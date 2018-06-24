Trending

Bergen wins Canadian Criterium Championships

Rally make it 1-2 as Maine takes second, Kirchmann third

Image 1 of 17

Katherine Maine (Rally Cycling) bests Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb) for 2nd

Katherine Maine (Rally Cycling) bests Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb) for 2nd
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 2 of 17

Sara Bergen (Rally Cycling) wins by over 1minute

Sara Bergen (Rally Cycling) wins by over 1minute
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 3 of 17

Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb) chases with Katherine Maine (Rally Cycling) on her wheel

Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb) chases with Katherine Maine (Rally Cycling) on her wheel
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 4 of 17

Sara Bergen (Rally Cycling)

Sara Bergen (Rally Cycling)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 5 of 17

Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb) chases with Katherine Maine (Rally Cycling) on her wheel

Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb) chases with Katherine Maine (Rally Cycling) on her wheel
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 6 of 17

Sara Bergen (Rally Cycling) goes with 10 minutes remaining

Sara Bergen (Rally Cycling) goes with 10 minutes remaining
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 7 of 17

Sara Poidevin (Rally) tries an attack

Sara Poidevin (Rally) tries an attack
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 8 of 17

Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb) was marked by Rally

Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb) was marked by Rally
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 9 of 17

Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb) and Sara Bergen (Rally Cycling)

Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb) and Sara Bergen (Rally Cycling)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 10 of 17

Katherine Maine (Rally Cycling)

Katherine Maine (Rally Cycling)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 11 of 17

Race was held in scenic downtown Chicoutimi, Quebec

Race was held in scenic downtown Chicoutimi, Quebec
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 12 of 17

Annie Foreman-Mackey (The Cyclery)

Annie Foreman-Mackey (The Cyclery)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 13 of 17

Alison Jackson (TIBCO) and Sara Bergen (Rally)

Alison Jackson (TIBCO) and Sara Bergen (Rally)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 14 of 17

Rally launches their first testing attack

Rally launches their first testing attack
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 15 of 17

End of lap 1

End of lap 1
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 16 of 17

Women are ready to start

Women are ready to start
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 17 of 17

L to r: Katherine Maine, Sara Bergen, Leah Kirchmann

L to r: Katherine Maine, Sara Bergen, Leah Kirchmann
(Image credit: Rob Jones)

The 2018 Canadian Road Championships continued on Sunday with the Criterium Challenge in Chicoutimi, Quebec. Rally Cycling took their fourth title of the week with Sara Bergen's win in the women's event.

Rally dominated the race, held over laps of a 1.6km circuit, sending off a series of attacks and chasing down moves by danger riders Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb) and Alison Jackson (Tibco-SVB). Bergen soloed off the front in the final 10 minutes of the race after an attack by Jackson was brought back, and came close to lapping the field. Kirchmann attacked the group to chase, but was marked by Bergen's teammate and new road-race champion Katherine Maine, who outsprinted Kirchmann for second.

"It's been a great week," said Bergen, "and I want to give a huge shoutout to all of my teammates. We were definitely eager to go for the win, and we respect that the other riders were strong, but we were confident in the legs we had. Alison came back from a go and Leah put in a dig, so I knew that was the time to go, after that came back. When you feel the worst, that's the time to go and I felt pretty terrible, so it was time to go!" 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sara Bergen (Rally Cycling)1:06:46
2Katherine Maine (Rally Cycling)0:01:06
3Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb)
4Gillian Ellsay (Rally Cycling)0:01:47
5Alison Jackson (TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank)0:02:19
6Marie Soleil Blais (Indépendant)
7Kirsti Lay (Rally Cycling)
8Haley Gill (Rise Racing)
9Raphaele Lemieux (Independent)0:02:26
10Sara Poidevin (Rally Cycling)0:02:39
DNFLaurie Jussaume (Cyclery Racing)
DNFHolly Simonson (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
DNFElise Piedalue (Québecor / Stingray)
DNFDanielle Dumouchel (New Brunswick)
DNFDana Gilligan (Macogep Argon 18 Girondins de Bordeaux p/p Mazda)
DNFMaggie Coles-Lyster (Macogep Argon 18 Girondins de Bordeaux p/p Mazda)
DNFCharlotte Tousignant (Équipe du Québec)
DNFKatherine Bergeron (Équipe du Québec)
DNFAnn Pascale Ouellet (Desjardins Ford p/b Cromwell)
DNFHolly Henry (Indépendant)
DNFOlivia Baril (Macogep Argon 18 Girondins de Bordeaux p/p Mazda)
DNFCallie Swan (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
DNFDevaney Collier (The Cyclery Racing)
DNFCatherine Ouellette (The Cyclery Racing)
DNFJoanie Caron (Crit Nasty)
DNFAlizée Brien (Équipe du Québec)
DNFIsabella Bertold (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
DNFKinley Gibson (The Cyclery Racing)
DNFAmélie Bruneau (The Cyclery Racing)
DNFAriane Bonhomme (The Cyclery Racing)
DNFSophie Bernard (The Cyclery Racing)
DNFRebecca Beaumont (Peppermint)
DNFSarah Gilbert (New Brunswick)
DNFLaura Clarke (New Brunswick)
DNFFrederique Larose Gingras (Macogep Argon 18 Girondins de Bordeaux p/p Mazda)
DNFCatherine Fleury (Macogep Argon 18 Girondins de Bordeaux p/p Mazda)
DNFAndréanne Murdaca (Logica Sport Biemme)
DNFBénédicte Lebel (Logica Sport Biemme)
DNFBéatrice Le Sauteur (Logica Sport Biemme)
DNFLaurie Coulombe (Logica Sport Biemme)
DNFCaroline Poole (Leborne Women'S Racing fueled by The Fold and)
DNFEvely Sifton (Hexagon Cycles)
DNFValina Sintal (First Draft Garneau p/b Mercedes-Benz Oakville)
DNFAllyson Gillard (Desjardins Ford p/b Cromwell)
DNFLuce Bourbeau (Desjardins Ford p/b Cromwell)
DNFEmily Flynn (Cyclery Racing)
DNFMiriam Brouwer (Cyclery Racing)
DNFEmily Spence (Mellow Mushroom)
DNFElisabeth Albert (Apogee RBC-Valeurs Mobilières)
DNFAnnie Foreman-Mackey (Cyclery Racing)
DNSErica Leonard (High Gate Racing)
DNSAnna Talmann (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
DNSAinara Benavente-Babace (Ottawa Bicycle Club)
DNSAudrey Lemieux (Macogep Argon 18 Girondins de Bordeaux p/p Mazda)
)
)

Latest on Cyclingnews