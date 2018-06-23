Duchesne wins Canadian Road Championship title in Saguenay
Perry second, Ellsay third
Road Race - Men: Saguenay - Saguenay
Antoine Duchesne (Groupama-FDJ) won the road race title at the 2018 Global Relay Canadian Road Championships in Saturday in Saguenay. Duchesne sprinted for the victory ahead of his breakaway rivals Benjamin Perry (Israel Cycling Academy) in second and Nigel Ellsay (Rally Cycling) in third. Adam De Vos (Rally Cycling) sprinted in for fourth place 14 seconds after the winning breakaway, just ahead of Svein Tuft (Mitchelton-Scott) in fifth.
The men's race included several European-based pros Duchesne, plus strong North American teams Silber Pro Cycling and Rally Cycling. Duchesne and Perry were part of an early move that split the field in the chase.
The front of the race saw multiple riders join and get dropped, with only Duchesne and Perry consistently there. With the race down to less than 30 riders from the 128 starters, Duchesne, Perry and Nigel Ellsay (Rally Cycling) finally broke clear of the chasers with less than 40 kilometres remaining. In the sprint, Duchesne went to the front early and held off Perry for the win, with Ellsay taking third. Edward Walsh (T-Palm PCW) was the Under-23 champion, finishing tenth overall.
"I really believed it this time; I felt really strong coming out of Dauphine," said Duchesne. "I felt confident, but stressed and nervous, since I knew I could win it. I tried to put myself at the front so I wouldn't have to worry about chasing stuff down. I was in every move all day long and still managed to have a little left for the sprint."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|4:17:18
|2
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) RALLY Cycling
|4
|Adam De Vos (Can) RALLY Cycling
|0:00:14
|5
|Svein Tuft (Can) Michelton-Scott
|6
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Vélo Cartel
|0:00:18
|7
|Ryan Roth (Can) SILBER Pro Cycling
|8
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:00:21
|9
|Jack Burke (Can) Jelly belly pro cycling
|0:00:23
|10
|Edward Walsh (Can) T-Palm PCW
|0:06:43
|11
|Noah Simms (Can) Toronto Hustle
|0:06:51
|12
|Connor Toppings (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
|0:06:55
|13
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) SILBER Pro Cycling
|0:08:01
|14
|Bruce Bird (Can) Wheels of Bloor/AutoStyle Collision
|0:08:36
|15
|Jure Rupnik (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:49
|16
|Trevor O'donnell (Can) Toronto Hustle
|0:12:51
|17
|Derek Gee (Can) Team RaceClean
|18
|Alexander Amiri (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|19
|Gaelen Merritt (Can) Wheels of Bloor/AutoStyle Collision
|0:12:59
|20
|Ryan Anderson (Can) RALLY Cycling
|21
|Danick Vandale (Can) SILBER Pro Cycling
|22
|Felix Belhumeur (Can) Indépendant
|0:17:41
|23
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) SILBER Pro Cycling
|0:18:25
|24
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:02
|25
|Kyle Buckosky (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic
|26
|Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
|27
|Jerome Mcnicoll (Can) Cannondale Echelon p/b 4iiii
|28
|Martin Rupes (Can) NCCH Elite p/b MGCC
|29
|Nicholas Diniz (Can) NCCH Elite p/b MGCC
|DNF
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) RALLY Cycling
|DNF
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) SILBER Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Conor O'brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Olivier Brisebois (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
|DNF
|Emile Jean (Can) SILBER Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Elliot Doyle (Can) Vélo Cartel
|DNF
|Anton Varabei (Can) Toronto Hustle
|DNF
|Geoffrey Chambers-Bedard (Can) Ascent Cycling p/b Neworld Cycle
|DNF
|Navarro Fong Roy (Can) Desjardins Ford p/b Cromwell
|DNF
|Gabriel Audet Boucher (Can) Vélo Cartel
|DNF
|Guillaume Lévesque (Can) Vélo Cartel
|DNF
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|DNF
|David Sylvestre-Williams (Can) Independant
|DNF
|Amiel Flett-Brown (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|DNF
|Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Pierrebernard Thiffault (Can) MEL Hedrick Racing
|DNF
|Rémi Fagnan (Can) Indépendant
|DNF
|Shawn Litster (Can) Mac Cycling LLC
|DNF
|Trevor Connor (Can) Morning Glory Cycling Club
|DNF
|David Barry (Can) Premier Tech p/b Argon
|DNF
|Samuel Blanchette (Can) Premier Tech p/b Argon
|DNF
|Mathieu Gabriel (Can) Premier Tech p/b Argon
|DNF
|André Tremblay (Can) Premier Tech p/b Argon
|DNF
|Jules Cusson Fradet (Can) Premier Tech p/b Argon18
|DNF
|Guillaume Fiset (Can) PremierTech P/B Argon18
|DNF
|Julien Gagne (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
|DNF
|Stephen Keeping (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
|DNF
|Hendrik Pineda (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
|DNF
|Robert Britton (Can) RALLY Cycling
|DNF
|Charles Kent (Can) REALDEAL | AQUILA
|DNF
|Justin Purificati (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
|DNF
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) SILBER Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Travis Samuel (Can) SILBER Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Tommy Waldeck (Can) St. Catharines Cycling Club
|DNF
|Leandre Bouchard (Can) Team KMC Ekoï Sr Suntour
|DNF
|Warren Muir (Can) The lead out project
|DNF
|Jay Lamoureux (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic
|DNF
|Cedrick Bourgeois (Can) Ultraviolet/skippet
|DNF
|Jason Cote (Can) Ultraviolet/skippet
|DNF
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling
|DNF
|William Blackburn (Can) Vélo 2000-RhinoRack
|DNF
|Michael Dalterio (Can) VéloSelect-Apogee
|DNF
|Ryan Primeau (Can) VéloSelect-Apogee
|DNF
|Guillaume Walsh (Can) VéloSelect-Apogee
|DNF
|Robert Gutgesell (Can) Wheels of Bloor/AutoStyle Collision
|DNF
|Michel Jean (Can) Quebexico
|DNF
|William Goodfellow (Can) VéloSelect-Apogee
|DNF
|Thierry Kirouac-Marcassa (Can) Équidu Québec
|DNF
|Adam Roberge (Can) SILBER Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Jordann Jones (Can) NCCH Elite pb MGCC
|DNF
|Mitchell Ketler (Can) MB Applewood Garneau p/b Smart Savvy+
|DNF
|Olivier Peloquin (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
|DNF
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo cycling
|DNF
|Jean Gabriel Dumais (Can) Apogee RBC-Valeurs Mobilières
|DNF
|Lukas Conly (Can) Applewood Garneau p/b Smart Savvy+
|DNF
|Jake Cullen (Can) Applewood Garneau p/b Smart Savvy+
|DNF
|Joshua Kropf (Can) Applewood Garneau p/b Smart Savvy+
|DNF
|Graham Lock (Can) Applewood Garneau p/b Smart Savvy+
|DNF
|Kellen Viznaugh (Can) Applewood Garneau p/b Smart Savvy+
|DNF
|Evan Bennewies (Can) CCF Racing
|DNF
|André Boudreau (Can) Craftsman Construction
|DNF
|Titus Chan (Can) Cyclemeisters/Bow Cycle
|DNF
|Félix Boutin (Can) Desjardins Ford p/b Cromwell
|DNF
|Jonathan Cassivi (Can) Desjardins Ford p/b Cromwell
|DNF
|Guillaume Davidson (Can) Desjardins Ford p/b Cromwell
|DNF
|Gabriel Guay (Can) Desjardins Ford p/b Cromwell
|DNF
|Antoine Ippersiel (Can) Desjardins Ford p/b Cromwell
|DNF
|Félix Pelletier (Can) Desjardins Ford p/b Cromwell
|DNF
|Tristan Guillemette (Can) Équidu Québec
|DNF
|Olivier Beaulieu (Can) Espoirs Élite Primeau Vélo
|DNF
|Philip Guimond (Can) Espoirs Élite Primeau Vélo
|DNF
|Robert Starrs (Can) NCCH Elite p/b MGCC
|DNF
|Adam Wolfe (Can) NCCH Elite p/b MGCC
|DNF
|Thomas Pevalin (Can) NCCH Elite pb MGCC
|DNF
|Édouard Beaudoin (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
|DNF
|Felix Dolbec (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
|DNF
|Max Rubarth (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
|DNF
|Ryan Rudderham (Can) REALDEAL | AQUILA
