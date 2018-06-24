Image 1 of 17 Katherine Maine (Rally Cycling) bests Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb) for 2nd (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 2 of 17 Sara Bergen (Rally Cycling) wins by over 1minute (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 3 of 17 Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb) chases with Katherine Maine (Rally Cycling) on her wheel (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 4 of 17 Sara Bergen (Rally Cycling) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 5 of 17 Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb) chases with Katherine Maine (Rally Cycling) on her wheel (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 6 of 17 Sara Bergen (Rally Cycling) goes with 10 minutes remaining (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 7 of 17 Sara Poidevin (Rally) tries an attack (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 8 of 17 Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb) was marked by Rally (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 9 of 17 Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb) and Sara Bergen (Rally Cycling) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 10 of 17 Katherine Maine (Rally Cycling) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 11 of 17 Race was held in scenic downtown Chicoutimi, Quebec (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 12 of 17 Annie Foreman-Mackey (The Cyclery) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 13 of 17 Alison Jackson (TIBCO) and Sara Bergen (Rally) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 14 of 17 Rally launches their first testing attack (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 15 of 17 End of lap 1 (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 16 of 17 Women are ready to start (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 17 of 17 L to r: Katherine Maine, Sara Bergen, Leah Kirchmann (Image credit: Rob Jones)

The 2018 Canadian Road Championships continued on Sunday with the Criterium Challenge in Chicoutimi, Quebec. Rally Cycling took their fourth title of the week with Sara Bergen's win in the women's event.

Rally dominated the race, held over laps of a 1.6km circuit, sending off a series of attacks and chasing down moves by danger riders Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb) and Alison Jackson (Tibco-SVB). Bergen soloed off the front in the final 10 minutes of the race after an attack by Jackson was brought back, and came close to lapping the field. Kirchmann attacked the group to chase, but was marked by Bergen's teammate and new road-race champion Katherine Maine, who outsprinted Kirchmann for second.

"It's been a great week," said Bergen, "and I want to give a huge shoutout to all of my teammates. We were definitely eager to go for the win, and we respect that the other riders were strong, but we were confident in the legs we had. Alison came back from a go and Leah put in a dig, so I knew that was the time to go, after that came back. When you feel the worst, that's the time to go and I felt pretty terrible, so it was time to go!"

