel Ellsay (Rally Cycling) attacks and opens a gap on the climb (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 20 of 20 U23 podium: Noah Simms, Ed Walsh, and Connor Toppings (Image credit: Rob Jones)

Antoine Duchesne (Groupama-FDJ) won the road race title at the 2018 Global Relay Canadian Road Championships in Saturday in Saguenay. Duchesne sprinted for the victory ahead of his breakaway rivals Benjamin Perry (Israel Cycling Academy) in second and Nigel Ellsay (Rally Cycling) in third. Adam De Vos (Rally Cycling) sprinted in for fourth place 14 seconds after the winning breakaway, just ahead of Svein Tuft (Mitchelton-Scott) in fifth.

The men's race included several European-based pros Duchesne, plus strong North American teams Silber Pro Cycling and Rally Cycling. Duchesne and Perry were part of an early move that split the field in the chase.

The front of the race saw multiple riders join and get dropped, with only Duchesne and Perry consistently there. With the race down to less than 30 riders from the 128 starters, Duchesne, Perry and Nigel Ellsay (Rally Cycling) finally broke clear of the chasers with less than 40 kilometres remaining. In the sprint, Duchesne went to the front early and held off Perry for the win, with Ellsay taking third. Edward Walsh (T-Palm PCW) was the Under-23 champion, finishing tenth overall.

"I really believed it this time; I felt really strong coming out of Dauphine," said Duchesne. "I felt confident, but stressed and nervous, since I knew I could win it. I tried to put myself at the front so I wouldn't have to worry about chasing stuff down. I was in every move all day long and still managed to have a little left for the sprint."

