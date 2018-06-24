Bergen wins Canadian Criterium Championships
Rally make it 1-2 as Maine takes second, Kirchmann third
Criterium - Women: Saguenay - Saguenay
The 2018 Canadian Road Championships continued on Sunday with the Criterium Challenge in Chicoutimi, Quebec. Rally Cycling took their fourth title of the week with Sara Bergen's win in the women's event.
Rally dominated the race, held over laps of a 1.6km circuit, sending off a series of attacks and chasing down moves by danger riders Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb) and Alison Jackson (Tibco-SVB). Bergen soloed off the front in the final 10 minutes of the race after an attack by Jackson was brought back, and came close to lapping the field. Kirchmann attacked the group to chase, but was marked by Bergen's teammate and new road-race champion Katherine Maine, who outsprinted Kirchmann for second.
"It's been a great week," said Bergen, "and I want to give a huge shoutout to all of my teammates. We were definitely eager to go for the win, and we respect that the other riders were strong, but we were confident in the legs we had. Alison came back from a go and Leah put in a dig, so I knew that was the time to go, after that came back. When you feel the worst, that's the time to go and I felt pretty terrible, so it was time to go!"
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sara Bergen (Rally Cycling)
|1:06:46
|2
|Katherine Maine (Rally Cycling)
|0:01:06
|3
|Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb)
|4
|Gillian Ellsay (Rally Cycling)
|0:01:47
|5
|Alison Jackson (TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank)
|0:02:19
|6
|Marie Soleil Blais (Indépendant)
|7
|Kirsti Lay (Rally Cycling)
|8
|Haley Gill (Rise Racing)
|9
|Raphaele Lemieux (Independent)
|0:02:26
|10
|Sara Poidevin (Rally Cycling)
|0:02:39
|DNF
|Laurie Jussaume (Cyclery Racing)
|DNF
|Holly Simonson (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|DNF
|Elise Piedalue (Québecor / Stingray)
|DNF
|Danielle Dumouchel (New Brunswick)
|DNF
|Dana Gilligan (Macogep Argon 18 Girondins de Bordeaux p/p Mazda)
|DNF
|Maggie Coles-Lyster (Macogep Argon 18 Girondins de Bordeaux p/p Mazda)
|DNF
|Charlotte Tousignant (Équipe du Québec)
|DNF
|Katherine Bergeron (Équipe du Québec)
|DNF
|Ann Pascale Ouellet (Desjardins Ford p/b Cromwell)
|DNF
|Holly Henry (Indépendant)
|DNF
|Olivia Baril (Macogep Argon 18 Girondins de Bordeaux p/p Mazda)
|DNF
|Callie Swan (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|DNF
|Devaney Collier (The Cyclery Racing)
|DNF
|Catherine Ouellette (The Cyclery Racing)
|DNF
|Joanie Caron (Crit Nasty)
|DNF
|Alizée Brien (Équipe du Québec)
|DNF
|Isabella Bertold (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|DNF
|Kinley Gibson (The Cyclery Racing)
|DNF
|Amélie Bruneau (The Cyclery Racing)
|DNF
|Ariane Bonhomme (The Cyclery Racing)
|DNF
|Sophie Bernard (The Cyclery Racing)
|DNF
|Rebecca Beaumont (Peppermint)
|DNF
|Sarah Gilbert (New Brunswick)
|DNF
|Laura Clarke (New Brunswick)
|DNF
|Frederique Larose Gingras (Macogep Argon 18 Girondins de Bordeaux p/p Mazda)
|DNF
|Catherine Fleury (Macogep Argon 18 Girondins de Bordeaux p/p Mazda)
|DNF
|Andréanne Murdaca (Logica Sport Biemme)
|DNF
|Bénédicte Lebel (Logica Sport Biemme)
|DNF
|Béatrice Le Sauteur (Logica Sport Biemme)
|DNF
|Laurie Coulombe (Logica Sport Biemme)
|DNF
|Caroline Poole (Leborne Women'S Racing fueled by The Fold and)
|DNF
|Evely Sifton (Hexagon Cycles)
|DNF
|Valina Sintal (First Draft Garneau p/b Mercedes-Benz Oakville)
|DNF
|Allyson Gillard (Desjardins Ford p/b Cromwell)
|DNF
|Luce Bourbeau (Desjardins Ford p/b Cromwell)
|DNF
|Emily Flynn (Cyclery Racing)
|DNF
|Miriam Brouwer (Cyclery Racing)
|DNF
|Emily Spence (Mellow Mushroom)
|DNF
|Elisabeth Albert (Apogee RBC-Valeurs Mobilières)
|DNF
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (Cyclery Racing)
|DNS
|Erica Leonard (High Gate Racing)
|DNS
|Anna Talmann (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|DNS
|Ainara Benavente-Babace (Ottawa Bicycle Club)
|DNS
|Audrey Lemieux (Macogep Argon 18 Girondins de Bordeaux p/p Mazda)
|)
|)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Bardet dreamed of Giro d'Italia for years but was never forced away, says LavenuTitle sponsor doesn't interfere in sporting decisions, insists AG2R La Mondiale team boss
-
Movistar and Alé announce kit partnershipBlue colourway will stay
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy