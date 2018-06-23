Trending

Maine crowned Canadian Road Champion in Saguenay

Gibson second and Bergen third

(l-r) Kinley Gibson, Katherine Maine, Sara Bergen
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
U23 podium: (l-r) - Callie Swan, Katherine Maine, Sara Poidevin
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Sara Bergen leading Alison Jackson and Leah Kirchmann for third
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Katherine Maine leading Kinley Gibson, final sprint for the win
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Final break: Kinley Gibson (The Cyclery Racing) and Katherine Maine (Rally Cycling)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Katherine Maine (Rally Cycling)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
The riders pass over a bridge
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Karol-Ann Canuel (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team) and Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Alison Jackson (TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
No time for scenery
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Kirchmann puts on the pressure on the climb
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Kirchmann always under the watchful eyes of Team Rally
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb) and Sara Bergen (Rally Cycling) on the climb
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Véronique Bilodeau (Desjardins Ford p/b Cromwell), Rebecca Beaumont (Peppermint), Katherine Maine (Rally Cycling) and Ariane Bonhomme (The Cyclery Racing)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Women prepare to start their 120.8 km race
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Katherine Maine (Rally Cycling) celebrates her win
(Image credit: Rob Jones)

Katherine Maine (Rally Cycling) won the road race title at the 2018 Global Relay Canadian Road Championships on Saturday in Saguenay, Quebec. Maine was part of a two-woman breakaway that narrowly held off the peloton, and she sprinted to victory ahead of rival Kinley Gibson. Her Rally Cycling teammate Sara Bergen took the reduced chase group sprint for third place.

The riders faced a tough 15-kilometre circuit in and around the town of La Baie, totalling. Each lap included a steep one-kilometre climb that proved to be the deciding factor in many of the races.

Each race became one of attrition, with the fields gradually being whittled down every lap on the long climb. In the women's race, Maine was part of an early breakaway that was caught by the remnants of the field, and she again went off the front with a lap and a half to go when Kinley Gibson (The Cyclery) attacked. With both major teams in the break, there was no incentive to chase, and the pair quickly opened a 30-second gap. Coming into the final 200 metres, Maine jumped and easily took the title by a few bike lengths. Sara Bergen (Rally Cycling) won the sprint for third. With her win, Maine became both the Elite and Under-23 Canadian champion.

"Our plan was to race our bikes super hard and take advantage of the opportunities that presented themselves," said Maine. "Kinley [Gibson] attacked and I sat on her wheel. She rode the most incredible lap and I could feel my legs start to cramp. When she started to go, I knew that I had to go for it. I can't believe this happened."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling Women3:20:41
2Kinley Gibson (Can)0:00:02
3Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling Women0:00:31
4Alison Jackson (Can) Team TIBCO -SVB0:00:32
5Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb
6Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling Women0:00:34
7Marie-Soleil Blais (Can)
8Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can)
9Frédérique Larose-Gingras (Can)0:00:35
10Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:00:36
11Luce Bourbeau (Can)0:00:37
12Miriam Brouwer (Can)0:00:38
13Maghalie Rochette (Can)
14Callie Swan (Can)
15Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:39
16Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling Women0:00:47
17Haley Gill (Can)0:04:20
18Emily Marcolini (Can)0:04:29
19Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Can)0:04:36
20Catherine Ouellette (Can)0:08:19
21Elisabeth Albert (Can)0:08:48
22Isabella Bertold (Can)
23Catherine Fleury (Can)0:08:49
24Maggie Coles-Lyster (Can)0:11:48
25Holly Simonson (Can)0:11:49
26Laurie Jussaume (Can)
27Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling Women
28Emily Spence (Can)
29Charlotte Tousignant (Can)
30Véronique Bilodeau (Can)0:11:50
31Anne-Julie Tremblay (Can)0:11:51
32Andreanne Murdaca (Can)
33Emily Flynn (Can)0:11:52
34Benedicte Lebel (Can)0:11:53
35Laurie Coulombe (Can)
36Esta Bovill (Can)
37Anne Ouellet (Can)0:11:57
38Olivia Baril (Can)0:11:59
39Valina Sintal (Can)0:12:06
40Ariane Bonhomme (Can)0:12:08
41Rebecca Beaumont (Can) Team Illuminate
42Allyson Gillard (Can)0:14:47
43Devaney Collier (Can)0:20:44
44Élise Pieadalue (Can)0:22:40
45Ainara Benavente-Babace (Can)0:22:48
46Katherine Bergeron (Can)0:28:13
47Alizee Brien (Can)0:28:14
48Danielle Dumouchel (Can)0:31:15
DNFErica Leonard (Can)
DNFHolly Henry (Can)
DNFAnna Talman (Can)
DNFAmélie Bruneau (Can)
DNFSophie Bernard (Can)
DNFAmanda Lee (Can)
DNFGilbert Sarah (Can)
DNFLaura Clarke (Can)
DNFBeatrice Le Sauteur (Can)
DNFCaroline Poole (Can)
DNSNicole Lentini (Can)
DNSSarah Macarthur (Can)

 

